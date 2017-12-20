“Andy” McCabe’s Transparent Motive For a Lost Dossier Memory….

In plain language the “Trump Project” was a joint 2016 FBI & DOJ counterintelligence operation to conduct wiretaps and surveillance upon the presidential campaign of Donald Trump. Operatives within the FBI and DOJ who were politically aligned with the Hillary Clinton campaign, weaponized the DOJ and FBI to undermine her political opposition.
Those who have been walking the deep weeds have a pretty strong understanding of Deputy FBI Director Andrew “Andy” McCabe’s risk profile and his role in the 2016 “Trump Project”. The Rosen report earlier today -based on investigators within the House Intelligence Committee- states McCabe has lost his memory around the timeline for the FBI’s FISA application and the Christoper Steele Russian Dossier as evidence therein.
If it can be shown the Steele Dossier was part of the underlying evidence within the FISA warrant (Sept./Oct. 2016), allowing wiretaps and surveillance of candidate Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, the foundation for a conspiracy becomes evident. If McCabe was aware of the origin, financing and use of the Steele Dossier in obtaining a FISA warrant, his exposure to a criminal conspiracy increases exponentially.
Understanding how Deputy McCabe’s risk profile increases in direct proportion to his attachment to the Steele Dossier explains his memory lapses, obfuscations and testimony toward his knowledge therein.
That said, House Representative Jim Jordan is the key person keeping congressional inquiry on this important facet. However, amid those gaining an increased understanding of the scale and scope, we find Representative Peter King discussing today:
.
Amid the increased discussions of congressional hearings, sunlight and closed door briefings, let us be very clear what is the motive for the strategy therein; and more importantly, what is at stake.
♦It is increasingly clear the entire purpose of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe was not to investigate some nefarious and innocuous Russian election interference; but rather with a Trump victory the same people who weaponized the FBI and DOJ to conduct the “Trump Project” needed to generate a shield or firewall to protect them from sunlight. The Mueller probe is that shield.
Those who are seeking answers to the most critical questions are now running into the officials within the scheme using the Mueller probe as a defensive shield so they do not have to answer questions. This is the primary purpose of the Mueller probe:
With hindsight it is now clear why the Democrats, the intelligence operatives, and their media allies were so adamant a Special Counsel probe be initiated. They planned to use Mueller’s investigation as a shield all along.
♦Secondly, the same FBI and DOJ officials, along with career FBI and DOJ lawyers and administrators, who are at risk from exposure within the plot, do not want to answer questions in public hearings. They are using closed sessions under the auspices of everything therein being “classified”. This venue and manner of testimony blocks congressional representatives from talking about the content publicly.
Everything is being structured to avoid public scrutiny. In essence these career co-conspirators are using the familiar DC system to protect themselves from ramifications of their plot reaching the public.
♦Having said that, it certainly appears we have one person on the side of justice who predicted this was going to happen. By all external appearances DOJ Office of Inspector General Michael Horowitz has moved proactively to set up as much transparency as possible upon his years-long investigation into the politicization of the FBI and DOJ.
In the past several months, in coordination with the Trump administration requesting review of all public communication tools to increase transparency, IG Horowitz has set up an OIG website for public transparency and accountability. Additionally, the OIG has a twitter account set up for quick dispatch of information – FOLLOW HERE.
IG Stimulated Releases of Information:
♦Release #1 was the FBI Agent Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page story; and the repercussions from discovering their politically motivated bias in the 2015/2016 Clinton email investigation and 2016/2017 Russian Election investigation.
♦Release #2 outlined the depth of FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page’s specific history in the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton to include the changing of the wording [“grossly negligent” to “extremely careless”] of the probe outcome delivered by FBI Director James Comey.
♦Release #3 was the information about DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr being in contact with Fusion GPS at the same time as the FISA application was submitted and granted by the FISA court; which authorized surveillance and wiretapping of candidate Donald Trump; that release also attached Bruce Ohr and Agent Strzok directly to the Steele Dossier.
♦Release #4 was information that Deputy Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was an actual contract employee of Fusion GPS, and was hired by F-GPS specifically to work on opposition research against candidate Donald Trump. Both Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr are attached to the origin of the Christopher Steele Russian Dossier.
♦Release #5 was the specific communication between FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page. The 10,000 text messages that included evidence of them both meeting with Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe to discuss the “insurance policy” against candidate Donald Trump in August of 2016.
This man McCabe is freakishly un-expressional.
