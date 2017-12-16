Hiding in Plain Sight – The Coming Attractions…

Merry Christmas. Well, it appears people -lots of people- are quickly catching on. As we shared earlier:
“The records IG Horowitz is sharing are details his investigation has uncovered that outline the larger FBI and DOJ collusion against candidate, and possibly President, Donald Trump.
While the partially recused Attorney General Jeff Sessions watches it play out, Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein works as the conduit to ensure those records are provided to congress per request. Yes, Rosenstein, like Horowitz, is also a white hat.
Their united approach with this information is essentially confirming what CTH has written about for the past several weeks. There is a clear strategy here with the information that is surfacing for us to absorb.
Each piece of released information outlines the location of a larger piece of information. Congressional committees just need to keep asking questions, follow the trail of evidence, seek more investigative discovery material, and interview the DOJ and FBI officials named along the way.” (more)
Um,… well,… Cue The Audio Visual – “where are we going?”:
I think the latest rumour of Trump firing Mueller over Christmas when Congress on recess is another, to catch a leaker, strategy. The leaks are real, the news is fake. Why fire him when he is (wittingly or unwittingly who’s to know) is give us so much fun stuff?
Only the deputy attorney general who appointed Mueller can fire him, according to this.
http://www.factcheck.org/2017/06/can-trump-fire-mueller/
That sounds like a constitutional problem then. The president is the head of the executive branch. If this were a special counsel set up by the legislative branch, that would be another thing. To have an unelected official at the top is a constitutional problem.
“Trump could order the special-counsel regulations repealed and then fire Mueller himself.”
No law or regulation should be respected when it comes to the supremacy of the US president over the executive branch. The checks and balances against the president are found with the legislative and judiciary.
fastcheck is garbage. Check out the US Constitution and use your own brain and not what someone tells you it says. https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/constitution-transcript
Yep, most of us remember the “Saturday Night Massacre” when Nixon had to fire a bunch of people to find someone(Robert Bork) to fire Archibald Cox.
Not pretty. Most people thought Nixon was guilty at that time. I think today most Americans see this for exactly what it is….fake news!
We’re winning. There is no need to take such a foolish action, IMO.
Exert from a more reliable source:
“President Trump should dispose of the regulations for firing Mueller. He doesn’t have to cite misconduct or conflicts of interest, etc., in sending Mueller packing. His justification: Mueller’s appointment was premised, in large part, on false accusation — a complete lie arising from malicious political intent. That position is simple to substantiate and argue for”.
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/07/fire_mueller.html
“Dispose of the regulations”
That’s the key.
Mueller is hanging on hoping POTUS will fire him so that the MSM, Ds, and others can accuse the President of obstuction and demand he step down. Mueller failed to find anything at all, even to give the slightest leverage. His challenge has been to avoid the target rich environment of Obama/ Clinton associates, yet come up with some little spark that could be nurtured into a conflagration.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Well put.
This dog don’t hunt.
That is why PDJT has not taken any action, yet. Public opinion is changing as OIG investigation details are being released. Soon.
I just tuned into Fox News and caught the tail end of a report that Mueller has supposedly violated President Trump’s 4th amendment rights in gaining access to some documents. Didn’t catch it all but more fruit of the poisonous tree by the sounds of it.
The President won’t have to fire Mueller.
When the OIG report drops and the public realizes the Russian thing was all predicated on a lie, Mueller, never trumpers, and Democrats will not only look foolish and stupid but they will be dealing with a scandal so huge that the universe will no longer have room enough to remember Watergate.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Why fire him when he can just die in the vine slowly twisting in the wind. Useless and will be outed as such when OIG Report is published.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is my point exactly. It’s entirely unnecessary for Trump to fire him. The rumors of Mueller’s firing are probably more leak tests.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump isn’t going to fire him. Not even close.
” over Christmas when Congress on recess”
Actually, they can’t really “recess” because they want to deny PDJT the option of “recess appointments”, right? So I think one of the drones has to physically come in each day and gavel the thing into action for a few seconds, even though no one else is there.
.
“Yes, Rosenstein, like Horowitz, is also a white hat.”
NOT holding my breath. Color me as a 60 yr. plus swamp whipped cynic. There are no white hats in the DC swamp. They may pretend to be when it serves their purpose.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The toughest place to be a white hat is when one is behind enemy lines (such as all of D.C.) . . . remember that.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I wish I could buy this “white hat” business. But I cannot. I don’t know this IG but my guess is his final report will be an inconclusive mixed-bag that will allow the key figures to skate. Congress will continue to huff and puff but in the final analysis just issue their own findings amounting to nothing.
