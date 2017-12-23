McCabe’s Timing – President Trump Responds To Asst. FBI Director “Andy” McCabe Conspicuous Timing – IG Has Over 1.2 Million Pages of Evidence…

Earlier today the Washington Post reported that Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe is planning on retiring on/around March 2018; timed to receive pension benefits.
President Trump notes the conspicuous timing of Andrew McCabe’s decision:
It is important to note that in prior congressional testimony by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, the Department of Justice OIG (Office of Inspector General) has committed to release over 1.2 million pages of documents on January 15th, 2018 to the Judiciary Committee.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein affirmed the investigative documents would be released to Chairman Goodlatte and House investigators. This release is important to overlay against the backdrop of the McCabe decision to retire.
The Inspector General may, or may not, be complete with his investigative report on/around January 15th. However, with the House Oversight (Gowdy) and Judiciary (Goodlatte) Committees both launching investigations they are not waiting for Inspector General Michael Horowitz to conclude his final report.
The Office of Inspector General (Horowitz) and Congress (Oversight / Judiciary) cannot independently file criminal indictments based on their investigative outcomes; that decision is up to the Department of Justice (AG Sessions, DAG Rosenstein).
The reason Goodlatte has requested the 1.2 million pages of investigative documents (collected during a year-long IG investigation of the politicization of the FBI and DOJ) is because a Special Prosecutor can independently bring criminal indictments. Here’s where we see the clarity of the IG (Horowitz) and House Judiciary (Goodlatte) working together.
The Inspector General Report into the 2016 Election and the Hillary Clinton Investigation contains 1.2 Million documents. Production date: January 15th, 2018 #RosensteinHearing pic.twitter.com/ceMWfMFpG0
Chairman Goodlatte is positioning the Judiciary Committee to collect the evidence from the Inspector General, in order to launch a Special Prosecutor investigation based on the documents (evidence) within the lengthy OIG report.
This creates a parallel option for Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
♦Option #1) the Special Prosecutor goes forward toward indictments based on the OIG findings; a massive year-long investigation.
♦Option #2) A new DOJ investigation assigned toward criminal indictments, again using the OIG findings from Horowitz; the massive year-long investigation.
Both options become fully available after Inspector General Horowitz releases his report (date unknown). However, prior to Horowitz releasing his full report, the first prosecutorial option is available based on the interim findings, the 1.2 million pages due on January 15th.
Both routes, a special prosecutor investigation assigned by congress, or a criminal probe opened by Sessions, end in a place where indictments are likely. The difference between both routes available is the time-line. However, neither investigation will require too much time because IG Horowitz will be providing almost all of the underlying evidence.
Either the congressional Special Prosecutor approach, or the DOJ prosecutor approach, will only require the prosecutor to conduct interviews to enhance the massive amount of evidence already provided by IG Horowitz.
The bottom line is: the “Gig Is Up”…. the “Ruse is exposed”…. the “plot is evident”.
Important to note and emphasize here.
The 2016 DOJ and FBI “Trump Project” is in full sunlight.
It’s no longer a matter of ‘did the events happen’, the entire narrative is now focused on who was behind the specific events that clearly DID happen?
President Trump’s tweets today are highlighting that shift.
That shift is also what is causing the massive anxiety amid all of the co-conspirators to increase exponentially in the past week.
Is it just me or does anyone else want to just punch James Comey….. His sanctimonious act really weighs on me lol
Didn’t you know about his new contract as spokesperson for Preparation H? He is such an a**hole and everyone knows.
That pic of him on Sundance’s montages, in agony as he wrestles with FAIL, just screams “Muh Rectum!”
His new forever name is Leakin Comey. With that face and his new name, many people want to punch him.
Raffella,
Just saw a tweet by President Trump referring to him as ‘Leakin’ James Comey’
Clumsy old 6’8″ Jimmy is not intimidating.
Think of him more as a butler or doorman like this guy.
The bigger they are, just more ass to kick.
