Report: Chairman Devin Nunes Has Received FBI and DOJ FISA Application and Steele Dossier Documents…

For those following the story, this is a significant development. NOW is the time for honest media to stand and be counted. Do not be AFRAID of the story. It is all CITED and ATTRIBUTED here.
According to information provided to The Daily Caller, today Chairman Devin Nunes received the FISA Application and Steele Dossier documentation from Asst. AG Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray. This includes the critical FD-302’s and FD-1023’s that relate to interviews with Christopher Steele and his Russian Dossier.
(Daily Caller) House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence members gained access to all Department of Justice and FBI documents it possesses on the Trump dossier, The Daily Caller News Foundation has learned.
The committee was able to review Friday all FBI and DOJ documents on the Trump dossier, former MI-6 British agent Christopher Steele who authored the dossier, and Fusion GPS, the political opposition firm that hired Steele.
DOJ also provided Obama administration applications to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which could approve the surveillance of the Trump transition team, according to a source with direct knowledge of the case. (read more)
We are going to lean on Treeper DaveNYviii ‘s exceptional research here as a summary guide. [THREAD HERE]
♦The FD-302 is an FBI form that is used to document interviews/interrogations. It details questions asked and answers given as well as who was present during the interview.
♦The FD-1023 is an FBI form that is uses to document meetings between FBI and sources. It does not necessarily discuss what was said. It is also called a CHS Report. (Confidential Human Source).
The 1023 gives extensive detail about the informant and what is to be asked, as well as ‘by whom’ and ‘where’ and ‘when’. However, it does not give the informants answers or details of the meeting. That is where the 302 comes in. The 302 reveals the content of interview, as well as identifies all participants.
The Steele Dossier 302’s and 1023’s will identify people involved on both sides; the informants (sources) and the DOJ/FBI personnel in contact with the sources. This is a critical part of the investigative material needed around the DOJ (National Security Division) and FBI (Counterintelligence Division) likely use of the Steele Dossier in the FISA application.
According to the Daily Caller information Nunes also gained the documents underlying the critically interesting DOJ/FBI FISA Application.
In addition, if the Nunes information request is filled as outlined in his letter (reminder below), the Chairman either has, or soon will have, the complete set of 9,500 text messages between Counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page.
However, with the reporting today from John Solomon and Sara Carter on additional text messages -and the possible beginning of a congressional leak investigation– it is likely Nunes received those texts today (speculating, but probable).
This congressional leak inquiry would align with additional information that was/is due on January 11th, 2018. Specifically that information is on Robert Mueller’s top deputy Andrew Weissmann regarding his meeting(s) with the media. According to the prior letter, Nunes indicates the FBI was currently collecting information on Weissmann; which incidentally informs us that Weissmann is already under FBI investigation.
Let’s build (besides the wall) a new Guantanamo facility, for the former “leaders” of the U.S.
Both Muslim prayer rugs and cheap, smelly Chardonnay cellars needed.
You need thought bubbles above everyone in the first graphic saying:
***We are SO screwed!***
Elections really do have consequences don’t they H.R.!
The only thing worse than being busted……
Is waiting to be busted…….
In slow motion!
Just imagine…. this has slowwwwwly been turning around for almost a year, from back when Nunes rushed off to meet President Trump at the White House that day.
Then they did a phony ethics investigation of Nunes to slow it down.
Still it comes.
Now every day, they see a few more developments.
Faster it comes.
Strzok is double busted! Not only did he get involved with–or maybe even start–this “muh Russia” mess, his infidelity to his wife is being revealed TO THE ENTIRE WORLD!! “Fidelity – Bravery – Integrity.” Ha! What a JackArse!
I hope his wife has given him the boot, changed the locks, thrown his clothes out into the street, and hired a first class divorce attorney.
I hope he is living in a cheap basement apartment sleeping on a cot when he is not at work at his important position maintaining training records in HR.
It’s the little things that make me smile.
Remember “Tin Men” when Danny Devito’s wife threw all his clothes out on the front lawn?? Imagine Mrs. Strzok doing that.
LOL, yes! What I was actually thinking of was an old boss of mine who, back in the old pre-PC days, married one of his employees and then after several years started an affair with another one. (He repeated this pattern of behavior over and over through the years.)
We worked for a large state governmental agency. When his wife (who had transferred to another location for the sake of propriety) found out, she sent him his clothing through the interoffice mail service.
All his stuff arrived in the mail room and the mail room staff were all, WTH?
