Jim Jordan Knows Exactly How To Expose The Entire “Counterintelligence Operation” Against Candidate Donald Trump…

Posted on December 8, 2017 by

It would be EXPLOSIVE if it turned out the October 2016 FISA warrant was gained by use of the Christopher Steele dossier. That’s a critical and key element to the sunlight upon the entire enterprise.

If the counterintelligence FISA warrant was obtained through deception, misleading/manipulated information, or fraud; and that warrant is what led to the wiretapping and surveillance of candidate Donald Trump and General Flynn; and that warrant was authorized by FISA Court Judge Contreras –who was the judge in Flynn’s case, and is now recused– the entire tenuous FBI and DOJ operation begins to collapse.

The back-story to the FISA warrant is the cornerstone. The back-story contains both the FBI and the DOJ scheme. Expose it, remove it, and the entire ‘muh Russia’ conspiracy fraud collapses under the weight of sunlight.

Previously Shared In-Depth Details HERE

(click to enlarge)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, FBI, Jeff Sessions, media bias, Notorious Liars, NSA, President Trump, Professional Idiots, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

49 Responses to Jim Jordan Knows Exactly How To Expose The Entire “Counterintelligence Operation” Against Candidate Donald Trump…

  1. bofh says:
    December 8, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Pray that “Jim Jordan” doesn’t rhyme with “Trey Gowdy”.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  3. Publius2016 says:
    December 8, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Wow just wow! This is true lawlessness from Congress members! We know this was a deliberate planned coup attempt by the most corrupt administration in American History. God bless the United States and President Trump. The American People know and pray daily.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      December 8, 2017 at 8:06 pm

      In Jesus’ precious name, Amen 🙏

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Takeadeepbreath says:
      December 8, 2017 at 8:06 pm

      To add to that. Not just lawlessness, but subversion, and, absolutely, an attempted and failed coup d’etat. Yes, a coup d’etat, which the only crime that can be used to describe this, is treason.

      Even today, Roy Moore’s accuser admits she made it all up. Yet, we still had McConnell and the other RINOs lambast him as a pedophile. No evidence, blatantly political smearing, suspicious timing.

      These are our law makers. They make the law we live by. And yet the destroy a man, with no evidence, no trial, and act as his executioner. Not because of what THEY believed in, because they knew it was all false. They knew it was false, as they were the ones who orchestrated it. They did it because of what WE believe in.

      Mitch needs to go. Trump needs to tell him to go. Openly. And tell him because he destroyed a man on evidence that was false, because his man lost the primary.

      I hope Moore sues him, sues Doug Jones, sues the DNC, and sues the lady who made the false allegations. And sue them for everything they have. If he doesn’t, this will happen again, and again, and again. Hulk Hogan did it to Gawker. Moore can do it to McConnell.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
  4. Pam says:
    December 8, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    Jordan is definitely in POTUS’ corner that’s for sure. It’s obvious he wants the truth out there and the swamp exposed. I’m totally with him!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. Blue Moon says:
    December 8, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Jim Jordan has proved himself as a fighter for “we the people” and PT also. I am very impressed with him. He goes after them and he wants answers. I hope he doesn’t turn out like Trey G.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. freq says:
    December 8, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    deep dtate was implemented to control those in power… they don’t care about citizen scum like us…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. 4sure says:
    December 8, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Jim Jordan knows for a fact that the dossier was used by FBLie to get FISA warrant. Wray knows it. Mueller and Rosy knows it. All of the villains know it.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      December 8, 2017 at 8:07 pm

      I wanna see it.

      That’s the only thing on my Christmas list (well, that and a new gun safe) – I wanna see the dossier.

      I wanna shove it right down the throats of every liberal I know, during the holiday season.

      Merry Christmas!

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • Sentient says:
      December 8, 2017 at 8:33 pm

      So are we all in agreement that Wray is a black hat? Because if not, why doesn’t the FBI cough up what congress – including Jordan – has requested?

