Great Video Explanation – “Operation Trump” – Former Federal Prosecutor Outlines Scope of FBI and DOJ Corruption…

Posted on January 21, 2018 by

Former federal prosecutor Joe diGenova outlines the majority of the events behind the unlawful surveillance of Donald Trump and each of the participating members within the FBI and DOJ corruption.

In essence, during this 30 minute discussion, diGenova outlines much of the back-story and how FBI officials Bill Priestap, Peter Strzok, Jim Baker, Andrew McCabe and Jim Comey participated along with Justice Department Loretta Lynch, Sally Yates, John P Carlin, Bruce Ohr and Lisa Page.  Mr. diGenova has a solid grasp on the players and how they are enmeshed within the entire operation.

DiGenova also shares how NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers, Chairman Devin Nunes and ODNI Dan Coats began to confront the unlawful behavior and position the entire Justice Department for a complete generational reset.  This discussion is like the Big Ugly audio book. [ Hi Joe – Great Job! ]

RESOURCES:  – The BIG UGLY

IG Stimulated Releases of Information:

♦Release #1 was the FBI Agent Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page story; and the repercussions from discovering their politically motivated bias in the 2015/2016 Clinton email investigation and 2016/2017 Russian Election investigation.

♦Release #2 outlined the depth of FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page’s specific history in the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton to include the changing of the wording [“grossly negligent” to “extremely careless”] of the probe outcome delivered by FBI Director James Comey.

♦Release #3 was the information about DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr being in contact with Fusion GPS at the same time as the FISA application was submitted and granted by the FISA court; which authorized surveillance and wiretapping of candidate Donald Trump; that release also attached Bruce Ohr and Agent Strzok directly to the Steele Dossier.

♦Release #4 was information that Deputy Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was an actual contract employee of Fusion GPS, and was hired by F-GPS specifically to work on opposition research against candidate Donald Trump. Both Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr are attached to the origin of the Christopher Steele Russian Dossier.

♦Release #5 was the specific communication between FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page. The 10,000 text messages that included evidence of them both meeting with Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe to discuss the “insurance policy” against candidate Donald Trump in August of 2016.

  1. Sunshine says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    I was just going to post it. As I was listening to it, I was thinking of SUNDANCE.
    Mr. Joe diGenova is a CTH lurker.

  2. ForGodandCountry says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    This video is like….

  3. wheatietoo says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    DiGenova referred to Crowdstrike as ‘DNC’s private security firm’.
    That’s putting it mildly!

    Nothing about Crowdstrike passes the sniff test…that is one seriously spooky outfit.

    • Buckeye Ken says:
      January 21, 2018 at 8:27 pm

      Wonder if Crowdstrike has anything to do with the 5 months worth of missing FBI emails.

      • sallyal says:
        January 21, 2018 at 8:30 pm

        Texts?

      • Hotlanta Mike says:
        January 21, 2018 at 8:43 pm

        I thought DiGenova was sundance. Every interview the past month or so he was saying almost verbatim what sundance had been posting on TCT. If not must be some telepathic thing going on.

        • The Devilbat says:
          January 21, 2018 at 9:05 pm

          Like all of the recently enlightened politicians and a number of conservative blogs, one of whom has picked up the phrase of “get the popcorn ready”, Mr. DiGenova is obviously a CTH reader. Mr. DiGenova, if you read this, we here are proud of you.

      • wheatietoo says:
        January 21, 2018 at 8:52 pm

        Yeah, I would say so.
        CS is like a group of IT mercenaries-for-hire, paid hackers, that have been funded by Google and Soros.

        Zero44 installed CS operatives in the WH and throughout the govt…including the FBI.
        Comey used CS to ‘determine’ if the DNC computers had been hacked!
        And of course, they said “Nope. Nothing to see here.”

