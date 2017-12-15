A Curious Case of Counterintelligence – Bill Priestap…

In the past few weeks, thanks to some revealing information amid the various investigators of the DC swamp, we have been introduced to some previously unknown people.
Names like FBI Agent Peter Strzok; his mistress FBI Attorney Lisa Page; their ideological comrade Asst FBI Director Andrew McCabe; along with DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr; and his wife, Fusion-GPS contract employee Nellie Ohr. These are a few of the recent names that have hit the headlines as a result of ongoing investigations into the politicization of the FBI and DOJ.
But there’s one name conspicuously absent, FBI Director of Counterintelligence, Bill Priestap.
When you understand how central Bill Priestap is to the entire 2016/2017 ‘Russian Conspiracy Operation‘, the absence of his name, amid all others, creates a curiosity. I wrote a twitter thread about him recently because it seems rather unfathomable his name has not been a part of any of the recent story-lines.
Bill Priestap is the head of the FBI Counterintelligence operation. He was FBI Agent Peter Strozk’s direct boss. If anyone in congress really wanted to know if the FBI paid for the Christopher Steele Dossier, Bill Priestap is the guy who would know.
Helpful IG Releases:
♦Release #1 was the Agent Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page story; and the repercussions from discovering their politically motivated bias in the 2015/2016 Clinton email investigation and 2016/2017 Russian Election investigation.
♦Release #2 outlined the depth of FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page’s specific history in the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton to include the changing of the wording [“grossly negligent” to “extremely careless”] of the probe outcome delivered by FBI Director James Comey.
♦Release #3 was the information about DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr being in contact with Fusion GPS at the same time as the FISA application was submitted and granted by the FISA court; which authorized surveillance and wiretapping of candidate Donald Trump; that release also attached Bruce Ohr and Agent Strzok directly to the Steele Dossier.
♦Release #4 was information that Deputy Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was an actual contract employee of Fusion GPS, and was hired by F-GPS specifically to work on opposition research against candidate Donald Trump. Both Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr are attached to the origin of the Christopher Steele Russian Dossier.
♦Release #5 was the specific communication between FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page. The 10,000 text messages that included evidence of them both meeting with Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe to discuss the “insurance policy” against candidate Donald Trump in August of 2016.
In April 2016 Hillary Clinton paid Glenn Simpson with Fusion-GPS to dig up dirt on Donald Trump.
In May 2016 Fusion GPS hired Nellie Ohr, wife of DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr, to lead the opposition research effort. That same month, Fusion GPS contracted with retired British MI6 Agent Christopher Steele to write the ‘Trump Russia Dossier’.
In late June 2016 the first draft of the Steele Dossier was shared back with Fusion GPS and presumably Nellie Ohr was one of the recipients. According to Robby Mook, the partial dossier information was also given to the DNC and Clinton Campaign.
In July 2016 candidate Donald Trump won the GOP nomination. That same month the FBI Counterintelligence Division began an investigation they later described as a counterintelligence operation looking at Russian interference in the U.S. election. However, from 10 months of researched documentation, much of it in the MSM, we now know it was an FBI counterintelligence operation against candidate Donald Trump.
Also in July 2016, immediately following candidate Donald Trump’s successful bid to win the GOP nomination, a FISA application was denied. The timing here is far too coincidental (the later narrower version clearly evidences), the FISA application was to wiretap, monitor and conduct surveillance on candidate Trump and his campaign.
In August 2016, the lead FBI Agent in charge of that counterintelligence operation, Peter Strzok told his FBI Attorney and mistress: “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office that there’s no way he gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”
The “insurance policy” appears to be the ongoing counterintelligence operation that later utilized the Steele Dossier to get the FISA warrant and actually begin the wiretaps and surveillance. The conversation referenced between Strzok and Page took place in FBI Assistant Director Andrew “Andy” McCabe’s office.
All of this information is really just a recap. Everyone now sees this construct clearly. The Timelines are brutally obvious. Congress and DC investigators, including the years-long OIG investigation, are currently in the phase of nailing down the players and putting the final touches on the evidence. The outline is clear as day.
However, within this brutally obvious outline there’s a name missing. That name is the FBI Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap:
FBI Asst. Director in charge of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap was the immediate supervisor of FBI Counterintelligence Deputy Peter Strzok.