Although, they can kick back just as hard.
I wish I knew better back in the day, otherwise I wouldn’t have taken so many lumps.
But sometimes ‘ya gotta stand up.
Well, I met a stranger, who knows a guy who lives next door a neighbor who has a cousin who would love to smack the 🐶💩 out of him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I do, I do!!!
Ditto!
👊👊
Get in line guys…
And take a number 🙂
Sylvia and I will hit him in the back of the knees with our shovels to take him down and then the rest of you can pile on.
Personally, I’d like to spear dive him off his feet! Then when he breaks in two, and the two little guys that were inside him working the controls fall out, I’ll punch both of THEM out!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sylvia has her shovel, we can all take turns using it to smack Comey.
Just one good gut shot should put the tall lanky liar down for the count. I volunteer!!!
An atomic wedgie might straighten out Comey’s attitude?
This jackass needs to STFU!
Now that it is in unison I can hear the squealing 8 thousand miles away.
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump’s next book will be titled, “The Art of Making Them Squeal.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Rats, Pigs and Libs.
perhaps this is in order?
LikeLiked by 10 people
yep
Am impressed by that release mechanism, if a job’s worth doing, it’s worth doing properly.
Years ago with British military firing squads, an officer would load the rifles, putting a blank into one of the guns. This gave each shooter the option of deniability that they their bullet killed. Same with that release mechanism on the guillotine. The executioner doesn’t release the rope (directly responsible), he merely elevates the blade and the mechanism does the rest.
Also ensures a clean drop, no rope tangles in the pulleys.
LikeLike
RAC…it caught my eye as well
Time to go into the storage shed and dust off old boy off.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I call her Madame Guillotine.
To me the wild card would be Brennan or Clapper, did they tip the scale by giving the Dossier more credibility than it deserved. I see Steele being brought by Fusion GPS to bring credibility to the Dossier in the eyes of the FBI. I suspect Simpson drafted the Dossier. Was Comey just the useful idiot to the Clinton and Obama camps.
LikeLiked by 4 people
When you consider how long he has been their idiot I don’t think anyone is that stupid.
LikeLiked by 5 people
From what I’ve been reading here, Nellie Ohr was one of the primary author(s), and Mary Jacoby (whom, iirc, is married to Simpson), may have been one of the masterminds. Several weeks ago “Q” posted a message to “follow the wives”. No idea if this is what the reference was to.
STEELE testified in UK court that the claims were unverified and fabricated from stories that Glenn Simpson and his Wife Jacoby had written 10 years prior… TESTIFIED TO IN A WESTERN COURT…
Is thatbin regard to a lawsuit? Would love to find the reference.
Who is this mysterious “Q” of whom you speak? I keep running into references to him/her. Where do I find Q’s posts?
Q or QAnon posted on 4Chan and then on 8Chan
synopsis: https://www.reddit.com/r/CBTS_Stream/comments/7l7g7t/q_frequently_asked_questions/
Allegedly, Steele hadn’t lived or worked in Russia for 25 years and his contacts weren’t exactly current operatives. That he didn’t have much to do with the creation of the dossier, but by using his name and background as a former British spy, it would give more credibility to the dossier. Which is looking more and more like it was written, for the most part, by the principle(s) of F-GPS.
That is why Steele wasn’t paid very much. Fusion GPS got the bulk of the payment. That is Nellie Ohr, who was brought in as a temp, Mary Jacoby and Glenn Simpson.
CNN even says Steele “who authored the opposition research dossier on President Donald Trump and Russia did not pay the sources he used to compile the document…” Mainly because he USED NO SOURCES you idiots. 🙄
“Unsealed court documents reveal that the firm behind the salacious 34-page Trump-Russia Dossier, Fusion GPS, was paid $523,000 by a Russian businessman convicted of tax fraud and money laundering, whose lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, was a key figure in the infamous June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower arranged by Fusion GPS associate Rob Goldstone….