I just read this on aim4truth and it doesn’t look like the resume of a white hat. I really hope he is, but…
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2017-12-15-Michael-Evan-Horowitz-DOJ-Inspector-General-corruption-analysis-prepared-Dec-15-2017.pdf
A likely attempt by dems to get ahead of their executioner.
Or forced into a corner and have to do the right thing to protect their own rear end.
white hat doesn’t necessarily mean pro-Trump. It just means that he puts law above political motives.
I was wondering how long that was going to take.
Thank you, God in Heaven, Amen and Amen 🙏🇺🇸🙏
God bless President Trump and all the good people working so diligently to drain that horrible cesspool of corruption.
The night is dark and full of terrors for those facing their comeuppance.
MAGA On!
For those facing said comeuppance, I’m going to enjoy watching their knees run with urine (reference Ezekiel 7:17 CSB).
LikeLiked by 1 person
What makes me laugh 😆 is the fact that these POS never ever thought our President was going to win. Peter Strzok #2 in the FBI in the counterintelligence team was dumb enough to text his POS Whore and vice a versa on a government issued phone. Once again there was no way our President was going to win.
As we all celebrated on November 9, 2016, these POS must have felt like their world was just flipped upside down. They still had confidence that their messiah was going to take care of everything. When our President sent that tweet out saying that Barry had wiretapped Trump Tower, these POS realized that the pendulum was beginning to swing back the other way. They thought Mueller was going to save the day. They now realize that is going up in smoke.
Now their insides are beginning to eat them alive! They are having to drink themselves to bed at night because their minds won’t allow them to sleep.
The anticipation of Death 💀 is far worse than Death 💀 itself!
We’re gonna need a bigger bag of popcorn. Enjoy the show. 😎
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is why these Dems are fighting so hard. They are getting very uncomfortable with what is beginning to unfold and they are running scared. This is why folks shouldn’t fear impeachment. They will try all of this stuff but they will fall flat on their faces and have so far. Their day is coming!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Right. This is destroying them politically… but criminally? Not so much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t even know about politically. Their base continues to love them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
True, which is why ensuring voting integrity is SO important. Citizens only.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Cross rib…THIS! I think voter fraud will be addressed in depth in the next year and as much as can be done will get underway. Unfortunately, if States do not want it to happen for their own agendas it will not be easy. But, at least begin with federal elections.
LikeLike
Yep. Turned out 92% of them in Alabama to vote for their baby killer.
Oh, wait, that 92% figure is about 50% of the fraudulent vote total.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doug Jones’ constituency includes Georgia and Mississippi
The only regrets the goats on the left will have is that the conspiracy was uncovered and didn’t succeed as well as hoped for. Fingers will be pointed at a few mid-level flunkies for roping.
“Where are we going with all this…?”
Answer?: “We’re going to see all these people in hearings on TV and not one of them will be wearing orange or irons.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is the worse part.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Daniel do you remember how long it took republicans to recover from Watergate. People went to jail then, not many but a few. A presidents legacy was destroyed. This is 100 times worse the least we can hope for is ten times as many to go to jail.
LikeLiked by 8 people
That was dims doing what they do best.
Pubs. “ain’t” never done squat to put anyone away. And in this case, pubs. are just as guilty by having wanted and still want Trump out of office. So, the crooks in the DOJ?FBLie were doing what the pubs. wished they could have done and probably knew what was being done or had a damn good idea.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The problem with your comment is that the media turned on the Republicans like rabid dogs and their lemming followers piled on. That will not happen to the Democrat Party as over 90% of the media are allied with them and much of the voting public level of comprehension is sound bite or video clip deep. They will keep their “30%” core and be able to buy the rest with the dollars taken from folks and organizations who actually pay taxes.
Oh Gil! Gil! Where are you Gil?!!
It’s that time buddy! Time for ‘The Meme” to be posted.
Somebody que Gil of the Treehouse, please!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow week end fun to. I thought for sure Saturday and Sunday would be slow but no Sundance smiles upon us with delicious finds and commentary.
Anybody know what the Sunday talks will be about. Probably the story of Trumps best friend in Kindergarten parents being recent Russian immigrants. She was probably a girl Trump pushed when in line for milk.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh you can be sure Chris Wallace will dazzle everyone with his fake news and biased commentary. He never fails us. Does he have any viewers left?
