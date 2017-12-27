“Investigating the Cover-up” – Devin Nunes Subpoenas David Kramer…

Byron York is reporting today that House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes has issued a subpoena to David Kramer (pictured left), the aid to John McCain who was used as an arms-length go-between -traveling to Surrey, England- to meet with Christopher Steele and retrieve the Steele “Russian Dossier” in November 2016.

Kramer was not given the dossier in England; rather he was briefed in England, by Steele, and later given the dossier by Glenn Simpson (Fusion GPS) in the U.S.

A back-story timeline refresher:

Dossier author Christopher Steele reached out to Sir Andrew Wood, Britain’s former Ambassador to Russia (’95-’00) in August 2016; one month after the FBI counterintelligence operation on Candidate Trump began (July ’16).

Andrew Wood was the intelligence liaison Mr. Steele utilized in an effort to give his Russian Dossier increased credibility AFTER the FBI began using it.  In essence the group around the dossier as constructed, saw how their trail was clearly political and they wanted to import/create an illusion of non-partisan political affiliation for the dossier.

Mr. Wood reaching out to Senator John McCain would give the sketchy Russian Dossier some increased credibility.

In November 2016 (post election) Andrew Wood traveled to the 2017 Halifax International Security Forum in Nova Scotia, Canada, where he met up with Senator John McCain.

Traveling with Senator McCain was a former State Dept. and current McCain Institute staffer, David J. Kramer.   [The McCain institute is essentially a political money laundering operation where foreign governments send money to Senator John McCain as a workaround due to U.S. laws prohibiting politicians accepting payment for services to foreign governments – similar to the Clinton Foundation.  This is how McCain pays for his multimillion Arizona mansion and indulgent lifestyle.]

Andrew Wood, John McCain and David J Kramer attended the Canadian conference where Wood informed McCain about the Russian Dossier on Donald Trump.

According to reporting from Catherine Herridge: ‘British court records state McCain then ordered Kramer to get a personal briefing from Steele in Surrey, just outside of London, and then return to Washington, D.C., where Fusion GPS (Glenn Simpson) would provide McCain with hard copies.’ 

That led to January 2017 when Senator McCain officially gave the dossier to the FBI.  However, the FBI already had its own copy from Christopher Steele which was used in September and October 2016 as evidence in the FBI’s FISA application to justify  wiretapping (spying on) Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON DC – House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes has issued a subpoena to David Kramer, a former State Department official who, in late November 2016, traveled to London to receive a briefing and a copy of the Trump dossier from its author, former British spy Christopher Steele. Kramer then returned to the U.S. to give the document to Sen. John McCain.

Kramer is a senior fellow at the McCain Institute for International Leadership at Arizona State University.

McCain later took a copy of the dossier to the FBI’s then-director, James Comey. But the FBI already had the document; Steele himself gave the dossier to the bureau in installments, reportedly beginning in early July 2016.

McCain, recovering in Arizona from treatments for cancer, has long refused to detail his actions regarding the dossier. For his part, Kramer was interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee on Dec. 19. The new subpoena stems from statements Kramer made in that interview.

In the session, Kramer told House investigators that he knew the identities of the Russian sources for the allegations in Steele’s dossier. But when investigators pressed Kramer to reveal those names, he declined to do so.

Now, he is under subpoena. The subpoena, issued Wednesday afternoon, directs Kramer to appear again before House investigators on Jan. 11.  (read more)

ps.  I need some help.  The rabbit hole is very deep.  Amid the “Trump Operation” discoveries, almost all emphasis has been on the FBI side of the equation.  Few people are paying attention to the DOJ side.

Here’s how you can help.  I need to figure out who was involved on the DOJ side.  In order to do that we need to find the DOJ officials who were inside the National Security Division at the time all of this was going down.  2016 through 2017.

Can you help me fill in the names?

Department of Justice NSD Link HERE

We need to discover, then research and timeline, who was in position C, D, E, F  in the leadership ranks of the DOJ National Security Division in 2016.

Any help is appreciated.

This research is valuable because it could entrap Sally Yates.

I know she is involved as a co-conspirator because of the specific manner in which she delivered testimony.  However, I’m not sure who (how vast) was the DOJ network who worked with her on the scheme.

