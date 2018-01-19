Representative Matt Gaetz appears on Fox News mid-day to discuss the House Intelligence Committee memo on the DOJ/FBI FISA abuse and surrounding issues:
The reason for the Intelligence Committee memo by Chairman Devin Nunes is simple. The underlying documentary evidence is extremely classified. By presenting a ‘less classified’ summary of content Nunes is setting the stage for political opposition to question the memo validity. If Democrats attack the four-page memo, Chairman Nunes then requests the House Speaker to declassify all of the underlying evidence.
This approach breaks out of the Compartmented Intelligence box that Chairman Nunes was in back in March 2017 –SEE HERE– It is a smart and well thought-out strategy. If Democrats are going to dismiss the summary memo, then they should certainly support exposing the underlying evidence the memo was built upon. See how that works?
Batting Order:
- First-up: Devin Nunes (Chairman Intel Committee, Full I/C Oversight)
- Second: Chuck Grassley (Chairman Senate Judiciary – DOJ/FBI Oversight)
- Third: Bob Goodlatte (Chairman House Judiciary – DOJ Oversight)
- Clean-up: Michael Horowitz (DOJ Inspector General)
Even if the memo is never seen by the public, what stops them from being prosecuted anyways?
Because, some are more equal than others.
Nothing, kep. I don’t know what game they are all playing, but I still feel like a pawn.
Great threader app explanation Sundance. Highly suggest everyone go read it.
I’m gonna repost my tweet from earlier right here.
“Can it get any clearer how complicit the Republicans are in years of corruption? They’re all weighing their options. We need 1 Patriot to step up and ‘Feinstein’ that memo.”
Link? Not all of us are on Twitter.
see
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/01/19/representative-matt-gaetz-discusses-releasethememo-laws-were-broken/comment-page-1/#comment-4879325
Protip: Don’t want to get unmasked on a FISA warrant, don’t talk to spies and international mobsters…
So Hill-the-BEAST apparently didn’t listen to you. Go back and tell Gyorgi that his mistress should know better…
Troll
So much stupid in one insignificant comment.
I sense a disturbance in the collective….
It’s just Crooked’s Nasty Newz laying another banana! LOL!
Get this: The-bought-and-paid-for-media is trying to say Russia is running .gov and twitter now and Rep Shifty is the only one who can save us by hiding what Russia wants everyone to know. It’s no longer just Trump45 in chaoots with the Russians, no no, it’s all the Reps, Senators and people wanting to get information to Americans! LOLOLOL! That’s what all of their newz about The Memo adds up to. Seriously! LOLOL! They don’t think these narratives through very well before they run with ’em.
Curious that the Dems are screaming “shutdown!” at this time They are about to run out of squirrels..
So Schiff-ty says these are misstatements and talking points and won’t be released?Let us be the judge
There’s going to be no memo release until next week.
Remember sundance’s timeline, folks. He is forecasting next week for the Big Ugly.
#releasetheMemo is political theater designed to draw the normies’ attention and build consensus. It’s a tactic that is part of a strategic plan that began forming when Admiral Rodger’s paid his first visit to Trump Tower.
Sit back and relax. Enjoy the weekend. 45’s got this
Who prepared this 4 page document?
Rep Nunes
It’s “TrumpTime”, big boy!