Bill Priestap is #1. Before getting demoted Peter Strzok was #2.
The investigation into candidate Donald Trump was a counterintelligence operation. That operation began in July 2016. Bill Priestap would have been in charge of that, along with all other, FBI counterintelligence operations.
FBI Deputy Peter Strzok was specifically in charge of the Trump counterintel op. However, Strzok would be reporting to Bill Priestap on every detail and couldn’t (according to structure anyway) make a move without Priestap approval.
On March 20th 2017 congressional testimony, James Comey was asked why the FBI Director did not inform congressional oversight about the counterintelligence operation that began in July 2016.
FBI Director Comey said he did not tell congressional oversight he was investigating presidential candidate Donald Trump because the Director of Counterintelligence suggested he not do so. *Very important detail.*
I cannot emphasize this enough. *VERY* important detail. Again, notice how Comey doesn’t use Priestap’s actual name, but refers to his position and title. Again, watch [Prompted]
FBI Director James Comey was caught entirely off guard by that first three minutes of that questioning. He simply didn’t anticipate it.
Oversight protocol requires the FBI Director to tell the congressional intelligence “Gang of Eight” of any counterintelligence operations. The Go8 has oversight into these ops at the highest level of classification. In July 2016 the time the operation began, oversight was the responsibility of this group, the Gang of Eight:
Obviously, based on what we have learned since March 2017, and what has surfaced recently, we can all see why the FBI would want to keep it hidden that they were running a counterintelligence operation against a presidential candidate. After all, as FBI Agent Peter Strzok said it in his text messages, it was an “insurance policy”.
REMINDER – FBI Agent Strzok to FBI Attorney Page:
“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office that there’s no way he gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”
So there we have FBI Director James Comey telling congress on March 20th that the reason he didn’t inform the statutory oversight “Gang of Eight” was because Bill Priestap (Director of Counterintelligence) recommended he didn’t do it.
Apparently, according to Comey, Bill Priestap carries a great deal of influence if he could get his boss to NOT perform a statutory obligation simply by recommending he doesn’t do it.
Than again, Comey’s blame-casting there is really called creating a “fall guy”. FBI Director James Comey is ducking responsibility in March 2017 by blaming FBI Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap for not informing congress of the operation that began in July 2016. (9 months prior).
At that moment, that very specific moment during that March 20th hearing, anyone who watches these hearings closely could see Comey was creating his own exit from getting ensnared in the consequences from the wiretapping and surveillance operation of President Donald Trump. In essence, Bill Priestap is James Comey’s shield from liability.
But more curiously for current discussion, there has been NO MENTION of Bill Priestap in any of the recent revelations, despite his centrality to all of it.
Bill Priestap would have needed to authorize Peter Strzok to engage with Christopher Steele over the “Russian Dosssier”.
Bill Priestap would have needed to approve of the underlying documents that were used for both FISA applications (June/July and Sept/Oct).
Bill Priestap would be the person to approve of paying, or reimbursing, Christopher Steele for the Russian Dossier used in their counterintelligence operation and subsequent FISA application.
Without Bill Priestap involved, approvals, etc. the entire Russian/Trump Counterintelligence operation just doesn’t happen. Heck, James Comey’s March testimony in that regard is also evidence of Priestap’s importance.
In addition, when Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates testified (with James Clapper), she too spoke of the importance of Bill Priestap as her liaison and contact within the FBI on the counterintelligence operation. [Yates never mentioned Peter Strzok – not once.] Even though it was FBI agent Peter Strzok who interviewed Michael Flynn on January 24th, [link] Sally Yates never mentioned him. EVER.
However Deputy AG Sally Yates did talk about Bill Priestap during her testimony.
Yates testified she and Bill Priestap traveled together, Jan 26th, to the White House to inform Don McGhan (WH Counsel) of Michael Flynn “misleading statements” (based on Pence media reports and Flynn prior ambush interview Jan 24th).
According to Sally Yates testimony, she and Bill Priestap reportedly presented all the information to White House General Counsel Don McGahn “so the White House could take action that they deemed appropriate.”
