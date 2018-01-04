Understanding The Context of Devin Nunes Requests – Obama’s 2016 DOJ/FBI Spying Operation…

As we have walked through the investigative deep weeds of corruption within the FBI (Counterintelligence Division) and DOJ (National Security Division), many people have asked why CTH has not pulled in the ODNI (Clapper) and CIA (Brennan) aspect of the total intelligence community involvement against candidate Donald Trump. There’s been a good reason for that; actually two good reasons.
First, as many of you are aware, the people involved in the entire apparatus are following our investigative research (both sides). We proceed carefully, trying to avoid provoking activity that creates defensive posturing, until the story reaches a point of non-deniability.
The public statements today highlighting the DOJ-NSD FISA warrant documents being delivered tonight to Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes is an example of one of those thresholds crossed.
[Incidentally, and directly related to the release of documents to Chairman Nunes, I would advise everyone to remember the ongoing leak investigations and the sting operations as previously cited. In the coming days do not be surprised to see leaks to the Washington Post, New York Times or CNN that are the outcome of those continuing operations. It would not be surprising to see variations of the same documents used as tracers. We are in the phase where the intelligence leakers will have to wonder if they are a target.]
Secondly, it is challenging to absorb the construct of the larger 2016 political operation against the Trump campaign unless it is in digestible portions. Some of this stuff is in the deepest of deep weeds. Today we take a deep research dive into the larger IC aspect of the 2016 Trump Operation. Specifically into the deeper story of the FISA warrant and the use of unlawful FISA 702(17) spying operations. As customary all citations are provided and some of this will take time to explain.
I’m calling the backstory to this 702 enterprise by the Obama administration “Operation Condor”. Those of you familiar with the film “Three Days of The Condor” will note how the real life (lame-duck) timeline almost mirrors the Hollywood film. For the real life version, NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers plays the role of “Condor”.
Aside from the larger Russian conspiracy narrative, up to now the controversial media story has been around the origin of the FISA warrant(s). As previously stated by all reporting there was a June FISA application that was denied, and an October application that was approved.
The current line of congressional inquiry surrounds the underlying content of the requested FISA warrant, and whether it was built upon fraud and manipulated content (the ‘Steele Dossier’) presented to the FISA Court (FISC). But there’s a bigger underlying story.
When Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes explained his concern in March 2017 about what he saw from a review of 2016 intelligence gathering, reporting and subsequent unmasking, the issue behind his concern was clouded in mystery. Indeed the larger headlines at the time were about demanding a special prosecutor and driving the Russia conspiracy narrative.
In hindsight, and with information from our assembled timelines of 2016 though today, we can now revisit that concern with a great deal more perspective and information. Understanding the latest information will help us all understand the totality of Nunes original frame of reference.
As many of you are aware, immediately following the 2016 presidential election NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers traveled to Trump Tower to meet with president-elect Donald Trump. The day AFTER the Rogers visit, President-elect Trump moved his transition team out of Trump Tower to Bedminister New Jersey.
We always suspected NSA Director Rogers gave President-elect Trump a head’s up of sorts.
Later, during the Russian Conspiracy frenzy, when the entire intelligence community seemed to be collectively leaking against Trump’s interests, those suspicions gained even greater likelihood. However, what we learned in 2017 about the activity in 2016 almost guarantees that was exactly what happened. That back-story also ties into both the FISA issue and the Devin Nunes concern.
Admiral Mike Rogers became NSA director in April 2014.
Sometime in early 2016 Admiral Rogers became aware of “ongoing” and “intentional” violations of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), Section 702 surveillance. Specifically item #17 which includes the unauthorized upstream data collection of U.S. individuals within NSA surveillance.
Section 702 – Item #17 “About Queries” is specifically the collection of emails, and phone call surveillance of U.S. persons.
