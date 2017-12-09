The New FBI Agency Everyone Forgot – Did Adam Schiff Just Get Caught in an Elaborate Counterintelligence Sting?…

By now everyone is likely aware of the Fake News story run by CNN on Friday surrounding an email received by Donald Trump Jr. The email was part of the investigative evidence shared with the House Intelligence committee; and later leaked from within that committee to CNN – thereby initiating the false reporting on the content.
The central issue in the CNN story was the date of an email.
It was leaked from within the committee, and later reported by CNN, that the date was “September 4th, 2016”; a date convenient for a collusion narrative between Trump Jr and WikiLeaks.
However, the real date, on the actual email, was “September 14th, 2016”; a day after Wikileaks published the content of their DNC leaks and a date that makes the entire CNN report a ‘nothingburger’.
However, CNN reports that two independent sources originally leaked to them the contents of what they had seen on the email in question. But CNN never saw the email, until later in the day.
Think about this carefully.
♦Two “independent sources” both looked at an email, and both came away from reading that email with the wrong date? How is that possible?
It has been CTH contention for several weeks that a counterintelligence sting operation has been going on within the IC community. False trails of information, seeded by ‘White Hat’ investigators, intended to be captured by ‘Black Hat’ leakers – and delivered to their usurping allies in media. The stories are fake, the leaks are real.
All investigative documents, relating to the witness, are provided to the congressional committees prior to the interviews with the witnesses; or, if the information is classified, each committee member has an opportunity to review the documents via a controlled SCIF environment when no physical copies are allowed as part of the evidence.
The Don JR./Wikileaks email could very easily be part of a ‘sting’. The date was intentionally seeded as incorrect. The resulting story is fake. The leak, however, is real.
Each nugget of disinformation exposes a specific leaker. Each trail used in the sharing of that disinformation exposes the enabling media. The White Hat plants the fake news seed, and then watches to see where, when, how, to-whom, and from-whom, it shows up.
In this example, we believe it is most likely House Intelligence Committee Minority Chairman Adam Schiff was the recipient of the disinformation, and has now exposed himself as a leaker to an elite, previously undisclosed, investigative unit specifically assembling evidence of corruption and leaking at the highest levels of government.
The scale and strength of the CNN push-back, and specifically the tone in their refusal to even consider discussing source of the false information, further supports our supposition.
Keep in mind, Representative Adam Schiff is -as an outcome of his minority ranking on the House Intel Committee- a member of the elite congressional oversight “Gang of Eight”.
This is a VERY BIG deal. The Gang of Eight holds oversight on every covert intelligence operation going on around the world. The Go8 oversee the NSA, CIA, FBI, DNI, and every single intelligence unit and operation. The Go8 are the only group with oversight on the CIA action from Presidential Finding Memos authorizing covert operations.
The back-story to CTH theory on this endeavor includes an almost complete, years-long, Dept of Justice Office Inspector General investigation that no-one was paying attention to until recently. And don’t forget the ongoing FBI investigation into the Awan Brothers, and the quantifying the potential intelligence compromise, plays into this.
That said, it would not be the IG carrying out the counterintelligence operation to identify leakers. In actuality, no official IC agency would be empowered to place fake news in front of congress. Setting traps for congress is generally bad form, and for matters of trust – bad politics. That reality, amid those who follow DC politics, is the central point to dismiss such the “Black Hat Hunting” theory.
However, few people were paying attention four months ago when Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coates told us they were going to do exactly that:
04:30 …”The FBI has created a new counterintelligence unit to manage these [leak] cases”…
08:17 …”these National Security breaches do not just originate from within the Intelligence Community. They come from a wide range of sources within the government, including the Congress.”…
.
Two days later, Sunday August 6th, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein reiterated he was going to follow through on the investigative demand of AG Sessions and DNI Coates and again referenced a “new counterintelligence division within the FBI”.
00:50 …“we’re responding appropriately. We’re going to devote more resources, re-evaluate our procedures and make sure we investigate every one of those leaks in an appropriate way.”…
1:07 “We have seen a surge in referrals (of leaks). We’ve seen an increase in the number of leaks. And we’re going to respond appropriately and try to establish an effective deterrent. Criminal prosecution isn’t the only way to prevent leaks but it’s an important part of the solution.”…
1:43 “That significant increase has necessitated an increase in resources. And so we have re-prioritized our cases within the National Security Division, we’re providing appropriate supervision at a high level, we’ve created a new unit within the FBI to focus on those leaks, and we’re going to devote whatever resources are necessary to get them under control.”…
.
