“Investigating the Cover-up” – Devin Nunes Subpoenas David Kramer…

Byron York is reporting today that House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes has issued a subpoena to David Kramer (pictured left), the aid to John McCain who was used as an arms-length go-between -traveling to Surrey, England- to meet with Christopher Steele and retrieve the Steele “Russian Dossier” in November 2016.

Kramer was not given the dossier in England; rather he was briefed in England, by Steele, and later given the dossier by Glenn Simpson (Fusion GPS) in the U.S.

A back-story timeline refresher:

Dossier author Christopher Steele reached out to Sir Andrew Wood, Britain’s former Ambassador to Russia (’95-’00) in August 2016; one month after the FBI counterintelligence operation on Candidate Trump began (July ’16).

Andrew Wood was the intelligence liaison Mr. Steele utilized in an effort to give his Russian Dossier increased credibility AFTER the FBI began using it. In essence the group around the dossier as constructed, saw how their trail was clearly political and they wanted to import/create an illusion of non-partisan political affiliation for the dossier.

Mr. Wood reaching out to Senator John McCain would give the sketchy Russian Dossier some increased credibility.

In November 2016 (post election) Andrew Wood traveled to the 2017 Halifax International Security Forum in Nova Scotia, Canada, where he met up with Senator John McCain.

Traveling with Senator McCain was a former State Dept. and current McCain Institute staffer, David J. Kramer. [The McCain institute is essentially a political money laundering operation where foreign governments send money to Senator John McCain as a workaround due to U.S. laws prohibiting politicians accepting payment for services to foreign governments – similar to the Clinton Foundation. This is how McCain pays for his multimillion Arizona mansion and indulgent lifestyle.]

Andrew Wood, John McCain and David J Kramer attended the Canadian conference where Wood informed McCain about the Russian Dossier on Donald Trump.

According to reporting from Catherine Herridge: ‘British court records state McCain then ordered Kramer to get a personal briefing from Steele in Surrey, just outside of London, and then return to Washington, D.C., where Fusion GPS (Glenn Simpson) would provide McCain with hard copies.’

That led to January 2017 when Senator McCain officially gave the dossier to the FBI. However, the FBI already had its own copy from Christopher Steele which was used in September and October 2016 as evidence in the FBI’s FISA application to justify wiretapping (spying on) Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON DC – House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes has issued a subpoena to David Kramer, a former State Department official who, in late November 2016, traveled to London to receive a briefing and a copy of the Trump dossier from its author, former British spy Christopher Steele. Kramer then returned to the U.S. to give the document to Sen. John McCain. Kramer is a senior fellow at the McCain Institute for International Leadership at Arizona State University. McCain later took a copy of the dossier to the FBI’s then-director, James Comey. But the FBI already had the document; Steele himself gave the dossier to the bureau in installments, reportedly beginning in early July 2016. McCain, recovering in Arizona from treatments for cancer, has long refused to detail his actions regarding the dossier. For his part, Kramer was interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee on Dec. 19. The new subpoena stems from statements Kramer made in that interview. In the session, Kramer told House investigators that he knew the identities of the Russian sources for the allegations in Steele’s dossier. But when investigators pressed Kramer to reveal those names, he declined to do so. Now, he is under subpoena. The subpoena, issued Wednesday afternoon, directs Kramer to appear again before House investigators on Jan. 11. (read more)

ps. I need some help. The rabbit hole is very deep. Amid the “Trump Operation” discoveries, almost all emphasis has been on the FBI side of the equation. Few people are paying attention to the DOJ side.

Here’s how you can help. I need to figure out who was involved on the DOJ side. In order to do that we need to find the DOJ officials who were inside the National Security Division at the time all of this was going down. 2016 through 2017.

Can you help me fill in the names?

Department of Justice NSD Link HERE

We need to discover, then research and timeline, who was in position C, D, E, F in the leadership ranks of the DOJ National Security Division in 2016.

Any help is appreciated.

This research is valuable because it could entrap Sally Yates.

I know she is involved as a co-conspirator because of the specific manner in which she delivered testimony. However, I’m not sure who (how vast) was the DOJ network who worked with her on the scheme.

