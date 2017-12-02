TOP Mueller FBI Investigator Fired For Anti-Trump Bias – WaPo Attempts Proactive Intel Defense Ahead of Details Reaching Congress…

Those who have traveled the deep weeds will know the Washington Post is the primary and historic defense media for the Intelligence Community (IC). That backdrop is CRITICAL to understanding this story.
The Washington Post is quick to the presses ahead of congressional intelligence committees discovering the specific content of communication between the lead FBI agent on Robert Muellers team… that led to an Inspector General investigation… that led to Mueller firing the top FBI agent from the team.
Again, for EMPHASIS, this Washington Post report is specifically trying to get out ahead of the story to defend Mueller and the FBI.
FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok (above left), was the deputy head of counterintelligence at the FBI. He was the tip-of-the-spear in the Clinton email investigation assigned by James Comey. FBI Agent Strzok was part of a very small special team, called the “skinny team”, tasked with investigating Hillary Clinton. Agent Peter Strzok was one of the few people who actually interviewed Hillary Clinton.
Additionally, this year agent Peter Strzok was personally selected by Special Counsel Robert Mueller to be the TOP FBI AGENT in charge of the investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian collusion conspiracy.
However, as a direct outcome of an Inspector General investigation into Peter Strzok, it is just coming to light that text messages and written communication between Strzok and an FBI lawyer named Lisa Page will show a strong bias to clear Clinton and against Trump.
Behind the communication, Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page were having an affair. Strzok and Page communicated with each other about their disdain and hatred for Donald Trump while they were key members of the Muller investigative team.
Robert Mueller found out about the IG investigation and the reason therein. Mueller subsequently removed Peter Strzok from the team because he realized how damaging the documented communication would be if anyone found out about the inherent bias. That IG report will come out soon.
Robert Mueller did not fire agent Strzok for the bias or for the affair with Lisa Page; Mueller fired him because the IG discovered evidence of the bias and the affair.
Now there is a strong possibility the details of the communication between Strzok and Page will surface, because the inspector general report will come out; hence the Washington Post article written today in an effort to get out ahead of the controversy:
WASHINGTON POST – The former top FBI official assigned to special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election was taken off that job this past summer after his bosses discovered he and another member of Mueller’s team had exchanged politically charged texts disparaging President Trump and supportive of Hillary Clinton, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.
Peter Strzok, as deputy head of counterintelligence at the FBI, was a key player in the investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server to do government work as secretary of state, as well as the probe into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election.
During the Clinton investigation, Strzok was involved in a romantic relationship with FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who worked for Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, according to the people familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.
The extramarital affair was problematic, these people said, but of greater concern among senior law enforcement officials were text messages the two exchanged during the Clinton investigation and campaign season, in which they expressed anti-Trump sentiments and other comments that appeared to favor Clinton.
The people discussing the matter did not further describe the political messages between Strzok and Page, except to say the two would sometime react to campaign news of the moment.
The Justice Department inspector general’s office said in a statement Saturday that its investigators are “reviewing allegations involving communications between certain individuals, and will report its findings regarding those allegations promptly upon completion of the review of them.’’
A spokesman for Mueller’s office said Strzok was removed “immediately upon learning of the allegations,’’ and added that Page left the Mueller team two weeks before they became aware of the allegations.
Here’s the money quote which tells the motive behind the WaPo story:
[…] Among federal law enforcement officials, there is great concern that exposure of the texts they exchanged may be used by the president and his defenders to attack the credibility of the Mueller probe, and the FBI more broadly, according to the people familiar with the matter.
During the Clinton email investigation, Page was a regular participant when Comey would hold “skinny group’’ meetings on the case — a small collection of advisers that gathered to address sensitive cases, according to people familiar with the case. (read more)
In August 2017, ABC News reported that Agent Strzok was removed from the investigation. The news came one week after agents executed a search warrant on the Virginia home of Trump’s now-indicted former campaign manager Paul Manafort.
The reason Strzok was taken off the probe was unknown at the time, as he was well-respected in the industry as a law enforcement officer working counterintelligence cases. He was deemed to be one of the top investigators in the probe. ABC News reported that Strzok was taken off the Russia investigation and was sent to work in the F.B.I.’s human resource office, deemed a demotion within the agency.
A little over one month after Strzok’s departure, ABC News reported that F.B.I. lawyer Lisa Page also left the special Russia investigation. Page was known by various reports as being deeply experienced in “money laundering and organized crime cases,” and was part of what Wired magazine referred to as his “investigator’s dream team.”