      • digleigh says:
        January 21, 2018 at 9:09 pm

        Remember, Crowdstrike was run by a Russian , Alperovitch .( in a pro-Alperovitch Vanity Fair article), It admitted the attribution method(time, method, etc..) used to identify Russia was done in one day! It revealed his wife was a computer hacker, and that he used to lie and pretend to be Russian gangsters online! Crowdstrike received around the time Trump entered, 100 million dollar windfall from Eric Schmidt (Google) who’s email with Cheryl Mills (received immunity with no proffer) stated that he was with the “Elect Hillary” camp(para.)….Business Insider (another hate Trump publication), even stated that Crowdstrike had only 53 million over all their years in business before combined!! The urkraine connections and influence(Chalupa who met with a convicted bomber, Brett Kimberlin, and Yuri Ariel real name Schwartz to try to get dirt on Tillerson which turned out to be disinformation) was a large part of the impetus of this “Russian collusion ” plan as she met with Ukranian govt. officials and media!! Atlantic Council ( Alperovitch and Chalupa involved with….) is also a big piece of this puzzle!!

    • MM says:
      January 21, 2018 at 8:52 pm

      Crowdstrike= Eric Scmidt Google………..

    • wheatietoo says:
      January 21, 2018 at 9:19 pm

      “Crowdstrike Firm Which Peddled ‘Russian Hacking'”

  4. Buckeye Ken says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    Mandatory viewing for anyone that wants a comprehensive understanding of what is unfolding.

  5. FofBW says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    Sundance’ neighbor it would seem. He summarizes Sundance very well.

  6. Diana Allocco (@dianamee) says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    Agree, clear, first-rate overview in plain language. And the wonderful interviewer, Mrs. Clarence Thomas, asks incisive questions and then gets out of the way, letting the interviewee actually answer. (I’m looking at YOU, Sean Hannity.)

  7. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    I have always liked Joe diGenova. He is on Hannity radio often. He tells it like it is and spares no punches. As a plus, he cannot stand Comey. They go back to their time when in N.Y. at the same time.

  8. gda says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    OK, just to update – that last Q post may not be real. This email may be fake.
    Apologies, if I have been misled, or have misled.

  9. Donna in Oregon says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    I submit this is ALL BS! The Congress cannot punish the Swamp for destroying evidence. So be prepared for a whole bunch of this crap, dog whistles and hide the sausage games.

    Let’s look at what these pr*cks are really doing. It’s slight of hand, look over here, Us against Them mentality that the Swamp continuously uses to distract.

    So, I submit that we are not looking at what we are supposed to be looking at.

    RICO would have frozen all of their accounts, including the Clinton Foundation and all the other Panama Paper-like accounts that the Swamp has accumulated.

    Everyone is looking at stupid text mails of the low hanging fruitcakes.

    What are the George Soros, Clinton, Obama, Rahm Dead Fish Emmanuel, Valarie Jarrett, Warren Buffett, and all the people that went to the Sea Island meeting, Bilderberg attendees.

    These freaks just want money, follow the money or they win.

    The deal is they don’t want a budget. Why, where is our money? That’s what is missing. Our money. $20 Trillion. Where did it go.

    Keep your eyes on the prize (our money) that is what all the distractions are about. This is the Swamp’s tactic. For them it’s cheap entertainment, they get to keep us guessing while they steal us blind.

    Don’t fall for it. Hold them accountable. Tweets should say, Release the Memo and WHERE IS OUR $20 TRILLION????

    • sejmon says:
      January 21, 2018 at 8:47 pm

      is ambassador Mr. WANTA who “rescued” those $ 20 TRILIONS ??????

    • Tegan says:
      January 21, 2018 at 9:17 pm

      Okay, here’s a question. If everyone in the world know about these globalists having these exclusive, semi-secret meetings…why do they still have them and why aren’t they bugged? Why would these attendees want their names to be associated with the group?
      I remember the espionage/thriller movies where the bad guys always met at a remote estate in a foreign country, arriving in the middle of the night in private jets…the most powerful players in the world deciding on the fate of people and nations.

    • Peoria Jones says:
      January 21, 2018 at 9:18 pm

      “Low hanging fruitcakes” – too funny!

      As for the rest of your post, not funny at all. The amount of money AND power is unfathomable. And the evil.

  10. Blaze says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    This is a genuine excellent video to share to those who are not up to date or a little behind. I learned some things.

    • sallyal says:
      January 21, 2018 at 8:45 pm

      My hubs came in while I was watching. Near the beginning. So he heard the whole thing and was stunned. He knows there is a lot of BS going on but I just can’t explain to him the scope of it and he won’t take the time to read up on it. But trust me, he is NOT a skeptic.