So we all can see that Bill Priestap is a central figure. FBI Director James Comey defers to him; Acting Attorney General Sally Yates relied on him; FBI Special Agent in Counterintelligence Peter Strzok reports to him; Yet there’s absolutely no mention of Bill Priestap in any of the explosive investigative story-lines in the past two weeks.
Why?
Bill Priestap is the FBI Director of Counterintelligence. There’s no way he hasn’t been caught inside the investigative net.
Bill Priestap’s boss, Andrew McCabe has been caught. Bill Priestap’s subordinate, Peter Strzok, has most certainly been caught. And in March 20th 2017 FBI Director Comey pushed Priestap directly in front of the congressional oversight bus.
My hunch is either Bill Priestap is going to be the attempted fall-guy for the entire scheme. -OR- Bill Priestap saw the bus coming and is assisting the swamp-draining DC investigators:
On the home-front: FBI Director of Counterintelligence Bill Priestap is married to Sabina Menshell a self-employed “consultant” with a history of donations to Democrat candidates, specifically to Hillary Clinton.
Bill’s wife Sabina comes from a Goldman Sach’s connected family, which must be why Bill and Sabina can afford to live in a $3.2 million home in Washington DC.
Would be a little difficult to afford a $3,000,000.00 mortgage on a G-Man’s payroll.
Just sayin’…
Has he turned into a whistleblower?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He turned up in Ft. Marcy park…
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s the Stephenson Effect. He’ll sing like a canary (or already has) to avoid being the fall guy. Then it creates a chain reaction from the others to evade the consequences and now everybody is tripping over themselves to sell the rest out first. It’s going to be surreal to watch.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is he still employed at the FBI? Somehow I got the impression he had left the FBI after the election or Inauguration, but I don’t know why I think that. Does anyone know? Truly a man of mystery! SD is right. Most peculiar that no one speaks about him……
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not likely
LikeLike
Incredible…the layers of swampland
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh boy…it’s Friday nite and time to play.
Thanks Sundance…again superb..
LikeLiked by 5 people
It was mentioned that with all the attention paid to Strzok that he appeared to be setup for the fall guy.
Reading this article makes me think that there is a concerted effort to protect Priestap or as they like to say throw Strzok under the bus to protect Priestap who may have been right in there with Yates trying to undermine the Presidency of these United States.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The swamp can’t protect Priestap because Comey already threw him under the bus.
He only has two choices, take the fall or sing
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a mess they were weaving. Do believe this was in the making for more than 8 years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WOW! This demands more popcorn. Thanks for the in-depth thinking. I LOVE WINNING!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time to invest in popcorn.
LikeLike
Sabina Menschel used to work for the FBI as well.
“Sabina-Menschel-Joins-Managing-Director-Head-Nardello – Menschel is a graduate of Harvard College and the Harvard Business School. After graduating from Harvard Business School, Menschel served as a Special Advisor in the Directorate of Intelligence at the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s headquarters in Washington, DC. In that capacity, she worked with senior management to refine and strengthen the FBI’s intelligence gathering capabilities and implement its intelligence transformation efforts in response to the recommendations of the 9/11 Commission.”
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20150921005776/en/
LikeLiked by 7 people
Who radicalized who? The husbands or the wives?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Their parents and professors, more likely.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Harvard is mentioned a lot. Must be a den of iniquity to be producing so many traitors.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Red diaper babies
LikeLiked by 3 people
EGG-Zacktelly!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hmmm…if it were a movie I’d say the wife…
Did you ever see the movie, “The Accused” with Gene Hackman? Good movie…
Wife…total betrayal…
LikeLike
Once again Q Anon said follow the wives!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I couldn’t find “The Accused” with Gene Hackman.
I did find “Under Suspicion”(2000). Is this the one you meant?
LikeLike
that’s the one….thanks..😎
LikeLike
The Accused was a 1988 rape movie with Jodie Foster.
LikeLike
The Imam Obama,unless they were radicalised before.Maybe a case of self radicalisation.
LikeLike
They are Rothschild’s
They are born that way
LikeLike
Chillum on Menschell
LikeLike
Wow. These women. We kind of need a whole nother Sundance segment on the Housewives of the DOJ/FBI…..but we also need to track the mistresses, also.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Rosenstein’s wife is a gate keeper type for the DOJ – keeps folks from FOI documents, I guess.