Okay Sundance but what is Mueller? White or black hat? Were the indictments of Papa and Flynn red herrings? I mean they did lie but again they were minor process charges.
Also someone commented on the other thread that Mueller is going after Trump via his finances. I dont recall reading anything about Mueller getting Trumps finance info.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What color is a referee’s hat?
Remember, his angle is all about apportioning *leverage*. On one hand he is defending the swamp; on the other hand he cannot ignore the obvious malfeasance (the evidence is overwhelming).
Mueller is willing to let Trump drain the swamp, to a certain level. But Mueller is also unwilling to allow Trump to tear down his beloved institutions and lock up his friends.
So… Mueller is negotiating leverage.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ah, I understand your perspective now.
Unfortunately it’s a losing game for Mueller. Mueller’s leverage has an expiration date. All Mr. Trump has to do now is wait.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When its all over it will look like this.
“Mueller is also unwilling to allow Trump to tear down his beloved institutions and lock up his friends.”
So, what is a certain level of draining. And why the hell should Mueller be deciding what that level should be and why does he get to protect his friends. His “friends” are the ones involved in this treasonous act.
Confirms, then, that no one is going to be indicted in this crap sammich except little fish on process crapola. If that.
Knew it. What a waste of time and money.
So Mueller needs to go. There can’t be any:
‘You can have the low level people but not the people that organized the whole mess.” Does not want his Institutions to fail..like the failed institutions of Harvard, the Senate, HUD, Teachers Union, the UN, the EU, Germany..oh no we can’t have the FBI or DOJ fail…it is an institution. Let em all fall down, screw it.
They tried to set a trap. They plotted a coup against the President of the United States which is still under way and they got caught. Mueller’s deeds as head of the FBI are noted.
The real question is: “Why would Mueller choose all these individuals who where already involved in the “big scheme”. Overconfidence, pride, a set up?
Must be careful. Now him being in place is supposedly exposing all of these players so let him run??? I dunno…
The IG Report is coming and if it is as is anticipated, just get rid of Mueller so he can not cause any damage..Just Sayin
“So… Mueller is negotiating leverage.”
Is that the reason for the meeting this week between Mueller and PDJT’s legal team?
LikeLike
What Real leverage could Mueller possibly have on Trump? Especially opposed against the obvious malfeasance? (Flynn and Manafort are ridiculous pawn pieces for Mueller.)
LikeLike
Obviously nothing will happen to Clinton or Obama — ever, which means they might be negotiating for how high in that chain they will go.
LikeLike
Well Mueller’s plan might have leverage up until the point he becomes a target of any investigation. IMO he becomes more teinted with each passing day as the FBI’s corruption is exposed – daily. I think PDJT always holds the trump card. PDJT has even put a timeframe on the close down of the SC investigation – by year end. – also reiterated by PressSec. I don’t see Mueller being able to hold back the dam forever, but what he does in the next month before the IG releases records Jan 15th will be interesting. I’m putting my bets on the master negotiator.
Sundance, listen to Dan Bongino on F & F this AM, and pay close attention beginning at 3:30…
LikeLiked by 5 people
…”I think there’s a STORM coming”.
“Calm before the storm”.
Buckle down and hold on for the ride!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hi Dan!
strapping into my lazyboy!!!
“Congressional committees just need to keep asking questions, follow the trail of evidence, seek more investigative discovery material, and interview the DOJ and FBI officials named along the way.”
To what end?
When has a congressional committee ever led to the prosecution of anyone other than Scooter Libby and he was not the culprit but Bush let him get screwed? Worse thing that could happen to a criminal conspiracy is for a congressional committee to get involved. They are there to cover it all up in a dog and pony show. Give me grand juries and indictments. I don’t want to see a congressional committee anywhere near this crap sammich.
If a congressional committee is involved, it is nothing more than a cover up with the uniparty posturing and playing their scripted roles to fund raise off of and gin up their respective base to vote for them. It is a farce we have seen over and over and over.
If any one is touting a congressional committee to drain the swamp, someone is playing us for suckers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ahhh Watergate? Investigative committees exist to show the people the depth of the problem and the names of the players. Political careers are destroyed but they cannot charge. that is the job of the AG.
I want a country when this is over I don’t require shake and bake results. The country has to be brought up to speed and dominos need to fall one at a time.
I am sorry you do not like the process but the process is older then you or I give it time to work. Please stop complaining about all the recent history and the corruption of the uniparty swamp. That is changing. The Clinton Bush Obama years are over. Now we have to take out the trash.
You have been so use to subterfuge and coverup, the sunlight confuses you.
