Report: Congress Looking Toward Leakers in Ongoing Dossier “Small Team” Investigation….

Posted on January 8, 2018 by

The walls continue closing inThe STORY IS GETTING OUT. The Bigger media voices will eventually catch up.   Right now the scale of the story is so large, and the consequences so damaging to the country and Obama legacy, the financially dependent media crews are scared to call it out… But that won’t last too much longer.  Ever cautious Rush Limbaugh is nibbling around the edges… –See Here–  Joe DiGenova outlined a big part again today on WMAL –See Here– They can’t ignore it much longer.

DOSSIER CREW: ♦The Steele dossier is a product financed by Hillary Clinton, orchestrated by Fusion-GPS, Glenn Simpson and Mary B. Jacoby.  ♦The Dossier was aided by Nellie Ohr, hired to create an underpinning for DOJ National Security Division FISA application used to legalize the surveillance of the Trump Campaign.  ♦The FISA application was a combined product using FISA 702(17) upstream email collection and phone surveillance, along with the Christopher Steele ‘Dossier’. ♦FBI agent Peter Strzok, DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr and FBI/DOJ lawyer Lisa Page, under the authority granted to them by senior FBI and DOJ leadership, constructed the FISA application.

LEADERSHIP:John P Carlin Asst. AG in charge of DOJ National Security Division oversaw the use of FISA 702(16)(17) surveillance on Trump officials. •Asst. AG Sally Yates ran interference for the DOJ side. •FBI Director of Counterintelligence W.H. “Bill” Priestap utilized the Counterintelligence unit for the FBI operation that began in July 2016. •FBI Asst. Director Andrew McCabe and •FBI Director James Comey plowed the political roads, coordinated with the IC, and provided cover.

The current President Trump appointed DOJ and FBI leadership are working diligently to reveal the BIGGER STORY and simultaneously weed out the corruption within each agency; and each sub-agency.  The level of ideological corruption is very deep, and the severity of the prior unlawful conduct is extreme.

(L-R) AG Jeff Sessions, DAG Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

They are being assisted by three primary congressional leaders:

(L-R) House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, and Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Devin Nunes.

Understand how they are all working together HERE .

The primary tool, used by both congress and the DOJ/FBI, to unravel the entire corrupt mess is the DOJ Office of Inspector General, Michael Horowitz. –SEE HERE–  More than 14 months worth of planning and effort has gone into the anti-corruption sting.   We are near the end point of all the OIG investigative material phase which will become public in the next several weeks.

Part of that carefully coordinated plan began last July and August when Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats authorized Asst. AG Rod Rosenstein to begin a covert internal joint DOJ/FBI sting operation to identify leakers in congress and the intelligence community.

Congress is now positioning themselves to receive the evidence from the leak units’ first six months discoveries.  It appears from the latest report that congress will be the outlet for the public to understand who (in the IC) was leaking to whom (in the media).

WASHINGTON – Republican-led House and Senate committees are investigating whether leaders of the Russia counterintelligence investigation had contacts with the news media that resulted in improper leaks, prompted in part by text messages amongst senior FBI officials mentioning specific reporters, news organizations and articles.

In one exchange, FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok and bureau lawyer Lisa Page engaged in a series of texts shortly before Election Day 2016 suggesting they knew in advance about an article in The Wall Street Journal and would need to feign stumbling onto the story so it could be shared with colleagues.

[…] Republican investigators in both the House and Senate say the text messages suggest FBI personnel may have had media contacts but don’t necessarily prove it. So they want to learn more about what the two agents were talking about and whether any FBI officials involved in the Russia probe engaged in leaking, sources told The Hill.

[…]  Separately, the House Intelligence Committee says it has obtained information that Mueller’s current deputy in the Russia probe, respected Justice Department financial fraud prosecutor Andrew Weissman, had contact with the news media last April, shortly before Mueller was named special prosecutor, according to a letter the committee has sent the department.

In a deal with current FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Justice officials have promised to provide the Intelligence Committee with information on the Weismann contacts later this week.  (read more)

WATCH/LISTEN (Begin 02:10):

.

