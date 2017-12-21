Oh Dear – Trail of Russian Dossier Origination Now Directly Leads to The Obama White House….

Several new developments happening today center around the FBI’s use of the Christopher Steele Dossier in gaining FISA warrants to wiretap and monitor the 2016 campaign of Donald Trump; ie. “The Trump Project”. Doug Ross continues to update the ongoing conspiracy Timeline – SEE HERE. And that timeline just gained a big addition from a recently discovered visitor to the White House.
Before going to the White House visitor angle, it’s important to express appreciation for Tablet Mag who did a deep dive into the Fusion-GPS connection to the creation of the Steele Dossier, and more specifically how Fusion-GPS head Glenn Simpson and his wife Mary Jacoby were instrumental in getting the dossier assembled and into the hands of the White House prior to the DOJ and FBI applying for the FISA warrant – SEE HERE.
Tablet Mag outlines how Mary Jacoby even bragged about getting the “Russiagate” narrative started:
A Tablet investigation using public sources to trace the evolution of the now-famous dossier suggests that central elements of the Russiagate scandal emerged not from the British ex-spy Christopher Steele’s top-secret “sources” in the Russian government—which are unlikely to exist separate from Russian government control—but from a series of stories that Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson and his wife Mary Jacoby co-wrote for TheWall Street Journal well before Fusion GPS existed, and Donald Trump was simply another loud-mouthed Manhattan real estate millionaire.
Understanding the origins of the “Steele dossier” is especially important because of what it tells us about the nature and the workings of what its supporters would hopefully describe as an ongoing campaign to remove the elected president of the United States.
[…] In a Facebook post from June 24, 2017, that Tablet has seen in screenshots, Jacoby claimed that her husband deserves the lion’s share of credit for Russiagate. (She has not replied to repeated requests for comment.) “It’s come to my attention that some people still don’t realize what Glenn’s role was in exposing Putin’s control of Donald Trump,” Jacoby wrote. “Let’s be clear. Glenn conducted the investigation. Glenn hired Chris Steele. Chris Steele worked for Glenn.”
This assertion is hardly a simple assertion of family pride; it goes directly to the nature of what became known as the “Steele dossier,” on which the Russiagate narrative is founded. (read more)
The Tablet-Mag outline shows the distinct trail of the finished Steele Dossier entering into the White House and how President Obama likely saw and reviewed the content. However, missing from the this report is an origination angle even more nefarious.
Remember, previous media reporting -in conjunction with Clinton campaign admissions- have confirmed the DNC and Clinton Campaign financed Fusion-GPS through their lawyers within Perkins Coie. Fusion then sub-contracted with retired British MI6 agent Christopher Steele to write the dossier.
The dates here are important because they tell a story.
The origin of the Clinton effort with Fusion-GPS was April 2016. That’s the same month Fusion hired Nellie Ohr, wife of DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr, to gather opposition research on candidate Trump. It would be most likely that Nellie Ohr was in contact with Christopher Steele. DOJ Deputy Attorney Bruce Ohr was later demoted for his unreported contacts with Christopher Steele and Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson.
However, there was another event in this April 2016 timeline which enhances the trail of the Dossier origination. [Hat Tip Katica] Check this out:
In April 2016 Mary Jacoby shows up on White House visitor logs meeting with President Obama officials. In April 2016 the Clinton Campaign and DNC hired Fusion-GPS to organize the Russia research, that later became known as the “Steele Dossier”.
The wife of Glenn Simpson (Fusion GPS), Mary B. Jacoby, with years of Russia-angled reporting –including Donald Trump– visits the White House in April 2016, at the same time as the DNC and Clinton hire Fusion GPS to conduct the opposition research on Donald Trump, surrounding Russia?
This timeline is entirely too obvious to be coincidental.
Expand slightly and consider:
April: Mary Jacoby, wife of Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson, visits the White House. The Clinton Campaign and DNC then hire Fusion GPS to conduct ‘Opposition Research’, with a Russian emphasis. Fusion GPS then hires Nellie Ohr who specializes in Russian-centric counterintelligence. Nellie Ohr then contacts MI6 agent Christopher Steele to write a Russian Dossier. A month later, May 2016: Nellie Ohr’s husband inside the DOJ, Bruce Ohr, is then working with FBI counterintelligence head Peter Strzok. By June 2016: Peter Strzok, Bruce Ohr and DOJ Attorney Lisa Page then apply for a FISA warrant.
June 24th, 2017, Mary Jacoby appears on Facebook taking credit for the origination of the Russiagate narrative.
This timeline is so transparent it’s deafening.
[More from the Tablet] Simpson and Jacoby had ID’d Manafort as a world-class sleazeball and they were right. A slick Georgetown Law grad running in GOP circles since the Reagan campaign, Manafort used his talents and connections to get paid by some very bad people. I would only add here that, in my personal experience, journalists are not in the habit of forgetting major stories they’ve written, especially stories with a character like Manafort at the center.
So when the Trump campaign named Paul Manafort as its campaign convention manager on March 28, 2016, you can bet that Simpson and Jacoby’s eyes lit up. And as it happened, at the exact same time that Trump hired Manafort, Fusion GPS was in negotiations with Perkins Coie, the law firm representing the Clinton campaign and the DNC, to see if there was interest in the firm continuing the opposition research on the Trump campaign they had started for the Washington Free Beacon. (more)
Mary Jacoby and Glenn Simpson – Fusion GPS
If the counterintelligence FISA warrant was obtained through deception, misleading/manipulated information, or fraud; and that warrant is what led to the wiretapping and surveillance of candidate Donald Trump and General Flynn; and that warrant was authorized by FISA Court Judge Contreras –who was the judge in Flynn’s case, and is now recused– the entire tenuous FBI and DOJ operation begins to collapse and the outline of a “conspiracy” becomes clearly evident.
The back-story to the FISA warrant is the cornerstone. The back-story contains both the FBI and the DOJ scheme. Expose it, remove it, and the entire ‘muh Russia’ conspiracy fraud collapses under the weight of sunlight. WATCH:
.
The great diversion – By Retired Admiral James A. Lyons – Monday, December 18, 2017Washington Times
https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/dec/18/the-great-diversion/
Russiaphopia is contagious and airborne….The virus strikes weak brained liberals only. It has turned millions in to brain dead Zombie Fanatics. There appears to be no cure. Be prepared. Russiaphobes are dangerous to themselves and others.
“The Walking Dread”
Don’t forget the Never Trumpets. Nor the host of hyphenated Conservatives.
