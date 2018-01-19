Representative Matt Gaetz Discusses #ReleaseTheMemo : “Laws Were Broken”…

Representative Matt Gaetz appears on Fox News mid-day to discuss the House Intelligence Committee memo on the DOJ/FBI FISA abuse and surrounding issues:

The reason for the Intelligence Committee memo by Chairman Devin Nunes is simple. The underlying documentary evidence is extremely classified. By presenting a ‘less classified’ summary of content Nunes is setting the stage for political opposition to question the memo validity. If Democrats attack the four-page memo, Chairman Nunes then requests the House Speaker to declassify all of the underlying evidence.

This approach breaks out of the Compartmented Intelligence box that Chairman Nunes was in back in March 2017 –SEE HERE– It is a smart and well thought-out strategy. If Democrats are going to dismiss the summary memo, then they should certainly support exposing the underlying evidence the memo was built upon. See how that works?

Batting Order:

First-up: Devin Nunes (Chairman Intel Committee, Full I/C Oversight)

Second: Chuck Grassley (Chairman Senate Judiciary – DOJ/FBI Oversight)

Third: Bob Goodlatte (Chairman House Judiciary – DOJ Oversight)

Clean-up: Michael Horowitz (DOJ Inspector General)

