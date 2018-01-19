Representative Ron DeSantis Discusses Intel Committee FISA Memo and DOJ-FBI Corruption…

Representative Ron DeSantis appears on Fox and Friends to discuss the four page intelligence committee FISA memo and outlined corruption within the DOJ and FBI.
•House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes is focused on the FISA abuse; and overall abuse from the larger intelligence community (FBI, CIA, ODNI and NSA). The FISA-702 angle is his leverage to reveal it.
•Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley is focused on the Dossier fraud; and the overall DOJ and FBI corruption. The Steele Dossier is his leverage to reveal it.
•House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte is focused on the FBI and DOJ corruption; and his leverage is the Office of Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, and the year-long IG investigation that just began turning over 1.2 million pages of investigative documents.
It is not accidental that Ron DeSantis has asked Speaker Ryan to declassify everything…. only a week before Devin Nunes announces his request for the full house to see everything declassified and without redaction. These are Big Ugly cannon shots into the heart of deception. The summary of the classified FISA-702 abuse, and the subsequent unmasking therein, lies at the heart of the strategy to use a four-page summary memo to inform the public of the historic issues.
releasethememo#
LikeLiked by 18 people
LikeLiked by 18 people
LikeLiked by 14 people
Unfortunately – All I expect from the Memo is that it will validate what we have been discussing here on this site. Probably won’t be any surprises for Treepers.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Yes but what is important is for the greater public to become aware of it. As SD has said before, this must be done quite skillfully to bring the general public into the picture in order to justify and pursue the solution.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Sundance is filled with hesitancy on all of it. We need forceful action. It’s a stall.
LikeLike
I don’t get that sense at all from reading SD’s articles. In fact, the opposite. He is just putting the pieces of the puzzle in place. This cannot be done hastily – not if you want serious results and followup.
From what the Republican legislators are saying – this is a very serious situation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Haste makes waste.
Or do you prefer speed over prudence and circumspection…
Or are you paid by the post…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, the longer the left stalls release of the memo, the more time there is to get the public interested.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree.
Unless it included an assassination plot.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I disagree…I pray no harm comes to the President, but if the do not release such a thing, then they will cover it up. the public needs to know everything. Everyone’s eyes must be wide open regarding the whole affair.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Worse this memo confirms a coup conspiracy that was and still is ongoing it has failed but they need to be cautious in order to get all involved. This is treason at the very highest levels as it names those involved including Obama as it was his admin that conspired with Hillary to undermine an election and attempt to overthrow our rightfully elected President. People will be charged with both sedition and treason some will be imprisoned and some executed. This is the level of seriousness this is and this is why they in Congress are being cautious.
LikeLike
Well outlined. Includes Members of Congress?
LikeLike
If Don Bongino is correct. It is not just the the actors within our government but also MAY include the UK, Australia and Russia.
UK = Steele – Some indicate he would not work for the USA/FBI without the blessing of the UK Government.
Australia = Ambassador Downer, an ‘Energy Consultant’ was connected to Russia via Uranium sales. Downer, Russia, Putin and the sale of Australian Uranium
Russia = Natalia Veselnitskaya and Fusion GPS She was Prevezon attorney, who retained Baker Hostetler, who retained Fusion, re: Prevezon litigation and and the Magnitsky Act.
…..
Looks like President Trump was the only one NOT colluding with a foreign power.
LikeLike
If the news doesn’t get out next week, it’s going to be swamped by super bowl hype, and will probably have to wait until the 2nd week of Feb. My money is by next Thursday before the State of the Union address if you want to get it into Trump’s message to the nation. Everything these days is a public distraction …. You have to force it into the news cycle, then the counter punch is Trump’s bully pulpit on Jan 30, where you know that every TV station has to carry his message whether they want to hear it or not.
LikeLike
What is this superbowl you speak of. A new salad at Red Robin? /sarc
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s actually the new breakfast item offered at Denny’s / sarc 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Make it available to the public. Sooner rather than later.
LikeLiked by 7 people
releasethememo# Send it out
LikeLiked by 5 people
Let’s go for the never ending hesitancy and stalls that Sundance continually convinces his devoted readers of.
