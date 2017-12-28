The Mistresses of Mirrored Halls – Looking At The Corrupt DOJ Side of “Operation Trump”…

The leadership of the DOJ and the FBI are intertwined in the 2016 election operation to support candidate Hillary Clinton and defeat candidate Donald Trump. However, most of the investigative discussions center around the FBI side of the equation. There’s a good reason for that.
The FBI side of the conspiracy is pretty straight forward. FBI Director James Comey, FBI Asst. Director Andrew McCabe, FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker, FBI Counterintelligence Head Bill Priestap, and FBI Counterintelligence Agent Peter Strzok all played a participatory role in the Trump Operation.
The 2016 FBI counterintelligence operation was surveillance on the Trump Campaign and was thinly disguised under the fraudulent auspices of a FISA warrant, sold as a defense of U.S. democracy from Russia, which permitted the wiretaps and surveillance etc.
Two DOJ people (central to the FBI) relayed and acted as facilitators between the FBI side and the DOJ side: DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr and FBI/DOJ lawyer Lisa Page. Outlines of their collaborative efforts, and the trails they left behind, have filled the headlines recently.
On the Department of Justice side of the operation, specifically the DOJ leadership involvement, things are less clearly outlined. Again, there’s a reason for that.
The DOJ involvement surrounds legal arguments, processing of FISA applications, and use of the legal system to support the FBI with actionable legal framing (against Trump) mostly after their candidate, Hillary Clinton, was defeated.
In essence, in a bastardized manipulation of Law and Order, the FBI created disorder and the DOJ weaponized that manufactured disorder to launch a legal attack against their ideological political opposition, President-elect Donald Trump. Unlawfulness and Disorder.
However, to best understand the DOJ side, it’s helpful to look at a specific time, September and October 2016. That’s when the second FISA application was presented to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC), using the information from the FBI counterintelligence operation (Steele Dossier etc.) as the basis for that application.
As of this writing the FBI and DOJ are refusing to answer foundational questions about that second FISA application and the subsequent FISA warrant that was used as a justification for the Wiretaps and Surveillance that began on the Trump Campaign.
The dates here seem intentionally cloudy because, according to James Comey testimony, the FBI counterintelligence operation began in July 2016, around the same time the Steele Dossier was given to the FBI and simultaneous to the first FISA application being denied.
The second FISA application was approved in/around October 2016. All current media outlines overlook the obvious question of whether the wiretaps and surveillance began in July 2016 without a warrant.
Given the nature of the illegality involved with the entire effort it would be naive to think the FBI waited until October for wiretaps to become legal when their own admissions state they began the operation in July, three months prior.
The story of October 2016 has more interesting aspects. But first, we must gain a greater understanding of the division within the DOJ that was involved.
♦The National Security Division (NSD) inside the DOJ was where all of the collaboration appears to have taken place. The NSD is a sub-division within the DOJ similar to the Counterintelligence Division within the FBI.
Using the National Security Division (NSD) inside the DOJ presents a specifically useful angle for the purposes of hiding duplicitous, unethical and unlawful conduct. Why? Well, here’s where the mirrored entry starts and also where it gets interesting.
Responding to a 2015 request by the DOJ Office of Inspector General, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates told the internal watchdog they cannot investigate the National Security Division.
That’s right, there is essentially no oversight on any activity happening inside the NSD.
In 2015 the OIG requested oversight and it was Sally Yates who responded with a lengthy 58 page legal explanation saying, essentially, ‘nope – not allowed.’ (PDF HERE) All of the DOJ is subject to oversight, except the NSD.
The Department of Justice’s own Inspector General (currently Michael Horowitz who opened a January 2017 investigation into the 2016 politicization of the FBI and DOJ) is not allowed to investigate anything that happens within the NSD branch of the Department of Justice.
See the ‘useful arrangement‘?
Yeah, Funny that.
So it might not be so coincidental the players used on the DOJ side of “Operation Trump” all seem to come from within the National Security Division.
I digress, but remember, I said pay attention to the September/October 2016 time-frame.
DOJ Deputy Attorney Bruce Ohr was “demoted” in the summer of 2017 after the Inspector General discovered unreported 2016 contacts between Ohr and Russian Dossier author Christopher Steele, as well as contact with Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson, in October 2016. [Also remember Bruce’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was hired by Fusion GPS in April 2016 to start the research that ultimately ended with the sketchy dossier.]
Also in October 2016, right around the time the DOJ lawyers formatted the FBI information (Steele Dossier etc.) for the FISA Application, the head of the NSD, Asst. Attorney General John P Carlin, left his job.
It would have specifically been John Carlin’s responsibility to ensure a valid legal basis for the FISA application submitted to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.
Remember also, the July 2016 application was denied, a rarity. Therefore, if the second application used ‘sketchy’ enhancements – for the matter of accountability it no longer mattered because Asst. Attorney General John Carlin was headed to the exits.
After NSD head John Carlin left the DOJ he was replaced with Acting Asst. Attorney General Mary McCord. [*Remember this*] Also note “Stuart Evans”.
Hopefully I haven’t lost you yet.
