Representative Ron DeSantis Discusses Intel Committee FISA Memo and DOJ-FBI Corruption…

Representative Ron DeSantis appears on Fox and Friends to discuss the four page intelligence committee FISA memo and outlined corruption within the DOJ and FBI.

•House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes is focused on the FISA abuse; and overall abuse from the larger intelligence community (FBI, CIA, ODNI and NSA). The FISA-702 angle is his leverage to reveal it.

•Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley is focused on the Dossier fraud; and the overall DOJ and FBI corruption. The Steele Dossier is his leverage to reveal it.

•House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte is focused on the FBI and DOJ corruption; and his leverage is the Office of Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, and the year-long IG investigation that just began turning over 1.2 million pages of investigative documents.

It is not accidental that Ron DeSantis has asked Speaker Ryan to declassify everything…. only a week before Devin Nunes announces his request for the full house to see everything declassified and without redaction. These are Big Ugly cannon shots into the heart of deception.  The summary of the classified FISA-702 abuse, and the subsequent unmasking therein, lies at the heart of the strategy to use a four-page summary memo to inform the public of the historic issues.

222 Responses to Representative Ron DeSantis Discusses Intel Committee FISA Memo and DOJ-FBI Corruption…

  1. Nigella says:
    releasethememo#

  2. HBD says:
    Make it available to the public. Sooner rather than later.

  3. BlackKnightRides says:
    President Trump to Shutdown Schumer:

    “Do you really want America to learn this weekend that you tried to Shut Down the Government and Defund the Military as a COVER-UP to DELAY the BIG UGLY?”

  4. Mark A. Thimesch (artist) says:
    When you are getting the chance to witness the actions of congressional representatives doing what they are supposed to be doing, you realize that maybe, just maybe, there really are some great American heroes still around in our government offices that truly care about our country and not their pocket books.

    It’s a great time to be alive. Pray that Lady Justice gets her day.

  5. WSB says:
    “There aren’t sources and methods in the memo.” Noted.

  6. fanbeav says:
    No tweeting from Trump on this? I wonder if that is planned?

  7. Luke from NJ says:
    Sundance, I can’t believe a former SService agent with aspirations toward Congress would be such a delicate snowflake. You have been at the forefront of this since the beginning! I always look forward to your wise analysis of the perils of the swamp and all of their machinations to protect themselves. Peeling it apart one layer at a time Top notch as always.

  8. Donald McIntosh (@Jimiheadstone) says:
    They are going to hide this on everyone

  9. Batphone says:
    What’s with the judge thinking trump is a Russian mob man? Weird – this would have leaked long ago from special prosecutor, instead judge goes with Steele – asking is the evidence “credible”

    Why is Steele even a valid source? A judge would know a credible witness, no?

    http://video.foxnews.com/v/5714682785001/

  10. Eric Kennedy says:
  11. Gary D. Aten says:
    With all the unclassified information that is out in the public (which I am positive that the House Intelligence Committee is well aware of) and you have members of the House Intelligence Committee saying that the information in the memo is “shocking” and “troubling”, I can only imagine what is in the “Memo” that we aren’t aware of (and what we know is very, very, very bad.)

  12. Hotlanta Mike says:
    Katica
    @GOPPollAnalyst

    2016 Obama: I guarantee there is no political influence in any investigation conducted by the Justice Dept. or the FBI

    2018: #ReleaseTheMemo

  13. Oldskool says:
    Ironic to ask Raul Ryan to release the very hounds that will probably lead to his and his cohorts on the Gang of Eight being implicated in all that. Here’s to hoping!

  14. woohoowee says:
    It’s starting to creep into the MudSlingingMedia. Their spin is that it’s merely an attempt to discredit the Russia investigation, of course. But, it’s starting to percolate nonetheless.

    https://www.cbsnews.com/news/republicans-call-for-release-of-memo-on-surveillance-abuses/

  15. Kaco says:
    This absolutely needs released! Justice needs to be served for this American travesty. Also, the American taxpayer is paying for this farce of a special counsel, based on an inside plot to stop our President! I’ve called my Rep to ask Ryan to release the memo for all to see.

  16. recoverydotgod says:
  17. MVW says:
    So Schummer is going to get a double mud ball, DhimmiRat Party blame for stiffing government workers and blame for treasonous DhimmiRat public servants. Bad enough to get one in the face, two might just make the public wonder about the future of a crooked party. Not to mention the Dhimm cover up, a year of ‘resistance’… etc.

