The Scale of FBI and DOJ Corruption is Beyond Comprehension…

Let us spend some productive time actually thinking about the processes of how to eliminate the entrenched tentacles of the corrupt deep state, specifically surrounding the politicization of the FBI and Dept of Justice, with a reasonable amount of intellectual honesty toward the scale of the endeavor.
It is entirely understandable that people are frustrated because the administrative agents within the Deep State apparatus appear to operate in a system, of their creation, that allows them to operate above the rule of law. Righteous voices rising up in frustration demanding action; wholesale destruction of those usurping agents with extreme prejudice.
Fair enough.
If you spend time looking at the scale and scope, I mean honestly looking at how deeply enmeshed those ideological entities are within the system, you would also have to admit the problem is not just a matter of eliminating a few dozen DOJ lawyers and FBI agents. The issue is much bigger. Example:
•Congressional investigators ask for documents. •The current management of the FBI and DOJ refuse to turn over those documents. •Frustration explodes.
However, it is important to remember the House and Senate Judiciary and Intelligence Committees contain both Democrats and Republicans. Any investigative information released to any congressional committee immediately becomes information for corrupt political operatives (Example: Adam Schiff) to share with their corrupt ideological allies inside the FBI and DOJ who are at risk from the investigative material.
Those corrupt FBI and DOJ officials are then tipped-off to the evidence that might be used against them. The corrupt political operatives within Congress, and the corrupt political agents inside the FBI and DOJ, then have the opportunity to shape, modify and organize the information for their corrupt political operatives in the media.
Defensive positions are formed.
The whole damned system is corrupt.
- The FBI was politicized and corrupted (Obama/Mueller/Comey).
- The DOJ was politicized and corrupted (Obama/Holder/Lynch).
- The CIA was politicized and corrupted (Obama/Brennan/Morell).
- The ODNI was politicized and corrupted (Obama/Clapper).
- The FBI counterintelligence units were politicized and corrupted (Comey/McCabe/Baker/Priestap/Strzok/Page).
- The DOJ National Security Division was politicized and corrupted (Lynch/Yates/Carlin/McCord/Laufman/Evans/Weigman/Ohr); along with all of their colleagues, staff and support teams who willfully participated in the corruption.
- The oversight committees inside congress are politicized and corrupted by ideological politicians who act to defend the interests of all the above.
Heck, the IRS was weaponized against American citizens; and by their own admission the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) was politicized and corrupted by the fraudulent and misleading information presented by the highest level FBI and DOJ officials – and then later used for political benefit and unlawful intention.
This is the reality. This is the current problem. This doesn’t change just because we are frustrated by the scale of it all…
As I previously outlined: spend enough time chasing these slippery rabbits through holes that lead to Deep State mirrored mazes and you develop ninja level cynicism skills.
Applying prior experience (Fast and Furious, IRS, Benghazi, Clinton emails, etc) toward investigating the illegal 2016 FBI and DOJ “Trump Operation” does not present and confidence the corrupt, colluding and conspiratorial rabbits can be chased to the necessary dead end. That viewpoint is well understood, believe me.
Overlay an ridiculously corrupt American media, who share information through the primary prism of political benefit for ‘their team’, and your eyes fall out of your ears from rolling so much. Believe me, I understand -and accept- exponential cynicism by those who have watched years of gross lawlessness being swept under the swamp rugs.
But if you take a look at the approach being taken there does appear to be a much more thoughtful strategy being followed this time around.
The key to defeating all the professional swamp-dwellers is to: first, accept the scale of who your enemy is; and second, have all the prosecutorial systems strategically in place prior to the release of the most damning evidence against them. Any evidence released too soon allows the slippery usurpers to formulate a defense.
.
.
RESOURCES:
- The DOJ FISA Corruption Outlined HERE
- Devin Nunes subpoenas McCain staffer David Kramer HERE
- New context to understand Evelyn Farkas Comments – Discussed HERE
- How will media respond? – Discussed HERE
- A Counterintelligence Timeline – WH and FBI – HERE
- FBI Asst. Deputy, Andrew “Andy” McCabe announces intent to retire – HERE
- FBI Legal Counsel, James Baker, identified as leaker to media – HERE
- FBI Legal Counsel, James Baker, removed from responsibility – HERE
- Steele Dossier Origination Now Directly Leads To Obama White House – HERE
- FBI Asst. Director “Andy” McCabe has convenient memory lapse – HERE
- Rand Paul Discusses Evidence of Conspiracy HERE
- Summary of Scheme and Letter from Trump Transition Team HERE
- Congress Confirms the Investigative Approach for The Big Ugly HERE
- Understanding the Background Motives of Inspector General Horowitz HERE
- Democrats Realize the BIG Ugly Is Coming HERE
- Understanding the Important Role of Bill Priestap HERE
- Inspector General Horowitz Explains how he caught Peter Strzok and Lisa Page HERE
- Understanding the Pattern of Information Releases HERE
- Jim Jordan Questions Rod Rosenstein HERE
- More releases of information about Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and Andrew McCabe HERE
- Why Was FISA Court Judge Recused – Discussion HERE
- Jaw-Dropping Info. on Demoted DOJ Deputy Bruce G Ohr’s wife, Nellie H. Ohr HERE
- Discovery – Nellie Ohr worked for Fusion GPS on Trump Opposition Research Project
- Intel Chairman Devin Nunes Outlines FBI FISA Warrant Abuse HERE
- The FBI/DOJ Leak Hunting Task Force Everyone Forgot – Outlined HERE
- Jim Jordan Discusses the Fraud Behind the FBI FISA Warrant HERE
- Black Hat Hunting II – Becomes Obvious – False Media Leaks To Catch Leakers HERE
- The BIG UGLY – The Big Picture and What it Means HERE
- Judge Rudolph Contreras Recuses Himself – FISA Discoveries HERE
- “The Predicate” – The Importance of the Origin of The FISA WARRANTS HERE
- Black Hat Hunting I – First Appearance of Coordinated Plan HERE
- Deputy Head of Counterintelligence FBI Agent Peter Strzok – Outlined HERE
- Discovering Initial Seeds of DOJ-OIG Investigative Plan – Outlined HERE
- President Trump Reacts to Evidence of FBI Mgmt Bias Against Him HERE
- Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes Threatens FBI with Contempt HERE
- First IG Release of FBI Team Bias on Robert Mueller Squad HERE
- A Timeline of Treason – Full Timeline Available HERE
IG Stimulated Releases of Information:
♦Release #1 was the FBI Agent Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page story; and the repercussions from discovering their politically motivated bias in the 2015/2016 Clinton email investigation and 2016/2017 Russian Election investigation.
