“Bigger Than Watergate” – Rand Paul Discusses FBI and DOJ Collusion Against Candidate Donald Trump…

Perhaps, just perhaps, being cautiously optimistic, we appear to be gaining momentum toward a massive dose of sunlight on the 2016 FBI/DOJ “Trump Project”.

In the interview below, Senator Rand Paul outlines his concerns with the intelligence use of FISA warrants and then drops a verbal MOAB right in the middle of the interview.

After he outlines the general FISA concern, Senator Rand Paul cuts straight to the heart of matter and righteously points to the increasing evidence that the DOJ and FBI were in collusion against a presidential candidate.  Must Watch:

THE BIG UGLY

  1. Chickficshun says:
    December 21, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Yeah I dont think Mueller is done. He’s gunning PDT. And I’m suspicious that RINOS are suddenly backbg him.

  2. Watcher says:
    December 21, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    Strzok being demoted to HR bothers me. Is that why Muller is stalling?
    All employees files and written communications are there. The FBI cyber division is staggering in expertise and size and I’m sure they have “cloths”.
    Yates loyal left in place are probably grabbing anything they can.

    • AsksTooManyQuestions says:
      December 21, 2017 at 7:59 pm

      Yes, this bothers me as well. I would expect him to be put on paid leave pending an investigation on if his actions compromised the investigation(s).

      In HR he has, as you say, access to all employee files and communications. Wouldn’t that be the perfect place to put someone if you wanted them to “clean up their mess.” He knows where the evidence is, and now is the best position to bury or destroy it.

  3. dbobway says:
    December 21, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    The photo-op, victory lap with the GOP Congress and President Trump wasn’t fake.

    I have no love for Orin Hatch, but he was compelling in his praises and defense of the President.
    Something happened in Alabama!

    • DO More says:
      December 21, 2017 at 11:09 pm

      And why is it taking soooo long to certify the Alabama vote? Why does Store Security always wait for the Perp to leave the store before making an arrest?
      So is the 8 chan claim of massive voter fraud true.
      POTUS.45 – We will have another shot at this seat “Very Soon”.

  4. mitrom says:
    December 21, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    According to the link below, Comey’s FBI was working to protect the criminal cabal in Washington and has committed crimes of commission and omission.

    For example, Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian Lawyer was a Comey FBI set-up to spy on the Trump team through a FISA warrant already active on Manafort.

    Comey and the FBI would continue the contract with Fusion GPS-Steele agreeing to pay them $50,000 to keep creating the installments of the report that was later called the “Trump/Russian Dossier.”

    Comey leaked that Carter Page is named in the Trump Dossier as a Russian spy.

    Framed General Michael Flynn using unmasked intelligence reports that have never been made public.

    Spied on the entire Trump Team throughout the election through up-channel intelligence sweeps from NSA spying FISA warrants naming Manafort, Page, and Flynn as foreign agents.

    Offered Russian hacker, Yevgeniy Nikulin, a deal to get out of jail for a fake confession that he was the DNC hacker working for Putin/Trump against Clinton.

    Never investigated Alexej Gubarev who was named as the DNC hacker in the dossier. Gubarev has now sued the writers of the report and the corporate media that disseminated the uninvestigated lies.

    Used Felix Sater as an FBI spy to try to set up the Trump Team with Russian collusion allegations. Felix Sater is the son of a New York Russian mafia boss. Both Felix and his father have spent time in jail and have been under investigation for many years due to their shady dealings in America, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, etc. Sater was turned into an FBI informant years ago, long before Trump became a business acquaintance of his.
    https://aim4truth.org/2017/09/06/james-comey-exposed-chief-election-meddler-and-instigator-for-the-overthrow-trump/

  5. Bendix says:
    December 21, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Maybe it’s his willingness to think along these lines that makes Rand Paul such a threat to the Deep State.
    It’s twice now that he’s been attacked.

  6. MJ says:
    December 21, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Unheard from ear mike: “Get him off the air now! now!!! NOW!!!! We can not let the truth be known.”

  7. jeans2nd says:
    December 21, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    Richard Burr, Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, keynote speaker at the Council on Foreign Relations, being interviewed by David Sanger of the Failing NY Times, 6 Dec 2017.

    Burr makes the point that the Senate Intel Cmte’s focus was on the lack of response to cyber attacks from the Obama Administration.

