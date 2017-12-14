An Investigative Pattern Emerges…

During a recent rally in Pensacola President Trump remarked off-the-cuff: “we have a rigged system, we really do, we have a rigged system and we’re working hard to change it“. Against the backdrop of recent revelations with the stunning politicization of the FBI and DOJ, those words ring notes of truth, and also caution.
Over the past two weeks we have seen releases from the DOJ Office of Inspector General that appear to be building toward a much more consequential outcome. The corruption is jaw-dropping. The very heart of the U.S. system of Law (DOJ) and Order (FBI) is now being questioned. I would argue the IG obviously understands the need for caution within these discoveries and the recent releases are all purposeful, timed, planned and targeted.
Consider what is at stake; and further consider that you were given the task of revealing the outcome of an investigation of such consequence. How would you introduce the findings to the larger U.S. electorate? Given the timing of the releases from the IG’s investigation, I think that’s what we are seeing in the past two weeks. A prosecutor laying out his case over the course of multiple media cycles.
For the past year plus, we have heard generalized terms of investigations. However, since the beginning of December the information shifted and we begin hearing about specific names caught within the IG investigation.
Focusing only on the names from within the IG concern we find: FBI Agent Peter Strzok; FBI/DOJ Attorney Lisa Page; DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr; his wife, Fusion GPS contractor Nellie Ohr; FBI Counterintelligence Director Bill Priestap; and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. Each of these people appear to have been captured within the net at the heart of the politicization investigation.
Now, there’s bound to be more details; however, those names are all likely to face some form of congressional scrutiny, questioning, and possibly criminal charges. Charges that will likely be based, in part, on the outlined information within the IG releases.
Oh, sure there are many other names, including current possible partisan usurpers within the Robert Muller probe: DOJ/SC Andrew Weissman, DOJ/SC Jeannie Rhee, DOJ/SC Aaron Zebley etc. that are also concerning. However, for this discussion we focus on the IG targets identified. Discussion of Mueller is for another day.
Remember, the OIG investigation is specifically looking at actions taken, or actions not taken, by DOJ and FBI officials that reflect specific evidence of politicization by the leadership within each agency (James Comey, FBI and Loretta Lynch, DOJ), and/or their subordinates writ large.
These offices represent the “Law and Order” divisions of our national government.
There is a pattern in the released OIG information and how we retrieve it from the media.
♦Ahead of FBI Director Christopher Wray appearing before congress the IG released the information about FBI Agent Strzok and his mistress FBI/DOJ Attorney Lisa Page.
♦Just before Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe was going to appear before congress the IG released information about DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr and his wife Nellie Ohr.
Andrew McCabe ducked out of the hearing, and will now appear next week. Boy-oh-boy that one should be interesting. If he’s still employed. (anticipating more releases here)
♦Just before DOJ Asst. AG Rod Rosenstein appeared before congress the IG released the actual text messaging information from Agent Strzok and Lisa Page.
See the pattern?
There have been approximately FIVE big releases from the IG office, that seem to be released in a very specific manner. It looks just like a prosecutor laying out his case against the identified names, and WE, the American People, are the jury.
Consider:
♦Release #1 was the Agent Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page story; and the repercussions from discovering their politically motivated bias in the 2015/2016 Clinton email investigation and 2016/2017 Russian Election investigation.
♦Release #2 outlined the depth of FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page’s specific history in the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton to include the changing of the wording [“grossly negligent” to “extremely careless”] of the probe outcome delivered by FBI Director James Comey.
♦Release #3 was the information about DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr being in contact with Fusion GPS at the same time as the FISA application was submitted and granted by the FISA court; which authorized surveillance and wiretapping of candidate Donald Trump; that release also attached Bruce Ohr and Agent Strzok directly to the Steele Dossier.
♦Release #4 was information that Deputy Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was an actual contract employee of Fusion GPS, and was hired by F-GPS specifically to work on opposition research against candidate Donald Trump. Both Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr are attached to the origin of the Christopher Steele Russian Dossier.