    • All American Snowflake says:
      Idiots on main-stream TV today said that the Congress and Senate and President always continue to get paid during any shutdown. Noticeably the media did not mention that our President received $1 (one dollar) a year compensation.

  18. burnett044 says:
    sick and tried of being treated like a freaking mushroom…..just kept in the dark and fed .sh!t

  19. conservalicious says:
    Mad Magazine was on to Obama back in 2013.

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      Yep. Over here in Beautiful Downtown Deutschland privacy advocates were onto the lies of the “yes-we-can-be-illegal-aliens-in-chief” too, aka “Yes We Scan”:

  20. NJF says:
    I posted in the earlier thread as well.

  21. Hotlanta Mike says:
  22. Diane Durden says:
    #Release the memo!!

  23. Hotlanta Mike says:
  24. Hotlanta Mike says:
  25. Hotlanta Mike says:
  26. Streak 264 says:
    I wonder if there are more damaging text messages yet to be released and maybe there some dangerous messages in them. We already understand the severity of the fisa stuff, I think.

    • phoenixRising says:
      I’ve heard the balance of the text messages between Strzok & page are to be released soon, and it is rumored (Geo. Webb) there are a few bombs there

  27. Hotlanta Mike says:
  28. Hotlanta Mike says:
  29. Kaco says:
    I still remember the multiple Presidential election day threads. I was so nervous, I kept the TV off all day and stuck to this website, reading people’s reports.

    The monster vote happened. Everyone kept saying how long the lines were, nothing like that a few years earlier. And many months later, I read a comment somewhere else, from an obvious lib on election day, wondering why the lines were so long, how weird it was.

    These disgusting POSs actually dare to say this was Russia! It was US! The American people you forgot about! And we’re going to take our country back!

    These people need to go down for plotting against our will and breaking Constitutionally protected laws doing it.

    • missilemom says:
      Amen! I know I shouldn’t but I feel a little let down after yesterday. Waiting for the Democrat Friday dump “scandal”

      • Kaco says:
        Hang on! It’s a rough ride, but it’s because THEY are putting us and the President through this! They’ve also managed to brainwash half the nation and in their thinking. They will be the ones coming unglued when the truth comes out. They won’t be able to wrap their minds around the fact their messiah is a complete fraud!

        • Howie says:
          They will never believe it and will think it was a good thing. They will think the traitors are Hero’s of the State.

        • positron1352 says:
          Kaco, I wish they would come unglued but the only things they care about are illegal immigration, gay rights and entitlements. That’s it. No concern for law, order, the Constitution. They prefer rebellion and revolt. That’s what the Dems are all about. Worked with many for years. They love revolution.

  30. Howie says:
    The democrats are so terrified that they will not even look at the memo!!! Total sheer panic!

  31. asdf says:
    What do y’all make of Trump signing the reauthorization of fisa 702 in the middle of all this?

    • Caius Lowell says:
      In Trump we trust…

    • woohoowee says:
    • Fishelsea says:
      Fisa is a great tool. Progressives corrupted it.

    • Joshua says:
      TBH, i am a little uneasy about it. It seems rushed at the last minute and not ‘publicly examined’ amidst the foreground of what seems to have been an occurrence of the worst imaginable abuse of such power.

      This larger issue has been on strong creep since 911 (speaking more generally of the Patriot Act). I remember when the opponents were viewed as paranoid. Some people trusted it would not be abused under Bush while others believed Obama’s “most transparent gumbint eva” could never do anything anything unethical. Both sides of the aisle have been against and for it at times it seems. Then the ‘big leaks’ occurred. More and more people, on both sides, were like, “WTF” – but we still went about our lives.

      We have always been told there are sufficient safeguards in place to ensure the worst possible misuse was DisAllowed. All the while, deep down, I think many felt the unsettling truth that if something can be abused for the sake of power it eventually will be. We all wanted to believe that morality among those public servants in positions of power was in sufficient quantity to thwart, or at least hem, the desires and deeds of the unscrupulous among them.