  1. 6.5 Creedmoor says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Someone ask the Chan’s to research the DOJ side . Those guys would probably have that list filled in less than an hour .

  2. Jedi Clampett says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    aaaaaand cue the sudden downturn in John Mccain’s health in 3…2…1….

  4. recoverydotgod says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Is this the David J. Kramer who went to be briefed by Christopher Steele on behalf of John McCain, was able to obtain a copy of the dossier along with John McCain from Fusion GPS and is now subpoenaed by the House Intelligence Committee to testify who the sources are behind the dossier?

    On October 3, 2017, the McCain Institute for International Leadership at Arizona State University hosted the next installment in its Debate and Decision Series, “Russia: Time to Contain?”

    The event also marked the launch of David J. Kramer’s new book, “Back to Containment: Dealing with Putin’s Regime.”

    Arguing that the United States Should Contain Russia:

    David J. Kramer, Senior Fellow, Florida International University, and Affiliated Senior Fellow, the McCain Institute
    Evelyn N. Farkas, Nonresident Senior Fellow, Atlantic Council, and National Security Analyst for NBC/MSNBC

    Arguing that the United States Should Engage Russia:

    Thomas Graham, Managing Director, Kissinger Associates
    Matthew Rojansky, Director, the Kennan Institute at the Woodrow Wilson Center

    The debate was moderated by CNN Global Affairs Correspondent Elise Labott.

  6. Annie says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Is it my imagination..or does Kramer..seem to be a twin of McCabe..a brother from another Mother!!!

  7. coeurdaleneman says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    As of Sept 2015,…

    “Jennifer Smith
    Principal Deputy Chief
    Counterterrorism Section
    National Security Division
    U.S. Department of Justice”

    https://www.justice.gov/legal-careers/job/deputy-chief-7

  8. coeurdaleneman says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Not sure that this is a biggie, but it is on the chart. This job notice was dated early before Jan 20 2017, from what I can tell.

    Wakeya Henry
    Office of Law and Policy
    National Security Division
    U.S. Department of Justice

    https://www.justice.gov/legal-careers/job/director-preparedness-and-response-policy

  9. Bitcoin & Stock Market Timing says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Cowardly McCain

  10. trapper says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    “However, the FBI already had its own copy from Christopher Steele which was used in September and October 2016 as evidence in the FBI’s FISA application to begin wiretapping (spying on) Donald Trump.”

    Question: Why do we believe the FBI began wiretapping Trump in September 2016, as opposed to the FISA warrants being obtained as cover for illegal wiretaps that were already in place?

    • rayvandune says:
      December 27, 2017 at 9:00 pm

      Do we know the dates of the FISA applications (the first that was disallowed and the second that was allowed)? Or is that part of the applications and we don’t?

    • Curry Worsham says:
      December 27, 2017 at 9:10 pm

      We don’t. You misquoted.

      “However, the FBI already had its own copy from Christopher Steele which was used in September and October 2016 as evidence in the FBI’s FISA application to JUSTIFY wiretapping (spying on) Donald Trump.”

  11. Brant says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Was this McCain associated subpoena timed for after the tax reform bill was passed and signed? If so, another good timing in the process.

  12. coeurdaleneman says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    This one was dated July 21, 2017
    Ms. Ebony Johnson
    Foreign Investment Review Staff
    National Security Division
    U.S. Department of Justice

    https://www.justice.gov/legal-careers/job/deputy-chief-17

  13. Jim in TN says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    This is from the beginning of Obama’s time. But it is the start of the trail.

    http://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/doj-announces-national-security-team

    Among others, Kris announced the appointment of Brad Wiegmann to be the Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General; Donald Vieira to be the Chief of Staff; Todd Hinnen as the Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Law and Policy; Tashina Gauhar as the Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Intelligence; and George Toscas as the Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Counterterrorism and Counterespionage.

  14. Jim says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    So McCain has a “foundation”, the Institute for International Leadership, similar to the Clinton slush fund. Does anyone know how many of these “foundations” exist? If McCain has one, I suspect there are many, many more. And if these are plentiful, I suspect we are done. I wonder what the ratio would be of those who can prosecute to those that need to be prosecuted?

  15. StanH says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Mr. Keating Five always with his hand in the cookie jar. Perhaps this this time he’ll be ensnared, unless the grim reaper beats the law to the draw. The McCain Institute…gag me.