That’ll explain why liberals smell so foul now.
huh? Russians arent your friend. They want the US destroyed. How naive are you? Moscow is still Moscow and the Kremlin is still the same like 1950!
Please tell that was sarcasm. Please.
People aren’t frightened of the Russians. They just are not. They are scared of Muslim ideology. They also don’t see hoards of Russians piling illegally over the border. It is not Russian children being anchored here, in preference to yours. The person to break into your home over Xmas, is very likely NOT Russian. Chicago is a war zone, and it is nothing to do with Russia.
If you agree with racism against some people, you agree with it against all people. I notice how Russia, and the Russians, are the only nation left, who we can openly hate, for no apparent reason, without any repercussions, or rational explanation. You sound like someone who expects the MSM to do your thinking for you.
You are right about the Kremlin old guard though. They are still there. But they have moved to Brussels. The volume of ex communist party workers who work for the EU is astronomical. “The most puzzling development in politics during the last decade is the apparent determination of Western European leaders to re-create the Soviet Union in Western Europe.”
― Mikhail Gorbachev
Russia may not be our best buddies, but this is not 1950, as you state. The Chinese are communists. Russians are not. But the Chinese are. And the EU looks very similar. And you are happy for establishing good relations with these groups.
How naive are you?
You stated it brilliantly. I do not fear Russia. I fear the damn muslims more than anyone. They are crazy cave mentality ideologues. As you say, China are the commies. I would fear China more than Russia.
In fact, if anyone is going to take over America, it is the fkg. deep stae who have already tried and may very well still succeed.
My brother went to Russia on a business trip, met a beautiful young Russian woman who he had hired as his interpreter. He eventually married her. Took her and her Russian son ten yrs. to get citizenship, and even at that it had to be w/the help of State senators. Shows you how screwed up our immigration system is. Fkg. illiterates who are criminals can come here illegally and we want to make them citizens immediately.
Over all, the Russian people are good people.
Never trust Russia (Putin), just remember after the Shah was thrown out of Iran (!979) Putin moved in and has been supporting Iran ever since. Most if not all the Mil. equipment in Iran is a take off from Russia. If you look at some of the Russia Mil pic (equipment) and compare to Iran equipment they are very similar in nature. Russia has always wanted a “Warm Water Port”, Iran gave them that.
LikeLike
Yep, Russia is scary and the scariest Russian of all is PUTIN!!! Here is Putin planning world domination or something.
The Soviet Union is gone. The Warsaw Pact is gone. Putin is using state funds to rebuild churches and monasteries destroyed during the communist era. Putin has also been involved in the dedication of memorials to the victims of the communist. Times have changed.
Take care and stay safe
Homey Comey haz lost hiz mind. Babbling irrationally.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Has Homey Comey become a victim of Russiaphobia?
Insanity plea
✔️
Comey looks like a weird, creepy undertaker. His tweets are sounding like he looks.
James Comey @ the comey
East is East and West is West and if you take cranberries
and stew them like applesauce they taste much more like
prunes then rhubarb does
James Comey @ the comey
There was a young girl from Saginaw..
East is East and West is West. Where do the twain meet?
(On the twacks)
Wish I had some bread, I’d make a ham sandwich, if I had some ham……
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Comey should’ve quoted Bruce Springsteen directly from the song he wrote titled:
I’m Goin Down
Bruce Springsteen is a liberal commie. Fact.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Yes, I used to be a huge fan until he showed his political leanings.
I think he’s trying to tell himself everything is going to be OK when in reality he knows he’s in deep excrement. This scandal is far too big to contain or hide under more levels of deception anymore. It’s all slowly bubbling to the surface. The excitement of the Democrats after steal… winning the Alabama senate race will soon be replaced with a new urge to run for the tall grass!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Comey survived (with power kept) through the Obama years by rationalizing everything away, and now he tries to double-rationalize, to avoid facing the truth. He protected Hillary when he should not have, by rationalizing myths of political balance, instead of the law as written.
The fact is, Comey was always a lawyer, and never really law enforcement. He had no eye for that point where the law must not bend, or the whole of justice falls apart. Instead, he only had eyes for how far he could bend it in the moment and the instance and still keep his job. The corrupt always welcome this – and they will help one learn to make the law bend more and more, each time, until the law is turned on its head.
One does not change “gross negligence” to “extreme carelessness” and think that the law gives a damn. Not if one truly understands that justice cannot survive if laws are ignored.
Stated more simply, Comey was a victim of social justice thinking. His duty to serve all Americans, black or white, was not equivalent to serving Obama and Lynch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
a loose screw for sure
Comey’s as fake as a Christian poser.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Comey is a paradox: He represents such moral rectitude, while engaging in the worst sort of moral turpitude.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Obama. The commies did one amazing number on us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So he had to go back to 1830.. I was curious.. where was he educated? You don’t have to look far to assess his ideological foundations.. This is just a cursory look.. (Intelligence has nothing to do with Ideology – and I did not discover the catalyst of his Ideology – I have better things to do).
He quotes Babbington.. Who was Babbington? “..His [Babbington] tendency to see history as a drama led him to treat figures whose views he opposed as if they were villains, while characters he approved of were presented as heroes..”.. Hmm..
At the College of William and Mary, “..His senior thesis analyzed the liberal theologian Reinhold Niebuhr..”
On Reinhold Niebuhr.. “..Starting as a minister with working-class sympathies in the 1920s and sharing with many other ministers a commitment to pacifism and socialism,.”
Ok, no need to delve any further..
Comey,
When the long arc bends toward justice, the arrow will strike the heart of the criminal target.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Its geometry is quite elegant, its colors just marvelous.
The dems seem to think that 2018 will be a wave election that will go their way. I hope our side is smart enough to “keep their powder dry”, build a devastating case, and nuke the crap out of the lefties with a laundry list of indictments in late September.
Justice and payback is long overdue.
LikeLiked by 15 people
It will take much more than developing a devastating case to win in 2018, especially in the Senate. The left is well-organized for election and voter fraud and so far I don’t see progress on that front other than PTrump establishing some commission with Kobach and Pence at the helm (what’s happened since then???). Remember something about naming 18 states cited for voter fraud but California, of all states, was not on the list. Hopefully taking away some of their financial sources for organizing will help, but the lefty fervor seems to be far exceeding that of the right to get to the polls (and before that to get good candidates in primaries). Perhaps the tax bill and more criminal exposure will help, but it seems we need a full court press on many fronts to win next year. Not sure if the supportive ground forces around the country are doing their part even though PTrump is doing his in abundance.