Do you think we’ll ever see the actual content of their communication?
Oh, what a tangled web is weaved…
Imagine! A high-ranking FBI agent [or more] actually hostile to DJT and favoring Ma Clinton!!! Who’d a thunk it???
Also says he was having an affair with a woman who worked for McCabe.
Where are the decent people in the FBI/CIA/Congress? Apparently few to none can or will be found but as time goes by our president will have a NEW and more patriotic FBI and CIA, top down. Now Mueller is and has a problems but feel comfortable in thinking Trump as usual is just waiting for the right moment to pounce. Our Lion is onto what is going on but every thing must be fully ripe to remove. Why were Comey, McCabe and several FBI officers and clerks/attorneys even allowed to stay this long? I only pray because Trump will hammer them out very soon and start fresh. Love how more and more is seeping/creeping out to show we real Americans what has happened, is happening and in every way we must Drain ALL DC Swamps!
House of cards is tumbling, folks.
I’m left wondering how the WaPo obtained this information?
More “unnamed sources”?
Everyone on Mueller’s team is guilty of bias, and everyone knows it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
A certain Robert Mueller personally carried a uranium ore sample to Russia for them to verify quality. Does anybody suspect that Mr Mueller’s involvement in the treasonous U1 event should disqualify him to conduct the witch hunt he’s running at great taxpayers’ expense? I do. DAG Rosensteinn should fire Mr. Mueller and bring this travesty, which he’s largely responsible for, to a quick end … before he himself is ensnared for his own participation.
Counter intelligence to HR? That’s more than a demotion, that’s an epic smack down.
Regarding the fight against the deep state and administrative state I now believe that a little pressure will topple the whole house of cards. These entities aren’t as formidable as I once thought.
Interesting point.
What? So we put people, demonstrating an ethics problem (outside of political bias issue) i.e. ‘having an affair’ with another gov’t employee INTO the HR dept?
LikeLiked by 1 person
i would think that HR is the Siberia of the FBI
So do we now take it as a given that everything and everyone involved in the higher echelons of gov’t is sordid and corrupt? It would be a safer bet to say yes. Nothing is to be trusted or believed.
Our President is up against all hell.
Yes.
Yes.
I have believed this for many years now.
That is why I am absolutely amazed that our Pres is accomplishing anything at all.
What he HAS accomplished – in barely 10 months – is stunning.
Suspicious cat!
Something is up. Behind the obvious of covering up for Hillary while being in charge of an investigation.( “FBI didn’t record Clinton interview, did not administer sworn oath” -> http://thehill.com/policy/national-security/286849-fbi-didnt-record-clinton-interview-no-sworn-oath)
This comes right when the Flynn event happened…
White hat -Black hat battles that we only see glimpses of. Tangled web indeed.
I’d feel better if Page & Strzok weren’t FBI anymore, but articles says Strzok went to HR and Page to general counsel (in lieu of special counsel).
LikeLiked by 3 people
Travesty of just us.
Hahahahahahahahahahahaha
FBI = Female Body Inspector
FBI needs an enema.
I hope this ends the absurd claims that Mueller is secretly working for Trump and is investigating Clinton
LikeLiked by 1 person
A sane person would think so, but alas, some are still clinging to their wild fantasies!
Yes. I believe those email communications will see the light of day.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If nothing else, Freedom Watch will probably send an FOIA request.
Their communications should come under the umbrella of Brady material and will be available to the defense plus these people can be called a witnesses by the defense. Once called as a witness, the defense can seek an in-camera review of their personnel files ( usually offered up by the prosecutor if their personnel file has derogatory information ).
If there was an internal investigation of their actions and administrative charges are initiated, it becomes part of their personnel file.
Just a comment on Flynn: How could his lawyer allow him to be questioned by the FBI? Same comment for Kushner.
Peter Strzok must have used his FBI supplied government phone/computer for his liaisons and communications with the bimbo FBI lawyer. If he did he is a jerk. Too cheap to get his own phone? What happened to our FBI? Who are these people?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can Trump/his lawyers subpoena these communications?
LikeLiked by 1 person
You would be shocked to learn what is available to and must be provided to the defense at trial especially when an informant or agent testifies. As stated above, they even have access to the agents personnel file.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This tells me we have some white hats on our side.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No surprise.
I know this is a stretch, but is it possible there is some sort of parallel investigation going on maybe almost in plain sight? I’m thinking something like the parallel banking system written about here by Sundance recently. Except the parallel parties are the Inspectors General. I’d love to know more about the IGs fared during the previous administration.