LikeLike
You either don’t get it, or do not want to get it…………………………..
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Lombardi” who probably was not born when his(?) namesake was coaching the Packers, gets 25 pieces of tin per post, probably courtesy of CTR…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yah #bewaredawormtongue
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve been following SD for many years, and I sometimes disagree with him, but I never disagree with his logic and extensive research.
And we are all welcome to our opinions here, but personally, I just haven’t perceived hesitancy nor stalls from him.
I do see pauses where he is waiting for additional data to form a conclusion. Of course as an engineer, that is prudent behavior from my perspective.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Lombardi = #armchair quarterback
LikeLiked by 1 person
troll alert…..vámonos pepperbelly
LikeLiked by 1 person
Adios, and DLTDHYOTWO…..
LikeLike
President Trump to Shutdown Schumer:
“Do you really want America to learn this weekend that you tried to Shut Down the Government and Defund the Military as a COVER-UP to DELAY the BIG UGLY?”
LikeLiked by 30 people
A shot to the heart! In the past the Dimms have professed how awful shutting down the government is.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That would just make The Big Ugly even uglier — and really — isn’t it ugly enough already?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not even close to ugly enough according to Hillary saying its a nothing burger. It contains names and treason why would you not want it open to the people?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Bigly Ugly will be a thing of beauty.
LikeLiked by 6 people
DIdn’t that already happen, wasn’t it claimed that Sessions would bounce into action just after January 15th, as Rosenstein donned his white hat???
LikeLike
LOL…You’re obviously just cranky Trump is your President for the next 7 years. Your trolling is a waste of time here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think Rosenstein is ever going to get to wear a white hat. Unless it is part of his prison uniform.
LikeLike
And all this time, I thought when everyone was discussing the Big Ugly, they were speaking about the Hildabeast /s/.
LikeLike
NO!
LikeLike
When you are getting the chance to witness the actions of congressional representatives doing what they are supposed to be doing, you realize that maybe, just maybe, there really are some great American heroes still around in our government offices that truly care about our country and not their pocket books.
It’s a great time to be alive. Pray that Lady Justice gets her day.
LikeLiked by 22 people
These are fundamental dangerous times and yet it is an amazing time to be alive. If we can’t tell the color of a public servants stripes with this “Palace Coup” then we are totally blind in one eye and can’t see out of the other one.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Agree.
LikeLike
Yes Sir.
Praying – All Glory to God! Amen!
[Response to Turranos:]
A one-eyed man is king in the land of the blind!
~❤~
p.s. Call your House Representative today!
Whose’ House? OUR House!
#WeThePeople!
#OneLove
LikeLiked by 1 person
You got it!
LikeLike
“There aren’t sources and methods in the memo.” Noted.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I thought someone said yesterday (one of the Representatives who read the memo) that there were names in it. Apparently at least Strzok because he is named in De Santis’ letter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It names names and their relationships, but not sources and methods.
LikeLiked by 6 people
How can anyone say there are no sources? I heard names are there the memo to Ryan cannot disclose anything, the report however read does.
LikeLike
Since he is not clandestine, no reason not to publish the names.
LikeLike
You can find them by reading here
LikeLiked by 4 people
No tweeting from Trump on this? I wonder if that is planned?
LikeLike
PDJT is giving Chuck U what for on the budget deal. DACA is dead for now, Two year budget is the goal.
Committee leaders will take care of the Big Ugly…for now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not a tweet, but I got this email …
Talk about our Lion-in-Chief President Donald Trump …timing.
Calls Schumer to office – for ‘talk’ …
And just a moment ago I receive an email from:
Donald J Trump
President of the United States
“How to avoid a SHUTDOWN”
“I’ve warned Chuck Shumer not to shutdown the American government over ILLEGAL immigrants.”
LikeLiked by 10 people
I love the fact that Trump faced Schumer man to man, or at least man to girly-man.
LikeLiked by 16 people
…alpha-male to communist…
LikeLiked by 14 people
Lol …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Schumer is pure evil.
LikeLiked by 11 people
…pure NYC Bolshevik…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow.