      Now, for the past year or so, a major discussion amongst many has been the distinct possibility that the Worst Thing Possible may have indeed occurred; and not very long at all after the capability was manifested I might add. We are told the issue was “fixed”, and by the very man who was the target of the Worst Thing Possible. I believe he believes that.

      I still have no idea what the “fix” is – Is it even public? It may end up being very ironic if it is the public itself (you people) that pieced enough of this together to bring about its “discovery” and disclosure. I think many of us believe there are still many people in power who would otherwise easily turn a blind eye.

      Do I still think it can and will be abused? Yes, without a doubt. I also believe that, like the nuclear bomb, this genie is out of the bottle. Spilt milk imo. Best hope is to not vote in people like Obama (read: any Democrat); and until there is a better alternative that means “Republicans” are the only bet in town.

      On a brighter note, If this all goes down really really ugly then it is going to sting for a long long time.

  32. Turranos says:
    #TAKEOURCOUNTRYBACK

  33. missilemom says:
    Does anyone have a heads up on who replace Rogers?

  34. Howie says:
    Has Been Dredge should go back to reporting Hollywood Gossip. Broken News Reports.

  35. average Joe says:
    I think it’s more like a load of grapeshot,into the BOW!!

  36. woohoowee says:
    Dear Pipsqueak Ryan,

    Please declassify and tweet a link to The Memo. We need to see it before 5pm today.

    Thank you,
    Les Deplorables

  37. chojun says:
    Regarding the #ReleaseTheMemo on Twitter, I noticed something today. Looks like a lot of other people are noticing the same thing.

    It’s absolutely disgusting what Twitter has done to one of the most powerful speech platforms in human history.

    • growltiggerknits says:
      The other strange thing about Twitter lately is that it shows posts in order of what it wants to promote them even though I have selected posts in chronological order in my settings. One more way of asserting control & burying the opposition viewpoints. If I don’t see things when they first pop up as new they are buried below things from hours & days earlier.

    • Mary Van Deusen says:
      It doesn’t matter if it’s against conservative principles, social media like google, twitter and facebook need to be federally regulated so that terrorist communication is shut down, but political speech is not. If we lose our conservative voice, then the progressives have the media, the education system and our last chance to be heard. NOTHING is more important than guaranteeing the freedom of conservative speech.

  38. lfhbrave says:
    Sundance posted a series of tweets explaining how the Axelrod “prove-it” tactic works in situations like this. I guess we are going to witness how it works in real time.

    • Kaco says:
      Yes, I am not on Twitter, but catching up on what was referenced up thread. Saw the tweet thread.

      Do you think we should wait until the IG report to release the Memo? Is that what he is referring to in waiting for things to play out?

  39. Mr. Grabby says:
    DJT needs to collect as much damning information as he can that illustrates how corrupt, and guilty the deep state/swamp is, then read it from the podium at the State of the Union Address.

  40. woohoowee says:
  41. treepertrappedinoregon says:
    The most recent Q drop!

    Q !UW.yye1fxo 01/19/18 (Fri) 13:53:00 No.44

    Why are we here?

    Why are we providing crumbs?

    Think MEMO.

    BUILDING THE ARMY.

    Not convinced this is spreading?

    You, the PEOPLE, have THE POWER.

    You, the PEOPLE, just forgot how to PLAY.

    TOGETHER you are STRONG.

    APART you are weak.

    THEY WANT YOU DIVIDED.

    THEY WANT RACE WARS.

    THEY WANT CLASS WARS.

    THEY WANT RELIGIOUS WARS.

    THEY WANT POLITICAL WARS.

    THEY WANT YOU DIVIDED!

    LEARN!

    FOR GOD & COUNTRY – LEARN!

    STAY STRONG.

    STAY TOGETHER.

    FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT.

    This is more important than you can imagine.

    Q

  42. Sentient says:
    Given what DeSantis says @ 1:35 about Rod Rosenstein fighting tooth and nail not to release the memo, are we in agreement now that Rosenstein is a black hat?

  43. codasouthtexas says:
    little good news!

  44. Buckeye Ken says:
    Had heard that Speaker Ryan deferred to Chairman Nunes and the House Intelligence Committee. A simple majority vote is required to release it, subject to POTUS signing off. What is the delay?

  45. burnett044 says:
    Senate debate.

  46. Pam says:
  48. codasouthtexas says:
  49. codasouthtexas says:
    democrats are starting more lies!

