And Now We Know….

December 13, 2017

#1) …exactly why the White Hats are selectively preparing the larger U.S. electorate in advance of the 1.2 million documents which will outline the background of the Inspector General’s year-long investigation into the politicization of the FBI and DOJ.

The recent IG releases of information, Agent Strzok, Lisa Page, Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr; to include FBI Agent Peter Strzok’s text messages with FBI Lawyer Lisa Page; are strategically sequenced -and timed- in their public release.

The information drop today, which includes the text messages, reveals the bigger plot:

August 15, 2016, FBI Agent Strzok tells FBI Lawyer Lisa Page:

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office that there’s no way he gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

“Andy’s office” would be FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe; and the appearance here is a clear outline to use the Steele Russian Dossier, as the foundation to the FISA warrant, which would be considered “an insurance policy” against candidate Donald Trump winning the presidency.

Yes, that would be a conspiracy; being discussed in Andrew McCabe’s office.  A few weeks later (October 2016), the FBI and DOJ did get the FISA warrant they were discussing in August 2016.

#2) …. And now we know why Andrew McCabe cancelled his scheduled appearance on Capitol Hill yesterday.  He didn’t have an “Ohr” problem, he had a larger conspiracy issue that he was likely to be questioned about, and someone tipped him off.  After McCabe’s  cancellation the IG office distributed the text messages to the full House.

#3) …. And now we know why Nellie Ohr, Fusion GPS contract employee and wife of Associate DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr,  began using a HAM radio when the operation against candidate Donald Trump was conceived.

Nellie Ohr was hired by Fusion-GPS to specifically work on the Trump project and coordinate with MI6 Agent Christopher Steele. The Steele Dossier would later become the underlying evidence behind the application for the FISA warrant to wiretap Donald Trump and being electronic surveillance.

#4) ….And now we know, so far, on the FBI side of the conspiracy, the years-long IG investigation has captured FBI Agent Strzok, FBI Attorney Lisa Page, and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Likely the IG has also captured Bill Priestap, head of FBI counterintelligence and FBI Agent Strzok’s boss.  Priestap was the guy who Comey blamed for not informing congressional oversight, and Bill Priestap was also the guy who went to the White House present the information against NatSec Advisor Mike Flynn along with Sally Yates (DOJ).

We do not yet know if the IG has captured enough on FBI Director James Comey.

It would appear, at least so far, that Peter Strzok is willing to fall on his sword and take the blame for steering/manipulating the 2016 FBI investigation of Clinton’s emails; perhaps in an effort to protect James Comey.  However, will James Comey get caught in the Russian Conspiracy sting?  Too soon to tell.

 

What is obvious from the last 72 hours is that the Inspector General’s office is selectively, and strategically, letting out information that appears to be preparing the general public for a rather extensive, and troubling, bigger story.

Simultaneously, if we accept the IG investigation is ongoing, these releases would also be part of a strategy, the ending of the sting, to see how each of the participants responds. It is likely all of the identified plotters are being actively monitored to see how they are reacting.

Watch Video:

 

  1. nimrodman says:
    December 13, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Fox panel discussion right now about that “insurance policy” text. Said it received “a lot of attention” in the congressional hearing.

    Special Report w Bret Baeir

    • nimrodman says:
      December 13, 2017 at 6:42 pm

      Gowdy giving Rosenstein an earful in clip of hearing

    • freddy says:
      December 13, 2017 at 6:49 pm

      sounds like intent to me and I see so many reasons to indict these people for attempting to use forged documents and wiretaps to change the course of a presidential election….I have enough right here from just listening for the last year to take down 10 of them…….these people are a danger to the country and I mean reallly big danger…Obama and jarret are in the war room right now and haven’t slept for a few days……..

    • GetReal says:
      December 13, 2017 at 6:55 pm

      NeverTrump cheerleader Jonah Goldberg said there’s nothing to see here. Just innocent political opinions by government workers. He also aid he knows “plenty” of FBI folks who are equally zealous on the “other side”. Then the blond liberal they call “AB” twisted it entirely around and says this could all lead to illegal financial dealings by Trump and/or his family in the distant past. WTF?

  2. lfhbrave says:
    December 13, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Always keep in mind the video waning from Obama’s AG Lynch (“they marched, they bled, and yes some of them had died”) immediately after POTUS made the famous tweet calling Obama “bad or sick”.

    That moment may be getting closer and closer as the grand conspiracy against POTUS is getting revealed.

    • snarkybeach says:
      December 13, 2017 at 6:44 pm

      that was the one where Loretta said something about blood in the streets, wasn’t it?

    • Howie says:
      December 13, 2017 at 6:47 pm

      Oh thanks. I have been trying to find this. RIGHT ON THE MONEY. And the one Holder sent to his deep state cohorts to stay strong.. Can’t find that. But reveling is one theing. They must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and let the chips fall where they may. Upon both crooked political parties and all the crooked agencies.