The Big Ugly

This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, FBI, Jeff Sessions, media bias, NSA, President Trump, Professional Idiots, Russia, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

138 Responses to Report: Congress Looking Toward Leakers in Ongoing Dossier “Small Team” Investigation….

  1. sundance says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    Liked by 25 people

    Reply
    • Gil says:
      January 8, 2018 at 9:47 pm

      Telling it like Spiderman’s Uncle Ben, “With great power comes great responsibility. ” And the scrutiny, stress, privilege, danger, that follows.
      Sundance and CTH deserve the credit and accolades in a way that suits you, either from POTUS, journalism awards, us out here who want to buy you a beer or three, or some combo of the above.
      POTUS has been keeping us from having a physical war while CTH has gone to battle using the war of words, intellect, humor, wit, investigation, and still managing lives beyond the treehouse.
      Your bravery and dedication deserves its honor.
      You put the devil deeper in fear of cold anger with every post.
      Across the country, your work is being given its due,although some people need more prodding than others, and our Republic will benefit.
      Sundance and all at CTH are patriots of the highest order.
      I am deeply grateful to have a teensy smidge of a branch of our Liberty tree.
      Thank you.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • luke says:
      January 8, 2018 at 9:48 pm

      SD I saw Hugh Hewitt retweet your story about Admiral Rogers the other night. The story where you compared him to the movie, sorry can’t think of the name Concord maybe. I tried to retweet it to you but me and twitter don’t see eye to eye. I can’t work it and “no” I’m not that old.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Michael says:
      January 8, 2018 at 9:52 pm

      The Conservative Tree House which is the encyclopedia of what is really going on.

      Way to go Matt Dunn!
      (damn now another place to suck up my attention)
      I downloaded his show to a USB stick and will play it in my truck on my next drive

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. phoenixRising says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    You rock Sundance…

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Covfefe-USA says:
      January 8, 2018 at 9:48 pm

      Excellent, Sundance! You most certainly deserve and are entitled to all credit for the amazing investigative journalism you’ve conducted. Just excellent.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  3. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    Bingo, Sundance:
    “Ever cautious Rush Limbaugh is nibbling around the edges…”
    Limpy LImbaugh.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Ari says:
      January 8, 2018 at 9:34 pm

      Limbaugh has never been the same since he fried his brain. Too bad. With his megaphone this matter would be a slam dunk. He also punted on the NFL boycott. Whatever, he seems to be a nice guy at least.

      Like

      Reply
    • Elizabeth Carter says:
      January 8, 2018 at 10:01 pm

      I started listening to Rush when he first started in CA in the mid 80’s. He was getting more and more aggressive and in depth for years and becoming a problem to TPTB. Suddenly in the 1990’s,, he “lost his hearing in both ears” and it looked like he would not be able to continue on the radio. After some time off, he came back on the air. I thought at the time he was being given a warning. They showed him that he could be taken out anytime they wanted to and anywhere. I listened to him a little after that but for the most part he has been very different since then.
      President Trump seems to have give Rush some hope. I hear him every couple of months for a 1/2 hour or so. He seems more and more like his old self.
      I heard him before Trump won the nomination warning Trump that he should not go after the press because it never ends well. Trump beat the press and won the Presidency. Rush did not wholeheartedly support Trump for a long time, but he seems on board now.
      I think Rush and a lot of other people thought the Deep State would dispose of President Trump and they were really afraid to support him. Communists have a history of giving people some space to express themselves more openly and then when they identify the trouble makers they kill them or imprison them. People have reason to be afraid of them.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Jainphx says:
      January 8, 2018 at 10:11 pm

      He’s famous for getting right up to the edge and then nothing. I listened for 24 years, and he always stopped right when you thought he was going to create a splash

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. Stringy theory says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    I quit listening to Limblow years ago. His shtick is boring and stealing Sundance’s in-depth research without attribution is unforgivable.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • tuskyou says:
      January 8, 2018 at 9:57 pm

      Agree wholeheartedly. Haven’t listened to his show in ages but I emailed him today. I demanded he give CTH credit and suggested he do his listeners a favor by directing them here!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  5. The Devilbat says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Sundance, the illuminator of truth.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. Joe says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    Who is a reporter with the initials CF? Or a publication? Sounds like Page leaked to them. From new John Solomon article at The Hill:
    A few days earlier Strzok texted Page about another new article, suggesting it was anti-FBI. “Yep, the whole tone is anti-Bu. Just a tiny bit from us,” he wrote.

