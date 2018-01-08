DOJ “Small Group Official” Bruce Ohr Demoted Again – Removed From Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force…

The walls continue closing in. The STORY IS GETTING OUT. The Bigger media voices will eventually catch up to the story. Right now the scale of the story is so large, and the consequences so damaging to the Republic, they are scared to call it out… but that won’t last too much longer. They can’t ignore it much longer.

As OIG (Michael Horowitz) and Congressional Investigators (Nunes, Goodlatte, Grassley) begin assembling the evidence against the corrupt DOJ and FBI officials, the current DOJ/FBI leadership begin working in concert to position the corrupt.

Former FBI Counterintelligence #2, Peter Strzok, is now holding down a chair in the Human Resources Department; FBI/DOJ Attorney Lisa Page, previously “Andy” McCabe’s legal aide – now carrying legal ebola, wanders aimlessly amid the halls of Main Justice; FBI Chief Legal Counsel Jim Baker is currently in charge of stapler inventory; FBI Asst. Director McCabe is trying to make it to retirement in March… and today the previously disciplined DOJ attorney Bruce Ohr takes another demotion.

WASHINGTON DC – A Justice Department official demoted late last year for concealing his meetings with the men behind the anti-Trump “dossier” has been stripped of yet another title, Fox News has learned. Bruce Ohr is no longer head of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force. Separately, sources familiar with the discussions tell Fox News that the Justice Department is expected to comply with demands from the House Intelligence Committee to provide Ohr for an interview. He is scheduled to visit the committee on Jan. 17, sources said.

Fox News first reported in December that Ohr had been demoted from the position of associate deputy attorney general, after it was revealed he had conducted undisclosed meetings with dossier author Christopher Steele and Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm that produced the salacious document. At the time of his demotion, DOJ officials told Fox News that Bruce Ohr had been “wearing two hats,” and would fall back to his other title and portfolio – as head of OCDETF. Now, Ohr has been stripped of that role as well; former deputy director Thomas Padden is now acting director. It is unclear where Ohr has landed, only that he is still an employee with the Department of Justice. One DOJ insider joked that Ohr might end up in “one of those offices without a phone.” (read more)

Department of Justice Assoc. Deputy Attorney General Bruce G Ohr was demoted because he had working relationships with dossier author Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS; and -more importantly or perhaps ‘conveniently’- according to James Rosen, Bruce Ohr did not reveal his October 2016 contacts with MI6 agent Steele or Glenn Simpson (Fusion-GPS) to DOJ leadership. (LINK)

However, the ongoing Dossier story gets far more intriguing when we overlay that Bruce G Ohr’s wife, Nellie H. Ohr, actually worked for Fusion GPS and likely helped guide/script the Russian Dossier. (Link)

Contacted by Fox News, investigators for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) confirmed that Nellie H. Ohr, wife of the demoted official, Bruce G. Ohr, worked for the opposition research firm last year. The precise nature of Mrs. Ohr’s duties – including whether she worked on the dossier – remains unclear but a review of her published works available online reveals Mrs. Ohr has written extensively on Russia-related subjects. HPSCI staff confirmed to Fox News that she was paid by Fusion GPS through the summer and fall of 2016.

But wait, it doesn’t stop there… Mrs. Nellie Ohr was not only a Fusion GPS contracted employee, but she was also part of the CIA’s Open Source Works, in Washington DC (link)

Both Mr. and Mrs Ohr worked on a collaborative group project surrounding International Organized Crime. (pdf here) Page #30 Screen Shot Below

But wait, it gets even better.

A month after Hillary Clinton hired Fusion GPS (April 2016) to sub-contract retired British MI6 agent Christopher Steele to write the opposition research report “the Trump Russia Dossier”, Fusion GPS employee Nellie Ohr applied for a HAM radio license (May 23rd 2016); a communication tool that would allow Nellie Ohr and Christopher Steele the ability to communicate outside the normal risk of communication intercepts.

Keeping in mind, both Bruce and Nellie Ohr’s subject matter skill-set within the DOJ would provide them with a comprehensive understanding of how to network and communicate with international actors outside the traditional risk of communication intercepts. In short, Mrs. Nelli Ohr would know that using HAM radio frequencies would be a way to avoid the risk of U.S. intelligence intercepts on her communications.

The Clinton Campaign hired Fusion GPS in April 2016. Fusion GPS then sub-contracted retired British Intel MI6 agent Christopher Steele to write the Russian Dossier. A month later, May 23rd 2016, Fusion GPS employee Nellie Ohr gets HAM radio license.

So are we to believe it’s COINCIDENTAL? All of a sudden, a 60(ish)-year-old woman decides to use a HAM radio the month after contracting with Christopher Steele for a Russian opposition research dossier on Donald Trump? Nonsense.

One way to ensure secure communications would be the use of HAM radio operations. You simply establish the frequency to use, and the time of the conversation, and presto. That’s it. “Red-Dog-One to Red-Dog-Two, come in?” etc. Though a FCC license is not needed to listen “only to transmit”, as in: send out information. Fortunately, this FCC license application now becomes evidence of an intent to subvert traditional communications intercepts… which, when combined with the other growing trails of evidence showing Fusion GPS schemes around the manufacturing of the Dossier, gets more interesting. Mrs. Nellie Ohr, a Fusion GPS contracted employee, gets HAM radio license May 2016. Following along the timeline: In June/July 2016 an initial DOJ FISA request is denied. This is simultaneous to FBI agent Strzok direct contact with Christopher Steele and the preliminary draft of the Russian dossier. Then in August 2016, Christopher Steele goes to Sir Andrew Wood to ask him to act as a go-between to reach Senator John McCain. [Trying to give his dossier credibility] Meanwhile throughout July, August and Sept 2016 Fusion GPS is paying journalists (NYT, ABC, NBC, Washington Post and Mother Jones, etc.) to listen to Christopher Steele and simultaneously shopping the dossier to them. Soon thereafter, October 2016 – The Obama administration, through FBI Agent Peter Strzok and DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr, submits a new, more narrow application to the FISA court, now focused on a computer server in Trump Tower suspected of links to Russian banks. The second FISA application is accepted and a surveillance warrant is granted. ♦April ’16 Clinton hires Fusion GPS

♦April ’16 Fusion GPS hires Christopher Steele

♦May ’16 Nellie Ohr gets HAM radio license.

♦June/July ’16 FBI Agent Strzok meets w/ Steele

♦June ’16 DOJ FISA request denied.

♦July ’16 FBI counterintelligence operation begins

♦Oct. ’16 Peter Strzok and Bruce Ohr meet w/ Christopher Steele

♦Oct. ’16 FISA request granted. All evidence points in one direction. No evidence points in any other direction. The Steele dossier is a product aided by Nellie Ohr that underpinned the DOJ National Security Division FISA application. The FISA application was a product constructed by FBI agent Strzok, DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr and FBI/DOJ lawyer Lisa Page under the authority granted to them by senior FBI and DOJ leadership: •John P Carlin Asst. AG in charge of DOJ National Security Division, •Asst. AG Sally Yates, •FBI Director of Counterintelligence W.H. “Bill” Priestap, •FBI Asst. Director Andrew McCabe and •FBI Director James Comey. The BIG Story