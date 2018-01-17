FusionCollusion – Thirty Questions and One Answer: “Because Laura Ingraham Wouldn’t Shut Up”…

Late last night, or early this morning depending on time-zone, CTH asked a series of 30 questions. –SEE HERE– Today, CTH receives one short answer:
“Because Laura Ingraham wouldn’t shut up”, and listen.
The interview segment below happened on October 30th, 2017. Keep reminding yourself of that while you watch. THIS is October 30th, 2017. Listen to the questions that Chairman Nunes tries to deposit on October 30th, 2017. *Tries*.
This interview is more than a month prior to the December 2017 information about: Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Glenn Simpson, Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, W.H. Bill Priestap, John P Carlin, James Baker, Andrew “Andy” McCabe, Christopher Steele, FISA-702(17), FBI “contractors”; and more specifically a month before General Mike Flynn was indicted by the “small team”.
This interview was October 30th, 2017. WATCH:
CTH has been guided to pay attention to some specific structures:
- […] “or, is it the whole FBI”? (interrupted)
- […] “Well, he was briefed on the dossier”, “why would he”… (interrupted)
- […] “Me going to the White House where I”… (interrupted)
Again, that interview was October 30th, 2017.
There’s a myriad of seemingly disconnected dots amid the story of the DOJ and FBI spying on candidate Trump. But oddly no-one asks raw questions…
For instance. Why did ODNI Dan Coats decide to declassify a FISA Court opinion in April and May 2017 ?.. What was Coats motivation for a historic shift in transparency of FISA court material ?…
Why put this into the sunlight if there was not a bigger reason to do so?
Seriously. Simple question. Why declassify it?
Additionally… How/Why do we discover Peter Strzok? Why was there a media release about this FBI agent in December? What’s the purpose?
Where did this story originate, and why did the entity who released the story wish the public to know about it?
Why did an anonymous somebody tell the media Peter Strzok was the FBI agent who interviewed General Michael Flynn, three days before Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to FBI investigators?
Why was it important to anonymous *somebodies* that we know about Peter Strzok and DOJ/FBI lawyer Lisa Page.
Why was it important for people inside the intelligence community to tell the public, anonymously, that Lisa Page and Peter Strzok were conspiring to assist Hillary Clinton and eliminate candidate Donald Trump?
Why was it important for the public to know that Agent Peter Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page changed the wording on the FBI talking points that James Comey used to exonerate candidate Hillary Clinton?
Who, inside the intelligence community, was pushing out that information? What was the intention of pushing out that information? Why did they think the public needed to know about it?
Why did they need to tell the American public that Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were no longer in a position to influence current investigative events? Why was that important to the intelligence community?
All reporting on Strzok and Page pushes the media to inquire back to the DOJ Public Information Officer for comment on the media reporting.
The DOJ responds to the questions from the media by referring all inquiry to the Office of Inspector General (OIG), Michael Horowitz. Who tells media:
The response from the OIG, to the December 2017 media inquiry, forces THIS to the sunlight:
Immediately following the news of a Michael Flynn indictment release, a blitzkrieg of parallel randomly stories surfaces. Including
Literally at the same time an indictment against Flynn is announced. Someone within the intelligence community hits back with information about more DOJ corruption; this time DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr:
Why? What’s going on?
Why is the IC hitting back hard against Robert Mueller’s team outcome, by releasing damaging information about those who have participated inside the Mueller investigation? Who is punching back?
It’s not the media. This is insider justice stuff.
This part of the intelligence community is transparently pissed off. They keep striking out pummeling the Mueller team. Why? Who are they? And they don’t let up…
Whoever *they* are, inside this IC writ large, is not just hitting out – they are naming names. They’ve named: Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Andrew “Andy” McCabe, Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, Glenn Simpson, and they don’t let up.
Not only do they name names, but they actually provide physical evidence that goes along with those names. Text messages between the participants:
It just seems odd that no-one ever asked WHY?
Why is it important to these people to put this information out?
