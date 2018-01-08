DOJ “Small Group Official” Bruce Ohr Demoted Again – Removed From Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force…

The walls continue closing in. The STORY IS GETTING OUT. The Bigger media voices will eventually catch up to the story. Right now the scale of the story is so large, and the consequences so damaging to the Republic, they are scared to call it out… but that won’t last too much longer. They can’t ignore it much longer.
As OIG (Michael Horowitz) and Congressional Investigators (Nunes, Goodlatte, Grassley) begin assembling the evidence against the corrupt DOJ and FBI officials, the current DOJ/FBI leadership begin working in concert to position the corrupt.
Former FBI Counterintelligence #2, Peter Strzok, is now holding down a chair in the Human Resources Department; FBI/DOJ Attorney Lisa Page, previously “Andy” McCabe’s legal aide – now carrying legal ebola, wanders aimlessly amid the halls of Main Justice; FBI Chief Legal Counsel Jim Baker is currently in charge of stapler inventory; FBI Asst. Director McCabe is trying to make it to retirement in March… and today the previously disciplined DOJ attorney Bruce Ohr takes another demotion.
WASHINGTON DC – A Justice Department official demoted late last year for concealing his meetings with the men behind the anti-Trump “dossier” has been stripped of yet another title, Fox News has learned.
Bruce Ohr is no longer head of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.
Separately, sources familiar with the discussions tell Fox News that the Justice Department is expected to comply with demands from the House Intelligence Committee to provide Ohr for an interview. He is scheduled to visit the committee on Jan. 17, sources said.
Fox News first reported in December that Ohr had been demoted from the position of associate deputy attorney general, after it was revealed he had conducted undisclosed meetings with dossier author Christopher Steele and Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm that produced the salacious document.
At the time of his demotion, DOJ officials told Fox News that Bruce Ohr had been “wearing two hats,” and would fall back to his other title and portfolio – as head of OCDETF.
Now, Ohr has been stripped of that role as well; former deputy director Thomas Padden is now acting director. It is unclear where Ohr has landed, only that he is still an employee with the Department of Justice.
One DOJ insider joked that Ohr might end up in “one of those offices without a phone.” (read more)
Department of Justice Assoc. Deputy Attorney General Bruce G Ohr was demoted because he had working relationships with dossier author Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS; and -more importantly or perhaps ‘conveniently’- according to James Rosen, Bruce Ohr did not reveal his October 2016 contacts with MI6 agent Steele or Glenn Simpson (Fusion-GPS) to DOJ leadership. (LINK)
However, the ongoing Dossier story gets far more intriguing when we overlay that Bruce G Ohr’s wife, Nellie H. Ohr, actually worked for Fusion GPS and likely helped guide/script the Russian Dossier. (Link)
Contacted by Fox News, investigators for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) confirmed that Nellie H. Ohr, wife of the demoted official, Bruce G. Ohr, worked for the opposition research firm last year. The precise nature of Mrs. Ohr’s duties – including whether she worked on the dossier – remains unclear but a review of her published works available online reveals Mrs. Ohr has written extensively on Russia-related subjects. HPSCI staff confirmed to Fox News that she was paid by Fusion GPS through the summer and fall of 2016.
But wait, it doesn’t stop there… Mrs. Nellie Ohr was not only a Fusion GPS contracted employee, but she was also part of the CIA’s Open Source Works, in Washington DC (link)
Both Mr. and Mrs Ohr worked on a collaborative group project surrounding International Organized Crime. (pdf here) Page #30 Screen Shot Below
But wait, it gets even better.
A month after Hillary Clinton hired Fusion GPS (April 2016) to sub-contract retired British MI6 agent Christopher Steele to write the opposition research report “the Trump Russia Dossier”, Fusion GPS employee Nellie Ohr applied for a HAM radio license (May 23rd 2016); a communication tool that would allow Nellie Ohr and Christopher Steele the ability to communicate outside the normal risk of communication intercepts.