REMEMBER KATE STEINLE!
May we NEVER FORGET!!!
LikeLike
Bravo! That’s exactly what the meme needs to be. Though it’s
really over a desire to continue illegal immigration.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 18 people
POTUS is busy taking the trash out…
LikeLiked by 8 people
The BEAST and the Bøzø’s whistle-stop “tour”…
LikeLike
Sundance, I can’t believe a former SService agent with aspirations toward Congress would be such a delicate snowflake. You have been at the forefront of this since the beginning! I always look forward to your wise analysis of the perils of the swamp and all of their machinations to protect themselves. Peeling it apart one layer at a time Top notch as always.
LikeLiked by 7 people
If that SS guy is real, he will admit he over-reacted and ask to be friends.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A run away EGO is like a run away truck. Bad things happen. Sundance, thank you for all that you do. You constantly point out things that are extremely important but they are not obvious in the least bit. Your expertise is truly above and beyond. Many traps have been set for you, I know that those traps will never catch you! Stay safe.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agreed about EGO. Foxnews spots can inflate one’s head.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who are you talking about? Bongino?? Where did I miss this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was on twitter.
https://mobile.twitter.com/TheLastRefuge2/status/954425124429680645
LikeLiked by 1 person
I tool the “mobile” out of the link so it will show up…
LikeLiked by 6 people
*took
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, that’s how to do it. Thanks!
LikeLike
Thank you! Bongino is late to the game here, glad he can spread the word, but Sundance has been on this from the get go. Hope it gets settled.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bongino has been going after the Obama corruption for years. I suggest we pursue the criminals and ignore squabbles among the like-minded.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, dear! I hope this all gets patched up soon!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good to see Three Star General Sundance taking the lead with moves from the Mad Dog Mattis Playbook.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bongino acted childish on twitter toward Sundance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I see this site attacking other conservatives, and little in the opposite direction.
LikeLike
You also seem to be quite negative on all your posts. A few to Sundance and now the posters. Maybe you should take a break and realize how Sundance and all us Treelers have have worked for over a year to expose this mess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I see you continuously trolling. Go back to WashPo, CTR, or BB, wherever you came from.
And you are NO Vince Lombardi. He had class, competence, and patience…
LikeLiked by 1 person
vámonos troll…you are NO vince lomabardi even in your wildest delusions.
LikeLike
Agree to disagree on this. Sundance later explained in a series of tweets that he doesn’t like people getting the cart ahead of the horse on this. But Dan is smart enough to know where this is heading (like all of us). Sundance dressed him down pretty good without explaining why.
They should have discussed this offline.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance was certainly direct in his tweets toward him about it, but I think it’s due to the incredible amount and deliberate and delicately unfolding work that has been put into this and what’s at stake. Social media is a difficult form of communication. The blocking part from Bongino is what I really don’t understand. Hopefully it can be worked out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is not a social media war. This is a war with criminals. Direct action is required now by the DOJ. The rest is gossip.
LikeLike
trolling for Soros
LikeLike
I was USSS for 16 years during the time Bongino was in.
I don’t understand the fascination with USSS. It’s a government job with limited LE scope.
It just sounds exotic because Secret.
It’s not exotic, nor does it expose one to a Pandora’s box of political insight.
It exposes one to gray hair and divorce lawyers.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Lol.
LikeLike
yeah…same with the military…one of the highest..if not the highest divorce rate of any profession….the stories I could tell you…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have a relative who practices divorce for a clientele of law enforcement personnel. She calls it a growth industry.
LikeLike
“divorce law”
LikeLike
A Clinton detail-man? Gotta be on HRCs watch. Gotta be “*careful”.
(WJC watch – two *SSmen perished at / in the WACO siege.)
LikeLike
They are going to hide this on everyone
LikeLiked by 1 person
Up to now. I have never felt it necessary to march on Washington.
If they hide the Big Ugly?
Name the day!
LikeLiked by 4 people
How about April 19th? That’s the anniversary of Lexington and Concord. Seems fitting.