Summary of October 2016 so far: ♦Bruce Ohr is meeting with Christopher Steele and Glenn Simpson and not telling his bosses. ♦The DOJ National Security Division submits FISA application for FBI use (likely using dossier). ♦The Head of DOJ National Security Division, John Carlin, quits.
Wait, it gets better.
I’m not making this up.
Immediately after the second FISA warrant is approved,… in the period where John Carlin has given his notice of intent to leave, but not yet left… Inside those specific two weeks,… On September 26th, 2016, the National Security Division of the DOJ tells the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) they have been breaking the law; and the NSD specifically informs the court they have been using FISA applications to spy on their domestic political opposition.
Wait, what?
You’ve… just…. got… to… be… kidding… right?
Nope. LOOK:
.
However, we don’t discover this September 26th 2016 DOJ admission until May 2017. That’s when the FISA court decision on the self-reporting was released to the public, declassified and we find the details outlined within the court ruling.
The NSD admits the details how, under President Obama, the Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch Department of Justice used FISA applications to spy on political opponents, unmasked conversations to discover content, and also disclosed this has been happening for SIX YEARS prior to the beginning of the July 2016 joint FBI/DOJ “Trump Operation”.
Now, SERIOUSLY, does anyone doubt what the October 2016 FISA warrant was about?
You can read the 99-page FISA court ruling above –LINK HERE– and you can watch the explanation of 99-page FISC ruling above as shared by Judicial Watch below:
.
Recapping September/October 2016: ♦Bruce Ohr and Peter Strzok are secretly meeting with Christopher Steele (Dossier) and Glenn Simpson (Fusion GPS). ♦The NSD is submitting a second FISA application to spy on candidate Trump. ♦The Justice Department National Security Division head announces his intention to leave the NSD. ♦And the DOJ-NSD inform the FISA Court they have weaponized prior FISA warrants for political operations.
Now, retain your blood pressure and watch National Security Division, Deputy Asst. Attorney General, Office of Intelligence, Stuart Evans testify to congress on June 27th 2017:
Stuart Evans was the DOJ point person for #FISA Re-authorization.
Here is part of his testimony on June 27th, 2017 that is not aging well. pic.twitter.com/H25L39lKDJ
— TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) December 28, 2017
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Additionally, if I’m going to drag you into the rabbit hole where the corruptocrats speak in riddles – you might want to help me guess an answer this question:
@00:26 Who is: “I took a senior member of the National Security Division”?
.
The date Sally Yates is describing is January 26th, 2017 – when she went to see White House Counsel Don McGhan to discuss Mike Flynn’s January 24th ambush interview with FBI agent Peter Strzok.
My hunch is the “senior member of the National Security Division” was Mary McCord.
I seem to vaguely remember something from WikiLeaks emails about four political women who would ensure Hillary Clinton’s victory…
.
.
RESOURCES:
- Devin Nunes subpoenas McCain staffer David Kramer HERE
- New context to understand Evelyn Farkas Comments – Discussed HERE
- How will media respond? – Discussed HERE
- A Counterintelligence Timeline – WH and FBI – HERE
- FBI Asst. Deputy, Andrew “Andy” McCabe announces intent to retire – HERE
- FBI Legal Counsel, James Baker, identified as leaker to media – HERE
- FBI Legal Counsel, James Baker, removed from responsibility – HERE
- Steele Dossier Origination Now Directly Leads To Obama White House – HERE
- FBI Asst. Director “Andy” McCabe has convenient memory lapse – HERE
- Rand Paul Discusses Evidence of Conspiracy HERE
- Summary of Scheme and Letter from Trump Transition Team HERE
- Congress Confirms the Investigative Approach for The Big Ugly HERE
- Understanding the Background Motives of Inspector General Horowitz HERE
- Democrats Realize the BIG Ugly Is Coming HERE
- Understanding the Important Role of Bill Priestap HERE
- Inspector General Horowitz Explains how he caught Peter Strzok and Lisa Page HERE
- Understanding the Pattern of Information Releases HERE
- Jim Jordan Questions Rod Rosenstein HERE
- More releases of information about Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and Andrew McCabe HERE
- Why Was FISA Court Judge Recused – Discussion HERE
- Jaw-Dropping Info. on Demoted DOJ Deputy Bruce G Ohr’s wife, Nellie H. Ohr HERE
- Discovery – Nellie Ohr worked for Fusion GPS on Trump Opposition Research Project
- Intel Chairman Devin Nunes Outlines FBI FISA Warrant Abuse HERE
- The FBI/DOJ Leak Hunting Task Force Everyone Forgot – Outlined HERE
- Jim Jordan Discusses the Fraud Behind the FBI FISA Warrant HERE
- Black Hat Hunting II – Becomes Obvious – False Media Leaks To Catch Leakers HERE
- The BIG UGLY – The Big Picture and What it Means HERE
- Judge Rudolph Contreras Recuses Himself – FISA Discoveries HERE
- “The Predicate” – The Importance of the Origin of The FISA WARRANTS HERE
- Black Hat Hunting I – First Appearance of Coordinated Plan HERE
- Deputy Head of Counterintelligence FBI Agent Peter Strzok – Outlined HERE
- Discovering Initial Seeds of DOJ-OIG Investigative Plan – Outlined HERE
- President Trump Reacts to Evidence of FBI Mgmt Bias Against Him HERE
- Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes Threatens FBI with Contempt HERE
- First IG Release of FBI Team Bias on Robert Mueller Squad HERE
- A Timeline of Treason – Full Timeline Available HERE
IG Stimulated Releases of Information:
♦Release #1 was the FBI Agent Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page story; and the repercussions from discovering their politically motivated bias in the 2015/2016 Clinton email investigation and 2016/2017 Russian Election investigation.
