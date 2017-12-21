Oh Dear – Trail of Russian Dossier Origination Now Directly Leads to The Obama White House….

Several new developments happening today center around the FBI’s use of the Christopher Steele Dossier in gaining FISA warrants to wiretap and monitor the 2016 campaign of Donald Trump; ie. “The Trump Project”. Doug Ross continues to update the ongoing conspiracy Timeline – SEE HERE. And that timeline just gained a big addition from a recently discovered visitor to the White House.

Before going to the White House visitor angle, it’s important to express appreciation for Tablet Mag who did a deep dive into the Fusion-GPS connection to the creation of the Steele Dossier, and more specifically how Fusion-GPS head Glenn Simpson and his wife Mary Jacoby were instrumental in getting the dossier assembled and into the hands of the White House prior to the DOJ and FBI applying for the FISA warrant – SEE HERE.

Tablet Mag outlines how Mary Jacoby even bragged about getting the “Russiagate” narrative started:

A Tablet investigation using public sources to trace the evolution of the now-famous dossier suggests that central elements of the Russiagate scandal emerged not from the British ex-spy Christopher Steele’s top-secret “sources” in the Russian government—which are unlikely to exist separate from Russian government control—but from a series of stories that Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson and his wife Mary Jacoby co-wrote for TheWall Street Journal well before Fusion GPS existed, and Donald Trump was simply another loud-mouthed Manhattan real estate millionaire.

Understanding the origins of the “Steele dossier” is especially important because of what it tells us about the nature and the workings of what its supporters would hopefully describe as an ongoing campaign to remove the elected president of the United States.

[…] In a Facebook post from June 24, 2017, that Tablet has seen in screenshots, Jacoby claimed that her husband deserves the lion’s share of credit for Russiagate. (She has not replied to repeated requests for comment.) “It’s come to my attention that some people still don’t realize what Glenn’s role was in exposing Putin’s control of Donald Trump,” Jacoby wrote. “Let’s be clear. Glenn conducted the investigation. Glenn hired Chris Steele. Chris Steele worked for Glenn.”

This assertion is hardly a simple assertion of family pride; it goes directly to the nature of what became known as the “Steele dossier,” on which the Russiagate narrative is founded. (read more)

The Tablet-Mag outline shows the distinct trail of the finished Steele Dossier entering into the White House and how President Obama likely saw and reviewed the content.  However, missing from the this report is an origination angle even more nefarious.

Remember, previous media reporting -in conjunction with Clinton campaign admissions- have confirmed the DNC and Clinton Campaign financed Fusion-GPS through their lawyers within Perkins Coie.   Fusion then sub-contracted with retired British MI6 agent Christopher Steele to write the dossier.

The dates here are important because they tell a story.

The origin of the Clinton effort with Fusion-GPS was April 2016.  That’s the same month Fusion hired Nellie Ohr, wife of DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr, to gather opposition research on candidate Trump.  It would be most likely that Nellie Ohr was in contact with Christopher Steele.  DOJ Deputy Attorney Bruce Ohr was later demoted for his unreported contacts with Christopher Steele and Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson.

However, there was another event in this April 2016 timeline which enhances the trail of the Dossier origination. [Hat Tip KaticaCheck this out:

In April 2016 Mary Jacoby shows up on White House visitor logs meeting with President Obama officials. In April 2016 the Clinton Campaign and DNC hired Fusion-GPS to organize the Russia research, that later became known as the “Steele Dossier”.

(link to White House Logs)

The wife of Glenn Simpson (Fusion GPS), Mary B. Jacoby, with years of Russia-angled reporting –including Donald Trumpvisits the White House in April 2016, at the same time as the DNC and Clinton hire Fusion GPS to conduct the opposition research on Donald Trump, surrounding Russia?

This timeline is entirely too obvious to be coincidental.

Expand slightly and consider:

April: Mary Jacoby, wife of Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson, visits the White House.  The Clinton Campaign and DNC then hire Fusion GPS to conduct ‘Opposition Research’, with a Russian emphasis.  Fusion GPS then hires Nellie Ohr who specializes in Russian-centric counterintelligence.  Nellie Ohr then contacts MI6 agent Christopher Steele to write a Russian Dossier.  A month later, May 2016: Nellie Ohr’s husband inside the DOJ, Bruce Ohr, is then working with FBI counterintelligence head Peter Strzok.  By June 2016: Peter Strzok, Bruce Ohr and DOJ Attorney Lisa Page then apply for a FISA warrant.

June 24th, 2017, Mary Jacoby appears on Facebook taking credit for the origination of the Russiagate narrative.

This timeline is so transparent it’s deafening.

[More from the Tablet] Simpson and Jacoby had ID’d Manafort as a world-class sleazeball and they were right. A slick Georgetown Law grad running in GOP circles since the Reagan campaign, Manafort used his talents and connections to get paid by some very bad people. I would only add here that, in my personal experience, journalists are not in the habit of forgetting major stories they’ve written, especially stories with a character like Manafort at the center.

So when the Trump campaign named Paul Manafort as its campaign convention manager on March 28, 2016, you can bet that Simpson and Jacoby’s eyes lit up. And as it happened, at the exact same time that Trump hired Manafort, Fusion GPS was in negotiations with Perkins Coie, the law firm representing the Clinton campaign and the DNC, to see if there was interest in the firm continuing the opposition research on the Trump campaign they had started for the Washington Free Beacon. (more)

Mary Jacoby and Glenn Simpson – Fusion GPS

If the counterintelligence FISA warrant was obtained through deception, misleading/manipulated information, or fraud; and that warrant is what led to the wiretapping and surveillance of candidate Donald Trump and General Flynn; and that warrant was authorized by FISA Court Judge Contreras –who was the judge in Flynn’s case, and is now recused– the entire tenuous FBI and DOJ operation begins to collapse and the outline of a “conspiracy” becomes clearly evident.

The back-story to the FISA warrant is the cornerstone. The back-story contains both the FBI and the DOJ scheme. Expose it, remove it, and the entire ‘muh Russia’ conspiracy fraud collapses under the weight of sunlight. WATCH:

.

RESOURCES:

IG Stimulated Releases of Information:

♦Release #1 was the FBI Agent Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page story; and the repercussions from discovering their politically motivated bias in the 2015/2016 Clinton email investigation and 2016/2017 Russian Election investigation.

♦Release #2 outlined the depth of FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page’s specific history in the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton to include the changing of the wording [“grossly negligent” to “extremely careless”] of the probe outcome delivered by FBI Director James Comey.

♦Release #3 was the information about DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr being in contact with Fusion GPS at the same time as the FISA application was submitted and granted by the FISA court; which authorized surveillance and wiretapping of candidate Donald Trump; that release also attached Bruce Ohr and Agent Strzok directly to the Steele Dossier.

♦Release #4 was information that Deputy Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was an actual contract employee of Fusion GPS, and was hired by F-GPS specifically to work on opposition research against candidate Donald Trump. Both Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr are attached to the origin of the Christopher Steele Russian Dossier.

