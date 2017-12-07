Federal FISA Judge Recuses Himself From Michael Flynn Case…

Judge Rudolph Contreras recused himself from the case surrounding Michael Flynn, and people are wondering why. There’s one very distinct possibility.
POLITICO – President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, will face a different judge to be sentenced than the one who took Flynn’s guilty plea to a felony false statement charge last week, court records show.
Judge Emmet Sullivan was randomly assigned to take over the case after Judge Rudolph Contreras recused himself. (more)
As soon as CTH saw the name Judge Rudolph Contreras our spidey sense alarm bells began ringing. You know why?…
Judge Rudolph Contreras is one of a very small group of FISA Court Judges. –LINK–
My instincts tell me that Judge Contreras was most likely the judge who signed off on the FISA warrant that led to the surveillance of Donald Trump’s campaign officials, that included National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn.
Those FBI FISA warrants are now coming under scrutiny.
It would be EXPLOSIVE if it turned out that the FISA warrants were gained by deception, misleading information, manipulated information, or fraud…. and that warrant led to the wiretapping and surveillance of General Michael Flynn was authorized by Contreras…. who would now be the judge in Flynn’s case.
Yes, the conflict of interest would be beyond stunning.
Oh, like I keep sayin’….
Stay tuned!
Unbelievable, the depth and breath of layers upon layers of corruption.
Thank you for spelling it out, Sundance. I highly doubt mudslime media will report the truths now emerging.
It all comes full circle, don’t it?
Waiting patiently for the impending MOAB, it will be magnificent.
MAGA On!
Whatdayaknow. I know a FISA court judge lol. One of the very first motions I ever argued was against Bob Kugler. Nothing to do with intrigue though. Sorry, for the aside. I just was tickled there for a moment 😀
Ha! Brings it home, doesn’t it! Would love to know his thoughts on this one.
Contreras may have blown the entire case if he were the one who issued the warrant, no matter how legitimate, and then judge-shopped for the plea to keep it in the family. Now, THAT would be collusion.
If Weissman did judge-shop this to Contreras in the first place, we have just witnessed a real MOAB. Funny that the announcement of his replacement stresses the word ‘random’. Isn’t that usual practice?
God help us if this has been regular business for the last 8 or more years. This makes 1984 look like a nursery rhyme. Juge, jury and executioner.
The depth of malfeasance is stunning.
Reflect on the great success of the left’s long march through US Institutions.
Depressing it is to consider that the universities produce comrades to replace the tiny number sanctioned and populate the Depts with their never ending output. The US bureaucracy are cultural marxists. It can’t be fixed.
The problem with domestic enemies has become too large to be fixed in any legal way, but of course that doesn’t mean the problem can’t be fixed at all.
Somehow, the Crusades fixed the Islamic invasion. I have hope.
What country can preserve it’s liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance? Let them take arms. The remedy is to set them right as to facts, pardon & pacify them. What signify a few lives lost in a century or two? The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots & tyrants. Thomas Jefferson.
Nothing is coincidence, of course the media is playing dumb and NOT asking the right questions – or any questions. Instead Drudge pushes some nonsense headline about how Mueller is now untouchable while the house of cards falls. I wish there was a better news aggregator to give my time too…
