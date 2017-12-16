Oh, Here We Go…

…Giddy up! Democrats just realized the years-long DOJ Office of Inspector General (OIG) investigation is about to bite them, hard. We are now entering the political combat zone where congressional democrats will attack the IG, in advance of the pending report.

Ironically, the Inspector General investigation led by Michael Horowitz was originally a lame-duck request (January 12, 2017) by Democrats prior to President Obama leaving office. [OIG Origination pdf HERE] That’s one of the more brilliant aspects towards it value. The resulting investigation into the politicization of the FBI and DOJ is revealing details of how both departments were corrupted by political operatives friendly to Democrats. Consequently, their own demanded investigation becomes a risk.

(OIG Horowitz, AG Jeff Sessions, FBI Director Chris Wray)

As described by Politico: “Judiciary Committee ranking member Jerrold Nadler of New York and two other panel Democrats asked for a full review of DOJ’s decision making that led to Tuesday night’s release of about 375 texts that the FBI officials — Peter Strzok and Lisa Page — sent over a 15-month period during the 2016 presidential campaign.”

Democrats are furious the Strzok/Page text messages were released by DOJ Inspector General Horowitz to the House Committee. They’re mad because the releases provide evidence of the corruption Jerold Nadler and Democrat leadership want to keep hidden. However, as we have shared, the Inspector General is releasing some of the evidence collected so that the Intelligence and Judiciary Committees can question FBI and DOJ leadership about the content – and this approach rolls out the much bigger story.

In essence, Inspector General Horowitz is providing the American people with information the Democrats want to keep hidden. Institutionally, the black hat usurpers, mostly mid-level management and staff within the DOJ and FBI, have been stalling and blocking congressional inquiry into their nefarious, and politically motivated schemes.

The Office of Inspector General is providing a workaround due to the non-cooperation from core FBI management who are at risk from the information congress is demanding. The career officials, Black Hats inside the FBI, those who manipulated the outcomes from within their offices for political purposes, are attempting to stop, block or significantly slow-down congressional oversight.

However, after a year of accumulating evidence, and with an OIG staff of investigators around 500 people strong, Inspector General Horowitz is able to provide the seeds of evidence congress needs to ask the right questions and share the truth with the American electorate. CTH has outlined this apparent strategy extensively – SEE HERE.

Democrat Leadership are trying to bolster the position of the career embeds by turning their fire upon the Department of Justice (Rod Rosenstein), and the Office of the Inspector General (Michael Horowitz). Essentially their goal is to stop the IG from sharing, or publicly identifying the location of, the damning evidence the FBI and DOJ black hat management are trying to keep hidden.

(L-R: Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein)

Allies and enemies (black hats and white hats) are now becoming well defined:

(Politico) […] DOJ’s decision to release the text messages this week before the public IG report is finished — Inspector General Michael Horowitz has said he may be done by April — is now the subject of controversy. […] In their letter Thursday, the Democrats asked DOJ Public Affairs Director Sarah Isgur Flores to name the DOJ officials who evaluated the content of the text messages to ensure they could be released. They also requested the names of who at DOJ gave the green light to share the messages with the media at the same time they were being delivered to Congress. Nadler, joined by Democratic Reps. Hakeem Jeffries of New York and Jamie Raskin of Maryland, also asked for a list of which reporters and media outlets attended the Tuesday night briefing and any documents they were shown.

DOJ spokesperson Isgur Flores responds:

[…] DOJ had been planning to include the text messages as part of the final IG report, Isgur Flores added, but then changed course and opted for the early release after getting congressional committee requests for the material. She said Rosenstein consulted with the IG, who “determined that he had no objection to the department’s providing the material to the congressional committees that had requested it.” (read more)

To shut-down the criticism of the release(s), Inspector General Horowitz points out his prior statements where he said:

[page #1, point 1, paragraph 2] “At a hearing on November 15 2017, before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, I testified that the OIG had no objection to the department providing to congress pre-existing department records in its custody in response to a congressional oversight request.”

IG Horowitz is saying if the IG’s office has the records as a result of its investigation, and congress is seeking those records from the FBI, and the FBI is blocking release of their copies of those records, then the OIG’s office has no problem sharing those rightly requested records in the cause of appropriate and statutory oversight.

In essence if the FBI won’t give congress the evidence it seeks, Horowitz is saying: ‘I will’.

See, Inspector General Horowitz is wearing a big White Hat here.

The records Horowitz is sharing are details his investigation has uncovered that outline the larger FBI and DOJ collusion against candidate, and possibly President, Donald Trump.

While the partially recused Attorney General Jeff Sessions watches it play out, Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein works as the conduit to ensure those records are provided to congress per request. Yes, Rosenstein, like Horowitz, is also a white hat.

Their united approach with this information is essentially confirming what CTH has written about for the past several weeks. There is a clear strategy here with the information that is surfacing for us to absorb.

Each piece of released information outlines the location of a larger piece of information. Congressional committees just need to keep asking questions, following the trail of evidence, and interviewing the DOJ and FBI officials named along the way.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz and his extensive team of internal investigators have almost a years-worth of evidence they have gathered. Meanwhile, Asst. AG Rod Rosenstein has another team, a new task-force he put together in August as a result of instructions from AG Jeff Sessions and DNI Dan Coats.

That joint task force consists of FBI and DOJ investigators who are specifically hunting intelligence leakers; including leakers within congress who might be public officials.

TIMING – Depending on how congress proceeds with their questioning of people like: FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, FBI Counterintelligence head Bill Priestap; FBI Agent Peter Strzok; DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr; FBI and DOJ Attorney Lisa Page, etc…. this is building toward a release early next year.

And all of this still doesn’t even include the “unmasking” angle. Yet.

2018 Mid-Terms. Oh my.

The Big Ugly Finale’.

See how that works?

.

RESOURCES:

IG Stimulated Releases of Information:

♦Release #1 was the Agent Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page story; and the repercussions from discovering their politically motivated bias in the 2015/2016 Clinton email investigation and 2016/2017 Russian Election investigation.

♦Release #2 outlined the depth of FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page’s specific history in the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton to include the changing of the wording [“grossly negligent” to “extremely careless”] of the probe outcome delivered by FBI Director James Comey.

♦Release #3 was the information about DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr being in contact with Fusion GPS at the same time as the FISA application was submitted and granted by the FISA court; which authorized surveillance and wiretapping of candidate Donald Trump; that release also attached Bruce Ohr and Agent Strzok directly to the Steele Dossier.

♦Release #4 was information that Deputy Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was an actual contract employee of Fusion GPS, and was hired by F-GPS specifically to work on opposition research against candidate Donald Trump. Both Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr are attached to the origin of the Christopher Steele Russian Dossier.

♦Release #5 was the specific communication between FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page. The 10,000 text messages that included evidence of them both meeting with Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe to discuss the “insurance policy” against candidate Donald Trump in August of 2016.

Advertisements