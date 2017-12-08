Jim Jordan Knows Exactly How To Expose The Entire “Counterintelligence Operation” Against Candidate Donald Trump…

It would be EXPLOSIVE if it turned out the October 2016 FISA warrant was gained by use of the Christopher Steele dossier. That’s a critical and key element to the sunlight upon the entire enterprise.
If the counterintelligence FISA warrant was obtained through deception, misleading/manipulated information, or fraud; and that warrant is what led to the wiretapping and surveillance of candidate Donald Trump and General Flynn; and that warrant was authorized by FISA Court Judge Contreras –who was the judge in Flynn’s case, and is now recused– the entire tenuous FBI and DOJ operation begins to collapse.
The back-story to the FISA warrant is the cornerstone. The back-story contains both the FBI and the DOJ scheme. Expose it, remove it, and the entire ‘muh Russia’ conspiracy fraud collapses under the weight of sunlight.
Pray that “Jim Jordan” doesn’t rhyme with “Trey Gowdy”.
Nope, POTUS has handed him a plum that can make him a historical figure. He will rise to the occasion.
That is a lovely thought.
You mean he’s a real Patriot? I hope you are right. We can use some Patriots right now.
I was just as impressed wit her Trey as a few others yesterday. Jordan was the super star, but what was wrong with Trey’s contribution as well? Confused.
Trey talks a great game, and then nothing ever happens.
He over-promises, and under-delivers.
Yes, Trey Gowdy is “all hat and no cattle”, and so far has produced only a zero. I suspect he is deep state.
Let’s hope Jim Jordan and Ron DeSantis can bring Trey Gowdy along with them, and they catch even more fire combined with David Nunez
Devin !
Rep. Jordan is from small-town Ohio, not far away from where I live, a classic Trump-support area. It would seem that he will not follow the Trey Gowdy playbook.
Yes, if he wants to be the hero in taking down the Clintons and many other Dems in the attempt at what SHOULD be called a coup d’etat, the prize is there.
Christmas has come early
Wow just wow! This is true lawlessness from Congress members! We know this was a deliberate planned coup attempt by the most corrupt administration in American History. God bless the United States and President Trump. The American People know and pray daily.
In Jesus’ precious name, Amen 🙏
To add to that. Not just lawlessness, but subversion, and, absolutely, an attempted and failed coup d’etat. Yes, a coup d’etat, which the only crime that can be used to describe this, is treason.
Even today, Roy Moore’s accuser admits she made it all up. Yet, we still had McConnell and the other RINOs lambast him as a pedophile. No evidence, blatantly political smearing, suspicious timing.
These are our law makers. They make the law we live by. And yet the destroy a man, with no evidence, no trial, and act as his executioner. Not because of what THEY believed in, because they knew it was all false. They knew it was false, as they were the ones who orchestrated it. They did it because of what WE believe in.
Mitch needs to go. Trump needs to tell him to go. Openly. And tell him because he destroyed a man on evidence that was false, because his man lost the primary.
I hope Moore sues him, sues Doug Jones, sues the DNC, and sues the lady who made the false allegations. And sue them for everything they have. If he doesn’t, this will happen again, and again, and again. Hulk Hogan did it to Gawker. Moore can do it to McConnell.
Mitch is an incumbent RINO, and yet, he wins his primaries with low voter turnout even against a conservative. Where are all the conservatives on primary election day?
Maybe they mostly turn out but Mitch’s friends throw their nasty votes away and only keeps the nice ones.
It would suggest that cheating is involved, no?
Jordan is definitely in POTUS’ corner that’s for sure. It’s obvious he wants the truth out there and the swamp exposed. I’m totally with him!
Jim Jordan has proved himself as a fighter for “we the people” and PT also. I am very impressed with him. He goes after them and he wants answers. I hope he doesn’t turn out like Trey G.
deep dtate was implemented to control those in power… they don’t care about citizen scum like us…
deep *state
I liked dtate just as well. In fact, my mind didn’t even see the mistake until I saw the correction!