He’s always got the same look on his face. Just weird.
That’s the whole purpose of a mask.
Criminal conspiracy by McCabe and how many others? And who was the one setting it up? They are all wearing masks.
General Flynn was indicted for forgetting much less than that.
Time for McCabe to get a taste of his own putrid medicine.
Don’t we think that the Statute of Limitations should be tolled for any crimes which come to light as a result of any information that could not be discussed or learned due to the ongoing OIG Investigation? Could be considered as yet another form of hiding the crime, which tolls the statute in other circumstances.
There is no Statute of Limitations on ‘fraud’, is there?
I don’t think there is.
Creating a false dossier is in itself a fraudulent action.
Presenting that false dossier to a FISA Judge is another act of fraud.
I think that everything related to the Steele Dossier is one big ball of Fraud.
So I would argue that there is no SOL on this whole mess.
McCabe needs to be fired and hire his own damned lawyers.
Frankly, McCabe and his wife are probably into enough bad things that they should get the Ethel and Julius Rosenberg award.
Ethel and Julius got jacked up for far less. Left behind two little boys.
I have a brother that suggested if one of these crooks was found guilty of treason and executed for it that might be a detriment to refilling the swamp anytime soon.
I tend to agree.
DOJ? AG Sessions?
sessions? rearranging the furniture in his office and sipping on summa dat swamp weasel bourbon…
Still with the “Sessions is doing nothing” meme? You need to troll somewhere else. Had you been paying attention and reading the information that has been presented at this site FOR MONTHS you would know the strategy, players, and timing of what is happening in this complex, multi-jurisdictional ssituation involving the media, government agencies, politicians, thousands of people (including non-Americans), hundreds of thousands of documents, and billions of dollars. The entire Deep State apparatus is arrayed against Trump — and you are wondering why it’s not going to an ideal timetable known only to you? This isn’t an episode of “CSI: Washington” to be solved in one hour so you can get back to posting trite, sophomoric comments.
Thousands of sealed indictments are now in federal courts waiting to be unsealed *after* ongoing investigations are concluded; unsealing them now would compromise other investigations and tip off those who are the subject matter of other investigations. Grand jury investigations are done quietly, and can take months — even years — before issuing an indictment. SInce neither the IG nor Congress can only provide information to law-enforcement agencies, who do you think put those sealed indictments in place?
Since the IG and Congress can only provide information to law-enforcement agencies (they have no prosecutorial powers), who do you think put those sealed indictment in place?
Bottom line: My favorite President will fire Jeff Sessions in a heartbeat when he stops doing his job. Honestly tho, I have been suckered into the anti-Sessions propaganda a time or two myself.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Great comment ZM, and exactly right.
lol – at the personal insults
one of the reason i post here is the promise of civil conversation
and i’ll continue to post my opinion regarding swamp weasels jeff sessions.
rob rosenstein, wray, mccabe, horowitz etc…
i’m happy to entertain, yours
don’t take it personally, k?
or just move along
Your posting of trite one-liners without facts or analysis is not “civil conversation” — it’s trolling, so it wasn’t a personal insult – it was factually correct. I will continue to call you out on your nonsense.
And still you have not provided any facts, analysis, of counterarguments.
High level organized criminals are extremely difficult to convict of a serious crime. It took Treasury 2.5 years to get Capone, and he operated in the open and had diminished mental capacity due to syphillis. Others?
Arnold Rothstein. Mr Big. Never served a day.
Bugsy Seigel. Murdered dozens, perhaps hundreds. Made millions. Tried and aquitted for one murder.
Meyer Lansky. Made a fortune, siphoned millions out of Cuban casinos. Jailed breifly on a minor gambling charge
Johnny Torrio. Built the Capone outfit, walked away with $30 million (almost a half billion in today’s dollars). Did two years for tax evasion.
Sessions is the guy for the job before us
No kidding. Getting tired of this.
Don’t pick on Sessions.
1) He knows a lot about the IG investigation.,
2) He knows that congressional committee investigations are worthless.,
3) He knows that Mueller has nothing.,
4) He knows, that based on the IG report, he will have to arrest many DOJ and FBI officials.,
5) He recused himself so that when he performs step 4 he can’t be accused of any shenanigans.