Up until December 2017 almost all leaks were against the office of the presidency. These are against IC Officials.
This series of coordinated stories distributed to the media are not random occurrences. The frequency and timing is too well coordinated. The MSM are forced to cover them – even though they don’t want to. But no-one in MSM asks WHY? Why are these IC reports coming out?
And the deluge of IC push-back doesn’t let up. Two days after James Baker accompanies Andrew McCabe to a House hearing BOOM he’s nailed too.
Less than a day after Intel Chairman Nunes tells the media of his intention to question FBI lead counsel James Baker, WHAMMO !! Baker is defrocked, put in charge of counting staplers, and exposed as a leaker.
All of this happens in a matter of a stunning two weeks +/- a few days. Yet, no-one seems to ask why? Why then? Why was it important to *someone* to get this information out, get these people exposed, and get this into the media bloodstream?
Not a single one of the stories around Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, James Comey, Bruce Ohr or Nellie Ohr, Glenn Simpson, “Andy” McCabe, or James Baker was real-time information attached to their current activity.
All of the DOJ/FBI information was as the co-conspirators are quarantined. Yet it all came out in a two week period. Why?
I just find it interesting that no-one in MSM is looking at the reason we are able to put all of this together. The story, and scale, of corruption inside the FBI and DOJ is obviously important to someone inside the FBI and DOJ.
And whoever it is, for whatever motive they have, they have presented a ton of evidence preparing us for something rather significant. It is remarkable how much the MSM is ignoring it.
Oh, and one last thing….
…. just passing this along.
A message for Laura Ingraham….
…. from people who are trying to accomplish something.
They just wanted a message conveyed:
Good questions SD.
We are wondering how much PDJT knows about this conspiracy. Do the persons leaking Info about corrupted DOJ and FBI personnel have direct access to Trump’s administration?
Are these IC leaks included in the daily presidential briefing?
Interesting read on who released Stezok texts
http://www.businessinsider.com/peter-strzok-page-texts-mueller-russia-trump-2017-12
I am going to go out on a limb here. My guess is that the trail of evidence leads directly to the usurper, Obama. There are many people who would hate to see him exposed for the outright America hating communist he is as well as exposing all his “fellow traveller” communist friends.
President Trump is undoing decades of damage that has been purposely done by communist insiders who work in just about (if not all) every US Government agency.
Read “The Naked Communist” to see a long list of names of exposed communist agents who worked for the US Government during the period around WWII. It is truly sickening. Joe McCarthy was 100% correct about what was going on.
+1 on the naked communist. i recently finished “Utopian Road to Hell: Enslaving America and the World with Central Planning.” by william j. murray, imho an excellent read.
Laura, Why not do an full half hour or hour long interview with Devin Nunes? Give this the REAL attention it deserves.
We don’t care about most of the other fluff, what the rest of the media says, etc. Use our time wisely. We are important too.
Fox producers force the hosts to interrupt. This is their standard presentation.
They overspeak everyone.
You obey, or you are gone.
Plus, no one listens. No one thinks.
Look at the profound “thinking” Sundance just delivered. He went back through October to sew this article into a powerful “think piece”.
You’ll never get this from Fox. Closest to a good listener is Tucker.
So there is a deep throat….
The story, and scale, of corruption inside the FBI and DOJ is obviously important to someone inside the FBI and DOJ.
Maybe it’s not. Maybe all of this is the distraction?
If I were the someone, I’d be trying to figure out what I had to do right now to get someone to make a move.
If I was handing out bits of misinformation I’d be more than happy to continue to distract from the even bigger picture.
The “Someone” behind all of this would have to know exactly what was going on at all times.
They would have to know, for example, who’s names were on all those mysterious indictments that are so secret. And they would have to have even more proof when the arrests were made.
One person who was involved from the beginning would be Rosenstein. No one else would know about what happened during Comey’s time and Muellers SC and whatever McCabe did on the in-between.