♦Release #5 was the specific communication between FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page. The 10,000 text messages that included evidence of them both meeting with Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe to discuss the “insurance policy” against candidate Donald Trump in August of 2016.
Again, see the pattern?
The OIG is laying out the case for further inquiry, investigation and more importantly questioning, of each of the aforementioned officials.
Timing the information to drop in conjunction with the open and public congressional appearances of FBI Director Christopher Wray, FBI Asst. Director Andrew McCabe and Asst. AG Rod Rosenstein puts sunlight upon the content of the releases that doesn’t require MSM for broadcast.
See the strategy?
The IG has no prosecutorial authority, that decision is up to the Attorney General.
However, in this strategy the IG is laying out his prosecutable case before the American public via TV and congressional appearances. In my humble opinion none of this is accidental. This is strategic white hat distribution of material that is immensely important to the larger U.S. electorate. The subject matter is so consequential, it needs to be absorbed in small digestible portions.
And here’s where it gets really interesting.
As Ohio Rep Jim Jordan stated yesterday (after the Rod Rosenstein questioning), the next move is to put each of the named people in front of congress for questioning. Andrew McCabe, Bill Priestap, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Bruce Ohr, and possibly Nellie Ohr and Glenn Simpson, are questioned about the details behind the specific information provided by the IG releases. Get them under oath, get them on-the-record, and get them committed to one story.
Most likely, just like Lois Lerner, this crew will plead the fifth. However, unlike Lois Lerner the underlying evidence will exist from within the Inspector General’s year-long investigation. Against 1.2 million pages of documentation, we know of so far, it really doesn’t matter if they cooperate or not.
Their compliance with congress is irrelevant to their possible outcome. The IG investigative report provides all the needed substance to consider indictments.
Cooperate or not, the U.S. Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, will now be in a position to accept the exhaustive evidence provided by the IG report – and make a decision on whether or not to indict them.
Secondarily, as an outcome of their indictment, the larger cases against Hillary Clinton and company are now subject to reopening and plea bargains from the indicted FBI and DOJ conspirators can then be leveraged to gain additional information against the larger group. [And yes, this potentially touches President Obama depending on how the concentric circles of defense collapse.]
I would be remiss if I didn’t remind people that Huma Abedin and Cheryl Mills have voided their prior immunity deals by provably lying to the FBI. Lying voids immunity.
Additionally, if former AG Loretta Lynch, and/or Asst. AG Sally Yates, and/or FBI Director James Comey are not captured within the IG investigative outcome (still undetermined), the seeds for their capture are most definitely created by it – because the next tier of leadership appears already captured.
Based on what we already know: Bruce Ohr, Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, Bill Priestap and Andrew McCabe are already captured. Depending on the specifics, non-government entities Nellie Ohr and/or Glenn Simpson might also be captured under federal conspiracy or racketeering laws.
Bill Priestap (counterintelligence director), Bruce Ohr (DOJ Deputy), and definitely Andrew McCabe are in position to help net Sally Yates.
[IMHO Yates is the next one (per pattern) to get entangled with additional IG releases].
Director Comey seems to be in a very precarious position because the entire operation against Trump was a counterintelligence operation run from within the FBI albeit using DOJ assistance. Additionally, the non-indictment of Hillary Clinton, due to the political manipulation of evidence by Agent Strzok, becomes the second liability of James Comey.
If the FISA warrant used to gain wiretaps and surveillance on Donald Trump was obtained using false, manipulated or fraudulent information, which currently seems highly likely, the entire operation becomes a criminal conspiracy and the question(s) become who knew what, when, and how far up was that authorized.
Based solely on what is public information right now… Andrew McCabe and Bill Priestap are way out on the edges of legality. The issues around the Steele Dossier underpinning the FISA warrant would remove any legal defense they might have.
The Big Ugly
.
