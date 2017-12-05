Black Hat Hunting…

No, Special Counsel Robert Mueller did not subpoena Donald Trump bank records from Deutsche Bank. Never happened. Fake News. [Leak Real]
No, Paul Manafort did not ghostwrite an op-ed with a “Russian-Intel-Connected Official”. Again, never happened. Fake News. [Leak Real]
The Leaks are Real – The information behind them is fake.
What the hell is happening?
Likely, ahead of that pending years-long IG report, the apparatus behind the top tiers of the affected intelligence groups are flushing out leakers and “black hats”. At least they are trying to.
Seeding false information into the blood stream of a closed unit within the organization; then waiting to see if/where/when it turns up is a specific way to identify leakers and black hats.
Relax and enjoy the show…
Funny, I went out around 11:00 am this morning to go to bank (to check if my records were not under subpoena) and the post office; when I came back, my wife tells me about this subpoena nonsense. I asked her what was the source, she said it's "everywhere". Told her to relax, take a deep breath, grab the kids (that's a tough since they are 35 and 37 and in different states) and just wait until later today…it's fake news, no grounds for a subpoena and it will blow over just like the Brian Ross BS!!! Well, the kids are safe, we survived the Dover, DE earthquake last week as well as the fake news tsunami ! I keep on telling her don't believe this shite,
because it's just that……Shite ! Well back to our regular scheduled program…MAGA On fellow treepers, rock on!!!
It’s crazy-cray! But I feel the need to post those, (what used to be considered reputable)
news sources. We must continue to fight the narrative. The obvious leaks from the Mueller team with their cohorts would be unthinkable in an earlier time. Geez Louise!
Makes me sick, but we MUST continue to EXPOSE what is going on!
I survived the earthquake too Steve! My pot rack shook for a whole 10 seconds! 🙂
Obama installed a subversive shadow government that has to be dismantled. The deep state operatives tasked by Obama can go walking or carried. Either way they gotta go.
I prefer carried, feet-first.
Not likely Obama per say. I don’t think he is smart enough. Deep state took advantage the opportunity.
And the ones still there from the Slick Willy days too.
When you are getting flak you must be over the target!!!
Red Herring should be Time person of the year.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/05/mueller-deputy-praised-doj-official-after-defied-trump-travel-ban-order-am-so-proud.html
A top prosecutor who is now a deputy for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe praised outgoing Attorney General Sally Yates after she was fired in January by President Trump for refusing to defend his controversial travel ban.
The Jan. 30 email was sent at 9:50 p.m. from Weissmann’s government account, when he was still in the DOJ’s criminal division and before he was assigned to Mueller’s probe.
The email was sent shortly after Trump fired Yates for refusing to defend the first version of his ban on travel from certain majority-Muslim countries.
————————————–
How is that crooked attack dog Weissmann still on this Mueller team. Mueller is crooked as hell. He refused to say why the other crook was dismissed for months and now this comes out showing how biased Weissmann is.
“I am so proud. And in awe. Thank you so much. All my deepest respects.”
Creepy Andy probably had his hand on her thigh just like Old John Conyers likes to do.
Ew, gross! Good riddance to John Conyers. He’s 88 years old. No loss there.
Wonder if he is proud of SCOTUS who agreed with Trump
They assigned him to investigate Sally no doubt.
😂😂
Well considering the recent SC ruling on the Travel Ban, Ole’ Sally doesn’t seem to have that Constitution thingy understood quite yet! I’d love to see PDJT tweet that to Ms. Yates; or something to that affect. Like maybe “one more reason why I fired Yates”!
Dont worry, its all part of the plan…hes the last one anybody will suspect to be investigating Hillary /s
Prior to 9/11, four FBI field offices reported arab/flight school issues, all ordered to stand down. One student at OKC had 56 hours of dual time, never soloed a Cessna 150. This student moved to Minneapolis, enrolled for Boeing 747 simulator time, paid $5K in cash, was arrested by FBI on Aug 16, 2001, but ordered not to interrogate. Agent Harry Samit sent 26 page list of evidence to fifty email addresses at FBI-HQ on Aug 18, 2001, ordered to stand down. Swamp Mole Mueller was sworn in Sept 4, 2011 and never investigatived or disciplined these errors.
Wiki/Zacarias_Moussaoui > hijacker #20 trial testimony
Mole Mueller sworn in Sept 4, 2001….covered up every
crime by Baby Bush & Obombie for twelve years….
