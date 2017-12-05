Black Hat Hunting…

No, Special Counsel Robert Mueller did not subpoena Donald Trump bank records from Deutsche Bank.  Never happened.  Fake News.  [Leak Real]

(Bloomberg Article Link)

(Reuters Article Link)

No, Paul Manafort did not ghostwrite an op-ed with a “Russian-Intel-Connected Official”. Again, never happened.  Fake News.  [Leak Real]

(ABC News Article Link)

The Leaks are Real – The information behind them is fake.

What the hell is happening?

Likely, ahead of that pending years-long IG report, the apparatus behind the top tiers of the affected intelligence groups are flushing out leakers and “black hats”.  At least they are trying to.

Seeding false information into the blood stream of a closed unit within the organization; then waiting to see if/where/when it turns up is a specific way to identify leakers and black hats.

Relax and enjoy the show…

 

 

  Steve in Lewes says:
    December 5, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Funny, I went out around 11:00 am this morning to go to bank (to check if my records were not under subpoena) and the post office; when I came back, my wife tells me about this subpoena nonsense. I asked her what was the source, she said it's "everywhere". Told her to relax, take a deep breath, grab the kids (that's a tough since they are 35 and 37 and in different states) and just wait until later today…it's fake news, no grounds for a subpoena and it will blow over just like the Brian Ross BS!!! Well, the kids are safe, we survived the Dover, DE earthquake last week as well as the fake news tsunami ! I keep on telling her don't believe this shite,
    because it's just that……Shite ! Well back to our regular scheduled program…MAGA On fellow treepers, rock on!!!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    BigMamaTEA says:
      December 5, 2017 at 4:43 pm

      It's crazy-cray! But I feel the need to post those, (what used to be considered reputable)
      news sources. We must continue to fight the narrative. The obvious leaks from the Mueller team with their cohorts would be unthinkable in an earlier time. Geez Louise!
      Makes me sick, but we MUST continue to EXPOSE what is going on!

      Like

      Reply
    PreppiePlease says:
      December 5, 2017 at 4:53 pm

      I survived the earthquake too Steve! My pot rack shook for a whole 10 seconds! 🙂

      Like

      Reply
  MfM says:
    December 5, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    When you are getting flak you must be over the target!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  lawton says:
    December 5, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/05/mueller-deputy-praised-doj-official-after-defied-trump-travel-ban-order-am-so-proud.html

    A top prosecutor who is now a deputy for Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe praised outgoing Attorney General Sally Yates after she was fired in January by President Trump for refusing to defend his controversial travel ban.

    The Jan. 30 email was sent at 9:50 p.m. from Weissmann's government account, when he was still in the DOJ's criminal division and before he was assigned to Mueller's probe.

    The email was sent shortly after Trump fired Yates for refusing to defend the first version of his ban on travel from certain majority-Muslim countries.
————————————–
    ————————————–

    How is that crooked attack dog Weissmann still on this Mueller team. Mueller is crooked as hell. He refused to say why the other crook was dismissed for months and now this comes out showing how biased Weissmann is.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  Steve in Lewes says:
    December 5, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    I wonder if Joy Behar had another fake news orgasm this morning over this "news"?
    Poor thing, she's gonna be worn out after washed up after PDJT's first term!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  fleporeblog says:
    December 5, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  scott volz says:
    December 5, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    I didn't get a chance to listen further but Hannity teased an upcoming segment with Jay Sekulow talking about the fake news concerning Trumps financial records.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Mongo says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    Fake source data provided…to out the leakers

    Like

    Reply
  citizen817 says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  BHLiberty says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Oh wow … I guess I'll just wait for at least 24hrs after a story breaks to determine whether or not it's genuine information. Thanks!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  POP says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    When Murdoch's WSJ calls for Mueller to resign……it's the beginning of the end for Mueller.

    The UniParty will have to come up with a more camouflaged anti Trumper next time.

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/12/begins-establishment-media-demands-conflicted-mueller-resign-russia-probe/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Tyler McKinley says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Thanks for the heads up Sundance.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Feanor Lambrecht says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Sundance,

    Would love to know whether Mueller is in your white hat column or black hat.

    He's looking black hat to me.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    Harleyd says:
      December 5, 2017 at 4:44 pm

      I agree with you.

      The Mueller "White Hat" people are all of a sudden silent.

      Our only hope for justice is Sessions and selected DOJ and FBI patriots doing their jobs outside of the Special Counsel's office.

      Still doesn't explain why Mueller got past PDJT in the interview process, but maybe some day we'll know.

      I eagerly await someone, anyone presenting a compelling case for Mueller being a White Hat.

      Like

      Reply
  Howie says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    If I was AG I would appoint SC for Obama Birth. Sheriff Joe.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  pmdea says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Per Gateway Pundit -Special Counsel Expenses include:

    Direct and Reimbursed Expenditures (note 1)
    Personnel Compensation and Benefits (note 2) $1,709,597
    Travel and Transportation of Persons (note 3) 223,643
    Transportation of Things 156
    Rent, Communications, and Utilities 362,550
    Contractual Services (note 4) 157,339
    Supplies and Materials 26,442
    Acquisition of Equipment (note 5) 733,969
    Total SCO Expenditures (note 6) $ 3,213,695

    Mueller's witch hunt also cost the Justice Department about $3.5 million on work attributable to the 'Russia' investigation, according to the DOJ report, totaling $6.7 million!

    Well worth the dollars - Well we found out Strotz was single handedly running all FBI investigations, likes texting and was having an affair…../S

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  waltherppk says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Whatever it takes to rip HAL 9000's guts out …rip away

    Daisy Daisy Give me your answer do…..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  mariposa232 says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Lest we forget who the real collides are , according to new book " the Dictator Pope", Pope Francis was sending Peters Pence donations to the Hillary Clinton Campaign :
https://mobile.twitter.com/ProtecttheFaith/status/937823362004520963
    https://mobile.twitter.com/ProtecttheFaith/status/937823362004520963

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Louisiana Steve says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Drudge Report finally took the link down.

    Like

    Reply
  TexasRanger says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Mueller Creating A Crime To Indict.!

    Dick Morris TV Video 04:14 Minutes Dec-4-2017;

    Like

    Reply
  FofBW says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    The MSM is really starting to look foolish, even by their standards.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  kltk1 says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    While all this may be true. I'm waiting to see how they're going to protect POTUS against the obstruction of justice charge that's likely coming. It may very well give the establishment tools the issue they've been wanting to move forward with impeachment. If not this congress, it may give the left the fuel they need to regain control and let democrats go for impeachment.

    Like

    Reply

  25. Pingback: CT: No, Special Counsel Robert Mueller did not subpoena Donald Trump bank records from Deutsche Bank – IOTW Report

  POP says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    In case anyone’s confused what Mueller and the UniParty are about:
    “Former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy sums up the investigation:

    1.) There is a great deal of misinformation in the commentariat about how prosecutors build cases.

    2.) For all practical purposes, the collusion probe is over. While the "counterintelligence" cover will continue to be exploited so that no jurisdictional limits are placed on Special Counsel Robert Mueller, this is now an obstruction investigation.

    3.) That means it is, as it has always been, an impeachment investigation.

    Like

    Reply
  Firefly says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    I've been wracking my brains out and worrying why thing we're getting so wacky/weird. This marked card hunt for leakers/moles makes sense. I suspect this will lead to an epic house cleaning.

    Like

    Reply
  Guffman says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Mellencamp is anti-Trump… therefore I, for one, am not giving his video any clicks.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

