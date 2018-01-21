FBI Mysteriously “Loses” Five Months of Text Messages Between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page…

The Daily Caller journalist Chuck Ross has some extremely interesting information released today surrounding former top FBI Counterintelligence Agent Peter Strzok and DOJ/FBI liaison attorney Lisa Page which includes a disclosure by top FBI officials that text messages between Strzok and Page have gone missing.

Peter Strzok was the head FBI Agent in charge of the ‘Clinton Operation’ (exoneration), and ‘Trump Operation’ (political surveillance). Strzok reported to the FBI Director of Counterintelligence, Bill Priestap. Lisa Page was the DOJ attorney assigned to the FBI and key legal aide for FBI Asst. Director Andrew “Andy” McCabe.

According to information relayed to Senator Ron Johnson, the period of time the FBI has “lost” is from December 14th, 2016 to May 17th, 2017, the exact day that Special Counsel Robert Mueller was assigned to lead the Russia collusion probe.

As CTH has previously outlined the same “small group” inside the DOJ and FBI, during the 2015/2016 operation to assist Hillary Clinton and conduct political surveillance upon candidate Donald Trump, were transferred to the Mueller probe by Chief FBI Legal Counsel James Baker. FBI Director Christopher Wray relieved James Baker of all duties last month.

The attempts by the former high level FBI officials to avoid transparency by “losing” the text messages is a clear sign of consciousness of guilt; and points to the efforts they undertook in 2017 to cover their tracks.

Read the Chuck Ross articles HERE and HERE.

(Via Associated Press) […] In Johnson’s letter to Wray, he asks whether the FBI has any records of communications between Strzok and Page during that five-month window and whether the FBI had searched their non-FBI phones for additional messages. He also asks for the “scope and scale” of any other records from the Clinton investigation that have been lost.

A couple of interesting points to remember here.

♦Less than a week after the July 2017 report of the investigation of James Baker, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats instructed Asst. DOJ AG Rod Rosenstein to create a new special unit inside the FBI and DOJ to target intelligence leaks.

04:30 …”The FBI has created a new counterintelligence unit to manage these [leak] cases”… 08:17 …”these National Security breaches do not just originate from within the Intelligence Community. They come from a wide range of sources within the government, including the Congress.”…

.

Two days later, Sunday August 6th, 2017 Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein reiterated he was going to follow through on the investigative demand of AG Sessions and DNI Coats and again referenced a “new counterintelligence division within the FBI”.

00:50 …“we’re responding appropriately. We’re going to devote more resources, re-evaluate our procedures and make sure we investigate every one of those leaks in an appropriate way.”… 1:07 “We have seen a surge in referrals (of leaks). We’ve seen an increase in the number of leaks. And we’re going to respond appropriately and try to establish an effective deterrent. Criminal prosecution isn’t the only way to prevent leaks but it’s an important part of the solution.”… 1:43 “That significant increase has necessitated an increase in resources. And so we have re-prioritized our cases within the National Security Division, we’re providing appropriate supervision at a high level, we’ve created a new unit within the FBI to focus on those leaks, and we’re going to devote whatever resources are necessary to get them under control.”…

.

♦All indications are that James Baker was/is part of the FBI/DOJ “small group”, the co-conspirators behind the 2016 plan to assist Hillary Clinton with her email investigation. James Baker was one of the participants in the wording of the highly dubious exoneration script read by FBI Director James Comey:

Following the successful operation to cover for Hillary Clinton in the email investigation. The FBI/DOJ “small group” moved on to create the 2016 FBI counterintelligence operation known as the “Trump Project”.

The “Trump Project” was a thinly veiled political spying operation monitoring and wiretapping candidate Donald Trump with the use of weaponized FBI and DOJ FISA warrants.

March 2016: •NSA discovers FISA surveillance. Compliance Audit begins. April 2016: NSA Mike Rogers Shuts down contractor use of DOJ/FBI intelligence database. •Mary Jacoby, wife of Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson, visits the White House. •The Clinton Campaign and DNC hire Fusion GPS to conduct ‘Opposition Research’, with a Russian emphasis. •Fusion GPS hires Nellie Ohr who specializes in Russian-centric counterintelligence. •Nellie Ohr then contacts MI6 agent Christopher Steele to write a Russian Dossier. A month later, May 2016: Nellie Ohr’s husband inside the DOJ, Bruce Ohr, is then working with FBI counterintelligence head Peter Strzok. •The same month Strozk and the “small group” are crafting the exoneration letter. •By June 2016: Peter Strzok, Bruce Ohr and DOJ Attorney Lisa Page then apply for the first FISA warrant. •The first memo from contractor Chris Steele is returned to Fusion GPS. •In July 2016 the official counterintelligence operation “The Trump Project” begins.

The full FISA Court Ruling on the notifications from the NSA is below. And to continue the story we are pulling out a specific section [page 83, pdf] CRITICAL to understanding what was going on:

Pg 83. “FBI gave raw Section 702–acquired information to a private entity that was not a federal agency and whose personnel were not sufficiently supervised by a federal agency for compliance minimization procedures.”

.

Please pay close attention to this section, pg 84, [Note the date April 18th]:

In the aftermath of the election they didn’t expect to lose, the “small group” behind the politicized operations shifted their efforts toward creating the Special Counsel Mueller Investigation, many of them remain there today.

James Baker is a key. As a known friend and confidant of both James Comey, Andrew McCabe and Robert Mueller, Baker would have been one of the primary FBI investigative and legal resources used to guide and assist the Special Counsel with who to place on his team. The goal of the “small group” was/is to shield their prior activity from sunlight.

As time has progressed, and the plot details have become evident, it is increasingly clear the entire purpose of creating Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe was not to investigate some nefarious Russian election interference; but rather with a Trump victory the same people who weaponized the FBI and DOJ to conduct the “Trump Project” needed control.

The “small group” needed a shield or firewall to protect them from sunlight. The Mueller probe is that shield.

Those who are seeking answers to the most critical questions began running into the officials within the scheme using the Mueller probe as a defensive shield so they do not have to answer investigative questions from congress. This motive is now the primary purpose and benefit of the Mueller probe.

With hindsight it is now clear why the Democrats, the intelligence operatives, and their media allies were so adamant a Special Counsel probe be initiated. They planned to use Mueller’s investigation as a shield all along.

This shifted purpose is why those behind the Obama administration, the “small group” plot, the network of co-conspirators and their allies in the media, demanded the Mueller probe remain untouched.

Advertisements