OR,
He is a puppet with Soros’ hand stuck up his behind.
sessions is being fair and deliberative… he’s building consensus within the department and creating the foundation and momentum necessary to take warranted action…
LikeLiked by 2 people
i’ll go with the “OR” LOL
but not quite so graphically ;O
And Rosenstein put all this is play by naming Mueller SC knowing full well what he was doing. His head should be the first to roll soon. Leave Mueller flapping in the breeze. It’s on AG Sessions that any of this happened at all. Trump will have to replace him in due time. I think he’s gone by the end of 2018.
LikeLiked by 3 people
sessions, rosenstein, wray, mccabe and horowitz
the swamp operative gang of 5 holding the Trump presidency and MAGA hostage…
and then there’s the swamp “congress” and the swamp “media”
but they’re ALL just taking orders, playing their parts, reading their SCRIPTS of course
bad ACTORS, you could say ;O
Well please let me know why Trump has not gotten rid of Sessions, Rosenstein and others. And where the hay did you come up with the thought that they are holding Trump and MAGA hostage? Give me an others factual evidence to believe instead of hearsay to back up your claims.
Gone by the end of 2017.
There, fixed it for you.
ya’ think?
now that would be a holiday GIFT!
Yeah that’s the only snag in the theory that Muller & Co are there to cover up. As much as I believe it is the reason.
If Rosenstein is a white hat as SD purports, then the only conclusion is that he was not aware of the real reason why Comey wanted Mueller installed. But if he is overseeing Muellers work without noticing there are a few things wrong, then he is either dumb, or complicit.
t is conjecture on your part and devoid of factual evidence to the contrary.
Sorry left out that. “That is conjecture on your part and devoid of factual evidence to the contrary.”
Rep. Pete King is my representative; is he enmeshed in the swamp? After this interview with Martha, my opinion has changed.
The stench of decomposing rot coming from the swamp is getting stronger.
That rat sitting at the top of the pyramid? Yep, the fish stinks from the head, down.
King is the one Maria Bartiromo keeps asking about the Awan case. King never answers her.
king is just another “bad actor”
they are ALL swamp puppets…ALL of them
sorry to break the news, Minnie ;O
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is he always that “twitchy”?
Peter King (RINO-NY)
1. Never Trumper
2. Openly supported Hellery for NY Senator over the Republican candidate.
3. Swills Swamp juice for breakfast.
Grrrrr. The read on Mueller keeps switching back and forth. It’s infuriating.
And this young guy on Tucker’s show wasted no time throwing Sessions under the bus.
How will this ever be resolved??? !!!!
TBH – it NEVER will, until American workers and taxpayers of any and every “partisan” affiliation stop recognizing these so called “leaders” who are simply script reading puppets for their globalist QUADRILLIONAIRE masters, and go to Washington and throw them out on their ears…
but i don’t see that happening, so…
oh well ;O
So, IG Horowitz is the only hope that we can rely on to shine the light on these cock roaches?
LikeLiked by 1 person
unfortunately – because that swamp puppet is in the bag, as they say ‘O
sounds DoJ is running its own investigations…
there’s also a counterintel fbi team working on leaks…
If the OIG report blows this all up in January….won’t Mueller pretty much need to shut his investigation down?
Is the IG allowed access to FISA documents?
Is congress allowed access to Fisa Docs?
The DOJ (AG Sessions??) position on that is apparently “no”.
According to banter at Wray’s testimony last week, the committee he was in has oversight of FISA. So, where is it, swamp creatures?
normally it is not a wise move to withhold documents from an IG (believe me, I could tell you some stories when someone or some unit tried to do that to me…HINT: I always won). That being said, a lot depends on who “owns” the document(s) in question…if the document is exclusively the property of DOJ, I don’t see how it could be withheld from a lawful request from their own IG. However, if the document belongs to another agency or is jointly “owned”, that is a whole ‘nother question…for example, in the nuclear weapons world there are many classified documents that are jointly issued by both DoD and DOE, each having their own classification systems such as Secret (DoD) and Restricted Data (DOE) – we had to be very careful whenever we handled such material so as not to unnecessarily “irritate” our DOE brethren. I know virtually nothing about FISA documents, but my guess is that they are jointly held by both the Executive Branch and the Judicial Branch and classified at the highest levels which would be an even bigger headache than documents created by two departments of the same branch of government. I’m probably on thin ice here and out of my comfort zone a bit, but hey, what do I know?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unless he says there is none, he continues.
If not him then someone else. It has to come to a logical conclusion.
Since they’re chasing unicorns, it can never come to an end. Someone will always see a shadow or something that could be “something”.
