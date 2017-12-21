“Bigger Than Watergate” – Rand Paul Discusses FBI and DOJ Collusion Against Candidate Donald Trump…

Perhaps, just perhaps, being cautiously optimistic, we appear to be gaining momentum toward a massive dose of sunlight on the 2016 FBI/DOJ “Trump Project”.
In the interview below, Senator Rand Paul outlines his concerns with the intelligence use of FISA warrants and then drops a verbal MOAB right in the middle of the interview.
After he outlines the general FISA concern, Senator Rand Paul cuts straight to the heart of matter and righteously points to the increasing evidence that the DOJ and FBI were in collusion against a presidential candidate. Must Watch:
THE BIG UGLY
Yeah I dont think Mueller is done. He’s gunning PDT. And I’m suspicious that RINOS are suddenly backbg him.
Backing PDT.
I don’t know, it seems like they’re all turning around some. Either they see PDT’s policies are going to do some good or something else. What gets me is hearing some of these people become suddenly enlightened when we’ve been seeing it all along. Either they are buried in other matters, or again, something else.
The RINOS are in temporary alliance over the tax cuts. Don’t expect them to stay in line when it doesn’t benefit the donors.
The big test of this will be whatever the result of the DACA imbroglio ends up being.
Eric Holder is backing Mueller. That should speak volumes.
Strzok being demoted to HR bothers me. Is that why Muller is stalling?
All employees files and written communications are there. The FBI cyber division is staggering in expertise and size and I’m sure they have “cloths”.
Yates loyal left in place are probably grabbing anything they can.
Yes, this bothers me as well. I would expect him to be put on paid leave pending an investigation on if his actions compromised the investigation(s).
In HR he has, as you say, access to all employee files and communications. Wouldn’t that be the perfect place to put someone if you wanted them to “clean up their mess.” He knows where the evidence is, and now is the best position to bury or destroy it.
The photo-op, victory lap with the GOP Congress and President Trump wasn’t fake.
I have no love for Orin Hatch, but he was compelling in his praises and defense of the President.
Something happened in Alabama!
And why is it taking soooo long to certify the Alabama vote? Why does Store Security always wait for the Perp to leave the store before making an arrest?
So is the 8 chan claim of massive voter fraud true.
POTUS.45 – We will have another shot at this seat “Very Soon”.
Isn’t there a pre-set date for Sec’y of State to verify the election?
If there isn’t fraud?
Half of the Republicans, who voted for Trump, didn’t vote for Judge Roy Jones.
My common sense radar along with announcing votes in blue counties last on election day is troubling.
According to the link below, Comey’s FBI was working to protect the criminal cabal in Washington and has committed crimes of commission and omission.
For example, Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian Lawyer was a Comey FBI set-up to spy on the Trump team through a FISA warrant already active on Manafort.
Comey and the FBI would continue the contract with Fusion GPS-Steele agreeing to pay them $50,000 to keep creating the installments of the report that was later called the “Trump/Russian Dossier.”
Comey leaked that Carter Page is named in the Trump Dossier as a Russian spy.
Framed General Michael Flynn using unmasked intelligence reports that have never been made public.
Spied on the entire Trump Team throughout the election through up-channel intelligence sweeps from NSA spying FISA warrants naming Manafort, Page, and Flynn as foreign agents.
Offered Russian hacker, Yevgeniy Nikulin, a deal to get out of jail for a fake confession that he was the DNC hacker working for Putin/Trump against Clinton.
Never investigated Alexej Gubarev who was named as the DNC hacker in the dossier. Gubarev has now sued the writers of the report and the corporate media that disseminated the uninvestigated lies.
Used Felix Sater as an FBI spy to try to set up the Trump Team with Russian collusion allegations. Felix Sater is the son of a New York Russian mafia boss. Both Felix and his father have spent time in jail and have been under investigation for many years due to their shady dealings in America, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, etc. Sater was turned into an FBI informant years ago, long before Trump became a business acquaintance of his.
https://aim4truth.org/2017/09/06/james-comey-exposed-chief-election-meddler-and-instigator-for-the-overthrow-trump/
Maybe it’s his willingness to think along these lines that makes Rand Paul such a threat to the Deep State.
It’s twice now that he’s been attacked.
Unheard from ear mike: “Get him off the air now! now!!! NOW!!!! We can not let the truth be known.”
Sorry to be so shallow on such a serious subject but Jim Carrey could play the role of Bill Hemmer perfectly.
Richard Burr, Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, keynote speaker at the Council on Foreign Relations, being interviewed by David Sanger of the Failing NY Times, 6 Dec 2017.
Burr makes the point that the Senate Intel Cmte’s focus was on the lack of response to cyber attacks from the Obama Administration.