    • mickeyhamtramck says:
      January 21, 2018 at 9:02 pm

      Thank you for this video. This was the ‘cliffs notes’ I’ve been waiting for. The MSM will never present this in such an understandable way. I am sensing the slant we will begin hearing from the presstitutes is that this is only a simple uncovering of ‘spying’ on the competition. Like two candidates running for County Commisioner spying on each other. No, this is about a coup attempt against the President of the United States. Nothing less…an on going coup attempt in progress.

  11. sallyal says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    Holy Moly! BUSTED!

  12. Hoosier_friend? says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    I thought this guy was Sundance.

  13. Donna in Oregon says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    Let’s address why our government both Republican and Democrat have not had a budget in over 10 years??????

    Anyone care to guess….. How much has been stolen from us? Bueller? Bueller? Bueller…..

  14. lumoc1 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    Sundance, Former federal prosecutor Joe diGenova summary is very good, did you prepare for him? 😉
    Besides you he is the first person that I encountered who exhibits a profound understanding and knowledge of the situation with all its stated and implied nuances. Very interesting! 🙂

  15. starfcker says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    Joe hits hard. “Brazen plot to exonerate Hillary Clinton. Fake criminal investigation. Immunized all kinds of people. Allowed destruction of all kinds of evidence. No Grand Jury. No subpoenas. No search warrants. That’s not an investigation.” That about sums it up, Joe. And then he starts naming names. Nice

  16. fleporeblog says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:51 pm

    Lou Dobbs just tweeted CTH!!!

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      January 21, 2018 at 8:57 pm

      And so the Schiff hits the fan. Well done, SD!

    • MM says:
      January 21, 2018 at 8:58 pm

      Joe explains in layman terms so everyone can understand “What Happened”
      Sundance/Joe DiGenova/Admiral Rogers = Truth/Patriots/My Hero’s
      The people discussed are traitors/smear merchants and should be burned at the stake….

        • MM says:
          January 21, 2018 at 9:10 pm

          Flep my plan of attack to get people to see the truth is to have groups of
          people over for lunch…….I have positioned my computer in the kitchen so
          that everyone at the table will see/hear this interview as they’re eating lunch..
          I will not say a word because I won’t have to…….This must be seen and I’m going to
          go all out to have it seen and discussed in my community…..

    • olderwiser21 says:
      January 21, 2018 at 8:58 pm

      Oh, Screw You – Shifforbrains – what gall! #releasethememonow!

    • wheatietoo says:
      January 21, 2018 at 9:01 pm

      Hi Lou! —waves

    • libertysc2016 says:
      January 21, 2018 at 9:15 pm

      Yes – it is great to see Sundance (and this site) get much deserved recognition. Sundance is a patriot of the first order and his efforts to save the Republic are simply heroic.

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      January 21, 2018 at 9:17 pm

      Wow! I love Lou Dobbs, he has been true blue since President Trump began. I hope that Mr, Dobbs looks into why Senator Tom Cotton and Senator Lindsay Graham were both at the Bilderberg meetings in Virginia 2017.

      Anyone have any idea why Bilderberg would invite them? Immigration perhaps? Does anyone know why Brennan works for Kissinger Associates and why Brennan was invited as well?

      Not really a coincidence IMHO. The CIA has been very protected so far in this alleged “investigation” to nowhere….

  17. Pam says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    This is a good video that explains everything from start to finish by cleaning up any confusion for those of us who may have trouble connecting all of the dots. I’ve always felt Mueller was up to no good here but this video confirms it. As far as the house, with this shutdown in progress with dems and some GOPe trying to cover their tracks of course, I honestly don’t see dems overtaking the house now. I think any chance of that is slim to none when you consider the political posturing that is taking place. Once we start seeing the hammer really begin to fall, you’ll know for certain that the dems are finished along with some of the obstructionist GOPe.

    Towards the end of the video, you’ll notice that he basically said the same thing Alan Dershowitz said on Fox and Friends. You need a 2/3 majority in the house and senate for impeachment. That imbecile Al Green has tried it at least twice now and has failed. The president isn’t going anywhere despite all of their attempts. They have so far fallen flat and any future attempts will too.

