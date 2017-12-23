McCabe’s Timing – President Trump Responds To Asst. FBI Director “Andy” McCabe Conspicuous Timing – IG Has Over 1.2 Million Pages of Evidence…

Earlier today the Washington Post reported that Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe is planning on retiring on/around March 2018; timed to receive pension benefits.

President Trump notes the conspicuous timing of Andrew McCabe’s decision:

It is important to note that in prior congressional testimony by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, the Department of Justice OIG (Office of Inspector General) has committed to release over 1.2 million pages of documents on January 15th, 2018 to the Judiciary Committee.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein affirmed the investigative documents would be released to Chairman Goodlatte and House investigators.  This release is important to overlay against the backdrop of the McCabe decision to retire.

The Inspector General may, or may not, be complete with his investigative report on/around January 15th.  However, with the House Oversight (Gowdy) and Judiciary (Goodlatte) Committees both launching investigations they are not waiting for Inspector General Michael Horowitz to conclude his final report.

(L-R) Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

The Office of Inspector General (Horowitz) and Congress (Oversight / Judiciary) cannot independently file criminal indictments based on their investigative outcomes; that decision is up to the Department of Justice (AG Sessions, DAG Rosenstein).

The reason Goodlatte has requested the 1.2 million pages of investigative documents (collected during a year-long IG investigation of the politicization of the FBI and DOJ) is because a Special Prosecutor can independently bring criminal indictments.  Here’s where we see the clarity of the IG (Horowitz) and House Judiciary (Goodlatte) working together.

Watch Tweet Video Snippet:

Chairman Goodlatte is positioning the Judiciary Committee to collect the evidence from the Inspector General, in order to launch a Special Prosecutor investigation based on the documents (evidence) within the lengthy OIG report.

This creates a parallel option for Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

♦Option #1) the Special Prosecutor goes forward toward indictments based on the OIG findings; a massive year-long investigation.

♦Option #2) A new DOJ investigation assigned toward criminal indictments, again using the OIG findings from Horowitz; the massive year-long investigation.

Both options become fully available after Inspector General Horowitz releases his report (date unknown). However, prior to Horowitz releasing his full report, the first prosecutorial option is available based on the interim findings, the 1.2 million pages due on January 15th.

Both routes, a special prosecutor investigation assigned by congress, or a criminal probe opened by Sessions, end in a place where indictments are likely. The difference between both routes available is the time-line. However, neither investigation will require too much time because IG Horowitz will be providing almost all of the underlying evidence.

Either the congressional Special Prosecutor approach, or the DOJ prosecutor approach, will only require the prosecutor to conduct interviews to enhance the massive amount of evidence already provided by IG Horowitz.

The bottom line is: the “Gig Is Up”…. the “Ruse is exposed”…. the “plot is evident”.

Important to note and emphasize here.

The 2016 DOJ and FBI “Trump Project” is in full sunlight.

It’s no longer a matter of ‘did the events happen’, the entire narrative is now focused on who was behind the specific events that clearly DID happen?

President Trump’s tweets today are highlighting that shift.

That shift is also what is causing the massive anxiety amid all of the co-conspirators to increase exponentially in the past week.

WATCH:

  1. Suncc49 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    Is it just me or does anyone else want to just punch James Comey….. His sanctimonious act really weighs on me lol

  2. A2 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Now that it is in unison I can hear the squealing 8 thousand miles away.

  3. burnett044 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    perhaps this is in order?

  4. John says:
    December 23, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    To me the wild card would be Brennan or Clapper, did they tip the scale by giving the Dossier more credibility than it deserved. I see Steele being brought by Fusion GPS to bring credibility to the Dossier in the eyes of the FBI. I suspect Simpson drafted the Dossier. Was Comey just the useful idiot to the Clinton and Obama camps.

  5. Guy Bee says:
    December 23, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    Baker served for 25 years hiding his contempt for the law. Is that what they teach in law school. Evidently, Comey took the same class.

