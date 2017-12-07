Federal FISA Judge Recuses Himself From Michael Flynn Case…

Judge Rudolph Contreras recused himself from the case surrounding Michael Flynn, and people are wondering why. There’s one very distinct possibility.

POLITICO – President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, will face a different judge to be sentenced than the one who took Flynn’s guilty plea to a felony false statement charge last week, court records show. Judge Emmet Sullivan was randomly assigned to take over the case after Judge Rudolph Contreras recused himself. (more)

As soon as CTH saw the name Judge Rudolph Contreras our spidey sense alarm bells began ringing. You know why?…

Judge Rudolph Contreras is one of a very small group of FISA Court Judges. –LINK–

My instincts tell me that Judge Contreras was most likely the judge who signed off on the FISA warrant that led to the surveillance of Donald Trump’s campaign officials, that included National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn.

Those FBI FISA warrants are now coming under scrutiny.

It would be EXPLOSIVE if it turned out that the FISA warrants were gained by deception, misleading information, manipulated information, or fraud…. and that warrant led to the wiretapping and surveillance of General Michael Flynn was authorized by Contreras…. who would now be the judge in Flynn’s case.

Yes, the conflict of interest would be beyond stunning.

Oh, like I keep sayin’….

Stay tuned!

Advertisements