♦Release #5 was the specific communication between FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page. The 10,000 text messages that included evidence of them both meeting with Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe to discuss the “insurance policy” against candidate Donald Trump in August of 2016.

 

  1. IMO says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:14 am

    The great diversion – By Retired Admiral James A. Lyons – Monday, December 18, 2017Washington Times
    https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/dec/18/the-great-diversion/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Howie says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Russiaphopia is contagious and airborne….The virus strikes weak brained liberals only. It has turned millions in to brain dead Zombie Fanatics. There appears to be no cure. Be prepared. Russiaphobes are dangerous to themselves and others.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • highdezertgator says:
      December 22, 2017 at 9:54 am

      “The Walking Dread”

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • Jim in TN says:
      December 22, 2017 at 11:05 am

      Don’t forget the Never Trumpets. Nor the host of hyphenated Conservatives.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • joninmd22 says:
      December 22, 2017 at 12:00 pm

      That’ll explain why liberals smell so foul now.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • whitey says:
      December 22, 2017 at 12:21 pm

      huh? Russians arent your friend. They want the US destroyed. How naive are you? Moscow is still Moscow and the Kremlin is still the same like 1950!

      Like

      Reply
      • Takeadeepbreath says:
        December 22, 2017 at 1:09 pm

        Please tell that was sarcasm. Please.

        People aren’t frightened of the Russians. They just are not. They are scared of Muslim ideology. They also don’t see hoards of Russians piling illegally over the border. It is not Russian children being anchored here, in preference to yours. The person to break into your home over Xmas, is very likely NOT Russian. Chicago is a war zone, and it is nothing to do with Russia.

        If you agree with racism against some people, you agree with it against all people. I notice how Russia, and the Russians, are the only nation left, who we can openly hate, for no apparent reason, without any repercussions, or rational explanation. You sound like someone who expects the MSM to do your thinking for you.

        You are right about the Kremlin old guard though. They are still there. But they have moved to Brussels. The volume of ex communist party workers who work for the EU is astronomical. “The most puzzling development in politics during the last decade is the apparent determination of Western European leaders to re-create the Soviet Union in Western Europe.”
        ― Mikhail Gorbachev

        Russia may not be our best buddies, but this is not 1950, as you state. The Chinese are communists. Russians are not. But the Chinese are. And the EU looks very similar. And you are happy for establishing good relations with these groups.

        How naive are you?

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
        • 4sure says:
          December 22, 2017 at 3:21 pm

          You stated it brilliantly. I do not fear Russia. I fear the damn muslims more than anyone. They are crazy cave mentality ideologues. As you say, China are the commies. I would fear China more than Russia.

          In fact, if anyone is going to take over America, it is the fkg. deep stae who have already tried and may very well still succeed.

          My brother went to Russia on a business trip, met a beautiful young Russian woman who he had hired as his interpreter. He eventually married her. Took her and her Russian son ten yrs. to get citizenship, and even at that it had to be w/the help of State senators. Shows you how screwed up our immigration system is. Fkg. illiterates who are criminals can come here illegally and we want to make them citizens immediately.

          Over all, the Russian people are good people.

          Liked by 5 people

          Reply
        • Falcon Koch says:
          December 22, 2017 at 9:55 pm

          Never trust Russia (Putin), just remember after the Shah was thrown out of Iran (!979) Putin moved in and has been supporting Iran ever since. Most if not all the Mil. equipment in Iran is a take off from Russia. If you look at some of the Russia Mil pic (equipment) and compare to Iran equipment they are very similar in nature. Russia has always wanted a “Warm Water Port”, Iran gave them that.

          Like

          Reply
      • oldiadguy says:
        December 22, 2017 at 8:37 pm

        Yep, Russia is scary and the scariest Russian of all is PUTIN!!! Here is Putin planning world domination or something.

        The Soviet Union is gone. The Warsaw Pact is gone. Putin is using state funds to rebuild churches and monasteries destroyed during the communist era. Putin has also been involved in the dedication of memorials to the victims of the communist. Times have changed.

        Take care and stay safe

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  3. Howie says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Homey Comey haz lost hiz mind. Babbling irrationally.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. Steven Andros says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:36 am

    The dems seem to think that 2018 will be a wave election that will go their way. I hope our side is smart enough to “keep their powder dry”, build a devastating case, and nuke the crap out of the lefties with a laundry list of indictments in late September.

    Justice and payback is long overdue.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • soozword says:
      December 22, 2017 at 9:51 am

      It will take much more than developing a devastating case to win in 2018, especially in the Senate. The left is well-organized for election and voter fraud and so far I don’t see progress on that front other than PTrump establishing some commission with Kobach and Pence at the helm (what’s happened since then???). Remember something about naming 18 states cited for voter fraud but California, of all states, was not on the list. Hopefully taking away some of their financial sources for organizing will help, but the lefty fervor seems to be far exceeding that of the right to get to the polls (and before that to get good candidates in primaries). Perhaps the tax bill and more criminal exposure will help, but it seems we need a full court press on many fronts to win next year. Not sure if the supportive ground forces around the country are doing their part even though PTrump is doing his in abundance.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        December 22, 2017 at 7:01 pm

        OAN had a WONDERFUL special on the Alabama election, and they basically ruled out cheating, but strongly concluded that it was the lack of GOP party support that lost the seat. Hope it’s on YouTube – it was some really excellent journalism.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • soozword says:
          December 22, 2017 at 9:00 pm

          Perhaps in AL, but I presume cheating will be rampant in other states in 2018 as the Dems become ever more desperate. They seem to be clinging to their base of foreign nationals and that might not be such a great strategy next year, even given the high birth rate of that demographic. As Ptrump has shown us, timing is everything. Right now we have the advantage, but no guarantee in ten years if the Dems find some way to be successful (not expecting it, but have to acknowledge the possiblility via amnesty).

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • Falcon Koch says:
      December 22, 2017 at 10:43 pm

      One thing you can say for the dem’s they know how to message. The GOP needs to learn real fast how to send a message to get their point across, so far they have a failing grade of an “F”! Hopefully they have learn something from our Pres.

      Like

      Reply
  5. InAz says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:37 am

    The meeting of Mary Jacoby with 5 others…….

    Remember, Obama held many, many meetings outside of the White House, st other locations, so that the people would not get noticed.

    The 5 others are probably made up names, or real people to provide cover. Also the records were probably falsified.

    Obama did not care about following laws. He did what ever the flip he wanted and still does.

    They all do because they know they will never be held accountable.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • JohnP says:
      December 22, 2017 at 10:07 am

      Meet the money man.

      Scott C. Auerback – 501C
      Triple-F Foundation Fredericksburg VA. (same address)
      https://www.taxexemptworld.com/organizations/fredericksburg-va-virginia.asp?spg=3

      http://triple-f-foundation.org/
      That is why Triple F and its advisors/Shariah scholars use an overall-income-based approach to Purification.