…the heavily redacted Fusion GPS bank records unsealed Tuesday reveal DNC law firm Perkins Coie paid Fusion a total of $1,024,408 in 2016 for opposition research on then-candidate Donald Trump – including the 34-page dossier.” http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-11-22/unsealed-fusion-gps-bank-records-reveal-523k-payment-russian-money-launderer
Fusion GPS paid ex-British spy $168,000 for work on dossier
Baker served for 25 years hiding his contempt for the law. Is that what they teach in law school. Evidently, Comey took the same class.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They don’t seem to realize that this is just helping to “drain the swamp” . They are the swamp. They have stayed in place too long now, so they need to go now….just too bad they get to have and keep their pensions. Just pray the Trump will get someone who is still a conservative, Constitutional, America loving person in the place of these a**wipes.
It is interesting how many of these “public servants” have served for 20+ years, or at least in the teens, in some capacity, while the rest of us are supposed to be “nimble” and not expect to stay with any one job very long.
When you get your ticket punched to ride on the government gravy train, you ride it to the end of the line.
Sundance. Massive thanks. AGAIN.
DRAIN IT
Comey, Holder, McCabe, Schiff, Warner et al remind me of an old Chinese saying, “a chicken with its leg sticking out of the pot”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They Tweet in vain, and far too late.
DOJ OIG 1.2 million pages on 1/15 is MLK day. Ouch. Couldn’t it be 1/16?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just wouldn’t want any screeches from the usual suspects.
I’m not convinced that 1.2 million pages of evidence is a good thing.
Here’s an example:
Someone is bludgeoned with a rock. I studiously examine rocks till I find one with the critical DNA on it. I had to go through 1.2 million rocks to find it.
I then box up all the rocks and send them to the prosecutor and let them know there is critical evidence in that box.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What? What does this even mean? Comparing 1.2 mil pages of evidence to a box of rocks? That is just dumb.
A prosecutor will have 1.2 mil pages of evidence, not one piece of paper in a pile of emails and text msgs. A prosecutor will have a choice of which evidence to use, not engage in a hunt for one piece of evidence. There is a major diff.
You are missing the point. There aren’t 1.2 million relevant pages of data. So why are they sending the haystack over?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Buying time so Macabe gets his pension!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
“…There aren’t 1.2 million relevant pages of data. So why are they sending the haystack over?….”
Number of employees in FBI = 35,104 (as of 2014)
Number of employees in DOJ = 113,543 (as of 2012)
Total = 148,647 or 8 pages per employee.
If you figure 1/10 of those employees are completely corrupt that is 80 pages per corrupt employee.
Make more sense now???
1.2 million pages? I can hear the environmentalists hollerin’ about all those trees sacrificed! “Just where did you get all that lumber from?” “Why, the Sahara Forest!” “You mean the Sahara Desert?” “Well, yeah, NOW it is!”
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Assuming competent help, you would just send over the relevant rock.
Exactly…we know they have over 10,000 Strzok text messages alone…I would imagine 95% of those are likely irrelevant to the facts at hand, so 9500 useless messages will have to be analysed for their irrelevance before being deemed irrelevant. That alone would take days to cross reference if not longer, unless they are about grand babies and yoga and such.
Need some mind bleach now…just pictured Strzok and the skank in synchronized downward dog while Hillary gives a speech on the big screen at the FBI gym.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
It’s called complex litigation. It’s manageable and searchable. It will likely be indexed. It is important all docs be produced. The opposition would be fools to not insist it. Disclosing all is routine, and disclosing without stalling just moves things along quicker.
I agree that 1.2 million pages is more a hindrance than a help. I worked at a law firm for a couple of years as a clerk/aide, and the lawyers hated this. One afternoon 100 file boxes show up at the office and you have three days until you are in court. It’s called a document dump and the other side snows you with information you don’t need/want in order to hide potentially damaging information. It’s better than having no information but it can derail fact finding.
People are human and make mistakes. So I fully understand mimbler’s analogy. “More is better” doesn’t always apply.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks; I have heard it is a fairly common legal tactic.