    Page texted she had seen the article. “Makes me feel WAY less bad about throwing him under the bus to the forthcoming CF article,” she texted. Congressional investigators are still trying to determine what the “CF article” reference means and who the agents thought they were trying to throw “under the bus.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • sundance says:
      January 8, 2018 at 9:19 pm

      Clinton Foundation.

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
    • zimbalistjunior says:
      January 8, 2018 at 9:20 pm

      clinton foundation probably–explained in previous post by one of the amazing posters on this site

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • jeans2nd says:
      January 8, 2018 at 9:50 pm

      “who the agents thought they were trying to throw “under the bus.””

      He who shall not be named?
      EW “Bill” Priestap?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • deqwik2 says:
        January 8, 2018 at 10:18 pm

        James Rybicki.
        Re-posting Ziiggii’s here:

        Ziiggii says:
        January 8, 2018 at 8:41 pm
        in this article….

        Page mentions a conversation she had just had with FBI chief of staff James Rybicki and openly expressed concern the information about the FBI’s timeline was too specific for comfort in the article.

        “Sorry, Rybicki called. Time line article in the post (sic) is super specific and not good. Doesn’t make sense because I didn’t have specific information to give.”

        A few days earlier Strzok texted Page about another new article, suggesting it was anti-FBI. “Yep, the whole tone is anti-Bu. Just a tiny bit from us,” he wrote.

        Page texted she had seen the article. “Makes me feel WAY less bad about throwing him under the bus to the forthcoming CF article,” she texted. Congressional investigators are still trying to determine what the “CF article” reference means and who the agents thought they were trying to throw “under the bus.”

        CF = Clinton Foundation
        ‘Him’ presumably = James Rybicki
        Found this WSJ article dated Oct 30, 2016:
        FBI in Internal Feud Over Hillary Clinton Probe

        The surprise disclosure that agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation are taking a new look at Hillary Clinton’s email use lays bare, just days before the election, tensions inside the bureau and the Justice Department over how to investigate the Democratic presidential nominee.

        https://www.wsj.com/articles/laptop-may-include-thousands-of-emails-linked-to-hillary-clintons-private-server-1477854957

        Sad that some no name pion like me has to do the job of, not only these reporters, but also the ‘Congressional investigators’. That took me about 10 minutes to locate…..

        SMH

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Aubergine says:
      January 8, 2018 at 10:39 pm

      I immediately thought Clinton Foundation. I started to hunt around and first found this article. It mentions a CF article at the Wall Street Journal.

      http://www.nationalreview.com/article/441815/clinton-foundation-investigation-district-choice-helps-hillary

      Of course, when I hit the link to the WSJ article, I hit a pay wall. I hate that. Can anyone read this :
      https://www.wsj.com/articles/secret-recordings-fueled-fbi-feud-in-clinton-probe-1478135518

      I suspect this is the article being referred to by Page/Strzok. If only I could read it! It is really hard to tell the timeline of the text messages by reading The Hill article. Not a lot of dates, a “few days earlier,” etc. But I think this fits.

      Like

      Reply
  7. coeurdaleneman says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Today, this turned into a raging dumpster fire. The new Strzok texts are vomit-worthy.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. fleporeblog says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Day in and day out more and more folks are getting a chance to read SD’s incredible posts. Folks continue to send them to politicians, MSM folks on our side, our President and his entire family. We are starting to get hits. I just listened to Joe DiGenova and I have no doubt he is reading SD’s posts.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
    • Little Annie’s Fannie says:
      January 8, 2018 at 10:20 pm

      The only ones NOT reading Sundance’s posts are those stepping all over their own toes fawning over Oprah! They just don’t know!
      PS. Hopefully they will be finding out real soon. So hoping for a real sting operation? Call this operation STAND AND DELIVER!