LikeLiked by 4 people
AND the Waco murders. And the OKC bombing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is an amazing date. If you look at history that date is loaded with wild things happening. I know a great patriot that was born on April 19th and he always says “I wonder what big event is going to happen on my birthday, this year?
Those who hate this country love to strike at the heart of America, on this day.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/April_19
LikeLiked by 2 people
My birthday!! 4-19-78.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The date of my divorce. A very good day for me.
LikeLike
OK. New prayer target in my cross hairs. Thank you!
LikeLike
Let me know when I’ll join you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ordinarily I would believe your statement. Sundance has said otherwise I believe Sundance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I recommend you consider the accuracy of predictions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
#bewaredawormtongue
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep. Must be lonely under the bridges right now. All the trolls are out, everywhere. Soros still has money to burn. He’ll be burning with it before long… Davos coming up, Gyorgi Schwartz probably has some goals to meet…
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s with the judge thinking trump is a Russian mob man? Weird – this would have leaked long ago from special prosecutor, instead judge goes with Steele – asking is the evidence “credible”
Why is Steele even a valid source? A judge would know a credible witness, no?
http://video.foxnews.com/v/5714682785001/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something happened to Nap! Have to turn him off every time he’s on Fox. I also believe he has always been a never Trumper!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nap turned nasty, against Trump after they fired him and brought him back…Now he’s just a gas bag and most of what he says…is just not true..
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
Maxine Waters: ‘Obama Has Put In Place’ Secret Database With ‘Everything On Everyone’
Read more at https://www.liveleak.com/view?i=49a_1360284775#rcAR32HUrDjeauOS.99
LikeLiked by 6 people
MAGA through mega-leverage — and evidence…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Should start with her since she knows so much! She will blabber like a loose cannon!
LikeLiked by 1 person
She seems like one of those that would be more that happy to tell you all about everything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
she will become the best friend we never had! LOL!
LikeLike
She will blabber so much her Depends might come off because it’s so full!!!
LikeLike
all Maximus Mouthimus knows is “Peach fota fie”
LikeLiked by 1 person
^^^ You win the internet today ^^^
LikeLike
Hotlanta Mike: Maxine is literally gloating over Obama’s KGB tactics.
LikeLike
A database that big wouldn’t fit in a bathroom, despite what Hill-the-BEAST thinks…
LikeLike
Would this happen regardless of whether the public sees the memo or not?
LikeLike
Why do you think Chaffetz stepped down? For his health, or for his familys’?
(~”6 ways to Sunday”)
(I think, it was the 1M+ ammunition rounds gov department’ acquisitions Hearing -not positive, though, too many to recall.)
The *other* FBI database, outside Feds’ program, outside Feds’ purview, but available to *select* LEO, was revealed a seperate database collecting “info”, in a Hearing: Law-abiding citizens’ data scooped up, capturing data; facial recognition, any & *all* licenses, gun show parking lot license plates, Facebook SM, gps monitures, mobile cell tower’ pings, etc, .
(Somewhere on these pages, I was jumping up & down over those revelations.)
LikeLike
With all the unclassified information that is out in the public (which I am positive that the House Intelligence Committee is well aware of) and you have members of the House Intelligence Committee saying that the information in the memo is “shocking” and “troubling”, I can only imagine what is in the “Memo” that we aren’t aware of (and what we know is very, very, very bad.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Katica
@GOPPollAnalyst
2016 Obama: I guarantee there is no political influence in any investigation conducted by the Justice Dept. or the FBI
2018: #ReleaseTheMemo
LikeLiked by 6 people
If you can’t trust Obama, who can you trust?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right? And Obama wasn’t lying when he said there wasn’t a smidgen of corruption in the IRS Scandal because it was actually a shitload of corruption!
LikeLiked by 3 people
If Obama was lying, I’m dying! There’s a huge, gargantuan, unimaginably large sheetload of corruption…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama doesn’t care. He walks.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ironic to ask Raul Ryan to release the very hounds that will probably lead to his and his cohorts on the Gang of Eight being implicated in all that. Here’s to hoping!
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s a reason Lyin’ Ryan ain’t runnin’ in 2018 — maybe a side deal?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ryan isn’t running again in 2018?