The public doesn’t discover this issue, and NSA Director Rogers action, until May 2017 when we learn that Rogers told the FISA court he became aware of unlawful surveillance and collection of U.S. persons. Put into context, with the full back-story, it appears that 2016 surveillance was the political surveillance now in the headlines; the stuff Chairman Nunes is currently questioning.
The dates here are important as they tell a story.
As a result of Rogers suspecting [FISA 702 (#17 – email and phone calls)] surveillance activity was being used for reasons he deemed unlawful, in mid 2016 Rogers ordered the NSA compliance officer to run a full audit on 702 NSA compliance.
Again, 702 is basically spying on Americans; the actual “spying” part is 702. Item 17 is “About Queries“, which allows queries or searches of content of email and phone conversations based on any subject matter put into the search field.
The NSA compliance officer identified several strange 702 “About Queries” that were being conducted. These were violations of the fourth amendment (search and seizure), ie. unlawful surveillance and gathering. Admiral Rogers was briefed by the compliance officer on October 20th, 2016.
Admiral Mike Rogers ordered the “About Query” activity to stop, reported the activity to the DOJ, and then went to the FISA court.
On October 26th, 2016, full FISC assembly, NSA Director Rogers personally informed the court of the 702(17) violations. Additionally, Rogers also stopped “About Query” permanently.
[Things to note: ♦Note the sequencing; ♦note that Rogers a career military person, followed the chain of command; ♦note the dates as they align with the Trump FISA application from the FBI and DOJ-NSD, (ie. early October 2016); ♦and note amid this sequence/time-line the head of DOJ-National Security Divsion, John P Carlin resigns.]
IMPORTANT – WATCH The first two and a half minutes of this video:
.
The DOJ National Security Division set Admiral Mike Rogers up to take the fall for their unlawful conduct. They preempted Rogers by filing a notification with the FISA Court on 26th September 2016 (look at the pdf). DOJ-NSD head John P Carlin was setting up Rogers as the scapegoat while knowing the NSA FISA compliance officer was still reviewing their conduct. Carlin wouldn’t notify the court unless he was trying to cover something. Carlin then announced his resignation. The NSA compliance officer did not brief Admiral Rogers until 20th Oct 2016. Admiral Rogers notified the FISC on 26th Oct 2016.
October 2016 is a very important month:
♦DOJ Deputy Attorney Bruce Ohr was “demoted” in the summer of 2017 after the Inspector General discovered unreported 2016 contacts between Ohr and Russian Dossier author Christopher Steele, as well as contact with Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson, in October 2016.
♦Also in October 2016 the DOJ lawyers formatted the FBI information (Steele Dossier etc.) for the Trump FISA application; the head of the NSD, Asst. Attorney General John P Carlin, left his job. It would have specifically been John Carlin’s responsibility to ensure a valid legal basis for the FISA application submitted to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC).
♦In October 2016 the NSA compliance officer completes a review and briefs Rogers of FISA(17) violations, email collection and phone surveillance. Rogers informs FISC – [FISA Court Ruling Link]
Now Look At This – October 2016: On Friday November 18th, 2016, The Washington Post reported on a recommendation in “October” that Mike Rogers be removed from his NSA position:
The heads of the Pentagon and the nation’s intelligence community have recommended to President Obama that the director of the National Security Agency, Adm. Michael S. Rogers, be removed.
The recommendation, delivered to the White House last month, was made by Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter and Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper Jr., according to several U.S. officials familiar with the matter.
[…] In a move apparently unprecedented for a military officer, Rogers, without notifying superiors, traveled to New York to meet with Trump on Thursday at Trump Tower. That caused consternation at senior levels of the administration, according to the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal personnel matters. (link)
Important reminder. Remember, in 2015 Sally Yates blocked any inspector general oversight of the DOJ National Security Division (SEE Pdf HERE). The OIG, Michael Horowitz, requested oversight and it was Sally Yates who responded with a lengthy 58-page legal explanation saying, essentially, ‘nope – not allowed.’ (PDF HERE) All of the DOJ is subject to oversight, except the NSD.
There’s a pretty clear picture here.