      Like

      Reply
  9. zimbalistjunior says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    to copy what i mentioned earlier, at this point the question has to be whether Mueller himself can be charged with obstruction of justice. what steps did he take once he found the original strzok page texts? who did he inform? why did he not follow up on this line of investigation? is he going to claim it wasnt within his mandate? if so, is he admitting his mandate is limited and, to what?

    etc

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. phoenixRising says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    CF is Clinton Foundation – ?

    Some online have suggested that Rosenstein and Andy threw Comey under the bus….?

    Like

    Reply
  11. sundance says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
    • dayallaxeded says:
      January 8, 2018 at 9:35 pm

      As always, especially with progs and libtards who have no objective ethics or morals, it’s all about the Benjamins; so follow the $ and find the connections. Would so love to see many many of those we’ve long known to be crooked media scumbags trussed up in their own web of seditious conspiracy along with the fedgov blackhats.

      Like

      Reply
    • anotherworriedmom says:
      January 8, 2018 at 9:57 pm

      Steele was a source. A paid source? If Steele was paid by the FBI then the FBI was complicit in the dossier used for the FISA warrant. Is that legal?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  12. Eric C. says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Did PDJT not say Mueller will be ending his investigation in January?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Southpaw says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    And are the legislators going to out their brethren who leaked?

    Like

    Reply
  14. freddy says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    SD is so far ahead of the FOX news stars and Uncle Rush it’s ridiculous. They are so scared to make their masters angry or Newt to give them a call. We don’t need them we have an award winning thread of factual information plenty to force the corrupt Congress rats to act on all this treasonous activity……..

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. sundance says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  16. MaineCoon says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Way to go Sundance!!!

    In addition, thanks for the below paragraph also. Hey, Howey & Co. Take note.

    “The current President Trump appointed DOJ and FBI leadership are working diligently to reveal the BIGGER STORY and simultaneously weed out the corruption within each agency; and each sub-agency. The level of ideological corruption is very deep, and the severity of the prior unlawful conduct is extreme.”

    I like the new graphic. As your article gets all this distribution, newbies will find that graphic easy to grasp!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. Michael says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Limbaugh brought millions of us into the light and for that I applaud him.

    HOWEVER just as he credits other organizations he should credit team Tree House.
    The fact has not reflects poorly and him.

    No one else.

    Rush correct this omission!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Nonlocality says:
      January 8, 2018 at 10:01 pm

      TY Michael. I, and, we should at least show some loyalty to RUSH.

      Like

      Reply
    • Ditch Mitch says:
      January 8, 2018 at 10:05 pm

      Agree on Rush bring millions to the “light”. To keep his massive audience he could not go too deep. Rush shines a low intensity wide beam light when a high intensity pinpoint beam is needed (and lots of them).

      Rush very rarely gives credit to others. I have noticed CTH being cited in many more places but not given direct credit. Lou Dobbs, F&F, After the Bell. TGP is the only place that gives CTH credit (sometimes).

      “There is no limit to the amount of good you can do if you don’t care who gets the credit.”
      ― Ronald Reagan

      Like

      Reply
  18. Skinner says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Well done SD! Just wait until you land on the title section of Drudge. When that happens the compliant Media will turn. Stay The Course!

    Like

    Reply
  19. Peter G says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    It is time for Rush to untie the other half of his brain.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. fleporeblog says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Our President is enjoying the game tonight and knows that the Sledgehammer of Truth will be dropped on each and everyone of these Treasonous Creatures!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  21. Sandra-VA says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Sundance, you have been WAY ahead of everyone, everywhere…. SOLID reporting and analysis. I am starting to see links to your posts all over the place 😀

    YOU ROCK! ❤

    It seems Strzok and Page were running an op of their own. I cannot wait to see how the D's try to spin their way out of all of this. In addition, since it is clear that they DID use the Dossier for their FISA warrants, then Mueller's operation is no longer needed and must be ended immediately.

