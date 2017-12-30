BREAKING: Senator Lindsey Graham Just Confirmed The Steele Dossier Was Used For 2016 FISA Warrant…

Everyone suspected the sketchy Steele Dossier was what corrupt FBI and DOJ officials used to get the October 2016 FISA warrant against Trump. FBI and DOJ officials refuse to answer that question publicly.
Despite a hundred different ways congressional investigators have asked the question, and despite numerous on-camera questions to FBI and DOJ officials about the 2016 FISA process, no-one had definitively confirmed the Christopher Steele ‘Russian Dossier’ was the underlying evidence for the 2016 FISA application to gain wiretaps and electronic surveillance upon presidential candidate Donald Trump. UNTIL NOW.
Senator Lindsey Graham just confirmed the sketchy Steele Dossier was used to get the wiretap and surveillance warrant from the FISA court. Brian Kilmead understood what he was hearing was serious, but didn’t quite catch the specific gravity of it. Watch at 04:10:
.
…The back-story to the FISA warrant is the cornerstone. The back-story contains both the FBI and the DOJ scheme. Expose it, remove it, and the entire ‘muh Russia conspiracy’ collapses under the weight of sunlight…
This is critical and important because the specific use of the Steele Dossier underpins the BIG UGLY and exposes the entire top-tier apparatus of the FBI Counterintelligence Division (Peter Strzok, Bill Priestap, James Baker, Andrew McCabe) and the DOJ National Security Division (John Carlin, Stuart Evans, Mary McCord and Sally Yates), as well as DOJ Bruce Ohr and FBI lawyer Lisa Page directly to “conspiracy” charges.
The 2016 FBI counterintelligence operation was surveillance on the Trump Campaign and was thinly disguised under the fraudulent auspices of a FISA warrant, sold as a defense of U.S. democracy from Russia, which permitted the wiretaps and surveillance etc.
The DOJ involvement surrounds legal arguments, processing of FISA applications, and use of the legal system to support the FBI operation with actionable legal framing (against Trump). The DOJ National Security Division carried out that collaboration with the FBI.
Tablet Mag did a deep dive into the Fusion-GPS connection to the creation of the Steele Dossier; and more specifically how Fusion-GPS head Glenn Simpson and his wife Mary Jacoby were instrumental in getting the dossier assembled and into the hands of the White House prior to the DOJ and FBI applying for the FISA warrant – SEE HERE.
Tablet Mag outlines how Mary Jacoby even bragged about getting the “Russiagate” narrative started:
A Tablet investigation using public sources to trace the evolution of the now-famous dossier suggests that central elements of the Russiagate scandal emerged not from the British ex-spy Christopher Steele’s top-secret “sources” in the Russian government—which are unlikely to exist separate from Russian government control—but from a series of stories that Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson and his wife Mary Jacoby co-wrote for TheWall Street Journal well before Fusion GPS existed, and Donald Trump was simply another loud-mouthed Manhattan real estate millionaire.
Understanding the origins of the “Steele dossier” is especially important because of what it tells us about the nature and the workings of what its supporters would hopefully describe as an ongoing campaign to remove the elected president of the United States.
[…] In a Facebook post from June 24, 2017, that Tablet has seen in screenshots, Jacoby claimed that her husband deserves the lion’s share of credit for Russiagate. (She has not replied to repeated requests for comment.) “It’s come to my attention that some people still don’t realize what Glenn’s role was in exposing Putin’s control of Donald Trump,” Jacoby wrote. “Let’s be clear. Glenn conducted the investigation. Glenn hired Chris Steele. Chris Steele worked for Glenn.”
This assertion is hardly a simple assertion of family pride; it goes directly to the nature of what became known as the “Steele dossier,” on which the Russiagate narrative is founded. (read more)
The Tablet-Mag outline shows the distinct trail of the finished Steele Dossier entering into the White House and how President Obama likely saw and reviewed the content.
However, missing from this report is an origination angle even more nefarious.
Remember, previous media reporting -in conjunction with Clinton campaign admissions- have confirmed the DNC and Clinton Campaign financed Fusion-GPS through their lawyers within Perkins Coie. Fusion then hired Nellie Ohr the wife of DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr who thereafter sub-contracted with retired British MI6 agent Christopher Steele to write/research/provide credibility for “the dossier.”
The dates here are important because they tell a story.
The origin of the Clinton effort with Fusion-GPS was April 2016. That’s the same month Fusion hired Nellie Ohr, wife of DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr, to gather opposition research on candidate Trump. It would be most likely that Nellie Ohr was in contact with Christopher Steele. DOJ Deputy Attorney Bruce Ohr was later demoted for his unreported contacts with Christopher Steele and Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson in October 2016; the same month the FISA warrant was granted.
However, there was another event in this April 2016 timeline which enhances the trail of the Dossier origination. [Hat Tip Katica] Check this out:
In April 2016 Mary Jacoby shows up on White House visitor logs meeting with President Obama officials. In April 2016 the Clinton Campaign and DNC hired Fusion-GPS to organize the Russia research, that later became known as the “Steele Dossier”.
The wife of Glenn Simpson (Fusion GPS), Mary B. Jacoby, with years of Russia-angled reporting –including Donald Trump– visits the White House in April 2016, at the same time as the DNC and Clinton hire Fusion GPS to conduct the opposition research on Donald Trump, surrounding Russia?
This timeline is entirely too obvious to be coincidental.