The odds are in my favor. Never bet against the odds.
LikeLike
And, by the way, the swamp has been the swamp long before Clinton/Obama. And, Bush did what, exactly to drain it in his 8 yrs?
LikeLike
LikeLike
I don’t think all of the posters on this thread are really Trump supporters. They are still trying to discourage those of us here that believe Trump will be able to reform some of these corrupt agencies.
And they arrive with their sock puppet accounts to comment and agree with them.
You can tell who they are.
They are luke warm supporters at best, if that.
Axios just dropped this “scoop” a few minutes ago.
https://www.axios.com/scoop-mueller-obtains-tens-of-thousands-of-trump-transition-emails-2517994590.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Transition emails? This is absurd! The process of handing over power to the incoming administration should not be part of this investigation whatsoever.
Frankly, I think a lot of oppo research is being gathered, strategies used to win election etc being gathered so that the D’s will profit from it in upcoming elections.
I find it alarming that a Presidential campaign was targeted by the outgoing administration and still so after the President took office.. AND IT IS BEING ALLOWED TO HAPPEN!
It has to be done. The more evidence the better.
The President already handed over everything. Including transition stuff.
Is that anything new? IIRC the WH has said all along they’d comply with requests for emails. AFAIK the President hasn’t tried to hide anything—he has nothing to hide. Probably this isn’t going to make any difference in the outcome of Mueller’s investigation, but it does makes a good headline.
“Sources” say.
Somebody just leaked. Count on it. Real leak. Fake news. Big trouble for somebody. See who gets fired this weekend or Monday.
👍👍🇺🇸🇺🇸
“Trump officials discovered Mueller had the emails when his prosecutors used them as the basis for questions to witnesses, the sources said”
“The twist: The sources say that transition officials assumed that Mueller would come calling, and had sifted through the emails and separated the ones they considered privileged. But the sources said that was for naught, since Mueller has the complete cache from the dozen accounts.”
So, Trump officials are clueless?
And Mueller can get every single Trump related email, but no one can get the 33,000 emails Hillary wiped clean w/a cloth. Black Hat for sure. He’s after Jared.
LikeLike
I agree he’s aftr Jar*d, but, imo, it’ll be a cold day in h*ll before Muller ever gets within striking distance of any family member. Daddy wolverine will persoanlly dispense of that enemy — no holds barred. I will have to put Muller as too big for his britches to evey think that’s a path he should go down. Stand back if he does as lighting will stike him dead in his tracks.
LikeLike
A lawyer for the Trump presidential transition team is accusing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office of inappropriately obtaining transition documents as part of its Russia probe, including confidential attorney-client communications and privileged communications.
More on this: http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/16/trump-lawyer-mueller-improperly-obtained-transition-documents-in-russia-probe.html
Good. Go after his license. Show some guts and backbone! Come on. Defend our President!!
LikeLike
I don’t believe it is possible to ‘restore’ anyone’s confidence in the FBI. It has been corrupt since J. Edgar Hoover, it is corrupt now, and if allowed to continue, it always will be corrupt.
Power corrupts, and that is what every one of these unaccountable agencies is about, and nothing more: POWER.
And we have seen with our OWN EYES that absolute power corrupts absolutely.
That is nature of the FBI, CIA, NSA, BLM, (B)ATF and every other quasi-military police force in the federal government.
It is right before our eyes.
You don’t ‘fix’ something like that, you don’t ‘reform’ it; you make an EXAMPLE out of it, one that with a little luck, will last at least a generation or two, before it happens again — which it WILL, unless anyone believes the nature and character of Man has changed since Adam (hint: it hasn’t).
LikeLiked by 1 person
The reason History repeats itself (negative history, specifically) is because with the passage of time, people forget lessons of the past, or those who do remember pass away, and those who come after have no direct experience. And having the same nature as those who came before, they make the same mistakes as their ancestors.
This pattern repeats throughout time.
As expressed and recorded in Scripture, thousands of years ago:
……………………………….
“The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun. [10] Is there any thing whereof it may be said, See, this is new? it hath been already of old time, which was before us. [11] There is no remembrance of former things; neither shall there be any remembrance of things that are to come with those that shall come after.” (Ecclesiastes 1:9-11, KJV)
………………………………..
We cannot change it; the best we can do is try to manage it.
You don’t manage it by ‘reform’.
Has any powerful institution run by men, having become wholly corrupt, ever been ‘reformed’, either internally (try not to laugh) or externally, anywhere in the world, in the history of mankind?