    I swear, this has been like all my Vince Flynn, Steve Berry and David Baldacci novels… I hope someone will take advantage of all this material and write a damn good set of books (hint: Sundance 😉 ).

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. freddy says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Sarah carter has done well and John Solomon has done really well but right here at the CTH lies the best laid out investigative journalism anywhere out there. Congress clowns are probably taking notes to catch up on what they tried to ignore. Bet Gowdy has a long face he can’t save all these fools or clean up the mess as usual…..

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  23. Ari says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    The fat old white men of a highly read republican blog attacked sundance a day or so ago. Watch out sundance! The UniParty republican media are after you.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Mickey Wasp says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Okay Sundance and Co – fellow Treepers – serious question here.
    What is the out come if this “small group” are actually tried and convicted of a ‘criminal enterprise’, that is ‘fabricating evidence’ and ‘colluding to terminate a presidency’ or something similar ??

    Seems to me, the reason the DOJ / FBI are not outright firing these criminals and keeping them on the ‘payroll’ is to minimize the after effect of a criminal trial that ends up in a conviction. If the “management” fires them outright they have to verify the reason for termination. Can one imagine the immediate filings by criminals in federal custody, if any of these DOJ / FBI criminals are fired for “fabricating evidence” or something similar …

    The DOJ / FBI has to find a way to force personal choice termination / resigning or ‘stovepipe’ the actions, into a ‘one time only’ incident, within an investigation and trial. Or all hell breaks lose from federal inmates and their defense attorney’s. Do not think that their are not federal inmates with money or some ‘technicality’ in their case that could be exploited.
    Just look at the recent article on The CTH about the Bundy’s … There are some real dirty FBI / BLM agents (any gov’t LEO institution, for that matter) and unscrupulous DOJ attorneys out there …

    And yea, I want them all to hang – all of ’em. But, what is the full price?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      January 8, 2018 at 9:58 pm

      So, I am not an attorney and my mind is filled more with useless trivia than useful facts. But, I do know a little bit about personnel law and actions but I know absolutely nothing about any applicable civil service laws/merit system laws or collective bargaining agreements that might be in play here.

      With all of that as a disclaimer, I too have wondered why these people are still employed and of course it irritates me as a taxpayer and because I want justice NOW and it seems wrong for them to still be employed.

      But I have wondered if there is some arcane personnel related reason why they are still there.

      In my former work world, these folks would have been sent home pending the outcome of an investigation, but with pay. Investigations take FOREVER. It tends to be crueller, therefore managers prefer if possible, to make them show up every day as if they still had a job and sit at a desk with nothing to do. Time passes real slow. No one wants to go out to lunch with them, talk with them, have coffee with them. Hell on earth.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Gil says:
        January 8, 2018 at 10:05 pm

        If they dont like it they can quit. Its a penance, mostly social, but a social penance is brutal among these types.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Nonlocality says:
        January 8, 2018 at 10:09 pm

        If they are fired by “they” then “They” have to give a reason. “They” want to avoid the many reasons.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • trapper says:
        January 8, 2018 at 10:13 pm

        Keeping them employed so that they can be fired for cause under the Hatch Act, which, unless they leaked secret info or participated in defrauding the court to obtain a FISA warrant, is about all they are going to get on them.

        Like

        Reply
      • wheatietoo says:
        January 8, 2018 at 10:32 pm

        I’ve had the same thought, Sylvia…about the ‘arcane personnel reasons’ for not firing them.

        Some questions I’ve been wondering:

        — If these dirty operatives are indicted while they are still govt employees…then does their Govt Union have to help out with their legal fees?

        [If there are a lot of indictments, then that could run into millions of dollars…bleeding their Union dry.]