Barsoomian:
QAnon was right – follow the wives!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ah Oh….another cankles….What is with the women of the left? Have you ever seen Loretta Lynch in a skirt full view….Man…talk about two drumsticks….
LikeLiked by 1 person
So are they the source of the evil or does evil just pool down there?
LikeLike
OMG….If Barsoomian broke one of those legs gravy would pore out!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or like Napoleon used to say “Cherchez la femme”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Someone get the rights to the movie or the book right away.
“Housewives of the DOJ”
Need a better title…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Followed by mistress of the FBI.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That should be Real Housewives of the DOJ/FBI, sorry.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Real Housewives of Alcatraz, and they can send Nene there too, for comedic relief.
LikeLiked by 2 people
😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
For Sylvia….thanks
LikeLike
The REAL Housewives of the Swampy Swamp…..
LikeLike
Thank you for the additional information. What an infection we have!
LikeLike
Her father is Ronay Menschel. He’s very wealthy Dem. In 1998 Ronay Menschel was elected to the NY Federal Reserve
Priestap is a kingpin. Comey defers to him. They never name him- just use position title
LikeLike
Bill’s wife Sabina comes from a Goldman Sach’s connected family, which must be why Bill and Sabina can afford to live in a $3.2 million home in Washington DC.
Goldman Sacks is a Rothschild’s front…Federal Reserve.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-federal-reserve-cartel-the-eight-families/25080
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heidi Cruz comes to mind.
LikeLike
Always Harvard. And we all realize that our President steered clear of it.
Is it possible that the rumor of Skull and Bones and the CIA connection might be true?
LikeLike
My solution to the hard core leftists bureaucrats who cannot be fired:
Build a research facility in northern North Dakota and send them there to do busy-work. If they don’t like it, they can quit.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I would have them sweeping the abandoned missile silos in Minot ND. Lovely there in January
LikeLiked by 4 people
Have them preform the Non-CO2 generating community experiment. ALL power from windmills and solar. If we are nice we might allow them some donkeys to help with the farming.
I really really want these holier than thou SJW to LIVE the life the demand WE live.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nice picture of “la bricole”.
LikeLike
Wow, that picture of the plowing is something. When work had to be done it was just done.
No safe spaces for them.
LikeLike
Great idea georgia but instead of ND where there are some nice people living how about Prudhoe Bay, Alaska…where the only people they will meet are each other….sort of like living in the DC bubble but more extreme…this way we can control the cancer they love to spread
LikeLiked by 2 people
They might go crazy being so close they can see RUSSIA!
LikeLike
There is a lot of wisdom to your idea.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The wife probably comes from money….self-employed consultant means she does not work but wants to make it look like she is not a trust funder.
Yes, interesting that no one talks about this dude, but now that Sundance has written this, Rush will be talking about it as if it was his idea on Monday.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Give me a break.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I notice that also! Sundance is show prep for Rush. I’ve never heard Rush acknowledge Sundance’s work either. Perhaps I’ve just missed it.
LikeLike
My 13yo daughter and I were listening to Rush today and she said “Wow, he’s three days behind Sundance”…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I notice that also! Sundance is show prep for Rush. I’ve never heard Rush acknowledge Sundance’s work either. Perhaps I’ve just missed it.
LikeLike
Almost his entire show today was exactly what Sundance has already given us.
The only benefit is he has a large audience. Which is getting the word out…
He could however drop by here and provide some credit where credit is due…yeah….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I listened to Rush today and it was obvious his unacknowledged show prep was Sundance.
I have had harsh words about Rush and I now regret them. I believe he has a balancing act which I have not considered.
He acknowledged his friendship and admiration for Little Marco today and (indirectly) indicated LM was just being crass.
I do believe Rush loves America and despises leftists. Rush simply has huge dollars and influential friends (whom he genuinely likes) bearing on every word he utters.
It is wonderful that Rush broadcasts Sundance. And it is my GUESS that Sundance is too big of a person to resent it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The problem is, Rush thinks he’s too big of a person to admit it.
I am not slammin Rush……just…too much water under the bridge…
LikeLike
Sundance you almost have this case wound up! What a sleuth! Priestap is the missing domino. It would be interesting to see what kind of relationship he had with Susan Rice.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So, wondering if the OIG is looking into him.