OAN had a WONDERFUL special on the Alabama election, and they basically ruled out cheating, but strongly concluded that it was the lack of GOP party support that lost the seat. Hope it’s on YouTube – it was some really excellent journalism.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
One thing you can say for the dem’s they know how to message. The GOP needs to learn real fast how to send a message to get their point across, so far they have a failing grade of an “F”! Hopefully they have learn something from our Pres.
The meeting of Mary Jacoby with 5 others…….
Remember, Obama held many, many meetings outside of the White House, st other locations, so that the people would not get noticed.
The 5 others are probably made up names, or real people to provide cover. Also the records were probably falsified.
Obama did not care about following laws. He did what ever the flip he wanted and still does.
They all do because they know they will never be held accountable.
Meet the money man.
Scott C. Auerback – 501C
Triple-F Foundation Fredericksburg VA. (same address)
https://www.taxexemptworld.com/organizations/fredericksburg-va-virginia.asp?spg=3
http://triple-f-foundation.org/
That is why Triple F and its advisors/Shariah scholars use an overall-income-based approach to Purification.
Triple-F launders islamic money.
“Islamic Finance is added as special focus area at the Board level, due to its pivotal importance in the purification of impure income in Parmenion Group’s ethical investment solutions.”
http://triple-f-foundation.org/#aboutus
Real people, they all live northern Virginia within 20 miles of each other.
A political harpy, State Department employee, computer expert, and a money man.
LikeLiked by 6 people
nice work on scott JohnP
Zakat – Purification refers to getting rid of unacceptable profits. Shariah prohibits Muslims from profiting, even indirectly, from unacceptable practices, so investors are expected to account for and give away any income derived from riba or other sources.
Your zakat will be used to defeat the Great Satan. That’s the ticket!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Islam involved with every facet of Obama/Jarrett.
EVERY facet.
If only Rod Blagojevich had been a muzzie, he would never have had to spend a day in prison.
He wouldve had damn near any job in the obama admin he’d wanted.
LikeLike
If the HAM radio license search site is back up, these would be a few names to look for.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just has been bothering me since we figured out that two international spies decided that would be a good way to communicate under the radar.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Monitoring of Ham radio frequencies inside the USA is an FCC responsibility. This has been true since the 1930’s. And there is a top secret signals intelligence branch of the FCC that does that mission since then too.
What you are seeing here via the use of Ham frequencies by the Steele dossier conspiracy is that the FCC data isn’t going into the NSA’s server farms under FISA for instant and immediate data search and analysis.
This is a useful line of research. Just saying.
See:
The U.S. Hunt for Axis Agent Radios
APPROVED FOR RELEASE 1994
CIA HISTORICAL REVIEW PROGRAM
18 SEPT 95
https://www.cia.gov/library/center-for-the-study-of-intelligence/kent-csi/vol4no2/html/v04i2a05p_0001.htm
“For a year and a quarter the FCC’s Radio Intelligence Division, as the monitoring network was known, carried the full load of military radio intelligence in Alaska, where the Army was not able to station a radio intelligence company until late in 1942 and got a monitoring station in operation only in the spring of 1943. It radio-patrolled the Alaskan coast by sea. It also participated at Army request in military intelligence elsewhere, most notably in Hawaii and on the west coast. In San Francisco it set up an Intelligence Center where officers of the military services were on duty around the clock. It identified and tracked the radio-equipped balloons which the Japanese launched against our west coast. It discovered and established the location of a Nazi weather station on Greenland, which the Coast Guard was then able to destroy. It trained the military personnel who eventually took over most of these duties, prepared instructional booklets and monitoring aids for them, and supervised their work until they became competent enough to operate without help”
LikeLiked by 2 people
To be a little more specific, use these initials and words as search terms —
FCC Radio Intelligence Division
LikeLiked by 1 person
The FCC Radio Intelligence Division worked hand in glove with the FBI inside the USA and in Latin America to stop NAZI spies and diplomats.
IIRC, the FCC is still monitoring Latin America.
There likely are Hezbollah intercepts for Operation Pandora in FCC diving files.
Just a thought.
I do not think Morse code can be traced on HAM waves…not sure.
Thank you for this, JohnP. Shariah finance is terror finance. Auerback & Triple-F are either knowingly or unknowingly (ehem: “plausible deniability”) supporting orgs like “Al-Cutcha” (lol – not sure I got the spelling right) and “Al-shelob” (mixed reference to “LOTR” spider). Wonder if they could be implicated on support for ISIS?
Anyway, thanks for “outing” them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
The FCC monitors Ham radio around DC area very closely for FBI Counter Intelligence.
Note – the FBI does not have all the records of those intercepts.
The FCC does.
Chairman Nunez can ask the FCC for those records as well as DEA requests regarding Hezbolle in Latin America.
LikeLike
You’d think that a woman with CIA experience would know that – also know how to get around it.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Was that Jacoby facebook brag saved anywhere?
LikeLike
LikeLike
From the Tabletmag article linked by Sundance
“In a Facebook post from June 24, 2017, that Tablet has seen in screenshots, Jacoby claimed that her husband deserves the lion’s share of credit for Russiagate.”
Be really careful about this Tabletmag article. It is full of great information, but it also has a strong POV (Russians are boogeymen) that the Deep State peddles. Also, that quote above suggests that someone outside of their staff spoonfed them information.
Also, the TabletMag article slipped in this semi-disclaimer “A Tablet investigation using public sources to trace the evolution of the now-famous dossier suggests …”
They want to make it look like they relied solely upon “public sources” but I suspect that a player of some sort (domestic or international) also guided the way for them. I mean, just look at the site address for that particular article … “jewish-news-and-politics” is right in the middle of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
If jacoby is bragging about being the epicenter of the russian fraud that has permeated the liberal psyche, it seems to me she must be held to account for any number of slander laws. Just look at what this deception has cost the American tax payers.
If no one is held to account, any fake news org can just create a salacious story and run with it as an investment opportunity to generate income.
Further it is past time fake news be held to a higher standard. They should not be permitted to report without naming sources, period.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Of all the criminals in this entire debacle that I want to see go down in flames, it’s Obama. I want to see that arrogant smirk wiped off his face, his shuck and jive brought to a crawl and the world’s largest middle finger shoved in his face.
LikeLiked by 19 people
Come on…. Tell us how you really feel.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree, it’s the smirkiness that puts him over the top vs Hillary who just seems more ding-batish to me. Both are totally evil, but the strutting, snarky Obama gives him a slight edge over Hilldog in my book.. Plus he’s still more of an icon these days so a bigger target than the haggard has-been.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s funny, I have more sympathy for Obama. He had a lousy childhood: single teen mother hooking up with an already married guy, both of them neglect Obama as a kid, he’s pushed onto his grandparents, then mom remarries and he gets a step-father…
Hillary has always been comfortable, just greedy for more. Intact middle class family, the adored daughter, never had to work her way through college. Pampered and privileged and entitled all the way.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Spare me.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thank you.