PS. All of this is separate from the ongoing leak investigations from the new unit established within the FBI and DOJ. (see here)
check this out …I mean what they hell is going on with this Mueller special Counsel ?????? http://thehill.com/policy/national-security/355749-fbi-uncovered-russian-bribery-plot-before-obama-administration
That was in the new several weeks ago. Bad stuff.
They also obtained an eyewitness account — backed by documents — indicating Russian nuclear officials had routed millions of dollars to the U.S. designed to benefit former President Bill Clinton’s charitable foundation during the time Secretary of State Hillary Clinton served on a government body that provided a favorable decision to Moscow, sources told The Hill.
The racketeering scheme was conducted “with the consent of higher level officials” in Russia who “shared the proceeds” from the kickbacks, one agent declared in an affidavit years later.
Rather than bring immediate charges in 2010, however, the Department of Justice (DOJ) continued investigating the matter for nearly four more years, essentially leaving the American public and Congress in the dark about Russian nuclear corruption on U.S. soil during a period when the Obama administration made two major decisions benefiting Putin’s commercial nuclear ambitions.
———————
on another ‘matter’ involving HRC, I heard the Cllintons dismantled the Clinton Foundation completely… Hill & Bill probably used some of her left over bleach Bit to clean the hard drives…
hey Hill – ya think election night was badddd… just wait – ain’ seen nuttin’ yet. Just wait ’til those True Bills start coming in! Wahoo!
I’m wondering how the Awans/DWS/DNC corruption is going to play into all this. Thanks for the summary, Sundance.
Speaking of which, whatever happened to that guy who”knew all” and was going to testify before congress.?
Heard today he is testifying the 1st week in January.
I am really steamed about the Senate weasels grilling Don Jr. for seven hours.
This is an outrage!
It’s not a grilling. He’s talking to staff. DJT-Jr is there because he’s filed a complaint.
He’s there because he’s talking to the staff about the leak investigation.
That tweet from Manu Raju was his anxiety over not knowing what’s going on behind the doors. He’s panicked. Remember, Manu Raju (CNN congressional correspondent) was the guy who received and spread the false information.
Is that what your tweet was about? I thought it was because Manu was trying to get info for Adam Schiff.
Ah, okay…I thought that was referring to Senators grilling him behind closed doors.
Thanks, Sundance.
And thanks for all the work you’re doing on this.
I would be lost without it!
8 hours last Friday as well.
I really want to see Fussion GPS go down hard to make a statement to others this making up evidence to destroy people lives will not be tolerated. Glen Simpson is who put Don JR. in this Senate hearing by trying to set up the Trump campaign. Strip him of all his ILL begotten gains and throw him in jail for a long time. This guy (Glen Simpson) is now complaining of leaks of his testimony behind closed doors!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I still want to know if Admiral Rogers was the ultimate white hat that got this going, and spurred the move to NJ for team Trump. I hope history paints him well, my gut feel tells me deserves it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Excellent!
Yeah, we have a breach in the damn!
You mean the swamp
I don’t know how many CTH people besides sundance are working on these ongoing articles/stories but they all deserve a heck of a lot of praise. I’d love to see the chronology and facts of this article laid out on TV. Every paragraph is loaded with bombshells.
It’s just Sundance. We are moths to his flame.
I am OK with being compared to a moth, but General Sundance is a Photonic Tsunami of Sunshine, dwarfing any lighthouse ever built.
What’s with Comey’s self assured, self righteous attitude and tweet. Is he just delusional and feels all his actions will be justified or is he relying on immunity from Mueller or done a deal with IC???
Leaking his memos, writing exoneration letter etc should be a problem surely without the other more serious violations…he is a strange one!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
His living up to his branded name NUT JOB!
The End of Prestige
Richard Fernandez
“Whenever a small group of people rule over multitudes coercion usually becomes an impractical method of subjugation. The only alternative to physical control, as 19th century Europeans found, was bluff, or prestige as it was then called. Prestige made it possible for a few to govern numerous (and often violent) subjects.
