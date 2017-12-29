The Scale of FBI and DOJ Corruption is Beyond Comprehension…

Let us spend some productive time actually thinking about the processes of how to eliminate the entrenched tentacles of the corrupt deep state, specifically surrounding the politicization of the FBI and Dept of Justice, with a reasonable amount of intellectual honesty toward the scale of the endeavor.

It is entirely understandable that people are frustrated because the administrative agents within the Deep State apparatus appear to operate in a system, of their creation, that allows them to operate above the rule of law. Righteous voices rising up in frustration demanding action; wholesale destruction of those usurping agents with extreme prejudice.

Fair enough.

If you spend time looking at the scale and scope, I mean honestly looking at how deeply enmeshed those ideological entities are within the system, you would also have to admit the problem is not just a matter of eliminating a few dozen DOJ lawyers and FBI agents. The issue is much bigger. Example:

•Congressional investigators ask for documents. •The current management of the FBI and DOJ refuse to turn over those documents. •Frustration explodes.

However, it is important to remember the House and Senate Judiciary and Intelligence Committees contain both Democrats and Republicans. Any investigative information released to any congressional committee immediately becomes information for corrupt political operatives (Example: Adam Schiff) to share with their corrupt ideological allies inside the FBI and DOJ who are at risk from the investigative material.

Those corrupt FBI and DOJ officials are then tipped-off to the evidence that might be used against them. The corrupt political operatives within Congress, and the corrupt political agents inside the FBI and DOJ, then have the opportunity to shape, modify and organize the information for their corrupt political operatives in the media.

Defensive positions are formed.

The whole damned system is corrupt.

The FBI was politicized and corrupted (Obama/Mueller/Comey).

The DOJ was politicized and corrupted (Obama/Holder/Lynch).

The CIA was politicized and corrupted (Obama/Brennan/Morell).

The ODNI was politicized and corrupted (Obama/Clapper).

The FBI counterintelligence units were politicized and corrupted (Comey/McCabe/Baker/Priestap/Strzok/Page).

The DOJ National Security Division was politicized and corrupted (Lynch/Yates/Carlin/McCord/Laufman/Evans/Weigman/Ohr); along with all of their colleagues, staff and support teams who willfully participated in the corruption.

The oversight committees inside congress are politicized and corrupted by ideological politicians who act to defend the interests of all the above.

Heck, the IRS was weaponized against American citizens; and by their own admission the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) was politicized and corrupted by the fraudulent and misleading information presented by the highest level FBI and DOJ officials – and then later used for political benefit and unlawful intention.

This is the reality. This is the current problem. This doesn’t change just because we are frustrated by the scale of it all…

As I previously outlined: spend enough time chasing these slippery rabbits through holes that lead to Deep State mirrored mazes and you develop ninja level cynicism skills.

Applying prior experience (Fast and Furious, IRS, Benghazi, Clinton emails, etc) toward investigating the illegal 2016 FBI and DOJ “Trump Operation” does not present and confidence the corrupt, colluding and conspiratorial rabbits can be chased to the necessary dead end. That viewpoint is well understood, believe me.

Overlay an ridiculously corrupt American media, who share information through the primary prism of political benefit for ‘their team’, and your eyes fall out of your ears from rolling so much. Believe me, I understand -and accept- exponential cynicism by those who have watched years of gross lawlessness being swept under the swamp rugs.

But if you take a look at the approach being taken there does appear to be a much more thoughtful strategy being followed this time around.

The key to defeating all the professional swamp-dwellers is to: first, accept the scale of who your enemy is; and second, have all the prosecutorial systems strategically in place prior to the release of the most damning evidence against them. Any evidence released too soon allows the slippery usurpers to formulate a defense.

.

.

RESOURCES:

IG Stimulated Releases of Information:

♦Release #1 was the FBI Agent Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page story; and the repercussions from discovering their politically motivated bias in the 2015/2016 Clinton email investigation and 2016/2017 Russian Election investigation.

♦Release #2 outlined the depth of FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page’s specific history in the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton to include the changing of the wording [“grossly negligent” to “extremely careless”] of the probe outcome delivered by FBI Director James Comey.

♦Release #3 was the information about DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr being in contact with Fusion GPS at the same time as the FISA application was submitted and granted by the FISA court; which authorized surveillance and wiretapping of candidate Donald Trump; that release also attached Bruce Ohr and Agent Strzok directly to the Steele Dossier.

♦Release #4 was information that Deputy Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was an actual contract employee of Fusion GPS, and was hired by F-GPS specifically to work on opposition research against candidate Donald Trump. Both Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr are attached to the origin of the Christopher Steele Russian Dossier.

♦Release #5 was the specific communication between FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page. The 10,000 text messages that included evidence of them both meeting with Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe to discuss the “insurance policy” against candidate Donald Trump in August of 2016.