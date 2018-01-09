Report: Chairman Devin Nunes Has Received FBI and DOJ FISA Application and Steele Dossier Documents…

For those following the story, this is a significant development. NOW is the time for honest media to stand and be counted. Do not be AFRAID of the story. It is all CITED and ATTRIBUTED here.

According to information provided to The Daily Caller, today Chairman Devin Nunes received the FISA Application and Steele Dossier documentation from Asst. AG Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray. This includes the critical FD-302’s and FD-1023’s that relate to interviews with Christopher Steele and his Russian Dossier.

(Daily Caller) House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence members gained access to all Department of Justice and FBI documents it possesses on the Trump dossier, The Daily Caller News Foundation has learned. The committee was able to review Friday all FBI and DOJ documents on the Trump dossier, former MI-6 British agent Christopher Steele who authored the dossier, and Fusion GPS, the political opposition firm that hired Steele.

DOJ also provided Obama administration applications to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which could approve the surveillance of the Trump transition team, according to a source with direct knowledge of the case. (read more)

We are going to lean on Treeper DaveNYviii ‘s exceptional research here as a summary guide. [THREAD HERE]

♦The FD-302 is an FBI form that is used to document interviews/interrogations. It details questions asked and answers given as well as who was present during the interview.

♦The FD-1023 is an FBI form that is uses to document meetings between FBI and sources. It does not necessarily discuss what was said. It is also called a CHS Report. (Confidential Human Source).

The 1023 gives extensive detail about the informant and what is to be asked, as well as ‘by whom’ and ‘where’ and ‘when’. However, it does not give the informants answers or details of the meeting. That is where the 302 comes in. The 302 reveals the content of interview, as well as identifies all participants.

The Steele Dossier 302’s and 1023’s will identify people involved on both sides; the informants (sources) and the DOJ/FBI personnel in contact with the sources. This is a critical part of the investigative material needed around the DOJ (National Security Division) and FBI (Counterintelligence Division) likely use of the Steele Dossier in the FISA application.

According to the Daily Caller information Nunes also gained the documents underlying the critically interesting DOJ/FBI FISA Application.

In addition, if the Nunes information request is filled as outlined in his letter (reminder below), the Chairman either has, or soon will have, the complete set of 9,500 text messages between Counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page.

However, with the reporting today from John Solomon and Sara Carter on additional text messages -and the possible beginning of a congressional leak investigation– it is likely Nunes received those texts today (speculating, but probable).

This congressional leak inquiry would align with additional information that was/is due on January 11th, 2018. Specifically that information is on Robert Mueller’s top deputy Andrew Weissmann regarding his meeting(s) with the media. According to the prior letter, Nunes indicates the FBI was currently collecting information on Weissmann; which incidentally informs us that Weissmann is already under FBI investigation.

IG Stimulated Releases of Information:

♦Release #1 was the FBI Agent Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page story; and the repercussions from discovering their politically motivated bias in the 2015/2016 Clinton email investigation and 2016/2017 Russian Election investigation.

♦Release #2 outlined the depth of FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page’s specific history in the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton to include the changing of the wording [“grossly negligent” to “extremely careless”] of the probe outcome delivered by FBI Director James Comey.

♦Release #3 was the information about DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr being in contact with Fusion GPS at the same time as the FISA application was submitted and granted by the FISA court; which authorized surveillance and wiretapping of candidate Donald Trump; that release also attached Bruce Ohr and Agent Strzok directly to the Steele Dossier.

♦Release #4 was information that Deputy Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was an actual contract employee of Fusion GPS, and was hired by F-GPS specifically to work on opposition research against candidate Donald Trump. Both Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr are attached to the origin of the Christopher Steele Russian Dossier.

♦Release #5 was the specific communication between FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page. The 10,000 text messages that included evidence of them both meeting with Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe to discuss the “insurance policy” against candidate Donald Trump in August of 2016.