      Triple-F launders islamic money.
      “Islamic Finance is added as special focus area at the Board level, due to its pivotal importance in the purification of impure income in Parmenion Group’s ethical investment solutions.”
      http://triple-f-foundation.org/#aboutus

      Real people, they all live northern Virginia within 20 miles of each other.
      A political harpy, State Department employee, computer expert, and a money man.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • trialbytruth says:
        December 22, 2017 at 10:20 am

        nice work on scott JohnP

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • JohnP says:
          December 22, 2017 at 10:39 am

          Zakat – Purification refers to getting rid of unacceptable profits. Shariah prohibits Muslims from profiting, even indirectly, from unacceptable practices, so investors are expected to account for and give away any income derived from riba or other sources.

          Your zakat will be used to defeat the Great Satan. That’s the ticket!

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
          • lastinillinois says:
            December 22, 2017 at 12:56 pm

            Islam involved with every facet of Obama/Jarrett.

            EVERY facet.

            If only Rod Blagojevich had been a muzzie, he would never have had to spend a day in prison.
            He wouldve had damn near any job in the obama admin he’d wanted.

            Like

            Reply
      • WSB says:
        December 22, 2017 at 10:34 am

        If the HAM radio license search site is back up, these would be a few names to look for.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Jim in TN says:
          December 22, 2017 at 11:15 am

          Why would spies completely quit using old techniques? and more importantly why would the NSA stop spying on those old techniques?

          Just has been bothering me since we figured out that two international spies decided that would be a good way to communicate under the radar.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • Trent Telenko says:
            December 22, 2017 at 11:34 am

            Monitoring of Ham radio frequencies inside the USA is an FCC responsibility. This has been true since the 1930’s. And there is a top secret signals intelligence branch of the FCC that does that mission since then too.

            What you are seeing here via the use of Ham frequencies by the Steele dossier conspiracy is that the FCC data isn’t going into the NSA’s server farms under FISA for instant and immediate data search and analysis.

            This is a useful line of research. Just saying.

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
            • Trent Telenko says:
              December 22, 2017 at 11:37 am

              See:

              The U.S. Hunt for Axis Agent Radios

              APPROVED FOR RELEASE 1994
              CIA HISTORICAL REVIEW PROGRAM
              18 SEPT 95

              https://www.cia.gov/library/center-for-the-study-of-intelligence/kent-csi/vol4no2/html/v04i2a05p_0001.htm

              “For a year and a quarter the FCC’s Radio Intelligence Division, as the monitoring network was known, carried the full load of military radio intelligence in Alaska, where the Army was not able to station a radio intelligence company until late in 1942 and got a monitoring station in operation only in the spring of 1943. It radio-patrolled the Alaskan coast by sea. It also participated at Army request in military intelligence elsewhere, most notably in Hawaii and on the west coast. In San Francisco it set up an Intelligence Center where officers of the military services were on duty around the clock. It identified and tracked the radio-equipped balloons which the Japanese launched against our west coast. It discovered and established the location of a Nazi weather station on Greenland, which the Coast Guard was then able to destroy. It trained the military personnel who eventually took over most of these duties, prepared instructional booklets and monitoring aids for them, and supervised their work until they became competent enough to operate without help”

              Liked by 2 people

              Reply
            • Trent Telenko says:
              December 22, 2017 at 11:39 am

              To be a little more specific, use these initials and words as search terms —

              FCC Radio Intelligence Division

              Liked by 1 person

              Reply
          • Trent Telenko says:
            December 22, 2017 at 1:21 pm

            The FCC Radio Intelligence Division worked hand in glove with the FBI inside the USA and in Latin America to stop NAZI spies and diplomats.

            IIRC, the FCC is still monitoring Latin America.

            There likely are Hezbollah intercepts for Operation Pandora in FCC diving files.

            Just a thought.

            Like

            Reply
          • WSB says:
            December 22, 2017 at 8:36 pm

            I do not think Morse code can be traced on HAM waves…not sure.

            Like

            Reply
      • thluckyone says:
        December 22, 2017 at 10:35 am

        Thank you for this, JohnP. Shariah finance is terror finance. Auerback & Triple-F are either knowingly or unknowingly (ehem: “plausible deniability”) supporting orgs like “Al-Cutcha” (lol – not sure I got the spelling right) and “Al-shelob” (mixed reference to “LOTR” spider). Wonder if they could be implicated on support for ISIS?

        Anyway, thanks for “outing” them.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • KBR says:
        December 22, 2017 at 10:36 am

        Your cookies are ready on previous page, JP! 😉

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Farrier says:
        December 22, 2017 at 11:30 am

        Nellie Ohr’s HAM radio operates within that radius.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Trent Telenko says:
          December 22, 2017 at 1:31 pm

          The FCC monitors Ham radio around DC area very closely for FBI Counter Intelligence.

          Note – the FBI does not have all the records of those intercepts.

          The FCC does.

          Chairman Nunez can ask the FCC for those records as well as DEA requests regarding Hezbolle in Latin America.

          Like

          Reply
      • Dixie says:
        December 22, 2017 at 12:06 pm

        Wow. Evil sure has gotten organized. Will good ever prevail?

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  6. TheLastDemocrat says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Was that Jacoby facebook brag saved anywhere?

    Like

    Reply
    • TheLastDemocrat says:
      December 22, 2017 at 9:47 am

      (besides living forever in Facebook archives and at NSA)

      Like

      Reply
    • coeurdaleneman says:
      December 22, 2017 at 10:00 am

      From the Tabletmag article linked by Sundance

      “In a Facebook post from June 24, 2017, that Tablet has seen in screenshots, Jacoby claimed that her husband deserves the lion’s share of credit for Russiagate.”

      Be really careful about this Tabletmag article. It is full of great information, but it also has a strong POV (Russians are boogeymen) that the Deep State peddles. Also, that quote above suggests that someone outside of their staff spoonfed them information.

      Also, the TabletMag article slipped in this semi-disclaimer “A Tablet investigation using public sources to trace the evolution of the now-famous dossier suggests …”

      They want to make it look like they relied solely upon “public sources” but I suspect that a player of some sort (domestic or international) also guided the way for them. I mean, just look at the site address for that particular article … “jewish-news-and-politics” is right in the middle of it.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Paul Revere says:
      December 22, 2017 at 11:31 am

      If jacoby is bragging about being the epicenter of the russian fraud that has permeated the liberal psyche, it seems to me she must be held to account for any number of slander laws. Just look at what this deception has cost the American tax payers.
      If no one is held to account, any fake news org can just create a salacious story and run with it as an investment opportunity to generate income.
      Further it is past time fake news be held to a higher standard. They should not be permitted to report without naming sources, period.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  7. thehouseonmstreet says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Of all the criminals in this entire debacle that I want to see go down in flames, it’s Obama. I want to see that arrogant smirk wiped off his face, his shuck and jive brought to a crawl and the world’s largest middle finger shoved in his face.