    • Sandra-VA says:
      December 13, 2017 at 6:59 pm

      Yes, that has been on my mind also. Not to mention Obama with his thinly veiled dig at President Trump being “Hitler” and talking about the “tree of liberty” in his last overseas jaunt…

      If their plot is uncovered, in full, and people start going down – they will make it go HOT.

      They want their revolution and are, apparently, ready for it.

  3. alliwantissometruth says:
    December 13, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    After this can we move on to conspiracy charges on a certain billionaire & the MS Media?

    We can call them the “Cherry On Top” indictments

  4. freddy says:
    December 13, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Hillary buys the dossier and makes the FBI clean it up and pay for part of it too. They flip it the FBI who washes it further and presents it as evidence for a FISA warrant. Leaking all the while to NYT’s and CNN to start the coup de etat. Clapper gets it and makes it credible by presenting it to Trump. More leaks CNN goes wild. The FBI in the background continues to pump excrement via the FBI……One huge nasty plot involving intel media and DNC political party…..Incredible crime here…..

  5. Cliff Richards says:
    December 13, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    So i saw the “1.2 million documents” and it reminded me of something. The Dennis Montgomery Story.
    Don’t know how many here know about him, but here are a couple links from earlier this year.
    Was this the information that scared Nunes and made him run to the WH?

    CORRUPTION IN HIGH PLACES
    The whistleblower Devin Nunes must hear from
    Exclusive: Larry Klayman works to hold Clapper, Brennan, Obama accountable
    Published: 03/24/2017 at 6:50 PM

    [clip] Key to this investigation is a whistleblower by name of Dennis Montgomery, who as a former National Security Agency (NSA) and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) contractor left the spy agencies with 47 hard drives and over 600 million pages of information, much of which was classified, and came forward, under grant of immunity, to FBI Director James Comey. This information, according to Montgomery, shows that the intelligence agencies, particularly under former Obama Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former Obama CIA Director John Brennan and their minions, spied illegally and unconstitutionally on prominent Americans, including the chief justice of the Supreme Court, other SCOTUS justices, 156 judges, prominent businessmen like Donald Trump and even yours truly. Indeed, in addition to the mass surveillance revealed by Edward Snowden, these spy agencies, during the Obama administration, spied on “anyone who was anyone” in terms of their perceived status in society. The presumed and logical likely purpose of this spying? The potential for extortion and blackmail by the Obama administration. [clip]

    http://www.wnd.com/2017/03/the-whistleblower-devin-nunes-must-hear-from/

    Whistleblower Dennis Montgomery Is Living On Borrowed Time – Waiting With Data That Proves Trump Transition Team Was Monitored.
    by IWB · Published March 25, 2017 · Updated March 26, 2017
    by Pamela Williams
    [clip]
    Montgomery left the NSA as an employee turned whistleblower with a massive amount of data to prove the NSA was illegally surveilling American citizens.

    Montgomery went to Larry Klayman at FREEDOM WATCH asking him to help in the revealing of this material.

    Klayman began his quest to get a hearing for Montgomery. He began in 2015, but he has yet to achieve his goal.

    Klayman filed a lawsuit: KLAYMAN V OBAMA https://www.scribd.com/document/265437803/KLAYMAN-v-OBAMA-129-D-d-C-1-13-Cv-00851-129-Motion-for-ExParte-Interview-of-Montgomery Klayman is still waiting to secure Montgomery a hearing to give his testimony and data to the correct authorities.

    FBI DIRECTOR JAMES COMEY has record of this, has ignored it, lied to Congress on Capitol Hill on March 20, 2017 about having no information of Trump surveillance…even though he knew this case existed. I am waiting to hear the word “perjury” come up for Comey. I, also, checked to see if President Trump could fire Comey, and, yes, he can.

    Klayman and Montgomery sent information to Devin Nunes and others on Capitol Hill of this situation when Nunes asked anyone to come forward who has any information on Trump wiretapping.

    No one but Nunes bothered to make this public.
    [clip]
    http://investmentwatchblog.com/whistleblower-dennis-montgomery-is-living-on-borrowed-time-waiting-with-data-that-proves-trump-transition-team-was-monitored/

    • Howie says:
      December 13, 2017 at 7:03 pm

      Well, he is on the money. We are in a state of legalized crime. Run by master criminals at all levels. See:DDD prophecies. Somehow I have developed a sense of the big picture regardless of the chaff they throw up. It is uncanny.

  6. Howie says:
    December 13, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Calling any learned prosecutor that may tune in. Please give them a clue here. Are you out there? This is slam dunk stuff. Right out on the grass. In plain sight. A crime has, is, or will be committed. GOOD GRIEF!

  7. Craft Eccentric says:
    December 13, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Does this also mean re timelines, that Obama knew and helped set the agenda by throwing out the Russian ambassadors/diplomats?

  8. Kathleen Rady says:
    December 13, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    I would like to know who initiated the IG investigation and I’d really like to know if they are investigating how much Britiish intelligence knew about this or even if they were involved.

