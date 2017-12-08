Black Hat Hunting Continues….

Posted on December 8, 2017 by

No, Donald Trump Jr. did not receive advanced notification of hacked Wikileaks documents on September 4th, 2016.  Never Happened. Fake News. [The leak is real]

The false CNN article states that its information was based on a read-out of the Trump Jr. email provided by an unnamed source. Most likely the source was on the Democratic side of the House Intelligence Committee, which interviewed Trump Jr. earlier this week.

However, the entire substance of the leaked email is false.  The entire story CNN ran with all morning is FAKE NEWS. –SEE HERE– and –SEE HERE

The actual date of the email, from an innocuous Trump supporter, was September 14th, a day after the documents were made public by WikiLeaks.  The email was nothing more than someone sharing a link to the WikiLeaks information on a day when it was widely being shared by social media.  It’s a nothingburger.

Can you see what this is?   It’s EXACTLY what CTH shared earlier in the week.

The Leaks are Real – The information behind them is fake.

What the hell is happening?

Likely, ahead of that pending years-long IG report, the apparatus behind the top tiers of the affected intelligence groups are flushing out leakers and “black hats”. At least they are trying to.

Seeding false information into the blood stream of a closed unit within the organization (in this case the House Intelligence Committee); then waiting to see if/where/when it turns up is a specific way to identify leakers and black hats.

Relax and enjoy the show…

18 Responses to Black Hat Hunting Continues….

  1. Howie says:
    December 8, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    The Friday Night Fake News Follies is becoming a series.

  2. wheatietoo says:
    December 8, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Sorta like ‘barium die leaks’? To trace where the info goes?
    Hah.

    I’ve been wondering if that’s why Dina Merrill left today.
    Was she caught in a leaker trap?

  3. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    December 8, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Adam Schiff is behind all the Russia lies and leaks. I hope this guy has skeletons in the closet that will be exposed.

  4. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    December 8, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    This is so fantastic to watch.

    Are we having fun yet??

  5. bosscook says:
    December 8, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Sundance, this is TOTALLY confirmation of your earlier story. I’m convinced that the “canary trap” is exactly what is happening. And it’s total confirmation of just how incredibly DUMB the media is.
    I love the delicious irony – that the sycophants in the media will be the biggest help in bringing all their heroes down.

  6. CarolynH says:
    December 8, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Likely Schiff. He could hardly wait to find a news gaggle to give false impression of their interview with Don Jr. Made me won’t why it was behind doors .but then behind doors is how Schiff could lie about what was really said

  7. milktrader says:
    December 8, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    I need a spreadsheet to keep track of these bizarre stories. Wasn’t it just this week that we got the fake Rex being replaced by Pompeo, then Mueller getting Trump records from Deutsche Bank, and now this?

    And when they are reporting it they all sound breathless, it’s damned embarrassing. This has got to be leaving marks on their mental health.

