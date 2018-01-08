Report: Congress Looking Toward Leakers in Ongoing Dossier “Small Team” Investigation….

The walls continue closing in. The STORY IS GETTING OUT. The Bigger media voices will eventually catch up. Right now the scale of the story is so large, and the consequences so damaging to the country and Obama legacy, the financially dependent media crews are scared to call it out… But that won’t last too much longer. Ever cautious Rush Limbaugh is nibbling around the edges… –See Here– Joe DiGenova outlined a big part again today on WMAL –See Here– They can’t ignore it much longer.
DOSSIER CREW: ♦The Steele dossier is a product financed by Hillary Clinton, orchestrated by Fusion-GPS, Glenn Simpson and Mary B. Jacoby. ♦The Dossier was aided by Nellie Ohr, hired to create an underpinning for DOJ National Security Division FISA application used to legalize the surveillance of the Trump Campaign. ♦The FISA application was a combined product using FISA 702(17) upstream email collection and phone surveillance, along with the Christopher Steele ‘Dossier’. ♦FBI agent Peter Strzok, DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr and FBI/DOJ lawyer Lisa Page, under the authority granted to them by senior FBI and DOJ leadership, constructed the FISA application.
LEADERSHIP: •John P Carlin Asst. AG in charge of DOJ National Security Division oversaw the use of FISA 702(16)(17) surveillance on Trump officials. •Asst. AG Sally Yates ran interference for the DOJ side. •FBI Director of Counterintelligence W.H. “Bill” Priestap utilized the Counterintelligence unit for the FBI operation that began in July 2016. •FBI Asst. Director Andrew McCabe and •FBI Director James Comey plowed the political roads, coordinated with the IC, and provided cover.
The current President Trump appointed DOJ and FBI leadership are working diligently to reveal the BIGGER STORY and simultaneously weed out the corruption within each agency; and each sub-agency. The level of ideological corruption is very deep, and the severity of the prior unlawful conduct is extreme.
(L-R) AG Jeff Sessions, DAG Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray.
They are being assisted by three primary congressional leaders:
(L-R) House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, and Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Devin Nunes.
Understand how they are all working together HERE .
The primary tool, used by both congress and the DOJ/FBI, to unravel the entire corrupt mess is the DOJ Office of Inspector General, Michael Horowitz. –SEE HERE– More than 14 months worth of planning and effort has gone into the anti-corruption sting. We are near the end point of all the OIG investigative material phase which will become public in the next several weeks.
Part of that carefully coordinated plan began last July and August when Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats authorized Asst. AG Rod Rosenstein to begin a covert internal joint DOJ/FBI sting operation to identify leakers in congress and the intelligence community.
Congress is now positioning themselves to receive the evidence from the leak units’ first six months discoveries. It appears from the latest report that congress will be the outlet for the public to understand who (in the IC) was leaking to whom (in the media).
WASHINGTON – Republican-led House and Senate committees are investigating whether leaders of the Russia counterintelligence investigation had contacts with the news media that resulted in improper leaks, prompted in part by text messages amongst senior FBI officials mentioning specific reporters, news organizations and articles.
In one exchange, FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok and bureau lawyer Lisa Page engaged in a series of texts shortly before Election Day 2016 suggesting they knew in advance about an article in The Wall Street Journal and would need to feign stumbling onto the story so it could be shared with colleagues.
[…] Republican investigators in both the House and Senate say the text messages suggest FBI personnel may have had media contacts but don’t necessarily prove it. So they want to learn more about what the two agents were talking about and whether any FBI officials involved in the Russia probe engaged in leaking, sources told The Hill.
[…] Separately, the House Intelligence Committee says it has obtained information that Mueller’s current deputy in the Russia probe, respected Justice Department financial fraud prosecutor Andrew Weissman, had contact with the news media last April, shortly before Mueller was named special prosecutor, according to a letter the committee has sent the department.
In a deal with current FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Justice officials have promised to provide the Intelligence Committee with information on the Weismann contacts later this week. (read more)
WATCH/LISTEN (Begin 02:10):
.
LikeLiked by 25 people
Telling it like Spiderman’s Uncle Ben, “With great power comes great responsibility. ” And the scrutiny, stress, privilege, danger, that follows.
Sundance and CTH deserve the credit and accolades in a way that suits you, either from POTUS, journalism awards, us out here who want to buy you a beer or three, or some combo of the above.
