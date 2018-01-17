FusionCollusion – Thirty Questions and One Answer: “Because Laura Ingraham Wouldn’t Shut Up”…

Late last night, or early this morning depending on time-zone, CTH asked a series of 30 questions. –SEE HERE– Today, CTH receives one short answer:

“Because Laura Ingraham wouldn’t shut up”, and listen.

The interview segment below happened on October 30th, 2017. Keep reminding yourself of that while you watch. THIS is October 30th, 2017. Listen to the questions that Chairman Nunes tries to deposit on October 30th, 2017. *Tries*.

This interview is more than a month prior to the December 2017 information about: Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Glenn Simpson, Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, W.H. Bill Priestap, John P Carlin, James Baker, Andrew “Andy” McCabe, Christopher Steele, FISA-702(17), FBI “contractors”; and more specifically a month before General Mike Flynn was indicted by the “small team”.

This interview was October 30th, 2017. WATCH:

CTH has been guided to pay attention to some specific structures:

[…] “or, is it the whole FBI”? (interrupted)

[…] “Well, he was briefed on the dossier”, “why would he”… (interrupted)

[…] “Me going to the White House where I”… (interrupted)

Again, that interview was October 30th, 2017.

There’s a myriad of seemingly disconnected dots amid the story of the DOJ and FBI spying on candidate Trump. But oddly no-one asks raw questions…

For instance. Why did ODNI Dan Coats decide to declassify a FISA Court opinion in April and May 2017 ?.. What was Coats motivation for a historic shift in transparency of FISA court material ?…

Why put this into the sunlight if there was not a bigger reason to do so?

Seriously. Simple question. Why declassify it?

Additionally… How/Why do we discover Peter Strzok? Why was there a media release about this FBI agent in December? What’s the purpose?

Where did this story originate, and why did the entity who released the story wish the public to know about it?

Why did an anonymous somebody tell the media Peter Strzok was the FBI agent who interviewed General Michael Flynn, three days before Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to FBI investigators?

Why was it important to anonymous *somebodies* that we know about Peter Strzok and DOJ/FBI lawyer Lisa Page.

Why was it important for people inside the intelligence community to tell the public, anonymously, that Lisa Page and Peter Strzok were conspiring to assist Hillary Clinton and eliminate candidate Donald Trump?

Why was it important for the public to know that Agent Peter Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page changed the wording on the FBI talking points that James Comey used to exonerate candidate Hillary Clinton?

Who, inside the intelligence community, was pushing out that information? What was the intention of pushing out that information? Why did they think the public needed to know about it?

Why did they need to tell the American public that Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were no longer in a position to influence current investigative events? Why was that important to the intelligence community?

All reporting on Strzok and Page pushes the media to inquire back to the DOJ Public Information Officer for comment on the media reporting.

The DOJ responds to the questions from the media by referring all inquiry to the Office of Inspector General (OIG), Michael Horowitz. Who tells media:

The response from the OIG, to the December 2017 media inquiry, forces THIS to the sunlight:

Immediately following the news of a Michael Flynn indictment release, a blitzkrieg of parallel randomly stories surfaces. Including

Literally at the same time an indictment against Flynn is announced. Someone within the intelligence community hits back with information about more DOJ corruption; this time DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr:

Why? What’s going on?

Why is the IC hitting back hard against Robert Mueller’s team outcome, by releasing damaging information about those who have participated inside the Mueller investigation? Who is punching back?

It’s not the media. This is insider justice stuff.

This part of the intelligence community is transparently pissed off. They keep striking out pummeling the Mueller team. Why? Who are they? And they don’t let up…

Whoever *they* are, inside this IC writ large, is not just hitting out – they are naming names. They’ve named: Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Andrew “Andy” McCabe, Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, Glenn Simpson, and they don’t let up.

Not only do they name names, but they actually provide physical evidence that goes along with those names. Text messages between the participants:

It just seems odd that no-one ever asked WHY?

Why is it important to these people to put this information out?

Up until December 2017 almost all leaks were against the office of the presidency. These are against IC Officials.

This series of coordinated stories distributed to the media are not random occurrences. The frequency and timing is too well coordinated. The MSM are forced to cover them – even though they don’t want to. But no-one in MSM asks WHY? Why are these IC reports coming out?

And the deluge of IC push-back doesn’t let up. Two days after James Baker accompanies Andrew McCabe to a House hearing BOOM he’s nailed too.

Less than a day after Intel Chairman Nunes tells the media of his intention to question FBI lead counsel James Baker, WHAMMO !! Baker is defrocked, put in charge of counting staplers, and exposed as a leaker.

All of this happens in a matter of a stunning two weeks +/- a few days. Yet, no-one seems to ask why? Why then? Why was it important to *someone* to get this information out, get these people exposed, and get this into the media bloodstream?

Not a single one of the stories around Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, James Comey, Bruce Ohr or Nellie Ohr, Glenn Simpson, “Andy” McCabe, or James Baker was real-time information attached to their current activity.

All of the DOJ/FBI information was as the co-conspirators are quarantined. Yet it all came out in a two week period. Why?

I just find it interesting that no-one in MSM is looking at the reason we are able to put all of this together. The story, and scale, of corruption inside the FBI and DOJ is obviously important to someone inside the FBI and DOJ.

And whoever it is, for whatever motive they have, they have presented a ton of evidence preparing us for something rather significant. It is remarkable how much the MSM is ignoring it.

Oh, and one last thing….

…. just passing this along.

