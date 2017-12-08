Black Hat Hunting Continues….

No, Donald Trump Jr. did not receive advanced notification of hacked Wikileaks documents on September 4th, 2016. Never Happened. Fake News. [The leak is real]

The false CNN article states that its information was based on a read-out of the Trump Jr. email provided by an unnamed source. Most likely the source was on the Democratic side of the House Intelligence Committee, which interviewed Trump Jr. earlier this week.

However, the entire substance of the leaked email is false. The entire story CNN ran with all morning is FAKE NEWS. –SEE HERE– and –SEE HERE–

The actual date of the email, from an innocuous Trump supporter, was September 14th, a day after the documents were made public by WikiLeaks. The email was nothing more than someone sharing a link to the WikiLeaks information on a day when it was widely being shared by social media. It’s a nothingburger.

Can you see what this is? It’s EXACTLY what CTH shared earlier in the week.

The Leaks are Real – The information behind them is fake.

What the hell is happening?

Likely, ahead of that pending years-long IG report, the apparatus behind the top tiers of the affected intelligence groups are flushing out leakers and “black hats”. At least they are trying to.

Seeding false information into the blood stream of a closed unit within the organization (in this case the House Intelligence Committee); then waiting to see if/where/when it turns up is a specific way to identify leakers and black hats.

Relax and enjoy the show…

Advertisements