♦Release #2 outlined the depth of FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page’s specific history in the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton to include the changing of the wording [“grossly negligent” to “extremely careless”] of the probe outcome delivered by FBI Director James Comey.
♦Release #3 was the information about DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr being in contact with Fusion GPS at the same time as the FISA application was submitted and granted by the FISA court; which authorized surveillance and wiretapping of candidate Donald Trump; that release also attached Bruce Ohr and Agent Strzok directly to the Steele Dossier.
♦Release #4 was information that Deputy Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was an actual contract employee of Fusion GPS, and was hired by F-GPS specifically to work on opposition research against candidate Donald Trump. Both Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr are attached to the origin of the Christopher Steele Russian Dossier.
♦Release #5 was the specific communication between FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page. The 10,000 text messages that included evidence of them both meeting with Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe to discuss the “insurance policy” against candidate Donald Trump in August of 2016.
Seriously? This is how they are going to try to spin this, as a compliance issue? This is looking every bit as ugly as we could have possibly imagined. And it’s looking more and more like the three untouchables at the top, are going to get dragged into this real quick.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A bit ugly! Hillary Clinton’s prediction: “If the f- – – ing b- – – – ard wins, we all hang from nooses.” Just might be fulfilled.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Very telling when the old wench losses her temper she has a rare moment of truth.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And as JW suggested, which MSM sources are reporting and investigating these outlandish constitutional breeches? NONE!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can anyone explain how it is that the FBI and the DOJ are “refusing to answer fundamental questions”? The heads of both entities are appointed by the President. They work for him and they work for us. We sign their paychecks.
If the FBI or the Dept. of Justice decide they have sufficient reason to ask any private citizen some questions, can we simply refuse? Just because Obama’s Regime set these precedents, now they can’t be broken? We can’t go back to a transparent system where law is applied equally? If you’re employed as an Important Person in the federal govt, you get to decide what you will and won’t do or say?
Refusal to answer questions, ‘useful arrangements’, announced retirements, reassignments….the rats are running for cover, tripping over cockroaches as they go. Sounds frighteningly like typical Business As Usual.
Are we headed for another batch of endless Congressional investigations with faux tough talkers like Gowdy tolerating endless answers of “I don’t recall”, accompanied by smirks and indignation?
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Can anyone explain how it is that the FBI and the DOJ are “refusing to answer fundamental questions”? The heads of both entities are appointed by the President.”
The fact that Trump has not publicly DEMANDED that the DOJ & FBI fully cooperate, tells me that – once again – corrupt democrat officials will get away with it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is supposedly 42345d chess or some such, just wait until the publicly released, heavily redacted IG report when nothing major comes of it. From the current DOJ/FBI I am seeing more of them protecting their own than exposing prosecutable corruption.
LikeLike
Sundance:
Re: “My hunch is the “senior member of the National Security Division” was Mary McCord.”
You were correct: “The White House also turned over to the special counsel notes taken by McGahn and one of his deputies, James Burnham, of two meetings they had with Flynn, then-Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, and then-head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division Mary McCord on Jan. 26 and Jan. 27, according to the records and interviews.”
http://foreignpolicy.com/2017/12/20/white-house-counsel-knew-in-january-flynn-probably-violated-the-law/
LikeLiked by 3 people
“The NSD admits the details how, under President Obama, the Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch Department of Justice used FISA applications to spy on political opponents, unmasked conversations to discover content, and also disclosed this has been happening for SIX YEARS prior to the beginning of the July 2016 joint FBI/DOJ “Trump Operation”.”
—-
For six years? I figured as much.
That would have been back in 2010…an election year.
It wouldn’t surprise me to learn that they were spying on DJT that far back.
I think it was in late 2010 that he started mentioning Obama’s fake birth certificate.
Thanks, Sundance, for digging into all of this and keeping us informed about it.
LikeLiked by 15 people
You are correct, wheatietoo, Donald Trump started asking questions abt the birth issue in ’10 & ’11 ahead of Obama’s reelection. It must have frightened the Obama camp enough to require the major polling organizations to run a poll on Trump and lo, and behold, Trump was skyrocketing as a choice for the GOP nomination. His popularity was enormous because he started saying publicly what at least half of America was thinking abt Obama.
We now know our POTUS considered a run in ’12 but decided against it. He expected Romney to be a successful contender and gladly threw his endorsement and money behind him, knowing that someone with an acute business acumen was needed to right the ship. Romney choked, probably deliberately since one of his sons stated later he’d never seen one man (his father) not want to be president so much. We noticed that, too.
No doubt, the Obama Regime, including this growing list of ‘public servants’ began to weaponize, plot and plan against every possibility of a Trump candidacy before Obama’s second inauguration.