LikeLike
Obama’s childhood story is not that far off of mine at all except for the black part.
And in today’s society, am not so sure being black is an impediment. Funny, I did not turn out twisted and narcissistic like he did. Enough with the endless excuses over a lousy childhood! He’s a freakin’ adult and totally responsible for his behavior, just like me and everyone else who survive crappy parent(s) into adulthood.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Really? Obama has had a lousy childhood . . . I don’t think so. The story of his life still hasn’t been told. Obama also never had to work his way through college (and we still don’t know how he got in or who footed the bill) – – pampered and privileged certainly applies to his life as well as Hillary.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes. His grandmother had a very good job. He went to an exclusive private school in Hawaii – a beautiful place. His grew up with affluence.
Hillary was hosed by Obama in this entire affair. He set her up with Fusion GPS, and probably Crowdstrike, which I think stole all the emails and gave them to Comey to slip to Wikileaks to create the fake “Russian hack.”
Obama is probably being promised the Presidency under emergency “Continuity of Government” executive orders, along with some thumb-sucking RINO as VP. Obama gets even with Hillary and Bill while screwing America over again.
LikeLike
Abandoned by his mother who catted around and raised by Grandparents Obama had every advantage as his grandmother was a VP at a bank. He comes from privilege all the way.
Private schools and Ivy League.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is Austin rubbing off on you?
I’ve always said, there are so many ignorant people in this country that were Obama or Mooch to run for office again either one would be elected. Black voters who ignorantly referred to Bill Clinton as the first black President still don’t understand that when they elected Obama they didn’t get a black President then, just a biracial one that made Oprah cry while stuttering his way into the White House without credentials.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“they” will NEVER bring down the first Black/White President……take it to the bank.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Plus, he’s still strutting all over the world blowing his own horn, trying to create problems for the Trump Administration and hurting America.
Sit down and shut up you stupid fake.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Nothing of this scale ever happened. Therefore, the scale and sheer magnitude of the solution will be unlike anything we have ever seen.
Reversing the coup and reversing Obama’s 8 years of laying the groundwork of permanently
destroying our country vs concerns of racism is like placing a planet and a grain of sand side by side. This is that much bigger.
So will be the operation that breaks the back of the conspiracy against the very existence of the USA.
Nothing of this scale ever happened.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s time we break the chains of the racism narrative. The only way to do it is hold Obama responsibility for his crimes. He’s had a pass all of his life, It’s time to take back his get out of jail free card.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is why I love the inauguration speech so much. President Trump slapped the sht out of Obama, Bush and Clinton while they were forced to sit there and take it. I bet they never dreamed their worst nightmare would come true.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Oh I loved that and had a smile on my face and joy in my hear listening to it. Payback was the proverbial “B” for those bozos and they deserved every word of it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They actually haven’t had much of a payback, really. A few EOs get canceled and some overreaching regulations are eliminated – which is all good – but the real crimes and criminals haven’t been addressed and they run around ‘Guilty as hell but free as a bird”.
LikeLike
PDJT kept his focus on what was important, and has succeeded beyond nearly everyone’s expectations.
The judicial appoints and the tax bill is ENORMOUS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wasn’t it Bush when walking out of the inauguration and into the capitol who said “what kind of sh*t was that”. Apparently, Trump didn’t get the memo that the good ole boys club of DC don’t criticize each other.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That inauguration speech will be considered as one of the top two or three inauguration speeches in American history, especially the line about people taking back the power. Unlike most other inauguration speeches, he said it, and then followed through with what he said. It is epic.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You mean Barry Soetro? Or Barry from Honolulu?
LikeLike
I mean all of the Barrys, including the bathhouse Barry – haha. Arrest him and take his towel.
LikeLike
Manohmanohman, thehouseonmstreet, that was so succinctly stated. It was elegant. Poetic. And EXACTLY what I want. Don’t recall exactly where or why, but I said much the same just recently. Recently, as in the last twenty-four hours, recently. I wanna see that sadistic, smug smirk of his slapped silks right off his face! I wanna see him doing a perp walk and Pepe-marched in an orange jumpsuit straight to a prison cell, and I want to see it before my time, here, is done.
Hehe. “… his shuck and jive brought to a crawl and the world’s largest middle finger…” I’m almost positive you and I are long lost twins!!
So funny, twins run in my family. We sound like next of kin for sure – haha.
Now that we know who did what, it’s time to start the Hangings…no need for a trial here, the preponderance of the evidence is all it takes, right Libs?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh Snap!
“Heads are going to explode” Gotta love it!
So who will be the first to put this to script? Movie, series, book? This is just too rich. You can’t make this stuff up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why, Sundance, of course. The book is being written right now, right here! At the rate things are happening, it’s probably gonna end up being a several volume set before it’s over. Let some non-libtarded screenwriter do the script for the movie [is there any such screenwriter?!], and let James Woods have a starring role, along with Roseanne Barr.
Is it discriminating if you ask that only non-democRATs apply as editors of SD’s multi-volume set and / or for roles or employment in any capacity involved with producing, performing, etc., SD’s epic blockbuster?
Andrew McCabe still believes the Trump Dossier, that it meets the standard for warranting FBI investigation. What standard is he referring to? Seems like a pretty shady, very low bar to me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Posted this upthread…Thought I’d go for it again…
They gotta em all basically in one room…their conspiracy is in taters…”don’t arrest any yet,, keep putting em all in one room so to speak…don’t arrest one at a time…just keep identifying until the whole house falls down. Keep the conspiracy going and keep building on it.
They will freak out…imagine it…I would bet President Trump is just laughing his butt off.
“what are we gonna do?” “What is the story” Imagine the wives in their also…
” Its’all your fault”…”We’re gonna loose our 3 million dollar house” “it was only a loaner”..
Just can’t make this stuff up….are we having fun yet??
Classic Clouseau …..
Bwaaaaahhh
LikeLiked by 7 people
Wouldn’t it be something if the ‘boots’ on Clinton and McCain actually DID conceal ankle monitors?
And wouldn’t it be something if Sessions has ALREADY turned both Clinton and McCain, and were using them as bait to get some of their dirty cohorts on record?
Unfortunately, that would mean that both Clinton and McCain would walk.