  20. Landslide says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    Watched this earlier today and sent to a couple of friends. Clear, concise, and easy to understand. 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸

  21. Ari says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    Sessions will have to save the republic. Trump will make Sessions save the republic. Put another way, Trump is NOT going to let anything slide.

    Question: What good is the Nunes investigation? Seems like a DOJ investigation will take the IG report and the Rogers information and proceed to a conclusion that will put these people in jail. Everything the committees have uncovered would have been easily uncovered by a criminal investigation.

    I hope Trump starts the perp walks at the SOU address. Who cares about the standard SOU address?

    Trump: “Ladies and Gentleman, the state of the union is strong. As I speak, the following individuals are being arrested for a conspiracy against the United States of America, …”

    • Bob Thoms says:
      January 21, 2018 at 9:10 pm

      Let’s hope so.

    • MM says:
      January 21, 2018 at 9:15 pm

      President Trump is an unconventional politician ……….
      He will strike when least expected ……
      If this is where and when it happens
      I would not be surprised……..

    • lastinillinois says:
      January 21, 2018 at 9:23 pm

      would be awesome, but can’t happen that way.

      Pres Trump would immediately be compared to Saddam Hussein by the lamestream media, and 80% of our ignorant populace would believe it.
      and there would be much civil disturbance, neighbor on neighbor.

      this slow-walking of the evidence is the correct way to lay all this out – before any arrests –
      as painful as it may seem to those of us who actually pay attention.

  23. drkate says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    …and I hope you DO do an audio book on the Big Ugly! Except so many things happening now hard to ‘stop’ and do a project! Thank you for your work!

  24. tunis says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    Does anyone have any idea how these criminals will be prosecuted? What are the steps that need to be covered for that to happen? Or, do these criminals just get away because the Deep State can stall & obfuscate. After all it is the DOJ who have to prosecute themselves!!

  25. Blacksmith8 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    diGenova is okay, but Sundance still stands alone. If anything all these others are drifting on Sundance going around the track.

  26. konradwp1 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    It’s a very good video, but Joe does miss one important point.

    He mentions that after Admiral Mike Rogers tells Trump of the surveillance, Trump moves the Transition Team out of Trump Tower. This is a sign that the spying may have included the placement of surveillance equipment inside Trump Tower. But FISA 702 is only supposed to cover the incidental collection of electronic communications. If the FBI had placed surveillance equipment or compromised phones/computers/security cameras inside Trump Tower (with either software or physical bugs), this is well outside anything that could be justified under the provisions of FISA 702.

    It is possible that when Trump used the word “Wiretap” it wasn’t just a euphemism for collection of phone metadata and emails?

  27. JuiceMan_V says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    I want to curse here, but that frikken fantastic!!!

    Joe laid down the map for everyone to see just like SD.

  28. Publius2016 says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    DOJ/FBI/NSA/CIA people believe in America First! They joined these organizations to stop injustice and protect the American People…there is no greater injustice than stealing, lying, and killing for evil and no greater shame than turning your back on the innocent…Sundance’s White Hat description is 100% accurate…Deep State UNIPARTY rule by fear but now, President Trump is showing the world we will rule WITH LOVE…LOVE OF COUNTRY LOVE OF FAMILY LOVE OF GOD!

  29. tageweb says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Here is a trick I use to watch videos like this, that others may find useful. I download the video off of You Tube (usually takes 30 seconds or less), and then watch it on my video player. (I use daumPotPlayer the most–which is free). I speed up the play 30% to 40%, which allows me view much quicker. It is also very easy to back up 5 seconds at a time, if I want to hear/view something over. Especially for longer videos, like this 30 minute one, it saves time. MAGA!!

  30. Donna in Oregon says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    If we really wanted to punish Washington DC we would have #ReleasetheMemo and right next to that we would have #Giveusbackour$20Trillion #Findour$6BillionDOS #Whereisour#20Trillion.

    If Treepers want to unite our country this is the way to do it. Find our money. Now.

    This spy game crap is a distraction. so Americans can feel like there is good and bad in our government. What a joke, these people live off of us. All of them.

    I can hardly wait for all the books, we are treated like perpetual fundraisers. For God’s sake…..why do we continually make life comfortable for these thieving jerks?

  31. JoD says:
    January 21, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Been a fan of Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing since the OJ trial.
    Great video.

