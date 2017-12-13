#1) …exactly why the White Hats are selectively preparing the larger U.S. electorate in advance of the 1.2 million documents which will outline the background of the Inspector General’s year-long investigation into the politicization of the FBI and DOJ.

The recent IG releases of information, Agent Strzok, Lisa Page, Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr; to include FBI Agent Peter Strzok’s text messages with FBI Lawyer Lisa Page; are strategically sequenced -and timed- in their public release.

The information drop today, which includes the text messages, reveals the bigger plot:

August 15, 2016 , FBI Agent Strzok tells FBI Lawyer Lisa Page:

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office that there’s no way he gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

“Andy’s office” would be FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe; and the appearance here is a clear outline to use the Steele Russian Dossier, as the foundation to the FISA warrant, which would be considered “an insurance policy” against candidate Donald Trump winning the presidency.

Yes, that would be a conspiracy; being discussed in Andrew McCabe’s office. A few weeks later (October 2016), the FBI and DOJ did get the FISA warrant they were discussing in August 2016.

FBI owes answers abt "insurance policy" against Trump victory…& if nothing to hide, why would senior FBI leaders use secret phones that "cant be traced" to talk Hillary? DOJ needs to give JudicComm full transparency/cooperation 2 restore public trust. FBI CANT BE POLITICAL — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) December 13, 2017

#2) …. And now we know why Andrew McCabe cancelled his scheduled appearance on Capitol Hill yesterday. He didn’t have an “Ohr” problem, he had a larger conspiracy issue that he was likely to be questioned about, and someone tipped him off. After McCabe’s cancellation the IG office distributed the text messages to the full House.

#3) …. And now we know why Nellie Ohr, Fusion GPS contract employee and wife of Associate DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr, began using a HAM radio when the operation against candidate Donald Trump was conceived.

Nellie Ohr was hired by Fusion-GPS to specifically work on the Trump project and coordinate with MI6 Agent Christopher Steele. The Steele Dossier would later become the underlying evidence behind the application for the FISA warrant to wiretap Donald Trump and being electronic surveillance.

#4) ….And now we know, so far, on the FBI side of the conspiracy, the years-long IG investigation has captured FBI Agent Strzok, FBI Attorney Lisa Page, and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Likely the IG has also captured Bill Priestap, head of FBI counterintelligence and FBI Agent Strzok’s boss. Priestap was the guy who Comey blamed for not informing congressional oversight, and Bill Priestap was also the guy who went to the White House present the information against NatSec Advisor Mike Flynn along with Sally Yates (DOJ).

We do not yet know if the IG has captured enough on FBI Director James Comey.

It would appear, at least so far, that Peter Strzok is willing to fall on his sword and take the blame for steering/manipulating the 2016 FBI investigation of Clinton’s emails; perhaps in an effort to protect James Comey. However, will James Comey get caught in the Russian Conspiracy sting? Too soon to tell.

What is obvious from the last 72 hours is that the Inspector General’s office is selectively, and strategically, letting out information that appears to be preparing the general public for a rather extensive, and troubling, bigger story.

Simultaneously, if we accept the IG investigation is ongoing, these releases would also be part of a strategy, the ending of the sting, to see how each of the participants responds. It is likely all of the identified plotters are being actively monitored to see how they are reacting.

The Inspector General Report into the 2016 Election and the Hillary Clinton Investigation contains 1.2 Million documents. Production date: January 15th, 2018 #RosensteinHearing pic.twitter.com/ceMWfMFpG0 — TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) December 13, 2017