But wouldn’t that be something …….
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
They needed Christopher Steele to provide the “Super Spy Ambiance” to sell it to a FISA judge. They tried the fake DNC hack, but that failed in June or July.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looking at the Ted Stevens and Bob O’Donnell “prosecutions” as long as it’s against a republican the DoJ and FBI have practically no standards.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The crooked mainstream media and Democrats will seize on what McCabe has said about the Dossier meeting FBI standards (McCabe is the fall guy now for the Dossier). Does not President Trump need Mueller who knows that the Dossier is a phony (or he would be using it to go after The President) to counter McCabe’s statement? Mueller’s assessment would carry weight as he is a former Director of the FBI.
LikeLike
As I look at Trump’s patterns of behavior, I’ve noticed that he likes to appeal to the very best aspirations in a person- he gives people a chance to do the right thing first- including people who have stridently opposed him in the past. I think Trump figures that pulling someone onto your team takes so much less energy in the long run, and makes your team stronger, than constantly fighting against them as a member of an opposing team.
When it comes to enemy fire:
For those who are crooked, compromised and unable to be “flipped”- the pattern I see emerging is that Trump helps them to expose themselves by keeping them in place or even promoting them. There were very puzzling hires, and even head-scratching choices of known opponents of MAGA who were left in place, but it is becoming more and more clear, at least to me, as to why: this was done in order to catch them and get rid of them.
If on day one Trump had “cleaned house” so to speak, these rats would have scattered and continued to create havoc from the shadows. I’m becoming increasingly glad that he didn’t. I want these cancers zapped so that they won’t grow again.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Great post!
I like that construct of the rats scattering.
The best example of that phenomenon is the scattering of Saddam’s Baathists upon the invasion of Iraq. These demons are still infecting the Gulf.
PTG I have been thinking that for some time now. The fact that Trump has read SunTzu so it would come natural for him to bring these people on board. As the old saying goes “Keep your friends close but your enemies closer”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ll be amazed if any Dems do jail time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
D-Rat Congresswoman Brown, now former Congresswoman Brown was amazed as well when they gave her 5 years and an orange jumpsuit in her size.
Things are not how they use to be.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
And apparently Maxine Watters has finally been charged with ethics violations by the Senate Ethics Committee.
What does the Senate Ethics Committee have to do with a Congressional House Representative?
I thought each minded their own chambers.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
The end of the video, they talk about how McCabe “still” believes in the dossier. LOL, they called THAT a bombshell. To me, that’s the most obvious thing. Evil and delusional people ALWAYS think their enemies are evil and delusional. It’s part of the psychosis. It makes them feel better about themselves and gives them, in their delusion, license for their own actions. Obama doesn’t hate most of America because it’s good. Obama hates America because he believes it is evil. Yes, he was taught that by his Communist family and friends. However, even with obvious evidence to the contrary EVERYWHERE, he discounted that evidence because HE HAD TO for his own belief system. It has nothing to do with reality.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or it is the classic: “That’s my story and I’m sticking to it!”
Since he criminally acted on the fake dossier, he -has- to pretend to believe it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can’t they just ask Nelly Ohr about the dossier info. And whoever helped her make it up. Of course he knows it’s fake.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great. Ya reckon anything will ever become of it? Yeah, sure. LOL. It’s just about selling papers and clicks. The End.
Google and Spectrum will not allow me to look at the White House visitors log☹️. A Google or Spectrum award thing takes over the screen. It’s somehow getting threw even though I have a pop-up blocker on.
LikeLike
I just tried using DuckDuckGo browser and got right through with zero issue.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
El Torito…after a successful clean-up of my computer, I cannot view certain video posts here.
Will DuckDuckGo change that?
and why do I have to make it my default browser?
LikeLike
Well, nobody doubted that for a second. The buck stops with Obama.
The question is, will there be enough evidence and a political will to prosecute?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looking at Jeff Sessions respectively yes and then no
Sessions will do as Trump wishes him to do.
especially as we approach the actual Big Ugly.
I believe Trump means business.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And I can tie the FBI into it all…
HACKING – THE BEGINNING…
2015-07-15 Intelligence Report claims this is the date Russia began to hack DNC servers.
2015-09-16 FBI notifies DNC that its servers are being hacked.
2015-10-15 Awan brothers begin hacking of House Democratic Caucus servers.
2015-11-16 FBI again notifies DNC that its servers are being hacked.
—————————————-
*NOTE: What is important to note is, the hacking continued after these discoveries.
—————————————-
2016-04-29 Perkins Coie employs CrowdStrike to investigate DNC hacking events.
2016-06-14 CrowdStrike claims malware found on DNC server, also claims there was evidence the malware was injected by Russians.
—————————————
*NOTE: Wikipedia claims 6-14 is the date that the hackers were kicked out of the DNC system, but we know that is not true….
————————————–
2016-07-05 ‘Guccifer 2.0’ intrusion into the DNC server.
2016-08-15 Awan brothers cease hacking activities of House Democratic Caucus server.
And I believe the Wikileaks dumps contained information post-6-14. I need to double check this point just to be certain, but I believe that’s correct.
————————————–
There’s only two possible explanations why the hacking continued: Either the FBI and the DNC IT and CrowdStrike are that incompetent or they are complicit…..
And we can prove it wasn’t due to incompetence because nobody in the FBI, the DNC IT dept., or CrowdStrike was fired due to incompetence……
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://1drv.ms/w/s!AjWUG5k3TkbybWmw0okCE0RyHhU
LikeLiked by 1 person
The fundamental question for the FBI is, is their primary duty to prevent crime, or is it to arrest perps after a crime has been committed?
Is it better to allow a crime to persist even if it results in a constitutional crisis just for the sake of gathering evidence?
LikeLiked by 3 people
This should be the ultimate test for white hat/black hat in this critical period in American history.
LikeLike
No, the emails received by Wikileaks ended on May 25, 2016. That was the last date of any DNC email published on July 22. Assange had them all before June 12, 2016. Crowdstrike shut down the initial engagement at the DNC on June 15, 2016, but the hack was supposedly contained on June 10th or June 11th. That is nearly 40 days of Shawn Henry watching all the data flow out of the DNC network, including VOIP telephone conversations. The June 14th date is when Ellen Nakashima published her exclusive article about the “Russian hack,” which is full of misleading information she received from DNC and Crowdstrike people.
LikeLike
One day soon there will be fleets of septic pumping trucks from all over the country heading for Washington DC, just like after the hurricanes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Capital was built on a swamp.
