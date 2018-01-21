Great Video Explanation – “Operation Trump” – Former Federal Prosecutor Outlines Scope of FBI and DOJ Corruption…

Former federal prosecutor Joe diGenova outlines the majority of the events behind the unlawful surveillance of Donald Trump and each of the participating members within the FBI and DOJ corruption.
In essence, during this 30 minute discussion, diGenova outlines much of the back-story and how FBI officials Bill Priestap, Peter Strzok, Jim Baker, Andrew McCabe and Jim Comey participated along with Justice Department Loretta Lynch, Sally Yates, John P Carlin, Bruce Ohr and Lisa Page. Mr. diGenova has a solid grasp on the players and how they are enmeshed within the entire operation.
DiGenova also shares how NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers, Chairman Devin Nunes and ODNI Dan Coats began to confront the unlawful behavior and position the entire Justice Department for a complete generational reset. This discussion is like the Big Ugly audio book. [ Hi Joe – Great Job! ]
I was just going to post it. As I was listening to it, I was thinking of SUNDANCE.
Mr. Joe diGenova is a CTH lurker.
Sundance should be the lead prosecutor
Or Mr. DiGenova is Sundance 😉😛
Yep.
It’s quite possible, I never thought of it that way. As a former federal prosecutor, all the qualifications are there.
This video is like….
DiGenova referred to Crowdstrike as ‘DNC’s private security firm’.
That’s putting it mildly!
Nothing about Crowdstrike passes the sniff test…that is one seriously spooky outfit.
Wonder if Crowdstrike has anything to do with the 5 months worth of missing FBI emails.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I thought DiGenova was sundance. Every interview the past month or so he was saying almost verbatim what sundance had been posting on TCT. If not must be some telepathic thing going on.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Like all of the recently enlightened politicians and a number of conservative blogs, one of whom has picked up the phrase of “get the popcorn ready”, Mr. DiGenova is obviously a CTH reader. Mr. DiGenova, if you read this, we here are proud of you.
LikeLiked by 10 people
CS is like a group of IT mercenaries-for-hire, paid hackers, that have been funded by Google and Soros.
Zero44 installed CS operatives in the WH and throughout the govt…including the FBI.
Comey used CS to ‘determine’ if the DNC computers had been hacked!
And of course, they said “Nope. Nothing to see here.”
Remember, Crowdstrike was run by a Russian , Alperovitch .( in a pro-Alperovitch Vanity Fair article), It admitted the attribution method(time, method, etc..) used to identify Russia was done in one day! It revealed his wife was a computer hacker, and that he used to lie and pretend to be Russian gangsters online! Crowdstrike received around the time Trump entered, 100 million dollar windfall from Eric Schmidt (Google) who’s email with Cheryl Mills (received immunity with no proffer) stated that he was with the “Elect Hillary” camp(para.)….Business Insider (another hate Trump publication), even stated that Crowdstrike had only 53 million over all their years in business before combined!! The urkraine connections and influence(Chalupa who met with a convicted bomber, Brett Kimberlin, and Yuri Ariel real name Schwartz to try to get dirt on Tillerson which turned out to be disinformation) was a large part of the impetus of this “Russian collusion ” plan as she met with Ukranian govt. officials and media!! Atlantic Council ( Alperovitch and Chalupa involved with….) is also a big piece of this puzzle!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
sp. Ukraine…..
Crowdstrike= Eric Scmidt Google………..
LikeLiked by 6 people
Suppose that’s why he resigned as CEO? Of course, he’s been traveling to NK…would love to know more about that. Think he’s looking for a new place to live if things get too hot for him here?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Think of the EO PDJT signed on Dec 21st……….
That EO should cover all these perps.
“Crowdstrike Firm Which Peddled ‘Russian Hacking'”
Mandatory viewing for anyone that wants a comprehensive understanding of what is unfolding.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Sundance’ neighbor it would seem. He summarizes Sundance very well.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agree, clear, first-rate overview in plain language. And the wonderful interviewer, Mrs. Clarence Thomas, asks incisive questions and then gets out of the way, letting the interviewee actually answer. (I’m looking at YOU, Sean Hannity.)
