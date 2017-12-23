McCabe’s Timing – President Trump Responds To Asst. FBI Director “Andy” McCabe Conspicuous Timing – IG Has Over 1.2 Million Pages of Evidence…

Earlier today the Washington Post reported that Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe is planning on retiring on/around March 2018; timed to receive pension benefits.

President Trump notes the conspicuous timing of Andrew McCabe’s decision:

It is important to note that in prior congressional testimony by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, the Department of Justice OIG (Office of Inspector General) has committed to release over 1.2 million pages of documents on January 15th, 2018 to the Judiciary Committee.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein affirmed the investigative documents would be released to Chairman Goodlatte and House investigators. This release is important to overlay against the backdrop of the McCabe decision to retire.

The Inspector General may, or may not, be complete with his investigative report on/around January 15th. However, with the House Oversight (Gowdy) and Judiciary (Goodlatte) Committees both launching investigations they are not waiting for Inspector General Michael Horowitz to conclude his final report.

(L-R) Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

The Office of Inspector General (Horowitz) and Congress (Oversight / Judiciary) cannot independently file criminal indictments based on their investigative outcomes; that decision is up to the Department of Justice (AG Sessions, DAG Rosenstein).

The reason Goodlatte has requested the 1.2 million pages of investigative documents (collected during a year-long IG investigation of the politicization of the FBI and DOJ) is because a Special Prosecutor can independently bring criminal indictments. Here’s where we see the clarity of the IG (Horowitz) and House Judiciary (Goodlatte) working together.

Watch Tweet Video Snippet:

The Inspector General Report into the 2016 Election and the Hillary Clinton Investigation contains 1.2 Million documents. Production date: January 15th, 2018 #RosensteinHearing pic.twitter.com/ceMWfMFpG0 — TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) December 13, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Chairman Goodlatte is positioning the Judiciary Committee to collect the evidence from the Inspector General, in order to launch a Special Prosecutor investigation based on the documents (evidence) within the lengthy OIG report.

This creates a parallel option for Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

♦Option #1) the Special Prosecutor goes forward toward indictments based on the OIG findings; a massive year-long investigation.

♦Option #2) A new DOJ investigation assigned toward criminal indictments, again using the OIG findings from Horowitz; the massive year-long investigation.

Both options become fully available after Inspector General Horowitz releases his report (date unknown). However, prior to Horowitz releasing his full report, the first prosecutorial option is available based on the interim findings, the 1.2 million pages due on January 15th.

Both routes, a special prosecutor investigation assigned by congress, or a criminal probe opened by Sessions, end in a place where indictments are likely. The difference between both routes available is the time-line. However, neither investigation will require too much time because IG Horowitz will be providing almost all of the underlying evidence.

Either the congressional Special Prosecutor approach, or the DOJ prosecutor approach, will only require the prosecutor to conduct interviews to enhance the massive amount of evidence already provided by IG Horowitz.

The bottom line is: the “Gig Is Up”…. the “Ruse is exposed”…. the “plot is evident”.

Important to note and emphasize here.

The 2016 DOJ and FBI “Trump Project” is in full sunlight.

It’s no longer a matter of ‘did the events happen’, the entire narrative is now focused on who was behind the specific events that clearly DID happen?

President Trump’s tweets today are highlighting that shift.

That shift is also what is causing the massive anxiety amid all of the co-conspirators to increase exponentially in the past week.

WATCH:

.

As Christopher Wray (FBI) and Jeff Sessions (DOJ) move the political agents from the center of the swamp to the perimeter (see: Strozk, Ohr, Page, James Baker etc.) Those *outsiders* who rely on the insiders to hide their historic schemes begin to get VERY nervous. pic.twitter.com/gEAj6Mh27c — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 23, 2017

FBI would set a dangerous precedent if it forced out dedicated career public servants in capitulation to Trump and WH pressure. President has already removed one top FBI leader — Comey — over Russia; McCabe would be another. https://t.co/3txhTds3vA — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 23, 2017

Sadly, we are now at a point in our political life when anyone can be attacked for partisan gain. James Baker, who is stepping down as FBI General Counsel, served our country incredibly well for 25 years & deserves better. He is what we should all want our public servants to be. — James Comey (@Comey) December 23, 2017

Advertisements