If it has never happened before, if there is no example in all the world, then we are simply lying to ourselves if we think it will be any different with our wholly corrupt institutions.
The culture of a Nation has never been rolled back. Right now our culture is on the road to ruin.
Interesting how naming Mueller as special prosecutor to handle all the Russian collusion stuff has jettisoned all that white noise, and provided a diversion while literally the entire DOJ and FBI was free to sneak up on the real story, which is the joint DOJ/FBI operation, run by their highest officials, to subvert the presidential election, steer it to Hillary, and guarantee either a Hillary win or a hamstrung Trump presidency. Perhaps the special counsel wasn’t such a bad idea, in hindsight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IG brilliant work around…..
RE: “where are we going?”
https://media.tenor.co/images/6518b5a284a0e8df1f4c7cffccf7dd41/raw
LikeLiked by 4 people
Link should open up to a relevant gif.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The Good, the Bad, the Ugly” & Suspicious Cat!
LOL
VERY Good!!!
Well done!!!
gotta love that gif!
This all should conclude right before the November elections sometime next year. Trump lawyers are meeting with Mueller. Love to be a fly on the wall for that conversation.
One connection that would be important is who were the actual people in the 17 agencies that wrote the Russian Interference report…. why do I get the sense they are going to be the same 1/2 dozen people.
BTW – I also suspect the Lynch – Clinton Tarmac meeting wasn’t about letting Clinton off the hook. It was about discussing what it was going to cost them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I believe the Dossier changed hands in that plane.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There were only two.
interesting to watch this now that we know about mccabe, esp warners comments at around the 22 minute mark
talks about avoiding political influence at 25 minute mark
If Rosenstein is a white hat then he lied to Congress. Lots of debate about Sessions and Rosenstein. I’m waiting on Sessions and there are some good arguments for. Rosenstein…meh.
Same here. If Rosenstein is a white hat, then why Mueller of all people? Was Rosenstein’s hand forced?
I believe Jeff Sessions’ recusal was a highly targeted objective by the Swamp critters. I doubt Sessions would’ve appointed Mueller to the investigation.
However, it could be argued that Rosenstein appointed Mueller in order to use him like a dye test – Oncologists inject dye into a patient and the dye highlights the cancer. They then know where and how to attack the disease. If this analogy holds true with Mueller, then all they needed was to appoint him and follow his movements to the deep state conspirators.
This scenario would be the greatest story of justice in the history of the United States. I’m willing to believe something like this could occur in an era with none other than Donald Trump in the White House.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“we will restore the credibility of the fbi and the department of justice.”
unless there are massive arrests resulting in serious jail time for everyone involved in this attempted coup, that just ain’t gonna happen. a few fall-guys taking the rap isn’t going to cut it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pres. Said they were going to rebuild also. You have to tear it down to rebuild no?
LikeLiked by 1 person
yes, and our president is worthy of trust, but congress critters? not so much. i was quoting the congressman from florida featured in the vid. every time one of them gets in front of cameras, the congressional hearings to nowhere come to mind. unless something very tangible comes from all this, the credibility of our law and order agencies is toast…imo. 😉
I took PDJT’s comment to mean they’re going to clean house at the FBI/DoJ. Some players will lose their jobs or be demoted and reassigned to peripheral positions. As part of an overhaul, I imagine there will be stricter enforcement of rules prohibiting political bias in investigations by FBI and prosecutions by DoJ. Whether criminal charges are brought against corrupt senior FBI officials remains to be seen but that’s a separate consideration from the badly needed cleanup.
The man has done what he said he would. I take him at his word. Rebuild isn’t a code word for whitewash.
Investigations and exposure do not Held Accountable make…
for me it means prange suits perp walks handcuffs and bars…..with log prison terms….but heck I am funny that way about corruption.
LikeLike
Orange not Prange…lol
Framed!
I wish people would start using the word “Framed” for what these weasels have done to our President.
“Framed” is a word that regular folks understand.
There were people in high levels of the Obama administration who actively conspired to Frame Donald Trump for a manufactured, false offense.
And Matt Gaetz is emerging as a rock star in all this.
I love this guy!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah, Matt has become one of my favorites rather quickly.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now, how would they know that?
Trump lawyer: Mueller improperly obtained transition documents in Russia probe
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/16/trump-lawyer-mueller-improperly-obtained-transition-documents-in-russia-probe.html
I am a Trump supporter and am serious asking this because I too want justice if it’s warranted.
What laws have been broken? And if any, by whom and what’s the penalty?
