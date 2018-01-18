House Intel Releases Transcript from Glenn Simpson Testimony…

The House Intelligence Committee, chaired by Representative Devin Nunes, released the 165 page transcript of Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson’s November testimony to the committee [Full Pdf Below].

Glenn Simpson (Fusion GPS) was hired by the Clinton campaign to conduct opposition research against candidate Donald Trump. Simpson then contracted with Nellie Ohr to facilitate the project. Nellie Ohr is the spouse of a DOJ Deputy Attorney, Bruce Ohr, who was demoted for having secret meetings with Glenn Simpson and Fusion GPS.

Exhaustive research, and forthcoming evidence collected by various congressional committees, is highlighting a 2016 scheme where FBI and DOJ officials aligned with Hillary Clinton conducted a wide-scale surveillance effort against the Trump campaign partly by using unauthorized FISA-702 “search queries”. The National Security Division within the DOJ and Counterintelligence units within FBI were weaponized against the campaign of Donald Trump.

Nellie Ohr, working for Simpson, received and coordinated the distribution of material gained by unlawful DOJ/FBI surveillance upon the campaign officials of Donald Trump. The intelligence distribution included sharing unlawful FISA-702 search results with a retired British MI6 Agent and head of U.K’s Russia House, Christopher Steele.

Christopher Steele then passed along a collection of memos, written around -and to include- the FISA-702 surveillance documents, back to Fusion GPS. This was essentially a circle of intelligence laundering returning the unlawfully gained FISA-702 search material back to Fusion GPS and DOJ/FBI officials.

DOJ and FBI officials then used their collaboratively laundered intelligence product “The Steele/Clinton Dossier” to gain lawful FISA-702 warrants against the Trump campaign so they could legalize their surveillance efforts.

This entire operation against Donald Trump has been called: “The Big Ugly”.

Here’s the Glenn Simpson testimony:

.

IG Stimulated Releases of Information:

♦Release #1 was the FBI Agent Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page story; and the repercussions from discovering their politically motivated bias in the 2015/2016 Clinton email investigation and 2016/2017 Russian Election investigation.

♦Release #2 outlined the depth of FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page’s specific history in the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton to include the changing of the wording [“grossly negligent” to “extremely careless”] of the probe outcome delivered by FBI Director James Comey.

♦Release #3 was the information about DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr being in contact with Fusion GPS at the same time as the FISA application was submitted and granted by the FISA court; which authorized surveillance and wiretapping of candidate Donald Trump; that release also attached Bruce Ohr and Agent Strzok directly to the Steele Dossier.

♦Release #4 was information that Deputy Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was an actual contract employee of Fusion GPS, and was hired by F-GPS specifically to work on opposition research against candidate Donald Trump. Both Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr are attached to the origin of the Christopher Steele Russian Dossier.

♦Release #5 was the specific communication between FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page. The 10,000 text messages that included evidence of them both meeting with Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe to discuss the “insurance policy” against candidate Donald Trump in August of 2016.

Advertisements