It should be burnt to the ground, and rebuilt in mid-America, like a piece of Kansas or somewhere close. Then all the elites would have to deal with middle class in middle America. It would make sense to have our Federal government “centered”.
A good infrastructure project. In fact, two. Clean the rubble in DC and build a ‘transparent’ government in mid-America.
Just leave the historic monuments and cherry trees in DC. Burn down where the corruption lives.Especially, K Street, Congress, Supreme Court and all the pipelines and tunnels to Langley and the Pentagon.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bull, if my memory is correct, I believe the center of the country was WashDC at the time it was designated as the Nation’s Capitol, I could be wrong though.
Maybe the New Capital in the geographic Center of the lower 40 could be called “Trump” (or “Trumptown” or “Tumpville” or “Trumpberg”), or T-MAGA-Ville.
LikeLike
Emulating Washington, DC:
Trump, District of Washington. or Trump, D.W.
LikeLike
You could rebuild the capital on a septic field in the middle of a salt flat and the day after opening a lobbyist would still show up.
Limited government and periodic hangings of corrupt officials is the best plan.
LikeLiked by 4 people
To me this is actually a great idea bull…Make it a National Park…or a zoo…but with a warning to people who visit…
“Evil once lurked here” Have those automatic story telling devices on what was once there designating ; “This is a True Story”
All the buildings that were destroyed, level the ground, plant trees, parks, bicycle paths. etc.
With today’s technologies..move the White House to the Center of the Country and have a purification process to anyone who enters.. all future hearings are open, with polygraph hook ups…
Just thinkin
The bottom line is, Paul Manafort is the only connection between President Trump and Russia-Russia-Russia. Had Trump not hired Manafort as campaign manager for that very brief period in 2016 there might not be any Steele dossier.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Manafort is connected to Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine.
His electioneering work was for Ukrainian candidates.
LikeLiked by 3 people
True. When McCain was running for POTUS, Fusion GPS was screaming that Manafort was a Ukrainian stooge, and when Trump was running for POTUS, Fusion GPS claimed Manafort was a Russian stooge.
LikeLike
Read the linked story at Tablet. The Ukrainians were “linked” to Putin long ago, as is virtually everyone of importance in that gangster kingdom that was once the Soviet Union.
My point is, but for the unfortunate hiring of Manafort there is absolutely zip-zero-nada connections between Trump and anything or anyone sketchy in Russia.
LikeLike
To be candid, Yanakovich was a Russian stooge. In spring 2016, Brennan claimed their were seven, count-em’ seven, “Trump officials” with Russian connections, and this was some sort of crisis. Likely these seven were: Manafort, the Greek coffee go-fer, Carter Page, Adm. Flynn, Wm Sessions, Jared Kushner, and Donald Trump, Jr. Somehow Brennan wasn’t concerned about the massive Russian connections of Hillary’s crew through the Uranium One deal, DoS pay to play, Bill’s grossly overpaid speeches, Podesta’s family “Joules”, contributions to the Clinton Foundation, etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The only one on that list with significant, known “Russia” links is Manafort. All the others are tenuous at best, and puffed up to make the very tenuous link via Manafort appear more substantial than it really is.
The fact is, Manafort was a hired gun brought in to manage a potential floor fight for delegates at the convention, and he was let go shortly after Trump was nominated. His role in the Trump campaign was of limited scope and importance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Exactly — that’s why I threw out the names. Brennan played up seven Trump connections to Russia as if that number was unusual and damning, but they all amount to zip, except potentially Manafort (who I think was using Trump to build his business interests, not spy for Russia). Brennan and the cabal omit to enumerate Hillary’s extensive known Russia connections, related corruption, sale of office for Russian benefits, and her “extreme carelessness” with communications security. But he exhorted the FBI to investigate Trump due to CIA “concerns” just at the time the Fusion GPS plot was getting underway.
LikeLike
Limited in scope yes…but very important…he shut down the threatened uprising and attempt to steal the nomination.
I disagree – there was always going to be a Steele dossier – Manafort just gave them cover.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Go look at the timeline. Trump hires “world-class sleazeball” Manafort on 3/28/16; the first stirrings of what would become “Russia-Russia-Russia” bogeymen begin appearing in April.
Clinton campaign hires Fusion GPS 4/12.
After that date, Democrats begin seeing Russian fingerprints on everything.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fusion comes before Manafort….
2016-03-01 Fusion GPS approaches Perkins Coie to offer research it had conducted on Trump. That’s the story they were pitching to PC. Manafort just made it easier.
2016-03-21 Carter Page joins Trump administration.
2016-04-07 Paul Manafort joins the Trump administration. WFB begins to paint a Russian connection.
According to the stories the “research” Fusion had done up to that point for The American Spectator was nothing Russia-related, it was just a compendium of open-source info about Trump
LikeLike
The earliest mention of a Russian connection I’ve found so far is that WFB article. It’s my belief that’s when they decided to make Russia an issue. Lee Smith of Tablet agrees: http://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-news-and-politics/251897/obama-steele-dossier-russiagate
Manafort is CIA. Read his Wikipedia bio. He did work for Pakistan that had to be approved by CIA. Manafort is exactly what CIA likes, someone close to dictators overseas.
LikeLike
Its guys like Manafort who do the dirty work nobody else wants their name attached too. He is a specialist, and seems very good at what he does. Trump knew exactly who he hired, and he hired the right guy.
LikeLike
There had to be a dossier. They have to make both candidates look bad so Obama can take the White House under Continuity of Government rather than Pence. Pence was picked by Manafort, which won’t help him get the Presidency should Trump be removed by whatever means. This is all Obama, all the way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama’s not that smart. Valerie, on the other hand, is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just how would Continuity of Government allow Obama to retake the White House? After Pence comes Ryan and he can’t be tied to the Trump Administration in any way at all.
LikeLike
Pence is compromised, so he would be out. Actually Manafort picked Pence, so that won’t help. Continuity of Government allows for “temporary installations of officials like President and Vice President. The reasoning for using Obama would be that he just left the office one year before, he won two elections, and the media will declare him scandal free. Some RINO will be installed as VP to make up the loss to the “innocent” Republicans who didn’t “collude with the Russians,” “do anything to offend a woman,” or “plot a coup against Saint Mueller.” I was thinking maybe the left’s new-found hero, GEORGE W. BUSH might be the choice if not Ryan. You have to have a Democrat and Republican to have the Purple Revolution fulfilled.
