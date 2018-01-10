A Political Battle Over Dossiers, FISA Warrants and Surveillance, Clouds A Much Bigger Story…

There is a lot of news amid national headlines but there is only one story. Unfortunately, that story is a complex multidimensional matrix of politics, law enforcement corruption, the DC swamp, and vested interests attempting to hide and manipulate facts, ie. The Russian Election/Collusion Story.
What I am going to introduce today is how the 2016 FISA-702(16)(17) data and surveillance activity issues; and the 2016 FISA Court applications for surveillance and search warrants; and the Christopher Steele (Fusion GPS) Russian Dossier; and the individual actions by DOJ, FBI and IC officials; all connect within the targeted political weaponization of government.
As many of you are aware we have been chasing and researching the fact-trail of this story for over a year. In my opinion this is the biggest story in our lifetime as it relates to government officials, specifically DOJ and FBI leadership, weaponizing their offices to retain political power for their ideological allies. Taken in totality it is a very troubling story. Nonetheless THAT STORY exists regardless of our discomfort.
Additionally, in the downstream aftermath, there are two political forces facing off amid the aggregate “Russian Election/Collusion Story”. One side is trying to find out the details behind the origin therein; the other side is trying to hide the origin therein. When we look at the reason for hiding the origin of the Russian narrative, we enter the rabbit hole of previous intelligence community activity and their weaponization of government.
Yesterday President Trump signed an executive memorandum for the Director of National Intelligence that forces the DNI to develop a responsive plan for any inquiry from a non-public entity about their information being swept up in intelligence gathering operations. Also yesterday, Representative Ron DeSantis wrote a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan requesting Ryan declassify all documents surrounding the Steele Dossier and its use therein.
Both of yesterdays actions appear connected to the larger battle within the back-story.
If you have not followed the prior research about how NSA Director Admiral Rogers responded to his discoveries in 2016 you might be lost in this discussion. –SEE HERE–
This outline builds on that prior research and exposes specific individuals who participated in the scheme.
IMPORTANT – We are no longer taking it for granted a FISA warrant was ever given to the DOJ because NO-ONE can prove a FISA warrant exists. Heck, no-one can even point to anything that directly claims a FISA warrant was even requested. There are inferences, suspicions, media reports based on anonymous leaks, but no direct or reasonable evidence beyond innuendo. We are eighteen months past the reported origination dates, and there’s not a single official who will state a 2016 FISA warrant was applied for or granted. Therefore we must begin to question that basic assumption.
That said, the inability to prove the existence of a FISA warrant does not prove a FISA warrant doesn’t exist. Additionally, the cloud-of-uncertainty conveniently, perhaps purposely, makes it challenging to outline the liars within the intelligence community.
When it comes to questions around the 2016 DOJ/FBI FISA warrant – A key approach to finding the truth is to apply the scientific method during the research; question our underlying assumptions and reverse the hypothesis.
Example: Can we prove the non-existence of the FISA warrant?
- Well, there is direct and attributable, evidence no FISA warrant existed.
- And there is no direct, and attributable, evidence a FISA warrant did exist.
However, the absence of evidence is not evidence of its absence. Just because we cannot prove a FISA Warrant exists doesn’t prove the non-existence of the FISA Warrant; which, as you will see, is a critical piece of this puzzle.
It is important, heck, critical, to underscore that all of the currently available evidence indicates that TWO intelligence units participated in the majority of the illegal activity surrounding the 2016 Trump Operation: ♦The Department of Justice National Security Division (DOJ-NSD), and the ♦FBI Counterintelligence Division.
If you have read the prior explanation about compartmented intelligence, and how the process was used to hide illegal intelligence activity, you will more easily connect-the-dots on who/how this was strategically used.
On March 20th 2017 FBI Director James Comey testified to congress. During that congressional testimony James Comey was asked why the FBI Director did not inform congressional oversight, senior leadership, about the counterintelligence operation that began in July 2016.
FBI Director Comey said he did not tell congressional oversight he was investigating presidential candidate Donald Trump because the Director of Counterintelligence, W.H. “Bill” Priestap suggested he not do so. *Very important detail.*
FBI Director James Comey is stating on the record that the FBI Counterintelligence Operation was happening without oversight, and that lack of oversight was intentional. *Important Detail*
However, for the sake of this review pay attention to his remarks about the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, or DNI.
WATCH the first three minutes:
.
Notice how Director Comey avoids mentioning the 2016 DNI James Clapper. Clapper was DNI throughout President Obama’s tenure and was DNI during the 2016 counterintelligence operation that James Comey and Bill Priestap intentionally kept hidden from congress.
The obfuscation about James Clapper might not seem like a big deal, and almost everyone missed it at the time, however in hindsight it is another critical part of the evidence against James Comey.
IF THERE WAS a FISA Warrant issued against the Trump Campaign, or Trump Officials, by the FBI (Counterintelligence Unit), or DOJ (National Security Division), James Clapper would have to be notified of it.
Now, let’s look at what happens when James Clapper is questioned about the FISA Warrant, as he explains on NBC March 5th 2017. This is TWO WEEKS BEFORE the James Comey testimony to congress on March 20th.
Pay close attention to the exact wording Clapper uses, and the thought he puts into explaining himself.
.
Watch it Again. Closely.
There’s no ambiguity in James Clapper in that March 5th 2017 interview. He can specifically deny any FISA Warrant for Trump Tower, Campaign Officials, or Trump Campaign HQ.
That interview is so critical to Clapper personally – when questioned about FISA Warrants and Wiretaps six months later, September 24th 2017, he refers the questioning back to his NBC answer on March 5th, 2017.
Again, Watch Closely:
.
Do ya think that earlier answer and conversation was parsed carefully between March 5th and September 24th?
Title III requires Federal, state and, other government officials to obtain judicial authorization for intercepting “wire, oral, and electronic” communications such as telephone conversations and e-mails. It also regulates the use and disclosure of information obtained through authorized wiretapping. 18 U.S.C. §§ 2516-18.
An exception to the requirement that government obtain a warrant before intercepting covered communications is provided where:
- “any investigative or law enforcement officer, specially designated by the Attorney General, the Deputy Attorney General, the Associate Attorney General, or by the principal prosecuting attorney of any State or subdivision thereof acting pursuant to a statute of that State…
- reasonably determines that an emergency situation exists that involves
- immediate danger of death or serious physical injury to any person,
- conspiratorial activities threatening the national security interest, or
- conspiratorial activities characteristic of organized crime
that requires a wire, oral, or electronic communication to be intercepted before an order authorizing such interception can, with due diligence, be obtained, and
- there are grounds upon which an order could be entered under this chapter to authorize such interception.”
In such an emergency situation, the Federal government may begin intercepting communications, provided “an application for an order approving the interception is made in accordance with this section within forty-eight hours after the interception has occurred, or begins to occur.” In this situation, if the warrant is ultimately denied, the intercepted communications are treated as having been obtained in violation of Title III. 18 U.S.C. § 2518(7). (LINK)
Within this entire enterprise of spying on the Trump Campaign there is no “wiretapping” per se’ because EVERYTHING is being collected by NSA. The issue is: can you legally “look at” what is already being collected?
That’s where Admiral Mike Rogers comes in because he discovered political operatives were LOOKING AT IT. Hence, his report to the FISC about FISA-702(17) violations.
Again, all research indicates the DOJ National Security Division (John P Carlin) and FBI Counterintelligence Division (W.H. “Bill” Priestap) were the two DOJ organizations operating in concert with Fusion-GPS and Christopher Steele while simultaneously carrying out the prior known surveillance activity. Any FISA Warrant stemming from these two entities would have to pass the desk of ODNI James Clapper.
If a FISA Wiretap warrant is factually discovered, against the backdrop of James Clapper stating EMPHATICALLY no Title III FISA Wiretap warrant existed, how would that conflict be resolved?