That was back when staff still smoked at their desks, and it wasn’t unusual to find an empty beer can or two rolling around in the back seat of the agency vehicle when you went to use it.
Annnnd….he probably can’t even see his mistress now that they are both neck deep in all of this. Too bad…but me thinks there are enough good lookin liberal women who will take him in…..yeah right…
confusion: did Nunes receive documentation, or was he restricted to looking at documents and not allowed to make copies or even to take notes?
The House Ethics Committee clear him of wrongdoing last month.
he’s back in the saddle.
Much to Schiff’s chagrin
Misread, and can’t answer, your question. Sorry.
The only exception to the release was an FBI one FD-302 document that FBI Director Christopher Wray showed only to Nunes. The document pertains to interviews of sources or suspects.
http://dailycaller.com
yes, they said one FD-302 in particular had national security implications.
The assumption (there’s that word!) was that Nunes was going to get full access to everything else.
So he likely got copies of everything for his own records, with the exception of that one FD-302.
FD-302 of Christopher Steele.
Hard to say… but they let him see the one FD-302 as well, it’s just he had to be personally shown it by Wray.
Yeah, I should have put a ? at the end of my comment.
Yay! Let the D.C. Dither pick up a head of steam
LikeLiked by 1 person
AND……. the 7 day count down begins to the IG report!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Keep Calm! I can always get a new pair of shoes.
I heard on fox yesterday( I don’t remember which show), that it won’t be out until maybe March because a lot of new information is coming in.
Deborah meant the 1.2 million docs.
Trump’s State of the Union address should be a Big Ugly on the conspirators. He should lay the cards on the table and stomp out of the room. The message being, they f’d with the wrong man and I will not just let this disappear into the swamp.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wow. Listen again to this CandidateTrump’s speech.
Everything is becoming so clear. He told us Big Ugly was coming,
God bless President Trump.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Such an Epic Speech!
Gave me :::chills::: to listen to it again.
Love the background music.
“There are Trillions of dollars at stake.” …Candidate Trump said in that speech.
I remember back when I was listening to it live, as he was giving this speech, when he said that about “Trillions at stake”…I thought:
‘He reads Sundance!’
And I think that Potus still does.
Or at least…he has someone read it each day and he asks ‘What is going on at the Treehouse?’
Heheh.
As far as who is “Q”…who knows.
I don’t think it is Potus himself, but whoever it is seems to know a lot about things that are going to happen, before they happen.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree with you Wheatie regarding the ‘trillions of dollars at stake’. That is a Sundance-ism, a phrase that should be copy-righted by SD 😁
I think Q is either Stephen Miller, or Dan Scorvino who runs POTUS social media. Or it could be Jared.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nah…I don’t think it’s any of the ‘mains’.
All those guys have assistants and aides; it’s more likely someone that works for one of the ‘mains’.
And I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that it is being done with Potus’s approval.
PDJT did that ‘Ask Me Anything’ with the guys on Reddit The_Donald, during the campaign.
He called Alex Jones personally and thanked him for all the help during the campaign.
Our President loves us and I think he would tell us everything if he could.
Having someone like “Q” doing some backdoor info-sharing seems like something he might be onboard with.
Just my opinion, though.
I follow this Q stuff on Tiger droppings. Some of the posters think its Trump or even Barron playing Q because of the timeline of tweets and Q postings.
MSM outlets are up to their necks in perpetrating this hoax on the American people. Are there any honest journalists left at these outlets who care about the truth? Guess we will see in the coming weeks. Looks like the pace is finally picking up.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It doesn’t matter anymore, Joe. The days of the Mainstream Media are dead, a site like this can make just as much noise given the right circumstances.
These are the right circumstances.
LikeLiked by 10 people
These are the right circumstances and this is the right site.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This is nothing short of an attempted COUP folks. Lets call it what it is. This is way past differences of opinion. IT IS AN ATTEMPTED COUP of our President Trump!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We need a leak so badly now. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love Devin Nunes. Just sayin.
LikeLiked by 11 people
He really is what we have been waiting for. Jim Jordan and the rest have now canceled out the chaff of The Gowdy and Issa tools of establishment
LikeLiked by 6 people
The whole thing is so funny. Gowdy is a fraud, but he pushes the envelope.
Guys like Jordan push the envelope so far it breaks open… then look at guys like Gowdy and go “What? Too far?”
They created their own monsters. Nobody told Jim Jordan, or Devin Nunes, apparently, that it was all supposed to be a show.