“Prestige was almost entirely psychological, based on instilling a genuine respect and admiration among the ruled. The technological advantages of Western civilization gave Europeans a head start among the teeming millions but it was never enough. Much also depended on what the British called “putting up a good show”. Since empires relied on maintaining prestige, controlling Europeans who had fallen away from the ‘image of the Raj as the Raj wanted to be seen’ was of paramount importance. Authorities kept a close watch on vagrants or bums who ruined the brand and removed undesirables from the colonies before they could bring “the side” down.”…
“The critical role played by prestige in upholding the current status quo was no less important for the Western elite than it was for the old District Commissioners. Not so very long ago the elites were accepted as woke, part of the mission civilisatrice; better educated, better looking, better dressed, destined to greater things, the smartest people in the room. They could pronounce on matters of morality, politics and even the climate. What a shock it was to find through the Internet and social media it was all a sham; and these gods of Washington and Hollywood and the media were deeply flawed and despicable people.”
https://pjmedia.com/richardfernandez/the-end-of-prestige/
In other words, Comey is bluffing.
Thank You Zephyrbreeze good read.
You can bet they will feel entitled to immunity and plea deals.
BTW Clapper and Brennan need to be added to Sundances montage at the end of the article.
His MO for a long time. He, unwittingly, has been digging a hole.
AMAZINGLY WELL DONE ,THIS LAYS OUT EXACTLY WHAT IS GOING ON, NOW WE JUST HAVE TO BE PATIENT AND LET THE WALLS COME CRUMBLING DOWN ALL AROUND THIS CORRUPT GROUP OF ELITISTS, WHO ACTUALLY THOUGHT THEY WOULD BE ABLE TO GET AWAY WITH THIS. GREAT JOB!!!
Sadly, putting any of these slime balls in front of Congress is a waste of air, breath and time that could be spent doing something productive for the American people. This looks like Business as usual in DC again.lots of noise, and then they continue on their merry way.
Corruption is very wide spread. Clean-up will not take a few days. Besides, the American people are now aware and watching.
President Trump said this at his last rally in Florida:
Never give in.
Never give up.
Never back down.
and
Never ever stop dreaming.
I’m going to say SD is right about this. ( I know a big leap of faith here)
But something is puzzling me in all of this.
Many members of Congress and all the MSM and all the players involved have know for some time about what the IG is investigating.
How is it with all these people knowing whats going on and whats about to happen nobody is picking any sides. They are all still lined up against Trump and that doesn’t seem to have changed much.
Yo almost have to believe at this point, people know about everything that we know about the DOJ and the FBI.
So where are the good guys?
But more to the point, where are the people looking to cover their own butts in Congress. Why isn’t anyone fleeing the sinking ship? If Russian collusion is now off the table for Trump and is squarely on Hillary , Obama and Fusion and members of the DOJ and FBI, why in the world isn’t anyone backing off and siding with the President?
You point out Obama, Hillary, McCabe, just for openers and you have no one distancing themselves from these people. If the whole thing is about to fall apart and hearings or arrests are weeks away, why is everything still business as usual.
McCain is absolutely an idiot but why isn’t he even protecting his short term now legacy?
If what I’ve read is true, the only ones left standing and without egg on their face will be Trump who has been right all along. And maybe Sessions.
I really don’t understand why the shift hasn’t happened with many people who must know more than is being reported and who are the good guys.
It just seems that anything big or more than just a slap on the wrist is going to come out of the IG report.
I hope that I’m very wrong. To me, McCabe and his band of many have committed an act of treason. How do you conspire to take down a President and not have it called that?
I trust the analysis from here. It has proven correct to many times for me to doubt it.
And I’ve been wrong before.
But I just cannot understand at this late stage, why there is no one changing and moving to the winning side.
Liberalism is a mental disease. They are so arrogant believing themselves to be immuned from getting caught. Others are brainwashed believing to be White Hats.