LikeLiked by 18 people
…and Laura Ingraham.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yes……
Underscore—-she is the wife of Clarence Thomas ! So ——SC will be aware of all of this !
In all it’s gory detail. I think there are some white hats on the SC—who value our Republic. They will sit quietly and watch this unfold—but THEY KNOW—and that is of comfort to me.
LikeLiked by 6 people
His wife Victoria Toensing is the attorney for William Campbell, the FBI informant the Obama administration tried to silence.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yeah, Sean – get a clue!!!!
I didn’t realize that was Mrs. Thomas! 🙂
I have always liked Joe diGenova. He is on Hannity radio often. He tells it like it is and spares no punches. As a plus, he cannot stand Comey. They go back to their time when in N.Y. at the same time.
LikeLiked by 7 people
OK, just to update – that last Q post may not be real. This email may be fake.
Apologies, if I have been misled, or have misled.
Had my heart racing for sure. But yeah, smells fishy. Pretty sure Soros does not get his hands dirty. He gives the orders.
Do you have the link to Q’s posts?
I submit this is ALL BS! The Congress cannot punish the Swamp for destroying evidence. So be prepared for a whole bunch of this crap, dog whistles and hide the sausage games.
Let’s look at what these pr*cks are really doing. It’s slight of hand, look over here, Us against Them mentality that the Swamp continuously uses to distract.
So, I submit that we are not looking at what we are supposed to be looking at.
RICO would have frozen all of their accounts, including the Clinton Foundation and all the other Panama Paper-like accounts that the Swamp has accumulated.
Everyone is looking at stupid text mails of the low hanging fruitcakes.
What are the George Soros, Clinton, Obama, Rahm Dead Fish Emmanuel, Valarie Jarrett, Warren Buffett, and all the people that went to the Sea Island meeting, Bilderberg attendees.
These freaks just want money, follow the money or they win.
The deal is they don’t want a budget. Why, where is our money? That’s what is missing. Our money. $20 Trillion. Where did it go.
Keep your eyes on the prize (our money) that is what all the distractions are about. This is the Swamp’s tactic. For them it’s cheap entertainment, they get to keep us guessing while they steal us blind.
Don’t fall for it. Hold them accountable. Tweets should say, Release the Memo and WHERE IS OUR $20 TRILLION????
is ambassador Mr. WANTA who “rescued” those $ 20 TRILIONS ??????
Okay, here’s a question. If everyone in the world know about these globalists having these exclusive, semi-secret meetings…why do they still have them and why aren’t they bugged? Why would these attendees want their names to be associated with the group?
I remember the espionage/thriller movies where the bad guys always met at a remote estate in a foreign country, arriving in the middle of the night in private jets…the most powerful players in the world deciding on the fate of people and nations.
As for the rest of your post, not funny at all. The amount of money AND power is unfathomable. And the evil.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is a genuine excellent video to share to those who are not up to date or a little behind. I learned some things.
LikeLiked by 4 people
My hubs came in while I was watching. Near the beginning. So he heard the whole thing and was stunned. He knows there is a lot of BS going on but I just can’t explain to him the scope of it and he won’t take the time to read up on it. But trust me, he is NOT a skeptic.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you for this video. This was the ‘cliffs notes’ I’ve been waiting for. The MSM will never present this in such an understandable way. I am sensing the slant we will begin hearing from the presstitutes is that this is only a simple uncovering of ‘spying’ on the competition. Like two candidates running for County Commisioner spying on each other. No, this is about a coup attempt against the President of the United States. Nothing less…an on going coup attempt in progress.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Holy Moly! BUSTED!
I thought this guy was Sundance.
LikeLiked by 3 people
In other “news” is Trump going after Hussein? I hope so:
https://mobile.twitter.com/edgecrusher23/status/954510459708813312
this has to do with the Operation Cassandra interference, could turn into a big deal involving Awans.
got my fingers crossed ……
LikeLiked by 2 people
You cannot identify Sundance.. He is a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma.. There are those on other blogs who think they know.. but they are fooled by the wrapping.. they don’t really know who Sundance is..