Expand slightly and consider:
April: Mary Jacoby, wife of Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson, visits the White House. The Clinton Campaign and DNC then hire Fusion GPS to conduct ‘Opposition Research’, with a Russian emphasis. Fusion GPS then hires Nellie Ohr who specializes in Russian-centric counterintelligence. Nellie Ohr then contacts MI6 agent Christopher Steele to write a Russian Dossier. A month later, May 2016: Nellie Ohr’s husband inside the DOJ, Bruce Ohr, is then working with FBI counterintelligence head Peter Strzok. By June 2016: Peter Strzok, Bruce Ohr and DOJ Attorney Lisa Page then apply for the first FISA warrant.
[June 24th, 2017, Mary Jacoby appears on Facebook taking credit for the origination of the Russiagate narrative.]
This timeline is so transparent it’s deafening.
[More from the Tablet] Simpson and Jacoby had ID’d Manafort as a world-class sleazeball and they were right. A slick Georgetown Law grad running in GOP circles since the Reagan campaign, Manafort used his talents and connections to get paid by some very bad people. I would only add here that, in my personal experience, journalists are not in the habit of forgetting major stories they’ve written, especially stories with a character like Manafort at the center.
So when the Trump campaign named Paul Manafort as its campaign convention manager on March 28, 2016, you can bet that Simpson and Jacoby’s eyes lit up. And as it happened, at the exact same time that Trump hired Manafort, Fusion GPS was in negotiations with Perkins Coie, the law firm representing the Clinton campaign and the DNC, to see if there was interest in the firm continuing the opposition research on the Trump campaign they had started for the Washington Free Beacon. (more)
Mary Jacoby and Glenn Simpson – Fusion GPS
If the counterintelligence FISA warrant was obtained through deception, misleading/manipulated information, or fraud; and that warrant is what led to the wiretapping and surveillance of candidate Donald Trump and General Flynn; and that warrant was authorized by FISA Court Judge Contreras –who was the judge in Flynn’s case, and is now recused– the entire tenuous FBI and DOJ operation begins to collapse and the outline of a “conspiracy” becomes clearly evident.
The back-story to the FISA warrant is the cornerstone. The back-story contains both the FBI and the DOJ scheme. Expose it, remove it, and the entire ‘muh Russia’ conspiracy fraud collapses under the weight of sunlight.
♦The National Security Division (NSD) inside the DOJ was where all of the collaboration appears to have taken place. The NSD is a sub-division within the DOJ similar to the Counterintelligence Division within the FBI.
Using the National Security Division (NSD) inside the DOJ presents a specifically useful angle for the purposes of hiding duplicitous, unethical and unlawful conduct. Why? Well, here’s where the mirrored entry starts and also where it gets interesting.
Responding to a 2015 request by the DOJ Office of Inspector General, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates told the internal watchdog they cannot investigate the National Security Division.
That’s right, there is essentially no oversight on any activity happening inside the NSD.
In 2015 the OIG requested oversight and it was Sally Yates who responded with a lengthy 58 page legal explanation saying, essentially, ‘nope – not allowed.’ (PDF HERE) All of the DOJ is subject to oversight, except the NSD.
The Department of Justice’s own Inspector General (currently Michael Horowitz who opened a January 2017 investigation into the 2016 politicization of the FBI and DOJ) is not allowed to investigate anything that happens within the NSD branch of the Department of Justice.
See the ‘useful arrangement‘?
Yeah, Funny that.
So it might not be so coincidental the players used on the DOJ side of “Operation Trump” all seem to come from within the National Security Division.
I digress, but remember, I said pay attention to the September/October 2016 time-frame.
DOJ Deputy Attorney Bruce Ohr was “demoted” in the summer of 2017 after the Inspector General discovered unreported 2016 contacts between Ohr and Russian Dossier author Christopher Steele, as well as contact with Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson, in October 2016. [Also remember Bruce’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was hired by Fusion GPS in April 2016 to start the research that ultimately ended with the sketchy dossier.]
Also in October 2016, right around the time the DOJ lawyers formatted the FBI information (Steele Dossier etc.) for the FISA Application, the head of the NSD, Asst. Attorney General John P Carlin, left his job.
It would have specifically been John Carlin’s responsibility to ensure a valid legal basis for the FISA application submitted to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.
Remember also, the July 2016 application was denied, a rarity. Therefore, if the second application used ‘sketchy’ enhancements – for the matter of accountability it no longer mattered because Asst. Attorney General John Carlin was headed to the exits.
After NSD head John Carlin left the DOJ he was replaced with Acting Asst. Attorney General Mary McCord. [*Remember this*] Also note “Stuart Evans”.
Hopefully I haven’t lost you yet.
Summary of October 2016 so far: ♦Bruce Ohr is meeting with Christopher Steele and Glenn Simpson and not telling his bosses. ♦The DOJ National Security Division submits FISA application for FBI use (likely using dossier). ♦The Head of DOJ National Security Division, John Carlin, quits.
Wait, it gets better.
I’m not making this up.
Immediately after the second FISA warrant is approved,… in the period where John Carlin has given his notice of intent to leave, but not yet left… Inside those specific two weeks,… On September 26th, 2016, the National Security Division of the DOJ tells the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) they have been breaking the law; and the NSD specifically informs the court they have been using FISA applications to spy on their domestic political opposition.
Wait, what?
You’ve… just…. got… to… be… kidding… right?
Nope. LOOK:
We don’t discover this September/October 2016 DOJ admission until May 2017.
That’s when the FISA court decision on the self-reporting was released to the public, declassified and we find the details outlined within the court ruling.