Additionally, the internal issues with FISA-702(16)(17) unauthorized “About Query” searches being conducted and discovered in 2016 by NSA Director Admiral Rogers, would lend even greater weight to the DOJ-NSD and FBI CoIntel as the origin. SEE HERE.
We know the FBI Counterintelligence Operation against the Trump Campaign was operating without congressional notification or oversight.
We also know the DOJ-NSD Operation was also operating without oversight:
In 2015 Asst. Attorney General Sally Yates blocked any inspector general oversight of the DOJ National Security Division (SEE Pdf HERE). The Office of Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, requested oversight over the DOJ National Security Division and it was Sally Yates who responded with a lengthy 58-page legal explanation saying, essentially, ‘nope – not allowed.’ (PDF HERE) All of the DOJ is subject to oversight, except the NSD.
It is important to note here that President-elect Trump nominated Senator Dan Coats as ODNI on January 5th, 2017 – however, Democrats held up that nomination until March 16th, 2017. It is not coincidental that immediately following DNI Dan Coat’s ability to provide information, Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes first reported his concerns.
After Devin Nunes review the Eisenhower SCIF information March 22nd 2017, two days after James Comey’s testimony, Chairman Nunes stated the intelligence product he reviewed was: “not related to Russia, or the FBI Russian counter-intelligence investigation”.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman, Devin Nunes, then held a brief press conference and stated he has been provided intelligence reports brought to him by unnamed sources that include ‘significant information’ about President-Elect Trump and his transition team.
WATCH:
1.) …”On numerous occasions the [Obama] intelligence community incidentally collected information about U.S. citizens involved in the Trump transition.”
2.) “Details about U.S. persons associated with the incoming administration; details with little or no apparent foreign intelligence value were widely disseminated in intelligence community reporting.”
3.) “Third, I have confirmed that additional names of Trump transition members were unmasked.”
4.) “Fourth and finally, I want to be clear; none of this surveillance was related to Russia, or the investigation of Russian activities.
“The House Intelligence Committee will thoroughly investigate surveillance and its subsequent dissemination, to determine a few things here that I want to read off:”
•“Who was aware of it?”
•“Why it was not disclosed to congress?”
•“Who requested and authorized the additional unmasking?”
•“Whether anyone directed the intelligence community to focus on Trump associates?”
•“And whether any laws, regulations or procedures were violated?”
“I have asked the Directors of the FBI, NSA and CIA to expeditiously comply with my March 15th (2017) letter -that you all received a couple of weeks ago- and to provide a full account of these surveillance activities.”
When you add up the absence of a FISA warrant with the discoveries by NSA Director Mike Rogers, and overlay Devin Nunes concerns, this is the picture:
President Obama’s political operatives within the DOJ-NSD were using FISA 702(17) surveillance “about inquiries” that would deliver electronic mail and phone communication for U.S. people (Trump campaign). The NSD unit (John Carlin) was working in coordination with the FBI Counterintelligence Unit (Bill Priestap, Peter Strzok etc.) to look at this campaign activity. DOJ Attorney Lisa Page was the intermediary between the DOJ National Security Division and he FBI Counterintelligence Division.
In an effort to stop the FISA 702(17) activity NSA Director Mike Rogers initiated a full 702 compliance review. However, before the review was complete the DOJ-NSD had enough information for their Russian narrative; which was built upon FISA-702(17) that began in July ’16 per James Comey. Mike Rogers stopped the FISA702(17) process on October 26th 2016. As a result of his identifying the activity, Rogers became a risk; DNI James Clapper demanded he be fired.
♦Ten days after the presidential election, November 17th 2016, Admiral Rogers travels to Trump Tower without telling ODNI James Clapper. Rogers likely informs President-elect Trump of the prior activity by the FBI and DOJ, including the probability that all of Trump Tower’s email and phone communication was being collected and reviewed by political operatives within the DOJ-NSD and FBI.
♦ On November 17th, 2016, NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers went to see President-Elect Donald Trump in Trump Tower, New York. –SEE HERE– Director Rogers never told his boss DNI, James Clapper.
♦ On November 18th, 2016, the Trump Transition Team announced they were moving all transition activity to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. –SEE HERE– Where they interviewed and discussed the most sensitive positions to fill. Defense, State, CIA, ODNI.
The transition team was set up in Trump Tower. The very next day, November 18th 2016, Trump moves the entire transition team to Bedminister New Jersey?
Does this make more sense now?
All research indicates the information the DOJ and FBI collected via their FISA-702(16)(17) queries, and the stuff Fusion GPS was creating via Christopher Steele (The “Russian Dossier), was used to create the Russian Narrative, “The Insurance Policy“.
♦Ultimately, the people within all of these unlawful intercepts of information is what Devin Nunes discovered when he looked at the “unmasking requests” which were a result of those FISA 702(17) collections on Team Trump. That’s why Devin Nunes was so stunned at what he saw in February and March 2017.
The ENTIRE SYSTEM of surveillance and data collection was weaponized against a political campaign. There were no authorizing or accompanying FISA warrants.
Trump himself says “turned down by a court”. FISA, no? Is he mirroring reporting or divulging inside info?
Comey’s hopeful answer…”because of the sensitivity of the matter?” belies his discomfort.
And, earlier heralded as a remark for the ages, Schumer’s admonition to Trump that the intel community can wreck his day has to be the central giveaway to this whole ordeal: the leader of the Senate democrats spoke candidly–cavalierly–about the power to put under its thumb anyone up to and including the president…and this was OK by Schumer. A prelude to this unfolding. This proves a network of insiders.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’ll agree and go further – it wasn’t just OK by Schumer – it was his OWN threat against Trump, because HE, CHUCKY, had already helped create the take-down.
LikeLiked by 6 people
wolfmoon, my guts says that Schumer was marginally (for the purpose of deniability) in the loop.
LikeLike
along with that Nasty Woman Feinstein, hence the release of the GPS behind doors testimony transcript yesterday. Every agency and their "agents" are in the ledger, re: The Judge in the Untouchables movie.
LikeLike
Have they tried all six ways from Sunday yet? Final score will be:
TRUMP 6
DEEP STATE 0
TRUMP 6
DEEP STATE 0
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have often wondered if the FISA story was a cover and no warrants were ever sought or received.
Will anyone go to prison is what I want to know.
LikeLike
Great reminder about what Chucky said. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve seen all the videos before and read the statements. But when Sundance puts this information together and gives us a fresh perspective or lens to view it through, it shakes me to my core all over again as if it is the first time I am hearing it.
All of my reactions were just like the first time. Watching Comey waffle and weasel–he is so obviously lying, and doing a poor job of it I might add.
The difference between Comey’s tentative testimony and Clapper’s seemingly forthright answers (this from Mr Mumbles!) to Chuck Toad were quite a contrast, and then to contrast that again with Clapper’s later interview by Don Lemon. Wow!
And watching Devin Nunes once again in his impromptu presser having just come from seeing those reports, he looks stunned, pained, shocked, impatient to get out of there. It is like he can’t quite believe it himself that he has seen what he has seen.
And thank you, Evergreen, for the reminder about Chuck Schumer’s comment. It was too cute by half. Very revealing. Chucky knew just exactly what he was talking about. He knew. He absolutely knew.
I guess I’m going to have to go back and reread Sundance’s article again. I have a hard time taking it all in sometimes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have learned when Sundance repost a video or uses Red as a: see here, you MUST revisit it again. The words and videos are more CRITICAL and become more obvious evidence as this drama unfolds. This conspiracy is so YUGE, I, maybe you too, should not just pass over something I THINK I already understand. I am absolutely more shocked as was Nunes when I first saw the information/video.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Boom….. great work like always.
I suspect the rabbit hole leads all the way to Obama, Hillary, and Podesta.
Which official will turn first and sell out the higher ups?