Obama’s political operatives within the DOJ-NSD were using FISA 702(17) surveillance “about inquiries” that would deliver email and phone communication for U.S. people (Trump campaign). The unit would work in coordination with the FBI Counterintelligence Unit (Peter Strzok etc.) To stop the activity NSA Director Mike Rogers initiated a full 702 compliance review. Before the review was complete the DOJ-NSD had enough information for their unlawful FISA warrant which worked retroactively to make the prior FBI surveillance (began in July ’16 per James Comey) lawful. Rogers stopped the process on October 26th 2016. As a result of his not going along, Rogers became a risk; Clapper demanded he be fired.
Ten days after the election, November 17th 2016, Admiral Rogers travels to Trump Tower without telling ODNI James Clapper. Rogers likely informs President-elect Trump of the prior activity by the FBI and DOJ, including the probability that all of Trump Tower’s email and phone communication was being collected.
The transition team was set up in Trump Tower. The very next day, November 18th 2016, Trump moves the entire transition team to Bedminister New Jersey.
Does this make more sense now?
It would appear Obama’s Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, is up to his eyeballs in this; though he denies participating. The FBI counterintelligence unit was monitoring Trump through FISA 702(17) upstream surveillance collected by a DOJ National Security Division that had no oversight.
The information the FBI collected, and the stuff Fusion GPS was creating via Christopher Steele, was used to create the Russian Narrative and also to manipulate the FISC into giving them a FISA warrant. ie. “The Insurance Policy”.
This is what Devin Nunes discovered when he looked at the “unmasking requests” which were a result of those FISA 702(17) collections on Team Trump. That’s why Devin Nunes was so stunned at what he saw in February and March 2017.
This is why Chairman Devin Nunes is currently gathering evidence.
The Big Ugly
.
Thank God for Admiral Rogers.
I hope he culled those O-team operatives out of his herd at the NSA, that were doing those illegal “About Queries”.
Hmm…I wonder where those people are these days.
Be nice to see them have to testify as to ‘who’ ordered them to do that.
NSA is the hub. The actual searches can come from any authorized intelligence agency.
The DOJ-NSD can do them from their office. Or the FBI counterintel division could do them from there.
The NSA just scoops up the stuff and controls the material. Any authorized intel agency can access it based on security level.
Wow. I thought the NSA had tighter control over the ‘intel’ than that.
I wonder if the raw data comes “unmasked” from the NSA or does the intel agency have to perform the ‘unmasking’ themselves.
No wonder Devon Nunes was so visibly shaken after he learned about some of this.
Again, Sundance…masterful work you’re doing on this.
We are in your debt.
Thank you.
[Even though ‘thank you’ doesn’t seem like near enough.]
^^^ This! ^^^
Yes, “thank you” seems pretty weak, but it’s all I got.
Thank you Sundance, and those behind the scenes of this great site.
Newbies…….learn how SD works to sort all this out. One link and article adds to a base of links and articles–that builds….. and suddenly, the whole dang thing is solved.
There is currently no investigative reporting left in the U.S. but right here at CTH.
SD, do you think the information that Nunes learned that day also included audio & visuals of the subjected/unmasked individuals? I go back to that day when he appeared afterward so shaken looking and pair that when President Trump called out Obama with such the strong derogatory term as “sick” and have always wondered. Cell phone mics & their cameras accompany people everywhere.
Thank you.
“Sick” was used deliberately. When we find out what it refers to, I bet “sick” is the first word that pops into our mind.
Yes, a very strong word to describe someone and has usually implied to me at least as a pervision of some kind. That’s why I wonder if audio or visuals are involved as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Would someone mind telling me where the “Nunes visibly shaken” video is? Thank you.
Not sure if there are any earlier videos showing Nunes actual demeanor coz he mentions letter he sent 3/15/17 out but this is the one presser where he appeared alone from 3/22 I remember where he seemed off from the weight of surveillance he read/saw against Pres Elect Trump and his administration.
