Black Hat Hunting…

No, Special Counsel Robert Mueller did not subpoena Donald Trump bank records from Deutsche Bank. Never happened. Fake News. [Leak Real]

(Bloomberg Article Link)

(Reuters Article Link)

No, Paul Manafort did not ghostwrite an op-ed with a “Russian-Intel-Connected Official”. Again, never happened. Fake News. [Leak Real]

Correction: Special prosecutors allege Manafort was working with a Russian intelligence-connected individual as recently as last week, not a Russian intel-connected official. https://t.co/nLAaXVLXmF — ABC News (@ABC) December 5, 2017

(ABC News Article Link)

The Leaks are Real – The information behind them is fake.

What the hell is happening?

Likely, ahead of that pending years-long IG report, the apparatus behind the top tiers of the affected intelligence groups are flushing out leakers and “black hats”. At least they are trying to.

Seeding false information into the blood stream of a closed unit within the organization; then waiting to see if/where/when it turns up is a specific way to identify leakers and black hats.

Relax and enjoy the show…