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
    • RedBallExpress says:
      December 22, 2017 at 9:53 am

      Come on…. Tell us how you really feel.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • soozword says:
      December 22, 2017 at 9:57 am

      I agree, it’s the smirkiness that puts him over the top vs Hillary who just seems more ding-batish to me. Both are totally evil, but the strutting, snarky Obama gives him a slight edge over Hilldog in my book.. Plus he’s still more of an icon these days so a bigger target than the haggard has-been.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • AustinPrisoner says:
        December 22, 2017 at 10:07 am

        It’s funny, I have more sympathy for Obama. He had a lousy childhood: single teen mother hooking up with an already married guy, both of them neglect Obama as a kid, he’s pushed onto his grandparents, then mom remarries and he gets a step-father…

        Hillary has always been comfortable, just greedy for more. Intact middle class family, the adored daughter, never had to work her way through college. Pampered and privileged and entitled all the way.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • rashamon says:
          December 22, 2017 at 10:31 am

          Spare me.

          Liked by 8 people

          Reply
        • soozword says:
          December 22, 2017 at 10:56 am

          Obama’s childhood story is not that far off of mine at all except for the black part.
          And in today’s society, am not so sure being black is an impediment. Funny, I did not turn out twisted and narcissistic like he did. Enough with the endless excuses over a lousy childhood! He’s a freakin’ adult and totally responsible for his behavior, just like me and everyone else who survive crappy parent(s) into adulthood.

          Liked by 9 people

          Reply
        • StrandedinCA says:
          December 22, 2017 at 11:10 am

          Really? Obama has had a lousy childhood . . . I don’t think so. The story of his life still hasn’t been told. Obama also never had to work his way through college (and we still don’t know how he got in or who footed the bill) – – pampered and privileged certainly applies to his life as well as Hillary.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • Farrier says:
          December 22, 2017 at 11:50 am

          Hillary was hosed by Obama in this entire affair. He set her up with Fusion GPS, and probably Crowdstrike, which I think stole all the emails and gave them to Comey to slip to Wikileaks to create the fake “Russian hack.”

          Obama is probably being promised the Presidency under emergency “Continuity of Government” executive orders, along with some thumb-sucking RINO as VP. Obama gets even with Hillary and Bill while screwing America over again.

          Like

          Reply
        • joninmd22 says:
          December 22, 2017 at 12:38 pm

          Abandoned by his mother who catted around and raised by Grandparents Obama had every advantage as his grandmother was a VP at a bank. He comes from privilege all the way.

          Private schools and Ivy League.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
        • Dixie says:
          December 22, 2017 at 1:10 pm

          Is Austin rubbing off on you?

          Like

          Reply
      • thehouseonmstreet says:
        December 22, 2017 at 10:08 am

        I’ve always said, there are so many ignorant people in this country that were Obama or Mooch to run for office again either one would be elected. Black voters who ignorantly referred to Bill Clinton as the first black President still don’t understand that when they elected Obama they didn’t get a black President then, just a biracial one that made Oprah cry while stuttering his way into the White House without credentials.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
      • TPW says:
        December 22, 2017 at 11:53 am

        “they” will NEVER bring down the first Black/White President……take it to the bank.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Dixie says:
        December 22, 2017 at 1:03 pm

        Plus, he’s still strutting all over the world blowing his own horn, trying to create problems for the Trump Administration and hurting America.

        Sit down and shut up you stupid fake.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • decimusausonius says:
      December 22, 2017 at 10:03 am

      We would all like to see that, but it – unfortunately! – will never happen, given the simple charge of “RACISM” which everyone knows will be used against anyone trying to bring MAObama to justice.

      Like

      Reply
      • El Torito says:
        December 22, 2017 at 10:45 am

        Nothing of this scale ever happened. Therefore, the scale and sheer magnitude of the solution will be unlike anything we have ever seen.

        Reversing the coup and reversing Obama’s 8 years of laying the groundwork of permanently
        destroying our country vs concerns of racism is like placing a planet and a grain of sand side by side. This is that much bigger.

        So will be the operation that breaks the back of the conspiracy against the very existence of the USA.

        Nothing of this scale ever happened.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
      • thehouseonmstreet says:
        December 22, 2017 at 12:29 pm

        It’s time we break the chains of the racism narrative. The only way to do it is hold Obama responsibility for his crimes. He’s had a pass all of his life, It’s time to take back his get out of jail free card.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • tuskyou says:
      December 22, 2017 at 10:14 am

      This is why I love the inauguration speech so much. President Trump slapped the sht out of Obama, Bush and Clinton while they were forced to sit there and take it. I bet they never dreamed their worst nightmare would come true.

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
      • kiskiminetas says:
        December 22, 2017 at 11:57 am

        Oh I loved that and had a smile on my face and joy in my hear listening to it. Payback was the proverbial “B” for those bozos and they deserved every word of it.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Rhoda R says:
          December 22, 2017 at 2:40 pm

          They actually haven’t had much of a payback, really. A few EOs get canceled and some overreaching regulations are eliminated – which is all good – but the real crimes and criminals haven’t been addressed and they run around ‘Guilty as hell but free as a bird”.

          Like

          Reply
          • Dekester says:
            December 22, 2017 at 3:45 pm

            Rhonda R, Your disdain for the Lion is transparent.

            PDJT kept his focus on what was important, and has succeeded beyond nearly everyone’s expectations.

            The judicial appoints and the tax bill is ENORMOUS.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
      • thehouseonmstreet says:
        December 22, 2017 at 12:26 pm

        Wasn’t it Bush when walking out of the inauguration and into the capitol who said “what kind of sh*t was that”. Apparently, Trump didn’t get the memo that the good ole boys club of DC don’t criticize each other.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • lfhbrave says:
        December 22, 2017 at 2:03 pm

        That inauguration speech will be considered as one of the top two or three inauguration speeches in American history, especially the line about people taking back the power. Unlike most other inauguration speeches, he said it, and then followed through with what he said. It is epic.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
    • aol925 says:
      December 22, 2017 at 6:12 pm

      You mean Barry Soetro? Or Barry from Honolulu?

      Like

      Reply
    • BT a/k/a BT in SC says:
      December 22, 2017 at 9:07 pm

      Manohmanohman, thehouseonmstreet, that was so succinctly stated. It was elegant. Poetic. And EXACTLY what I want. Don’t recall exactly where or why, but I said much the same just recently. Recently, as in the last twenty-four hours, recently. I wanna see that sadistic, smug smirk of his slapped silks right off his face! I wanna see him doing a perp walk and Pepe-marched in an orange jumpsuit straight to a prison cell, and I want to see it before my time, here, is done.

      Hehe. “… his shuck and jive brought to a crawl and the world’s largest middle finger…” I’m almost positive you and I are long lost twins!!

      Like

      Reply
  8. Mickturn says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:56 am

    Now that we know who did what, it’s time to start the Hangings…no need for a trial here, the preponderance of the evidence is all it takes, right Libs?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. bob says:
    December 22, 2017 at 9:57 am

    “Heads are going to explode” Gotta love it!