POTUS has been keeping us from having a physical war while CTH has gone to battle using the war of words, intellect, humor, wit, investigation, and still managing lives beyond the treehouse.
Your bravery and dedication deserves its honor.
You put the devil deeper in fear of cold anger with every post.
Across the country, your work is being given its due,although some people need more prodding than others, and our Republic will benefit.
Sundance and all at CTH are patriots of the highest order.
I am deeply grateful to have a teensy smidge of a branch of our Liberty tree.
Thank you.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Here Here!
LikeLike
Hear Hear!!!!
LikeLike
SD I saw Hugh Hewitt retweet your story about Admiral Rogers the other night. The story where you compared him to the movie, sorry can’t think of the name Concord maybe. I tried to retweet it to you but me and twitter don’t see eye to eye. I can’t work it and “no” I’m not that old.
LikeLiked by 3 people
3 Days of the Condor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes thank you was very excited.
LikeLike
What does OLD have to do with it, wait I’m computer illiterate myself and I’m old, so never mind!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Conservative Tree House which is the encyclopedia of what is really going on.
Way to go Matt Dunn!
(damn now another place to suck up my attention)
I downloaded his show to a USB stick and will play it in my truck on my next drive
LikeLiked by 2 people
You rock Sundance…
LikeLiked by 10 people
Excellent, Sundance! You most certainly deserve and are entitled to all credit for the amazing investigative journalism you’ve conducted. Just excellent.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bingo, Sundance:
“Ever cautious Rush Limbaugh is nibbling around the edges…”
Limpy LImbaugh.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Limbaugh has never been the same since he fried his brain. Too bad. With his megaphone this matter would be a slam dunk. He also punted on the NFL boycott. Whatever, he seems to be a nice guy at least.
LikeLike
I started listening to Rush when he first started in CA in the mid 80’s. He was getting more and more aggressive and in depth for years and becoming a problem to TPTB. Suddenly in the 1990’s,, he “lost his hearing in both ears” and it looked like he would not be able to continue on the radio. After some time off, he came back on the air. I thought at the time he was being given a warning. They showed him that he could be taken out anytime they wanted to and anywhere. I listened to him a little after that but for the most part he has been very different since then.
President Trump seems to have give Rush some hope. I hear him every couple of months for a 1/2 hour or so. He seems more and more like his old self.
I heard him before Trump won the nomination warning Trump that he should not go after the press because it never ends well. Trump beat the press and won the Presidency. Rush did not wholeheartedly support Trump for a long time, but he seems on board now.
I think Rush and a lot of other people thought the Deep State would dispose of President Trump and they were really afraid to support him. Communists have a history of giving people some space to express themselves more openly and then when they identify the trouble makers they kill them or imprison them. People have reason to be afraid of them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s famous for getting right up to the edge and then nothing. I listened for 24 years, and he always stopped right when you thought he was going to create a splash
LikeLiked by 1 person
I quit listening to Limblow years ago. His shtick is boring and stealing Sundance’s in-depth research without attribution is unforgivable.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Agree wholeheartedly. Haven’t listened to his show in ages but I emailed him today. I demanded he give CTH credit and suggested he do his listeners a favor by directing them here!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance, the illuminator of truth.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Who is a reporter with the initials CF? Or a publication? Sounds like Page leaked to them. From new John Solomon article at The Hill:
A few days earlier Strzok texted Page about another new article, suggesting it was anti-FBI. “Yep, the whole tone is anti-Bu. Just a tiny bit from us,” he wrote.
Page texted she had seen the article. “Makes me feel WAY less bad about throwing him under the bus to the forthcoming CF article,” she texted. Congressional investigators are still trying to determine what the “CF article” reference means and who the agents thought they were trying to throw “under the bus.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Clinton Foundation.
LikeLiked by 12 people
clinton foundation probably–explained in previous post by one of the amazing posters on this site
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes it is. Pretty remarkable how ahead of the curve sundance and some others have been.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“who the agents thought they were trying to throw “under the bus.””
He who shall not be named?
EW “Bill” Priestap?
LikeLiked by 1 person
James Rybicki.
Re-posting Ziiggii’s here:
Ziiggii says:
January 8, 2018 at 8:41 pm
in this article….
Page mentions a conversation she had just had with FBI chief of staff James Rybicki and openly expressed concern the information about the FBI’s timeline was too specific for comfort in the article.
