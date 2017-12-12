A Transparent Lack of Media Curiosity – Why Was Judge Rudolph Contreras Recused From Flynn Case?….

Last Thursday it was announced that U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras was mysteriously recused from the Special Counsel case against General Mike Flynn, five days after Judge Contreras accepting the initial pleading. No explanation as to ‘why’?
(Reuters) The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia judge presiding over the criminal case for President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has been recused from handling the case, a court spokeswoman said on Thursday. (read more)
One might think the media apparatus, or pundit proletariat writ large, might be curious about why a U.S. District Court Judge would be recused. Alas One would be wrong. The recusal angle is transparently missing from any follow-up by media; and apparently the judicial cat also has stolen the tongue of congressional curiosity. Nothing. Nada. Zilch.
The story has been memory holed into the concentric whirlpool of nothingness.
We have speculated that U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras was recused, either by himself or by challenge, because he is also a FISA Court Judge and could have signed off on the October FISA warrant that led to the wiretapping and surveillance of General Flynn. However, we have received information that it wasn’t ‘by challenge’, leaving the preponderance of the motive for recusal directly upon Judge Contreras personal decision.
However, if Judge Contreras ‘recused himself’ based on the conflict within the FISA warrant he approved, the question then becomes why did he even allow himself to preside over the first hearing of General Mike Flynn’s rather odd guilty plea?
Was the October 2016 FISA warrant part of the evidence in the overall process charge against Mike Flynn? What are the rules of FISA warrant content in cases where the warrant leads to a prosecution? Did Judge Contreras sit on the initial plea hearing so another judge would not see the FISA information, recognize any problems, and maybe not approve the plea?
The only two significant things that happened between the initial Mike Flynn plea hearing and the recusal from Judge Contreras was:
#1) The stories about anti-Trump FBI Agent Peter Strzok and his involvement with Fusion-GPS and Christopher Steele; and
#2) FBI Director Chris Wray appearing before the House Judicial Committee and hearing Representative Jim Jordan demand to see the 2016 FISA application.
In fact, Judge Contreras recused himself only a few hours after that House Judicial Committee hearing.
These are all just general questions that stem from Judge Contreras appearing to concede to a conflict, but doing so only AFTER the first administrative hearing on the case. If the conflict existed on December 7th 2017, such that a recusal was needed, would not that conflict exist prior to December 7th, 2017?
Apparently no-one else is in the least bit curious; and absent of anyone seeking such clarity; it leads CTH to wonder if U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras wasn’t possibly the same judge that denied the initial FISA application in June of 2016.
It’s very rare that a FISA application is denied. Considering he possibility the denial was based, in part, on the target (candidate Donald Trump) of the FISA warrant; and considering the massive ramifications within the U.S. government applying to monitor, wiretap and use surveillance upon a presidential candidate; it would not be a stretch to think Judge Contreras would establish a ‘higher threshold’ for granting such authority.
Given what we know now, that we did not know before, namely that FBI Agent Peter Strzok and DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr were part of the counterintelligence operation that began in July 2016…. and understanding that Nellie Ohr, Bruce’s wife, was working for Fusion GPS the contractor for Christopher Steele and the Russian Dossier…. ultimately hired by Hillary Clinton;…. and accepting that the information within the dossier was part of the underlying FISA application… the entire construct of the FISA application is suspect.
Adding yet another layer to that sketchy outline, today it is revealed that Peter Strzok’s mistress within the DOJ, Lisa Page, might have been the actual DOJ official to apply for the FISA warrant. (SEE HERE)
Which takes us back to U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras. Was the recusal an outcome of Contreras recognizing the concerns he expressed in the June 2016 FISA denial, that were later presumably belayed with a more narrow FISA application, evidenced in his seeing how the FISA warrant he granted being used against the defendant that appeared in his courtroom.
Did Contreras see in Flynn’s outcome – evidence of what he feared would happen? And that lead to Judge Contreras deciding to recuse himself from the case?
So many questions, and yet a transparent lack of overall curiosity around the recusal.
FBI Agent Peter Strzok’s former boss was Bill Priestap, FBI Asst. Director in charge of Counterintelligence. [The same Bill Priestap James Comey stated was the person who decided not to tell congressional oversight of the investigation] Bill Priestap’s boss was FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. Directly above McCabe in the chain-of-command was FBI Director James Comey.
Inside the DOJ: Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce G Ohr’s former boss was Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates. Sally Yates boss was Attorney General Loretta Lynch.
Perhaps this Democrat Judge is practicing ethics after the fact. ( Sarc)
You know the Dems are preaching their ” Higher Morals ” these days.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Heheh.