The Left continues to harangue abt Russian interference in the election even though there is no evidence of one single vote being tampered with by anything or anyone connected to the Russians. It appears to be nothing short of a miracle that the Russians weren’t able to turn the election, however, given the fact that Obama’s people were apparently spending their time plotting ways to keep Trump out of the Oval Office rather than doing their jobs. Sounds like alot of law enforcement and intelligence work was left unnoticed since the Big Dogs were all obsessing instead on how they themselves could steal our election. Maybe if our govt had been laying attention more, the Boston Marathon bombing and Benghazi might mot have happened.
There must be several govts around the world watching all this and thinking to themselves how incredibly easy American Democrats are making it for foreign interests to steal our elections. After all, it’s Obama’s party that holds control over major population centers such as NYC, LA, Denver, Chicago, Dallas, etc. In most big cities, they offer same-day voter registration and no identification required. Granted, that’s done to make sure recent refugees from America-hating countries and the world’s entire Hispanic population can walk in and vote, but what abt Russians? In future elections will recent immigrants from Russia, Israel, Poland, etc. be welcomed into our voting booths? There’s a good possibility people from those countries will be Trump voters in ’20. Who will be promising flexibility then?
Our voting system lies at the bottom of The Swamp. The Dem’s and Obama have studied elections in Banana Republics enough to know corruption is the only way to secure power and never relinquish it. They tried some dictatorship style tactics in ’16 and hit a wall of Deplorables.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Or what did they have on Romney because he phoned it in after that first debate?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great question.
LikeLike
You nailed it.
LikeLike
Bingo, rf121! It was remarkable, wasn’t it? I’ve always thought that “something” happened to Romney and perhaps we’ll learn more about that. And Justice Roberts too.
LikeLike
Like McCain, Romney was never “supposed to” win: both were the sacrificial lambs used to prove that AmeriKKKa was no longer racist, because it would be electing a multi-racial president. This is why both McCain and Romney had their mouths taped and their hands covered in memory foam. (In McCain’s case, it is possible he willingly stifled himself: remember “suspending the campaign” in September 2008?)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah remember that first debate? Romney wiped the floor on obama with the basic facts and obama stumbled thru debate looking wasted and just proud of his attempts at one liners.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Romney was only a Potemkin Village candidate and like McCain never supposed to win. Only offer up an option for the globalists to distract us.
LikeLike
2010 would coincide with the Tea parties rise to prominence. I wonder how many average tea party types were spied on.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Bingo Ripper! This is the Tip of the Iceburg…
LikeLike
After donating to conservative causes my entire life, it was during this period that I was audited three years in a row by the IRS for the first and only time in my life. I pointed that out to like-minded conservatives at the time and they all thought I was becoming fringe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And wasn’t this during the time Lois Lerner was doing everything she could to deny Tea Party organizations non-profit status?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The wrangling between the FISC judges and the Obama administration has been a long slog. Pay attention to SCTs and MCTs which are addressed in the Memorandum Opinion that sundance included in the article.
The NSA Hides Its Domestic Collection by Refusing to Count It
https://www.emptywheel.net/2013/10/13/the-nsa-refuses-to-reveal-all-the-domestic-content-it-refuses-to-count/
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Obama-Clinton-Schmidt-Zuckerberg Election Rigging Fail”
at > Aim4Truth.org > the US Digital Service effort to flip votes
using fractional voting algorithms > BlackBoxVoting.org
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do their spouses need to be researched?
Example:
McCord is married to Sheldon Snook, who also worked for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. In fact, it was McCord who got her husband his job as administrative assistant and court liaison to the public and news media by recommending him to Judge Hogan. Snook also served as spokesman for the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. He currently works in a similar capacity for the U.S. Supreme Court.
LikeLiked by 10 people
So far, virtually everyone has had their spouses involved, especially the lower level individuals. Involved deeply. Seems that was their Modus Operandi…Use teams of married couples to keep / try keeping the methods / secrets from leaking or being discovered.
The problem with that is once the “pattern” has been / was exposed it is much simplier to cage all of them…
This is the old adage with lying….They are lying so much, they just cannot keep the story straight and the walls are “tumbling down”..
LikeLiked by 11 people
Look at how many Swampers in govt are married to media people, as well. Then look at the fact that the D.C. area and collar counties are now the most wealthy in the nation.
Large, centralized control of a nation equals not just prestige and power but obviously immunity whenever wrongdoing is revealed.
Disgusting.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pitchforks and torches time?
“That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, –That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government …”
By electing PDJT we have attempted to rest control back to the people through the ballot box. The people have spoken!
MAGA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hence, the 2nd Amendment…stay armed..
LikeLike
“But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security…”
I don’t want to cherry pick the Declaration of Independence and knowing that Jefferson was one of the most militaristic of the Founders, and by choosing these few sentences give an unfair interpretation of the Declaration of Independence, but in my mind they are the money shots. I consider our Founding Documents to be sacrosanct, our guidepost as a nation. They speak of freedom and individual rights, this is why they must be ridiculed by the left, and destroyed. 2016 was the first salvo of Free America to reclaim our Constitutional Republic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love sundance’s choice of of a title: Mistresses of the Mirrored Halls”
It was very intentional on his part …. lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
God what a truly awful name: “Sheldon Snook.” He musta got the you-know-what beaten out him all through childhood.
