Horsepucky, Narratives, Political Suppositions and The ATOMIC HAMMER OF TRUTH: Occam’s Razor

As most readers are aware the current wagon-circling Clinton defense strategy (to avoid the toxic legal ebola present through the Christopher Steele dossier contagion) is to claim Team Clinton was duped by a Russian disinformation campaign.

This approach attempts to create distance between: Clinton and Fusion-GPS; the intensely false political intelligence assertions within the Steele Dossier; the DOJ/FBI using the dossier as underlying evidence to gain FISA approval; and the outcome of the FBI spying operation on the Trump campaign in 2016.

Unfortunately for them, as we have pointed out, Hillary Clinton -writ large- cannot say they were duped by an intelligence dossier they created themselves. This is their “dossier problem‘. However, that said, here’s the New York Times trying to assist that “hoodwinked” narrative though the use of the false Michael Cohen story. WATCH:

The ‘hoodwinked’ angle is horsepucky. The use of that defense is the ‘narrative’. The claim the Michael Cohen story was planted by Russians inside the Steele Dossier is fabricated ‘political supposition‘…..

….But are you prepared for the ATOMIC HAMMER OF TRUTH?

Here’s the Occam’s Razor behind the false travel story of candidate Donald Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, and how the flaw ended up in the Steele Dossier.

This is how research shows the simplest explanation is the most likely. All of the points that lead to the simple explanation are generally well known truths.

♦We know the Steele Dossier contains content that was not exclusive to Christopher Steele. ♦We know Fusion GPS held proprietary ownership of the Steele Dossier content. ♦We reasonably know that Nellie Ohr provided much of the research for the dossier content. ♦We know that FBI contractors, perhaps Fusion entities, used unlawful FBI FISA-702 searches to gain information that was passed on to Fusion-GPS and Nellie Ohr etc. ♦We also know the story of Michael Cohen traveling to Prague is inside the Steele Dossier; and we know the story is false – It was the wrong Michael Cohen.

Occams Razor: One of the dubious FBI FISA-702 search subjects was Michael Cohen; and that turned up a “raw data” result for a Michael Cohen traveling to Prague.

That’s how a false Michael Cohen story got into the dossier.

A FISA-702 raw data search gave a return on Michael Cohen, the wrong “Michael Cohen”. That raw data was given to Fusion-GPS who put that inaccurate raw data into the compiled opposition research dossier. That’s how it got in there.

See how that happened?

The conspiring crew ran DOJ/FBI FISA-702 searches on “Michael Cohen Travel”, and simply got the wrong guy.

Amid complex stories, the simplest explanation is almost always the most accurate.

Unfortunately for the scheme team, this *mistake* puts another connection between: •the unlawful use of the DOJ/FBI FISA search access; •the people who gained custody of that raw data; •and how false information was used in the finished document, the Steele Dossier.

This is NOW tangible evidence to connect the scheme.

And now you know why Michael Cohen is suing Fusion-GPS and Buzzfeed. His lawsuit will force Fusion to outline where they got the fraudulent information. Within the discovery Cohen knows he’ll find the unlawful FISA-702 search story.

Brilliant.

Sucks to be the conspiracy crew.

Hi Glenn, Jim, Mary, Nellie, Peter and Bill !

Relax and enjoy this upcoming week.

You’re worth it….

IG Stimulated Releases of Information:

♦Release #1 was the FBI Agent Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page story; and the repercussions from discovering their politically motivated bias in the 2015/2016 Clinton email investigation and 2016/2017 Russian Election investigation.

♦Release #2 outlined the depth of FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page’s specific history in the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton to include the changing of the wording [“grossly negligent” to “extremely careless”] of the probe outcome delivered by FBI Director James Comey.

♦Release #3 was the information about DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr being in contact with Fusion GPS at the same time as the FISA application was submitted and granted by the FISA court; which authorized surveillance and wiretapping of candidate Donald Trump; that release also attached Bruce Ohr and Agent Strzok directly to the Steele Dossier.

♦Release #4 was information that Deputy Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was an actual contract employee of Fusion GPS, and was hired by F-GPS specifically to work on opposition research against candidate Donald Trump. Both Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr are attached to the origin of the Christopher Steele Russian Dossier.

♦Release #5 was the specific communication between FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page. The 10,000 text messages that included evidence of them both meeting with Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe to discuss the “insurance policy” against candidate Donald Trump in August of 2016.