My wife and I discussed this recently on the way to Florida.. When we passed through Louisiana we decided to stop and ask J. W. Pepper.. and we were correct..
Let’s address why our government both Republican and Democrat have not had a budget in over 10 years??????
Anyone care to guess….. How much has been stolen from us? Bueller? Bueller? Bueller…..
LikeLiked by 8 people
Sundance, Former federal prosecutor Joe diGenova summary is very good, did you prepare for him? 😉
Besides you he is the first person that I encountered who exhibits a profound understanding and knowledge of the situation with all its stated and implied nuances. Very interesting! 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Joe hits hard. “Brazen plot to exonerate Hillary Clinton. Fake criminal investigation. Immunized all kinds of people. Allowed destruction of all kinds of evidence. No Grand Jury. No subpoenas. No search warrants. That’s not an investigation.” That about sums it up, Joe. And then he starts naming names. Nice
LikeLiked by 7 people
I haven’t seen any grand juries, subpoenas, or search warrants out of the Sessions DOJ either…just saying.
LikeLike
I have seen stonewalling ..
LikeLike
“Allowed destruction of all kinds of evidence. No Grand Jury. No subpoenas. No search warrants. That’s not an investigation.”
_______________
No, it’s not an investigation, it’s an organized crime ring.
That’s exactly what it was.
Organized crime, being run out of the Oval Office.
LikeLiked by 3 people
it’s ‘the chicago way’
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lou Dobbs just tweeted CTH!!!
LikeLiked by 13 people
And so the Schiff hits the fan. Well done, SD!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Joe explains in layman terms so everyone can understand “What Happened”
Sundance/Joe DiGenova/Admiral Rogers = Truth/Patriots/My Hero’s
The people discussed are traitors/smear merchants and should be burned at the stake….
LikeLiked by 7 people
I agree !
Flep my plan of attack to get people to see the truth is to have groups of
people over for lunch…….I have positioned my computer in the kitchen so
that everyone at the table will see/hear this interview as they’re eating lunch..
I will not say a word because I won’t have to…….This must be seen and I’m going to
go all out to have it seen and discussed in my community…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh, Screw You – Shifforbrains – what gall! #releasethememonow!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Lou! —waves—
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes – it is great to see Sundance (and this site) get much deserved recognition. Sundance is a patriot of the first order and his efforts to save the Republic are simply heroic.
Wow! I love Lou Dobbs, he has been true blue since President Trump began. I hope that Mr, Dobbs looks into why Senator Tom Cotton and Senator Lindsay Graham were both at the Bilderberg meetings in Virginia 2017.
Anyone have any idea why Bilderberg would invite them? Immigration perhaps? Does anyone know why Brennan works for Kissinger Associates and why Brennan was invited as well?
Not really a coincidence IMHO. The CIA has been very protected so far in this alleged “investigation” to nowhere….
This is a good video that explains everything from start to finish by cleaning up any confusion for those of us who may have trouble connecting all of the dots. I’ve always felt Mueller was up to no good here but this video confirms it. As far as the house, with this shutdown in progress with dems and some GOPe trying to cover their tracks of course, I honestly don’t see dems overtaking the house now. I think any chance of that is slim to none when you consider the political posturing that is taking place. Once we start seeing the hammer really begin to fall, you’ll know for certain that the dems are finished along with some of the obstructionist GOPe.
Towards the end of the video, you’ll notice that he basically said the same thing Alan Dershowitz said on Fox and Friends. You need a 2/3 majority in the house and senate for impeachment. That imbecile Al Green has tried it at least twice now and has failed. The president isn’t going anywhere despite all of their attempts. They have so far fallen flat and any future attempts will too.
LikeLiked by 6 people
https://mobile.twitter.com/mjohnsonx15/status/955255043871027200/photo/1
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://mobile.twitter.com/quite189noMore/status/955257264591470592/photo/1
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watched this earlier today and sent to a couple of friends. Clear, concise, and easy to understand. 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
Sessions will have to save the republic. Trump will make Sessions save the republic. Put another way, Trump is NOT going to let anything slide.