Keeping in mind, both Bruce and Nellie Ohr’s subject matter skill-set within the DOJ would provide them with a comprehensive understanding of how to network and communicate with international actors outside the traditional risk of communication intercepts. In short, Mrs. Nelli Ohr would know that using HAM radio frequencies would be a way to avoid the risk of U.S. intelligence intercepts on her communications.
The Clinton Campaign hired Fusion GPS in April 2016. Fusion GPS then sub-contracted retired British Intel MI6 agent Christopher Steele to write the Russian Dossier. A month later, May 23rd 2016, Fusion GPS employee Nellie Ohr gets HAM radio license.
So are we to believe it’s COINCIDENTAL? All of a sudden, a 60(ish)-year-old woman decides to use a HAM radio the month after contracting with Christopher Steele for a Russian opposition research dossier on Donald Trump?
Nonsense.
One way to ensure secure communications would be the use of HAM radio operations. You simply establish the frequency to use, and the time of the conversation, and presto. That’s it. “Red-Dog-One to Red-Dog-Two, come in?” etc. Though a FCC license is not needed to listen “only to transmit”, as in: send out information.
Fortunately, this FCC license application now becomes evidence of an intent to subvert traditional communications intercepts… which, when combined with the other growing trails of evidence showing Fusion GPS schemes around the manufacturing of the Dossier, gets more interesting.
Mrs. Nellie Ohr, a Fusion GPS contracted employee, gets HAM radio license May 2016.
Following along the timeline:
In June/July 2016 an initial DOJ FISA request is denied. This is simultaneous to FBI agent Strzok direct contact with Christopher Steele and the preliminary draft of the Russian dossier.
Then in August 2016, Christopher Steele goes to Sir Andrew Wood to ask him to act as a go-between to reach Senator John McCain. [Trying to give his dossier credibility]
Meanwhile throughout July, August and Sept 2016 Fusion GPS is paying journalists (NYT, ABC, NBC, Washington Post and Mother Jones, etc.) to listen to Christopher Steele and simultaneously shopping the dossier to them.
Soon thereafter, October 2016 – The Obama administration, through FBI Agent Peter Strzok and DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr, submits a new, more narrow application to the FISA court, now focused on a computer server in Trump Tower suspected of links to Russian banks. The second FISA application is accepted and a surveillance warrant is granted.
♦April ’16 Clinton hires Fusion GPS
♦April ’16 Fusion GPS hires Christopher Steele
♦May ’16 Nellie Ohr gets HAM radio license.
♦June/July ’16 FBI Agent Strzok meets w/ Steele
♦June ’16 DOJ FISA request denied.
♦July ’16 FBI counterintelligence operation begins
♦Oct. ’16 Peter Strzok and Bruce Ohr meet w/ Christopher Steele
♦Oct. ’16 FISA request granted.
All evidence points in one direction. No evidence points in any other direction.
The Steele dossier is a product aided by Nellie Ohr that underpinned the DOJ National Security Division FISA application. The FISA application was a product constructed by FBI agent Strzok, DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr and FBI/DOJ lawyer Lisa Page under the authority granted to them by senior FBI and DOJ leadership: •John P Carlin Asst. AG in charge of DOJ National Security Division, •Asst. AG Sally Yates, •FBI Director of Counterintelligence W.H. “Bill” Priestap, •FBI Asst. Director Andrew McCabe and •FBI Director James Comey.
I keep wondering if the “insurance” policy really means covering the illegal and mass surveillance of the Trump campaign with the Russia collusion story. The cover is insurance to legitimize the surveillance in the event of a Trump win.
Nunes has done a splendid job! Anyone else notice that Bobblehead Schiffless has darned near disappeared? Even the media knows the Main Man is back in town.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Lack of patience is one, just one, of my many character flaws so all this waiting is hard for me. It makes me irritable. Not a good thing.
However, I keep thinking about Sundance writing about the need to sort of feed this stuff out in smallish parcels to the public so that they can absorb and understand it bit by bit. I think it is even kind of true for us who are political junkies and true believers or we probably wouldn’t be here reading this stuff we’d be rebuilding vintage muscle cars in our garage, crocheting baby blankets, gardening, or something useful.