There is no logic to any of this.
There are multiple crimes and multiple wrong doing by everyone involved. That doesn’t seem to gain much traction.
Hillary, DNC, DWS, Obama, his Administration, FBI, DOJ, Steele, Russians are all lined up and ready to be picked off like sitting ducks.
But everyone is still looking at Trump. Even though there is nothing and has not been any evidence they will continue.
They are working off the theory that they need to turn over ever grain of sand, not boulders or rocks, but grains of sand. Because until you do you can never be to 100% sure.
PDJT said the Mueller SC should be wrapping up soon (I think he indicated a few weeks). He knows something we do not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And how is it, at a closed door session, that McCabe is allowed to bring in ‘friends’ with extra pairs of eyes and ears?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I go back and forth between being ecstatic and demoralized. I wonder if others are feeling the same ups and downs?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Some do, some don’t.
Me? I’ve got a lot of faith that things are gonna work out Just.Fine.
Taking down a Global Swamp is not child’s play. Takes a while.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Believe nothing of what you hear and only half of what you see. The ups and downs will stop.
Reality is not formed by our reaction to what we think we know. Stop playing the game.
LikeLiked by 1 person
turn your frustration into a calm resolve to obtain truth and restore justice…
LikeLike
Like jolly old St. Nick, Mueller and his investigation into non-existent Trump wrongdoings never seems to go away. Hillary and Obama seem keen on giving us gifts of false realities. We are witnessing the continued political weaponization of the FBI.
https://grrrgraphics.com/santa-mueller/
Instead of investigating Trump, let’s investigate the corruption of the FBI itself.
–Ben Garrison
LikeLiked by 7 people
#BreakingNews: Demoted DOJ official Bruce Ohr to testify to Senate Intelligence tomorrow pic.twitter.com/GZjVh3GQcH
— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) December 20, 2017
LikeLiked by 2 people
He should be asked about Fusion GPS and Awan.
So, since the DoJ and FBI are shown to be extremely corrupt and dirty as Hell and the crooks obviously are not going to self-indict and self-prosecute, when are we going to see a Special Prosecutor? Who is supposed to appoint him?
sessions would appoint, but he’ll need some consensus and a solid argument… this takes time to establish.
Grand Jury.
Correction: Is it not fortunate and somewhat ironic, that SC Mueller’s investigation has been front and center, while the OIG quietly conducted it’s own investigation… into the same black hats that the Mueller is attempting to keep in the dark.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well done, Sundance. You have all the puzzle pieces interlocked. Looking forward to some judicial hell-fire on these people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who will be manning the cannon, in that case? I don’t see it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where do you think the thousands of sealed indictments in federal courts recently have come from? If you have been paying attention and reading this site (and not just skimming headlines), you wouldn’t have to ask that question.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Would you be surprised if “the thousands of sealed indictments” suddenly go missing?
LikeLike
Would you be surprised that you are you engaging in mindless, hyperventilating, click-bait conjecture?
LikeLike
Not mindless. Quite calm. No link to click. A question isn’t a conjecture.
Seriously, the depth of DC corruption is unimaginable.
LikeLike
A question formed on the basis of incomplete information is the textbook definition of conjecture. Look it up.
LikeLike
For the sake of the country, I hope that this criminal band will end up in court and trial won’t be behind closed doors. Transparency is of the most importance.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can we declare them terrorists, lock them up, send to Gitmo,
LikeLiked by 2 people
You made me laugh thanks 4sure! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t like the idea that justice hangs in the balance based on the OIG report. What if Horowitz is a black hat – then the whole things gets swept under the rug?
LikeLiked by 1 person
White Hats seem to turn gray and black at a frightening pace.
there is NO question that horowitz is their boy
watch…
The President can declassify anything. He will wait for the actors to act and respond accordingly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here is the documented history of Horowitz.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where’s Sylvia’s shovel? I heard it is a big beautiful shovel, with a big beautiful whack.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sylvia’s shovel is legendary and should strike fear into the hearts of those she finds shovel-worthy.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
And what exactly did the CIA verify???? Such absolute BS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The SOB was deep into the whole conspiracy.
He was pushing the Russia/Putin being evil meme and focusing Trump/Putin being best buds. The GOPe scum like Jeb Bush and Rubio was pushing it as well and were attacking Trump on the campaign trail about Trump/Putin. Hillary was using it in the debates.