  16. Farmon says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Not sure personally who you’re asking for at DOJ, but one guy I bet knows, J. Christian Adams. Not entirely sure but he has always seemed like a white hat to me. He’s the guy who tried to pursue the Voter Intimidation case in the DOJ and got slammed. Remember the video footage of the thugs in Philadelphia in the 2008 election? My money’s on him.

  17. coeurdaleneman says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Welcome to the Office of Justice for Victims of Overseas Terrorism (DOJ/OVT)
    Heather Cartwright
    (Present day head, I think)

    https://www.justice.gov/nsd-ovt/about-us

  18. recoverydotgod says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Provided Congressional Testimony on 03-08-16
    The FISA Amendments Act
    Senate Committee on the Judiciary

    Robert S. Litt
    General Counsel

    Stuart J. Evans
    Deputy Assistant Attorney General For Intelligence, National Security Division (NSD)

    Michael B. Steinbach
    Assistant Director, National Security Division (NSD)

    Jon Darby
    Chief of Analysis and Production, National Security Division (NSD)

  19. Emily Summer says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Lotta talk, no action. Has anyone gone to jail? Anyone? Lots of congressional hearings and subpoenas but nobody has even been charged with anything. Don’t tell me there is no evidence as this has been going on for a long time. Remember Lois Lerner who took the 5th and retired with a cushy pension? Huh? They spit in our face and it’s business as usual. (spit)

    • rf121 says:
      December 27, 2017 at 8:41 pm

      You are asking the Obama DOJ to prosecute one of their own. Lois. Could not be done with Obozo claiming there was absolutely no corruption in his administration. Congress has no law enforcement power. For now there are still a lot of swamp creatures protecting the swamp. All that we have is the IG report.

  20. andyocoregon says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Here’s hoping the FBI and Dossier investigations last at leas as long as the Trump – Russia phony investigation has dragged on.

  21. freddy says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    How many dots need to be connected. This looks like the Milky Way. Lets just take the top 20 here in this corruption of the century and work on that and McCain is in the first 5. His sickness is nothing compared to his treason and betrayal in this attempted coup of the guy I voted for POTUS…McCain is a scumbag and anyone in the same party who becomes a sabotuer like Flake are the lowest forms of hyenas feeding on carrion…………..

  22. BobNoxious says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    McCain pays for his million dollar mansion with his wife’s money. Her family owns(ed) a major Budweiser distributorship in AZ. Those just print money.

  23. sundance says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    The one time I ask for help.

    Thanks.

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      December 27, 2017 at 8:42 pm

      I love research. Glad to help, will start right now 🙂

    • andrewalinxs says:
      December 27, 2017 at 8:54 pm

      reposing a direct reply. Mary McCord was principal deputy assistant attorney general So she would be in the B slot for the time period you asked.

    • Chuck says:
      December 27, 2017 at 8:59 pm

      I’d say “welcome to the internet” but you’re probably familiar with that already…..

    • progpoker says:
      December 27, 2017 at 9:11 pm

      Obviously we have people who have never contributed to a request from you to search for information. Crowdsourcing information…one of the most fascinating processes I have ever witnessed and a major reason I have been hooked on this site since the Trayvon days…good times!!

      I have one for you…can’t determine why he’s listed as ‘former’ as I haven’t found where he went yet…

      F) PRINCIPAL DEPUTY ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL
      Benjamin C. Mizer, appointed 3-2-2015

  24. Oldschool says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    What a dog and pony show.

  25. dontdrinklikeme says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    I think if you look at how this all was set up and how it went down I think McCain getting hold of the document was done to cash in on the insurance. Policy.

    The first phase and main group were involved in creating and using the document. They really thought there was no need, but they were not going to take the chance and created the document to help Hillary. They never really thought Trump was a threat. They did not cover their tracks very well because none of them thought she would loose.

    The second phase began when they wanted to move forward with the insurance claim but they wanted the info to come from someone other than them. Put a bug in McCain’s ear and he would be more than willing to take down Donald Trump. Steele like it was said in the article included Wood to put varnish on their pp papers, and to get it out into the open.