Sometimes I am so overwhelmed by the enormity of the scope of the corruption that I find it hard to accept. And then, a few hours later or the next day there’s more. It just keeps coming.
We HAVE to understand it and absorb it. We HAVE to be able to explain it. Because the time is going to come when our friends and family will be looking bewildered and frightened and wondering when and how did this happen while they were out coaching soccer and attending PTA meetings??? We will be needed then, bigly.
Every time we are given another piece of the puzzle I think of
“Small bites Baron Small bites”
Yes, Sylvia. This is where “seek first to understand then to be understood” comes into play for me.
Needless to say, I read Sundance’s phenomenal analysis on a daily basis and I still have much to absorb when new facts are provided.
Grateful to know CTH is archived because I continue to need reinforcements.
Thank you for all you do, Sundance. You are an amazing patriot and teacher.
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
Knowing all this from being a regular reader of CT, then listening to the corrupt news media saying that our President is inept, stupid or mentally unstable, makes me madder than hell. I have to tune out so I won't blow a gasket. The arrests can't start soon enough. And BTW, where is Hillary Clinton lately??? (Aside from burning evidence at her house)
LikeLiked by 6 people
Rush is all over Sundance's work….All over it
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree. That's cool, he has a big platform to get the word out.
"BD there is no doubt in my mind that we will see each and everyone of these TREASONOUS BASTARDS take that perp walk."

From your lips to god's ear!
From your lips to god’s ear!
The left has been living a fantasy of Trump on the ropes. More like rope -a-dope when it comes to the shock and awe they are about to experience.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pussy hats and Antifa in the streets. Bank on it. It will be our job to try and talk down the more reasonable but uninformed citizens.
LikeLiked by 1 person
"Pussy hats and Antifa in the streets…" after jumping out of windows in a panic I thought you were going to say.
LikeLike
Only if the EO did not cut THEIR “bank on it.”
Many are merely mercenaries with no particular interest in “causes.”
No money, no marchie.
LikeLike
There won't be very many of them.
LikeLike
Who is the Glenn Simpson on the Open Source works page next to Nellie Ohr? Some poor guy with same name saying "not me!!"?
LikeLike
No it's more likely the same Glenn Simpson.
LikeLike
The media hates Trump because the media is in this conspiracy and RICO up to their chinny-chin-chins.
LikeLike
As a former Ham operator myself, the one limiting factor to the Technician class of license is that it is limited to line of sight (VHF) for most all intents and purposes. If used on the 2 Meter band, you have access to many repeaters, but it becomes rather cluttered with other hams. Now if you had a General class, Advanced class, or Extra class then you had the world at your fingertips. I've been out of it for a few years, but with the Technician class you only had to learn Morse Code at 5 WPM, which was Novice class (beginner)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keep in mind, although the 2nd FISA was approved in October'16, the investigation began back in July'16, per Comey. Amazing, they needed a legal justification to cover their crimes.
LikeLike
I would bring in every single one of their wives and tell them they will be sent to Marion, Illinois Federal Prison. The same prison that John Gotti spent his final miserable days before dying of cancer. 23 hours in a cell by yourself followed by 1 hour of yard time by yourself. Explain to them that is where they will be housed until the date of their execution. The execution will either be done through the Gas Chamber, Firing Squad or Electric Chair.

These women will sing like it is nobody's business. They will all sing on the husbands which is an added bonus. At this point make each and every one of their lives a living HELL!
These women will sing like it is nobody’s business. They will all sing on the husbands which is an added bonus. At this point make each and every one of their lives a living HELL!
LikeLike
Flep, I love that suggestion.
LikeLike
They should give you the job of putting the heat on these women.
I have a feeling you would break them in short order.
LikeLike
“But wait, it doesn’t stop there… Mrs. Nellie Ohr was not only a Fusion GPS contracted employee, but she was also part of the CIA’s Open Source Works, in Washington DC”
Sadly this bitc# got paid big bucks to do what she was doing. I want our money back!!