Hell they actually WENT THROUGH WITH IT!
Reminds me of the old Jerry Clower joke about shooting the old Mule…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me too Lis. As a native Californian, it gives me great pleasure to watch a man like Nunes protect our MAGA agenda. Who knows, maybe he will lead the Golden State’s renaissance some day!
LikeLiked by 7 people
God knows, California needs it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
MCGA!
We’re assuming the relevant documents are there. I wouldn’t be surprised if the docs were destroyed or never filled out in the first place.
LikeLike
Now that really is obstruction of justice.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
A lot of reading to do now and tie in the bank records.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent. Reading those text messages with Strzok and his mistress, anything he was involved with is as good as thrown out. I’m surprised Mueller hasnt been informed by Rosenstein or perhaps Rosenstein is waiting for Congress to act.
LikeLiked by 2 people
SMOKING GUN CLIP! Jim Jordan vs FBI Wray FISA Application. Fireworks!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Seems clear:
According to information provided to The Daily Caller, today Chairman Devin Nunes received the FISA Application and Steele Dossier documentation from Asst. AG Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray. This includes the critical FD-302’s and FD-1023’s that relate to interviews with Christopher Steele and his Russian Dossier.
However, with the reporting today from John Solomon and Sara Carter on additional text messages -and the possible beginning of a congressional leak investigation– it is likely Nunes received those texts today (speculating, but probable).
Is Schiff getting these documents too?
Or is it only Nunes and his personal team of investigators.
I hope Schiffty is kept out of the loop on this.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Let’s hope not, we all know he is a leaker. Scoundrel needs to retire right now.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I wonder who is running against him this year.
Even though he’s from CA…it seems like a lot of stuff could be thrown at him, in well-placed Ads.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The ads practically can write themselves, this guy is so creepy and dirty. Throw the leaking scoundrel out and keep his coat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. I hear that Leavenworth is a nice retirement community……
Why? Don’t you trust old Shifty?? Snort!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is the critical part for me: Nunes received the FISA Application and Steele Dossier documentation from Asst. AG Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray.
This FISA Application should give us the sign-off list. I just want the names and dates.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This good to hear and will definitely have those caught in this net freaking out. Oh I love riding the Big Ugly roller coaster and the best part it’s going fast and when it reaches overdrive look out!
LikeLiked by 5 people
If the pertinent documents do not yield the expected information, the documents have probably been altered, adjusted and even fabricated. “They” have had plenty of time to “dress them up” and decades of practice. There is just so much on the line, it’s hard to imagine that the FBI and the DOJ would allow themselves to be exposed….JMO.
Time will tell.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Same concern that I have. But, I am counting on a decent computer system with wonderful things like a CRC check, log files, backups, etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whoever received the application will also have a copy in their records. Changing court paperwork isn’t a very wise thing to do.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agreed. The FISC has a copy of the FISA application they approved. It would be a big risk for DOJ/FBI to change it. Chairman Nunes could take his version to Chief Justice Roberts and ask him to check and see if it matches with FISC records.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We’re going to get to the bottom of it. Like President Trump said once, there will be an investigation of the investigation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The AG and below should be on the FISA Application sign-off list. Come on Mr Nunes give us the names and dates!
I can almost smell that BBQ now.
Am I crazy or what? Where the heck is the name of the one who signed the Warrant, and the date? Is this a cat and mouse game?
LikeLike
Sundance, I owe you thanks for SO MANY things but I just want to add my thanks for showing us – yet again – how real journalistic attribution is accomplished. It’s none of my business where or even whether you graduated from Investigative Journalism training.
My point is that you are teaching post-doctoral level journalism, ethics of journalism and journalistic follow-up to go along with a HEAVY dose of street-smart detective work. I know those who influenced you so positively would be VERY proud. THANK YOU!!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Have popcorn, Jack and a cold beer. Toast to Sundance and all treepers. Been reading and reading and keeping my contacts apprised. My Pastor thank me for the links!
Ya’all rock!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Just think about this. Watergate was an office break in and Nixon covering for those who did it. What we are seeing today is 10,000 times worse. The media covered Watergate 24/7 for week after week after week. Today they are simply trying their best to cover for a bunch of traitors.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The media spews propaganda and are co-conspirators in the attempt to take down PDJT. I’d like to see every one of them in prison where they belong.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No, what’s worse was that they were literally BOUGHT and SOLD when it comes to covering or not covering this story. Guilt by a few makes them all guilty by association and behavior in the eyes of the public.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if this “story” is what is causing the obvious, to me, Jake Tapper’s rundown appearance and obnoxious behavior, as his Sunday’s melt down with Killer Miller demonstrated? Tapper and Mad Cow’s (paid MSM hacks) names are in the ledger (re: the Judge in the Untouchables movie).