    • mztore says:
      December 23, 2017 at 9:55 pm

      They don’t seem to realize that this is just helping to “drain the swamp” . They are the swamp. They have stayed in place too long now, so they need to go now….just too bad they get to have and keep their pensions. Just pray the Trump will get someone who is still a conservative, Constitutional, America loving person in the place of these a**wipes.

    • JoAnn Leichliter says:
      December 24, 2017 at 8:48 am

      It is interesting how many of these “public servants” have served for 20+ years, or at least in the teens, in some capacity, while the rest of us are supposed to be “nimble” and not expect to stay with any one job very long.

  6. frank field says:
    December 23, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Sundance. Massive thanks. AGAIN.

    DRAIN IT

  7. A2 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Comey, Holder, McCabe, Schiff, Warner et al remind me of an old Chinese saying, “a chicken with its leg sticking out of the pot”.

  8. Brant says:
    December 23, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    DOJ OIG 1.2 million pages on 1/15 is MLK day. Ouch. Couldn’t it be 1/16?

    • Brant says:
      December 23, 2017 at 8:57 pm

      Just wouldn’t want any screeches from the usual suspects.

    • mimbler says:
      December 23, 2017 at 9:33 pm

      I’m not convinced that 1.2 million pages of evidence is a good thing.

      Here’s an example:
      Someone is bludgeoned with a rock. I studiously examine rocks till I find one with the critical DNA on it. I had to go through 1.2 million rocks to find it.

      I then box up all the rocks and send them to the prosecutor and let them know there is critical evidence in that box.

      • jeans2nd says:
        December 23, 2017 at 9:45 pm

        What? What does this even mean? Comparing 1.2 mil pages of evidence to a box of rocks? That is just dumb.

        A prosecutor will have 1.2 mil pages of evidence, not one piece of paper in a pile of emails and text msgs. A prosecutor will have a choice of which evidence to use, not engage in a hunt for one piece of evidence. There is a major diff.

      • AM says:
        December 23, 2017 at 9:47 pm

        Assuming we’re talking competent help, you’d mark the rock with the DNA on it and type up a helpful guide on how you found it. It’s not that hard to overcome.

        • mimbler says:
          December 23, 2017 at 10:03 pm

          Assuming competent help, you would just send over the relevant rock.

          • Thecleaner says:
            December 23, 2017 at 10:16 pm

            Exactly…we know they have over 10,000 Strzok text messages alone…I would imagine 95% of those are likely irrelevant to the facts at hand, so 9500 useless messages will have to be analysed for their irrelevance before being deemed irrelevant. That alone would take days to cross reference if not longer, unless they are about grand babies and yoga and such.
            Need some mind bleach now…just pictured Strzok and the skank in synchronized downward dog while Hillary gives a speech on the big screen at the FBI gym.

        • llady says:
          December 24, 2017 at 8:34 am

          It’s called complex litigation. It’s manageable and searchable. It will likely be indexed. It is important all docs be produced. The opposition would be fools to not insist it. Disclosing all is routine, and disclosing without stalling just moves things along quicker.

      • faridrushdi says:
        December 23, 2017 at 9:58 pm

        I agree that 1.2 million pages is more a hindrance than a help. I worked at a law firm for a couple of years as a clerk/aide, and the lawyers hated this. One afternoon 100 file boxes show up at the office and you have three days until you are in court. It’s called a document dump and the other side snows you with information you don’t need/want in order to hide potentially damaging information. It’s better than having no information but it can derail fact finding.

        People are human and make mistakes. So I fully understand mimbler’s analogy. “More is better” doesn’t always apply.