The NSD admits the details how, under President Obama, the Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch Department of Justice used FISA applications to monitor political opponents, unmasked conversations to discover content, and also disclosed this has been happening for SIX YEARS prior to the beginning of the July 2016 joint FBI/DOJ “Trump Operation”.
Now, SERIOUSLY, does anyone doubt what the October 2016 FISA warrant was about?
You can read the 99-page FISA court ruling above –LINK HERE–
Recapping September/October 2016: ♦Bruce Ohr and Peter Strzok are secretly meeting with Christopher Steele (Dossier) and Glenn Simpson (Fusion GPS). ♦The NSD is submitting a second FISA application to using the Steele Dossier. ♦The Justice Department National Security Division head announces his intention to leave the NSD. ♦And the DOJ-NSD inform the FISA Court they have weaponized prior FISA warrants for political operations.
.
RESOURCES:
- The Scale of the DOJ and FBI Corruption – Outlined HERE
- The DOJ FISA Corruption Outlined HERE
- Devin Nunes subpoenas McCain staffer David Kramer HERE
- New context to understand Evelyn Farkas Comments – Discussed HERE
- How will media respond? – Discussed HERE
- A Counterintelligence Timeline – WH and FBI – HERE
- FBI Asst. Deputy, Andrew “Andy” McCabe announces intent to retire – HERE
- FBI Legal Counsel, James Baker, identified as leaker to media – HERE
- FBI Legal Counsel, James Baker, removed from responsibility – HERE
- Steele Dossier Origination Now Directly Leads To Obama White House – HERE
- FBI Asst. Director “Andy” McCabe has convenient memory lapse – HERE
- Rand Paul Discusses Evidence of Conspiracy HERE
- Summary of Scheme and Letter from Trump Transition Team HERE
- Congress Confirms the Investigative Approach for The Big Ugly HERE
- Understanding the Background Motives of Inspector General Horowitz HERE
- Democrats Realize the BIG Ugly Is Coming HERE
- Understanding the Important Role of Bill Priestap HERE
- Inspector General Horowitz Explains how he caught Peter Strzok and Lisa Page HERE
- Understanding the Pattern of Information Releases HERE
- Jim Jordan Questions Rod Rosenstein HERE
- More releases of information about Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and Andrew McCabe HERE
- Why Was FISA Court Judge Recused – Discussion HERE
- Jaw-Dropping Info. on Demoted DOJ Deputy Bruce G Ohr’s wife, Nellie H. Ohr HERE
- Discovery – Nellie Ohr worked for Fusion GPS on Trump Opposition Research Project
- Intel Chairman Devin Nunes Outlines FBI FISA Warrant Abuse HERE
- The FBI/DOJ Leak Hunting Task Force Everyone Forgot – Outlined HERE
- Jim Jordan Discusses the Fraud Behind the FBI FISA Warrant HERE
- Black Hat Hunting II – Becomes Obvious – False Media Leaks To Catch Leakers HERE
- The BIG UGLY – The Big Picture and What it Means HERE
- Judge Rudolph Contreras Recuses Himself – FISA Discoveries HERE
- “The Predicate” – The Importance of the Origin of The FISA WARRANTS HERE
- Black Hat Hunting I – First Appearance of Coordinated Plan HERE
- Deputy Head of Counterintelligence FBI Agent Peter Strzok – Outlined HERE
- Discovering Initial Seeds of DOJ-OIG Investigative Plan – Outlined HERE
- President Trump Reacts to Evidence of FBI Mgmt Bias Against Him HERE
- Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes Threatens FBI with Contempt HERE
- First IG Release of FBI Team Bias on Robert Mueller Squad HERE
- A Timeline of Treason – Full Timeline Available HERE
IG Stimulated Releases of Information:
♦Release #1 was the FBI Agent Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page story; and the repercussions from discovering their politically motivated bias in the 2015/2016 Clinton email investigation and 2016/2017 Russian Election investigation.
♦Release #2 outlined the depth of FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page’s specific history in the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton to include the changing of the wording [“grossly negligent” to “extremely careless”] of the probe outcome delivered by FBI Director James Comey.
♦Release #3 was the information about DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr being in contact with Fusion GPS at the same time as the FISA application was submitted and granted by the FISA court; which authorized surveillance and wiretapping of candidate Donald Trump; that release also attached Bruce Ohr and Agent Strzok directly to the Steele Dossier.
♦Release #4 was information that Deputy Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was an actual contract employee of Fusion GPS, and was hired by F-GPS specifically to work on opposition research against candidate Donald Trump. Both Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr are attached to the origin of the Christopher Steele Russian Dossier.
♦Release #5 was the specific communication between FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page. The 10,000 text messages that included evidence of them both meeting with Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe to discuss the “insurance policy” against candidate Donald Trump in August of 2016.
So did Graham just give critical evidence to the criminals? Will this now destroy the ongoing investigations? Seems to be a lot of evidence leaking out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Definitely providing cover as “old news”…let’s see if it flies…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The DOJ/FBI have been risking prison prorecting this information and Lindsey just spits it out on Fox? This is the info Nunes has been subpoenaing and getting stiff armed in its protection. Suspicious.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was coming out anyway. Besides, he didn’t even clearly state it. He just hinted at it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Your right…there was no definite confirmation there. Close but not quite.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was watching Graham on that show and guessed he was speculating, but said it in a know-it-all tone, which is his bent anyway. I don’t view him as proof of anything but RINO bravado!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will anybody in the MSM do the right thing at least once in their career? This story and the criminals behind it need to be exposed on every medium possible. PLEASE?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wowzer
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Everyone is waiting for the fluid to fill that there lighter…
Burn it ALL down and NEVER again let it grow to a tenth of the size it is now.
