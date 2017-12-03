President Trump Tweets Amid Stunning Revelation of FBI Bias…

Against the backdrop of reports highlighting a profound political bias inherent within the top FBI agents in both the Clinton (James Comey) and Russian Interference (Robert Mueller) investigations, President Trump outlines disappointment, concern and the need for agency reform:

WaPo […] Current and former FBI officials say the Strzok matter points to a larger unresolved issue facing the agency as it tries to investigate the president and make a fresh start with a new director, Christopher A. Wray. Much of the agency’s senior leadership jobs are currently filled by people who were put in those positions by Comey, and Wray has yet to make many significant changes at the top. But a major house cleaning by the new director is widely anticipated inside the bureau. (more)