LikeLiked by 4 people
If we're lucky all of them simultaneously!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Based on Sundance's brilliant revelations, I'd nominate BILL PRIESTAP as one who's spilling his guts.
And Imran Awan.
And Imran Awan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or take the Admiral Boorda way out. Or someone could be 'Seth Rich'ed'.
LikeLike
They will probably expect the same treatment as Lois Lerner. The only way I see a defector from Obama’s administration is if he/she are already in jail, convicted, and sentenced. Until someone is doing hard time, they’re all going to believe that they can get away with it. After all, there’s a long track record of unaccountable lawlessness in the Obama Administration, and a long track record in the feckless GOP Senate.
Given Sessions apparent AWOL like inaction, the only real hope is that the Justice IG is a Constitutional patriot, keeps his oath of office, and begins to attack with a grand jury and subpoenas.
Regarding Congress, what happens when every witness Nunes has in the docket for interrogation pleads the fifth amendment? Yeah, they should be fired, but (a) they’ll be only too happy to accept a plush retirement and (b) some Federal judge will intervene. Between that and Democrats actively sabotaging the Congressional investigations, I don’t see Congress making any headway before the end of Trump’s term, and/or the statute of limitations on the crimes runs out, even with the truth and facts in hand. Someone has to be able to put a hurt on these guys where it counts.
Man, this is the second day in a row that I’ve made a “Debbie Downer” type post. Sorry, folks, but I’ve been watching this stuff for over forty years, and it seems that the video is set on a loop. All we usually see in the end is smirking Democrats.
LikeLike
Same here, except this time I add the Trump VSG President Trump to the equation. President Donald Trump is a political Spartacus and so are We. Oh they are trying their best to crucify us, but like in the movie, the Deplorables won't just die on a cross and go away. Freedom isn't free. I too am Spartacus.
LikeLike
I found this in an article from Jan 2017:
“Meanwhile, Mr Steele, believing its contents to be too important to be restricted only to Mr Trump’s political enemies, is understood to have passed copies of his findings to both the FBI, via its Rome office, and to his old colleagues at MI6.”
**The Daily Telegraph has been told that the FBI arranged a meeting with Mr Steele in Europe where they discussed his findings with him. Sources have told the Telegraph that the FBI’s approach was approved by the British Government.”
What exactly did the British government approve concerning the FBI’s approach?
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/01/12/lurid-donald-trump-dossier-casts-shadow-mi6-christopher-steele/
LikeLiked by 8 people
Remember at one point it was alleged that the wiretapping was done by British Intel, part of the Five Eyes group (Canda, NZ & Australia the other three members). And after reading SD's post above, perhaps there was no surveillance or indeed any FISA, if the spying was performed outside USA. I recall the British were apoplectic at the mere suggestion. The unmaskings possibly relate to British intel supplied to DoJ/FBI.
The British link dropped off the radar some time ago.
The British link dropped off the radar some time ago.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That’s what I was thinking about when I first read the article but now I think it may have been during the time Steele was in hiding at a safehouse & the FBI would need approval to approach him.
At first I was thinking the British gov approved a suggestion made by the FBI on how to approach the situation based his findings. (Help spying)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Possibly. But what makes sense is, that US could easily call on Britain to do the surveillance, bypassing all the FISA rigmarole. This Five Eyes arrangement gives the member countries all sorts of reciprocal intelligence rights and privileges.
And, if Britain is involved. Then this would explain the lengths to which people are going to hide the details. If there was a FISA we would know about it because the court would have a copy. And if there wasn’t, Admiral Rogers would know about it, I would hope.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Theresa May & Boris Johnson were briefed about the dossier before it became public. They said May distanced herself from Steele by saying he had not been a member of the government for a few years.
Russia was blaming the British for helping with the dossier but May denies it.
Lordy, lordy all this mess spread world wide. 😦
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, May protested too much I felt at the time. I think you're right. It's global.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hence the name for this evil………………………..Globalism
LikeLiked by 1 person
GCHQ was involved in this. 23 January 2017, GCHQ Director resigns. http://archive.is/JxvsS#selection-1121.0-1121.15
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think so, too.
LikeLike
Ditto
LikeLiked by 1 person
double ditto.
LikeLike
Don't forget John Keys Prime Minister of New Zealand jumped up and retired right after President Trump was elected to every ones shock…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The original article on Soetoro using GCHQ to get around FISA court
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2017/03/23/gchq-you-read-here-first.html
LikeLike
This is interesting, although bewildering in its own way. Today on the thread about the 300 pages Sundance asked us to look over regarding Fusion GPS testimony, people here were puzzling about the FBI going to Rome to see Steele and wondering why. I still don’t get why, but there it is again.
I had read something a while back that said although Chris Steele was former MI6 there’s no way he would have gotten involved in this without the unofficial knowledge and blessing of the current MI6 and that like as not the Prime Minister would have been notified.
I think the Brits are in this mess up to their Globalist necks.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The article says Steele gave the dossier to the FBI via of the Rome office. Sounds like they traveled to Rome to pick up a copy of the dossier & have a private chat with Steele in a safehouse outside of UK. That would make it harder to track them & put them with Steele.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Syvia Avery
I agree 100%. PM Teresa May is a Globalist, doing everything she can to destroy Brexit (including last year’s ridiculously bad, unnecessary election, resulting in a minority May Government. That was deliberate, trying to derail Brexit. Even former PM Tony Blair is asking for a new Brexit vote).
You’ll find this interesting.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/01/23/breaking-gchq-boss-quits-personal-reasons-just-two-years/
Robert Hannigan, the head of GCHQ, one of UK’s three intelligence agencies, just resigned after only two years, citing the ubiquitous “family reasons”. Hmmm…..
(I believe Sundance re/tweeted this sometime today, but I’m not on twitter, so Google made this impossible to find via Sundance. I really need to DuckDuckGo more).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Steele was pushing Simpson that reporting his findings to the FBI was “the right thing to do”. Steele was retired pimping himself out for payment, whatever he was able to find out the official intelligence service would have been able to as well and probably better.
So why did the official Brit intelligence ( supposedly friendly country ) not “do the right thing”
Because they new it was Hokus Pokus , wanted it done but one stage isolated from themselves.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe the phrase, “insurance policy”, referred to getting-a-FISA-warrant to give some remedial legality for the illegal spying that had been going on for a long time.
Or at least give the appearance of legality.
If Obama’s weasel brigade never actually got a FISA warrant to cover their illegal spying…then they really are sweating all this scrutiny.
Their only possible hope is to delay, delay and hope that the 2018 elections give them back the House.
Parsing the truth is an art form in DC.
It shouldn’t be…but it is.
If illegal activity is so commonplace within an agency, then it becomes their ‘standard’ and they can say “we didn’t deviate from the standard mode of operations”.
Heheh.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Would it make any difference in this conspiracy IF the Clinton campaign incidentally used the dossier to construct the reason for the investigation or if the campaign DESIGNED the conspiracy to go after Trump's election campaign. It seems like intent is going to weigh heavily here. Am I wrong?
LikeLike
Excellent summation as always, Sundance.
Hate to say it but as has been discussed before, the depth and breadth of corruption under Hussein is mindblowing. Sadly, the fact that there may not have been a FISA warrant, is not surprising. The government and its agencies seemingly existed for the benefit of Hussein and his cronies. There was an anything goes mentality. Hussein’s 2 terms will be remembered as the most corrupt in the annals of our country.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hussein was a Global Threat to Humanity. And to think he was the President of the United States for 8 years.
Susan Rice’s name has not been mentioned for a while and the unmasking??
“Vengeance is mine says the Lord, and I will repay”.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Neither has the name of Samantha Power.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hussein’s 2 terms will be remembered as the most corrupt in the annals of our country.
Only because we’ll keep winning.