They all knew Barry had their backs. That’s why they were sure they would not get caught. Some one told them the POTUS had their backs. And that Hillary as future POTUS had their backs, With that kind of protection, most criminals would do anything. Murder Seth Rich? Why not.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well that was a depressing read.
The White Hats in the House are pushing forward under the leadership of Devin Nunes! What excites me the most is that Trey Gowdy isn’t participating.
https://www.politico.com/amp/story/2017/12/20/house-republicans-quietly-investigate-doj-fbi-310121?__twitter_impression=true
From the article linked above:
A group of House Republicans has gathered secretly for weeks in the Capitol in an effort to build a case that senior leaders of the Justice Department and FBI improperly — and perhaps criminally — mishandled the contents of a dossier that describes alleged ties between President Donald Trump and Russia, according to four people familiar with their plans.
A subset of the Republican members of the House intelligence committee, led by Chairman Devin Nunes of California, has been quietly working parallel to the committee’s high-profile inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. They haven’t informed Democrats about their plans, but they have consulted with the House’s general counsel.
The people familiar with Nunes’ plans said the goal is to highlight what some committee Republicans see as corruption and conspiracy in the upper ranks of federal law enforcement. The group hopes to release a report early next year detailing their concerns about the DOJ and FBI, and they might seek congressional votes to declassify elements of their evidence.
The group is relying on the same documents and testimony provided by top Obama administration officials — such as former acting attorney general Sally Yates, former attorney general Loretta Lynch and former UN ambassador Samantha Power — who were grilled as part of the intelligence committee’s broader Russia probe.
It’s unclear how many members of the intelligence committee are participating in the side effort. Lawmakers on the full committee interviewed by POLITICO refused to discuss it.
“I don’t talk about what we do behind closed doors,” said Rep. Mike Conaway (R-Texas), who’s leading the intelligence committee’s bipartisan Russia probe. “I’m not going to talk about that,” said Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.), another member of the panel.
A congressional aide with knowledge of the meetings said Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) was not among the participants.
The Nunes-led group is the latest evidence of an increasingly toxic and bruising confrontation between Republicans on Capitol Hill and the highest ranks of the justice system. Some Hill Republicans are irate about the Justice Department’s refusal to provide more details about its investigation of Trump associates’ ties to Russia. They’re also frothing over the FBI’s handling of the Trump-Russia dossier, which GOP lawmakers have openly mocked as “discredited” and “disproven.”
In recent weeks, GOP lawmakers have berated top Justice Department officials and threatened to hold them in contempt of Congress, and a couple of rank-and-file members described ongoing investigations of Trump associates in startling terms — including as a potential “coup” attempt. On Wednesday, Fox News reported that Nunes intends to subpoena senior FBI agents connected to the dossier.
Earlier this week, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) called for the FBI’s deputy director, Andrew McCabe, to be replaced amid claims by Republicans of anti-Trump bias infecting the bureau. And Gowdy, the chairman of the House oversight committee, joined House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte on Tuesday to request interviews with senior FBI officials as early as Thursday — which some lawmakers say is the precursor to subpoenas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance – I believe there is contradictory evidence to your take on Mueller being (essentially) a black hat operation to run interference by covering for those involved in this scheme.
1. Trump interviewed Mueller for FBI director, and Mueller was appointed Special Counsel THE NEXT DAY by deputy AG Rod Rosenstein
2. Mueller was granted a sweeping ethics waiver, again by Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein, as a part of his appointment as SC https://www.politico.com/story/2017/12/12/justice-mueller-ethics-waiver-russia-291707
3. August 8th, 2017 this article surfaces in USA Today, claiming that Trump, although publically expressing consternation at the Russia investigation, has been privately sending messages of “appreciation” to Mueller & team as to what they have been doing. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2017/08/08/donald-trump-exchanged-private-messages-special-counsel-mueller/547917001/
Peter Strzok’s departure from Mueller’s Team was reported shortly after this, on August 16.
http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/special-counsels-russia-probe-loses-top-fbi-investigator/story?id=49249486
4. Trump’s own behavior does not seem consistent with Mueller performing as a black hat in all this, given the problems that would create for Trump team in general. We’d expect to see him acting differently, rather than SPECIFICALLY and CLEARLY saying that he has no intention of firing or questioning Mueller at any turn.
I believe that Mueller is still there because he is creating some beneficial outcome for POTUS and co. What that is remains to be seen, but Trump would certainly be aware if Mueller was acting as a black hat and impeding the reformation of the FBI’s credibility.