Thats the only way this makes sense that “Someone” is pointing things out and has this much patience to wait it all out.
Otherwise, this is an elaborate scheme to point everywhere and nowhere at the same time.
But it doesn’t explain why P/Trump would remain an active part in all of it and run the risk of getting hung up on a technicality.
SD, I have trusted in your judgement and in your research long enough to understand that sometimes I’m at the wrong ball park.
But right now, there just isn’t more to gain by keeping a lid on any of this. IMO
It is beyond frustrating, at least for me, how slow the entirety of this mess is being exposed.
Whomever ‘they’ are inside investigating and pushing back against the bogus Mueller swamp I ask you to please start releasing factual information. It should have been done prior to the Section 702 five-year renewal vote. This slow walking crap of just how abusively deep/far/wide the approvals/warrants/unmasking goes should have been being reported on especially in these last weeks.
It’s shameful that once again those who claim to be representing the people are playing us like a fiddle again and that includes Trump. Enough is Enough. Section 702 should never have been renewed until all of the weaponization was made public. Period. But the nanny state didn’t think we’d support approval if we knew how abused their surveillance system truly is/was. But now, that window of opportunity is closed due to the McTurtle shenanigans on cloture…anything to keep their precious surveillance on you and me 24/7/365.
Talk about a cover up, obstruction and falsehoods.
Hear’s to hoping Rand Paul will finally man up and tell the world he was in fact a target. Maybe, just maybe, if he dares to lead all of the others illegally surveilled in congress on both sides of the aisle will follow.
Sick to death of being treated like a child who ‘they’ have deemed incapable of handling the truth. Well, I have news for all who are reading this – WE can handle the truth. ALL OF IT. And we demand and deserve nothing less.
I want my country back! NOW!
They are not playing you .. they are feeding bite by bite to the “normies”.
Release it all at once and they just come up with some crisis event and people wont notice.
The way this is done is hard to beat.
Laura must have caught the Interrupting Virus from Hannity.
“They just wanted a message conveyed”…. So is there more than one person involved in strategically releasing information?
Now now, we must not start eating our own. We are all on the same team for the most part.
We are all on the same team…except for RINO infiltrators in government and media, who are not and never have been on Trump team.
In order to win you must know your enemy, and you must watch your back.
I will vote only Republican, and I will vote in every election. For DJT’s sake. (Until there is a MAGA party.)
So I might vote in some of the RINO enemies, expecting Trump to guide them, force their hand, control them and myself to give them constant fire-to-the-feet.
in lieu of any Damns/Dems who are a thousandfold worse.
But I sure as heck am not going to listen to never-trump or RINO mouthpieces. Not now, not ever.
I am on the team of truth and I do have faith in Trump’s teams leadership on exposing this mess. I honestly have no other choice but to trust. What I’ve lost all patience with is being treated as a non citizen in my own country. I happen to believe that my opinion as yours and everyone else’s matters. It’s as though the abuse done to my 4th amendment right to privacy is unwelcomed in the marbled halls of the capitol. And the ‘they’ sundance is referring to should respect and honor that, but they haven’t and aren’t. And that just makes me mad and impatient.
Fffft. Hannity and Ingraham didn’t give a f about that when they sandbagged Roy Moore. Screw ‘em both.
Sure is an entertaining thought.
Wonder how the Swamp Lawyers have been contacted and are trying to coordinate a ‘Common Defense Strategy’?
That’s gonna be a tall order.
Gimme some POPCORN!
8 Minutes until President Trump’s Fake News Awards – here: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GuxMTmGybxo)
Thanks, georgiafl.
Once again you have made me think, question, dig and think some more. Thank you. And big time congratulations on being Blog of the Year. Glad I found y’all!
Personally I think Laura is a RINO.
Never liked her. Don’t trust her one bit.
Laura seems to be all about Laura, and probably is too busy thinking of her own potential for wealth and advancement to think about the United States of America, except maybe in the abstract, as merely the stage upon which her own egotistic imagined stardom might one day shine: IOW she seems completely self-centered, perhaps even narcissistic.