Otherwise ‘history’ [‘herstory’] ~ won’t be worth a plug nickel.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I started reading the Conservative Treehouse during the Travon Martin/George Zimmerman trial. Sundance and many posters did a lot of outstanding research, and knew the outcome ahead of the actual verdict. CTH was 100% right when all the rest of the media was wrong.
I bring this up not just to commend CHT’s continued excellent research on this issue, even though Sundance really deserves a Pulitzer for the effort. Its more of a warning. The entire country except for CTH readers were shocked by the outcome of the George Zimmerman trial, and while the BLM movement did not start with it, the seeds were planted, because people felt that injustice had been done, rather than seeing it as a case of shoddy and one sided journalism keeping people in the dark.
We now have the same situation. Mueller’s investigation is not going to go the way democrats and the public are being led to believe. We know there is going to be a different outcome, but again, we are nearly the only ones. I strongly suggest that readers start sharing Sundance’s summary articles with friends and family. You won’t win many over immediately, but the important thing is that when the tables are turned, you can go back to them and tell them the truth was available the whole time, it was just being held back by the mainstream media. People will need help understanding who tried to keep the truth away from them.
LikeLiked by 15 people
What about 5 Eyes? Allowing and sharing of data across governments has been used in the past to circumvent national laws of surveillance. If there was no FISA, then Contreras recusal is even more curious too.
LikeLiked by 7 people
^^^ THIS ! Why the recusal ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flynn, Manafort and Manafort's partner were led through our court system without lawful warrants from the original surveillence.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Mmm… makes sense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or, at this point, may have been led.
LikeLike
Perhaps Contreras will need to be called as a "witness" in the futher?? If they made multiple attempts to get a FISA and were declined he may have ? recused or be taken off, as his part is now caught up in the ongoing investigation.
Also if there was no FISA does unmasking, now become a triple whammy of corruption!!! Nothing was legal?/
Also if there was no FISA does unmasking, now become a triple whammy of corruption!!! Nothing was legal?/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Contreras will need to watch his own back.
LikeLike
If there was not a warrant he is the judge they should have gone to to secure one to collect the evidence they did not turn over to Flynn that they used to pressure Flynn? Somebody clued him in. This mess is as bad as the Bundy Scheme or worse. Against this backdrop Trump won the Presidency. Everybody knew, they just could not put a finger on what they knew. You could feel it, in your gut. We still know, just not the exact details. We know naturally.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They went to the court to try and get a FISA warrant they were turned down.
Then Mike Rogers went to the court to tell them about the abuses.
The question becomes which Judge did Mike see was it Contreras and what did the court do??
If the judge upon being presented did nothing then he actively participated in this. Which could latter be used to Forcible remove him from the Flynn case
also Is that the action that finally convinces Mike to go to Trump and tell him everything. Since in his eyes at that point the chain of command is broken.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There wasn’t a FISA warrant. There was one or more requested and denied. Now is a denial considered an order by the Court? So what would you call this. Fruit of a booby traped poisoned tree? I still say Judge Contreras was warned to run away.
Those IG documents and report will be Nuclear. If those perp walks start there may be so many whistle blowers it will take years just to get statements on obstruction going back to Bush 41.
May need a Library of Congress II just for last 30 years of corruption.
LikeLike
It makes perfect sense. If Contreras was on the Fisa court, he may well have known that there was no valid Fisa. With no valid Fisa, the surveillance and reporting on Flynn’s conversation was illegal. Therefore Flybnn’s plea to guilt was built on an illegality. That was Contreras’ conflict, which should have been the case on hearing the guilty plea, as well as later in the case when he was recused.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You almost got it.
Contreras would know there were illegal FISA-702(17) searches because Rogers told the entire empaneled FISC.
He is recused because his knowledge of the illegal origin of material, which MIGHT include evidence against Mike Flynn.
LikeLike
The only thing that makes sense is that Contreras was the presiding FISA judge on one or more of the (now presumed) denials of a warrant application, and it was pointed out to him after the Flynn plea that he could become a witness.
Who would be in a position not only to discuss this with Judge Contreras, but also to know about Obama’s warrantless spying — having been a possible victim of it himself?
Justice Roberts?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I see a problem with the 48 hour “retroactivity” for an emergency waiver of requirement for a FISA warrant. The time period of months of previous surveillance not covered by any FISA warrant is a lot longer than the 48 hour delay allowed for a FISA application to be made due to emergency circumstances. At most only 48 hours of “prior surveillance” could be retroactively “legalized” by an after the fact granting of a FISA warrant …….so for all those prior months of wiretapping and unmasking there is a criminal liability for everyone involved, and only the 48 hours preceding the date of issuance for the FISA warrant would have been made “lawful” while all the rest of that prior wiretapping and unmasking was simply criminal.
Sundance wrote: “However, before the review was complete the DOJ-NSD had enough information for their unlawful FISA warrant which worked retroactively to make the prior FBI surveillance (began in July ’16 per James Comey) lawful.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They were breaking so many laws, why would they care about getting a warrant?
And Hillary was going to win anyway.
We don’t need no stinkin’ warrants!
LikeLiked by 13 people
And I’ll bet you a cheeseburger, 14 Diet Cokes, and two scoops of ice cream that the surveillance didn’t magically begin mid July 2016.
I bet it began when Citizen Donald Trump started to publicly ask questions about the birth certificate of the unknown person in the Oval Office who calls himself Barack Obama.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sylvia,
An earlier CTH article revealed that illegal surveillance on Americans by the Hussein administration began AT LEAST as early as 2010.
That being true, the primary and most obvious target of surveillance at some point HAD to be Mittens of Queensbury.
Which means, NECESSARILY, that the 2012 election was corrupted; that Hussein lawlessly abused government intelligence capability to subvert political opposition, to MAINTAIN office, to get a second term.
Every act, every executive order, every bill signed into law, by Hussein — since his second (now wholly fraudulent) term began — should be thrown out by the United States Supreme Court.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I suspect you are correct. That would be the answer to the great mystery: “What the heck happened to Mitt? He had this thing in the bag and then he just quit campaigning….”
I suppose he found the modern version of a horse’s head in his bed. Or his wife was an equestrienne so maybe it was literally a horse’s head.
LikeLike
If they surveilled Mittens…why stop there?
Supreme Court Justices, members of Congress, who knows the extent of the snooping.
This could explain why all ‘investigations’ into Hussein administration wrongdoing went nowhere.
It could also explain why these investigations now, are moving at a glacial pace.
A lot of people could be compromised…and not want this to all be exposed, because it would expose whatever it was that made them compromised.
LikeLike
Yep, Sylvia…I think that’s a good bet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yep.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your last paragraph, a question that has still to be resolved, maybe the time is now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If it was warrantless FISA-702 won’t the IC use the excuse they were spying on Russians to collect Intel….and it is not their fault Trump campaign incidentally collected?
How did you prove their corruption (intentionally spied on Trump campaign)?
You would have to have authority to investigate the IC involved in it to see their texts, phone conversations, emails, etc for collusion to commit the crime. That would require something more than basic congressional investigation.
Is that why Grassley and Nunes are trying to take this to the next level?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Evidently the conversations that were wiretapped and unmasked did NOT involve any Russians or other routine foreign communications intercepts, but were local domestic communications between U.S. citizens. That is the huge problem that is DOMESTIC SPYING without a warrant and without “probable cause” for any emergency 48 hour waiver of the FISA warrant legal requirement. Circumventing that FISA law is a felony.
LikeLiked by 11 people
And then does this become a national security issue – attempted coup to overthrow the presidential election? If so, does military intelligence step in for assessment? My mind is just whirling!
LikeLiked by 4 people
You’re talking Q.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, except under fisa-702 they can spy on Americans if spying on foreigner led them to him.
“Agents performing warrantless searches are the hallmark of totalitarianism.”