        — If these dirty operatives are fired before they’ve been indicted…then does that allow them to Sue the govt for ‘wrongful termination’?

        [Same sort of deal…if there are a lot of indictments, then it would cost ‘us’ a lot of legal fees defending the govt from all those ‘wrongful termination’ suits.]

        — Do these dirty operatives lose their Pensions/Benefits if they are fired?

        [I think this depends on what they are fired for…and if they are found guilty.]

        So at this point, I am just going to wait and see how this plays out.
        I trust that AG Sessions knows the answer to these questions…and is proceeding accordingly.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • MaineCoon says:
        January 8, 2018 at 10:38 pm

        I too think that part off it, but there’s more. Every keystroke or phone call will be intercepted- even if on their personel devices. So not only will they have nothing to do, they will have nothing to say (unless dumb) and no one will speak to them. They will be treated with disdain (by white hats).

        It’ll be similar to isolation. Daily Chinese psychological torture all the while the company is keeping an eye on them. I’m glaf they are still retained. Cheaper than letting then run loose and pay someone to tail them, surveil them, and, ever forbid they should be “wiretapped”.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • mimbler says:
      January 8, 2018 at 10:04 pm

      The results of a “bad cop” on inmates is appeals by people the bad cop put away, not the people put away by the whole department.

      And I don’t think any of these FBI miscreants ever did any useful work corralling actual criminals, so I don’t think there would be a problem.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  25. Patriot1783 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    SD you have a gift….thank you.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  26. D. Manny says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    HERE WE GO=> House Intel Committee Receives Obama FISA Court Docs Related to Russia Dossier
    http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/go-house-intel-committee-receives-obama-fisa-court-docs-related-russia-dossier/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. RedBallExpress says:
    January 8, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    I think it was Saturday I pointed out the stark difference between the information available on the Friday edition of the Rush Limbaugh and CTH websites. I won’t give Rush or any of the other “conservative talking heads” the benefit of a doubt. Get with it or get out!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. positron1352 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Oh yeah! This is the place to come to get the real truth.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. sundance says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  30. Angry Dumbo says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Chris Plante is WMAL and going nationwide, now including Chicago. Chris is discussing the dossier and putting the message out. Problem is that it is very hard for people to accept that the system has been so corrupted.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. Nessie509 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Rachel Maddow, MSNBC tonight:
    “Nothing in the Dossier has been disproven conclusively.”
    Pathetic.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. BlueCollarPR says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Where does that judge who recused himself, or was somehow removed, from Flynn’s case fit in?

    Like

    Reply
  34. HBD says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    I listened to the radio recording. This Joe guy reads CTH. Regularly. He’s still behind Sundance but he’s trying to keep up.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. Minnie says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    🇺🇸❤️Sundance❤️🇺🇸

    Our paragon of blue-blooded All American Patriotism 🇺🇸

    Ooh-Rah!!!!!

    Thank you, Sundance!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. M. Mueller says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    You’re doing it, Sundance, you’re doing it! You are getting it all out there. I’ve seen several people crediting you with information they try to pass along. Bless you for your part in saving this country for my kids and grandkids. Thank you.

    Dan Bongino did quite well trying to make his radio audience understand. I hope they go to his link and read about the Condor.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Fromseatoshiningsea says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    It’s been suggested that President Trump have a sit-down meeting with Muller. Under no conditions does the president to do that do you have two words for Mauler and that is f*** off. You dismantle piece by piece the wall of traitors protecting this criminal and expose him. The goal here is imprisonment after he is exposed. This guy is the ultimate bad cop who would have sold all of us out. He has no right to meet with our President. I’d like to meet him, bareknuckles.

    Like

    Reply
  38. DanO64 says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Took a nap and the whole dam busted wide open when I get up. What a great nap it was.

    Like

    Reply
  39. Joe says:
    January 8, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    Any guess as to who Page was talking to when she tells Strzok she showed “J” a picture of Apuzzo. Which one of her close co-workers has a first name beginning with J. Comey? Anyone else?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s