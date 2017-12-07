“The Predicate” – Jim Jordan Questions FBI Director Christopher Wray About The Origin of The FISA Warrants…

“The Predicate”

FBI Director Christopher Wray appears before the House Judiciary Committee today to answer questions about the ongoing mission objectives of the FBI. However, the opportunity for Wray’s appearance is being used to further investigate and unravel the ongoing issues surrounding the politicization of the FBI under the former leadership of Director James Comey. Specifically how the FBI was weaponized against the campaign of candidate Donald Trump to the benefit of 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

In the questioning segment below Ohio Representative Jim Jordan questions Director Wray about the role of FBI Deputy Head of Counterintelligence, FBI Agent Peter Strzok. Jim Jordan outlines the role of Strzok -as it is currently known- and asks if Agent Strzok then took information from Christopher Steele (author of the ‘Steele Russian Dossier’) and used that dossier as the predicate to organize the FISA application that began the surveillance of people associated with the Trump campaign:

This line of questioning is critical because when combined with a year of investigation by the Dept of Justice, Office of Inspector General, the sunlight takes a two-pronged approach:

♦The IG is working from the inside to investigate the politicization, a more apt term is ‘weaponization‘, of the FBI and DOJ within those organizations. The IG is then identifying specific people and specific behavior.

♦The oversight committees (Judiciary, Intelligence) are working from the outside of the organizations to spotlight the consequences from those people and from that behavior.

There is every reason to believe, based on mounting and specific evidence, that officials within the DOJ and FBI used their offices with specific intent to advance a political agenda against their ideological opposition, namely Donald Trump.

This is not only fundamentally alarming, it is also potentially illegal and politically devastating to the Clinton and Obama camps; and carries massive ramification for the Special Counsel Robert Mueller investigation which is predicated upon discoveries, false outcomes, ‘created by’ those same political operatives.

The IG investigation has already led to the exposure of Peter Strzok, and just today another operative within the high ranks of the DOJ named Bruce G. Ohr, Associate Deputy Attorney General to Rod Rosenstein. –SEE HERE–

What we are seeing in these examples of Strzok and Ohr are institutional moves to get out ahead of information that will come from the IG report based on a year-long investigation.

There is no reason to believe the investigative spotlight will stop at Peter Strzok or Bruce Ohr; they are two people within a larger organization that networks at a very high level.

FBI Agent Peter Strzok’s former boss was Bill Priestap, Asst. Director of Counter Intelligence. Priestap’s boss was FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. Directly above McCabe in the chain-of-command was FBI Director James Comey.

Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce G Ohr’s former boss was Sally Yates, Deputy Attorney General. Sally Yates boss was Loretta Lynch.

You can see that both Strzok and Ohr are within the very tight circle of FBI and DOJ officials at the top of the food chain.

Neither agent Strzok, nor A-DAG Bruce Ohr would be operating in a vacuum. Indeed in the March 20th, 2017, congressional testimony of James Comey he said it was the recommendation of Bill Priestap that initiated the counterintelligence operation, and also the recommendation of Priestap NOT to inform congressional oversight “because of the sensitivity of the matter“. (link)

Agent Peter Strzok (above left) is at the heart of the FBI issues, and Asst. Deputy Bruce Ohr (above right) would be at the heart of the DOJ issues.

WASHINGTON DC – Until Wednesday morning, Bruce G. Ohr held two titles at DOJ: associate deputy attorney general, a post that placed him four doors down from his boss, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein; and director of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF), a program described by the department as “the centerpiece of the attorney general’s drug strategy.” Ohr will retain his OCDETF title but has been stripped of his higher post and ousted from his office on the fourth floor of “Main Justice.” Initially senior department officials could not provide the reason for Ohr’s demotion, but Fox News has learned that evidence collected by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI), chaired by Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., indicates that Ohr met during the 2016 campaign with Christopher Steele, the former British spy who authored the “dossier.” (read more)

All of this mounting evidence undermines the media talking points around Special Counsel position of Robert Mueller – from the position of even having a basis for originating an investigation into Trump/Russia collusion etc. etc. However, the SC office, Robert Mueller, has never stated that an investigation into Trump exists.

The investigative “mandate” Mueller carries is to look at Russian interference within the election; and as we have continually pointed out, there is NO INVESTIGATION into Donald Trump.

The Clinton Campaign paid Fusion GPS to contract Christopher Steele for opposition research on candidate Trump. It now appears even more likely that FBI Counterintelligence Agent Peter Strzok used the information from Steele to get FISA warrants against the Trump campaign.

The results of those FISA warrants were wiretaps on Trump campaign people. Those ‘wiretaps’ were then unmasked by Ben Rhodes, Susan Rice and other senior people within the Obama administration.

The Clinton Campaign was the predicate for the Steele Dossier.

The Steele Dossier was the predicate for the FISA Warrants (Agent Strzok).

The FISA Warrants were the predicate for wiretapping and surveillance.

The wiretapping/surveillance was the predicate for the unmasking.

The unmasking/surveillance was the predicate for Robert Mueller’s SC charges.

While the IG is working on exposing the political bias within the FBI and DOJ (report due shortly), congress is working on a similar track in exposing how that political bias was turned into action and used against Clinton’s political opponent.

All of the dominoes in the graphic below are likely to fall; however, if you look closely at the graphic you realize why the TOP-TIER of the Democrat apparatus are suddenly willing to throw Hillary Clinton under the bus. They are attempting to stop the dominoes at her.