– Andrew P. Napolitano-
This article is from last year:
——–
Andrew Napolitano: Why Trump’s got a point about domestic spying
Andrew Napolitano
By Judge Andrew P. Napolitano Published May 04, 2017Fox News
https://www.google.com/amp/www.foxnews.com/opinion/2017/05/04/andrew-napolitano-why-trumps-got-point-about-domestic-spying.amp.html#ampshare=http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2017/05/04/andrew-napolitano-why-trumps-got-point-about-domestic-spying.html
Excerpt:
Yet the NSA has convinced the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court that when it captures the communications of a foreigner and an American and those communications refer to a third person who is an American, Section 702 extends the authority for warrantless spying to that third person, as well. And it extends to any person whom the third person is talking about — and so forth, out to the sixth level of communication.
If you do the math, this NSA-concocted, Section 702-generated, secret FISA court-approved logic permits warrantless spying on nearly everyone in the United States.
LikeLiked by 4 people
….so if someone in Trump campaign talked to a Russian the IC was spying on…..they csn now spy on him and anyone he talks to in Trump campaign to the sixth degree…..
That’s why I am asking how you prove it was intentional corruption and not just incidental collection?
You would need proof of the conspiracy by the players involved.
LikeLike
But it would seem that no one in the Trump campaign was talking to any Russians the IC was spying on. That makes it even worse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They spied on the Russian Ambassador. Sessions talked to him. They spied on that atty that Don Jr talked to at Trump tower. Who knows who Manafort talked to?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, but if we believe Devin Nunes, much of the stuff he saw in the SCIF at the WH had nothing to do with Russia, Russians, and had little to no foreign intelligence value.
LikeLike
Unconstitutional law. Gotta cut them out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No the NSA already has the data all this is about if they can legally look at the data.
Stop thinking they need permission to get the data they don’t they only need to permission to legally look at the data, of course they can still look it illegally which is what they did in this case.
This is what Snowden was warning about but nobody listened or cared
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think you have hit the nail squarely on the head.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That may be the key here…..who has permission to view it? There are minimization rules.
——————————–
http://www.heritage.org/defense/report/maintaining-americas-ability-collect-foreign-intelligence-the-section-702-program
Excerpt:
This prospect of collecting American data led Congress to include certain requirements that would reduce, though not entirely eliminate, the possibility that the data could be misused. Under the FAA, when information is collected about an American, whether incidentally as part of an authorized investigation, or inadvertently as the result of a mistake, the government is required to apply FISC-approved “minimization” procedures to determine whether such information may be retained or disseminated.
When lawyers and intelligence professionals use the word “minimization” in the context of intelligence collection, it means that any information inadvertently collected on a U.S. person is retained (if at all) only for a limited time, and that information about Americans is used and revealed and further disseminated only under narrowly defined circumstances. Minimization requirements may also mean deleting the information entirely. As with the targeting procedures, these minimization procedures are approved by the FISC—but again, the approval is for the entire system of minimization, not for each individual case.
So, for example, under these minimization rules, the NSA, CIA, and FBI are subject to certain limitations in how they are permitted to query and analyze the data they have lawfully collected.
——————————
So, that bizarre statement by Farkas makes more sense now doesn’t it?
“I had a fear that somehow that information would disappear with the senior [Obama] people who left, so it would be hidden away in the bureaucracy … that the Trump folks – if they found out how we knew what we knew about their … the Trump staff dealing with Russians – that they would try to compromise those sources and methods, meaning we no longer have access to that intelligence.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes. Everyone.
Six degrees of separation is the idea that all living things and everything else in the world are six or fewer steps away from each other so that a chain of “a friend of a friend” statements can be made to connect any two people in a maximum of six steps.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, it does.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But what if the Brits were spying for the Obama Administration?
LikeLike
The law was circumvented and there are various ways that could have been done. This kind of operation is definitely in the realm of espionage and participants being killed is no surprise if that in fact has occurred. People who play with fire get burned.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So, if the Brits were spying on PT, assuming they broke no internal laws, is the conveyanse to one American President legal while all of this has been set up to take down another?
LikeLike
No
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, that makes me feel a bit better.
LikeLike
All electronic data on ALL citizens is collected by the NSA and their Five Eyes(UK,CAD,AUS.NZ) partners
That’s why this is so big, bigger than Trump as at its heart it demonstrates that Five Eyes is a really bad.
The government said too trust them that they wouldn’t misuse the data but this clearly demonstrates that they will.
If they could do this to a presidential candidate then they would have absolutely doing this to anyone.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Details about U.S. persons associated with the incoming administration; details with little or no apparent foreign intelligence value were widely disseminated in intelligence community reporting.”
It sounds as though it may be a tough go to be convincing that Melania’s phone conversation with her mother about her female health issues, for example, was a highly important foreign intelligence value conversation to be recorded, unmasked, made a part of the Presidents’s Daily Brief and then passed around to 30 members of the Obama Administration.
LikeLike
It’s weird how James Clapper looks down most of the time.
It’s like looking down is his ‘default eye position’…because when he does look up for a fleeting moment, he quickly goes back to looking down.
I wonder if he was always like this, or if he got this way from having to keep so many secrets.
Good catch, Sundance…as usual…about the possibility of Clapper parsing over the ‘Title III activities’.
He may well have had a reason for mentioning that.
The O-team operatives could have used the “emergency situation” contingency to justify their illegal spying.
That doesn’t make it legal though, does it?
Hope not.
That part about getting an “order” to authorize the spying is ominous.
Would that mean…a court order? A Presidential order?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The “exigent circumstances” exception for a FISA warrant only buys them 48 hours, not months of forgiveness for surveillance without a warrant.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What about those ‘Title III’ statutes?
Clapper said:
“I can’t speak for other Title III authorized entities in the government, or…”
Those Title III statutes that Sundance put up, outline how all they need to do is deem that there is an “emergency” situation going on…and voila, it’s legal for them to be doing electronic surveillance on someone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry, walther…I know what you’re saying.
It’s just that these weasels could have kept putting in an ‘order’ and extended their time indefinitely.
I should have included this in my first reply to you.
Those statutes are written for honest men who conduct themselves with honor.
The statutes say that if no order is given, then the surveillance was in “violation of Title III”…but if the guys at the top are doing it in secret, then who knows that they have violated it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The statutes say that if no order is given, then the surveillance was in “violation of Title III”…but if the guys at the top are doing it in secret, then who knows that they have violated it?”
And that right there is the problem. This is like on a much bigger scale the old saying that locked doors just keep honest people out.
We are honest people so we keep getting hung up on what the law says. That’s fine, if one is concerned about what the law says. But if you really don’t care about following the law you just want the information from the surveillance, where do you draw the line?
Did they start when BO got mad at Trump over the Birth Certificate? Was BO legitimately worried about what Trump knew? Was he just hoping for dirt so he could make Trump stop or dirty him up to get even? How far did they take it? Did they include Melania? Jared and Ivanka? The boys and their wives? Barron?
It is hard to wrap my brain around the lawlessness required by FBI agents and DOJ lawyers. They might as well have been drug dealers or gangsters.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is this why the R’s in Congress gave Obama whatever he wanted?
If the O-team operatives were digging around in NSA recordings for Trump’s conversations…why stop there?
They could have compiled dossiers on everyone in Congress.
Also on Industry Leaders, CEO’s, Union leaders…you name it.
When you ‘control’ everyone with the power to investigate or prosecute you, you can get away with anything.
And that is what Obama did.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep. They had to have known, or suspected. Remember when DiFi was so upset because the CIA was spying on the Senate Intelligence Committee?
I’ve always wondered about that. Was that just a big ol’ “hi, remember us? We’re here and we’re watching you!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
When you ‘control’ everyone with the power to investigate or prosecute you, you can get away with anything.
