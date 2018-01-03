Fusion GPS Tries, and Fails, To Distance Themselves From FBI FISA Origin…

It’s every man and woman for themselves as the collective groups of architects behind the entire FBI Counterintelligence Operation, that brought us the 18-month-long ‘vast Russian conspiracy’ narrative, now attempt to back-track from all previous assertions.

Two days ago we shared very strong confidence the joint FBI (counterintelligence) and DOJ (National Security Division) scheme was going to come out. The reason is simple, they left too big a trail of factual and provable evidence of their activity.

It is not coincidental that just as scrutiny over the 2016 FBI FISA court application gains traction in congress and media, the insider intelligence community started leaking to the New York Times about the insignificance of the Steele Dossier as it relates to the FISA court application. Look, over there, it was George Papadopoulos; not the DOJ FISA construct that was used by the FBI to launch surveillance upon candidate Trump. Swear.

Laughable.

Predictable.

For more than a year the Steele Dossier was the most valuable evidence to the Russian narrative; then, poof, in the blink-of-an-eye, not so much – it became a risk. Funny that. The transparency of motive is brutally obvious, too many FBI and DOJ people at risk now. The trail is too easy to follow.

It was only a matter of time before Fusion-GPS spoke up toward the same goal of track-covering. Yesterday Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch [Hi Glenn] posted an Op-Ed in the New York Times attempting further distance.

According to Glenn and Pete:

[…] “We don’t believe the Steele dossier was the trigger for the F.B.I.’s investigation into Russian meddling. As we told the Senate Judiciary Committee in August, our sources said the dossier was taken so seriously because it corroborated reports the bureau had received from other sources, including one inside the Trump camp.” (more)

Additionally, Fusion GPS also claims they never spoke to the FBI: “We did not speak to the F.B.I. and haven’t since.”, which is bizarre given the previous reports of Glenn Simpson talking to FBI Counterintelligence Agent Peter Strzok. Isn’t Peter Strzok in the FBI?

Conspicuously absent from the Fusion Op-Ed is any mention of Glenn Simpson’s wife, Mary B Jacoby, and her involvement therein. Additionally their explanations are devoid of the prior meeting or contact with DOJ Deputy Attorney Bruce Ohr, the guy who was demoted for meeting with them without telling anyone. Another curious missing detail is Simpson, Jacoby and Fritsch hiring Bruce Ohr’s wife Nellie Ohr to work on the “Trump project”.

Nope. Nothing to see here, move along, move along.

Unfortunately for Glenn and Pete the part about them saying the dossier was taken seriously because it corroborated reports the FBI had from another source, “including one inside the Trump camp”, leads to Business Insider asking questions about that source.

Who does that corroborative source turn out to be? Oh yeah:

[…] a person with knowledge of Fusion’s testimony and the op-ed told Business Insider on Tuesday. … it was a reference to George Papadopoulos. (link)

So the current narrative is: the FBI didn’t likely use the Steele Dossier in the FISA court application, but rather the FBI’s confirmation of a source within the Steele Dossier, as given by the author of the Dossier, was likely used in the FISA court application.

See how that works?

The “dossier” didn’t originate the FISA application to conduct surveillance on candidate Donald Trump; the source (Papadopoulos) quoted “inside the dossier” originated the FISA application. Let’s play a game; it’s called “Semantics”.

Except there’s another problem.

Stuff happens when people begin the ‘every-man-for-himself‘ routine; the central narrative control collapses.

Simultaneous to Fusions’ Op-Ed protestations, the former Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, appears on CNN to say, he never heard of George Papadopoulos – and he should know, because his office put out the 2016/2017 Joint Analysis Report. That’s the 17-agency (eyeroll) definitive story on all things ‘Muh Russian Conspiracy’.

So now what?

Not what, “who”?

Yeah, who?

Who’d he throw it to?

I dunno.

“Third Base.”