  9. msAnnThrope says:
    December 23, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    It’s typical lefty disinformation…not directed at those of us who have functioning brains but rather the voters the lefties rely on. Comedy is right about destroying people for partisan gains. Ask the guy in the WH travel office the Clinton’s destroyed. Ask Ted Stevens who lost his senate seat before the judge three out the case due to the DOJ prosecutors
    Wiholding info and mfg evidence. Ask scooter Libby whom Comeys friend Pat (Fitzgerald hounded when he knew all along Armitage

  10. Popoy says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    A lot of bots liking Comeydy.

  11. msAnnThrope says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    Page is freezing. Arbitrage was the leaker. Ask rod Blagojevich when o probably was guilty but on whom the same Fitzgerald prematurely ended the wiretapping and arrested Blagojevich. Oh yes. Those folks well know about what can happen. Comedy needs t o shut his face. He’s only proving he is one of the black hats. Stalin would be envious of the tools our secret police hounding the Dems political opponents.

  12. Popoy says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    I will not be surprused somebody will squeal from the Fake bureau of investigation.

  13. Popoy says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    These SOB’s really corrupted the agency.

  14. 4sure says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    They will all be indicted. One way or another POTUS Trump will get it done. He cannot MAGA w/o the rule of law. He knows it and we know it. I trust him on this. We have no other choice but to trust him. If not him, then who? I don’t think he is going to just let this go. He campaigned on draining the swamp and told us over and over how the system is rigged.

    I am putting my trust in God. If it is God’s will for us to see justice now, we will see it. If not now, then God is saving the vengeance for himself. One way or the other, we are going to be avenged. God always keeps his promises.

    MERRY CHRISTMAS and remember the reason we celebrate Christmas.

  15. Brant says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Upthread, there is the link to the Andrew McCarthy National Review piece. A few weeks ago, my lefty California brother noted Andy McCarthy as a “rational” Republican that I should read. I wonder about that take now. Seems McCarthy is comin’ ’round. I guess there comes a time when someone’s dislike for someone takes second place in the face of virtual criminal activity.

    • JoAnn Leichliter says:
      December 24, 2017 at 8:56 am

      McCarthy has been very up front about disliking Donald Trump. On the other hand, he also detests the Clintons. I think that, on the whole, he is experienced, insightful and tries to put aside his prejudices.

  16. Former lurker says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Now the jockeying for the best deal begins. Perhaps there are some who don’t believe that PDJT and Woke Up Jeff would really throw them in the slammer because they are such big fish, but as the little fishies start wheelin’ and dealin’ with the DOJ the bigger fishies will start to worry, and remember that Candidate Trump told Hillary on the debate stage that if he were President, she’d be in jail.

    So besides playing Let’s make a plea deal, what options are left for these rotten fishes? Leave the country? Beg for mercy? One last, desperate bid to topple the President with scandal?

    What penalties are in play? Anything beyond the banal criminality of fraud, money laundering, influence peddling and bribery? Sedition? What about Seth Rich? Brian Terry?

    And who else is thinking that we are living in times that will be written about and studied long after we are all long returned to the clay from whence we came? Ages from now, instead of saying that the committed man has crossed the Rubicon, perhaps they’ll say “he has read the Tweet of Trump”.

    • lastinillinois says:
      December 23, 2017 at 9:58 pm

      Monumental times.

      Most interesting times since 9/11.

      Or since the wall came down.

      Or since the Iran hostage situation.

      Or the Vietnam war.

      Or Kennedy …….

      Or …..

  17. Moultrie Flag says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    All of this aligns with FBIAnon of 2016.

    Slow drip, the sheep can’t handle a tick/tock MOAB.

  18. mitrom says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    These corrupt/partisan people are arrogant and I wouldn’t be surprised if Mueller and his leftist gang are still going to try to railroad Trump/his associates based on “trumped up” charges. All these corrupt/partisan people need to be held accountable for what they did to the American people and democracy. This goes for Steele, Simpson/his wife, DOJ/FBI officials, Preet Bharara (for being part of the scheme in allowing the Russian lawyer in the country to set up DJT, Jr., and of course Rice, Jarrett and Obama, Brennan, and Clapper.