You might do a google search for “Nunes holds press conference on capitol grounds.”
Was it when he had the secret briefing?
It was after he went to the SCIF and made a beeline for the Capitol.
Think this is the one you are looking for.
Here is another one from after his notifying the president.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?425836-1/president-concerned-transition-team-surveillance#
“DOJ-NSD head John P Carlin was setting up Rogers as the scapegoat while knowing the NSA FISA compliance officer was still reviewing their conduct. ”
Thanks SD. Now it all makes sense. When I read the DOJ-NSD filing PDF a few days ago I got the impression that they were trying to throw Mike Rogers under the bus and I could not tie this all together!
Well done!
Glad to see Carlin in the mix – was his O liaison Lisa Monaco? Carlin was Mueller Chief of staff & gen counsel. Last fall Carlin went to Aspen Institute & Chair Morrison & Foester. Around 2014 he headed a new Domestic Terrorism dept – NSADT division aligned w SPLC – fall-out not unlike the Lois Lerner treatment of conservatives & their web sites. SPLC (and perhaps NSADT) not only attacks people they deem violent but also ideology. Where does SPLC get the money…they apparently funded this venture w NSA. Carlin travelled around the country to law enforcement agencies. Is this when local police depts got their tanks etc? There were two tankers at the shooting in Vegas which the cops got from a “private” local arms company??? Carlin has/is capitalizing on bogey-w/men…gives talks at Aspen & Big Corporations…spreading negatives of the tea-party etc. Did Homeland Security & FBI work w him etc.
Praise the Lord for Admiral Rogers.
Amen.
It may turn out that he saved the republic.
We will have a GIANT prayer list of people who need God’s protection!
And keep him safe.
Sundance,
I’ve been around the block a few times and I do believe I know…I know you’re premise..and understand your logic in all of this. I will not divulge any thing further because I do not want in any way to mess this up..Let’s just say, I know, that you know, now you know that I know..
So, let’s get together after “this” mess is over and we’ll see how close I was. or not.
Great Work….This is actually quite fun…Thank you really…Thanks
Gibbs Rule #4: 4
If you have a secret, the best thing is to keep it to yourself. The second-best is to tell one other person if you must. There is no third best.
This gets better and better. Thanks SD for what appears to be a bunch of sleepless nights.
I love it every time more pieces of the puzzle show up. Thanks for the great work. And oh, by the way, any of you lackeys who are part of this conspiracy, if you get a moment, watch this film. It’s only a minute and a half long. It’s about life in admax, in Florence, Colorado. Enjoy! ( I wish I knew how to post Mickey)
Forgot the link. https://youtu.be/JVCRjdN3UTM
You mean…this Mickey?
That would be the one. Thank you
So basically, everything is on the table and if everyone does their “job”, congress, maybe a special prosecutor, heads of the FBI and DOJ all these critters are going down. And on the plus side, a few of them will probably take a pardon or start to talk to save themselves to tell all they know.
This will allow the climb up the ladder to the top.
I’m assuming another very “keen” move today was Rosey and Wray talking to Ryan.. Now Ryan knows…oh he probably already knew…but now we know he knows…(man gotta get a new line). Ryan can’t deny,…he can run….he can cover…but now he is in the GAME.
Love it when a plan comes together. Love the smell of gun powder in the morning…smells like…Victory…
Thanks Sundance.
I believe enough people have committed enough serious crimes to multiply the population.
I’d like to see Obama, both Clintons and both Bushes to die there, along with dozens of others. Maybe swinging from nooses in front of us is too quick.
This made me want to vomit. These next few months are going to reveal personal and national character to the core. This is not a time for snarkiness. This is such a threat to all.
You are correct. What has happened is sickening, and what is happening is of immense importance not only to the US but to the rest of the Free World.
It is terrible to see that not only the US media but all other media is either unaware or is hiding what has been going on. In the old days (Clinton administration) we had some brave journalists such as Ambrose Evans-Pritchard who was reporting for the Lonf´don Daily Telegraph on the Clinton WH corruption. These days there is nothing.