Since Priestap’s name is not being mentioned then is he being protected…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was Priestap in on the Uranium One deal as well? If so, another nail in their coffins.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Den of thieves, prison is too good for them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I got to wondering if Bill was a direct connect with WH as on O since it was counter terrorism division.
Well. Lookie lookie. He has a Chicago background. Maybe Bill’s domino connects direct to the end of the line. Ds don’t want to take any shortcuts to the boss.
Just a theory.
https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/e.w.-priestap-named-assistant-director-of-the-counterintelligence-division
LikeLiked by 1 person
It seems like all roads lead to Chicago doesn’t it?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sure does.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This may be his family – Michigan roots:
https://www.wikitree.com/wiki/Priestap-39
LikeLike
Excerpt from the article:
“Mr. Priestap entered on duty with the FBI in 1998, working organized crime and drug matters in the Chicago Division. Following the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, Mr. Priestap focused on counterterrorism investigations in Chicago.”
Chicago is work related not his family geneology.
LikeLike
That Yates broad is deep into this, too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Daily Caller also published a timeline:
http://dailycaller.com/2017/12/14/strzoks-texts-and-the-clinton-trump-investigations-a-definitive-timeline/
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am a fairly patient person, but I have to say, my patience has run thin with this whole thing. The swamp needs to be drained, pronto. Something has got to happen with these evil creatures, and it needs to happen soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually its just getting intresting. Think of it as baking a cake stomp to hard or open the oven to quick it will fall.
Cake is always best served with two scoops of ice cream and a cup of Covfefe
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am now to the point where I DREAD logging in to see what the latest development is. Everyone in DC is so reptilian. I bet I could just drive by the FBI headquarters and SMELL Swamp Creatures.
I hope they have Bill Priestap in the box sweating him for information. I hope he is singing like a canary.
Each new chapter of this story is just beyond fricking belief.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Actually that smell in DC would be the smell of Treason.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Feel your pain. The Zippo is in PT’s hands and he has the clock.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did POTUS have any time to do secondary meetings or conversations while at Quantico? Yes see the grads and let them know we want the rot removed, but I must believe a multitasker like him did other pertinent business while there.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another rather remote possibility is the Comey went around Priestap by going directly to Strzok. Perhaps Priestap was unaware of the conspiracy until it began to fall apart. Now Comey is setting Priestap up to take a fall for something of which he might not have been aware at the time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems to me there is something missing from the timeline. McCabe’s announcement that they would “f” Trump. That was indication they were going to set up the whole thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
First we F Flynn then we F Trump
LikeLiked by 2 people
Man how the heck did I miss that one?
I thought I was keeping up.
LikeLike
I thought that was Strzok and Page.
LikeLike
McCabe: “First we F*** Flynn, then we f*** Trump!”
And now, hopefully, it is McCabe’s turn to get f*****.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, I’m so looking forward to McCabe getting his. Smack upside the head!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh SA. I’d forgotten that great quote. Thanks for the reminder lest we ever forget.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He needs to pay for that.
This is not just “bias” as the lefties like to portray it. It is well beyond that.
LikeLike
Beat me to it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was wondering if every time we mention Peter Strzok,we could put the word adulterer Peter Strzok in front of his name,likewise.. ham radio operator Nellie Ohr. Let’s put these bastards in their place. Thanks Sundance for all you do!
LikeLike
The evil that men do comes from deep within. Warning! You will be judged not only in this world, but in the next.
Matthew 12:34-37 (NIV): You brood of vipers, how can you who are evil say anything good? For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of. A good man brings good things out of the good stored up in him, and an evil man brings evil things out of the evil stored up in him. But I tell you that everyone will have to give account on the day of judgment for every empty word they have spoken. For by your words you will be acquitted, and by your words you will be condemned.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sally Yates gets on my last nerve. Sitting there and speaking as though she’s smarter than the rest of us and EVERYTHING she does is always the utmost importance. What a fricken soap opera; Liars, cheaters, deceivers, and back stabbers,
If the swamp creatures had to work from home, I’m sure a lot of the drama/soap opera BS would end.