Question: What good is the Nunes investigation? Seems like a DOJ investigation will take the IG report and the Rogers information and proceed to a conclusion that will put these people in jail. Everything the committees have uncovered would have been easily uncovered by a criminal investigation.
I hope Trump starts the perp walks at the SOU address. Who cares about the standard SOU address?
Trump: “Ladies and Gentleman, the state of the union is strong. As I speak, the following individuals are being arrested for a conspiracy against the United States of America, …”
LikeLiked by 9 people
President Trump is an unconventional politician ……….
He will strike when least expected ……
If this is where and when it happens
I would not be surprised……..
would be awesome, but can’t happen that way.
Pres Trump would immediately be compared to Saddam Hussein by the lamestream media, and 80% of our ignorant populace would believe it.
and there would be much civil disturbance, neighbor on neighbor.
this slow-walking of the evidence is the correct way to lay all this out – before any arrests –
as painful as it may seem to those of us who actually pay attention.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s true but PDJT will strike when least expected…..
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUGZqz8UMAALtxV?format=jpg
…and I hope you DO do an audio book on the Big Ugly! Except so many things happening now hard to ‘stop’ and do a project! Thank you for your work!
Does anyone have any idea how these criminals will be prosecuted? What are the steps that need to be covered for that to happen? Or, do these criminals just get away because the Deep State can stall & obfuscate. After all it is the DOJ who have to prosecute themselves!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
diGenova is okay, but Sundance still stands alone. If anything all these others are drifting on Sundance going around the track.
It’s a very good video, but Joe does miss one important point.
He mentions that after Admiral Mike Rogers tells Trump of the surveillance, Trump moves the Transition Team out of Trump Tower. This is a sign that the spying may have included the placement of surveillance equipment inside Trump Tower. But FISA 702 is only supposed to cover the incidental collection of electronic communications. If the FBI had placed surveillance equipment or compromised phones/computers/security cameras inside Trump Tower (with either software or physical bugs), this is well outside anything that could be justified under the provisions of FISA 702.
It is possible that when Trump used the word “Wiretap” it wasn’t just a euphemism for collection of phone metadata and emails?
Yep they don’t need to use physical wiretapping like that anymore.
I want to curse here, but that frikken fantastic!!!
Joe laid down the map for everyone to see just like SD.
DOJ/FBI/NSA/CIA people believe in America First! They joined these organizations to stop injustice and protect the American People…there is no greater injustice than stealing, lying, and killing for evil and no greater shame than turning your back on the innocent…Sundance’s White Hat description is 100% accurate…Deep State UNIPARTY rule by fear but now, President Trump is showing the world we will rule WITH LOVE…LOVE OF COUNTRY LOVE OF FAMILY LOVE OF GOD!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is a trick I use to watch videos like this, that others may find useful. I download the video off of You Tube (usually takes 30 seconds or less), and then watch it on my video player. (I use daumPotPlayer the most–which is free). I speed up the play 30% to 40%, which allows me view much quicker. It is also very easy to back up 5 seconds at a time, if I want to hear/view something over. Especially for longer videos, like this 30 minute one, it saves time. MAGA!!
SD!! Please confirm that you did not PAY Joe to spread this unverified story! /s (a little dark humor!)
If we really wanted to punish Washington DC we would have #ReleasetheMemo and right next to that we would have #Giveusbackour$20Trillion #Findour$6BillionDOS #Whereisour#20Trillion.
If Treepers want to unite our country this is the way to do it. Find our money. Now.
This spy game crap is a distraction. so Americans can feel like there is good and bad in our government. What a joke, these people live off of us. All of them.
I can hardly wait for all the books, we are treated like perpetual fundraisers. For God’s sake…..why do we continually make life comfortable for these thieving jerks?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget #I’mNotaRussianBot……….
Been a fan of Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing since the OJ trial.
Great video.