So chilling, but so true.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So all the stress and strain around how the 2nd FISA warrant was obtained is illusory, a dog just chasing its tail? Clapper says there was no warrant, but the “about queries” were happening and Rogers felt compelled to make it stop. IOW the FBI and NSD were acting as though there was a FISA warrant when there wasn’t any? No wonder they are scrambling upside down and backwards to stall, obfuscate, hide, coverup any evidence that may exist or their own roles in blatantly illegal activity. That’s even worse than using a made up story to get a FISA warrant. They may have decided to forego getting the warrant but recycled the story later after the election, but that’s phase 2. It is all utterly mind-boggling…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Not only was the FBI engaged in a continuing illegal search but was also fabricating phony evidence to make it seem like all their illegal searching had hit paydirt, which was of course phony dirt the FBI solicited, manufactured, and planted.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes, absolutely it’s all a gigantic circular fiction. Illegal search is “supported” by invented evidence which is used to make it look like more searching is required turning up more phony evidence and…until it comes to a screeching halt and a mad scramble for cover when daylight exposes what’s going on.
LikeLiked by 4 people
According to Nunes, the IC information he saw had been put into “report” format and widely distributed…excel spreadsheets?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just assumed he meant the President’s Daily Brief which then went to his 30 recipients.
And since as Sundance wrote above this information had no foreign intelligence value (in other words it was personal information) and if it was in the PDB, Clapper had to know about it and of course so did BO, and all the rest of the Gang of 30.
I mean, if you were any of those people reviewing the PDB and saw information on a presidential candidate and his team (which was his family) and the President Elect and it didn’t have any obvious foreign intelligence value, wouldn’t you if you were an honest person be asking WTF is this????
LikeLike
What about the recused FISA judge? Where does he fit in?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m lost there too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As said above, if he was on the Fisa court, he may have known there was no valid Fisa, and so the capture of Flynn’s conversation was illegal. That may well have been his conflict of interest, regarding accepting Flynn’s guilty plea, and in continuing the case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. And another question.
If you are a FISA court judge and you are sitting in your LaZBoy at the end of a hard day at the office approving warrants to spy on us, and your feet are up, tie is loosened, cold beer is in hand, and you are watching the TV and hearing all about Fusion GPS and the Dirty Dossier and FISA Warrants, wouldn’t you kind of…wonder?
I would. I’d go into the office the next day and ask Sally the office girl (if such a being exists any more) hey, did we approve a warrant in October to spy on Trump? Or more likely I’d go take a peek in the computer. Surely they keep a log?
And more to the point, if I were Chief Justice Roberts of the SCOTUS, wouldn’t I just be charging in there and asking the FISA judges what the holy heck have they been up to, anyway?
Wouldn’t someone ASK? Does anyone care?
LikeLiked by 1 person
James Lewis Senior VP and Director @ CSIS(Center for Strategic and International Studies) and Mark Hosenball(Reuters) gave an interview back on October 21, 2016 to C-Span. The interview is about the DNC hacks and the FBI.
Mark Hosenball talks a lot about the FBI keeping the DNC hack to themselves and not informing the DNC for a month, he also mentions that the Obama administration didn’t do anything because of Syria🙄.
James Lewis talks about the FBI “monitoring” (spying) to get the info.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?417272-1/communicators-james-lewis&start=253
(Sorry about all the capitol letters, I just copied and pasted from the site)
Peter Slen
JAMES LEWIS, I DO NOT MEAN TO BEAT THIS, BUT HOW IS IT THE FBI KNEW BEFORE THE ORGANIZATIONS THAT WERE HACKED? WHAT IS THE EVIDENCE THEY SAW?
James Andrew Lewis
IN SOME INSTANCES THE FBI HAS GOTTEN THE AUTHORITY TO MONITOR SOME NETWORKS, NOT ALWAYS IN THE U.S., BUT YOU COULD MONITOR A RUSSIAN NETWORK AND SEE OUTGOING TRAFFIC. YOU COULD MONITOR WITH THE HELP OF NSA SOME DOMESTIC NETWORKS TO SEE IF THEY WERE BEING HACK ED. IT IS HARD TO EXPLAIN IN IT OPEN SETTING BUT IF YOU KNEW WHAT A RUSSIAN ATTACK LOOKS LIKE, YOU COULD LOOK FOR THAT ATTACK ON THE NETWORK AND TRACE IT BACK TO WHERE IT MIGHT LIVE.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A video from 2014, James Lewis talking about cyber security and brings up John Carlin.
Also, is that James Baker sitting at that table? Looks like him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That certainly ‘looks’ like James Baker, doesn’t it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It really does look like him👍, Fred Fleitz(ex-CIA) was at that dinner also. Fred was on Fox a few months talking about the fake Russia story, he knows it’s all BS and has spoke out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“The Russian” attacks have been shown to be Agency hacks…so like the “investigation of the DNC” hack, this is more like a plant.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Makes it sound like just so much tap-dancing.
LikeLike
I think so too,👍👍👍
LikeLike
The Late Senator Joe McCarthy is still right.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The issue is a FISA application or warrant cannot be applied or conducted against a US citizen.
FISA – Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act
Listen to the Clapper interview again with that in mind.
“Is there a FISA court order against Trump tower”
“No”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump Tower is occupied by at least two Russian Banks, and other foreign interests.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Funny how the Russian bank Alfa happened to get into the dossier & then the dossier gave them reason to monitor that same bank.
It’s like the old police tactic of throwing drugs into your bushes before coming in to arrest you for those drugs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly, deqwik!
It’s also similar to the way that the Dems will get one of their operatives at the NYTimes or WaPo, to do story about something…then hold up that story in Congress as a ‘proof’ about that ‘something’.
They have been doing that for a couple of decades, at least.
The Dems excel at manufacturing evidence for their false narratives.
LikeLiked by 2 people
To deqwik2,
Remember Alfa Bank was repeatedly quoted in the Walter Mitty [Christopher Steele] dirty dossier as ‘Alpha Bank’.
Attention to detail…..not so much
LikeLike
Yes agreed but FISA is toward a foreign national overseas with the purpose of collecting foreign intel on same as a national security threat.
If there were any issues at Trump Tower this would be a domestic FBI ‘matter’.
I’m with you on this but there is confusion as to the parameters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To filia.aurea
LikeLike
Absolutely! And as long as everyone follows the law, it’s great!
It’s kind of like gun control. Gun control laws are AWESOME at keep the law abiding citizens in line. The criminals? Not so much. They steal weapons, buy them from other thugs, or whatever. They don’t let the silly laws interfere with their activities.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Find a computer overseas that communicated with an ip address associated with Trump Tower and presto.
LikeLike
Didn’t someone allude to the fact that this goes so high that Supreme Court justices could be implicated? I seem to remember having read about that somewhere. Anyone remember?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe that is because Justice Roberts oversees the FISA court. I don’t think they meant he was involved in the corruption.
LikeLike
No one has even talked about what part the republications have played in this. Most of the repugs had to know this was going on. Ryan, Turdleman?
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Clapper, Johnny on tbe spot, demands the firing of Admiral Rogers, does that not suggest he was intimately familiar with the Espionage? What risk was he attempting to reduce by such a firing if not the one and only activity Rogers identified?
So, if there’s no warrant, then the spying was even more illegal. Is Clapper trying to throw Comey under the bus by lying that he was not aware of a warrant that he actually was aware of?
Why did Comey cut Clapper out of his response, LYING that there was no DNI? Had he kept Clapper in the dark? How rogue were these people?
Incroyable.
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 4 people
Congress has been killing time asking Comey, Clapper, and the rest of the actors questions they know Comey, Clapper, etc are not allowed to answer. As Sundance has explained, they don’t know how to write laws and it had been so long since a budget was in play maybe they had to make busy work. Maybe Comey wishes he could say, “What kind of a retard are you for asking me this question you know I can’t answer” rather than offering an answer that inane with a straight face. What was that Game Show back then, “What’s My Line?”