Delete the fed, the ir”service”, every unconstitutional alphabet crime gang, the entire pile of burrowcrat and borrowcrat perpetual “government” fiend position, and no more bought and paid for globalist psycho-political puppets.
If you disagree, I guess you just haven’t had enough of their tyranny and the total lack of actual liberty. I want to find out what liberty feels like.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Treepers that have kept up knew this a long time ago.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Lindsey the shapeshifter graham.
It is inconceivable to me that graham was not privy to this information from the get go and that he has been flipped.
LikeLike
I AGREE.
LikeLike
Great Work
LikeLiked by 6 people
80% do no want these ILLEGAL ALIEN children to be given amnesty or citizenship or whatever. We want them deported with their parents—for the sake of maintaining family unity. Hell, even let them take their cats and dogs. You are still a dishonest fraud Ms. Lindsey Grahamnesty. Trying to weasel your way back onto the winning team is transparent. We’ll take your YES votes for the President’s agenda until tou can be removed and replaced.
LikeLiked by 2 people
C’mon Frank, get with the program-ming! This episode of Kabuki Theater was put on especially for you, and I, and all the other “80%rs” they want to convince to believe in giving “dreamers” a “second shot at life”.
Such bovine scat has seldom been so freakin’ transparent, nor actually informative. A play, within a play, followed by a ploy, a play on the ploy, next play to shift attention… “host” agrees! and repeat.
I believe the one thing though, and that is that lindthey is quite attracted to President Trump. No doubt. His strong man is dying and it’s time for a new hero. We on the “right” side of things sure do put up with some incredibly sick freaks posing as representatives.
I myself have to tell people all the time, who else do you expect Trump to USE to get the dirty work done? But, it is sickening at times. Where’s ole HW Pence, I mean Mike on the voter fraud syndrome in American psycho-politics? Haven’t heard a word in a long, long time… 😉
We need a ton of new & American real people to replace at least 530 (being generous here, not sure why) of the 545. I know why the sick always seek to control the well, I just don’t know why the well allow it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
oh, well, let’s keep 45 of them between the two Chambers TheHumanCondition!
LikeLike
Many, many DACA are now grown adults not children living at home
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who would have thought it Lindsey Graham would come out and expose those who came up with the false Russian dossier and the fake Trump/Russia narrative? Listening to LG talking about all things MAGA is like someone who knows he either talks about it or else. I think a lot of those “Rinos” have been feeling the heat henceforth them seemingly catching the MAGA fever.
LikeLiked by 11 people
It don’t matter if he is spilling the beans because those who did these dirty deeds, their helpers and others are in deep crap especially when the Feds come a knocking on their doors and inform them they have committed crimes against the state. Heck all of the child abusers, human traffickers and other criminals will be getting a visit from the Feds too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Feds coming after feds. What could go wrong? I recall someone saying a while back that we can’t rely on those who rigged the system to fix the system…
Terrible memory though, anyone know who that was?
How about some “citizen” arrests of “feds”??? We are its only keepers so we should be doing our duty!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those who are ‘late to the party’…are often the first to leave.
So I am going to be with Suspicious Cat on some of these RINOs for a while.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The ONLY reason a politician morphs into the polar opposite of what they have always been is to get elected again, it is 100% self interest.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It shall remain ALL of these rino puppets for me.
Because UniParty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Especially after what just happened with that Joy Villa character.
Wow, what a she-snake that one turned out to be.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Saw this post on Twitter — Interesting if it’s the real thing.
Do think that something that Obama’s White House was using federal resources to spy on Trump, but the depth of whom or countries involved still needs to be totally uncovered.
Looks like Sundance is getting to a lot of the many layers.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Continue surveillance? It was at least since 2011 at a minimum…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Correct, and against any and all, real or perceived political opponents and/or critics.
Think about it………it’s essentially the same M.O. in the weaponization of all gov’t agencies.
LikeLike
Doubt this is real.
LikeLike
OT: My British Grandparents worked for GCHQ until retirement. I sure wish I could talk to them now and ask them a number of questions. They might not have known the exact going ons with our President Trump, his campaign and before, but they would at least be able to give me a better handle on it.
One of the things I do remember from our talks is they were never allowed to visit behind the Iron Curtain after their retirement. I️ don’t know what level they were at in GCHQ, but both of my Grandparents were highly intelligent. I️ sure wish it would’ve rubbed off on me that’s for sure. My Grandfather was quite the analytical thinker and quite adapt at figuring out complex problems. He was a thinker and a tinker with an amazing rose garden and koi pond. I️ always thought of him as a highly intelligent man who enjoyed the simple beauty in life. He was also very intimidating to a young girl. He always stood tall and look down his nose at me. However, he never lied to me and in his doing so, I️ thought I️ was ever so grown up.
My Grandmother started working for the government at a very young age. What I️ have been able to gather, but not 100 percent sure, is she worked in France teaching the resistance how to work the radios. She had some part in getting British and American Soldiers back to England safely during WWII. At the time, my Grandfather had been taken prisoner during the Dunkirk Invasion and was a prisoner for four and half long years. My Mom and her younger twin siblings were put in the country through a large government program that took the kids out of London and other main cities that were being bombed by the Germans. Unfortunately, those times left some heavy duty scars on my Mom and her siblings because they ended up being physically and mentally abused. In essence, they were their servants, slaves what have you. They were also forced to wash themselves outside at the water pump in cold, winter temperatures. It was their Grandmother, who had a homemade candy store who was finally able to save them through the courts. While all of this was happening, my Grandmother was oblivious to what was going on, or at least that is what she said, and continued to say to her dying day. My Mom had resented her for leaving them and not being a mother. Eventually, she got over it too.