In the same time several western governments and organizations (eg France, Sweden, the EU) are talking about stopping “Fake News” by introducing censorship, mainly on the Internet (social media, bloggers, Internet newspapers).
The work the “White Hats”, people like Sundance and other bloggers, some brave journalists and commentators are doing is of importance not only for the US but the rest of the world. If the perpetrators of these conspiracies get their just punishments – all the way up to the top – this will have effects far outside the borders of the US. (I can imagine lots and lots of EU bureaucrats starting to look for safe retreats.)
Wow. Clapper, and a dozen others, must be deciding who will be his/their law firm.
They will need the Mueller team to disband so there will be enough D.C. Lawyers to go around.
But, maybe the Mule Team lawyers might be needing to represent themselves (always a bad idea, of course). I love it when a lawyer pleads the 5th.
I don’t believe those lawyers can represent anyone involved….conflict of interest?
I always wondered why Obama VOLUNTARILY notified FISC of their illegal activities. It stuck out like a sore thumb to me. TOTALLY out of character for them. Now it’s clear: THEY WERE CAUGHT and they KNEW it so they wanted to get out in front of the story and try to frame it to the court – as if they could. God this thing is dirty. VERY glad to have my confidence in Rogers restored. I was worried we’d lost him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
When this is all over, and North Korea and Iran have been fixed, lets revisit the Patriot Act.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
The gall of these people! Thinking they had the right to use their positions to spy on American citizens, to determine who would be president, and to remove a duly elected president.
TREASONOUS.
There are rumblings that a military tribunal may be in order…If so then the real fun begins..
Would we be able to watch it?
I don’t think so…the main reason for using a military tribunal would be for security reasons.
They could talk about ‘classified material’ that couldn’t be revealed in a regular court.
I figured that.
That’s the speculation, and I hope it’s true.
I read that last year there was new fiber-optic cable installed to GTMO.
There will always be some people who will never believe this audacious evil, but I think some would accept the evidence and have their worlds rocked by finding out what has been happening.
That would be excellent. To watch the looks on all ther faces knowing they were going down. I would wager there would be crying, knashing of teeth, finger pointing, what a show.
But the question is; Who would we “want” to televise it? Wait …. never mind….We want the world to see it…Yeah …that’s the ticket. And the Academy Award would go to the first person to tell Hildabeast; “What difference does it make?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had a Top Secret Clearence…Still do…I actually can not see any real classified information that would be divulged in an open trial. Example: “Did you keep classified material on your computer?” “Yes or no?” I think we are too accustomed to having the crooks covering for themselves by saying: “We can’t tell you because it is classified” I could very well be wrong. They can televise it without divulging info, however I must research the standards for tribunals.
Lol.
If there was an honest media Obama would have found things much more difficult.
Let’s not forget the media’s role in all this in particular the NYT, WapO, CNN.
I’m thinking that Admiral Rogers made it known to the O-team that he had a ‘file’ stashed somewhere, that would be made public if he turned up as a victim of involuntary suicide.
A sort of ‘life insurance’ file.
So Clapper wanted to fire Admiral Rogers, when he put a stop to the O-team’s illegal ‘About Queries’.
I’ll bet the whole O-team was fit to be tied when they learned that Rogers had gone to visit PE Trump at Trump Towers!
Oh to be a fly on the wall when they found out. Hah.
Can you imagine that conversation?
“He did what!!?”
“Uh, yes sir, Admiral Rogers went to Trump Tower and met with Donald Trump…for 2 hours.”
“Whaaaa! #$%^%!!”
“I want to fire that sonovabitch! Right now!”
“Uh, we can’t do that sir. What reason would we give for firing him?”
The only cogent statement the Beast ever made: “If he wins, we will all hang by nooses”
LikeLiked by 5 people
I defer to her obvious knowledge about what was going on.