“Sorry, Rybicki called. Time line article in the post (sic) is super specific and not good. Doesn’t make sense because I didn’t have specific information to give.”
A few days earlier Strzok texted Page about another new article, suggesting it was anti-FBI. “Yep, the whole tone is anti-Bu. Just a tiny bit from us,” he wrote.
Page texted she had seen the article. “Makes me feel WAY less bad about throwing him under the bus to the forthcoming CF article,” she texted. Congressional investigators are still trying to determine what the “CF article” reference means and who the agents thought they were trying to throw “under the bus.”
CF = Clinton Foundation
‘Him’ presumably = James Rybicki
Found this WSJ article dated Oct 30, 2016:
FBI in Internal Feud Over Hillary Clinton Probe
The surprise disclosure that agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation are taking a new look at Hillary Clinton’s email use lays bare, just days before the election, tensions inside the bureau and the Justice Department over how to investigate the Democratic presidential nominee.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/laptop-may-include-thousands-of-emails-linked-to-hillary-clintons-private-server-1477854957
Sad that some no name pion like me has to do the job of, not only these reporters, but also the ‘Congressional investigators’. That took me about 10 minutes to locate…..
SMH
LikeLiked by 2 people
I immediately thought Clinton Foundation. I started to hunt around and first found this article. It mentions a CF article at the Wall Street Journal.
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/441815/clinton-foundation-investigation-district-choice-helps-hillary
Of course, when I hit the link to the WSJ article, I hit a pay wall. I hate that. Can anyone read this :
https://www.wsj.com/articles/secret-recordings-fueled-fbi-feud-in-clinton-probe-1478135518
I suspect this is the article being referred to by Page/Strzok. If only I could read it! It is really hard to tell the timeline of the text messages by reading The Hill article. Not a lot of dates, a “few days earlier,” etc. But I think this fits.
LikeLike
Today, this turned into a raging dumpster fire. The new Strzok texts are vomit-worthy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Where can one read these vomit-worthy texts?
LikeLike
The Hill. The most commented article on the right hand side of the page.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“ ‘We got a list of kids with their parents’ names. How many Matt Apuzzo’s (sic) could there be in DC,’ Page texted.”
(super creepy)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wonder why they were interested in tracking down Apuzzo. The fact he said “no comment” when Solomon reached him suggests to me they were looking to leak to him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
FBI agents’ text messages spur congressional probe into possible news http://thehill.com/homenews/house/368003-fbi-agents-text-messages-spur-congressional-probe-into-possible-news-leaks
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know this is serious stuff, and I know that I am shallow. But sometimes, we must have a bit of levity:
FTA:
“Occasionally the two [Strzok and Page] also opined about the media in general. Strzok, for instance, called a New York Post article about agents unhappy with the outcome of the Clinton email case “stupid,” and referred to Fox anchor Chris Wallace as a “turd.”
After one of the presidential debates, Strzok also had an observation about then-Fox anchor and current NBC anchor Megyn Kelly. “Vaguely satisfying to see Megyn Kelly (who had Botox and looks HORRIBLE) utterly going after Trump,” he texted.”
FINALLY! Something I can agree with them on (Wallace=turd)!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s more to come. The juvenile nature of the texts are entertaining. It’s being doled out drip by drip on purpose too. Hope they have some juicy nick names for other msm people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Holy smoke! “27 ongoing criminal leak investigations.” That’s investigations, not targets. Could actually be more indictments than that.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s surreal – the tone of the texts are like they do all this for sport.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Funny you say that. I was thinking to myself that the news coverage by the republican media has been very subdued and creepy. The FBI and DOJ TRIED TO SUBVERT AN ELECTION and then UNDERMINE A PRESIDENT but the media on our side is so matter of fact about it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You don’t expect coup plotters to be so casual about what they’re doing. Guess this was the culture at the top of Comey’s FBI.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They also never work. They’re too busy running illegal nefarious underground stings. They’re public servants paid by the taxpayers. Not doing their jobs. It’s infuriating.
LikeLiked by 1 person
they are casual because this is not their first rodeo…they probably do not even think they are conducting illegal activities…schumer knew this when he warned trump–he probably knew from first hand experience re his vote on iran nuclear deal…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Immature and unprofessional at best. Law licenses need to be yanked.