But that’s just my take. And because I never liked her, I really avoid watching her.
Laura IS a RINO. She’s sold us out multiple times over the years.
Ahem. Yes, Obola knew.
Don’t take it personally, Laura. Treepers get spanked now and then because we need it too. 😀
Why?
“The Executive Branch does not have the authority to use non-disclosure agreements to avoid Congressional scrutiny. If the FBI is allowed to contract itself out of Congressional oversight, it would seriously undermine our Constitutional system of checks and balances. The Justice Department needs to work with the Committee to ensure that witnesses are free to speak without fear, intimidation or retaliation from law enforcement. Witnesses who want to talk to Congress should not be gagged and threatened with prosecution for talking. If that has happened, senior DOJ leadership needs to fix it and release the witness from the gag order.”-Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, Oct 19, 2017
Joe DiGenova and Victoria Toensig, and a bunch of pissed-off current and former IC Agents (White hats).
Whistleblowers. Patriots. Now unleashed.
That’s why.
The 30 questions are brilliant as are the ongoing SD analyses of events.
It must have been very frustrating for Rep Nunes to be largely ignored by the media when he first “tried” to break a huge story of Deep State political corruption. He did however have the undivided attention of the Dems and Uniparty members that railroaded him into a stifling and unjustified Ethics investigation.
Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity should interview each other. You’ll get zero information. It will be epic.
I’m as curious about the identity of the leaker(s) of all the corruptocrats’ names and their odious activities as I am grateful for their work. However, for their own safety it may still be a little too early to call for their unmasking. Even after indictments are handed down it may likely still be unsafe.
Once all the criminals are behind bars, THEN let’s learn who we owe a debt of gratitude to, if they’re open to it. Who knows, he/she/they may just feel their reward in heaven will be enough.
Yes Laura Ingraham is not watchable for the interruptions and superficiality. But Nunes had important information to convey; his body language showed how disappointed he was by the numerous interruptions and her inability to stop talking. However, Sundance’s contact has pointed to three interruptions of significance which he/she highlighted to Sundance. Go back and think about what is being said when she interrupts. (Do you still think she is just an egoist blabbermouth?) At the least you have to acknowledge that she rammed Nunes train of thought over and over which has the effect of halting the interview.
In terms of the “White Hat” strategy, I think it started with Adm Rogers limiting 702s in 2016. Then the visit to Trump after the election. However, even after that meeting, Mike Flynn was still caught up in an FBI surveillance sting.
Then in early 2017, Devin Nunes views Obama era PDBs etc. and talks to Trump. Thereafter, Trump starts tweeting about Obama wiretaps of him. The clueless media attributes Trump’s tweets to “fringe” articles in Breitbart etc and gives him 4 pinocchios… (I’m sure to Trump’s great amusement).
Coats is appointed DNI, Comey is fired and Coats and declassifies the FISC ruling that discusses FBI contractors viewing 702 data.
Gives the Comey firing a whole different look vs. the media focus on Trump/Russia.
Rosenstein appoints Mueller.
Lisa Page is fired from Mueller investigation (reason: currently not known)
OIG informs Rosenstein of Strzok and Page texts. Mueller (but not A/Dir McCabe) is informed and Strzok is fired from the Mueller investigation.
Clinton campaign is exposed as client for GPS Fusion dossier. Nellie Ohr is exposed as Fusion GPS contractor and Ohr is demoted.
Some Strzok and Page texts are released, including one that implicates McCabe.
McCabe takes early retirement, Baker is fired as Gen Counsel, Ohr is further demoted.
More Strzok and Page texts are released that implicate them for leaking to the media.
Last point: I think releases of evidence from the DOJ (like S&P texts) are driven by the investigation – it is all going to come out eventually; the DOJ releases it when it is disclosed to the targets.
Laura, it is really quite simple:
You turn against Trump. Trumpers turn against you. Got that?