LikeLike
There’s been some talk to that effect, but it’s too early to say it’s official: https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/12/14/paul-ryan-retire-speaker-ready-leave-washington-216103
LikeLike
Fingers and toes crossed. Don’t trust that weasel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s starting to creep into the MudSlingingMedia. Their spin is that it’s merely an attempt to discredit the Russia investigation, of course. But, it’s starting to percolate nonetheless.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/republicans-call-for-release-of-memo-on-surveillance-abuses/
LikeLiked by 5 people
Their ‘Russian investigation” is based on an inside plot to stop Pres Trump! Duh! These people are so thick in it themselves, I’m sure! Did they get the payment info on Fusion GPS to media?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I haven’t seen anything on the GPS media payments, but have been keeping an eye out for that very thing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, that’s another element, too. I thought they requested bank records, maybe it’s still confidential in their investigation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why doesn’t anyone finally ask the FBI, have they even tried to validate the dossier. What have they been doing all this past 15 months? No one talks about that because they know they cannot.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They already admitted they can’t verify it (b/c they know it’s a pack of made up lies, but they can’t say that):
FBI and Justice Department officials have told congressional investigators in recent days that they have not been able to verify or corroborate the substantive allegations of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign outlined in the Trump dossier.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/fbi-has-not-verified-trump-dossier/article/2641207
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mueller, et al, cannot say that Muh Russia is phony-baloney because their cushy, high-paying, loafing, sleep-around jobs would end in a mighty rushing layoff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because as soon as he walks off the investigation he’ll be walking right into Uranium One!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly what Glenn Simpson said in his depostion — he couldn’t corroborate Steele’s Russian human intelligence information which Steele obtained without going to Russia.
Reminds me of a gossip chain….
LikeLiked by 3 people
But they cannot answer the question: then why vote against its release?
Let people make up their own minds, unless you are scared.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, and it’s See BS 😉
LikeLike
This absolutely needs released! Justice needs to be served for this American travesty. Also, the American taxpayer is paying for this farce of a special counsel, based on an inside plot to stop our President! I’ve called my Rep to ask Ryan to release the memo for all to see.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Release the Craken! Oh, wait, Release the Memo!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Cry havoc, and release the dogs of war!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now what is this? Now the Democrats are holding back the release? how is that? No, this is starting to look really fishy…first I heard the Democrats won’t let it released…..bad feeling..
LikeLike
Started lowering my expectations 12 hours ago.
LikeLike
Q: Why WON’T they release it?
Who’s in charge? Custodian of the memo? DoJ/FIB?
Someone besides DoJ/FIB must have a copy of this memo (OIP FOIA?). Someone else release it. Screw DOJ/FIB.
Declassify.
Release.
There is NO reason not to release it….to save some traitors from getting fired? They are going to get fired anyway.
RELEASE THE MEMO
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably more CIA involvement than previously known.
LikeLike
So Schummer is going to get a double mud ball, DhimmiRat Party blame for stiffing government workers and blame for treasonous DhimmiRat public servants. Bad enough to get one in the face, two might just make the public wonder about the future of a crooked party. Not to mention the Dhimm cover up, a year of ‘resistance’… etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Idiots on main-stream TV today said that the Congress and Senate and President always continue to get paid during any shutdown. Noticeably the media did not mention that our President received $1 (one dollar) a year compensation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
sick and tried of being treated like a freaking mushroom…..just kept in the dark and fed .sh!t
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mad Magazine was on to Obama back in 2013.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yep. Over here in Beautiful Downtown Deutschland privacy advocates were onto the lies of the “yes-we-can-be-illegal-aliens-in-chief” too, aka “Yes We Scan”:
LikeLiked by 1 person
I posted in the earlier thread as well.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Hope so!!
LikeLike
I agree. I would personally want this garbage and the Patriot Act done away with. It’s been horribly abused and has not stopped any freaking terrorists as far as we can tell.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
#Release the memo!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Never go full Evelyn Farkas!