LikeLike
Like they do it all the time… just to ruin people’s lives for shits and giggles…
LikeLike
Day in and day out more and more folks are getting a chance to read SD’s incredible posts. Folks continue to send them to politicians, MSM folks on our side, our President and his entire family. We are starting to get hits. I just listened to Joe DiGenova and I have no doubt he is reading SD’s posts.
LikeLiked by 17 people
The only ones NOT reading Sundance’s posts are those stepping all over their own toes fawning over Oprah! They just don’t know!
PS. Hopefully they will be finding out real soon. So hoping for a real sting operation? Call this operation STAND AND DELIVER!
LikeLike
to copy what i mentioned earlier, at this point the question has to be whether Mueller himself can be charged with obstruction of justice. what steps did he take once he found the original strzok page texts? who did he inform? why did he not follow up on this line of investigation? is he going to claim it wasnt within his mandate? if so, is he admitting his mandate is limited and, to what?
etc
LikeLiked by 5 people
Been wondering whether a session with President Trump might just be an interrogation of Mueller on the above.
LikeLiked by 5 people
YES, If PDJT agrees to any “interview”, he will flip it and start grilling Mulley. NO WAY PDJT will be put on offensive by questions they can then decide were lies.
LikeLike
WaPo…about 6:30pm today….
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/mueller-indicates-he-will-likely-seek-interview-with-trump/2018/01/08/86100bb2-f473-11e7-beb6-c8d48830c54d_story.html?tid=hybrid_collaborative_2_na&utm_term=.af51f9ee8a55
LikeLike
The sprung a trap on Flynn….
LikeLike
“they”….
LikeLike
BKR, I been thinking the same thing. PDJT conducts business like Sun Tzu conducts war.
“Art of the Deal” = “Art of War”
“Hold out baits to entice the enemy. Feign disorder, and crush him.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mueller doesn’t know what Trump May know. This gives Trump a yuge advantage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller’s running out of MOLES.
LikeLike
Yes!!!!!!!! TY BlackKnightRides
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps Muellers job was to create a Honey Pot. It’s possible since President Trump is a very stable genius who has spent his life studying and practicing The Art of War and advice embedded in Machiavelli’s The Prince. President Trump met with Mueller twice after firing Comey. People assumed it was to interview to replace Comey but Mueller was ineligible. Of particular interest to me is that Mueller met with President Trump for 4 hours the day before he became the SC. If President Trump was creating a honey pot he HAD to pick someone the Swamp KNEW was dirty but they could sell as a hero. Mueller was a perfect choice. Finally, please remember that NOTHING Sessions or a Trump appointee would have been believed by the public that is still reachable but the gullible media has convinced them to believe Mueller. I hope I’m right. It would be a classicly Trumpian plan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Precisely, cozette. It’s all Kabuki Theatre.
President Trump has granted Mueller a pardon/immunity for his numerous crimes while FBI Director, in exchange for helping bring down the entire corrupt Clinton/Obama cabal, many of whom he deliberately contained within the muh Russia “investigative team”.
Who better to help bring down the Swamp, than one of the key Swamp Dwellers, who wants out?
LikeLike
If they want this, it is obvious all they are fishing for is some sort of useless process crime.
LikeLike
CF is Clinton Foundation – ?
Some online have suggested that Rosenstein and Andy threw Comey under the bus….?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 18 people
As always, especially with progs and libtards who have no objective ethics or morals, it’s all about the Benjamins; so follow the $ and find the connections. Would so love to see many many of those we’ve long known to be crooked media scumbags trussed up in their own web of seditious conspiracy along with the fedgov blackhats.
LikeLike
Steele was a source. A paid source? If Steele was paid by the FBI then the FBI was complicit in the dossier used for the FISA warrant. Is that legal?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did PDJT not say Mueller will be ending his investigation in January?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe his career too
LikeLiked by 4 people
And are the legislators going to out their brethren who leaked?
LikeLike
SD is so far ahead of the FOX news stars and Uncle Rush it’s ridiculous. They are so scared to make their masters angry or Newt to give them a call. We don’t need them we have an award winning thread of factual information plenty to force the corrupt Congress rats to act on all this treasonous activity……..
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Looks like Rosey’s hat has turned light grey. Has Rosey realized the game is lost and trying to save himself? Or was he in the whole time?