  26. Marygrace Powers says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Office of Solicitor General:

    Don Verrill
    6/9/11 to 6/25/16

    Ian Gershengorn
    6/25/16 to 1/20/17

    Noel Francisco
    1/20/17 to 3/10/17

    Jeff Wall
    3/10/17 to 9/19/17

    Noel Francisco
    9/19/17 to present

  27. dontdrinklikeme says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    McCain’s actions to me do not seem criminal at all just dirty politics. That is a good thing, Kramer might have more info. that can shed more light on what went down.

  28. TheLastDemocrat says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    Many may already believe this, but I am stating the obvious here.

    My thought (not original) is that the “dossier” was dreamed up and drafted up here, state-side. Correct me where known details and facts are wrong – Along the same time, the fake pathway of “discovery” of Muh Russia was developed, working backwards. The end point was fake Russia info. Going backward, the point before that was bugging Trower – no, not that Trower – I mean Trump Tower. Before bugging Trower, was FISA to bug Trower. Before FISA was Steele dossier.

    That is the supposed, legit, cover story. But I believe the entire story is fake; it is the cover for making a fake dossier in order to carry out spying on opposition candidate with a supposed legit reason.

    So, as a corollary or consequence, logically, each actor had to know enough of the story to play along. So, logically, there has to be at least one information/prep/recruitment meeting for each step, and each meeting has at least two parties: a recruiter/explainer, and a recruitee. Additionally, for each step, there most likely was an advance recruiter – a trusted person of high status that would prep the recruitee by vaguely telling what the ask would be, and conveying the degree of protection/cover to be had for listening to the dirty deed to be done dirt cheap, and at least not squeeling, and in the long run being entirely complicit with huge whistle-blower info. Somehow, the up side had to be noted – advance payment or later payment, and how it might be routed.

    I think someone like Hiraly campaign chair Podesta came up with the idea, or it was brewed in a strategy session with him and whatever small handful of true believers Hiraly had (Huma, etc.). The idea was: get legitimate surveillance on Trump by some apparently unrelated effort, blend in fake news implicating Trump, get approval to surveil Trump, fake some surveilled information on Trump now legitimately gained, then spread to the necessary parties (McCain, Oprabama, etc.) as insurance against Trump winning. And, to destroy Trump after his loss, and teach other firebrands (any other H. Ross, Trump, etc.) not to try to play in the Big Leagues again.

    To the degree that my suspicions are correct, then there would be the meetings in place in the timeline, and certain individuals involved along the timeline, and also some pay-offs. Pay-offs will be quite obscured, but timely. A debt forgone here, a contract granted there. Hard to pin down, but always with some connection to the in-crowd, and always in the timeline – you cannot receive a pay-off in 2015 for some unknown conspiracy plan to be hatched in 2016. And no one will engage in conspiracy in mid-2016 without knowing they would get pay-off BEFORE the election, just in case Hiraly did not win, and because you want to bank the money long before you have to endure any scrutiny.

    So, the money almost has to happen soon before or after the task/role is done.

  29. recoverydotgod says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    Wrong year…but figuring out where to source from.

    Official Congressional Directory 114th Congress, 2015-2016, convened January 6, 2015

    Assistant Attorney General: John P. Carlin
    Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General: Mary McCord
    Deputy Assistant Attorney Generals: Luke Dembosky, Stuart Evans, George Toscas, Brad Wiegmann
    Chief of Staff: Anita Singh
    Executive Officer: Mark A. Jenkins

  30. andrewalinxs says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    Mary McCord was principal deputy assistant attorney general

  31. benifranlkin says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    From the DOJ website Current Leadership Updated September 29, 2017:

    Andrew C. Finch, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General
    Roger P. Alford, Deputy Assistant Attorney General
    Luke M. Froeb, Deputy Assistant Attorney General
    Donald G. Kempf, Jr., Deputy Assistant Attorney General
    Bernard A. Nigro, Jr., Deputy Assistant Attorney General
    Marvin N. Price, Jr., Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General

    Not sure if any of these peeps were there in 2016 but may have been. I’ll try to find out.

  32. rf121 says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    We must be in the doghouse. We got assigned homework. Time to put my admin assistant Google to work.