WWII was difficult for a lot of European families, all being affected differently. What I️ do remember is my Grandmother being proud of serving her country and doing everything she could to give it to the German Soldiers who had her husband. I️ have to say I️ was proud of her too. She never sat down and told me exactly what she did, but was able to gather bits and pieces through the years. As mentioned, WWII was difficult for a lot of families, and mine being one of millions.
I️ have no idea why I️ wrote all of this. Iwas only going to mention my Grandparents had worked for GCHQ. Sorry for rattling off a story. In writing this on my IPad, for some reason every time I️ type out the letter “i” it types out an explanation point and a box. So, hoping it won’t show up when I️ hit send. WTH? If so, if you see it, please just add the letter i mentioned. So weird.
LikeLike
That is some really kewl history…I do believe that you are quite proud of them.
LikeLike
He has likely had a “come to Jesus” experience, with an extra dose of MAGATRUMP leverage on top. Now he’s a believer…hmmmm. Dominos are a fallin I’d say😏😏.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Watch the rats as they desperately jump for the lifeboat as the ship sinks behind them…
LikeLiked by 6 people
I doubt very much that anyone involved with this will see the inside of a courtroom, much less a jail cell. I’m just hoping for full public exposure, humiliation and ridicule, and that the weaponization of the “Deep State” for political purposes becomes the definitive “legacy” of Obama’s presidency.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes, they are all in on it.
LikeLike
I hope you are wrong. I still believe that justice will be served.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree! There has to be accountability so that it never happens again, otherwise there will just be another Obama to come along to pull the same shenanigans due to the fact there are no deterrents from trying it again! The rule of law has to be restored and there is no better way to do that than to hand down indictments, and jail sentences to boot for what is obvious of the crimes that were committed by numerous people, including HRC. Lawyer up is the only thing these scumbags should be thinking about right now! The list is long, and every single one should be held to account! If is good the goose and then it is also good for the gander! No one is above the law! Plain and simple!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Disbarment…depends on what becomes public…
LikeLike
It’s true, they won’t. No justice for America. Even with full public exposure it will mean nothing because the media is the vehicle needed to promote this exposure and it just isn’t something they are interested in. Once again the majority of the people will never know or even hear of this as being a terrible crime against our functioning government.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s a depressing thought jackphatz.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“deep state” was weaponized nearly 80 years ago. It was simply the hubris and narcissistic nature of the last players that brought it to light as brightly as did the maobama/klinton kabal.
“deep state department”. fake “president”.
Confucius say “Community agitator too big for britches bound to show ass.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Didn’t Judge Napolitano get taken off FOX news for saying GCHQ had surveillance on President Trump. Had read that Clapper/Brennan had used GCHQ as cover initially for surveillance. didn’t know Rice had requested it…they were all in on it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes that was the reason for Napolitano’s dismissal, along with what Wikipedia says is the reason Larry Johnson went missing… Weird.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I miss Larry. At least you are here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why Thank You…He was upfront & I do believe honest….
He could be harsh though if crossed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just to throw another tidbit out there, Mary Jacoby worked at the Rose Law Firm in Arkansas back in the Hillary days.
LikeLiked by 10 people
That is interesting!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh wow, really?
Most of the people in the Rose Law Firm were aware of Hillary’s money-laundering activities there.
Hillary would take in illegal donations for Bill, then write it up as ‘legal fees’…for work that was never done.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I found this…
http://www.abovetopsecret.com/forum/thread1180847/pg1
From the article…
Which is purdy interesting all by itself… Imho
Jon Jacoby is Mary Jacoby’s father…
Caroline is survived by her husband of forty-two years, Jon Jacoby of Little Rock, and her daughters, Mary Barstow Jacoby Simpson of Washington, D.C.; Elizabeth Bampfield Jacoby Cook, and Susannah Swinton Jacoby, both of Little Rock, five grandchildren, and three sons-in-law.
Is the Mary Jacoby we’ve been talking about… this person?
This, Mary Barstow Jacoby Simpson?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes that’s her. Her parents had ties to the Clintons when the Clinton were in Little Rock.
LikeLiked by 1 person
TY, MM.
Those ties are deep.
Also from the article…
http://www.abovetopsecret.com/forum/thread1180847/pg1
So….where does FusionGPS come in? Well, they have been deeply involved in recent stories on Russia obviously….they are an intelligence gathering company.
FusionGPS is owned by Glenn Simpson. Glenn is married to a woman named Mary Jacoby. Now how odd would it be for them to have a connection to the direct involvement of Jackson Stephens acquisition of Systematics? Very odd….yet here it is….
Systematics was founded in 1968 by University of Arkansas graduate Walter Smiley, who learned of the high software costs and other difficulties faced by small banks in trying to use data processing software from his experiences working with IBM and in the banking industry. Smiley recognized a niche that could be filled for medium-sized banks in this space, and sought funding to start his own company. Through Jon Jacoby, Smiley was introduced to the Stephens family, who agreed to invest $400,000 in Walter and Systematics in return for 80% equity stake.