      Like

      Reply
  8. lastinillinois says:
    December 8, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    “…..collapses under the weight of sunlight …..”

    Love that phrase

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. wheatietoo says:
    December 8, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Wouldn’t it just be the icing on the cake…if it came out that the Judge also knew that the dirty dossier was fake.

    I hope someone scratches at his ‘recusal’ to see what is behind it.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • jeans2nd says:
      December 8, 2017 at 8:56 pm

      Yesterday at the hearing, Christopher Wray said that he signs a FISA nearly every day (now there is a scary thought). It may just be that a judge sees so many FISAs, especially in one sitting, that approval is nearly a done deal and judges do not recall what they signed from a year ago.

      Like

      Reply
  10. HolyLoly says:
    December 8, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    The Obama administration became so comfortable with corruption, and was so certain Hillary would win that they were drunk with recklessness in their attempts to destroy Trump. They never dreamed all of this would be uncovered.

    It seems like high treason to me. Concocting a fake dossier then using that as a legitimate intelligence source to gain permission to spy on Americans is the height of conspiratorial fraud.

    Many people need to go to prison for this. Trump’s patience with letting it all play out is extraordinary.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  11. Minnie says:
    December 8, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    I do believe in Santa Claus 🎅

    I do, I do!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. POP says:
    December 8, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Jim and Mick are going further.
    2024 sounds good.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Disgusted says:
      December 8, 2017 at 8:24 pm

      What a dream team they would be! I was trying to come up with a way to say Jordan is getting as endearing (?) to me as Mick has all year! Love them both representing this country after President Trump has completed his two terms!!

      Like

      Reply
  13. NJF says:
    December 8, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Wow. Just wow.

    I hope it’s Shifty Schiff & I hope he’s outed.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. iwasthere says:
    December 8, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    Ok. So that’s you know . . . good stuff. But, I think it’s time to up the stakes. These Committees should offer immunity – al la Olie North (Iran-Contra) – for a truth commission – bring the documents, provide the testimony – get full immunity. Of course, all the rats who stand by the cover up – will get full prosecution. Appears to me an easy playbook to follow.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Covpepe says:
    December 8, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    So articulate, sundance. Succinct and to the point. You are a master of the English language and I enjoy reading everything you write. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for telling this story in real time. What a time to be alive.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. Turranos says:
    December 8, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    This is one of the most important items that we have to shine the light of day on and get all of those pesky facts that the Libs can never handle.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    December 8, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    just keep DIGGING REP JORDAN, AND DON’T LET UP.
    ALL THOSE CRIMINAL AND TRAITORS NEED IN PRISON OR HUNG.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. zephyrbreeze says:
    December 8, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Epic revelation about to break. Let’s get the show on the road, as my dad liked to say.
    Enough dawdling.

    Meanwhile, breaking news, MSM inside sources reporting that Barron’s alphabet soup is spelling out Russia & Putin, and other secretly coded words. Even Barron is in on it. Mon dieu!

    Like

    Reply
  19. freddy says:
    December 8, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    I wish I trusted this guy. I once trusted Sessions and Gowdy only to learn I got schlonged. I don’t do trust i run on intuition common sense and street smarts and a lot I learned from my dog. The perfect recipe to cut right thru the fake news and the kabuki programs……..I wish I had one of these guys for 6 hours they would tell everything they ever knew. I’d be nice. We all have to get much more loud and get ready to fight an embedded machine that took 8 years to embed.. Going slow is not success go after it were are burnin daylight………the video here really interrupts my typing…

    Like

    Reply
  20. decisiontime16 says:
    December 8, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    Thinking back when POTUS called Obama “sick and evil”. Boy was he ever right.

    Like

    Reply
    • DeWalt says:
      December 8, 2017 at 8:55 pm

      He already knew and knows now where this is going. And if we follow law , we should be using some of those billions of rounds they bought and put them to proper use. Or building gallows, just as good. Call them shovel ready jobs as Obama liked to say.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s