Can we assume these are digitized, electronically searchable pages?
LikeLike
From the Office of the Inspector General
https://oig.justice.gov/reports/all.htm
Notice you have a choice of the REPORT or the SUMMARY.
Here is an interesting one
November 21, 2017
Investigative Summary: Findings of Misconduct by a DEA Special Agent-in-Charge for Engaging in an Unprofessional Personal Relationship with, and Showing Favoritism Toward, a Subordinate and Participating in a Wasteful Travel Assignment
https://oig.justice.gov/reports/2017/f171121.pdf
According to WIKI The office has several hundred employees, reporting to the Inspector General. I can not find anything about the number in the Investigations Division
It’s typical lefty disinformation…not directed at those of us who have functioning brains but rather the voters the lefties rely on. Comedy is right about destroying people for partisan gains. Ask the guy in the WH travel office the Clinton’s destroyed. Ask Ted Stevens who lost his senate seat before the judge three out the case due to the DOJ prosecutors
Wiholding info and mfg evidence. Ask scooter Libby whom Comeys friend Pat (Fitzgerald hounded when he knew all along Armitage
LikeLiked by 3 people
A lot of bots liking Comeydy.
Page is freezing. Arbitrage was the leaker. Ask rod Blagojevich when o probably was guilty but on whom the same Fitzgerald prematurely ended the wiretapping and arrested Blagojevich. Oh yes. Those folks well know about what can happen. Comedy needs t o shut his face. He’s only proving he is one of the black hats. Stalin would be envious of the tools our secret police hounding the Dems political opponents.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I will not be surprused somebody will squeal from the Fake bureau of investigation.
Poppy, I hope just one or two start “squealing” and that starts the avalanche. I suspect we’re close!
LikeLiked by 2 people
These SOB’s really corrupted the agency.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They will all be indicted. One way or another POTUS Trump will get it done. He cannot MAGA w/o the rule of law. He knows it and we know it. I trust him on this. We have no other choice but to trust him. If not him, then who? I don’t think he is going to just let this go. He campaigned on draining the swamp and told us over and over how the system is rigged.
I am putting my trust in God. If it is God’s will for us to see justice now, we will see it. If not now, then God is saving the vengeance for himself. One way or the other, we are going to be avenged. God always keeps his promises.
MERRY CHRISTMAS and remember the reason we celebrate Christmas.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Amen!!!
Upthread, there is the link to the Andrew McCarthy National Review piece. A few weeks ago, my lefty California brother noted Andy McCarthy as a “rational” Republican that I should read. I wonder about that take now. Seems McCarthy is comin’ ’round. I guess there comes a time when someone’s dislike for someone takes second place in the face of virtual criminal activity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
McCarthy has been very up front about disliking Donald Trump. On the other hand, he also detests the Clintons. I think that, on the whole, he is experienced, insightful and tries to put aside his prejudices.
Now the jockeying for the best deal begins. Perhaps there are some who don’t believe that PDJT and Woke Up Jeff would really throw them in the slammer because they are such big fish, but as the little fishies start wheelin’ and dealin’ with the DOJ the bigger fishies will start to worry, and remember that Candidate Trump told Hillary on the debate stage that if he were President, she’d be in jail.
So besides playing Let’s make a plea deal, what options are left for these rotten fishes? Leave the country? Beg for mercy? One last, desperate bid to topple the President with scandal?
What penalties are in play? Anything beyond the banal criminality of fraud, money laundering, influence peddling and bribery? Sedition? What about Seth Rich? Brian Terry?
And who else is thinking that we are living in times that will be written about and studied long after we are all long returned to the clay from whence we came? Ages from now, instead of saying that the committed man has crossed the Rubicon, perhaps they’ll say “he has read the Tweet of Trump”.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Monumental times.
Most interesting times since 9/11.
Or since the wall came down.
Or since the Iran hostage situation.
Or the Vietnam war.