Any thoughts here?
The fact Mueller met with our President, Sessions and Rosenstein the day before he was named SC is not a coincidence. It gives me hope!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I go back and forth on Mueller as well. There is simply not enough information available yet. We are focused on the cointel op people he brought onboard, but they are low level lightweights compared to some of the heavy breathers Mueller has working for him. Check it out. Read the bios of the SC team.
Sundance = How logic defeats the Swamp!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“With hindsight it is now clear why the Democrats, the intelligence operatives, and their media allies were so adamant a Special Counsel probe be initiated. They planned to use Mueller’s investigation as a shield all along.”
And Mueller only happened because Sessions recused himself.
It’s small world for uncle Jeff’s cheer squad..
This is exactly how they take your children away, only add 10 more degrees of shadiness.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
This POS is the manifestation of the artificial fungus that grows in the DC metropolitan area. There is a reason why the FIVE richest counties in the USA are contiguous to the District of Columbia.
Our federal government has subsidized this aberration of the American experience. Removing the federally-subsided per-diem, the property values of this stain of Americana have created more millionaires per capita than anywhere else on the globe (except for Monaco).
We the people have enabled this artificial enclave and subsidized their lifestyle.
The free-market has never challenged the precepts of building on swampland, but when the reconciliation occurs, it will underscore the fractuous underpinnings of our capital.
The strength of America is exponentially empowered by its distance from the flagpole. We the people get it. The wankers inDC will learn it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not sure how this plays out. The government is a self insulating entity, & they have almost all their bases covered. The concept of three separate branches becomes a moot point when all branches are overseen by one corrupt influence
One way to crack it is if someone has evidence, on paper or tape, but chances are good anyone with evidence would commit a Hillary brand “suicide” before any evidence is produced
What really bothers me is the thought of the white hats agreeing that something like this, something this big, would be bad for the country & keeping it under wraps. I can only imagine what other outrageous scandals & crimes were known but never exposed due to the “sensitivity” of the matter
This kind of bull**** has to be exposed if we’re ever going to stop it. I don’t care if it shakes the foundations of America to it’s core. We’ll never fix it if the real problems are kept hidden
Do you know what is going on with the terminally ill whistle blower that was outed? What about his testimony?
The criminal cabal has chained down the Individuality and Spirit of the American Empire Entreprenurial Enterprise Machine, Economy and Culture.. They have by design stagnated and robbed generations of progress and development toward the advancement of mankind.. All the while distracting the natives with various beads and trinkets of twitter and facebook.. Dark Ages 2.0.. Same shit, different day..
“..The political system in Washington DC has become so massive it is now capable of protecting itself..”
This is a very big and dangerous problem..
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump can end quickly all this nonsense being use to coverup and withhold the affidavit used in the application for the FISA Warrant. Quite simple. Declassify the affidavit and order the DOJ to release immediately. It’s just a matter of DJT’s timing now
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is my belief that they were spying on Trump since 2013. Going back through the news archives the FBI wire tapped Trump Tower to find information on someone who was renting office space and supposedly money laundering. I don’t believe they ever stopped after that event, as surely POTUS would have been discussing a Presidential run with family around that time? I believe they sought a FISA to provide cover for the fact the wiretaps/spying were never removed in 2013
LikeLike
LikeLike
Wouldn’t that have been Manafort?
Interesting analysis on this by one of my favorite go-to guys on Twitter:
LikeLike
LikeLike
The most unsettling aspect of this ongoing saga is that the opposing sides are all American citizens due to unrestrained political rancor. Some of the alleged conspirators have reached the highest levels in unelected branches of government including the FBI and DoJ. The bogus Russian Collusion investigation began as a ruse where supposedly concerned Americans (or dupes of both parties) were taking on the evil Russians but it has morphed into a regrettable homegrown battle between fellow Americans.
The Democrats and their political leaders allowed (and/or encouraged) these alleged abuses of power to fester and grow inside the very agencies that were built to combat and prosecute such actions. Destiny, fate or God has given this Republican Congress, Director Wray and A/G Jeff Sessions the difficult task of purging the gov’t of–or prosecuting–guilty high level fellow Americans in order to regain the trust and confidence of the American people and making the FBI etc. great and trustworthy again. Will it happen for the good of the nation or be another Clintonesque nothing burger?
LikeLike
I wonder if CIA IG is investigating to ensure the previous CIA chief followed proper procedures in verifying dossier?