    So who will be the first to put this to script? Movie, series, book? This is just too rich. You can’t make this stuff up.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • BT a/k/a BT in SC says:
      December 22, 2017 at 9:16 pm

      Why, Sundance, of course. The book is being written right now, right here! At the rate things are happening, it’s probably gonna end up being a several volume set before it’s over. Let some non-libtarded screenwriter do the script for the movie [is there any such screenwriter?!], and let James Woods have a starring role, along with Roseanne Barr.

      Is it discriminating if you ask that only non-democRATs apply as editors of SD’s multi-volume set and / or for roles or employment in any capacity involved with producing, performing, etc., SD’s epic blockbuster?

      Like

      Reply
  10. FairestWitness says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Andrew McCabe still believes the Trump Dossier, that it meets the standard for warranting FBI investigation. What standard is he referring to? Seems like a pretty shady, very low bar to me.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • 🍺Gunny says:
      December 22, 2017 at 10:05 am

      Posted this upthread…Thought I’d go for it again…

      They gotta em all basically in one room…their conspiracy is in taters…”don’t arrest any yet,, keep putting em all in one room so to speak…don’t arrest one at a time…just keep identifying until the whole house falls down. Keep the conspiracy going and keep building on it.

      They will freak out…imagine it…I would bet President Trump is just laughing his butt off.

      “what are we gonna do?” “What is the story” Imagine the wives in their also…
      ” Its’all your fault”…”We’re gonna loose our 3 million dollar house” “it was only a loaner”..

      Just can’t make this stuff up….are we having fun yet??

      Classic Clouseau …..

      Bwaaaaahhh

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • lastinillinois says:
        December 22, 2017 at 1:06 pm

        Wouldn’t it be something if the ‘boots’ on Clinton and McCain actually DID conceal ankle monitors?

        And wouldn’t it be something if Sessions has ALREADY turned both Clinton and McCain, and were using them as bait to get some of their dirty cohorts on record?

        Unfortunately, that would mean that both Clinton and McCain would walk.

        But wouldn’t that be something …….

        Like

        Reply
    • trialbytruth says:
      December 22, 2017 at 10:22 am

      His standard. If he gives that up he has no defense.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Farrier says:
      December 22, 2017 at 11:52 am

      They needed Christopher Steele to provide the “Super Spy Ambiance” to sell it to a FISA judge. They tried the fake DNC hack, but that failed in June or July.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • joninmd22 says:
      December 22, 2017 at 12:52 pm

      Looking at the Ted Stevens and Bob O’Donnell “prosecutions” as long as it’s against a republican the DoJ and FBI have practically no standards.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Craig Dominik says:
      December 22, 2017 at 6:30 pm

      The crooked mainstream media and Democrats will seize on what McCabe has said about the Dossier meeting FBI standards (McCabe is the fall guy now for the Dossier). Does not President Trump need Mueller who knows that the Dossier is a phony (or he would be using it to go after The President) to counter McCabe’s statement? Mueller’s assessment would carry weight as he is a former Director of the FBI.

      Like

      Reply
  11. parteagirl says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:16 am

    When it comes to friendly fire:
    As I look at Trump’s patterns of behavior, I’ve noticed that he likes to appeal to the very best aspirations in a person- he gives people a chance to do the right thing first- including people who have stridently opposed him in the past. I think Trump figures that pulling someone onto your team takes so much less energy in the long run, and makes your team stronger, than constantly fighting against them as a member of an opposing team.

    When it comes to enemy fire:
    For those who are crooked, compromised and unable to be “flipped”- the pattern I see emerging is that Trump helps them to expose themselves by keeping them in place or even promoting them. There were very puzzling hires, and even head-scratching choices of known opponents of MAGA who were left in place, but it is becoming more and more clear, at least to me, as to why: this was done in order to catch them and get rid of them.

    If on day one Trump had “cleaned house” so to speak, these rats would have scattered and continued to create havoc from the shadows. I’m becoming increasingly glad that he didn’t. I want these cancers zapped so that they won’t grow again.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  12. 4beagles says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:16 am

    I’ll be amazed if any Dems do jail time.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. bill9999 (@bill9999a) says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Truly a great article, well done

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. IHeartDagny says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:24 am

    The end of the video, they talk about how McCabe “still” believes in the dossier. LOL, they called THAT a bombshell. To me, that’s the most obvious thing. Evil and delusional people ALWAYS think their enemies are evil and delusional. It’s part of the psychosis. It makes them feel better about themselves and gives them, in their delusion, license for their own actions. Obama doesn’t hate most of America because it’s good. Obama hates America because he believes it is evil. Yes, he was taught that by his Communist family and friends. However, even with obvious evidence to the contrary EVERYWHERE, he discounted that evidence because HE HAD TO for his own belief system. It has nothing to do with reality.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Y Mi Nombre Es..... says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Great. Ya reckon anything will ever become of it? Yeah, sure. LOL. It’s just about selling papers and clicks. The End.

    Like

    Reply
  16. maggiemoowho says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Google and Spectrum will not allow me to look at the White House visitors log☹️. A Google or Spectrum award thing takes over the screen. It’s somehow getting threw even though I have a pop-up blocker on.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Ethan J Walker 🧢 🇺🇸 (@Don_E_Walker) says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Well, nobody doubted that for a second. The buck stops with Obama.

    The question is, will there be enough evidence and a political will to prosecute?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. D. Manny says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:35 am

    And I can tie the FBI into it all…

    HACKING – THE BEGINNING…
    2015-07-15 Intelligence Report claims this is the date Russia began to hack DNC servers.
    2015-09-16 FBI notifies DNC that its servers are being hacked.
    2015-10-15 Awan brothers begin hacking of House Democratic Caucus servers.
    2015-11-16 FBI again notifies DNC that its servers are being hacked.
    —————————————-
    *NOTE: What is important to note is, the hacking continued after these discoveries.
    —————————————-
    2016-04-29 Perkins Coie employs CrowdStrike to investigate DNC hacking events.
    2016-06-14 CrowdStrike claims malware found on DNC server, also claims there was evidence the malware was injected by Russians.
    —————————————
    *NOTE: Wikipedia claims 6-14 is the date that the hackers were kicked out of the DNC system, but we know that is not true….
    ————————————–
    2016-07-05 ‘Guccifer 2.0’ intrusion into the DNC server.
    2016-08-15 Awan brothers cease hacking activities of House Democratic Caucus server.
    And I believe the Wikileaks dumps contained information post-6-14. I need to double check this point just to be certain, but I believe that’s correct.
    ————————————–
    There’s only two possible explanations why the hacking continued: Either the FBI and the DNC IT and CrowdStrike are that incompetent or they are complicit…..

    And we can prove it wasn’t due to incompetence because nobody in the FBI, the DNC IT dept., or CrowdStrike was fired due to incompetence……

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • D. Manny says:
      December 22, 2017 at 10:36 am

      https://1drv.ms/w/s!AjWUG5k3TkbybWmw0okCE0RyHhU
      For links to all the information above, if interested.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • D. Manny says:
        December 22, 2017 at 10:50 am

        The fundamental question for the FBI is, is their primary duty to prevent crime, or is it to arrest perps after a crime has been committed?