Snip
Systematics Incorporated was a data processing company acquired in 1968 by Arkansas superinvestor Jackson T. Stephens. In 1990 it was sold to Alltel Corporation, and today is a part of Fidelity Information Systems.
Fidelity Information Systems still uses the name ‘Systematics’ as the name of a retail banking software product suite.
Systematics employees have held two reunions, most recently the 40th Anniversary Reunion in 2008. Pictures from both reunions and current information about former employees is available at the website – http://www.sireunion.org.
One of the lawyers Stephens hired to represent the company was a bright young attorney named Hillary Rodham. After she joined the Rose Law Firm, Stephens employed the firm and engaged its partners — including the now-married Hillary Rodham Clinton, Vince Foster and Webster Hubbell — in several of his ventures.[2]
LikeLiked by 1 person
yes
LikeLike
TY, pregnancy. ‘Preciate it!
LikeLike
Geepers… Sorry, prenanny. w/p
LikeLike
Buckle up 👍
LikeLiked by 4 people
We’ve known about it since day 1 of Obama but we were called out as “paranoid”…We are blessed the transition of power was peaceful and that their coup has been discovered! President Trump will chose the day and time to unleash the powers of the Executive…get to work Fools in Congress and hold the DOJ/FBI in contempt so the Executive can act. Obama’s legacy is truly one of treason and sedition to the United States…Election to Secretary General of the UN will cement his standing as a Globalist of the First Order.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Preach brother Treeper!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What sealed almost all investigation into what was happening with Obama was the race card. It seemed that no one wanted the race card thrown at him.
I do believe that someone one needs to get into the sealed Obama files, but is it safe. It seems that those connected with Obama’s past seem to die. Only one left is his Kenya’s Grandma.
LikeLiked by 2 people
These people must be held accountable for their actions. Rule of law needs to be restored.
Contact your Congressman and Senators about the renewal of 702!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Me thinks they are going to be exposed and will be held accountable with many serving time in jail. We have a law and order President who is not beholden to the swamp that will make a huge difference. I have stated before and say it again these people are worried as they should be. Treason and Sedition are very grave crimes against the state and they will not be swept under the rug.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree they will be held accountable.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree! There will be tribunals n they will be televised. Who knows, there may be a special channel that only televises the trials all day long, every day. Kinda like the elevator camera in Trump Tower. Justice for all in 2018!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s hope you are right!
LikeLike
Everybody loves a winner including Lindsey Graham. Very interesting stuff coming out about classified docs/emails on Weiner’s laptop too. Can’t wait for SD to deep dive into that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LG had to come out with it just as other Rinos who have had a “MAGA Epiphany”. Must have been an earth shattering Epiphany for them to do an about face from anti-Trump to MAGA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fast trials, death penalty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
DC juries…
LikeLike
Prior to WW2, yes, that would have been the outcome.
LikeLike
Please, please let’s have public executions for sedition with heads on pikes along Pennsylvania Ave for the State of the Union address.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s Graham’s angle in all of this? He and McCain must have had quite the falling out if Lindsey has made such a 180 so quickly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The angle most likely is you either get on board with MAGA and help take down those who have done these crimes against the state or you will be exposed publically as the deep state swamp dweller you are and the crimes you have committed against the US and its people.
LikeLike
Maybe he has taken a deal.
LikeLike
Those are my thoughts exactly! The only reasonable explanation I can come up with is this;
Lindsay Graham knows John McCain will probably never return to Washington, and having full understanding of the law, Lindsay Graham knows exactly what the consequences are for being complicit in this corruption. Just having knowledge of McCain’s involvement (and doing nothing about it) is enough to end Lindsay Graham’s career – at minimum.
Lindsay Graham is trying to remove himself as far away from John McCain as possible, and he can’t do it fast enough now that everyone involved is being exposed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Your explanation is the most logical Honest Abbey, because I rather doubt LG suddenly had a come to Truth moment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Graham is auditioning for the soon to be vacant AG position
LikeLike
McCain isn’t going to be in the senate much longer…
LikeLike
There is no excuse, at this stage, for everyone a Faux News not to be fully briefed and familiar with the ins and outs of this case. At this point Faux News has to be intentionally sabotaging the coverage.
Is there no one in the US that is willing to be the Woodward and Bernstein of the 21st Century? No one?
LikeLiked by 2 people
They’re all like Woodward and Bernstein – ignoring democrat perfidy and hyping republican mistakes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fox News is where this revelation was made 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance? Deserves a Pulitzer at least and probably a Nobel.
LikeLike
Graham sits on the Judiciary Committee with Grassely. Graham mentions he found out only a few days ago. Grassely would know as well and he has been very aggressive in all of this, especially McCabe. This is great news and Linda loves the limelight….
LikeLike
Graham is lying when saying he found out a few days ago. He has known of it since last year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol n UGH! Too many vermin in too small of a space! Fumigate the swamp rats.
LikeLike
Why did Graham tell this now? It really wasn’t so hard to say was it? Did John McCain tell him and is McCain on his deathbed and wanted Graham to get this out? JMO, the best we can hope for is a few firings and the whole story out in the open. I do know PT doesn’t take lightly having his reputation torn to shreds for the entire world to see. He will be looking for blood, and I do mean blood. I hope and pray he gets it. Hey Melania, time to go after David Axelrod’s son. Take him to court. How dare him ask if you were a prostitute in the Golden Showers. Get him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sundance, you really think that was ‘a confirmation’ from Lindsey Graham?
When I watched that the first time, I didn’t let myself think that this was anything more than Graham being coy about it.