If you consider the years-long IG investigation is coming to a conclusion. And there have been several high-profile ‘mistakes’ (from the media perspective) based on leaks recently.
The leaks were real, the underlying information was false:
Additionally, overlay THIS:
Some, are beginning to catch on… Keep Watching.
Nice.
“But @CNNPR says the network does not believe that the sources *intended* to deceive….”
So…..
1. CNN are mind-readers now, and
2. They are not concerned about the deception itself as long they didn’t have intent.
In other words, they will continue to use any source they want to without concern: a source that has been shown to lack integrity will not therefore become a former source.
Once again they fail the Captain Obvious test. They do not know that their excuse-making reveals far more about them than ever could be obtained by direct interrogation.
They are not outing their sources because they are VIPs.
#2 is the same rationalization they use for letting Hillary off the hook.
“But @CNNPR says the network does not believe that the sources *intended* to deceive….”
Well, the subjects of a sting would not “intend to deceive” so maybe they’ve caught on…check the airports 😀
I think you hit the nail on the head, Sundance. Good work.
Perhaps puts Wray in a better light.
Let’s hope it does.
Next up -as in battlefield prep, Assange gets immunity-and the revealing of the real DNC information source. BTW haven’t heard from Brazille lately have we.?
If she’s in some sort of witness protection she’l be safe when the SHTF….
-Or the Zippo is flicked..
Uppity Schiff’s creek, about to be paddled.
ALL THOSE LEAKERS NEED FOUND, INDICTED, THEN LOCKED UP PENDING THEIR TRIALS.
THIS CRAP NEEDS ENDED.
you’re at the top of your game today, patrickhenry……very funny
What he has is a handful of Schiff..
Best name for a congresscritter since Wiener..
I said from the beginning this leaker was Schiff – he could not run to the camera fast enough on Wednesday to report on the “private” closed door meeting with Don. Jr. and attempt to spin that Jr. tried to hold information from them on private conversations with his father.. which Schiff said he can’t do, but did……. I could tell then and there that the entire hearing should have been in the open where the entire country could hear it since Schiff was determined to spin it i a negative light… so of course he would leak this false story to the media – it is his m.o.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Agreed.
It is likely too that the majority of CTH supporters have known Schiff has been the leaker in Chief for years. He truly is a horrible person.
Everything about the man reeks of deceit and corruption.
I am thinking that when PDJT was spaking at the rally last night, he was alluding to some serious, likely criminal revelations in the not to distant future.
This real life drama, makes spy novels look like bedtime stories.
We are talking about the United States of America. Leader of the free world, her legitimate President. His Family, Cabinet.
How does this look to the rest of the world. It is watching..
Wow!
Thanks again Sundance.
This is also the reason why Sessions and co. won’t share/stonewall anything valuable to Jim Jordan and the others asking for more details.
The moment they get it everyone else has it..
I’ve said since the beginning the reason they are not getting any information or FOIA’s is because it would compromise an ongoing investigation. and a PDJT MAGA plan that requires precise timing….. like sundance’s dominoes.
When Schiff accused Nunes of leaking classified information you knew right then Schiff was doing it.
This is bloodying a lot of noses in the media at the same time as it outs the villains.
I love it when a plan comes together.
Generally speaking, people are shockingly honest, even they don’t want to be. What pricks their conscience is right on the top of their minds. It comes out under stress projected onto the other person. Thus we see:
– The white liberal obsessed with race who accuses other whites of racism and white supremacists
-Ditto the black liberal obsessed with race
-The Clinton team accusing Trump of Russian collusion
-The women who have slept around who wand abortions
-The homosexual man or woman accusing others of wholly defining them by sexual preferences
Etc, etc
It’s weird thing, but thank God people are generally speaking, really bad liars. We’d all be in trouble if the average person was extremely adept at it.
I’m a bit mentally slow. Everyone knows CNN got it via a leak. How does a changed date prove who the leakers are or give us anything new?