LikeLike
I hope she’s under protection against Arkancide…
LikeLike
I wonder if there are more damaging text messages yet to be released and maybe there some dangerous messages in them. We already understand the severity of the fisa stuff, I think.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve heard the balance of the text messages between Strzok & page are to be released soon, and it is rumored (Geo. Webb) there are a few bombs there
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Can’t spell “Obamagate” without “maga”
LikeLiked by 3 people
what a bright bulb you are! Thanks…
LikeLiked by 1 person
It may have maga in it, but Obama didn’t build it… he did everything he could to destroy it…
LikeLike
“Obammygate” there, it’s fixed. Yw.
LikeLike
I still remember the multiple Presidential election day threads. I was so nervous, I kept the TV off all day and stuck to this website, reading people’s reports.
The monster vote happened. Everyone kept saying how long the lines were, nothing like that a few years earlier. And many months later, I read a comment somewhere else, from an obvious lib on election day, wondering why the lines were so long, how weird it was.
These disgusting POSs actually dare to say this was Russia! It was US! The American people you forgot about! And we’re going to take our country back!
These people need to go down for plotting against our will and breaking Constitutionally protected laws doing it.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Amen! I know I shouldn’t but I feel a little let down after yesterday. Waiting for the Democrat Friday dump “scandal”
LikeLike
Hang on! It’s a rough ride, but it’s because THEY are putting us and the President through this! They’ve also managed to brainwash half the nation and in their thinking. They will be the ones coming unglued when the truth comes out. They won’t be able to wrap their minds around the fact their messiah is a complete fraud!
LikeLiked by 2 people
They will never believe it and will think it was a good thing. They will think the traitors are Hero’s of the State.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kaco, I wish they would come unglued but the only things they care about are illegal immigration, gay rights and entitlements. That’s it. No concern for law, order, the Constitution. They prefer rebellion and revolt. That’s what the Dems are all about. Worked with many for years. They love revolution.
LikeLike
People without a conscience. Devoid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The democrats are so terrified that they will not even look at the memo!!! Total sheer panic!
LikeLiked by 6 people
What do y’all make of Trump signing the reauthorization of fisa 702 in the middle of all this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
In Trump we trust…
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Fisa is a great tool. Progressives corrupted it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
TBH, i am a little uneasy about it. It seems rushed at the last minute and not ‘publicly examined’ amidst the foreground of what seems to have been an occurrence of the worst imaginable abuse of such power.
This larger issue has been on strong creep since 911 (speaking more generally of the Patriot Act). I remember when the opponents were viewed as paranoid. Some people trusted it would not be abused under Bush while others believed Obama’s “most transparent gumbint eva” could never do anything anything unethical. Both sides of the aisle have been against and for it at times it seems. Then the ‘big leaks’ occurred. More and more people, on both sides, were like, “WTF” – but we still went about our lives.
We have always been told there are sufficient safeguards in place to ensure the worst possible misuse was DisAllowed. All the while, deep down, I think many felt the unsettling truth that if something can be abused for the sake of power it eventually will be. We all wanted to believe that morality among those public servants in positions of power was in sufficient quantity to thwart, or at least hem, the desires and deeds of the unscrupulous among them.
Now, for the past year or so, a major discussion amongst many has been the distinct possibility that the Worst Thing Possible may have indeed occurred; and not very long at all after the capability was manifested I might add. We are told the issue was “fixed”, and by the very man who was the target of the Worst Thing Possible. I believe he believes that.
I still have no idea what the “fix” is – Is it even public? It may end up being very ironic if it is the public itself (you people) that pieced enough of this together to bring about its “discovery” and disclosure. I think many of us believe there are still many people in power who would otherwise easily turn a blind eye.
Do I still think it can and will be abused? Yes, without a doubt. I also believe that, like the nuclear bomb, this genie is out of the bottle. Spilt milk imo. Best hope is to not vote in people like Obama (read: any Democrat); and until there is a better alternative that means “Republicans” are the only bet in town.
On a brighter note, If this all goes down really really ugly then it is going to sting for a long long time.
LikeLike
#TAKEOURCOUNTRYBACK
LikeLiked by 4 people
Does anyone have a heads up on who replace Rogers?