Do we think we’ll see their communication? No. But I’m sure it’s filled with words like orange, cheeto, buffoon, and f-bombs. These people remind me of high-school bullies.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It would be sweet though….maybe Assange has and will release them!
If that agent takes the stand at trial, the defense will get everyone one of his emails related to the investigation and other related communications. They can even asked for his government car files and gas receipts and FBI tracking data on the GPS installed in his government vehicle. All to impeach his credibility. Guys like Strzok are so brazen and corrupted, that hey use their government credit cards to rent hotel rooms for their affairs.
FBI SA Strzok – affair with
FBI lawyer Page – worked for
Deputy Director McCabe – BFF with
Mueller, Comey and clinton …..
The incest never ends..
Ethics is not a word that the left takes seriously at all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Traditional ethics and morality have NO place in progressive globalism.
Putin’s Christmas speech last year addressed that problem. His words were not broadcast in the US of course and this exposes yet another reason why DemocRATS and the western media hates him.
If I were the DOJ I would be all over this like flys on ……er, you know what. Lord have mercy on all those who have broken the law in the attempt to disparage the President. I believe when he has reached a tipping point, it will get very very ugly. It’ll be legal but ugly. People will be fired, indicted and tried by the score. My guess is 20+ will be looking for good legal counsel. The Saturday Night Massacre will pale in comparison. “You ain’t seen nuth’n yet.” Okay, I’ll snap out of it. Barkeep – give me another double before I lose all my senses.
The fact that these two individuals engaged in an extramarital affair is so telling as to the nature of their true character. Unfortunately, in our present culture and society, behavior like that is considered normal, or tolerated. If they had no regard for a deeply meaningful promise towards their respective spouses, how much regard could they possibly have towards the integrity of their job as investigators.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Would you mind telling me what he saw in this Lisa Page ,Mom,POTUS,Lisa Page
‘any port in a storm’ ?
In the OJ Simpson trial, racist statements previously made by lead detective Mark Fuhrman were played on tape before the court. This tainted all the physical evidence Fuhrman had generated or touched. We all know the rest. So too here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What I heard is that WaPo is trying to snake a story about Mueller removing FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page after the announcement of Michael Flynn’s plea deal. Judicial Watch will probably have to take them to court to get these too!!
Should be information that Jeff Sessions releases to the American public immediately. Of course that would require truth, honesty and accountability with the American people…… Yeah, not going to happen, eh?
Two Clinton supporters that cleared her email “matter”. That worked for the Attorney General that met with Hillary’s husband on a Phoenix tarmac right before the unrecorded questioning of Hillary Clinton and subsequent dismissal of the “matter”.
We will have to wait for their book deal…..”What Happened, The Sequel” and “What Happened,, The Continuing Saga”
Why did Peter Strzok not recuse himself from the Muh Russian Collusion Case? Why doesn’t he recuse himself from the Agency (FBI) for heaven’s sake?
So, imagine you’re having an affair and you and your sweetheart both work at the FBI. Why would you text sensitive political messages to each other that could easily harm your careers and not just save it for pillow talk? Was this political back and forth really that important that it couldn’t wait a bit to discuss face to face? Talk about stupid. And arrogant….probably thought nobody would ever care enough to look into it.
It just boggles the mind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably thought Hillary was a shoe-in, ergo they were safe.
” Among federal law enforcement officials, there is great concern that exposure of the texts they exchanged may be used by the president and his defenders to attack the credibility of the Mueller probe, and the FBI more broadly, according to the people familiar with the matter”
I’m just imagining if the president was Obama how WaPo would have worded it, something like: ‘there should be great concern these texts have compromised the investigation entirely’
LikeLiked by 1 person
HR? I thought the Chinese grabbed all the personnel files…
Is their anyone who is not corrupt to the core in D.C. and the MSM? (other than President Trump). Is there anyone in that cesspool that is honorable and has one decent, good bone in their body? As each day passes I have less and less faith that there is.
BTW, the Wapo article says Lisa Page “left” the investigative team in July. She didn’t actually “leave”. She was removed.
FBI chief Wrey should send the male clown to a ND field office, and his female lover to northern AL.
For which lover was the affair extramarital? Both? At DOD that is an immediate sack. OK [legally] at DOJ?
A highly-respected counterintelligence agent, yet apparently unaware that Hillary lost
From what I’ve read about Mueller’s team, I suspect there are a lot more just as bad as Peter Strzok on his team.