Nothing is ever done to the criminal swamp creatures. None of them deserve the salaries they receive, and the only who does deserve every bit of his salary donates it to charity.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You know, I used to think the Mueller Syndicate was all about putting Trump in jail.
I now think it was all about keeping themselves out.
Trey Gowdy and Jim Jordan really laid into Rod Rosenstein the other day. The trouble is, he’s in it up to his eyeballs himself.
Discussing Mueller’s crimes with Rosenstein is like talking over Lucky Luciano’s immigration problems with Bugsy Siegel.
LikeLike
Seems pretty clear to me. Sundance needs two 16 square checkerboards like the primaries!
One for the criminals and one for the Congress persons who collaborated in this disaster. (The second ( or first)group may need multiple boards). When they go down you x them out and replace with a smiling President Donald Trump. Can’t know the players without a scorecard!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Speaking of following the wives….skip to Sabrina is Bill’s wife. Just an FYI on her. Started out as a FIBer. Skip to the last paragraph.
https://americandigitalnews.com/2017/12/15/fbis-bill-priestap-important/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bill’s resume has something in common with wife Sabrina’s — they both in the Directorate of Intellighnce at FIB….but, not sure is it was at the same time….hmmm.
LikeLike
Just a thought…
If the upper hierarchy at the FBI spent a quarter of the time trying to keep the American people safe from terror & various criminal elements as they spend trying to undermine & remove the peoples choice for President, we’d all be a hell of a lot safer
LikeLiked by 4 people
The FBI are the terror.Remember Las Vegas?
LikeLiked by 1 person
As I mentioned before, I see the entire set up as a huge bottle of soda with a narrow neck. Swamp on the inside and the country on the outside. Some one or some people are inside desperately holding back at the neck opening. Media on the country side is protecting the entrance from the outside. Or its like a dam. I think small leaks are starting to open up. People are trying desperately to put their fingers in the leaks. Leaks are getting bigger and more numerous. Hopefully, the dam will breach soon. Read the story of the Johnstown Flood.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And now on the next episode of ‘Housewives of Real Washington’…
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s a good one..we’re getting there..👍
LikeLike
Are these Obama’s Fellow Travelers – anti-American hard core communists/Islamophiliacs?
LikeLiked by 1 person
My, oh my:
June 22, 2017
-snip-
(CNSNews.com) – “Russia, for years, has conducted influence operations targeting our elections,” an FBI agent told Congress on Wednesday. But what made 2016 different was the degree of interference, facilitated by the Internet, said Bill Priestap, the assistant director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division.
“The Internet is just — has allowed Russia to do so much more today than they’ve even been able to do in the past,” Priestap said.
https://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/susan-jones/what-does-russia-want-fbi-agent-tells-congress
Can you say Pokemon Go?!
LikeLiked by 2 people
How can he say this? With a straight face. The internet caused people not to vote for Hillary? This is so stupid. The big social media execs came out with their info.
Sundance. The big question is, at any time, did any of these bozos in the FBI know the info was being paid for by the Clinton campaign? We know the Ohrs knew Fusion/Steele was behibd it. But did they know it was financed by the Clintons/DNC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Priestap’s testimony was in June. It’s like Sundance has pointed out repeatedly: Other countries interfere and we interfere in other countries. When’s someone going to point out the Mexican interference in our election(s)? That’s bold and in-your-face interference. But nooooooo, just Muh Russia, Russia, Russia from every direction. And it’s nothing but a sick plot.
LikeLike
Good grief, I didn’t see your post. (I was typing mine-see below) I posted the link to his testimony on C-SPAN.
LikeLiked by 1 person
GMTA 🙂 Thanks for the C-SPAN link.
LikeLike
I suspect I am not alone in crying for The Man who has given and given and given and given some more, to get this ship turned around, all by himself. And they can’t even let him eat his Big Macs and drink his malts without making it a case for him going to Bethesda so they can call him “unhealthy”. Those asshats who smoke dope, drink alcohol and probably spend half their income on expensive rehab joints….THEY are surely and purely the dividers of this Country. My hate runneth over, tonight!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Soon you will be saying its not healthy for every one to have a mistress or two they share with one or two other guys. What could go wrong? Next you will tell me you object to paying for their STD treatments.I suppose you don’t want to pay for the hotel rooms for “steak-out” I mean “stake-outs.Where would you have them do there dalliance under bridges where children might see./s
I am right with you brh82
LikeLiked by 1 person
So well put brh82. I think we all shed a few tears for our President with this non stop hate fest the media has going on.