  33. BobNoxious says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Mary McCord was one of those leading the Russia probe until she left DOJ in May 2017

    https://www.npr.org/2017/04/20/524905899/leader-of-justice-department-national-security-division-on-the-way-out

  35. LBB says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Loretta Lynch’s org chart was a bit different. Not sure if changes positions your looking for.

    https://www.justice.gov/sites/default/files/doj/pages/attachments/2015/04/27/doj_june_2015_2.pdf

  36. John says:
    December 27, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    The gang of Eight wasn’t notified by the FBI “because of the sensitivity of the issue..” – James Comey.

    What’s the chance Fusion GPS was aware of FISA warrant for surveillance on Trump…… slim to none.

    McCain – Customer #2 gets Dossier and gives to Comey to investigate Trump, Comey craps his pants as cat is out of bag, panics and notifies Trump at first meeting about the Dossier, The disclose in advance of getting caught theory (The school found pot in my locker so I tell my parents my friends asked me to put it in my locker,,,i.e not mine).

  37. H.R. says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    These three names are from a Justice Department press release, October 21, 2014.
    ——————————————————————–
    The new NSD leadership team members include
    Mary B. McCord to serve as the Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General
    Anita M. Singh as Chief of Staff and Counselor
    Luke Dembosky as the newest Deputy Assistant Attorney General.
    https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/national-security-division-announces-new-senior-leadership-hires-and-restructuring
    ———————————————————————-
    Soooo… next step is to see if they all served into mid-2016 in those positions
    I believe Mary McCord was retained and served in the [B] box on the chart through the relevant time frame of the dossier.

    Off I go to see if the other two were also around in the relevant time frame.

  38. H.R. says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    OK. Getting closer on Anita Singh. She joined the faculty at Georgetown in 2016.
    Good chance she was still at DOJ in June of 2016.

    Back to the search…

  39. woohoowee says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Membership of the Senior Executive Service Standing Performance Review Boards
    A Notice by the Justice Department on 10/03/2016

    https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2016/10/03/2016-23780/membership-of-the-senior-executive-service-standing-performance-review-boards

  40. floridahoosier93 says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    I can’t wait for these creeps to get what they deserve.

  41. LBB says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    NSD had an event Sept 14,2016. Seems like lots of the who’s who were there.

    Lynch,Comey,Brennan,Monaco, McDonough, Carlin (lg role),Baker.

    Also listed-Moderator: Stuart J. Evans, Deputy Assistant Attorney General, National Security Division

    Moderator: George Z. Toscas, Deputy Assistant Attorney General, National Security Division
    (This is guy who certified Bin Laden’s death via DNA etc)

    https://www.csis.org/events/national-security-division-10

  42. Patriot1783 says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Time to revisit Obama White House visiter logs for that time frame.

  43. mitrom says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    G. Bradley Weinsheimer, Acting Chief of Staff, National Security Division per OIG report (August 2016), see page 36 at link
    https://oig.justice.gov/reports/2016/a1624.pdf#page=1

    Luke Dembosky, Deputy Assistant Attorney General for National Security at the Justice Department’s National Security Division and the highest-ranking official at the DOJ focused primarily on cyber investigations and prosecutions, will join the firm’s Cybersecurity & Data Privacy practice and its Litigation Department as a partner in the Washington, D.C. office. He left around March 2016 (see link)
    https://www.debevoise.com/news/2016/03/senior-doj-official-luke-dembosky

  44. cdnintx says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    John P Carlin – Mr. Carlin joined NSD after serving as Chief of Staff and Senior Counsel to Robert S. Mueller, III, Director of the FBI, where he helped lead the Bureau’s evolution to meet growing and changing national security threats, including cyber threats. A career federal prosecutor, Mr. Carlin previously served as National Coordinator of DOJ’s Computer Hacking and Intellectual Property (CHIP) program and as an Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) for the District of Columbia, where he prosecuted cases ranging from homicide and sexual offenses to cyber, fraud, and public corruption matters.

  45. coeurdaleneman says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Here is the mother load PDF for the entire DOJ during the Lynch era, with office numbers, phones, the whole shebang.

    Page 24 is where the National Security Division starts.

    Bon apetit.

  46. rf121 says:
    December 27, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    So you go to the DOJ website and click on the link for the Org chart. Hint. Basic internet sleuth technique 101.

    https://www.justice.gov/agencies/chart
    It was signed by Loretta Lynch, 6/5/2015.

    Yo Jeff! If you can’t get some big time prosecutions going, how about at least updating the Org Chart!