09:24 to 10:52 “Both the Intelligence Community and the Hill were anxious for, nine months of the last administration, to see the leadership guidance that was needed to exercise a different policy towards individuals that carried this out… I think in all cases, the Russia’s intent for the election, and of other nation-state’s targeting of all of those areas of public and private entities, we had no response. ”
—>>>”And I think the investigation will be limited to the previous administration’s response or lack thereof as it related to Russia’s intent in ’16 to our election process…”
49:25 “We have had unprecedented access to individuals and intelligence, setting a precedence that has never been set in the history of this country…We’re at 100 plus individuals that we’ve interviewed, well more than any other committee.”
Around the 50 minute mark, Burr states without question that his and the Intel Committee’s job is to lay down the facts and allow the American people to decide for themselves what is the truth. Burr anticipates two final reports, Majority-Minority, with each having diff political conclusions. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qtWbxLAKbrI
Obama spied on Senators?
LikeLiked by 2 people
We knew he was spying on senators, right?
Feinstein?
Maxine Waters: “Well you know I don’t know and I think some people are missing something here.
The President has put in place an organization that contains a kind of database that no one has ever seen before in life.
That’s going to be very very powerful and whoever…and that database will have information about everything on every individual on ways that it’s never been done before and whoever runs for President on the Democratic ticket has to deal with that.
They’re going to have to go down with that database and the concerns of those people are because they can’t get around it and he’s been very smart and it’s very powerful what he’s leaving in place.”
They are 3rd world quislings who would happily give up our Constitutional rights and demand all bow to King Feces the First.
I just read the Tablet article on the Steele Dossier. It focuses on the CIA’s involvement. It suggests that the CIA was pushing the dossier to Obama and Harry Reed .
Although the Tablet article doesn’t mention it, let’s not forget that Nellie Ohr was a CIA operative before (or at the same time) that she was the Fusion GPS employee working on the dossier. I wouldn’t be surprised if the CIA was the agency that sought the wiretapping of the Trump campaign. Don’t forget that they were out to get Flynn, who had been exposing their incompetence.
http://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-news-and-politics/251897/obama-steele-dossier-russiagate
Howard – Ex-Spy Chief Admits Role In ‘Deep State’ Intelligence War On Trump
But the Blatant Political attacks were started long before the Special Counsel. CYA now admits.
has admitted his leading role in the intelligence community waging political war against the president, describing his actions as something he didn’t “fully think through”.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-11/ex-spy-chief-admits-role-deep-state-intelligence-war-trump
President Trump moved to New Jersey for a while IIRC.
For remodeling and bug extermination. Someone was listening.
Sundance I fear there is much going on behind the scenes. Which way it goes is the big question. What is interesting:
Suddenly we have two articles in the last few days highly critical of Obama admin. One article from FBI/DEA regarding Hezzbolla. The other CIA operatives claiming of leaking intel for political gain. So is this to gain leverage, the intel community white hats saying to Mueller, we got a lot of info to drop and its not good. I do believe the intel commnity has PDT’s back now. You can’t listen to Pompeo and not come away without understanding he completely respects PDT.
Also its not a coincidence that Rice, Yates, Rhodes, Brennen, Comey and Clapper are all shooting their mouths off at the same time. Holder too.
Now Sessions is opening the U1 limited investigation.
What bothers me is how unaffected Hillary seems by this. They have gotten away with corruption their whole lives.
Or are tgese articles designed by black hats to get repubs going down rabbit holes.
Or are these articles designed by black hats to get repubs going down rabbit holes.
HRC remains silent for days whenever her stuff hits the fan. She goes into hiding and her media sycophants replay old stuff, or…her daughter makes some meaningless appearance/statement.
Geo Webb on Theresa Grafenstine House IG
I’m seeing more and more of the reportage I’ve been reading for many months at CTH showing up in the MSM (mostly Fox, but still). My optimism is growing.
I saw Sundance referenced twice, this week.
Congressmen Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz and Ron De Santis
http://www.businessinsider.com/mueller-attacks-trump-russia-matt-gaetz-jim-jordan-2017-12
Thanks for the link, it was off my radar today. What I hate seeing is the media spin, making Nunez and Jordan out to be the bad guys, like Trump’s ‘henchmen’, spinning away from the real “Muh Russia” collusion story. It’s getting harder and harder to stomach.
“Worse than Watergate” …Oh yeah it is.
“Bigger than Watergate” …Yep, waaay bigger.
This is corruption on such a massive scale, that the word ‘corruption’ doesn’t seem sufficient to describe it.
Obama turned our Govt into a Crime Family.
We have had political operatives using their power and using govt resources, on US citizens…treating those citizens as though they were ‘the enemy’.
The Obama Crime Family weaponized our Govt, turned it on we-the-people and committed so many crimes that the list is growing by the day.
The only way to heal the country now, is to have total transparency and arrests.
I realize it will take some time, though.
I will remain patient and hopeful that our President and his men are working to that end.
hrc DID say, If that ba$tard wins, we will all hang.
maybe that was the first time on record she told the truth.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Q did say, Follow the wives.
TIMELINE of TREASON
I hate twitter, but, we all should form a hash tag: #WeKnow
I suppose #WeKnowhatYouDidLastSummer has already been taken?