LikeLike
I despise the HATE-BOTS who put vile obscene hateful comments on every Twitter and Internet article about the Trumps.
LikeLike
Well Sundance, you’ve put me over the top with this Priestap revelation. Is he good? Is he bad? Is he being set up? Is he singing like a canary? Can’t you just tell us how it IS going to end? I’m stressed. Pour me another double; I’m turning in early. Tomorrow!
LikeLiked by 1 person
C-SPAN appearance of Bill Priestap before Senate Intel Committee on Russian Influence of 2016 Election:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?430128-1/senate-intel-panel-told-21-states-targeted-russia-2016-election
Sickening in the light of what Sundance has exposed. I watched just a small portion beginning at the 42:00 minute mark. I learned from Priestap’s testimony that those mean old Russians, thanks to the power of the internet, ran a big ‘influence operation’ to favor one candidate over another by “denigrating” Hillary Clinton.
Oh my! What? He must not have seen the whole MSM/DNC/GOPe/Hollywood/Deep State and International Globalist Cartel denigrate one candidate, Trump. No, he couldn’t see because he was the one of the directors and producers of the show we are now watching, “THE INSURANCE POLICY”!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why, that wasn’t the Russians, that was me!
I spent the entire 2008 and 2016 election cycles and all in between campaigning against and criticizing Hillary Clinton.
They just mistook my Southern accent and colloquialisms for Russian.
LikeLike
There’s a lot of us Southern Red Neck Ruskies, I suppose! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its so beyond ridiculous because Hillary was their Girl. Russians would have had blackmail material for decades, with audio/video.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dear Scum: The jig is up. The country is now on to you. Y’all be be lucky if y’all escape the lynch mob.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ok sooooo ….it seems like the Director of the FBI’s counterintelligence Bill Priestap, is literally just etch-a-sketched out of the whole equation……a little shake and poof ! What does not make sense to me, is that IF he is ” cooperating” with this investigation…. what does that look like?
if he DID withhold information from the GO8 because they were running an illegal investigation on Trump using phony intelligence- how does he square this ? Does he admit to the scam and get immunity of some kind– but if he were writing the checks for this charade -what cover does he have ?
How could anyone investigating him trust him with giving or receiving any information ? If he is working with the IG to get intelligence on other very very very bad “players” – How do we know that he isn’t tipping people off ?
In the immortal of words of Julianna Potter: ” You’re pond scum. You are like the fungus that feeds on pond scum. No.. you are lower than that… You are the pus that infects the mucous… that cruds up the fungus… that feeds on the pond scum.”
This thing is so evil in it depth and breadth…I feel like I need a shower….maybe two.
Evil people…evil deeds.
LikeLike
I believe the OIG investigation is mainly focused on the Clinton email investigation so while the investigation will likely expose some of the dirt, much of the dirt on the Russia-Trump farce won’t be exposed. This will be up to Congress (Nunes, etc.), Sessions/Rosenstein/Wray (good luck!), and the American people. That’s why I think we need a second special prosecutor to look into ties between the Hillary campaign-Fusion GPS-Steele and the corrupt DOJ/FBI. Also, it helps for the public to keep pressure on Congress and the DOJ/FBI to expose/deal with this farce.
Think these bureaucrats, Mueller and his leftist team are arrogant and still will try to make bogus charges on Trump and others (obstruction of justice, attempts to collude, money laundering, etc.). They have set up a kangaroo court in D.C. where 97% of the jury pool are dems and the judge I believe is an Obama appointee.
SD did a great job early on disclosing that the DJT, jr. meeting with the Russian lawyer was likely a set up. I also think that Papadopoulos was likely a plant and tried to entrap Trump and his associates. I think Mueller and his team might try to push this angle so it would be good to expose Papadopoulos as a plant if we can.
LikeLike
I hear there are lots of openings at Gitmo~
LikeLike
Sundance, thank you for this!
LikeLike