LikeLike
“will replace”
LikeLike
All I saw was this article.
https://www.thecipherbrief.com/dead_drop_article/dead-drop-january-5
LikeLike
Posted an article days ago about the possible candidates.
http://www.defenseone.com/technology/2018/01/how-likely-next-nsacybercom-chief-wants-enlist-ai/145085/?oref=d-river
LikeLiked by 1 person
Has Been Dredge should go back to reporting Hollywood Gossip. Broken News Reports.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is drudge still keeping everyone informed on the latest news on sex robots? I never go there anymore.
LikeLike
So where do you go to get the latest breaking news on sex robots? j/k 🙂
LikeLike
http://www.theregister.co.uk I would imagine…
(Looking for stuff on SPECTRE and Meltdown, and all they have is robots…)… grrr…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! actually looks interesting!
LikeLike
I think it’s more like a load of grapeshot,into the BOW!!
LikeLike
Dear Pipsqueak Ryan,
Please declassify and tweet a link to The Memo. We need to see it before 5pm today.
Thank you,
Les Deplorables
LikeLiked by 3 people
Regarding the #ReleaseTheMemo on Twitter, I noticed something today. Looks like a lot of other people are noticing the same thing.
It’s absolutely disgusting what Twitter has done to one of the most powerful speech platforms in human history.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You Nailed It!
LikeLike
The other strange thing about Twitter lately is that it shows posts in order of what it wants to promote them even though I have selected posts in chronological order in my settings. One more way of asserting control & burying the opposition viewpoints. If I don’t see things when they first pop up as new they are buried below things from hours & days earlier.
LikeLike
It doesn’t matter if it’s against conservative principles, social media like google, twitter and facebook need to be federally regulated so that terrorist communication is shut down, but political speech is not. If we lose our conservative voice, then the progressives have the media, the education system and our last chance to be heard. NOTHING is more important than guaranteeing the freedom of conservative speech.
LikeLike
Sundance posted a series of tweets explaining how the Axelrod “prove-it” tactic works in situations like this. I guess we are going to witness how it works in real time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, I am not on Twitter, but catching up on what was referenced up thread. Saw the tweet thread.
Do you think we should wait until the IG report to release the Memo? Is that what he is referring to in waiting for things to play out?
LikeLike
DJT needs to collect as much damning information as he can that illustrates how corrupt, and guilty the deep state/swamp is, then read it from the podium at the State of the Union Address.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
YES!
LikeLiked by 2 people
sorry i posted it again below!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The most recent Q drop!
Q !UW.yye1fxo 01/19/18 (Fri) 13:53:00 No.44
Why are we here?
Why are we providing crumbs?
Think MEMO.
BUILDING THE ARMY.
Not convinced this is spreading?
You, the PEOPLE, have THE POWER.
You, the PEOPLE, just forgot how to PLAY.
TOGETHER you are STRONG.
APART you are weak.
THEY WANT YOU DIVIDED.
THEY WANT RACE WARS.
THEY WANT CLASS WARS.
THEY WANT RELIGIOUS WARS.
THEY WANT POLITICAL WARS.
THEY WANT YOU DIVIDED!
LEARN!
FOR GOD & COUNTRY – LEARN!
STAY STRONG.
STAY TOGETHER.
FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT.
This is more important than you can imagine.
Q
LikeLike
you know – if I wanted to hear what Q had to say, I would go to its website and read away – funny though, I never do
LikeLike
Then you may be on the wrong website.
LikeLike
Given what DeSantis says @ 1:35 about Rod Rosenstein fighting tooth and nail not to release the memo, are we in agreement now that Rosenstein is a black hat?
LikeLiked by 3 people
i would agree!
LikeLike
Rosenstein probably made a deal with incoming AG… but failed to reveal not only info in the memo, but so much more…
LikeLike
little good news!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Had heard that Speaker Ryan deferred to Chairman Nunes and the House Intelligence Committee. A simple majority vote is required to release it, subject to POTUS signing off. What is the delay?
LikeLike
Trump is very picky about timing.
LikeLike
Senate debate.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wondering if a connection? What was discovered?
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/mar/17/secret-service-stolen-laptop-new-york
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
democrats are starting more lies!
LikeLike