        Is it better to allow a crime to persist even if it results in a constitutional crisis just for the sake of gathering evidence?

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • Farrier says:
      December 22, 2017 at 11:56 am

      No, the emails received by Wikileaks ended on May 25, 2016. That was the last date of any DNC email published on July 22. Assange had them all before June 12, 2016. Crowdstrike shut down the initial engagement at the DNC on June 15, 2016, but the hack was supposedly contained on June 10th or June 11th. That is nearly 40 days of Shawn Henry watching all the data flow out of the DNC network, including VOIP telephone conversations. The June 14th date is when Ellen Nakashima published her exclusive article about the “Russian hack,” which is full of misleading information she received from DNC and Crowdstrike people.

      Like

      Reply
  19. BigBlockMill says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:39 am

    One day soon there will be fleets of septic pumping trucks from all over the country heading for Washington DC, just like after the hurricanes.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Bull Durham says:
      December 22, 2017 at 11:03 am

      The Capital was built on a swamp.

      It should be burnt to the ground, and rebuilt in mid-America, like a piece of Kansas or somewhere close. Then all the elites would have to deal with middle class in middle America. It would make sense to have our Federal government “centered”.

      A good infrastructure project. In fact, two. Clean the rubble in DC and build a ‘transparent’ government in mid-America.

      Just leave the historic monuments and cherry trees in DC. Burn down where the corruption lives.Especially, K Street, Congress, Supreme Court and all the pipelines and tunnels to Langley and the Pentagon.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Steve in Lewes says:
        December 22, 2017 at 11:40 am

        Bull, if my memory is correct, I believe the center of the country was WashDC at the time it was designated as the Nation’s Capitol, I could be wrong though.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • SB says:
        December 22, 2017 at 11:56 am

        Maybe the New Capital in the geographic Center of the lower 40 could be called “Trump” (or “Trumptown” or “Tumpville” or “Trumpberg”), or T-MAGA-Ville.

        Like

        Reply
      • joninmd22 says:
        December 22, 2017 at 1:00 pm

        You could rebuild the capital on a septic field in the middle of a salt flat and the day after opening a lobbyist would still show up.

        Limited government and periodic hangings of corrupt officials is the best plan.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • 🍺Gunny says:
        December 22, 2017 at 1:14 pm

        To me this is actually a great idea bull…Make it a National Park…or a zoo…but with a warning to people who visit…
        “Evil once lurked here” Have those automatic story telling devices on what was once there designating ; “This is a True Story”
        All the buildings that were destroyed, level the ground, plant trees, parks, bicycle paths. etc.

        With today’s technologies..move the White House to the Center of the Country and have a purification process to anyone who enters.. all future hearings are open, with polygraph hook ups…

        Just thinkin

        Like

        Reply
  20. The ghost formerly known as Prince says:
    December 22, 2017 at 10:58 am

    The bottom line is, Paul Manafort is the only connection between President Trump and Russia-Russia-Russia. Had Trump not hired Manafort as campaign manager for that very brief period in 2016 there might not be any Steele dossier.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Bull Durham says:
      December 22, 2017 at 11:04 am

      Manafort is connected to Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine.
      His electioneering work was for Ukrainian candidates.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • D. Manny says:
        December 22, 2017 at 11:13 am

        True. When McCain was running for POTUS, Fusion GPS was screaming that Manafort was a Ukrainian stooge, and when Trump was running for POTUS, Fusion GPS claimed Manafort was a Russian stooge.

        Like

        Reply
      • The ghost formerly known as Prince says:
        December 22, 2017 at 11:14 am

        Read the linked story at Tablet. The Ukrainians were “linked” to Putin long ago, as is virtually everyone of importance in that gangster kingdom that was once the Soviet Union.

        My point is, but for the unfortunate hiring of Manafort there is absolutely zip-zero-nada connections between Trump and anything or anyone sketchy in Russia.

        Like

        Reply
      • Chewbarkah says:
        December 22, 2017 at 11:24 am

        To be candid, Yanakovich was a Russian stooge. In spring 2016, Brennan claimed their were seven, count-em’ seven, “Trump officials” with Russian connections, and this was some sort of crisis. Likely these seven were: Manafort, the Greek coffee go-fer, Carter Page, Adm. Flynn, Wm Sessions, Jared Kushner, and Donald Trump, Jr. Somehow Brennan wasn’t concerned about the massive Russian connections of Hillary’s crew through the Uranium One deal, DoS pay to play, Bill’s grossly overpaid speeches, Podesta’s family “Joules”, contributions to the Clinton Foundation, etc.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • The ghost formerly known as Prince says:
          December 22, 2017 at 11:37 am

          The only one on that list with significant, known “Russia” links is Manafort. All the others are tenuous at best, and puffed up to make the very tenuous link via Manafort appear more substantial than it really is.

          The fact is, Manafort was a hired gun brought in to manage a potential floor fight for delegates at the convention, and he was let go shortly after Trump was nominated. His role in the Trump campaign was of limited scope and importance.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Rhoda R says:
            December 22, 2017 at 2:49 pm

            And important to your point, Manafort had absolutely nothing to do with any Trump foreign policy positions.

            Like

            Reply
          • Chewbarkah says:
            December 22, 2017 at 2:51 pm

            Exactly — that’s why I threw out the names. Brennan played up seven Trump connections to Russia as if that number was unusual and damning, but they all amount to zip, except potentially Manafort (who I think was using Trump to build his business interests, not spy for Russia). Brennan and the cabal omit to enumerate Hillary’s extensive known Russia connections, related corruption, sale of office for Russian benefits, and her “extreme carelessness” with communications security. But he exhorted the FBI to investigate Trump due to CIA “concerns” just at the time the Fusion GPS plot was getting underway.

            Like

            Reply
          • Thecleaner says:
            December 22, 2017 at 4:04 pm

            Limited in scope yes…but very important…he shut down the threatened uprising and attempt to steal the nomination.

            Like

            Reply
    • fernpel says:
      December 22, 2017 at 11:12 am

      I disagree – there was always going to be a Steele dossier – Manafort just gave them cover.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • The ghost formerly known as Prince says:
        December 22, 2017 at 11:32 am

        Go look at the timeline. Trump hires “world-class sleazeball” Manafort on 3/28/16; the first stirrings of what would become “Russia-Russia-Russia” bogeymen begin appearing in April.

        Clinton campaign hires Fusion GPS 4/12.

        After that date, Democrats begin seeing Russian fingerprints on everything.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Farrier says:
        December 22, 2017 at 12:02 pm

        There had to be a dossier. They have to make both candidates look bad so Obama can take the White House under Continuity of Government rather than Pence. Pence was picked by Manafort, which won’t help him get the Presidency should Trump be removed by whatever means. This is all Obama, all the way.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • daughnworks247 says:
          December 22, 2017 at 1:30 pm

          Obama’s not that smart. Valerie, on the other hand, is.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • Rhoda R says:
          December 22, 2017 at 2:52 pm

          Just how would Continuity of Government allow Obama to retake the White House? After Pence comes Ryan and he can’t be tied to the Trump Administration in any way at all.