LikeLike
the “Clinton way” of damage control, internalized by all all Dems is to preemptively leak to sympathetic news outfits, then claim to be a victim of leaks.
Anything to distract from their wrongdoing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, dear…cut to a commercial quick…Jake Tapper’s head is going to explode…and I think Brian Stelter just made a mess in his pants.
LikeLiked by 2 people
2018, the year to save our once great Nation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The very mention that Weismann is probably under investigation made me want to dance a jig!! I have a very special dislike for him and Sally Yates! I pray that these evil, corrupt and arrogant azzes are all charged and serve significant time in jail (and not the standard country club Federal prison)!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am definitely not a naysayer, however impatience is growing to near the point of I’ll believe it when I see it. The facts so eloquently pieced together by Sundance and others appear to be totally cohesive and comprehensive to the point of successfully indicting and convicting each and every slimy, treasonous individual involved-ie. the photo captions above in the original post + Brennan, Clapper, Holder, Rice, Power, et al. Tick-tock, has been ticky-tocking way too long. I smell a subterfuge of miscarriage of justice and the ultimate hopes and dreams of a nation of patriots will once again be subverted. Pray I am wrong. Let’s get the party started.
LikeLike
I always pray. This time we have President Trump. Big difference. Like he said, “our last chance to save our nation”.
LikeLike
Seems to be a slight mystery on the “CF article” in the WP. And who Page was throwing “under the bus”.
Based on the dates, the following article is what she was referring to. CF is the Clinton Foundation! And the guy going under the bus was Comey !
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/hes-got-to-get-control-of-the-ship-again-how-tensions-at-the-fbi-will-persist-after-the-election/2016/11/03/d28fc6c6-a050-11e6-8832-23a007c77bb4_story.html?utm_term=.d4294cc29fd2
Unreal ! I didn’t think anything would top the 2016 election but this just might !
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is fascinating. If the dates match up, as you say, this sure could be the article the lovebirds were talking about.
One of the things I have wondered about is Comey writing out his memo incriminating Clinton several months before the “investigation” ends, and yet we are told his staff, including Strozk, edit out the bad stuff and leave a much weaker document.
Wait, what? Why would The Boss give his staff such power???? To edit his work to the point of taking out anything that might look criminal? I don’t get it.
FTA:
“Deep divisions inside the FBI and the Justice Department over how to handle investigations dealing with Hillary Clinton will probably fester even after Tuesday’s presidential election and pose a significant test for James B. Comey’s leadership of the nation’s chief law enforcement agency.
The internal dissension has exploded into public view recently with leaks to reporters about a feud over the Clinton Foundation, an extraordinary airing of the agency’s infighting that comes as the bureau deals with an ongoing threat of terror at home and a newly aggressive posture from Russia.
Comey, meanwhile, has come under direct fire for his decision to tell Congress that agents were resuming their investigation of Clinton’s use of a private email server — a revelation that put him at odds with his Justice Department bosses and influenced the presidential campaign…”
LikeLike
^^^^^THIS^^^^^
Love the handle…. I’m a huge fan of the show. And one of the best theme songs for any show, ever 🙂
That was in reply to “Angel Martin”
I concur. From the Hill article about the texts:
…” In one string of text messages just five days before Election Day 2016, Page, the lawyer, alerted Strzok, the counterintelligence agent, to a story in The Washington Post about a timeline in the controversial Hillary Clinton email investigation.
Page mentions a conversation she had just had with FBI chief of staff James Rybicki and openly expressed concern the information about the FBI’s timeline was too specific for comfort in the article.
“Sorry, Rybicki called. Time line article in the post (sic) is super specific and not good. Doesn’t make sense because I didn’t have specific information to give.”
A few days earlier Strzok texted Page about another new article, suggesting it was anti-FBI. “Yep, the whole tone is anti-Bu. Just a tiny bit from us,” he wrote.