LikeLike
or they were never black to begin with…. Gasp!
ok ok…. you knew i had to go there ha ha ha!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dang, I don’t know Deborah…
LikeLike
I have been following your post since long ago. Just started to post again. I’ve always thought RR was a good guy or Trump would not have kept him. Like Sessions, your support was VALIDATED. ty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
TY
LikeLike
Read DAG Rosenstein’s remarks from 5 Jan 2018
Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein Delivers Remarks to the Palm Beach Forum Club About the Rule of Law
https://www.justice.gov/opa/speech/deputy-attorney-general-rosenstein-delivers-remarks-palm-beach-forum-club-about-rule-law
The DAG either is a man of his word, or one of the greatest con artists ever.
LikeLike
Rosey has too many connections to the corrupt past to always been a white hat. The quotes you cite sound like standard talking points.
With that said, Rosey could be cutting losses or has really turned white hat. I don’t know; but, does it matter if he is working with PDJT?
LikeLike
Sundance, we’re going to need a Vomitorium as the more pukeworthy details are revealed.
Something like this…but probably bigger:
LikeLike
Way to go Sundance!!!
In addition, thanks for the below paragraph also. Hey, Howey & Co. Take note.
“The current President Trump appointed DOJ and FBI leadership are working diligently to reveal the BIGGER STORY and simultaneously weed out the corruption within each agency; and each sub-agency. The level of ideological corruption is very deep, and the severity of the prior unlawful conduct is extreme.”
I like the new graphic. As your article gets all this distribution, newbies will find that graphic easy to grasp!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Limbaugh brought millions of us into the light and for that I applaud him.
HOWEVER just as he credits other organizations he should credit team Tree House.
The fact has not reflects poorly and him.
No one else.
Rush correct this omission!
LikeLiked by 4 people
TY Michael. I, and, we should at least show some loyalty to RUSH.
LikeLike
Agree on Rush bring millions to the “light”. To keep his massive audience he could not go too deep. Rush shines a low intensity wide beam light when a high intensity pinpoint beam is needed (and lots of them).
Rush very rarely gives credit to others. I have noticed CTH being cited in many more places but not given direct credit. Lou Dobbs, F&F, After the Bell. TGP is the only place that gives CTH credit (sometimes).
“There is no limit to the amount of good you can do if you don’t care who gets the credit.”
― Ronald Reagan
LikeLike
American Thinker –THomas Lifson and Clarice Feldman give Sundance lots of props!!!
LikeLike
Well done SD! Just wait until you land on the title section of Drudge. When that happens the compliant Media will turn. Stay The Course!
LikeLike
It is time for Rush to untie the other half of his brain.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Our President is enjoying the game tonight and knows that the Sledgehammer of Truth will be dropped on each and everyone of these Treasonous Creatures!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’m with him. Praise God. Make Justice Great Again.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Like a BOSS.
Did I hear announcer saying the crowd was 70-30 PDJT?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He said it was 70-30 Georgia fans. Doubt there would be 30% against DJT in a crowd filled with Georgians and Alabamans.
LikeLiked by 4 people
UGA fans to Bama fans
LikeLike
Shows those youngins how to be respectful of our flag and our national anthem! Go Mr. President! They love you!
LikeLiked by 3 people
But apparently some of the football players are snowflake commies.. the teams weren’t on the field for the National Anthem.. The NCAA/coaches kept them in the locker room for a reason.. And Everybody in the Nation Knows Why..
NCAA – everybody knows you are trying to run out the clock hoping it all blows over so you don’t have to pick a side.. But there is a simple way to resolve it – you don’t stand for the National Anthem – you don’t play.. Simple.. After a few smart asses get benched all of this crap will stop..
LikeLike
I saw, too, where President Trump was expected to (in fact, as of now he may already have) signed something making MLK’s historic site a national historic park. I didn’t see this anywhere until I saw it on FB right before the game. I wonder how many people even know this.
http://www.cnn.com/2018/01/08/politics/donald-trump-martin-luther-king-jr-park/index.html
LikeLiked by 4 people
Our POTUS continues to amaze. Would Obama be there? Without denigrating our country, culture, and our Founding Fathers?
Go Dawgs
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, you have been WAY ahead of everyone, everywhere…. SOLID reporting and analysis. I am starting to see links to your posts all over the place 😀
YOU ROCK! ❤
It seems Strzok and Page were running an op of their own. I cannot wait to see how the D's try to spin their way out of all of this. In addition, since it is clear that they DID use the Dossier for their FISA warrants, then Mueller's operation is no longer needed and must be ended immediately.