The wrong date was given to the leaker. Only the leaker has the wrong date.
The moment it showed up on cnn… BINGO
Place the cheese in the trap, set the trap in front of the mouse and wait for his neck to snap. Only certain mice ever see the cheese.
I’m still too slow. Anyone handling it could have changed the date for any political reason.
Chain of evidence there too weak.
Perhpas Pop. But now he knows we know he knows.
Let’s see him outed immediately then.
No point in catching leakers unless the catching has public consequences to scare the others.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even if it’s an accident, the reasoning still holds about usefulness. The point is uniqueness, not origin. Very few people would have had access to it to leak it.
The trap is sprung if the date that Shiff gave CNN matches the date of the evidence in the sting given to Schiff.
I’m sure little shifty Schiff will make lots of new friends in prison. If you think his eyes are bugging out now, wait until Big Bubba gets a hold of him. Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Might be the reason for this little tête-à-tête on the 7th.
President Trump and Vice President Pence Meet With Congressional Leadership (Ryan, Pelosi, McConnell, Schumer)
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/12/07/president-trump-and-vice-president-pence-meet-with-congressional-leadership-ryan-pelosi-mcconnell-schumer/
Kim Dotcom earlier today tweet this. Thoughts anyone?
LikeLiked by 1 person
BS
Well, notice anything? There are 6 “factual” statements in this Tweet–NONE of which are backed up with ANY evidence. And, I’m not seeing a chain attached to this with back up proof.
Old #FakeNews.
It’s possible. We just don’t know.
End of 2016: Team Clinton aiming for impeachment in 2017
End of 2017: Team Clinton aiming for impeachment in 2018
End of 2018: Team Clinton aiming for impeachment in 2019
Etc, etc
No, I don’t like. I hit like by accident while scrolling. I’ve never seen this poster before now.
How would he know. He’s been all talk, nothing to show. Looking for attention.
This guy is in New Zealand. He is in a TON of legal troubles himself. He knows NOTHING. All he is doing is trying to keep his name in everyone’s mind.
It has been many years since ABSCAM.
HUNT them down and let us get back to enjoying ourselves.
I am impressed with the abilities of the Russians to plant all of these fake news stories in the MSM. They really are good.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance, I am in awe. Your article is razor sharp and cuts through the chaff. Well done. And thanks for connecting the dots.
Cuts through the “Schiff” too.
The dots are morphing into arrows right before our eyes.
He even warned these fanatics.
He’s a Schiff-ty character and a professional leaker.
Your giving them A LOT OF CREDIT into their investigative skills, but hey, it would be awesome if your right and they are actually using the leaks as way to narrow down the bastards doing it
Schiff is now primed to be the subject of an Ethics Committee Investigation … for the next 10 months … concurrent with Grand Jury Indictment.
I do recall Sessions stating…”the leakers are going to be sorry”.
My head is spinning on the number of crooks Trump is going to take down. This is truly of epic proportions.
It makes me wonder, was Trump’s earlier angry tweets toward Sessions part of a ruse?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Epic, indeed. We are living through a watershed moment in history.
“It makes me wonder, was Trump’s earlier angry tweets toward Sessions part of a ruse?”
If there is a ruse, yes. That’s why some were encouraging withholding judgement on Sessions at the time. It felt like WWF moment.
yes… and I said so from the start but what do i know 😉
Ok, my two cents: It’s a possibility. One thing our President does very well is misdirect and plant narratives for purposes known only to him. This is just one of those things that will either be revealed in time to be true, or it won’t. If heap big indictments come, we’ll know he was creating a false sense of umbrage to lull them into thinking no investigations were taking place and the AG wasn’t doing his job or something along those lines.
I keep coming back to, if President Trump believes AG Sessions is NOT doing that part of his job–investigating and indicting swampland criminals–he would be long, long gone. Everyone else hired as department heads/cabinet members, are ALL sharp as a tack and doing incredible jobs. Those hired who DIDN’T perform to his expectations, are gone. Think Spicer, Scaramucci, Flynn, Preibus, etc. I simply can’t believe he would suffer a fool/traitor for one second longer than necessary if he believed it true.