Agree. Two possibilities: Remember, they are now pushing-again-obstruction of justice. (Won’t fly!) And, they still actually think they haven’t lost Russia, Russia, Russia.
They are also too stupid to realize that they are getting caught in their own trap.
The media is Baghdad Bob. Baghdad Bob would go on TV and say, “The Americans are in full retreat, we’re beating them everywhere!” But we could all see the M-1 tanks with star spangled banners coming up the street behind Bob. Bob knew the tanks were there. Bob knew that we could see the tanks. Bob knew that he was going to lose. Bob knew that we knew that he was going to lose. Bob knew that we knew that he knew that he was going to lose. So why did he go on TV and say that stuff like some kind of moron? Why the charade? I dunno. But I saw him do it. What else could he do? You think Tokyo Rose is gonna get on the radio and say, “Gosh, these Americans sure are kicking ass in the Pacific!” No. They will keep up the charade right up until the moment that they can’t.
The fact that the IG obtained the emails and texts of these odious people has made it possible to be where we are today. (and I hope, where we ultimately will go!) Remember how Lois Lerner’s info was lost, destroyed etc etc and that made it impossible to nail her down?
How did the IG start his investigation? I seem to recall that AG Sessions instigated these IG investigations? Is that correct?
Just the thought of Lois Lerner makes my blood boil. Worse that Jeff Sessions refused to continue with that case. Unforgivable.
I just wanted to bring up another DOJ mess that will have to be OIG’ed
‘Smoking gun’ email reveals Obama DOJ blocked conservative groups from settlement funds, GOP lawmaker says
Schweizer: DOJ settlements funnel money to left-wing groups
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/10/25/smoking-gun-email-reveals-obama-doj-blocked-conservative-groups-from-settlement-funds-gop-lawmaker-says.html
Remember how Andrew rolled out the Acorn videos? He describes it in this article – (attributed at bottom of article)
Breitbart told O’Keefe:
“I told him that in addition to launching his compelling and stylized Web videos, we needed to offer the full transcripts and audio to the public in the name of transparency, and to offer Fox News the full footage of each video before each was released.We had to devise a plan that would force the media to see the evidence before they had enough time to destroy these two idealistic 20-something truth seekers. Mr. O’Keefe agreed to post the full audio and full transcript of his video experiences at BigGovernment.com.
“Thus was born a multimedia, multiplatform strategy designed to force the reluctant hands of ABC, CBS, NBC, the New York Times and The Washington Post.
“Videos of five different ACORN offices in five separate cities would be released on five consecutive weekdays over a full week – Baltimore, Washington, New York, San Bernadino and San Diego. By dripping the videos out, we exposed to anyone paying attention that ACORN was lying through its teeth and that the media would look imbecilic continuing to trot out their hapless spokespeople.”…
“Six days into an underground media sensation that caused the White House to force the Commerce Department to delink ACORN from the census on day two, CBS knew it could sit on the sidelines no longer. Especially since ACORN spokespeople were issuing what to me was clearly lie after lie, and CBS could only assume that more videos were coming.”
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2009/sep/21/breitbart-the-politicized-art-behind-the-acorn-pla/
Now, we have more websites, and social media to spread the “minutia.” There is a sophisticated granularity to the corruption that can only be appreciated with a slow-roll out.
And just like watching Acorn make forced error after forced error, we can see that the black hats know by now, Trump is well inside their ooda-loop.
“Those skilled in warfare move the enemy, and are not moved by the enemy.”
― Sun Tzu, The Art of War
Nice job, zephyrbreeze.
The Black Hats hold-overs working in DOJ and FBI, will get spooked when they see how this strategy is getting played out. They, then, will quit their jobs, hoping their names are not among 1.2 million pages. Nice way to drain the office swamp and hire MAGA workers.
In fact, some Black Hats may even make the first move and squeal everything they know before being called into hearings and being publicly humiliated.