    09:24 to 10:52 “Both the Intelligence Community and the Hill were anxious for, nine months of the last administration, to see the leadership guidance that was needed to exercise a different policy towards individuals that carried this out… I think in all cases, the Russia’s intent for the election, and of other nation-state’s targeting of all of those areas of public and private entities, we had no response. ”

    —>>>”And I think the investigation will be limited to the previous administration’s response or lack thereof as it related to Russia’s intent in ’16 to our election process…”

    49:25 “We have had unprecedented access to individuals and intelligence, setting a precedence that has never been set in the history of this country…We’re at 100 plus individuals that we’ve interviewed, well more than any other committee.”

    Around the 50 minute mark, Burr states without question that his and the Intel Committee’s job is to lay down the facts and allow the American people to decide for themselves what is the truth. Burr anticipates two final reports, Majority-Minority, with each having diff political conclusions. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qtWbxLAKbrI

  8. phoenixRising says:
    December 21, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Obama spied on Senators?

    • lastinillinois says:
      December 21, 2017 at 9:40 pm

      We knew he was spying on senators, right?

      Feinstein?

      • decisiontime16 says:
        December 22, 2017 at 12:06 am

        Maxine Waters: “Well you know I don’t know and I think some people are missing something here.

        The President has put in place an organization that contains a kind of database that no one has ever seen before in life.

        That’s going to be very very powerful and whoever…and that database will have information about everything on every individual on ways that it’s never been done before and whoever runs for President on the Democratic ticket has to deal with that.

        They’re going to have to go down with that database and the concerns of those people are because they can’t get around it and he’s been very smart and it’s very powerful what he’s leaving in place.”

  9. Howard Richman says:
    December 21, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    I just read the Tablet article on the Steele Dossier. It focuses on the CIA’s involvement. It suggests that the CIA was pushing the dossier to Obama and Harry Reed .

    Although the Tablet article doesn’t mention it, let’s not forget that Nellie Ohr was a CIA operative before (or at the same time) that she was the Fusion GPS employee working on the dossier. I wouldn’t be surprised if the CIA was the agency that sought the wiretapping of the Trump campaign. Don’t forget that they were out to get Flynn, who had been exposing their incompetence.

    http://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-news-and-politics/251897/obama-steele-dossier-russiagate

  10. Watcher says:
    December 21, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    President Trump moved to New Jersey for a while IIRC.
    For remodeling and bug extermination. Someone was listening.

  11. Chickficshun says:
    December 21, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Sundance I fear there is much going on behind the scenes. Which way it goes is the big question. What is interesting:
    Suddenly we have two articles in the last few days highly critical of Obama admin. One article from FBI/DEA regarding Hezzbolla. The other CIA operatives claiming of leaking intel for political gain. So is this to gain leverage, the intel community white hats saying to Mueller, we got a lot of info to drop and its not good. I do believe the intel commnity has PDT’s back now. You can’t listen to Pompeo and not come away without understanding he completely respects PDT.

    Also its not a coincidence that Rice, Yates, Rhodes, Brennen, Comey and Clapper are all shooting their mouths off at the same time. Holder too.

    Now Sessions is opening the U1 limited investigation.

    What bothers me is how unaffected Hillary seems by this. They have gotten away with corruption their whole lives.

  12. phoenixRising says:
    December 21, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Geo Webb on Theresa Grafenstine House IG

  13. larsku2013 says:
    December 21, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    I’m seeing more and more of the reportage I’ve been reading for many months at CTH showing up in the MSM (mostly Fox, but still). My optimism is growing.

    • Lis says:
      December 22, 2017 at 12:15 am

      Thanks for the link, it was off my radar today. What I hate seeing is the media spin, making Nunez and Jordan out to be the bad guys, like Trump’s ‘henchmen’, spinning away from the real “Muh Russia” collusion story. It’s getting harder and harder to stomach.

  15. wheatietoo says:
    December 21, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    “Worse than Watergate” …Oh yeah it is.

    “Bigger than Watergate” …Yep, waaay bigger.

    This is corruption on such a massive scale, that the word ‘corruption’ doesn’t seem sufficient to describe it.

    Obama turned our Govt into a Crime Family.
    We have had political operatives using their power and using govt resources, on US citizens…treating those citizens as though they were ‘the enemy’.

    The Obama Crime Family weaponized our Govt, turned it on we-the-people and committed so many crimes that the list is growing by the day.

    The only way to heal the country now, is to have total transparency and arrests.
    I realize it will take some time, though.
    I will remain patient and hopeful that our President and his men are working to that end.

  16. Sandra-VA says:
    December 21, 2017 at 10:14 pm

  17. georgiafl says:
    December 21, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    TIMELINE of TREASON

  18. youme says:
    December 21, 2017 at 10:31 pm

  19. Lis says:
    December 22, 2017 at 12:24 am

    I hate twitter, but, we all should form a hash tag: #WeKnow