Just watched it again…and hmm…yeah, Graham does say the phrase “how it was used”.
He said it twice. Not once, but twice.
And that it “disturbed” him.
I hope you’re right, Sundance!
Like I said, I was trying not to hear it that way…but it does sound like that was a confirmation from Graham that the dossier was used.
Another thing…is how close Sen Graham has been with John McCain, for years.
McCain’s fingerprints are on that dirty dossier.
Are we to believe now, that there is some ‘distance’ between those two?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe Graham said ‘…anytime a document is used to go to court….’, what ‘court’ could he possibly be referring to in this particular instance other than the FISA court?
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s true…in his hypothetical he did use the word ‘court’, a couple of times.
And Brian Kilmeade asked a very specific question about the dossier being used for the FISC warrant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Finally. I just KNEW that the previous administration’s confession to the FISA Court was tied to this.
Thanks, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t believe for a moment that Robert Mueller assembled an investigative crew comprised almost entirely of partisan democrats so that he could fairly and impartially investigate Muh Russia. Graham said that we need a Special Counsel to investigate the dossier – because it’s not within the scope of Mueller’s investigation. The scope of Mueller’s investigation is essentially limitless. There’s no reason Mueller couldn’t expose the entire FBI-DOJ conspiracy and name all of the conspirators. If we need a Special Counsel to investigate the use of the dossier (or as some have said, we just need the DOJ to get off its ass) it’s because Mueller can’t be expected to reveal the conspiracy. It’s probably wise for the president to tweet that he expects Mueller to be fair. I just hope the president doesn’t really believe that (and I doubt he does).
LikeLiked by 3 people
One thing bothers me about Graham’s statements tonight. He was separating Mueller and his investigation from the dossier. Was he being duplicitous and trying to protect Meuller’s witch hunt in hopes of taking down Trump? The dossier has been thoroughly discredited, so any investigation based on it would also be diecredited. Now, all of a sudden, Miss Lindsey is saying the Mueller investigation has nothing to do with the dossier. I’m not buying it.
Remember, Miss Lindsey voted for EVAN MCMULLEN.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes! Thank you, Joe.
Something was bothering me about this little exchange between Kilmeade & Graham.
I couldn’t put my finger on it, though.
The dirty dossier is tainted and the more it is examined the more it will be held up like a dirty diaper that’s been ripening in a hot garbage can.
Makes sense, that now there will be an ‘effort’ to cull that dirty thing out of the Mueller Investigation, so that the stink won’t be all over it too.
Too late!
Their fingerprints are already on it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I could be wrong of course but I think what Graham is implying is that a special investigation using the dossier would be an investigation of the DOJ and FBI people who used it to try to elect Hillary, and probably also an investigation of Hillary too. That is outside of the scope of Mueller’s investigation. Mueller is only investigating Mah Russia. (Kudos to whoever came up with that!)
LikeLike
That certainly is another way to look at it. I hope you are right.
LikeLike
Lindsey Graham is a snake. That’s all I have to say.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Graham sits on the Judiciary Committee, which does not get privy info on anything FISA/Trump collusion related. How does a Senator without a seat on any committee that touches upon the Russian Investigation learn that the FISA warrant was based on the dossiere? Within the last couple of days? A RINO exposing this does not bode well in my eyes. The first part of the interview was all DACA, then Graham spills the beans on the FISA warrant being based on the phony dossiere with what knowledge exactly? Graham suddenly likes Trump? Is now concerned about government overreach?
I know, the theory is RINO’s can now work with Trump, it is safe now, but Graham? This is not making sense to me. Going to be an intersting couple of weeks until the IG report comes forth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Still can’t forget his video after Trump revealed his phone number
LikeLiked by 2 people
I never saw that Graham video! That’s funny. I do hope Trump and Graham get along now. I always thought Graham had a cool attitude. If he’s a good guy and not a GOPe, he must be aghast at how Trump has been treated.
Speaking of GOPes, have the Bushes and Romney remained completely silent about the fake Russia scandal? Are they not bothered by what happened to Trump?
LikeLike
My gut still can’t swallow it. Do believe that McCain & Graham are neck in neck long term RINOs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump really made him look so bad. It was epic. While I don’t like Graham it could be possible for him to forgive Trump over what was done. It’s hard to forgive sometimes but over time it becomes easier. Maybe now Graham understands that he wasn’t going to win anyway and Trump was the only one that could have beat Hillary. Or it could Graham wants something that Trump can help him get. Maybe the interview was Graham’s opening offer. Either way working with Graham is probably going to happen.
LikeLike
Graham needs voters or something…
Still not trust worthy in my mind…
Hey he could have changed or will changed…but very seldom do you see leopards like him change.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe Graham is wanting to be a SC Justice?
I gagged a little, just typing that.
LikeLike
That was during the primaries, wasn’t it?
Lindsey learned real quick, that the way to get Free Airtime from the Trump-hating-media, was to say something derogatory about DJT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is learning the lines, but believing them is another thing.
LikeLike
Hopefully Horowitz has gotten his OWN FISA warrant to use NSA-compiled intel an unmasked all of the FBI and DOJ conspirators – including those within the National Security Division.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wouldn’t that be something! Especially, the NSD.
They think they’re untouchable! Lol
LikeLike
This is a lot to absorb, even with following along from the moment President Trump and his wife rode down that escalator; so will be re-reading this post several times to make sure nothing is overlooked;
it is so nice to see what’s been suspected all along starting to reach real sunlight.