Page texted she had seen the article. “Makes me feel WAY less bad about throwing him under the bus to the forthcoming CF article,” she texted. Congressional investigators are still trying to determine what the “CF article” reference means and who the agents thought they were trying to throw “under the bus.””…
http://thehill.com/homenews/house/368003-fbi-agents-text-messages-spur-congressional-probe-into-possible-news-leaks
Which lines up with this article from the Washington Post:
“…Deep divisions inside the FBI and the Justice Department over how to handle investigations dealing with Hillary Clinton will probably fester even after Tuesday’s presidential election and pose a significant test for James B. Comey’s leadership of the nation’s chief law enforcement agency.
The internal dissension has exploded into public view recently with leaks to reporters about a feud over the Clinton Foundation, an extraordinary airing of the agency’s infighting that comes as the bureau deals with an ongoing threat of terror at home and a newly aggressive posture from Russia.
Comey, meanwhile, has come under direct fire for his decision to tell Congress that agents were resuming their investigation of Clinton’s use of a private email server — a revelation that put him at odds with his Justice Department bosses and influenced the presidential campaign.
Comey has been under fire since Friday from lawmakers in both parties and even President Obama for his decision to inform Congress of the new developments in the email probe just 11 days before Election Day. On Thursday, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post that Comey had learned three weeks earlier of the discovery of new emails potentially relevant to the case, but did not take action to resume the email probe until he was formally briefed last week on what investigators had found.
[…] Not long after Comey’s new letter to Congress was made public last week, multiple media outlets reported that he had sent the missive against the advice of top Justice Department officials, who felt that commenting publicly on the inquiry would violate a long-standing policy not to take overt steps in investigations that could have an impact so close to an election. Before the weekend was over, the Wall Street Journal revealed there was a different, ongoing feud between FBI agents in New York and career public integrity prosecutors at the Justice Department over whether there was cause to investigate the Clinton Foundation.”…
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/hes-got-to-get-control-of-the-ship-again-how-tensions-at-the-fbi-will-persist-after-the-election/2016/11/03/d28fc6c6-a050-11e6-8832-23a007c77bb4_story.html?utm_term=.ffe77e397478
So apparently, Lisa Page was one of the sources “with familiarity of the matter”…
Lisa Page was a leaker.
I’m curious about Strzok’s origins and connections. For someone at that position on the food chain, he had enormous power and influence. He had his fingers in every significant scandal, and now we see that he was coordinating the leaking too.
I’m convinced that he was a Hillary plant or embed or bought-off agent. He was so proactive in her cause. I’m also thinking that when Comey told Congress that he was advised not to update the Gang of Eight about this sensitive matter, it was indirectly by Strzok to upper management, who understood not to challenge him.
LikeLike
At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised to learn he was her Arkancider In Chief.
His texted warning to Page to not use her workphone to do certain shady tasks shows his criminal mind at work.
Seth Rich, perhaps. Just ask N myself.
Think there is a connection between Christopher Steele and Loretta Lynch. So the story used by FBI/DOJ officials that Christopher Steele is credible due to prior involvement with FIFA soccer corruption case. Although Loretta Lynch as AG announced the indictments July 2015, the FIFA corruption case was lead by Loretta Lynch as US attorney for New York’s Eastern District.
It seems inescapable that Lynch as lead prosecutor would not have knowledge and/or interactions with Christopher Steele and his reporting, which I would describe as Walter Mitty type character.
I think this is shaping up as an international incident of a ‘former’ British intelligence official participating in an attempted coup.
20th January, 2010 – Obama Picks Loretta E. Lynch for United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
BBC News, 29 May 2015 – ‘Taking on Fifa’
“In was in her role as district attorney that her involvement in the Fifa investigation began. Over the course of five years in Brooklyn a case against the football officials was pieced together. “We always knew it was going to be a very large case,” Ms Lynch.
Veins in the network of Fifa corruption alleged by Ms Lynch ran through meeting rooms in the Eastern District and through banking systems across the country, the Department of Justice said. Working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Ms Lynch used those connections to the US to bring the long-awaited indictments.”
New York Times, May 27, 2015 – ‘Indicting 14 Soccer Officials, U.S. Vows to End Graft in FIFA’
“Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch, who supervised the investigation from its earliest stages, when she was the United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.”
———————————-
Craig from Scotland says:
January 6, 2018 at 4:29 am
Not sure where to post this as new issues developing at a fair rate.