Or Kennedy …….
Or …..
LikeLiked by 5 people
All of this aligns with FBIAnon of 2016.
Slow drip, the sheep can’t handle a tick/tock MOAB.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Plus the 12/21 EO MOAB. A real game-changer.
LikeLiked by 4 people
These corrupt/partisan people are arrogant and I wouldn’t be surprised if Mueller and his leftist gang are still going to try to railroad Trump/his associates based on “trumped up” charges. All these corrupt/partisan people need to be held accountable for what they did to the American people and democracy. This goes for Steele, Simpson/his wife, DOJ/FBI officials, Preet Bharara (for being part of the scheme in allowing the Russian lawyer in the country to set up DJT, Jr., and of course Rice, Jarrett and Obama, Brennan, and Clapper.
The Timeline of the fake Dossier by Delilah McIntosh is an AWESOME source of info and a must see. https://onedrive.live.com/view.aspx?resid=F2464E37991B9435!109&ithint=file%2cdocx&app=Word&authkey=!AGmw0okCE0RyHhU
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never forget what Don jr said about his Dad … “Impossible is just the starting point.”
I have watched the Impossible be accomplished time and again this year by President Trump.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Good grief.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The next time he bows down on his prayer rug i hope when he gets up he is assisted by 2 agents with handcuffs. Dirty rotten sob.
LikeLiked by 9 people
While he’s down there, let’s roll over the portable guillotine real quick!
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Brennan is vouching for them, you know they are crooked. By the way, offering them money to prove they are not corrupt does not make sense.
LikeLiked by 7 people
DId he just “donate”,
Or did he just bribe ……
LikeLiked by 4 people
Anticipated defense fund?
LikeLiked by 1 person
More likely collecting funds to be laundered into the DNC coffers in order to win the 2018 midterms. They’re frantic to get Trump impeached.
LikeLike
scum covers for scum
LikeLiked by 2 people
These people are so obvious it’s beginning to look almost pathetic.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And how big was the donation? $1.00? Give me a break.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So here’s an opinion about all the chatter about “Trump’s Gonna Fire Mueller” that the Lefties have been clucking about. Basically, it all boils down to trying to set the stage to impeach PDJT even though he hasn’t committed any crimes. They are crazed and determined. Link is below, here are some excerpts from the article:
“…So what’s really driving the drumbeat of liberal rhetoric about Mueller being fired? The answer has to do not so much with the distrust the Left has about Trump’s intentions as with the yawning divide between liberals and conservatives in a battle over the legitimacy of the Trump presidency — a battle in which there is little middle ground left. It’s not just that liberals don’t believe conservatives have a case when they raise objections to the political affiliations of those working with Mueller; it’s also that the specific narrative they are trying to establish about Trump rests on assumptions that require them to believe he is the second coming of Richard Nixon…
It was an interesting coincidence that the same day that (Senator) Warner claimed that Trump was attacking the rule of law, Democrats picked a new ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. The winner of a spirited contest was Representative Jerrold Nadler (N.Y.), and the questions posed to him, both before and after his victory, rested on one subject: impeachment. If Democrats win back the House in 2018, that will mean Nadler will preside over impeachment proceedings against Trump….
…the fact that his party is already intent on pushing for Trump’s removal from office as soon as they have the power to act on that desire is abundantly clear. Indeed, the reason Democrats are so intent on promoting talk of a Nixon-like “massacre” and to treat criticism of Mueller as an inherent threat to democracy is that impeachment is never far from their minds these days…”
Read more at: http://www.nationalreview.com/article/454886/robert-mueller-democrats-attacks-criticism-unjustified
Read more at: http://www.nationalreview.com/article/454886/robert-mueller-democrats-attacks-criticism-unjustified
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/454886/robert-mueller-democrats-attacks-criticism-unjustified
If President Trump was / savy enough to have identified all these vermin, gather all the evidence on them, prosecute them, he certainly is savy enough to understand they are after him and has plans already in place to prevent this from occurring.