I think we’ve been watching months of that and hope there is an awards show when it is over where somebody plays the clips of inane, outrageous things these people said with a straight face and then we get to hear what was going on in their minds when they said it.
Grassley, “I almost had to excuse myself when Comey said there was no DNI…”
Fun things like that for a change.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That snake Comey just took advantage of the “no DNI” period between Clapper and Coates. Obfuscation. Clapper didn’t waffle in March – “I can deny it”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clapper said “I can deny it” aka the rules of obfuscation allow me to deny it even if it exists, my yes is not yes and my no is not no, but you clowns keep asking me questions you know I am not allowed to answer. It may exist it may not. I am allowed to lie about this in public. James Comey is allowed to lie about what date an active investigation started. Anything that compromises the thing or is classified information is subject to the Law of Malarkey.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He talks to obscure never to illuminate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe he talks to illuminate in order to forward the cause of obscuring. Feign left, feing right, stop and bend the knee for a minute, run around in a few circles, and run the clock till lunch time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tick Tock
LikeLiked by 2 people
James Clapper is an admitted liar…nothing he says can ever be “confirmed or denied”…However, his comment about media reports while talking to the media is fairly ironic and may hold much truth. We are looking through a looking glass…The revelation of “text messages” for Strzok to Page is an obvious point for review…which of course leads to questions of their veracity…We are dealing with spooks and national secrets too…Thankfully, our President is working 24/7 360degrees…Adm. Rogers and his Team took extraordinary action and allowed the final weeks of the campaign to be waged on the battlefield with the American People…We know Obama is “sick” and whatever 21st Century Surveillance they conducted will be revealed in due time…btw, we’re still waiting on JFK Files…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent report, this is a keeper. In addition, see George Webb’s analysis March 6, 2017. Traffic generated to set up PDJT. https://youtu.be/jT0wkouUczY
LikeLiked by 1 person
Of course no reasonable prosecutor would ever find such evidence convincing that agents of the state who were good friends of, and included Obama and Hillary should ever be prosecuted for any crime.
That’s how it works don’t you know.
Please, somebody find an unreasonable prosecutor who will do their duty.
Can’t seem to find one when they are needed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Too bad Scott Johnson @ PL won’t be able to read this as it’s so poorly written. /s
LikeLiked by 2 people
The media was using the fact of Clapper’s denial of a FISA warrant as proof that PDJT was not “wiretapped”, but ironically, it appears to indicate that the spying was completely illegal.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Since our intelligence agencies are compromised by corruption and subversion, how can we reveal, review, and renew without placing past prosecutions of criminals at risk? We know they are using illegal surveillance, false testimonies and planted stories, look at Bundy case as most recent example. What would an experienced executive do?
LikeLiked by 6 people
And that is just one case. PT’s situation makes two. Manafort, Gates and Flynn make five.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Snowden warned of mass surveillance. Ever think this might ultimately encompass his actions?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d love to know what Susan Rice, Obama’s National Security Advisor, told the House Investigation Committee last year, after admitting she unmasked Senior Trump Advisors.
She’d know whether/when/how the FISA warrant was granted.
And the FISA Court records need to be subpoenaed.
My best guess is the FISA warrant was obtained, illegally, and this is the Swamp’s last desperate attempt to hide it.
The Swamp/Deep State may destroy paper copies, but I assume any electronic copies or documents transmitted by email re the FISA warrant, will have been captured by Admiral Mike Rogers’ NSA, (just as Hillary’s 33,000 deleted emails were, and are held in cloud storage at a Utah facility, according to Kim Dotcom).
I see perjury + obstruction of justice charges coming down the line for these corrupt Clinton/Obama cabal. Oh, and treason, of course.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I see perjury…charges coming down the line…
Such excellent vision!
LikeLike
I’m definitely a glass half full kinda gal, yucki!
But think about it… in the face of such overwhelming treasonous evidence incriminating people right up to Bill, Hillary + Obama (held by Admiral Mike Rogers’ NSA, Military Intelligence + Julian Assange – all of which are uncorrupted sources), regardless of the transparent roadblocks thrown out by an increasingly desperate, dying Deep Swamp, isn’t it a matter of not “when”, but “if”?
President Trump is the Leader of the Free World, and most powerful man on the planet, with ALL intelligence at his disposal..
The power of the Deep State/Swamp opposing him diminishes as each day passes, as more and more Swamp Creatures – unwillingly trapped by the corrupt Clinton & Co for 30 years – accept President Trump’s offer of redemption, and a hand out of the hated Swamp.
America would have a civil war, with only Trump supporters armed, if he didn’t fulfill his promise to Drain the Swamp. He loves America too much. President Trump will NOT fail you.
LikeLike
Is this the original report of the October, 2016 FISA warrant?
“Unconfirmed”
Is it all just rumors based on lies?
The Guardian has learned that the FBI applied for a warrant from the foreign intelligence surveillance (Fisa) court over the summer in order to monitor four members of the Trump team suspected of irregular contacts with Russian officials. The Fisa court turned down the application asking FBI counter-intelligence investigators to narrow its focus. According to one report, the FBI was finally granted a warrant in October, but that has not been confirmed, and it is not clear whether any warrant led to a full investigation.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/jan/10/fbi-chief-given-dossier-by-john-mccain-alleging-secret-trump-russia-contacts
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2016/10/how-mike-flynn-became-americas-angriest-general-214362
On August 7, 2014, clusters of well-dressed men and women filed into the gleaming metal and glass superstructure of the Defense Intelligence Agency at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, just across the river from Reagan National Airport, for the retirement ceremony of Lieutenant General Michael T. Flynn, the agency’s director. Among those present to honor Flynn were James Clapper, the nation’s top intelligence officer—who was a master of ceremonies for the event—and Michael Vickers, the undersecretary of defense for intelligence.
It wasn’t an easy moment.
Together, Clapper and Vickers had forced Flynn out as the head of DIA.
During the ceremony, Flynn would be extolled by Admiral Mike Rogers, the director of the National Security Agency, as “the best intelligence officer of the past 20 years.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
General Flynn is without equal in the IC community. He is also a hero and true patriot.
LikeLiked by 2 people
To filia.aurea
Excellent comment.
LikeLike
Grassley should say, whoops, looks like she forgot the names, let me help her with that by including the names.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One question I have about the 702 data. Does it capture all electronic communications or just communications that are about some foreign target ?
That is, do they have to put in the targets in advance and only take those communications, or do they capture everything, and retroactively search “about ‘Vladimir’ ‘Putin’ ” or “about ‘Kim’ ‘jong’ ‘Un’ ” ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The 702 doesn’t capture data it allows them to look at the already captured data.
The data is always captured
Why do you think the NSA has so many server farms, what could they be storing on those computers
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks ! That’s what I thought but what i found online didn’t make it clear.
So, biased FBI CI types run the query: “about ‘Vladimir’ ‘Putin ‘” that gives them everything in the DB on Putin, the US persons identities are “masked”, but then “Susan Rice” “unmasks” them and voila !
The only problem: Trump doesn’t have a “public” vs “private” disparity so their illegal surveillance yields nothing – and they still lose the election !
MAGA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m no expert, but I think it captures ALL electronic communications. That’s where the problem begins.
They can search it for names and key words and then listen. If they uncover something that involves and American they are supposed to mask the American’s identity. Unless of course the American is Donald Trump and you’re just dying for some juicy gossip that will make him look bad and will get you promoted for sure to a bigger office with a bigger paycheck when Hillary is President!
LikeLiked by 1 person
All I can say is WOW! Mind blowing abuse of power. If Clapper knew about the surveillance, then Obama knew.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes. And if the information Devin Nunes saw was in Obama’s Presidential Daily Brief, that totally reinforces that. Clapper was involved in putting that together, right? And presumable Obama could be called in from the golf course to look at his PDB. And let’s not forget the rest of the 30. I suppose Susan Rice, Samantha Power, Ben Rhodes? Valerie Jarrett???