Clearly, ‘practicing ethics’ is such unfamiliar territory to the Dems, that they have not figured out yet that it is something that you do before you have committed multiple violations.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Exactly, look at Holder and Lynch!
LikeLiked by 2 people
General Flynn took a bullet for DJT.
There has been a Deep State plot to destroy him since the RT dinner celebration in Moscow.
They had to reversed his reforms of the IC power pyramid.
They had to protect the criminals and liars associated with ISIS, AQ and al Nusra in Syria.
Flynn knew all their crimes and lies.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Excellent points. Flynn knows where ALL the IC bodies are buried. Getting rid of him was MORE IMPORTANT than tanking Trump…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Perhaps getting Flynn muzzled & marginalized was a prerequisite to moving ahead with the DeepState’s “Russian collusion” impeachment plan? The Manafort indictment was just a diversion to make it seem like the investigation was actually going somewhere, making headway toward Hillary’s grand prize. But, ultimately doomed to fail, here they are some 10 months and 7 million dollars later bogged down just outside the gates of Leningrad. 🙂
LikeLike
Plausible and downright scary.
What do you think the Administration will do next?
LikeLike
Good job Sundance, and thanks for getting info to the Flynn family. I pray the fruit of the poisonous tree invalidates all charges against Mike Flynn!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
“…has been recused”
Who knew, that a ‘recusal’ is something that can be done for you…rather than something that you must do yourself.
That’s sort of like saying that someone “has been resigned” from their job.
LikeLiked by 12 people
It’s less permanent than being “offed.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Curious, is this why Contreras “has been recused” https://www.dni.gov/files/documents/icotr/51117/2016_Cert_FISC_Memo_Opin_Order_Apr_2017.pdf
LikeLike
Really nice to get some recognition from the Flynn family! Hopefully, the truth will eventually come out.
LikeLiked by 8 people
We need an informant or this will just be whitewashed.
I wonder how the Watergate investigation would have proceeded if not for the external pressure from Deep Throat. I’m not confident we will ever know what happened during last year’s election.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh yeah, and some decent journalists who aren’t completely in the tank for the Democrats.
LikeLike
Actually there is a lot of similarity, in that they both stem from personal animus toward the target. When we finally learned that Deep Throat was Mark Felt, we learned that it was his hatred of Nixon that initiated the investigation. He used the young Bernstein and Woodward, and they were so ambitious they were happy to be the instrument of Felt’s revenge. The more one learns the more sickening it is to observe the way they are lauded as great reporters.
This Mueller/Comey/McCabe/Strozk etc. seems to be a cabal which deeply resented that Flynn A) disagreed substantially with their assessment of the MB as a non-threat and B) actually stuck up for Robin Gritz in her personnel matter at the FBI. This is as dirty as the Army Officer who was court-martialed for trying to save a boy from being molested in Afghanistan.
The difference lies in the fact that Watergate investigation against Nixon DID in fact at least have a cover-up to find, whereas this snipe hunt against Flynn has only trumped up charges.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nixon was set up.
The Bushes were involved. Ford took the helm and immediately appointed GW Bush as head of the CIA and then……..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Considering the incoming chaff to the Administration, I’d guess we are over the target.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Glad to see this re-visited…I think it will turn out to be pivotal in this stretch of history……
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh. My. God.!!!!!! 🙂
LikeLike
Why not just post on their web sites? (Kind of like Wikileaks)
LikeLike
So, I wonder who leaked these? And why?
LikeLike
So someone(s) fed the messages to two different news outfits (Fox and CBS)? Someone(s) _REALLY_ wanted that stuff out there badly, and right now. Something going down very soon?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes but what was the date of that text?
Was Strzok broadcasting to Page the fix was in to Cankles winning the election?
Thankfully, the will of The People prevailed!
LikeLike
Wheels starting to wobble?
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/12/boom-devin-nunes-orders-investigators-physically-remove-outstanding-documents-doj/
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is not a Sessions bash. Is it possible they have something on him? Maybe U1 problems or something from when he was a Senator? Could they be blackmailing him? I have seen reports that Holder briefed both him and Leahy about U1 when he was on the committee that signed off. Dunno if true.
LikeLike
Another mystery recusal. Judge Tanya Chutkan is also presiding over the Imran Awan and Hina Alvi bank fraud case.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/12/12/federal-judge-recuses-herself-from-a-second-fusion-gps-case/
LikeLiked by 5 people
Whoa!
LikeLike
Contreras rejected the first batch of horse puckies because…they were obviously horse puckeys…..so the puckeys were painted and perfumed and presented again…
AS Easter eggs…
……..and he bought it……and he now has horse puckey on his face…
Such tends to piss judges off….
