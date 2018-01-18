House Intel Releases Transcript from Glenn Simpson Testimony…

The House Intelligence Committee, chaired by Representative Devin Nunes, released the 165 page transcript of Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson’s November testimony to the committee [Full Pdf Below].
Glenn Simpson (Fusion GPS) was hired by the Clinton campaign to conduct opposition research against candidate Donald Trump. Simpson then contracted with Nellie Ohr to facilitate the project. Nellie Ohr is the spouse of a DOJ Deputy Attorney, Bruce Ohr, who was demoted for having secret meetings with Glenn Simpson and Fusion GPS.
Exhaustive research, and forthcoming evidence collected by various congressional committees, is highlighting a 2016 scheme where FBI and DOJ officials aligned with Hillary Clinton conducted a wide-scale surveillance effort against the Trump campaign partly by using unauthorized FISA-702 “search queries”. The National Security Division within the DOJ and Counterintelligence units within FBI were weaponized against the campaign of Donald Trump.
Nellie Ohr, working for Simpson, received and coordinated the distribution of material gained by unlawful DOJ/FBI surveillance upon the campaign officials of Donald Trump. The intelligence distribution included sharing unlawful FISA-702 search results with a retired British MI6 Agent and head of U.K’s Russia House, Christopher Steele.
Christopher Steele then passed along a collection of memos, written around -and to include- the FISA-702 surveillance documents, back to Fusion GPS. This was essentially a circle of intelligence laundering returning the unlawfully gained FISA-702 search material back to Fusion GPS and DOJ/FBI officials.
DOJ and FBI officials then used their collaboratively laundered intelligence product “The Steele/Clinton Dossier” to gain lawful FISA-702 warrants against the Trump campaign so they could legalize their surveillance efforts.
This entire operation against Donald Trump has been called: “The Big Ugly”.
Here’s the Glenn Simpson testimony:
.
Did I just read on Twitter that there was an all out effort to keep all Obama’s birth certificates out of court because fraud? Can’t find the Tweet now. Perkins Coie was involved with that effort.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Found it. Who, what is this about.
LikeLike
I got about 100 pages into this so far. I sense great collusion between Schiff and his lackeys and Glenn Simpson. There is ZERO evidence so far, just schoolgirl gossip and cleverly couched words. One thing I noticed early on is how Simpson can contradict himself. I will NOT cite the example(s) at this time. No sense in giving the enemy ANY breaks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When are we going to find out who Nellie Ohr was communicating with on her HAM radio?
LikeLike
Nellie had the lowest class of ham license called a “Technician license”. All amateur radio licenses require one to take a technical examination.
The exam is a multi choice test. One used to also have to take a low speed morse code test where one sent and received morse code.
The morse code requirement was dropped many years ago and various companies printed thin softcover books that had the questions and answers to the five different tests that were being used for each class of license.
This made the test a no brainer. One can simply parrot learn the answers to the questions and pass the test with ease. Indeed, the so called exam is today nothing more than a joke.
old Nellie could transmit voice and digital data using various technologies that allowed worldwide communication.
Of interest, it is a illegal to transmit anything that is business related or that is intended to advance a political agenda. Just one more crime that she has committed.
It would seem that ham radio was illegally used to get around communications monitoring.
Being an Extra class ham radio operator myself, her illegal use of it makes me sick.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sweet. Looking forward to this intel coming out. Thanks!
LikeLike
At this pivotal moment in history, let us continue to pray for the sovereignty of our Beloved America, the safety of Mr. President and all involved in fighting the good fight and for strength and patience to await the final play.
God be with us 🙏🇺🇸🙏
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen. God is with us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I find it interesting that from all this Big Ugly wave crashing, with all the yammer about the “biggest scandal in history”, with all the players known, but haven’t heard anyone suggest what kind of criminal charging there may be for any of the participants. If none, which is most likely the case, then enough already. All of it would make a great couple of Blacklist episodes but otherwise I don’t see Rosenstein prosecuting anybody.
LikeLike
Oldschool, I feel your cynicism, but, with abuses that run to high treason against a sitting president, well, this is just too big to sweep under the rug. This is the beginning of the end if we let this go without prosecutions.
LikeLike
The BIG UGLY is here…
bring the hurt… bring the rain… bring the truth… bring the pain…
LikeLike
I don’t know, but I feel pretty confident that some Dems in congress are deeply and directly involved. I don’t think they are just protective of their party, nor DNC, nor Hillary…I think they may be covering (or trying to) for themselves.
LikeLike
Fox News is yammering on about “money laundering” charges against Trump b/c of previous involvement with Russian money.
That swine Napolitano and Bret Baier. Then Martha is being misled into waffling on about the same thing.
Now we know the new narrative – the “money laundering thing could keep this going forever”.
Someone needs to leak that FISA memo or Trump needs to let the public see it.
He who leaks first controls the narrative.
‘
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions will be on with Shannon tonight. Hopefully he replaces that McCain’s b-buddy, that slimeball traitor who showed, once again, his true colours today.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for the heads up. I believe that show is on at 11, which is past my early-riser bedtime, but I will dvr it.
LikeLike
Reps involved? Name, names please.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Game is a foot stay clear headed much is coming.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Quotes from Glenn Simpson’s testimony.
“a fact is something that’s subjectively verifiable”
On the veracity of the dossier “either the people were extremely knowledgeable about a lot of obscure intelligence stuff or, you know, they–what they’re saying had some credibility.”
Later, re: Christopher Steele. “Chris is the spy.” “he’s an extremely well regarded professional”
So, facts are subjective and the people who wrote the dossier were extremely knowledgeable rendering it non credible.
LikeLike
I read this. All of it. I am astonished the committee wasted there time listening to this …. no evidence, nothing…he isn’t even very smart or eloquent…another hack.
LikeLike