Confirmed information that Bruce Ohr, DOJ has had dealings and meetings with Christopher Steele from at least 2009.
http://www.mailonsunday.co.uk/news/article-3104087/How-FIFA-nailed-act-revenge-dying-man-Investigative-journalist-ANDREW-JENNINGS-reveals-former-official-led-Feds-dirty-depths-Blatter-s-kingdom-corruption.html
By Andrew Jennings
“One sunny day in 2009, I was ushered into an office block off Berkeley Square in Central London. I had been invited to a mysterious meeting by an intermediary who did work he rarely talked about. One hands me his business card. He is a Special Agent in an Organised Crime Squad, based in Federal Plaza, New York. Another agent was the chief of the Organised Crime and Racketeering Section of the Department of Justice in Washington.”
Orbis office address at 2009 was Berkeley Square, London.
Between 2001 – 2011, Bruce Ohr was chief Organised Crime and Racketeering Section, DOJ.
Sauce: http://globalinitiative.net/network/bruce-ohr/
https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/FR-2009-08-13/pdf/E9-19460.pdf
https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/FR-2010-09-24/pdf/2010-24027.pdf
There are other reports of Scottish investigative reporter Andrew Jennings confirming the meeting by ‘Ex’-MI6 officer Christopher Steele.
Orbis Business Intelligence Ltd was formed March 2009 and almost immediately secured a contract from English Football Association [EFA] to provide intelligence services with regard to their 2018 world cup soccer bid to hold the games.
USA and Russia had also announced they would bid for the 2018 world cup games.
The EFA bid was endorsed and supported by UK Government, then UK Prime Minister David Cameron, Prince William, David Beckham. The following dossier claims ‘Ex’-MI6 officer Christopher Steele operated hand in glove with British security services through various British embassies in Europe, Middle East, Asia but Vlad Putin and Russia was the focus. It is noted British security services assisted the intelligence operation with Christopher Steele acting as an unofficial operative of the UK State.
Recently the Christopher Steele ‘piss dossier’ was sprinkled around various outlets but see below a 2009-14 dossier which should be known as the ‘Picasso dossier’.
One of the claims is Vlad Putin plundered the State Hermitage Museum in St.Petersburg of a Picasso painting and gave this as a gift to Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) president and FIFA executive member Michel Platini in return for his support for the Russian bid for the 2018 games.
The Sunday Times [sister paper Times of London] submitted this dossier to UK parliament after discussions with Christopher Steele and others:
Sauce:
data.parliament.uk/writtenevidence/committeeevidence.svc/evidencedocument/culture-media-and-sport-committee/the-2022-world-cup-bidding-process/written/15880.pdf
Note an issue about the ‘Picasso dossier’:
Andy Olson, EFA 2018 world cup bid chairman at the time apparently never used or shared the information as it could not be substantiated – “Everything was hearsay, gossip and rumour”.
Conclusions:
It was widely recognised FIFA representatives were corrupt on an epic scale for many, many years. The Scottish investigative journalist Andrew Jennings reported this from at least early 2000’s and even wrote a book about it in 2006. A self-described document hound who provided previously undisclosed banking records and tax evasion documentation to US authorities which ultimately led to numerous convictions.
The FIFA criminal case was not advanced by the likes of Christopher Steele but old school investigation of actual evidence.
I find it incredulous anyone at DOJ could professionally support and provide credibility with regard to the ‘piss dossier’ and the author of same. It’s crystal clear the noted individual has form with generating, distributing, unsubstantiated hearsay, gossip and rumour.
#WalterMitty
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2015/06/03/how-a-curmudgeonly-old-reporter-exposed-the-fifa-scandal-that-toppled-sepp-blatter/?tid=pm_pop_b&utm_term=.c1db10fa62fd
‘How a curmudgeonly old reporter exposed the FIFA scandal that toppled Sepp Blatter’
About Rod Rosenstein and his connection to Clintons back when he was AG in Maryland, I’m glad he isn’t pictured as white hat with the OIG and Wray above.
I noticed SD retweeted this
The following by Judge Jeanine is fantastic if you haven’t seen it already about Molly99 which is derived from now scarce Uranium in the US. Rosenstein is mentioned in the debacle around the 6 min mark.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We do have to thank the NYPD for discovering classified State Dept. emails on Weiner’s laptop and turning them over to the FBI. POTUS Trump LOVES law enforcement in general, and especially the PD who has watched over him and family for many years!!!
http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2016/11/did_the_nypd_force_the_fbi_to_act_on_weiner.html
Curious how two sex scandals have prominently played into this story — Weiner’s weiner pics and Strzok’s affair with his mistress.
If this were Republicans in trouble, Hollywood would already have 29 screenwriters at work on the movie. Think “All the President’s Enemies’ Sex Scandals”.