Gee – I’m confused and angered before my first cup of coffee. Everything Sundance says makes perfect sense to this seasoned citizen. Now, can any of you legal beagles hanging about the CTH predict how the outcome will unfold? Will it be a grand jury or juries or special counsel(s)? Who do you think will get “charged” first? Will they be crucified (as they should be) one at a time or will they all be lined up against the wall together? Make some predictions; we’ll get the odds from Vegas and place our bets. I’m in all the way.
I can tell you what the best case scenario would be. POTUS could release all of the classified information and allow the public to make up their own minds.
The only way I could get behind a special counsel is if POTUS appointed the SP himself, which he can do, with the SP reporting directly to him.
This conspiracy is so serious, the only way the country can come together is by knowing the truth. And that is paramount to moving forward.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
This won’t get better with another cup of coffee–I tried that.
It just made me more alert.
Try vodka…works for me..😎
We can only predict, but I think there will be few actual trials. I expect most cases will be disposed of by plea agreement, allocution, and the provision of sworn testimony against their accomplices. None of these traitors want to do jail time, so they will squeal on each other like there’s no tomorrow.
How many of us remember Maxine Waters talking about the “Database” that Barack Obama had amassed while in office? At that moment in time I don’t think any of us fully understood what that dingbat was talking about. Now its all starting to make sense, BHO is going to make Nixon look like a piker, most of us with any cognitive ability saw what a phony he was ( and is ) and this type of behavior is almost expected. Spying on political opponents, breaking the law, look for the “race card’ to come out to prevent all out RIOTS in defense of one BHO……All the while DJT keeps working 18 hour days to MAGA…..Awesome!
Excellent point ok4ayl. Ever since HRC’s toady Craig Livingstone illegally took control of those raw FBI files the Democrats have understood that knowledge is power. BHO just followed that familiar path to ensure the desired outcomes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s why I’ve said the FBI has been thoroughly corrupt since at least the early 1990s, and now I suspect much further back than that.
Maxine Waters doesn’t understand what Maxine Waters is talking about.
Like most of the rest of us, I figured it was just normal political campaign information correlation.
To think of the last 11 days of the campaign and how hard our President worked…up until the early morning…the rallies and the live stream videos! Adm. Rogers is a hero for stopping the 702s and his Team for discovering the loop hole in the queries.
Sundance, do you think Nunes & Co/PDJT need to beat Mueller & Co to the punch so to speak, in terms of getting things to point of announcing charges and/or confessions from one or more of the black hats?
Or will Mueller & Co wait to play their main card(s), which I’m worried will be bs charges of money laundering against Jared, Don Jr, or even PDJT?
Get Trump started from the top and I’ve always wondered why the Lynch Clinton Meeting is not included in the timeline…they exchanged something on the tarmac…no other reason to meet…thought it was the Seth Rich information and the Guccifer 2 cover story but maybe more…FBI DOJ 5 Eyes 21st Century Surveillance of President Trump, family and friends before, during and after the campaign…We are blessed! MAGA!
I’ll never forget this one:
Our President doesn’t hold punches.
Let’s hope a team of good lawyers is ready, willing and able to take down Obama and the Clintons and their entire criminal cabal!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for that link.
President Trump called Obama SICK…think about that…the Fake News Media always forgets this tweet because it is 100% TRUE. If they publicly release the surveillance information then we will truly know the depths of the depravity.
It’s cool that he fired off these tweets on ‘March 4th’…as in, ‘march forth’.
With Bannon ripping off his mask as a Deep State Operative, we may need to include Crooked’s campaign statements in the timeline…her public “criticisms” and “strategies” reveal coordination and sophisticated nuance to affect 702 collection…Remember, it was Crooked who elevated “Alt Right” Bannon and continued to seed the Russia Russia Russia narrative. The release of Bannon’s comments show his desperation in that he may be implicated in the scheme…like all Deep State associates, they accuse others of what they do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Sundance, for assembling most of the puzzle pieces. And for the gentle reminder that what is stated on the internet is forever.