Understandably so……
Something like that?
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Judge Emmet Sullivan has cited Weissman before for withholding exculpatory evidence. Judge Sullivan threw out the case. The bar investigated but a Doj protected him.
Dick Morris had a lunch time video on other tough action Judge Sullivan took against the doj thugs violating the Brady.
I bet Weissman freaked when he found out Emmet Sullivan was the new Judge. Looks like Judge Sullivan didn’t wait very long to demand all the evidence. Hope Weissman loses his law license- Sidney Powels, doj prosecutor, book/ youtube exposes the doj tactics – Weissman is the worst. Weissman was the one who threatened the uranium witness (worked under Mueller and Rosenstein)
LikeLike
Weisman seems the perfect guy to get sent to prison gen pop and let them know how great a guy he is.
LikeLike
Double Whoa. It is going down.
LikeLike
I think it is possible that this judge got played by the FBI.
LikeLiked by 3 people
STRAY STRZOK THOUGHTS
10. None of the stories pause to ask why the Inspector General have sought Strzok’s text messages in the first place. What is going on here? As the Times notes, FBI regulations allow an agent to express his opinions “as an individual privately and publicly on political subjects and candidates.”
11. A law enforcement source writes to observe that the Inspector General would not be able to access the private text message communications of an FBI official as senior and prominent as Strzok unless he had good cause to do so. What was this cause?
12. He adds: “Reviewing an agent’s private text messages is not an investigative action which is entered into lightly unless the situation is serious. I cannot think of a situation where you would find the IG’s office looking at your private text messages unless you, or someone you were communicating with, is in big, big trouble. There is something very, very shady going on here with the IG’s investigation of Strzok….why the IG was investigating him in the first place is much more interesting.”
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2017/12/stray-strzok-thoughts.php
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love the fact that the Flynn family is aware of, and thankful to, The Last Refuge
Great job sundance; I hope they pass the kudos on to PDJT
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ed Klein’s reporting in his book All Out War describes the FISA judge as a man presiding at the Prettyman Courthouse in person, so it would have to be either him or Boasberg, wouldn’t it … ?
LikeLike
I read that Sally Yates or someone who reports to her signed off on an ethics waver for Mueller – what if it was Ohr?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sally had already been fired. Bruce Ohr works under Rosenstein. So did Rosenstein know ? If so Rosenstein is in on it. Weissman used to work under Mueller and with Weissman. Rosenstein is stuck supervising this witch hunt. Tomorrow he’s supposed to testify. Mccabe is set for 19 Dec.
LikeLike
Obama Judge recuses
Federal Judge Recuses Herself From A Second Fusion GPS Case
http://dailycaller.com/2017/12/12/federal-judge-recuses-herself-from-a-second-fusion-gps-case/
LikeLike
Fusion GPS Confirms Hiring DOJ Official’s Wife To Investigate http://dailycaller.com/2017/12/12/fusion-gps-confirms-hiring-doj-officials-wife-to-investigate-trump/
LikeLiked by 1 person
SUNDAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAANCE!!!!???
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/dec/12/trump-jr-leaker-fake-erickson-email-wikileaks-stor/
Trump Jr.: Leaker of fake ‘Erickson email’ Wikileaks story to CNN knew it was wrong
Republicans suspect staff of Adam Schiff in leaking erroneous ‘scoop’
LikeLiked by 1 person
A well constructed view of “The Big Game”….
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/938097629208154112
LikeLike
I have a question. The first application taken to FISA was denied. According to the wiki page on FISA procedures”Each application for one of these surveillance warrants (called a FISA warrant) is made before an individual judge of the court .. . .If an application is denied by one judge of the court, the federal government is not allowed to make the same application to a different judge of the court but may appeal to the United States Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court of Review.” As far as I have read, the first denial was not appealed , but instead an entirely separate second application was made with different and more specific documentation. Was this taken to the same judge, or to a someone else? (judge-shopping)
LikeLike
Sundance,
FYI Robert Orr (Council on Foreign Relations and former deputy ambassador to the UN) also just so happened to take up Ham radio as a hobby within two weeks of Nellie Orh’s new found hobby. He also has a Kenyan connection formerly serving with the UN in Nairobi. I don’t know if that is significant or not but I thought it was interesting.
LikeLike
Are we headed towards a special counsel being appointed to investigated Fusion? Pardon my negativity, but might we be seeing the old Clinton play of making everything old news prior to any meaningful investigation? These deep state black hats going down is the win I would love to finally see.
LikeLike