LikeLiked by 2 people
John Brennan makes me want to barf. I cannot believe the sanctimony of these people.
LikeLiked by 6 people
They are playing to their audience, and will continue to do so until the Trump Train runs them over.
Thank God our military was on the Trump Train from the beginning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is that the go fund me defence fund for corrupt FBI officials?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Holy crap…it is a defence fund…click on the Benjamin Wittes at the end of the tweet and go to his page…this is the guy Comey leaked classified info to the media through…incredible
LikeLiked by 5 people
If they did nothing wrong as they claim why would they feel the need for a defence fund?
Guilty dogs barking!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Working on a defense fund, are we?
LikeLiked by 1 person
1.2 MILLION!!??
Who could read all those pages?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Apparently Strzok read 650,000 emails on Wieners laptop in 4 days…but hes a super agent.
LikeLiked by 3 people
McCabe is demanding the audio book version!
LikeLiked by 2 people
As long as everything is on the computer, should be able to separate the wheat from the chaff.
Just paper copies would be a problem
Schiff and Comey seem to be the most vocal (must be really worried)….McCabe seems scared.
And, CNN is trying to give the swamp cover:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.cnn.com/cnn/2017/12/23/politics/trump-fbi-mccabe-baker-tweets/index.html#ampshare=http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/23/politics/trump-fbi-mccabe-baker-tweets/index.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Schiff and Comey seem to be the most vocal (must be really worried)….McCabe seems scared.”
________________
I love the smell of fear in a traitor.
Smells like… Victory.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Methane swamp fumes. Farting is the most productive thing these people have done in years.
I heard someone say a long time ago,
“When you throw a rock into a pack of dogs… “
“… the Department of Justice OIG (Office of Inspector General) has committed to release over 1.2 million pages of documents on January 15th, 2018 to the Judiciary Committee.”
_______________
Fantastic.
I didn’t know we had a date certain.
Giving a date certain is the exact opposite of what a corrupt agency or department that was intent on stonewalling would do.
Giving a date certain puts THEM in a bad spot if they DON’T release the documents on January 15th.
That’s how it SHOULD be!
LikeLiked by 3 people
DJT: “FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!!”
_______________
I love it, lol!
DJT already knows how this race ends!
Hint: McCabe doesn’t make it!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Fire him for cause 30 days before he is vested for benefits and take his coat……I have no compassion for traitors……100 years ago, they would have all hung.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bankrupt the SOB with legal actions he is forced to defend – out of pocket. Then throw his corrupt arse in jail.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They keep blaming Trump, but the IG investigation was started by Obama and the other evidence is coming up from the Mueller SC which they themselves called for. They can’t even blame Sessions as being Trump’s proxy because he recused.
LikeLiked by 9 people
“The gig is up.”
Thank goodness because I was starting to think our country was on a path of no return regarding our laws. What these FBI agents have done is scary stuff and they thought they could get away with it. Who do they think they are? The continued arrogance is staggering and I hope they are all ruined.
LikeLiked by 5 people
As I said before on the last thread, let him retire. Then when the hammer comes down he has to fight for his life on his own dime. No better way to get rid of these folks. Destitute by lawyer billing. Worst way to go for them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It looks like Deep State is trying to keep the firewall intact by donating legal fees to black hats, in order to pre-empt forcing them into a Flynn-type plea deal to avoid family bankruptcy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL! Democrats will have no money left for 2018!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s just a matter of time now. We’ve been slowly approaching the tip top of the world’s biggest roller coaster, one clickety clack at a time, with President Trump in the front seat. We are in for a WILD RIDE in 2018!
LikeLiked by 5 people
………………………………..
Thomas Wictor @ThomasWictor 3m
3 minutes ago
“If he’s fired before he retires, he loses his benefits.
If he retires and is convicted of crimes, he keeps his benefits.”
………………………………….