I swear, this has been like all my Vince Flynn, Steve Berry and David Baldacci novels… I hope someone will take advantage of all this material and write a damn good set of books (hint: Sundance 😉 ).
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sarah carter has done well and John Solomon has done really well but right here at the CTH lies the best laid out investigative journalism anywhere out there. Congress clowns are probably taking notes to catch up on what they tried to ignore. Bet Gowdy has a long face he can’t save all these fools or clean up the mess as usual…..
LikeLiked by 5 people
Catch up is hell!
LikeLike
Thank you, freddy. You’ve helped me to have a vision of Gowdy sputtering and flailing as he – also – circles the drain…. Make America WHOLE Again!
LikeLike
Gowdy is trying to figure out how to explain his “Congress Fortune”. SD did more to shine a light on that scam artist than anyone could!
LikeLike
The fat old white men of a highly read republican blog attacked sundance a day or so ago. Watch out sundance! The UniParty republican media are after you.
LikeLike
Taking flak directly over target.
Correction: That’s confetti.
Bombs away.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The bombs are falling and the flak can’t stop it.
LikeLike
Link?
LikeLike
Okay Sundance and Co – fellow Treepers – serious question here.
What is the out come if this “small group” are actually tried and convicted of a ‘criminal enterprise’, that is ‘fabricating evidence’ and ‘colluding to terminate a presidency’ or something similar ??
Seems to me, the reason the DOJ / FBI are not outright firing these criminals and keeping them on the ‘payroll’ is to minimize the after effect of a criminal trial that ends up in a conviction. If the “management” fires them outright they have to verify the reason for termination. Can one imagine the immediate filings by criminals in federal custody, if any of these DOJ / FBI criminals are fired for “fabricating evidence” or something similar …
The DOJ / FBI has to find a way to force personal choice termination / resigning or ‘stovepipe’ the actions, into a ‘one time only’ incident, within an investigation and trial. Or all hell breaks lose from federal inmates and their defense attorney’s. Do not think that their are not federal inmates with money or some ‘technicality’ in their case that could be exploited.
Just look at the recent article on The CTH about the Bundy’s … There are some real dirty FBI / BLM agents (any gov’t LEO institution, for that matter) and unscrupulous DOJ attorneys out there …
And yea, I want them all to hang – all of ’em. But, what is the full price?
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, I am not an attorney and my mind is filled more with useless trivia than useful facts. But, I do know a little bit about personnel law and actions but I know absolutely nothing about any applicable civil service laws/merit system laws or collective bargaining agreements that might be in play here.
With all of that as a disclaimer, I too have wondered why these people are still employed and of course it irritates me as a taxpayer and because I want justice NOW and it seems wrong for them to still be employed.
But I have wondered if there is some arcane personnel related reason why they are still there.
In my former work world, these folks would have been sent home pending the outcome of an investigation, but with pay. Investigations take FOREVER. It tends to be crueller, therefore managers prefer if possible, to make them show up every day as if they still had a job and sit at a desk with nothing to do. Time passes real slow. No one wants to go out to lunch with them, talk with them, have coffee with them. Hell on earth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If they dont like it they can quit. Its a penance, mostly social, but a social penance is brutal among these types.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, indeed, on both counts!
LikeLike
If they are fired by “they” then “They” have to give a reason. “They” want to avoid the many reasons.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, excellent point!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Keeping them employed so that they can be fired for cause under the Hatch Act, which, unless they leaked secret info or participated in defrauding the court to obtain a FISA warrant, is about all they are going to get on them.
LikeLike
I’m holding out for hope of a hanging offense!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There will be a lot of very disappointed people if this is their hope. To a large extent truth will have to be its own reward I am afraid. On the other hand, busting up an attempted coup is also its own reward.
LikeLike
W/O hangings it won’t stop – not for long.
LikeLike
I’ve had the same thought, Sylvia…about the ‘arcane personnel reasons’ for not firing them.
Some questions I’ve been wondering:
— If these dirty operatives are indicted while they are still govt employees…then does their Govt Union have to help out with their legal fees?
[If there are a lot of indictments, then that could run into millions of dollars…bleeding their Union dry.]
— If these dirty operatives are fired before they’ve been indicted…then does that allow them to Sue the govt for ‘wrongful termination’?