He just has so many layers to his strategies, many of them completely hidden, with an outside the box mentality and work ethic we’ve never really seen before. He is firing on ALL cylinders and has accomplished a MAMMOTH amount of work in just over 10 months. The country hasn’t seen anything like this in a very, very, very long time and most of us suffering from battered voter syndrome still struggle with it. Hence, our doubts, worries, fear and unbelief. It’s pretty easy to understand why we’re all so skeptical especially when bombarded 24/7/365 by enemy fire.
JMHO.
Choice of prosecution or resignation?
Could it possibly be that we will see a resignation coming from the Shiftless, Shift-faced, Shift?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Can’t we have both? I’d like to see resignation and prosecution.
In the mood to trust juries after Kate? Make them sign a plea deal that prevents them from ever being in or working for a gov contractor, confiscate their pension and make them pay monetary costs of investigating them.
If that is the deal NO pension and a fine that covers the cost of busting him.
If the election turned out as planned, none of this would be known, and our Republic would cease to exist. It is becoming very clear we were at the cliff’s edge.
Schiff for Prison 2018! Hot damn!!
Oooh – I know that look. It’s the “Deer in the headlights”!
This shifty guy is reminiscent of a previous Congressional media darling and Democrat weasel who loved running to the microphones & cameras spewing nonsense. His name was Anthony Weiner.
THis is starting to sound like how the “untouchables” were created to bypass the corrupt cops to go after Al Capone.
How I hope this is right!
I have no idea how the above entry was tripled, after hitting enter once.
Speaking for myself, I didn’t mind reading that awesome possibility three times 🙂 I would love to see door hitting the butt of “the Russians are coming” Schiff.
Maybe you need a new keyboard. Tell Santa you’ve been very good this year!
My only question is this—
If this was a “barium meal” leak, how does having TWO people leak the same identifying markers help narrow down the leakers? Shouldn’t each leaker see a different version to identify them?
LikeLike
Two people leaked IF you BELIEVE THE SOURCE. 😏
Talk about a win-win:
Media has to out their TWO sources to the FBI, and NEITHER can be Schiff.
FBI will know whether EITHER source got the barium meal.
FBI interviews MULTIPLE people at every level that discussed the leak, had access to the “leaked” material or influenced/made any of the MANY decisions related to the leak and publication.
JAIL for all who lied, all who conspired against America and Schiff who leaked.
If they let out only 2 copies it is simple. Both are guilty.
If possible, it would be interesting to submit a FOI request for the document access records (logs) of this committee to see who actually access documents on specific dates, which would complete trail of dots.
Adam Schiff is always on CNN after they break a “big” story to comment on the data he may have potentially leaked. He is their go to guy for their Russia narrative.
I love it! We are getting rewards for being patient. So be patient. The big ugly is here.
We have the leakers.
We have the unmaskers.
We have the opposition researchers.
We have the hackers.
What a rats nest of infestation vermin.
If this doesn’t get cleaned out and sorted out; our country is lost.
We have the media … by the you-know-what.
It will get sorted out and should keep the courts busy for some time. The ambulance chasers are rubbing their hands together in anticipation of the big payouts.
I would like to see people regain their sense of honor and decency once again.
Nothing would make me happier than to see “Schiff for Brains” go down.
It is getting Hot Hot Hot. Bound to be a BIG defector soon trying to CYA.
The wife will be the one who has the final say if one defects.
“you are not going to jail and leave me here alone”!!
Potential Headline….
Schiff caught with his pants down…..Exposes a “nothing burger”.
So…Schiff gets indicted? Please, oh lordy, please!
And Mark Warner, too, if possible. I seriously hate that guy.
Nuñez (that’s how it’s really spelled) just outed that Sour Lemon Schiff.
Bravo!
Now it’s time to get Elijah Cummings… he was in the loop between Clinton, Obola, DOJ, FBI during the “Benghazi Hearings”… and he fed Hillary all the questions up front. Which, as I believe is against the law. But since Obola The Magnificent was in power, no one would investigate him… heck, he was part of the cabal.
Do you think Don Jr. has a case for legal action here?
Schifferbrains be goin down…..this is too delicious. BWAAHAA!
You can’t mean Adam Schiff of the House Intelligence Committee – that would be unethical.
♦Two “independent sources” both looked at an email, and both came away from reading that email with the wrong date? How is that possible?
They are both products of democrat teachers?