Great work!
Get your popcorn Ready for the Show!!
MAGA!!
At ~4:25/5:48 on the video with Admiral NSA:
“we are purging the data as well.”
So doesn’t this “purging the data” mean that the US will never be able to PROVE that the “handful of situations against US persons” was indeed the Trump campaign persons, and even Trump himself?
I doubt it; ADM Rogers isn’t that stupid.
ADM was there by 2014.
This “inappropriate” (ILLEGAL) data collection was apparently only “discovered” in October 2016.
So, was he “that stupid” from 2014 to 2016?
Apparently the NSA’s rather useless “technical” stopgap against unlawful US Citizen surveillance was in effect for some years before it was checked.
Or did he, with his ability to see real (not fake news poll) data regarding most likely outcome of the Presidential Election, only get the sudden urge to monitor the “702 queries” when he perhaps recognized there would likely be President Trump for NSA to contend with?
Perhaps he is a “hero” for taking his stand when he did.
But he would be more a hero (or perhaps just a martyr) if he had caught the illegal US citizen surveillance BEFORE it affected the Trump campaign. Maybe he was doing the best he could under his orders from the BO CIC, though. He respects chain of command.
Maybe he knew, was frustrated by it, and bided his time to keep from becoming a dead man and maybe the way it turned out was for the best in the end.
Anyway, I am glad he did what he did, and alerted the President-Elect.
Forgot to add: not sure I think that “purging the data” while there is an investigation into that very data is a good thing.
Couldn’t NSA just wipe it with a cloth until the investigation was complete?
Thank you Sundance. You are the expert on these subjects. I need to do more reading and less posting on this site. Stay the course.
Given Sundance’s request to stop the negativity earlier this morning, I wanted to repeat my comment from the Bannon thread
…………
My first thought is President Trump is sending a message to us, his Deplorables. (Remember he is aware of what goes on here at the Treehouse.)
There have been many many Debbie Downers of late and it has been gradually getting worse. I was looking up some info in a March 2017 article and the attitude then was much more positive about Session, the recusa, the DOJ and the return to the Rule of Law. Now we have a lot of people saying nothing will ever come of all this crime within the FBI and DOJ.
This MOAB strikes me as being the same as the MOAB that hit the Syrian airport when Xi Jinping was dining at Mar-a-Lago.
It is SENDING A MESSAGE and it is not just to Steve Bannon.
………..
Oh, and when all of this was going down yesterday, I saw a Bald Eagle flying toward my home. A very good omen according to my native American friend who was with me.
🦅
So who took a non-Government product, briefed it to stake holders, and therefore turned it into “intelligence “? Hhhhmmm. It was that slight of hand that made the dossier “Intelligence “ which gave a green light and cover to the rest of the government entities to do what you wrote in this article. You need to go further up the food chain!!!
I think the most important document that is in public is the complaint by Manaforts lawyers. If the judge grants it relief it will close down Muelleys whole operation. Here it is. It will put a stop to Muelley doing the same thing to Jared he did to Manafort and set aside Roseys scheme.
https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/4343227/1-3-18-Manafort-v-DOJ-Complaint.pdf
Adam Schiff sure has been quiet lately. I’ll bet Nunes looked at Adam Schiff, winked, and said, “gotcha leaker”.
DRAIN IT
There is also a small possibility that Judge Sullivan will appoint a Special Prosecutor to go after Muelley in the Flynn case. I can’t understand how Rosey/Muelley can possibly be good guys in the scheme. Standing by.
They use “sensitivity of the matter” to cover their illegal operations as that is written in the statutes, but What’s really weird is how many attorneys/lawyers argue they have done nothing wrong! It’s obvious to the American People!
A great thank you to Admiral Rogers, cut from the same cloth as our President. Upright men. Courageous Leaders.
Sundance thank you again for these daily exposés.
“A Timeline of Treason”: a good book title I certainly would want to own in my library.