LikeLike
Reminds me of the “chicken hawk” in Foghorn Leghorn—“Snook or chicken, I’m taking you in!”
LikeLike
I think we should hear from the Supreme Court on this.
LikeLike
So Snook was the overseer of Chief Justice Roberts … who Obama spied on.
Still wondering what they had on Roberts to get him to rewrite the rules for ObamaCare?
LikeLike
Mary McCord would do anything that her master asked of her. I wonder if they ever found the missing terrorist.
“The facts, at present, are undisputed. Just a week before the 2016 election, an Obama Administration official or officials located within the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) National Security Division’s Counter Terrorism section resisted efforts to prosecute a known terror suspect. The suspect—who disappeared and remains at large—entered the U.S. as a refugee despite the fact the suspect had previously participated in attacks against American troops as an insurgent in Iraq.
Although the activities of the Iraqi terror suspect triggered an investigation by the Joint Terrorism Task Force who planned to charge him with visa fraud, while they continued their investigation on other possible charges, this investigation was stopped by National Security Division officials.”
https://aclj.org/national-security/did-the-obama-justice-department-subvert-national-security-for-political-reasons
LikeLiked by 9 people
CIA mouthpiece speaks out. It is nuke time.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/mueller-probe-outgrows-witch-hunt-phase-100045988.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow! What total fiction!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I skimmed this article. Full of lies. Big ones. Asserting the investigation has uncovered numerous contacts with Russia, including Session’s undisclosed meetings, the supbenoa for Trumps bank records as well as Kushner’s lawyer hiring a crisis management team which according to AOL is typically done when one expects to be indicted.
Ugggghhhh.
LikeLike
And, she’s gone.
https://www.npr.org/2017/04/20/524905899/leader-of-justice-department-national-security-division-on-the-way-out
4/17
“McCord did not offer a public reason for her departure. In a message to her staff earlier this week, she wrote that she did not make the decision easily, but she concluded “the time is now right for me to pursue new career opportunities.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
(in relation to SD’s “However, we don’t discover this September 26th 2016 DOJ admission until May 2017.”)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Check the airports…all of them probably has an escape….wait….nah…they were too over confident…
Nuke em all before they scatter like rats….
LikeLiked by 2 people
“…new career opportunities” most likely will be another Swamp job where her insider knowledge will be rewarded by a handsome salary. These people never go away, it’s a grand game of musical chairs. Most of the time, we get stuck paying the bill.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The rot goes deeper and deeper, it must all be carterized and soon or the body dies.
LikeLike
John McCain, Democrat from AZ, will finally be spending some time with Cindy, avoiding Washington, D. C.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe that the driving forces to screw DJT were the Clintons and the CIA, in concert with globalist desires. The DoJ and FBI were their tools. This is not to say that the latter were unwilling … obviously there were true believers eager to carry Clinton/globalist water.
The Clintons had embeds in every critical node in the political realm (see Stephanopolous at ABC or Brazile at CNN). In the FBI it seems to have been Strzok acting as eyes and ears. IMO, Comey and McCabe were more functionary than proactive, aware that they had to dance to the Clintons to keep their jobs.
But I cannot get past the information in this article linked below. The origin of the investigation into Trump’s inner circle was foreign, not domestic. I believe that the CIA manipulated the FBI by producing fiction through their assets like Fusion GPS, their Brit allies, other foreign intel outfits, and US drones like Nellie Ohr. Just re-read this … it positively reeks of CIA:
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-38589427
LikeLike
Here is an excerpt from the article which somewhat clashes with what is being said now. Whether it was true or disinformation, I seriously cannot tell.
“Lawyers from the National Security Division in the Department of Justice then drew up an application. They took it to the secret US court that deals with intelligence, the Fisa court, named after the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. They wanted permission to intercept the electronic records from two Russian banks.
Their first application, in June, was rejected outright by the judge. They returned with a more narrowly drawn order in July and were rejected again. Finally, before a new judge, the order was granted, on 15 October, three weeks before election day.”
LikeLike
“Brit allies” No doubt there was and remains a lot of interest in opposing President Trump in Britain. The Muslim mayor of London is outspoken often and now wants to block our POTUS’ visit. One wonders if he’ll have enough rabid protestors to fill London’s streets or if he’ll need to call upon Obama/Soros to send several plane loads of American college kids over to help out.
The very insignificant Royals won’t meet with, underlined by Prince Harry making a public show of interviewing Obama for the BBC. He reportedly wants to exclude the Trump’s from his wedding invite list but instead, include the Obama’s. His bride to be reportedly trashed our President after his election via social media.
Notice Obama’s game? In real life, he despises the Royal Family, considering them colonists. British colonization has always been a big point of contention for him if his autobiographies are true. And, he sent Churchill’s bust back to them.
But the young Prince, along with his daddy, both support Obama’s intention to control the world’s resources and wealth using the climate change gig. Thus, Obama, feeling slighted by President Trump’s grand successes, must get back on the world stage. He needs to rekindle his apology tours, appeal to the One World Order crowd on foreign soils that reinforcements are needed to save the planet from Americans unwilling to pick up the tab for The Cause.