          Like

          Reply
          • farrier105 says:
            December 22, 2017 at 7:14 pm

            Pence is compromised, so he would be out. Actually Manafort picked Pence, so that won’t help. Continuity of Government allows for “temporary installations of officials like President and Vice President. The reasoning for using Obama would be that he just left the office one year before, he won two elections, and the media will declare him scandal free. Some RINO will be installed as VP to make up the loss to the “innocent” Republicans who didn’t “collude with the Russians,” “do anything to offend a woman,” or “plot a coup against Saint Mueller.” I was thinking maybe the left’s new-found hero, GEORGE W. BUSH might be the choice if not Ryan. You have to have a Democrat and Republican to have the Purple Revolution fulfilled.

            It doesn’t matter what the Constitution says if there is a big enough perceived “emergency” or “crisis.” You remember that Deeray McKesson of Black Lives Matter got hacked last year, and Deeray was talking to his girlfriend about disrupting the conventions so no one could get nominated and creating so much chaos that Obama would have to stay past the end of his term. He refernced “Mrs. Lynch” as one of the officials with whom he discussed this plot in 2015.

            Like

            Reply
    • joninmd22 says:
      December 22, 2017 at 1:02 pm

      Nope. They would have made up the evidence anyway. It wouldn’t have mattered who Trump hired.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  21. BMG says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Any sighting of Kurt Kobach?

    Alabama was voter frauded.

    Hey Kurt, Hello? Hello? Hello?, Kurt, Hello?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Chewbarkah says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Questions:
    What alternative “legitimate” cover story could Mary Jacoby, Glenn Simpson’s partner in a well-known political opposition research and dirty tricks shop, concoct for a 4-19-16 meeting with 5 others at the White House?
    Who did she meet with? (Jarrett?, Ben Rhodes?, Susan Rice?, who else?)
    Who requested and set up the meeting?
    Who else do White House Visitor Logs show as arriving and leaving in an overlapping time frame?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. YvonneMarie says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Republicans in Congress are on Mr Trump’s side now.
    God is good.
    ☺️

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Trent Telenko says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:48 am

    I’m waiting for Pres, Trump to declassify the FISA warrant that authorized the surveillance of his campaign and try to pass it to House Intelligence Chairman Nunes.

    The “Deep State Conspiracy script” calls for the document to “turn up missing” when that is tried.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • D. Manny says:
      December 22, 2017 at 12:11 pm

      Too many people have a copy of it now: the FISA court itself, the Obama library, Congress, intelligence services. The cow’s out of the barn on that one.

      Like

      Reply
  25. Christina says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:59 am

    These days I dream of rat kings, balls of rats who are connected to each other by the fusion of their tails, and giant cat-sized rats falling out of holes in the ceiling.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Raffaella says:
    December 22, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  27. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    December 22, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Is all this armchair quarterbacking and speculation hindering investigations? Just asking.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • KBR says:
      December 22, 2017 at 1:58 pm

      You know, Foundingfathersfan, I asked myself the same.

      But the truth,I believe, is that the weight of the knowledge that ordinary US citizens are fact finding for themselves, that the citizens are aware and demanding justice, that pulling the wool over our eyes just will not work anymore, and…

      That ordinary citizens are not all the dimwits the DC “elites” thought, and…

      Besides that, they seem to be getting more coherent information from SD and some of the posters here than from their own lazy sloppy and possibly biased gubmnt researchers.

      Every boss knows: sometimes if you want it done right, you gotta do it yourself.
      And WE are the boss of them.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  28. LM says:
    December 22, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    The true conspiracy imo, was not Russian but Islamic.

    http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/12/stopping_the_muslim_brotherhoods_strategic_plan_to_infiltrate_america.html

    If you look at the actions of Obama and The Clintons, you will see that they served a master foreign to the Judeo/Christian beliefs that most Americans held prior to Obama, and I don’t think their allegience was primarily to communism.

    Whether it was purse strings or deeply held bias that tied them to organizations like the Muslim Brotherhood, IDK, however, I can surmise that we would not have had Obama without the changes put into place by the Clintons and that Hillary did not willingly step aside for him in 2008.

    Now the task of bringing the former administrations to justice is complicated by the embedding of foreign agents in the highest parts of our government.

    The personal courage and comittment of our President and his family cannot be overstated, nor can our comittment to praying for them and supporting them by becoming informed and telling the truth to all we can to counter the fake news ehich has allowed Americans to enthusiastically participate in their own demise.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • kiskiminetas says:
      December 22, 2017 at 2:55 pm

      That is intriguing indeed but even better Trump knows about and has for some time. The Big Ugly has been building for some time now the volcano and will erupt with the spewing of names and every little detail of their corrupt deeds against the state.

      Like

      Reply
  29. D. Manny says:
    December 22, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    It just occurred to me that Paul Singer, aka WFB, just validated Lee Smith’s article that the dossier was really a regurgitation of the old WSJ/Jacoby/Simpson articles, because Singer wrote about the same exact issue right before Russia Russia Russia was hatched….you remember Singer, the guy that hired Fusion GPS in the first place….

    “Trump Elevates Former Putin Ally Adviser to Senior Campaign Role”
    http://freebeacon.com/politics/trump-elevates-former-putin-ally-adviser-senior-campaign-role/

    Like

    Reply
  30. SaltyLiberalTears says:
    December 22, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    While it’s cute to call it muh Russia, Russiaphobia, a liberal narrative and numerous other things, it’s sedition (Seditious conspiracy). Which is unprecedented in the past century for gov’t employees trying to unseat an elected president.

    It also tends to involve other crimes which doesn’t bode well for those convicted. Ask Omar Abdel-Rahman how light his sentence was (life without parole in solitary confinement).

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
    December 22, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    HERE WE GO:

    .@RepMattGaetz: “We have email evidence from Andrew McCabe indicating that @HillaryClinton was going to get a ‘HQ Special,’ a headquarters special.”

    – I’m not sure about Gaetz, is he overselling here? I guess we will know for sure soon.
    If true this is getting harder hitting day by day.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  32. LOUBUCKS says:
    December 22, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Need to “connect the dots (people)” of Crowdstrike and Perkins Come, and Clinton ties in s.conjunction with DOJ / FBI contact.

    Like

    Reply
    • farrier105 says:
      December 22, 2017 at 7:50 pm

      LouBucks–The dots connect this way:

      Crowdstrike–The guy running the operation to monitor the alleged “hackers” work in the DNC network was SHAWN HENRY, retired FBI executive in charge of, among other things, Cyber Crime cases. Henry worked at FBI under Mueller and Comey.

      Perkins Coie–A law firm with personnel with CIA backgrounds. It was Perkins Coie who hired Crowdstrike for the DNC. Perkins Coie was contacted by Fusion GPS to get the DNC to hire Fusion GPS to get dirt on Trump from Russians who are members of the PUTIN REGIME. Fusion GPS is a Putin regime contractor lobbying for an end to the Magnitsky sanctions against the Putin regime.