Based on Wictor’s comments, I foresee firing in Andy McCabe’s near future.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Prayerfully, the shitkins are coming home to ROAST!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just pray that each and every person involved in these crimes value their lives and their own well beings so much that they are willing to throw anyone and everyone under the bus in order to get a smidgen of a lighter sentence.
Let the throwing begin!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gonna need a bigger bus 🚌
LikeLiked by 2 people
From 8chan:
Dec 23, 13:29:00
Anonymous
158138
Donald J. Trump
Verified account
@realDonaldTrump
1m1 minute ago
More
How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?
Dec 23, 13:31:44
Q
!UW.yye1fxo
158162
>>158138
Who posted first?
[#2].
Q
Dec 23, 13:22:21
Q
!UW.yye1fxo
158078
SEARCH crumbs: [#2]
Who is #2?
No deals.
Q
Forgive me if this was posted earlier.
Recently recorded somewhere in FBI headquarters
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is anyone but me frustrated by the constant misinterpretation of the “insurance policy” text? It IS NOT insurance to PREVENT Trump becoming President, but insurance in the “unlikely” event that he WINS. Which of course he did, and it triggered their insurance policy, the “muh Russia” conspiracy. They “died before they were forty.” If only…
LikeLiked by 3 people
TY Aubergine. Insurance is always used after something goes wrong.
They conspired to take down The People’s Choice. I wish they could be taken to the fly over states to receive their punishment but life in Leavenworth would be close enough.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Leavenworth is in Kansas.
You’ll get your wish.
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
The rats are abandoning the ship of corruption……..and DJT is circling the sinking boat with a big rat net. So many rats, but no worry, us deplorables are on board to assist in the rat capture mission. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Take his coat and his pension.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If the gig is up for these people….I would imagine the Deep State will / or have put up a fire wall further inside to prevent further sunlight. The Deep State has probably decided to let these ones fall. The question is: Where will that next firewall be put up?…Hillary…Obummer? The next Firewall’s high possibility is Arkancide….Now it seems to be their move…Their next move will should be very telling and allow us to see more into their darkness.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hmmm… though I’d rather have it done through the courts, Arkancide would clear out a fair portion of the swamp.
D.C. coroner’s office should consider getting the ‘Help Wanted’ ads ready to go.
I think Brennan and Clapper are becoming increasingly nervous. Especially Clapper, who must be wondering why he, who conclusively perjured himself before Congress, has been allowed to walk free. He likely fears being struck by a bigger hammer.
Mueller’s world is collapsing more every day. I expect he will soon make a last-ditch effort to facilitate the Dems PDJT impeachment crusade, but it will fail on the merits, in spite of being enthusiastically supported by the Dems, “deep state” operatives, and the MSM for several weeks.
Merry Christmas to all!
LikeLiked by 3 people
McCabe has already been sold out by his co-conspirators, he has no chair now that the music has stopped…. poor little rat was left holding the bag full of RUSSIAN MOB connections… seems like McCABE is the FALL GUY!
In Prison, no one can hear you Tweet.
Thank Heavens.
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
If I were to introduce a “Jewish” angle into this conversation, how would I present it?
Note that the IG is a guy named Horowitz and the number two guy in DOJ is Rosenstein, both Jewish names if memory is correct. They lived through Obama’s terms and certainly have opinions as to how B. Hussein looked toward Israel, along with Hillary. I noted the form of Rosenstein’s recent testimony, how he looked askance toward his questioner, his eyes glazing over the entire committee yet his head was bowed in a passive aggressive manner (recall Admiral Mullen’s often posture during interviews with Meet the Press). HIs answers were nothing but boilerplate, obfuscation at it’s finest…trust me, I will do the right thing or see that the right thing is done, just trust me! The hairs on the back of my neck stood straight out…
My point: Go to Horowitz, in a very secure and super private setting (not inside a plane parked on the tarmac!) and ask him of his personal thoughts on Rosenstein. My hunch is they are two different types of political people.
My guess: Horowitz is pro Trump, while Rosenstein has been pro Hillary all along.
