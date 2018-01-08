Report: Congress Looking Toward Leakers in Ongoing Dossier “Small Team” Investigation….

The walls continue closing in. The STORY IS GETTING OUT. The Bigger media voices will eventually catch up. Right now the scale of the story is so large, and the consequences so damaging to the country and Obama legacy, the financially dependent media crews are scared to call it out… But that won’t last too much longer. Ever cautious Rush Limbaugh is nibbling around the edges… –See Here– Joe DiGenova outlined a big part again today on WMAL –See Here– They can’t ignore it much longer.

DOSSIER CREW: ♦The Steele dossier is a product financed by Hillary Clinton, orchestrated by Fusion-GPS, Glenn Simpson and Mary B. Jacoby. ♦The Dossier was aided by Nellie Ohr, hired to create an underpinning for DOJ National Security Division FISA application used to legalize the surveillance of the Trump Campaign. ♦The FISA application was a combined product using FISA 702(17) upstream email collection and phone surveillance, along with the Christopher Steele ‘Dossier’. ♦FBI agent Peter Strzok, DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr and FBI/DOJ lawyer Lisa Page, under the authority granted to them by senior FBI and DOJ leadership, constructed the FISA application.

LEADERSHIP: •John P Carlin Asst. AG in charge of DOJ National Security Division oversaw the use of FISA 702(16)(17) surveillance on Trump officials. •Asst. AG Sally Yates ran interference for the DOJ side. •FBI Director of Counterintelligence W.H. “Bill” Priestap utilized the Counterintelligence unit for the FBI operation that began in July 2016. •FBI Asst. Director Andrew McCabe and •FBI Director James Comey plowed the political roads, coordinated with the IC, and provided cover.

The current President Trump appointed DOJ and FBI leadership are working diligently to reveal the BIGGER STORY and simultaneously weed out the corruption within each agency; and each sub-agency. The level of ideological corruption is very deep, and the severity of the prior unlawful conduct is extreme.

(L-R) AG Jeff Sessions, DAG Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

They are being assisted by three primary congressional leaders:

(L-R) House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, and Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Devin Nunes.

Understand how they are all working together HERE .

The primary tool, used by both congress and the DOJ/FBI, to unravel the entire corrupt mess is the DOJ Office of Inspector General, Michael Horowitz. –SEE HERE– More than 14 months worth of planning and effort has gone into the anti-corruption sting. We are near the end point of all the OIG investigative material phase which will become public in the next several weeks.

Part of that carefully coordinated plan began last July and August when Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats authorized Asst. AG Rod Rosenstein to begin a covert internal joint DOJ/FBI sting operation to identify leakers in congress and the intelligence community.

Congress is now positioning themselves to receive the evidence from the leak units’ first six months discoveries. It appears from the latest report that congress will be the outlet for the public to understand who (in the IC) was leaking to whom (in the media).

WASHINGTON – Republican-led House and Senate committees are investigating whether leaders of the Russia counterintelligence investigation had contacts with the news media that resulted in improper leaks, prompted in part by text messages amongst senior FBI officials mentioning specific reporters, news organizations and articles. In one exchange, FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok and bureau lawyer Lisa Page engaged in a series of texts shortly before Election Day 2016 suggesting they knew in advance about an article in The Wall Street Journal and would need to feign stumbling onto the story so it could be shared with colleagues. […] Republican investigators in both the House and Senate say the text messages suggest FBI personnel may have had media contacts but don’t necessarily prove it. So they want to learn more about what the two agents were talking about and whether any FBI officials involved in the Russia probe engaged in leaking, sources told The Hill. […] Separately, the House Intelligence Committee says it has obtained information that Mueller’s current deputy in the Russia probe, respected Justice Department financial fraud prosecutor Andrew Weissman, had contact with the news media last April, shortly before Mueller was named special prosecutor, according to a letter the committee has sent the department. In a deal with current FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Justice officials have promised to provide the Intelligence Committee with information on the Weismann contacts later this week. (read more)

WATCH/LISTEN (Begin 02:10):

I know he's on our team, but there isn't a bigger fraidy cat in media than @rushlimbaugh ! https://t.co/pN1TskhPd8 If you are going to use CTH material, fine, no issues. BUT quit with the too-cute-by-half schtick and state it plainly, as CTH presents it. Enough is Enough. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) January 8, 2018

The Biggest Scandal in American History is Unfolding https://t.co/QFnRZFvShS — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) January 8, 2018

.@TheLastRefuge2 I dunno how credible this guy is but he's mentioning a lot of the things you have mentioned about Muh Russia! investigation. It's almost like he's reading your article on air!https://t.co/s9JC2fyw6O — Stelter's Camel Toe (@SpayMsm) January 8, 2018