I wonder if they got the same reply from FBI management I got from mine in my agency – “You watch too many James Bond movies!”
I wonder if Joy Behar had another fake news orgasm this morning over this “news”?
Poor thing, she’s gonna be worn out after washed up after PDJT’s first term!!
Another Gorbasm.
I didn’t get a chance to listen further but Hannity teased an upcoming segment with Jay Sekulow talking about the fake news concerning Trumps financial records.
Fake source data provided…to out the leakers
Oh wow … I guess I’ll just wait for at least 24hrs after a story breaks to determine whether or not it’s genuine information. Thanks!
When Murdoch’s WSJ calls for Mueller to resign……it’s the beginning of the end for Mueller.
The UniParty will have to come up with a more camouflaged anti Trumper next time.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/12/begins-establishment-media-demands-conflicted-mueller-resign-russia-probe/
Thanks for the heads up Sundance.
I second this statement. This information had me bummed prior to stopping here to get the “Real News”.
Sundance,
Would love to know whether Mueller is in your white hat column or black hat.
He’s looking black hat to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with you.
The Mueller “White Hat” people are all of a sudden silent.
Our only hope for justice is Sessions and selected DOJ and FBI patriots doing their jobs outside of the Special Counsel’s office.
Still doesn’t explain why Mueller got past PDJT in the interview process, but maybe some day we’ll know.
I eagerly await someone, anyone presenting a compelling case for Mueller being a White Hat.
I’m watching PDJT for clues on Mueller. Pres Trump doesn’t seem upset at Mueller right now & is not bashing him.
If I was AG I would appoint SC for Obama Birth. Sheriff Joe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
excellent idea -Howie
John Conyers will model the pink boxers for ya’! Ha!
Per Gateway Pundit -Special Counsel Expenses include:
Direct and Reimbursed Expenditures (note 1)
Personnel Compensation and Benefits (note 2) $1,709,597
Travel and Transportation of Persons (note 3) 223,643
Transportation of Things 156
Rent, Communications, and Utilities 362,550
Contractual Services (note 4) 157,339
Supplies and Materials 26,442
Acquisition of Equipment (note 5) 733,969
Total SCO Expenditures (note 6) $ 3,213,695
Mueller’s witch hunt also cost the Justice Department about $3.5 million on work attributable to the ‘Russia’ investigation, according to the DOJ report, totaling $6.7 million!
Well worth the dollars – Well we found out Strotz was single handedly running all FBI investigations, likes texting and was having an affair…../S
Whatever it takes to rip HAL 9000’s guts out …rip away
Daisy Daisy Give me your answer do…..
I was thinking (hoping) this was the case:
https://whatthedatasays.com/2017/12/05/muellers-investigation-verses-trumps-base/
Lest we forget who the real collides are , according to new book ” the Dictator Pope”, Pope Francis was sending Peters Pence donations to the Hillary Clinton Campaign :
https://mobile.twitter.com/ProtecttheFaith/status/937823362004520963
Drudge Report finally took the link down.
“Colluders “
Mueller Creating A Crime To Indict.!
Dick Morris TV Video 04:14 Minutes Dec-4-2017;
The MSM is really starting to look foolish, even by their standards.
While all this may be true. I’m waiting to see how they’re going to protect POTUS against the obstruction of justice charge that’s likely coming. It may very well give the establishment tools the issue they’ve been wanting to move forward with impeachment. If not this congress, it may give the left the fuel they need to regain control and let democrats go for impeachment.
Nah! There are more of us, it’s going to fizzle in the end.
In case anyone’s confused what Mueller and the UniParty are about:
“Former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy sums up the investigation:
1.) There is a great deal of misinformation in the commentariat about how prosecutors build cases.
2.) For all practical purposes, the collusion probe is over. While the “counterintelligence” cover will continue to be exploited so that no jurisdictional limits are placed on Special Counsel Robert Mueller, this is now an obstruction investigation.
3.) That means it is, as it has always been, an impeachment investigation.
Kabuki
I’ve been wracking my brains out and worrying why thing we’re getting so wacky/weird. This marked card hunt for leakers/moles makes sense. I suspect this will lead to an epic house cleaning.
Guffman…when there are a lot of comments on a thread, or a lot of busy threads on this site, Uncle WP sometimes gets kind of wonky.