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is the duly elected P45 White House, and the P44 ‘White House’ that continues to operate through proxies in the government.
I also think, after Sundance’s exemplary posts, there are two what we call ‘conspiracies’.
One is the nest of corruption and active attempts to take down the presidency via the DOJ/FBI knuckleheads The other is hidden, but runs parallel, a strand that goes back to that critical year 2012, and continues, and leads directly through Rice, Clapper and Brennan to P44. The FISA business is where they overlap.
There was a mole in the Trump inner circle but it wasn’t the hapless gossip and blabbermouth Pappadoc. It was someone in a position to know or have access to everything discussed, as in security clearance level.
The recusal by the judge is key. He was I guess, apprised of the mole’s work that fed into the FBI/DOJ cabal, but also directly linked to the Obama Whitehouse (Rice, Clapper , Brennan) and the surveillance thereof of a presidential candidate.
Dirty business.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So, what does all of this get us? An international ring to take down a presidential candidate, President-Elect and sitting President. Does our Congress and the Obama Administration just get away with it because the Brits were just spying?
I want my eight years back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I want my country back. Stronger, honest and following the splendid Constitution.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dina Powell just left the administration. But she was not there before the election.
LikeLike
Just as a matter of interest, does anyone know which is the more serious charge.
A/ Spying on PDJT without having any FISA warrant.
or
B/ Spying on PDJT using a FISA warrant obtained by using unsubstantiated allegations.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Or, as I commented upthread, this is all moot because the Brits ‘did’ it.
LikeLike
While I think that Brit intelligence was a player in the overall scheme, I have problems with blaming it for all that followed.
Mainly (if sundance is correct about there not being a warrant} then why go through the charade of planting a story right before the election that there was a warrant? Who was compelled to use that as an excuse for activity inside of DOJ/FBI?
That smokescreen about a warrant (if actually non-existent) raises so many questions all itself. First and foremost, who did it? Page the known leaker? Comey the known leaker? Or deflection from higher ups?
LikeLiked by 1 person
NOOO!!! Not moot!
If the Brits did it, it would be delicious. No way we would let anyone involved slide!!!
We could hoist everyone involved by their own petard.
Collusion, and an attempt to interfere in an election, but not by President Trump and ‘Russia, Russia, Russia!’… by the Deep State, the Globalists, the Democrats, the Rinos, and ‘Britain, Britain, Britain!’
I would cram that down the throat of every snowflake in sight, while laughing at them in their face for being stupid!!! While watching their swamp heroes get carted to jail!!! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about the fact they are spying on everyone and they promised to only look at the data under certain conditions, which they clearly violated
LikeLiked by 4 people
Can we call this a Constitutional Crisis yet?
LikeLiked by 3 people
FWIW the people on the wrong side of this debacle should instead of wasting money on lawyers, spend time with their family and put their affairs in order.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The penalty for warrantless electronic surveillance is up to five years.
Same for perjury, which would presumably include signing a false FISA application.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Schumer The IC “They Have 6 Ways From Sunday at Getting Back at-Cha.!”
Schumer – We Need The IC-Intelligence Community……
“Look at the Russian hacking – without the IC-Intelligence Community we would never have discovered it.!”
Video 01:10 Minutes Jan-11-2017;
Chuck Schumer The IC “They Have 6 Ways From Sunday at Getting Back at-You.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He basically admits he is involved.
his arrogance and smugness will be his downfall.
I look forward to seeing Chuckie wearing ‘prison orange’.
LikeLike
Don’t forget earlier reporting that exposed that the Obama Adm was illegally spying on Americans until October 2016 (right before the election).
————-
Explosive Revelation of Obama Administration Illegal Surveillance of Americans
https://www.google.com/amp/amp.nationalreview.com/article/447973/nsa-illegal-surveillance-americans-obama-administration-abuse-fisa-court-response#ampshare=http://www.nationalreview.com/article/447973/nsa-illegal-surveillance-americans-obama-administration-abuse-fisa-court-response
Excerpt:
During the Obama years, the National Security Agency intentionally and routinely intercepted and reviewed communications of American citizens in violation of the Constitution and of court-ordered guidelines implemented pursuant to federal law.
The unlawful surveillance appears to have been a massive abuse of the government’s foreign-intelligence-collection authority, carried out for the purpose of monitoring the communications of Americans in the United States. While aware that it was going on for an extensive period of time, the administration failed to disclose its unlawful surveillance of Americans until late October 2016, when the administration was winding down and the NSA needed to meet a court deadline in order to renew various surveillance authorities under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).
The administration’s stonewalling about the scope of the violation induced an exasperated Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to accuse the NSA of “an institutional lack of candor” in connection with what the court described as “a very serious Fourth Amendment issue.”
LikeLike
Another article re same abuse:
————
Excerpt:
More than 5 percent, or one out of every 20 searches seeking upstream Internet data on Americans inside the NSA’s so-called Section 702 database violated the safeguards Obama and his intelligence chiefs vowed to follow in 2011, according to one classified internal report reviewed by Circa.
The Obama administration self-disclosed the problems at a closed-door hearing Oct. 26 before the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court that set off alarm. Trump was elected less than two weeks later.
https://www.circa.com/story/2017/05/23/politics/obama-intel-agency-secretly-conducted-illegal-searches-on-americans-for-years
LikeLiked by 1 person
…..Here’s The Answer………
In 01:13 Minutes
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mandy Bombard at Bombard’s Body Language on YouTube has analyzed “Clapper on wire tapping”, and she says Clapper was being deceptive on Meet the Press, noting in particular his avoidance of eye contact.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, what compelled Feinstein to suddenly yesterday expose this transcript from August 22nd?
LikeLike
I coulda’ done that.
LikeLike
Silly me! If there was no FISA warrant to spy on the Trump campaign, why was judge Contreras recused in the Flynn trial? Is he as dirty as Comey, Clapper, and Obama? Who stopped him? There is more stink to emanate from this putrid DOJ/FBI/NSA/congress story.
As to a mole infiltrating the Trump Team, I think it’s sheer baloney. Who needs a mole to spread a lie? A lame excuse. Watch out, Sen. Feinstein, you are now stepping on your own poo.
Let’s be patient, Treepers. A lot of illegal, grossly unconstitutional actions and lies by high-ranking government officials and congress critters will catch up to the perps and land quite a few of them in jail. The size and significance of so many treasonous actions cannot possibly be condoned without major consequences to the nation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Contreras is a FISC judge.
The FISC was informed of FISA-702(17) violations.
Mike Flynn might have been caught in one of those.
Ergo, better to have a non FISC judge.
LikeLike
How many of these players still have security clearances? Everyone that is even suspected of being involved should have all clearances revoked until they can prove they are innocent.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thinking of Sundance’s cryptic tweets from yesterday wondering why no one can claim to have seen a FISA warrant (yes, it would be classified, but still ….), I came upon the text of the Graham/Grassley letter of June 27, 2017 to Rosenstein and McCabe. The following portion seems to indicate a possible answer:
“The 2016 FISC Report, which provides annual statistics about the Court’s actions in general, states that in 2016 the FISC denied nine applications or certifications, and denied in part or modified 365 orders.”
We have long read about how the FISA court virtually NEVER denies applications, and they denied NINE in 2016.
It’s not tough to conjecture the subjects of those denials.
It is at least minimally reassuring that one or more judges on that court saw through this.
LikeLike
This is scarier than watching the movie “Seven Days in May”.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seven_Days_in_May
For those young Treepers here — highly recommended.
I want this whole plot to be finally and completely uncovered and disclosed and absorbed by Americans ASAP!!
LikeLike