    The Timeline of the fake Dossier by Delilah McIntosh is an AWESOME source of info and a must see. https://onedrive.live.com/view.aspx?resid=F2464E37991B9435!109&ithint=file%2cdocx&app=Word&authkey=!AGmw0okCE0RyHhU

  19. A says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Never forget what Don jr said about his Dad … “Impossible is just the starting point.”

    I have watched the Impossible be accomplished time and again this year by President Trump.

  20. NJF says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    Good grief.

  21. jmclever says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    1.2 MILLION!!??
    Who could read all those pages?

  22. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Schiff and Comey seem to be the most vocal (must be really worried)….McCabe seems scared.

    And, CNN is trying to give the swamp cover:

    https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.cnn.com/cnn/2017/12/23/politics/trump-fbi-mccabe-baker-tweets/index.html#ampshare=http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/23/politics/trump-fbi-mccabe-baker-tweets/index.html

  23. scott467 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    “… the Department of Justice OIG (Office of Inspector General) has committed to release over 1.2 million pages of documents on January 15th, 2018 to the Judiciary Committee.”

    _______________

    Fantastic.

    I didn’t know we had a date certain.

    Giving a date certain is the exact opposite of what a corrupt agency or department that was intent on stonewalling would do.

    Giving a date certain puts THEM in a bad spot if they DON’T release the documents on January 15th.

    That’s how it SHOULD be!

  24. scott467 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    DJT: “FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!!”

    _______________

    I love it, lol!

    DJT already knows how this race ends!

    Hint: McCabe doesn’t make it!

  25. Bob Thoms says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Bankrupt the SOB with legal actions he is forced to defend – out of pocket. Then throw his corrupt arse in jail.

  26. jmclever says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    They keep blaming Trump, but the IG investigation was started by Obama and the other evidence is coming up from the Mueller SC which they themselves called for. They can’t even blame Sessions as being Trump’s proxy because he recused.

  27. LKA in LA says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    “The gig is up.”

    Thank goodness because I was starting to think our country was on a path of no return regarding our laws. What these FBI agents have done is scary stuff and they thought they could get away with it. Who do they think they are? The continued arrogance is staggering and I hope they are all ruined.

  28. JAS says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    As I said before on the last thread, let him retire. Then when the hammer comes down he has to fight for his life on his own dime. No better way to get rid of these folks. Destitute by lawyer billing. Worst way to go for them.

  29. coeurdaleneman says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    It looks like Deep State is trying to keep the firewall intact by donating legal fees to black hats, in order to pre-empt forcing them into a Flynn-type plea deal to avoid family bankruptcy.

  30. PreppiePlease says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    It’s just a matter of time now. We’ve been slowly approaching the tip top of the world’s biggest roller coaster, one clickety clack at a time, with President Trump in the front seat. We are in for a WILD RIDE in 2018!

  31. scott467 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    ………………………………..
    Thomas Wictor @ThomasWictor 3m
    3 minutes ago

    “If he’s fired before he retires, he loses his benefits.

    If he retires and is convicted of crimes, he keeps his benefits.”
    ………………………………….

    Based on Wictor’s comments, I foresee firing in Andy McCabe’s near future.

  32. MaineCoon says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:38 pm

  33. LibertyONE says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    Prayerfully, the shitkins are coming home to ROAST!

  34. whoseyore says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    I just pray that each and every person involved in these crimes value their lives and their own well beings so much that they are willing to throw anyone and everyone under the bus in order to get a smidgen of a lighter sentence.
    Let the throwing begin!

  35. karmytrumpateer says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    From 8chan:
    Dec 23, 13:29:00
    Anonymous
    158138
    Donald J. Trump

    Verified account

    @realDonaldTrump
    1m1 minute ago
    More
    How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?
    Dec 23, 13:31:44
    Q
    !UW.yye1fxo
    158162
    >>158138
    Who posted first?
    [#2].
    Q

    Dec 23, 13:22:21
    Q
    !UW.yye1fxo
    158078
    SEARCH crumbs: [#2]
    Who is #2?
    No deals.
    Q

    Forgive me if this was posted earlier.