For times such as these, Useful Idiots like British princes do come in handy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Prince Harry, like his father, is a committed progressive globalist. His grandmother is not.
At NO TIME, has Prince Harry indicated that he did not want PDJT to attend his wedding. He developed a friendship with the Obamas when they were in the WH. He DOES want to invite them to his wedding.
The ONLY controversy at this time is that the BRITISH GOVERNMENT is concerned that since PDJT has not had a visit with the Queen as of yet, that he would be offended because the Obamas were at the wedding before his own reception by the Queen.
No snub to PDJT.
No intent to NOT invite him to the royal wedding.
PDJT hasn’t traveled to meet with Her Majesty as of yet because of INTERNAL BRITISH POLITICS that have nothing to do with PDJT or the Royals.
Just in case you want to know what the truth is, instead of just posting BS from left-wing and/or anti-monarchist rags.
LikeLike
Great research, observations and well laid out. If your predictions are correct then it appears to me that not only are the FBI and Justice Department deeply involved in politicizing their respective departments, but it appears, if I’m following you here, as if the FISC is complicit as well, which would explain Judge Contreras removal from deliberating in concerns to the Special Councils Investigation. So have Obama, Comey and Lynch created a scenario of plausible deniability, which would buffer them from any responsibility for the actions of the “renegades”? In which case it would take the loose lips of the renegades to sink the ships of their superiors. Or do their fates depend on Bill Priestap and possibly Rosenstein (not sure where he fits in here)? Or does Uranium take them all down? Regardless, the endgame has to be prison for all of the corrupt or this is just another season of the political reality show that we’ve been groomed to accept. Either way the ratings will be extremely high.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Be prepared for a major false flag event…Obama hasn’t been shadowing the POTUS and chatting with his leftist world leaders for nothing…It’s worrisome to me that he flooded this country with our enemies…. and what happened to all of those weapons and ammunition he bought for the likes of the Social Security Administration and the Dept of Health and Human Services?
LikeLike
This plotting and planning to destroy the United States could be what Obama meant when he sent the message to Vlad about waiting until his second term where he could be more flexible. Meaning that if this thing blows up, we should expect problems with Russia, North Korea, Iran and China to escalate against us all at once. This is too big for the traitors to not have had a plan for it if there was a chance of it being exposed.
LikeLike
Hopefully it’s an indication, by surrounding himself with Generals, POTUS Trump has planned for the worst case scenario.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes. The military probably had quite enough of Obama/Clinton in the last decade. I remember Obama’s purge of generals and I thought at the time he had just made some very powerful enemies.
I believe the plan to restore our republic has been in play for much longer than our domestic enemies know.
It warms the cockles of my heart. #MilitaryMAGA!
LikeLike
The military leaders from before Obama may have been frustrated, but did NOTHING.
Those Trump inherited were ALL advanced by Obama to their top leadership roles because Obama knew they’d play ball with his Administration. And these pocketed leaders advanced those who would play ball below them.
YUGE problem.
Except super-spy General Flynn, whose spidey senses led him to map out a takedown. When he joined Candidate Trump, they knew they HAD to use any and all means to take him out.
LikeLike
That is exactly what “Q” has been saying.
LikeLike
Just for a different perspective, try turning the sound off on the Evans testimony video. Study his face and the ones behind him. This guy is a lying liar and they all know it. The guy off his left shoulder is particularly interesting with his eye movements.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s got those Farkas eyes
LikeLiked by 1 person
eye drops….quick…..get the eye drops…..Who’s got the Turkey baster?
LikeLike
Hang them all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A “modern” hanging is far too humane for traitors.
LikeLike
“Take them hence to be hanged by the neck until dead…” I think that version, not the “quick drop and snap” version is appropriate here….
LikeLike
Wow. When I was young, this type of investigative article based on impressive research would have appeared in the NYT. They would have relished it and been clawing to get their names in the byline. Now, it has been forced “underground” so to speak, and places like NYT will do all they can to discredit and bury it and to protect the breathtaking corruption’s perpetrators. Excellent job, Sundance, in showing the shameful “journalists” of today how it’s done.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sundance has done the digging. Our job is to help get it out to the world.
Hat tip to Judicial Watch as well. They are stepping up BIGGLY!
LikeLiked by 1 person
A trip down memory lane…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/03/occams-razor-did-nsa-admiral-mike-rogers-warn-trump-on-november-17th-2016/
LikeLike
sundance wrote: “It would have specifically been John Carlin’s responsibility to ensure a valid legal basis for the FISA application submitted to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.”
(Context: prior to coming to that position in the DOJ, John Carlin was Robert Mueller’s chief of staff)
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.justice.gov/nsd/staff-profile/former-assistant-attorney-general-john-p-carlin
“Mr. Carlin joined NSD after serving as Chief of Staff and Senior Counsel to Robert S. Mueller…”
LikeLike
Incest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is bad. They are in deep and are everywhere…What did Sundance call it? I.E Creating another similar institution…hmm …the name will come to me…..parallel institutions?
