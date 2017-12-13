Jim Jordan Discussing Strzok Messages: …”And Let’s Not Forget Timeline Mr. Rosenstein”….

Ohio Representative Jim Jordan is directly over the target… and he ain’t flinching.

Righteous.

Jordan ain’t just talking to Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein, he’s directly talking to US.

Very Worth Watching:

Boy howdy, these IG releases are way beyond popcorn worthy. However, don’t go critical on Rosenstein, remember AG Jeff Sessions can’t really be too close to this because of his affiliation with the Trump 2016 campaign etc. Rod Rosenstein is filling in for the role we would love to see Sessions conducting; we must accept the best opportunity -to keep the usurpers from using Sessions as a distraction- is to have him stay out of the mud.

Ooooh doggies. You can hear a pin drop in those chambers.

Also:

Don Jr been behind closed doors with Senate Intel staff for nearly seven hours – and no end in sight yet — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 13, 2017

@DonaldJTrumpJr u have a stalker with a vested interest. 👇 Go back through my weekend timeline, you'll see what the risk is to Raju. Trust me, Adam Schiff is telling Raju to find out everything/anything he can and report back. [Both their butts are inside the conspiracy net] https://t.co/T8ITHnxaKU — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 13, 2017

(Outline on Schiff and Swalwell)

The Donald Trump Jr. email was leaked from within the committee, and later reported by CNN, that the date was “September 4th, 2016”; a date convenient for a collusion narrative between Trump Jr and WikiLeaks.

However, the real date, on the actual email, was “September 14th, 2016”; a day after Wikileaks published the content of their DNC leaks and a date that makes the entire CNN report a ‘nothingburger’.

However, CNN reports that two independent sources originally leaked to them the contents of what they had seen on the email in question. But CNN never saw the email, until later in the day.

Think about this carefully.

♦Two “independent sources” both looked at an email, and both came away from reading that email with the wrong date? How is that possible?

♦Such a specific tidbit of false information (a single date, on a single piece of paper), amid a very small group of people (congressional intel committee).

♦The pool of people, “sources”, able to *verify* and/or *authenticate* the very specific detail (a date on a page), amid a heavily controlled small-group environment, would itself be very small.

♦CNN reports an engineered narrative based on a wrong date. ABC and MSNBC (NBC) claim they *independently confirmed*, with their sources, that same wrong date.

Again, think carefully about it.

It has been CTH contention for several weeks that a counterintelligence sting operation has been going on within the IC community. False trails of information, seeded by ‘White Hat’ investigators, intended to be captured by ‘Black Hat’ leakers – and delivered to their usurping allies in media. The stories are fake, the leaks are real.

All investigative documents, relating to the witness, are provided to the congressional committees prior to the interviews with the witnesses; or, if the information is classified, each committee member has an opportunity to review the documents via a controlled SCIF environment when no physical copies are allowed as part of the evidence.

The Don JR./Wikileaks email could very easily be part of a ‘sting’. The date was intentionally seeded as incorrect. The resulting story is fake. The leak, however, is real.

Each nugget of disinformation exposes a specific leaker. Each trail used in the sharing of that disinformation exposes the enabling media. The White Hat plants the fake news seed, and then watches to see where, when, how, to-whom, and from-whom, it shows up.

That said, it would not be the IG carrying out the counterintelligence operation to identify leakers. In actuality, no official IC agency would be empowered to place fake news in front of congress. Setting traps for congress is generally bad form, and for matters of trust – bad politics. That reality, amid those who follow DC politics, is the central point to dismiss such the “Black Hat Hunting” theory.

However, few people were paying attention four months ago when Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coates told us they were going to do exactly that:

04:30 …”The FBI has created a new counterintelligence unit to manage these [leak] cases”… 08:17 …”these National Security breaches do not just originate from within the Intelligence Community. They come from a wide range of sources within the government, including the Congress.”…

Two days later, Sunday August 6th, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein reiterated he was going to follow through on the investigative demand of AG Sessions and DNI Coates and again referenced a “new counterintelligence division within the FBI”.

00:50 …“we’re responding appropriately. We’re going to devote more resources, re-evaluate our procedures and make sure we investigate every one of those leaks in an appropriate way.”… 1:07 “We have seen a surge in referrals (of leaks). We’ve seen an increase in the number of leaks. And we’re going to respond appropriately and try to establish an effective deterrent. Criminal prosecution isn’t the only way to prevent leaks but it’s an important part of the solution.”… 1:43 “That significant increase has necessitated an increase in resources. And so we have re-prioritized our cases within the National Security Division, we’re providing appropriate supervision at a high level, we’ve created a new unit within the FBI to focus on those leaks, and we’re going to devote whatever resources are necessary to get them under control.”…