  36. trapper says:
    December 23, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    Recently recorded somewhere in FBI headquarters

  37. Aubergine says:
    December 23, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Is anyone but me frustrated by the constant misinterpretation of the “insurance policy” text? It IS NOT insurance to PREVENT Trump becoming President, but insurance in the “unlikely” event that he WINS. Which of course he did, and it triggered their insurance policy, the “muh Russia” conspiracy. They “died before they were forty.” If only…

  38. MAGAbear says:
    December 23, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    The rats are abandoning the ship of corruption……..and DJT is circling the sinking boat with a big rat net. So many rats, but no worry, us deplorables are on board to assist in the rat capture mission. 🙂

  39. RJ says:
    December 23, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    Take his coat and his pension.

    • 🍺Gunny says:
      December 24, 2017 at 12:24 am

      If the gig is up for these people….I would imagine the Deep State will / or have put up a fire wall further inside to prevent further sunlight. The Deep State has probably decided to let these ones fall. The question is: Where will that next firewall be put up?…Hillary…Obummer? The next Firewall’s high possibility is Arkancide….Now it seems to be their move…Their next move will should be very telling and allow us to see more into their darkness.

      • H.R. says:
        December 24, 2017 at 9:11 am

        Hmmm… though I’d rather have it done through the courts, Arkancide would clear out a fair portion of the swamp.
        D.C. coroner’s office should consider getting the ‘Help Wanted’ ads ready to go.

  40. dallasdan says:
    December 24, 2017 at 12:33 am

    I think Brennan and Clapper are becoming increasingly nervous. Especially Clapper, who must be wondering why he, who conclusively perjured himself before Congress, has been allowed to walk free. He likely fears being struck by a bigger hammer.

    Mueller’s world is collapsing more every day. I expect he will soon make a last-ditch effort to facilitate the Dems PDJT impeachment crusade, but it will fail on the merits, in spite of being enthusiastically supported by the Dems, “deep state” operatives, and the MSM for several weeks.

    Merry Christmas to all!

  41. Raffaella says:
    December 24, 2017 at 1:16 am

  42. James Alan Groome says:
    December 24, 2017 at 1:48 am

    McCabe has already been sold out by his co-conspirators, he has no chair now that the music has stopped…. poor little rat was left holding the bag full of RUSSIAN MOB connections… seems like McCABE is the FALL GUY!

  43. Maquis says:
    December 24, 2017 at 5:50 am

    In Prison, no one can hear you Tweet.

    Thank Heavens.

    GBPDJT
    🇺🇸

  44. RJ says:
    December 24, 2017 at 9:07 am

    If I were to introduce a “Jewish” angle into this conversation, how would I present it?

    Note that the IG is a guy named Horowitz and the number two guy in DOJ is Rosenstein, both Jewish names if memory is correct. They lived through Obama’s terms and certainly have opinions as to how B. Hussein looked toward Israel, along with Hillary. I noted the form of Rosenstein’s recent testimony, how he looked askance toward his questioner, his eyes glazing over the entire committee yet his head was bowed in a passive aggressive manner (recall Admiral Mullen’s often posture during interviews with Meet the Press). HIs answers were nothing but boilerplate, obfuscation at it’s finest…trust me, I will do the right thing or see that the right thing is done, just trust me! The hairs on the back of my neck stood straight out…

    My point: Go to Horowitz, in a very secure and super private setting (not inside a plane parked on the tarmac!) and ask him of his personal thoughts on Rosenstein. My hunch is they are two different types of political people.

    My guess: Horowitz is pro Trump, while Rosenstein has been pro Hillary all along.