Fusion-GPS’s, Glenn Simpson, is playing Abbott to ODNI, James Clapper’s, Costello.

Why? Because the entire back-story that centers around the Steele Dossier, how it was assembled (Clinton Camp) and how it was used collaboratively by the DOJ (National Security Division) and FBI (Counterintelligence unit), is a case study in how to mislead a FISA court to gain an unlawful warrant to wiretap and conduct surveillance on political opponents.

And I remind you, that approach is what the former Obama head of the DOJ National Security Division, Asst. Attorney General John P Carlin, admitted to the FISA court weeks after the Trump wiretap and surveillance warrant was issued.

A newly released court order from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) found that the National Security Agency, under former President Obama, routinely violated American privacy protections while scouring through overseas intercepts and failed to disclose the extent of the problems until the final days before Donald Trump was elected president last fall. In describing the violations, the FISA court said the illegal searches conducted by the NSA under Obama were “widespread” and created a “very serious Fourth Amendment issue.” These new discoveries come from a recently unsealed FISA court document dated April 26, 2017 and center around a hearing dated October 26, 2017, just days before the 2016 election, in which the FISA court apparently learned for the first time of “widespread” and illegal spying on American citizens by the NSA under the Obama administration. (pdf link)

As the Inspector General investigation continues: ♦FBI Agent Peter Strzok has been reassigned to the HR department. ♦FBI Lawyer Lisa Page, personal legal aide to FBI Asst. Director, Andrew “Andy” McCabe, has been returned to the DOJ side. ♦FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker has been relieved of his duties by FBI Director Christopher Wray. ♦FBI Asst Director Andrew McCabe has announced his intent to retire in March.

All of these FBI personnel moves are a preliminary outcomes of the still ongoing Office of Inspector General (OIG) investigation. All of this has been reported. None of these moves are speculative. All of these geese are cooked. However, this is just one side of the 2016 political “Trump operation”, the FBI investigative Counterintelligence Division side.

The other side, the legal side of the Trump operation, stems from the National Security Division of the DOJ. A FISA application is submitted from the DOJ-NSD for use by the FBI Counterintelligence team. Sunlight upon this side of the collaboration is the reason for all of the current distraction narratives.

While both sides of the corrupt political apparatus participated in the illegal unmasking and leaking, the documentation and activity behind the origin of the FISA application is the current ‘hot potato’ no-one wants any association with.

The FISA application(s) and the subsequent wiretapping and surveillance collection, along with the unmasking that followed, is the focus of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes.

Sometime this month, after the initial Inspector General Michael Horowitz release, House Judiciary Chair Bob Goodlatte and Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley will likely call for a Special Counsel to investigate the upper-level management of the FBI and DOJ.

We should support that approach. The SC can quickly put a Grand Jury together and start presenting the IG investigative evidence, as well as enforceable subpoenas for witnesses.

There’s a lot of different down-stream legal issues:

The unlawful exoneration of Hillary Clinton by political operatives in the DOJ/FBI.

The unlawful destruction of evidence; and the manipulation of investigative protocols to gain a specific and pre-planned political outcome. (Peter Strzok, Andrew McCabe)

The unlawful use of the FISA court for political spy operations by the DOJ/FBI.

The unlawful use of the Dept of Justice National Security Division. For weaponized political benefit. (Sally Yates, Loretta Lynch, Bruce Ohr)

The unlawful use of the FBI Counterintelligence Division. For weaponized political benefit. (James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, James Baker)

The unlawful use of a Special Counsel (Mueller) investigation to hide the conspiracy; (James Baker, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Bruce Ohr, Andrew Weissman, Jeannie Rhee, Aaron Zebley)

All of the origination details are part of the minutia that will surface in the next 30 days. Devin Nunes, Bob Goodlatte and Chuck Grassley using the Judiciary and Intelligence Committees to collect evidence and tell the public everything outlined HERE and more.