[Same sort of deal…if there are a lot of indictments, then it would cost ‘us’ a lot of legal fees defending the govt from all those ‘wrongful termination’ suits.]
— Do these dirty operatives lose their Pensions/Benefits if they are fired?
[I think this depends on what they are fired for…and if they are found guilty.]
So at this point, I am just going to wait and see how this plays out.
I trust that AG Sessions knows the answer to these questions…and is proceeding accordingly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep, with you Wheatie!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I too think that part off it, but there’s more. Every keystroke or phone call will be intercepted- even if on their personel devices. So not only will they have nothing to do, they will have nothing to say (unless dumb) and no one will speak to them. They will be treated with disdain (by white hats).
It’ll be similar to isolation. Daily Chinese psychological torture all the while the company is keeping an eye on them. I’m glaf they are still retained. Cheaper than letting then run loose and pay someone to tail them, surveil them, and, ever forbid they should be “wiretapped”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And, if arrested they will know where to find them!!!
LikeLike
The results of a “bad cop” on inmates is appeals by people the bad cop put away, not the people put away by the whole department.
And I don’t think any of these FBI miscreants ever did any useful work corralling actual criminals, so I don’t think there would be a problem.
LikeLiked by 2 people
SD you have a gift….thank you.
LikeLiked by 4 people
and thanks for sharing that gift.
LikeLiked by 4 people
HERE WE GO=> House Intel Committee Receives Obama FISA Court Docs Related to Russia Dossier
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/01/go-house-intel-committee-receives-obama-fisa-court-docs-related-russia-dossier/
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think it was Saturday I pointed out the stark difference between the information available on the Friday edition of the Rush Limbaugh and CTH websites. I won’t give Rush or any of the other “conservative talking heads” the benefit of a doubt. Get with it or get out!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yeah! This is the place to come to get the real truth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
Chris Plante is WMAL and going nationwide, now including Chicago. Chris is discussing the dossier and putting the message out. Problem is that it is very hard for people to accept that the system has been so corrupted.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Everything that has occurred in government/politics for a long long time will finally start to make sense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love Chris Plante.
LikeLike
Rachel Maddow, MSNBC tonight:
“Nothing in the Dossier has been disproven conclusively.”
Pathetic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Quite the commie. Prove your innocence first she says. She isnt in iran or cuba or noko.
LikeLike
Just her mind.
LikeLike
Pink unicorns on Mars have never been disproven conclusively. They believe what they want to believe, and they want to believe what they believe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In my youth I think I saw the Martian unicorns one night but I’m ccolor blind so I cannot attest to shading.
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where does that judge who recused himself, or was somehow removed, from Flynn’s case fit in?
LikeLike
The leaks Can be contained. https://www.walgreens.com/store/c/depend-adjustable-underwear-maximum-absorbency-large/extra-large/ID=prod368659-product?ext=msnPLA_-_Personal_Care&kpid=sku368660&sst=a74f803a-9d7f-4be8-908f-87ecce1089bd&reactjs=true
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tar and feathers would work too. Tar is a great sealant…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I listened to the radio recording. This Joe guy reads CTH. Regularly. He’s still behind Sundance but he’s trying to keep up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
🇺🇸❤️Sundance❤️🇺🇸
Our paragon of blue-blooded All American Patriotism 🇺🇸
Ooh-Rah!!!!!
Thank you, Sundance!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re doing it, Sundance, you’re doing it! You are getting it all out there. I’ve seen several people crediting you with information they try to pass along. Bless you for your part in saving this country for my kids and grandkids. Thank you.
Dan Bongino did quite well trying to make his radio audience understand. I hope they go to his link and read about the Condor.
LikeLike
It’s been suggested that President Trump have a sit-down meeting with Muller. Under no conditions does the president to do that do you have two words for Mauler and that is f*** off. You dismantle piece by piece the wall of traitors protecting this criminal and expose him. The goal here is imprisonment after he is exposed. This guy is the ultimate bad cop who would have sold all of us out. He has no right to meet with our President. I’d like to meet him, bareknuckles.
LikeLike
Took a nap and the whole dam busted wide open when I get up. What a great nap it was.
LikeLike
Any guess as to who Page was talking to when she tells Strzok she showed “J” a picture of Apuzzo. Which one of her close co-workers has a first name beginning with J. Comey? Anyone else?
LikeLike