      Fusion GPS–Hires CIA people frequently enough to be suspected of being a CIA PROPRIETARY COMPANY, a business controlled by the CIA. Fusion GPS hired Nellie Ohr to help build the Trump Dossier fronted by Christopher Steele while Nellie’s husband, Bruce Ohr, DOJ executive met with Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS and retired British spy, Christopher Steele.

      The Deep State did it all. Hillary was a bit player who was screwed by them with the DNC emails and probably Podesta’s emails. Hillary would never want those published, but it was probably Crowdstrike who stole them, not a hacker and not an insider like Seth Rich. It was probably Crowdstrike, who did not use Best Practices in responding to the incident at the DNC (probably a Deep State intrusion to alert the IT employees at DNC to cause the Perkins Coie hiring of Crowdstrike).

      Like

      Reply
  33. Brant says:
    December 22, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Are the FBI and DOJ actions under Obama the same methods and tactics to overthrow governments around the world?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Brant says:
      December 22, 2017 at 1:05 pm

      On other words, they have the institutional knowledge of how to do it?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Chewbarkah says:
        December 22, 2017 at 3:13 pm

        I’ve been posting in various places for months that this has all the marks of a CIA regime destabilization operation. It is my belief that Clapper, Brennan, and other intel operators directed the tactical game (Hillary Clinton likely ordered it up or approved someone else’s idea, but she isn’t smart enough to run the show). Note how the current focus is all on the DoJ and FBI, with nary a mention of the CIA. Those who control the steering wheel tend to miss the blame.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  34. click52 says:
    December 22, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Everyone involved in this coup attempt should either be hung, or sent to GITMO for the rest of their scumbag lives! Especially Obama, and the colluding FBI, and Holder/Lynch Justice Department. They are all traitorous trash!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  35. Jill Woodliff says:
    December 22, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    Ross’ timeline is awesome, but it does not include the GSA portion. I’ve tried to integrate the two. Does anyone know dates of Beckler’s sick leave and the nature of his illness?

    March 2017–Comey testifies to Congress that the FBI had secretly investigated potential Russia collusion with the Trump campaign, without notifying Congress. He denies wiretapping.
    Spicer denounces surveillance and unmasking of Trump aides by Obama administration.
    Trump transition team becomes aware of requests for transition records from the GSA and instructs the GSA to preserve records.
    May 9, 2017–Trump fires Comey
    May 17, 2017–Mueller named Special Counsel
    June 15, 2017–Richard Beckler, General Counsel for GSA, tells Trump transition team, and subsequently Special Counsel Mueller, that the transition team documents are property of the transition team. All requests for the documents should be submitted to the transition team, not the GSA.
    June 24, 2017–Mary Jacoby brags about her husband Glenn Simpson’s role in “Russiagate.”
    July 13, 2017–CNN announces that Strzok is working for Special Counsel Mueller.
    July 20, 2017–Inspector General receives compromising text messages of Strzok
    July 27, 2017–Inspector General meets with Special Counsel Mueller and Rosenstein to inform them of text messages
    Sometime in August–Richard Beckler hospitalized
    August 10, 2017–Inspector General requests all communication between Strzok and Page.
    August 22, 2017–Fusion GPS chief Glenn Simpson meets with Congressional committee and refuses to disclose who paid for “dossier.”
    August 23, 2017–FBI sent letter to career GSA staff requesting Trump transition team documents, which were promptly released without notifying transition team.
    August 24, 2017–Intel committee chair Devon Nunes subpoenas DOJ and FBI documents related to “dossier.”
    August 30, 2017–FBI sent second letter to career GSA staff requesting Trump transition team documents, which were promptly released without notifying transition team.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • LBB says:
      December 22, 2017 at 8:46 pm

      Obit has donation link by family. States Beckler passed away after two months of battling pancreatic cancer.
      Died 9/25, articles just reference hospitalized in August and died a month later.

      Like

      Reply
  36. L Garou says:
    December 22, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Susan and Valerie sitting in a tree, S-P-Y-I-N-G..
    (and baby Barry makes three)

    Like

    Reply
    • dimitri.kissov70@gmail.com says:
      December 22, 2017 at 5:44 pm

      Comrade! Watch the MSM claim ‘the smartest man in the room’ was admiring himself in the mirror as his aids and DOJ/FBI officials discussed the ‘insurance policy’. Dind no nuthin is the new defense.

      Like

      Reply
  37. D. Manny says:
    December 22, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    2016-04-18 DC Leaks Website opens.
    2016-04-19 Mary B. Jacoby (wife of Glenn Simpson/Fusion GPS) visits White House.
    2016-04-19 The DNC begins to make unusual payments to Perkins Coie.
    2016-04-25 Obama for America PAC begins to make payments to Perkins Coie.
    2016-04-25 DNC claims this is the date they discovered the hacking.
    —————————————–
    DC Leaks=Guccifer 2.0….

    Some people say that Guccifer 2.0 is a Democrat plant, that he doesn’t exist. We know that he had physical access to the DNC computers per reports by experts who evaluated his data.

    The Intelligence Report says Guccifer 2.0 is a Russian operative, but they have yet to offer any proof of that.

    But the reason why DC Leaks opened up this Website is because they said they got tired of waiting on Wikileaks, that Wikileaks wasn’t getting the information out fast enough, so DC Leaks opened its own site to do the dumps.

    Like

    Reply
  38. RuckusTom says:
    December 22, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Yaaawwwwwnnnnnn. Let me know when King Put gets indicted.

    Like

    Reply
  39. dimitri.kissov70@gmail.com says:
    December 22, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Let me vomit again, and we pay this clown McCabe?

    Like

    Reply
  40. Bendix says:
    December 22, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Throwing it out there again, Obama was the originator of the basement server at Hillary’s house.
    That’s why the kid who installed it got so scared at the idea of being questioned about it.
    He picked Hillary to hide behind as he practiced his bad ideas in the Middle East, and kept his whole foreign policy off the record.
    The reason I bring that up here is because all dirt, filth, and corruption originated in the Obama White House, so that’s where everything is going to lead to.

    Like

    Reply
  41. Darthawk says:
    December 22, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    The White House visitor log notably indicates that they went to the East Wing. Business/Political meetings traditionally take place in the much more visible West Wing. The media typically are not allowed into the East Wing. If someone wanted to have a clandestine meeting without attracting press attention, it would be easier to conduct in the East Wing.

    Like

    Reply
  42. JohnP says:
    December 23, 2017 at 2:41 am

    Back in 2007 the Simpson’s went after Jeff Sessions for representing a Russian client. Now Glenn and Mary peddle Russian trash.

    How Lobbyists Help Ex-Soviets Woo Washington
    Scrubbed Images Open Doors, Assure Investors; A ‘Most Wanted’ Client
    By Glenn R. Simpson and Mary Jacoby
    Updated April 17, 2007 12:01 a.m. ET
    https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB117674837248471543

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