No. They have too much to lose.
Question: now knowing Nellie Ohr (and Simpson’s) connections to CIA is FusionGPS a CIA cutout? Or was FusionGPS directed into the hands of a foreign CIA cutout mediated by Steele in order to create a legend that the Steele Dossier originated outside of the US Intelligence Community, when it was, in fact, a US intelligence product all along?
The IG probe probably cannot determine this, unless sufficient pressure can be applied to the Ohrs and they actually know more about the provenance of this document than would be good tradecraft. But it does raise the intriguing possibility that Brennan and Clapper may also eventually be caught in the net.
Good question, Fred. I think you’re right. This makes sense. Clapper and Brennan (and Leon Panetta!). The CIA is in this!
Fred What about David Petraeus? Where is he in this mess?
I keep thinking about an article I read a couple weeks ago where a “source close to Christopher Wray” spoke about what a mess the FBI was, so much worse than he ever imagined, and that it was heavily infiltrated with CIA agents and State Department people and you didn’t know who was what and who you could trust.
The thing I keep pondering is the part about the CIA agents and the State Department. The STATE DEPARTMENT? What the heck??? I know that the CIA has for years placed its agents in various departments like military special operations or recruited active military to serve a dual role with the CIA but I wasn’t aware they did that with the FBI and frankly I wonder about that. Call me old fashioned, but WTH? I thought CIA was not supposed to operate domestically.
And the STATE DEPARTMENT? What does that even mean? I know they have State Department security people that go to FLETC just like all the other federal agents, but why would they be working at the FBI pretending to be good FBI agents? I don’t get it, I just don’t understand.
But Cankles was Secretary of State so this just CAN”T be good.
CAMP PENDLETON — A war game exercise that deploys a battalion-size air, sea and ground assault is playing out across Marine Corps bases in Southern California this week.
“The exercise, which includes more than 1,000 Marines from the 1st Marine Division and more than 600 Marine aviators and their crews, is taking place at San Clemente Island, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Camp Pendleton and at the Marine Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms.
“It combines the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing’s “Winter Fury” exercise with the 1st Marine Division’s “Steel Knight” training. Both are held annually to prepare Marines for worldwide threats and to sharpen their skills for upcoming deployments. But the combined exercise is the first in more than a decade, military officials say.”
Photos
http://www.ocregister.com/2017/12/13/marines-practicing-full-scale-air-sea-and-ground-assault-on-southern-california-bases/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wrong thread. Sorry.
Is Yuma MCAS involved?
Thank you for posting this.
Should this whole article-or even the whole website- be sent to Rep Johnson and Sen Gowdy?
Absolutely, and repeatedly by thousands of Deplorable!
Great article Sundance…I look at it this way. Picture it as a boxing match.
If you release everything..you could knock them down..But they will get back up. Even if you knock them out…they will come back and say: “Lucky Punch”.
You have to keep hitting them. The people, the Congress, the MSM has to see the continual hits and absorb what vile, crooked, individuals, they really are.
They must be “Beaten” with punch after punch. Beaten until they, and everyone realizes, as they tried with the President, “We can’t do this anymore”. They will beat us to death.
“Find the enemy that wants to end this experiment (in American democracy) and kill every one of them until they’re so sick of the killing that they leave us and our freedoms intact.”
Gen. James Mattis
Slow rollout puts all players on notice that the jig is up. Make your deals now before it is too late.
Thank you for the photo montage / graphic. Helps to keep the rogue’s gallery of criminals in order.
I love Sundance’s coverage on the conspiracy and coup and the roll out of information from the IG’s report. There is so much coming so fast it is difficult to digest it all and this analysis helps.
One thing makes me really, really sad though. All of this stuff seems to have happened after Eric Holder left. I would passionately love to see Eric Holder in an orange jumpsuit, shower sandals, and shackles doing the perp shuffle. I sincerely truly deeply madly hate that man and I want him to go down. He is evil personified.