Hand flailing and earnest voiced congressmen that are all talk and zero action are tiring (Gowdy, Jordan), and seem to serve nothing more than the antagonist props of government theater. Same for this Gaetz guy. New earnest face saying nothing of consequence.
Again, what laws have been broken?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller still has some cards to play. Reports out that his team has obtained 1,000’s of transition emails from Trump’s team.
I would not be surprised if they are planning to seed their findings with faked emails.
Jason Chaffetz is yakking again about how Trump needs to fire Sessions. Why are all these people suddenly wanting PDT to fire people or worried about PDT firing people.
Suddenly the dems are running around with their hair on fire claiming PDT is going to fire Mueller on 12/22. They are going to take to the streets or something.
Look for another tag team to keep the “congress in session” over the holidays as was done earlier this year.
4 years of (new world Order ) Bush. 8 years of (White house for rent) Clinton. 8 years of (he wanted to kill my daddy) Bush and 8 years of (lets arm the terrorists Obama). In-spite of all that some folks here expect indictments to be delivered by Lunch.
No 30 minute or free guarantee here folks. Evil has been laying its eggs in these departments for 28 years now. Each on its own compass directing us toward ever less liberty and ever more tyranny. Multiple cabals have been built within the system all amassing more power withing their venue. It is not necessary that any one person control all the cabals they all work to the same end. Elimination of freedom, a controlled and submissive populace to allow our betters to control us and use us.
Sunlight is slowly beaming into the corridors of power and the hatch-lings like fresh cockroaches are hiding from the sun. Do not hate the daylight. Do not curse the light bringers. Do your job instead help with the search give evil no place to hide.
This is going to take years not just 4 and not just 8. It is going to take the rest of our lives stomping on corruption at every level and teaching our brothers and sisters and children how to protect from the next hatching.
Here’s an argument that’s sure to get interesting:
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/16/trump-lawyer-mueller-improperly-obtained-transition-documents-in-russia-probe.html
I have to apologize, Sundance. Rosenstein is a white hat and I trust your information. I didn’t think he was but thank God that he is and thank you for clarifying that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A problem we have is that we have very few media outlets that will report all of this and not spin it. Not sure any of the people who voted for illiry will ever believe it. I have noticed people ragging on Rush for talking about this but not giving credit to Sundance. I don’t think he totally buys into all it the mueller is leveraging part and a white hat is hard to grasp for a lot of us. The time line and connect the dots job that Sundance has done is compelling. Rush has a huge audience and they are needed. I wish this story was picked up everywhere and at least discussed. That is what we need and we don’t have it and that isn’t going to change.
Lets sum up the malfeasance.
The very appointment of Muller was a swindle, and, strictly speaking, it was an illegal swindle at that.
The statute under which Mulkler was appointed is quite clear:
A special council can be appointed only when there is some actual crime and/or evidence of a crime that is alleged.
And that was not the case with the Muller appointment, period.
There was never any evidence of a crime or even allegation of a specific crime other than some nebulous inference of “criminality” between the Trump campaign and the Russkies by political hacks and given substance by Deep State operatives at the hopelessly politicized Justice Dept, FBI and perhaps one or more of the “Intelligence” agencies. It was always a pure fabrication based on a fabricated “dossier” paid for by the Hildabeaste campaign and then carefully engineered into pretend legitimacy by democRAT holdovers in the Justice dept and the FBI. It is ONLY through the actions of those Obamesiah holdovers in the Justice Dept and the FBI that the fabricated “evidence” was given a green light to be used as a point of origin to let loose the unlimited power of a special prosecutor on the incoming Trump administration.
And to add even more sleaze to the whole arrangement, Muller, a democRAT operative deeply involved in the Uranium One scandal, was appointed by his best friend, also an Obamesiah holdover, Rod Rosenstein, who was made acting director of the Justice dept. because of allegations made by yet ANOTHER deomcRAT piece of filth sitting in Congress. These kinds of things just do not happen in a healthy republic. They do happen with amazing regularity, however, in states based on criminality, like libcultism.
We’re gonna need some new hip waders to get any further through this muck of corruption and political sleaze.
…actual evidence… Andrew McCabe, the current Deputy Director of the FBI, sent email saying that it would be a small team at headquarters that would give special treatment to the Hillary investigation.
Can you hear the BOOMS?! Merry Christmas to you, too, Sundance 🙂
Music to my ears Sundance – thank you. Eagerly awaiting more news and enjoying the popcorn! 😀