Seriously have to consider burning it all down and creating a New Capital, New DOJ, New FBI…etc. Start over…burn the old one down…the rot and mold is everywhere.
Keep it all out of the big cities. Make it part of the infrastructure plan. Have Congressional meetings and votes done by internet….”How would it all work if we were populating space?” How would we communicate? Have to come to a meeting? Ah…yeah…give me
light year…
What would it be like if the President did not tweet? It would be like we are all in “Platos Cave”
Let’s get out of the stone age and the old corruption. Just soak with gas the throw in the Zippo..
Oh yeah….hang em all by the lamposts..Have Hillary watch it all until it is her turn..then snap her vile neck.
LikeLike
Conspiracy to overthrow a duly elected president.
“…….the crimes of this guilty land will never be purged away but with blood.”
LikeLike
👍
LikeLike
This is what it looks like when the “if it feels good do it,” generation takes the reins of power they will pull every lever…”the ends justify the means.” These are doctrinaire cultural Marxist, where anything goes. Given the opportunity they would open “reeducation camps” or a leftist favorite…purges, Pol-Pot, Mao, Stalin, Hitler etc. Could you imagine to what extent Antifa fascist would go to reach party purity if they sat as judge and jury? Adolph Hitler would be so proud of the modern Brownshirts and Joseph Goebbels would look at the MSM in jealous awe. If we do not make the correction, our Republic is in heap big trouble Great work Sundance and confirms what we all feared that the Swamp is indeed deep dark and dangerous.
MAGA!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Craig from Scotland says:
December 27, 2017 at 11:10 pm
Oh the irony……
http://www.fisc.uscourts.gov/sites/default/files/Misc%2015-01%20Memorandum%20of%20Law.pdf
UNITED STATES FOREIGN INTELLIGENCE SURVEILLANCE COURT
WASHINGTON, D. C.
Respectfully submitted,
John P. Carlin
Assistant Attorney General
Stuart J. Evans
Deputy Assistant Attorney General
National Security Division
U.S. Department of Justice
2/6/2015
2nd June, 2015
LikeLike
One more piece of the jigsaw related to October 2016…
Mike Rogers NSA refused to play the game and was threatened and trashed in the press;
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/pentagon-and-intelligence-community-chiefs-have-urged-obama-to-remove-the-head-of-the-nsa/2016/11/19/44de6ea6-adff-11e6-977a-1030f822fc35_story.html?utm_term=.9d43ade053a6
November 19, 2016
“The heads of the Pentagon and the nation’s intelligence community have recommended to President Obama that the director of the National Security Agency, Adm. Michael S. Rogers, be removed.
The recommendation, delivered to the White House LAST MONTH, was made by Defense Secretary Ashton B. Carter and Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper Jr., according to several U.S. officials familiar with the matter.”
LikeLike
PDJT knows ALL of this and more! The takedown of all will be magnificant, maybe at State of Union address?
LikeLiked by 2 people
AND YOU Roger Duroid…HAVE WON THE INTERNET FOR THE DAY…Image if you will, while the SoU address is going on and all of these traitors are rounded up and then at the end of the address, the US Marshall’s Service rolls into the Chamber and start the CONGRESSIONAL PERP WALKS…OMG…Everything is Taken down at one time and WITHOUT A SHOT BEING FIRED…And for S&G…PDJT announces that HIS PRIVATE ATTORNEY’S have looked into the FALSE MEDIA NARRATIVE and are guilty of FALSE information against a private citizen…OMG!!! RD you just made my day even better!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And one of the rare instances that the media would have to film the event.
LikeLike
I think a couple departments need overhauled or shut down. I think a massive raid on these organizations and round up the top 100 ppl at each one and charge them with treason.. Shake the tree until we get answers. Special protection for a whistle blower with proof and first hand knowledge.. Maybe witness protection or several million and a new identity.. I dont know, this corrupt to its CORE!!!
Wow .. I knew it was bad but this is worse than I would have ever dreamed and I can bet by next week it will be worse than it is today. We need to make public examples of these traiters and Commy/Marxist!!! TODAY!!
LikeLike
WOW !! just WOW !! GREAT reporting Sundance
NOW …the question remains . How do we get people to believe in this level of collusion and corruption ?
The MEDIA won’t report any of this . The emerging media and crowd sourcing internet efforts are disseminating this information . How do we get the TV ZOMBIES and GOOGLE /YAHOO “NEW ” crowd to comprehend the levels of TREASON and SEDITION President Trump is uncovering ?
I am well assured that president Trump has a plan when the timing is right . There are some who suspect that ” Q ” may even be POTUS himself assuring his followers to trust in Trump !!
These are amazing and historical times indeed . So glad I found the TREEHOUSE !
The DEEP STATE MEETS W/ SHADOW GOVERNMENT PUPPET . “INSTAGOOGLETWEETFACE” and a host of other FASCIST CEO’S meeting as a NEW WORLD ORDER STAR CHAMBER .
The repeal of “NET NEUTRALITY ” and the 12/21/2017 emergency EO has already taken out GOOGLE CEO and loosened the grip on spying on the American people .
https://scontent.fhyw1-1.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/25994496_1337256606386094_1863448724829329931_n.jpg?oh=aa2dd4b13e005e8e8b8170401aa8b6c8&oe=5AC64CAF
LikeLike
An amazing article. Thanks.