LikeLike
Maybe it can be clawed back by seizing their assets…
LikeLike
I would like to ask Mueller one question, and that is "how's your stupid Russian/Trump collusion shit investigation coming along'?
LikeLike
“Reduced to stapler inventory”
Thank you for channeling Milton, Sundance.
You bring levity to a dangerous, traitorous situation and it is appreciated, YUGELY!!
Then again, Milton always brings a smile, poor bloke 😁
LikeLike
Wonder if Ohr had any hand in downplaying Hezbollah's drug running in order to push Obama's Iran policy through?
LikeLike
One new thing in the first link above, "The Story is getting ….," Dan Bongino, is hat he says that Carlin worked for Mueller in the past. WTF?
LikeLike
So I’m reading another eye-popping stellar report by Sundance when this stops me:
“He is scheduled to visit the committee on Jan. 17”
Jan. 17. Why does that date sound familiar?
Oh right, that’s the “Fake News Awards” day!
Or is it….??
(permit this revisit to a delicious fantasy)
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/01/08/how-the-fbi-and-doj-intelligence-units-were-weaponized-around-congressional-oversight/comment-page-1/#comment-4823062
LikeLike
Sound like D AG Bruce Ohr finally had his TS clearance pulled. DOJ has always been very flippant about TS access anyways. Probably at the very least Bruce was a leaker to his wife, who subsequently communicated the leaks to MI-6. That HAM license is tradecraft, unless that women can come up with some long term hobby interest in HAM radio, very doubtful. Would not surprise me to find that the Ohr residence is within line of sight communications with GCHQ/Brit embassy top floor. https://www.google.com/maps/dir/"/maps+british+embassy+washington+dc/@38.9202534,-77.0673207,16z/data=!4m8!4m7!1m0!1m5!1m1!1s0x89b7b62e1ec29f39:0x21e0aab56c36667c!2m2!1d-77.0629412!2d38.9202743

Maybe the Hanssen mess did not get all the loose ends. http://www.nytimes.com/2002/05/16/us/spy-s-wife-speaks-after-taking-a-lie-test.html

Maybe the Oh So Social MI-6 made the Ohr's feel part of the inner circle.

Probably way to much G.O.T. watching in pajama's at DOJ/FBI – HQ.
Maybe the Hanssen mess did not get all the loose ends. http://www.nytimes.com/2002/05/16/us/spy-s-wife-speaks-after-taking-a-lie-test.html
Maybe the Oh So Social MI-6 made the Ohr’s feel part of the inner circle.
Probably way to much G.O.T. watching in pajama’s at DOJ/FBI – HQ.
LikeLike
I have been terribly despondent about falling for Outnumbered today.
But Bret Baier just reported that POTUS’ legal counsel is meeting for talks about ROE for a Trump-mueller meet in a few weeks.
All I ask is that it happens, on record, under oath–with our POTUS able to ask questions!
It will be over for Mueller–if he agrees.
LikeLike
I was thinking about Bruce Ohr’s current demotion from head of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force. Hmm. Drug Enforcement Task Force. Then I started wondering about whether Mr. Ohr was head of the OCDETF during Operation Cassandra:
https://www.politico.com/interactives/2017/obama-hezbollah-drug-trafficking-investigation/
A little bit of searching and I found an article in the Washington Times from March 2014 that has something curious in it:
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2014/mar/26/anti-drug-task-force-withholds-data-blocks-probes-/
The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces Program has a rogue unit dubbed the Fusion Center that may be limiting the overall program’s effectiveness, according to a report released Wednesday by the Justice Department’s inspector general.
The FUSION CENTER. Think about that. Interesting name there: Fusion Center. Where have I heard that name before?
In this video Judicial Watch video Director of Investigations and Research Chris Farrell discusses the OCDETF, Project Cassandra and Bruce Ohr (start at the 13:00 minute mark).
Was Bruce Ohr removed from the OCDETF due to his role in Project Cassandra? Is this new development coming from the IG discoveries? Questions. Questions.