It doesn’t matter what the Constitution says if there is a big enough perceived “emergency” or “crisis.” You remember that Deeray McKesson of Black Lives Matter got hacked last year, and Deeray was talking to his girlfriend about disrupting the conventions so no one could get nominated and creating so much chaos that Obama would have to stay past the end of his term. He refernced “Mrs. Lynch” as one of the officials with whom he discussed this plot in 2015.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Any sighting of Kurt Kobach?
Alabama was voter frauded.
Hey Kurt, Hello? Hello? Hello?, Kurt, Hello?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Questions:
What alternative “legitimate” cover story could Mary Jacoby, Glenn Simpson’s partner in a well-known political opposition research and dirty tricks shop, concoct for a 4-19-16 meeting with 5 others at the White House?
Who did she meet with? (Jarrett?, Ben Rhodes?, Susan Rice?, who else?)
Who requested and set up the meeting?
Who else do White House Visitor Logs show as arriving and leaving in an overlapping time frame?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Doesn’t Ben Rhodes have a BS degree is writing of some sort. Ask N myself.
Republicans in Congress are on Mr Trump’s side now.
God is good.
☺️
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m waiting for Pres, Trump to declassify the FISA warrant that authorized the surveillance of his campaign and try to pass it to House Intelligence Chairman Nunes.
The “Deep State Conspiracy script” calls for the document to “turn up missing” when that is tried.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Too many people have a copy of it now: the FISA court itself, the Obama library, Congress, intelligence services. The cow’s out of the barn on that one.
These days I dream of rat kings, balls of rats who are connected to each other by the fusion of their tails, and giant cat-sized rats falling out of holes in the ceiling.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sundance:
What is happening here? Democrats did not oppose any of this. Not even one dem showed up.
Plus
Trump’s tweet about cooperating with Dems for infrastructure bill?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Leverage baby!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pres Trumpbis owning the D’s right now.
Absolutely OWNING the D’s.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Democrats are not respoding beause they know their goose is cooked. Trump is trolling them with that tweet and also exposing them athe same time. It is what he has done since coming down the elevator.
They probably thought everybody went home for Christmas after the tax vote, and were busy getting drunk.
LikeLike
Expose them anyway, Mr. President!
Is all this armchair quarterbacking and speculation hindering investigations? Just asking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know, Foundingfathersfan, I asked myself the same.
But the truth,I believe, is that the weight of the knowledge that ordinary US citizens are fact finding for themselves, that the citizens are aware and demanding justice, that pulling the wool over our eyes just will not work anymore, and…
That ordinary citizens are not all the dimwits the DC “elites” thought, and…
Besides that, they seem to be getting more coherent information from SD and some of the posters here than from their own lazy sloppy and possibly biased gubmnt researchers.
Every boss knows: sometimes if you want it done right, you gotta do it yourself.
And WE are the boss of them.
The true conspiracy imo, was not Russian but Islamic.
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/12/stopping_the_muslim_brotherhoods_strategic_plan_to_infiltrate_america.html
If you look at the actions of Obama and The Clintons, you will see that they served a master foreign to the Judeo/Christian beliefs that most Americans held prior to Obama, and I don’t think their allegience was primarily to communism.
Whether it was purse strings or deeply held bias that tied them to organizations like the Muslim Brotherhood, IDK, however, I can surmise that we would not have had Obama without the changes put into place by the Clintons and that Hillary did not willingly step aside for him in 2008.
Now the task of bringing the former administrations to justice is complicated by the embedding of foreign agents in the highest parts of our government.
The personal courage and comittment of our President and his family cannot be overstated, nor can our comittment to praying for them and supporting them by becoming informed and telling the truth to all we can to counter the fake news ehich has allowed Americans to enthusiastically participate in their own demise.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is intriguing indeed but even better Trump knows about and has for some time. The Big Ugly has been building for some time now the volcano and will erupt with the spewing of names and every little detail of their corrupt deeds against the state.
LikeLike
It just occurred to me that Paul Singer, aka WFB, just validated Lee Smith’s article that the dossier was really a regurgitation of the old WSJ/Jacoby/Simpson articles, because Singer wrote about the same exact issue right before Russia Russia Russia was hatched….you remember Singer, the guy that hired Fusion GPS in the first place….
“Trump Elevates Former Putin Ally Adviser to Senior Campaign Role”
http://freebeacon.com/politics/trump-elevates-former-putin-ally-adviser-senior-campaign-role/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
While it’s cute to call it muh Russia, Russiaphobia, a liberal narrative and numerous other things, it’s sedition (Seditious conspiracy). Which is unprecedented in the past century for gov’t employees trying to unseat an elected president.
It also tends to involve other crimes which doesn’t bode well for those convicted. Ask Omar Abdel-Rahman how light his sentence was (life without parole in solitary confinement).
LikeLiked by 1 person
I couldn’t live with myself in solitary confinement for the rest of my life and I’m not evil. That would be hell on earth.
HERE WE GO:
.@RepMattGaetz: “We have email evidence from Andrew McCabe indicating that @HillaryClinton was going to get a ‘HQ Special,’ a headquarters special.”
– I’m not sure about Gaetz, is he overselling here? I guess we will know for sure soon.
If true this is getting harder hitting day by day.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Want to add that I see a lot of attacks on Gaetz on his DUI(which he addressed extensively) and such from dem propaganda in social media.
Hahaha, why would anyone send anything incriminating through email anymore?
LikeLike
Well, if you were convinced that your “team” was going to win and wipe all the “incriminating” evidence away (like with a cloth or something), then you wouldn’t care how you sent it. Also, if these people are typical Dems, then THEY don’t see anything that they did to “get Trump” as being wrong.
After all, the end justifies ANY and EVERY means! Remember?
LikeLiked by 7 people
L., you are spot on…this observation has also been made by others here at CTH.
Not absorbing this is a bit of a problem in communication.
The average person is busy with their lives, good or bad, and is not really with this program.
But these statements say it all.
we are dealing here with folks entirely disconnected from any morality.
LikeLike
Until he testifies in an open hearing that’s just pee and wind.
What exactly is a “HQ special”?
Is that like what bill got from Monica?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nah that was an Intern special.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not an Intel special.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Need to “connect the dots (people)” of Crowdstrike and Perkins Come, and Clinton ties in s.conjunction with DOJ / FBI contact.
LikeLike
LouBucks–The dots connect this way:
Crowdstrike–The guy running the operation to monitor the alleged “hackers” work in the DNC network was SHAWN HENRY, retired FBI executive in charge of, among other things, Cyber Crime cases. Henry worked at FBI under Mueller and Comey.