LikeLike
“Mr. Flynn was in the DOMINICAN REPUBLIC.
Other senior members of Mr. Trump’s transition team, including Ms. McFarland, were at Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. Mr. Kushner was vacationing in Hawaii with his family.
Obama administration officials were expecting a “bellicose” response to the expulsions and sanctions, according to the email exchange between Ms. McFarland and Mr. Bossert.
LISA MONACO, Mr. Obama’s homeland security adviser, had told Mr. Bossert that “the Russians have already responded with strong threats, promising to retaliate,” according to the emails.
In his phone call with Mr. Kislyak, Mr. Flynn asked that Russia “not escalate the situation,” according to court documents released on Friday. He later related the substance of the call — including the discussion of sanctions — to a senior transition official, believed to be Ms. McFarland. A few days later, he briefed others on the transition team.”
LikeLike
Imagine the panic and the horror.
The corrupt FBI officials – SO confident that Hillary would win, and their treacherous, treasonous actions would go undiscovered and unpunished. In spite of their “best” efforts to rig an election, they still lost, and now – with ice in their veins and bile in their throats, Trump is their president, and they know that sooner or later their criminal activities would be discovered.
I found it interesting that IMMEDIATELY after the election, Obama left the country – and didn’t return for several weeks. It wasn’t a vacation. He was hiding, and preparing for the possibility of exile.
I imagine he had a lot of interesting conversations with his friends from Tehran. He could escape, but his useful idiots were left with nothing but to fall on their swords…
Sadly, I wish I had confidence that – one day – justice will be served, but recent history is filled with examples that clearly illustrate – high level democrats can break the law with impunity. I don’t know that our new president has the power or the will to do what rightfully should be done.
LikeLike
From the article:
A quick reminder.
https://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/waters-obama-campaign-database-has-information-about-everything-every-individual
Mad Maxine, er, Auntie Maxine bragged about Obama’s database about every individual way back when. Turned out it was 2013. She said he had built, meaning it was in place, meaning Obama’s baddies began assembling it some time in the past. How long? Perhaps in the 2010 timeframe?
Another thought: John Roberts strange last minute change of heart on Obamacare. Obamacare first ruling was in 2012. Hmmmm.
(Here’s hoping html tags work!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wasn’t Eric Schmidt taking the lead on that database & data mining operation?
Hmmm.
LikeLike
Last night I had commented on a thread and couldn’t remember where I had watched the videos of Horowitz talking to congress and his beef with Holder. Holder had been pulling some nasty shenanigans and preventing IG from being able to do their jobs properly. Oh, and I had also mistakenly wrote AIG rather than OIG.
Anyways, a kind person with the avatar name of American Citizen contacted me through Disquis and provided me with the proper link.
https://disq.us/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fthreadreaderapp.com%2Fthread%2F942227779579498496.html%3At8wDkTsKzyeNnM76lxFZI7m2-1Q&cuid=2175616
Oh my, I hope that works. Unfortunately, I am unable to see any replies to my posts here lately. In addition, every time I want to post a comment or reply on any thread even if it’s the same one I had posted on a minute ago, I have to sign back into WordPress. I don’t know what is going on, so please forgive me in not responding if there have been any questions and so forth. I’m trying to figure it out, but without much success. What’s sad is if someone can help me here, I wouldn’t even be able to see their reply and be able to follow their suggestions.
Be well good Treepers,
Ma’iingankwe
LikeLike
I encounter the same issue every day or so.
• It may relate to my habit of having multiple CTH tabs open at once on an iPad.
• Alternatively, WordPress may “time out” their active connection.
Solution: If you use a iPad, try opening in WordPress in one tab.
• Click on your upper right-hand comments icon (bell).
• Pick a comment in the drop down, to open the likes/replies to the left.
• Select-and-hold the blue CTH thread link, to “open in new tab”.
• The new tab will have a “clean” list of likes and suggestions.
LikeLike
Great work everyone!
However, I’m having difficulty keeping up!
How will the sheeple ever digest all of this?
LikeLike
“On October 24, 2016, the government orally apprised the Court of significant non-compliance with the NSA’s minimization procedures involving queries of data acquired under Section 702 using U.S. person identifiers,” Judge Rosemary M. Collyer wrote. “The full scope of noncompliant querying practices had not been previously disclosed to the Court.”
Intelligence officials counter that they self-reported their concerns about how they were collecting information and corrected the problem themselves, with the cooperation of the court.
Later in a committee hearing Senators asked whether the FBI should be required to obtain a warrant when querying 702 data on Americans to search for evidence criminal activity.
Stuart Evans, deputy assistant attorney general for intelligence in the Department of Justice’s National Security Division, said that courts have determined that a warrant is not required to query data on Americans.
“We are not acquiring any new information,” he said. “We are not conducting any additional surveillance. It is simply a targeted review of information already in our possession that we have gathered through the surveillance previously of a foreigner overseas.”
LikeLike
A Pulitzer, a Peabody. Worthy of both. Nobel? Just say N.
LikeLike
Just ask Trump’s attorney McGann who was there?
LikeLike