Thinking that this latest information is being disclosed, discreetly, by Miss Lindsey, might have something to do with soon to be losing his dance partner while also thinking that he senses there’s a safe place to land with his new golf buddy – the image that draining swamps also includes dealing with swamp gas came to mind.
This is a lot to absorb, and assimilate so that when walking my left leaning family members and friends along the road they will be open to the real and feel safe letting go of what the media is gong to try and spin this as.
Big Ugly indeed!
Can’t thank you enough, Sundance, for putting this in a format we can use to help explain things.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This nature is insane!
My fear is that the crazies will never accept this outcome. They fully believe the entire dossier has been verified.
It’s all you ever see from these people on social media and Schiff continually makes the rounds every Sunday insisting there is evidence of collusion.
I pray both Mueller & the IG announce the same conclusions.
These people need jail time. And although I doubt Obama or Hillary will ever see the inside of a cell I want them at least publicly exposed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I compare everything to Trayvon. That was a real eye opener. Despite much of the evidence being made public, despite the televised trial, so many people remained ignorant of the facts of the case. And the media lied lied lied lied lied throughout the entire process. It was shocking. I’ll never been the same again. So I have no hope that any significant percentage of Democrats will figure out that this Russia scandal is totally faked. There will be a few, but probably not many. It’s the sad state of our culture.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Golfing with Trump has flipped Lindsey …. 😀
In truth, Graham has been pretty much in sync with Grassley since early spring. Grassley’s main target has been Comey all along, well before the latter was fired, because Comey stonewalled him on the information that is now hitting the fan. This isn’t a sudden turnaround by Graham on this particular issue.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here is what I was referring to. Grassley got onto the dossier-as-phony-tool matter as quickly as anybody else in Congress. And Graham has consistently been supportive for Grassley’s effort (even though he also supported Mueller to go after actual Russian interference in the 2016 election). I was pleasantly suprised that Graham smelled Comey as a rat.
From March 6th … very good context.
https://www.grassley.senate.gov/news/news-releases/fbi-plan-pay-ex-spy-trump-intel-during-campaign-sparks-questions-obama-admin%E2%80%99s
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not to needlessly overstate my point, but this is too funny not to post.
“Lindsey Graham wants James Comey to testify again: ‘I smell a rat’ ”
by Caitlin Yilek | Sep 7, 2017
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/lindsey-graham-wants-james-comey-to-testify-again-i-smell-a-rat/article/2633729
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was said before Trump got elected that he could be very good with people. He has worked many deals over the years with people probably worse than Graham.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oooh baby. At 5:51: “Anytime a document is used to go to court for legal reasons I think the Department of Justice owes it to the court to be up and up about exactly what this document is about, who paid for it, who’s involved, and what their motives might be.”
We Trump supporters thought 2016 was amazing. 2017 has been even more so. 2018 is going to be absolutely brilliant, I think. 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
No. Doubt.
😎
LikeLike
A lot of people, in the media, and on the left and right, believed this Russian collusion BS. When they find out how they have been lied to about it, they are going to be pissed for being made to look like fools. We will then see who the honest ones are.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just remember how Bill and Hillary adamantly denied that Bill had sex with that woman, and then he admitted he lied. He didn’t lose many fans! It’s kind of amazing. Stupid brainwashed Democrats. I was one of them! I remember making excuses for that POS! I don’t know how the heck that party had so much power over my thinking. It scares me. I’m a smart person, well educated, scientific, logical, fact-based. And yet I was irrational when it came to politics.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As I recall…the Dems kept saying, “It’s just about sex.”
That’s how they dismissed it.
And their media operatives repeated it over and over.
The Dems would come out with a ‘sound bite’…and their media thralls would repeat it.
They came out one day with “So what!”
And for days, that’s what they repeated.
“So what”
“So what”
“So what”
“It’s just about sex.”
“It’s just about sex.”
“It’s just about sex.”
Which is why it is sooo outrageous, that those same people are now feigning a new-found piety about ‘improper sexual behavior’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if Obama and his thugs spied on Romney too? Wouldn’t doubt it.
LikeLike
If what Lindsey Graham is inferring is true (dossier used for FISA) and I was a FISA judge….I’d be livid that the court was used (and deceived) this way.
LikeLike
You act like the judges can’t be biased. And while they don’t like to be overturned or have the light shined on them, think back to whatever MSM newspaper it was that said Trump was such a danger they had to treat him unfairly. That mindset is proabaly really prevalent in DC circles and amongst government types.
LikeLike
Not if you were a fellow traveler, like this judge was.
LikeLike
It will be amazing if Rosenstein turns out to be one of POTUS best appointments….and has Mueller in play, The Distraction. He maybe one smart dude…I believe he is a white hat & POTUS has never gone after him…
..(and off they, Rossie and Sessions, went to check out Gitmo together on 7th July 2017.)
Keep praying – 1 Corinthians 13:12 “For presently we see through a glass in obscurity; but then, face to face. Presently, I know in part; but then I will know fully, even as I have been fully known.”
LikeLike
RELEASE THE ZIPPO!!
🔥
LikeLike
Just two days until the New Year. Out with the Old, in with the New.
LikeLike
I didn’t hear him say that, and watched it twice.
LikeLike
This is all pretty much standard operating procedure for the UniParty:
Step 1) Create a problem (Russian “hacking” via dossier).
Step 2) Violate someone’s rights to solve the problem you created (wiretapping via FISA warrant).
Unfortunately for them this time is different… Get your popcorn ready! #MoreWinning 😀
LikeLike