Perkins Coie–A law firm with personnel with CIA backgrounds. It was Perkins Coie who hired Crowdstrike for the DNC. Perkins Coie was contacted by Fusion GPS to get the DNC to hire Fusion GPS to get dirt on Trump from Russians who are members of the PUTIN REGIME. Fusion GPS is a Putin regime contractor lobbying for an end to the Magnitsky sanctions against the Putin regime.
Fusion GPS–Hires CIA people frequently enough to be suspected of being a CIA PROPRIETARY COMPANY, a business controlled by the CIA. Fusion GPS hired Nellie Ohr to help build the Trump Dossier fronted by Christopher Steele while Nellie’s husband, Bruce Ohr, DOJ executive met with Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS and retired British spy, Christopher Steele.
The Deep State did it all. Hillary was a bit player who was screwed by them with the DNC emails and probably Podesta’s emails. Hillary would never want those published, but it was probably Crowdstrike who stole them, not a hacker and not an insider like Seth Rich. It was probably Crowdstrike, who did not use Best Practices in responding to the incident at the DNC (probably a Deep State intrusion to alert the IT employees at DNC to cause the Perkins Coie hiring of Crowdstrike).
“Honey, can you do some PR articles for our buddies at Perkins Coie?”
Alaska AUSA joins Perkins Coie’s white-collar team
By Mary Jacoby
04 October 2017
http://globalinvestigationsreview.com/article/jac/1148569/alaska-ausa-joins-perkins-coie%E2%80%99s-white-collar-team
Are the FBI and DOJ actions under Obama the same methods and tactics to overthrow governments around the world?
LikeLiked by 2 people
On other words, they have the institutional knowledge of how to do it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve been posting in various places for months that this has all the marks of a CIA regime destabilization operation. It is my belief that Clapper, Brennan, and other intel operators directed the tactical game (Hillary Clinton likely ordered it up or approved someone else’s idea, but she isn’t smart enough to run the show). Note how the current focus is all on the DoJ and FBI, with nary a mention of the CIA. Those who control the steering wheel tend to miss the blame.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Everyone involved in this coup attempt should either be hung, or sent to GITMO for the rest of their scumbag lives! Especially Obama, and the colluding FBI, and Holder/Lynch Justice Department. They are all traitorous trash!
LikeLiked by 3 people
click, you are correct.
This is the Standard to which all should be held.
Maybe we can start emailing WH/connect stating this as what is expected.
Ross’ timeline is awesome, but it does not include the GSA portion. I’ve tried to integrate the two. Does anyone know dates of Beckler’s sick leave and the nature of his illness?
March 2017–Comey testifies to Congress that the FBI had secretly investigated potential Russia collusion with the Trump campaign, without notifying Congress. He denies wiretapping.
Spicer denounces surveillance and unmasking of Trump aides by Obama administration.
Trump transition team becomes aware of requests for transition records from the GSA and instructs the GSA to preserve records.
May 9, 2017–Trump fires Comey
May 17, 2017–Mueller named Special Counsel
June 15, 2017–Richard Beckler, General Counsel for GSA, tells Trump transition team, and subsequently Special Counsel Mueller, that the transition team documents are property of the transition team. All requests for the documents should be submitted to the transition team, not the GSA.
June 24, 2017–Mary Jacoby brags about her husband Glenn Simpson’s role in “Russiagate.”
July 13, 2017–CNN announces that Strzok is working for Special Counsel Mueller.
July 20, 2017–Inspector General receives compromising text messages of Strzok
July 27, 2017–Inspector General meets with Special Counsel Mueller and Rosenstein to inform them of text messages
Sometime in August–Richard Beckler hospitalized
August 10, 2017–Inspector General requests all communication between Strzok and Page.
August 22, 2017–Fusion GPS chief Glenn Simpson meets with Congressional committee and refuses to disclose who paid for “dossier.”
August 23, 2017–FBI sent letter to career GSA staff requesting Trump transition team documents, which were promptly released without notifying transition team.
August 24, 2017–Intel committee chair Devon Nunes subpoenas DOJ and FBI documents related to “dossier.”
August 30, 2017–FBI sent second letter to career GSA staff requesting Trump transition team documents, which were promptly released without notifying transition team.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obit has donation link by family. States Beckler passed away after two months of battling pancreatic cancer.
Died 9/25, articles just reference hospitalized in August and died a month later.
Susan and Valerie sitting in a tree, S-P-Y-I-N-G..
(and baby Barry makes three)
LikeLike
Comrade! Watch the MSM claim ‘the smartest man in the room’ was admiring himself in the mirror as his aids and DOJ/FBI officials discussed the ‘insurance policy’. Dind no nuthin is the new defense.
LikeLike
2016-04-18 DC Leaks Website opens.
2016-04-19 Mary B. Jacoby (wife of Glenn Simpson/Fusion GPS) visits White House.
2016-04-19 The DNC begins to make unusual payments to Perkins Coie.
2016-04-25 Obama for America PAC begins to make payments to Perkins Coie.
2016-04-25 DNC claims this is the date they discovered the hacking.
—————————————–
DC Leaks=Guccifer 2.0….
Some people say that Guccifer 2.0 is a Democrat plant, that he doesn’t exist. We know that he had physical access to the DNC computers per reports by experts who evaluated his data.
The Intelligence Report says Guccifer 2.0 is a Russian operative, but they have yet to offer any proof of that.
But the reason why DC Leaks opened up this Website is because they said they got tired of waiting on Wikileaks, that Wikileaks wasn’t getting the information out fast enough, so DC Leaks opened its own site to do the dumps.
LikeLike
Let me vomit again, and we pay this clown McCabe?
Throwing it out there again, Obama was the originator of the basement server at Hillary’s house.
That’s why the kid who installed it got so scared at the idea of being questioned about it.
He picked Hillary to hide behind as he practiced his bad ideas in the Middle East, and kept his whole foreign policy off the record.
The reason I bring that up here is because all dirt, filth, and corruption originated in the Obama White House, so that’s where everything is going to lead to.
The White House visitor log notably indicates that they went to the East Wing. Business/Political meetings traditionally take place in the much more visible West Wing. The media typically are not allowed into the East Wing. If someone wanted to have a clandestine meeting without attracting press attention, it would be easier to conduct in the East Wing.
Back in 2007 the Simpson’s went after Jeff Sessions for representing a Russian client. Now Glenn and Mary peddle Russian trash.
How Lobbyists Help Ex-Soviets Woo Washington
Scrubbed Images Open Doors, Assure Investors; A ‘Most Wanted’ Client
By Glenn R. Simpson and Mary Jacoby
Updated April 17, 2007 12:01 a.m. ET
https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB117674837248471543