Jim Jordan knows for a fact that the dossier was used by FBLie to get FISA warrant. Wray knows it. Mueller and Rosy knows it. All of the villains know it.
I wanna see it.
That’s the only thing on my Christmas list (well, that and a new gun safe) – I wanna see the dossier.
I wanna shove it right down the throats of every liberal I know, during the holiday season.
Merry Christmas!
So are we all in agreement that Wray is a black hat? Because if not, why doesn’t the FBI cough up what congress – including Jordan – has requested?
If it is a current investigation and implicates someone on committee, he will give them nothing. If?
Sentient, there are some very good answers as to why, but perhaps the best answer is that they have not yet finished with flushing out all the Black Hats, and need things to run their course a mite longer.
Is what one might hope, anyway.
No
“…..collapses under the weight of sunlight …..”
Love that phrase
👍
Because they expected her to win, until she didn’t!!!!
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁❤️
Wouldn’t it just be the icing on the cake…if it came out that the Judge also knew that the dirty dossier was fake.
I hope someone scratches at his ‘recusal’ to see what is behind it.
Yesterday at the hearing, Christopher Wray said that he signs a FISA nearly every day (now there is a scary thought). It may just be that a judge sees so many FISAs, especially in one sitting, that approval is nearly a done deal and judges do not recall what they signed from a year ago.
The Obama administration became so comfortable with corruption, and was so certain Hillary would win that they were drunk with recklessness in their attempts to destroy Trump. They never dreamed all of this would be uncovered.
It seems like high treason to me. Concocting a fake dossier then using that as a legitimate intelligence source to gain permission to spy on Americans is the height of conspiratorial fraud.
Many people need to go to prison for this. Trump’s patience with letting it all play out is extraordinary.
I do believe in Santa Claus 🎅
I do, I do!!
Jim and Mick are going further.
2024 sounds good.
What a dream team they would be! I was trying to come up with a way to say Jordan is getting as endearing (?) to me as Mick has all year! Love them both representing this country after President Trump has completed his two terms!!
Wow. Just wow.
I hope it’s Shifty Schiff & I hope he’s outed.
Ok. So that’s you know . . . good stuff. But, I think it’s time to up the stakes. These Committees should offer immunity – al la Olie North (Iran-Contra) – for a truth commission – bring the documents, provide the testimony – get full immunity. Of course, all the rats who stand by the cover up – will get full prosecution. Appears to me an easy playbook to follow.
So articulate, sundance. Succinct and to the point. You are a master of the English language and I enjoy reading everything you write. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for telling this story in real time. What a time to be alive.
⭐️⭐️⭐️
This is one of the most important items that we have to shine the light of day on and get all of those pesky facts that the Libs can never handle.
That’s because libs can’t handle the truth.
Sunlight = disinfectant, doncha know!
😀
just keep DIGGING REP JORDAN, AND DON’T LET UP.
ALL THOSE CRIMINAL AND TRAITORS NEED IN PRISON OR HUNG.
Lots of room available at Gitmo.
Epic revelation about to break. Let’s get the show on the road, as my dad liked to say.
Enough dawdling.
Meanwhile, breaking news, MSM inside sources reporting that Barron’s alphabet soup is spelling out Russia & Putin, and other secretly coded words. Even Barron is in on it. Mon dieu!
I wish I trusted this guy. I once trusted Sessions and Gowdy only to learn I got schlonged. I don’t do trust i run on intuition common sense and street smarts and a lot I learned from my dog. The perfect recipe to cut right thru the fake news and the kabuki programs……..I wish I had one of these guys for 6 hours they would tell everything they ever knew. I’d be nice. We all have to get much more loud and get ready to fight an embedded machine that took 8 years to embed.. Going slow is not success go after it were are burnin daylight………the video here really interrupts my typing…
Try Decades.
Thinking back when POTUS called Obama “sick and evil”. Boy was he ever right.
He already knew and knows now where this is going. And if we follow law , we should be using some of those billions of rounds they bought and put them to proper use. Or building gallows, just as good. Call them shovel ready jobs as Obama liked to say.