♦Release #2 outlined the depth of FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page’s specific history in the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton to include the changing of the wording [“grossly negligent” to “extremely careless”] of the probe outcome delivered by FBI Director James Comey.
♦Release #3 was the information about DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr being in contact with Fusion GPS at the same time as the FISA application was submitted and granted by the FISA court; which authorized surveillance and wiretapping of candidate Donald Trump; that release also attached Bruce Ohr and Agent Strzok directly to the Steele Dossier.
♦Release #4 was information that Deputy Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was an actual contract employee of Fusion GPS, and was hired by F-GPS specifically to work on opposition research against candidate Donald Trump. Both Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr are attached to the origin of the Christopher Steele Russian Dossier.
♦Release #5 was the specific communication between FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page. The 10,000 text messages that included evidence of them both meeting with Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe to discuss the “insurance policy” against candidate Donald Trump in August of 2016.
Allowing the crooks at the DOJ and FBI to investigate themselves may not be such a good idea.
All they’re doing is wasting our time and money.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I agree with you. This is consisting of coordinated, government sanctioned opposition research against Trump and anything or anybody he has been associated with….Typical Chicago-Style politics…This is traditionally used to extort, blackmail, discredit and control someone. It’s also used to eliminate the competition. Allowing it to go on unfettered and unchallenged and expecting positive results is a pipedream. Mueller, unfortunately has been using the process that Jeff Sessions should be using. He’s arresting people, to either get them to talk or to send a message to others…talk or else we will arrest you. Left unchallenged, Mueller will get something on Trump to discredit, blackmail or eliminate him. This business of being patient, it’s coming, is the excuse the traitors need to prepare. These people are career criminals who murder those who know there secrets. This whole charade has been status quo in that it is political theater. For example, have you noticed there has been no rush to have the FBI informant on Uranium One, come forward with what he knows? He’ll be lucky to survive this thing at all, let alone long enough to testify. I say start locking them up, start locking them up now. John McCain is known as “The Songbird”. He would be one of many to spill the beans because they know that they wouldn’t last long in prison.
LikeLike
Most of the black hats understand they are in a corer, they are not going to stop fighting they have lost everything if they stop.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They best repent now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep…your right and unfortunately they are very good at coming out on top. They don’t take pity on their enemies or want to be friends. They fight to win. In their playbook, the ends justify the means. I honestly believe any honest members of Congress, the Justice Department and the FBI fear these criminals. The political and bureaucratic cartel have created a “no go zone”.
LikeLike
Corner corner corner
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Serpentine, serpentine, serpentine!” 🙂
LikeLike
Trump is going to pour boiling oil down the rabbit holes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Caddy-Shack! Bill Murray was hilarious! Comey is turd in the pool and
POTUS may have his hands on the dynamite. Great movie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe you meant to say boiling MAGA.
LikeLike
followed by grenades……; ) Boom !
LikeLike
Don’t ever forget that the greatest White Hat of them all has the goods on every single one of these POS! He made sure our President was aware of what they were doing on November 18, 2016. On November 19th, our President moved his entire operation from Trump Tower to his property in NJ. That tells me all I need to know. The man is a proud Admiral that loves his country and our President.
LikeLiked by 17 people
God I hope so. We need all the white hats we can find.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Right again, Fle!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can’t help but wonder, Fle, if Admiral Rogers was so disgusted with what he saw going on in his beloved Navy…that it helped to motivate him to support PE Trump.
The illegal spying too, of course, but Obama left our Navy in a mess.
Rogers probably knew what was going on with all those corrupt Admirals, too.
Or at least, some of it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think it was a culmination of everything the man saw! From the Navy, to our military, to the corruption etc. he realized that if something wasn’t done quickly, this country was going to be lost forever!
His love for the Navy, military and our country is what drove him to Trump Tower that day. It was now or never for him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. And God Bless Admiral Rogers, for being such a good man.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My sister and I play this game…”if you could sit down with 5 people and have a discussion and ask anything you wanted, who would it be” which is always always interesting depending on what is going on …
For me it now would be 1) President Trump 2) Admiral Rogers 3) James Woods 4) Hillary 5) Jesus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is fun. My five would be Jesus (I can’t wait to see Him face to face), Adam & Eve (they count as 1, 😁), King David, Grace Kelley, and of course Donald J. Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
King Davis is one of my favorite people in the Bible– so flawed and yet God said he was a man after his own heart. So there is hope for me ! YAY!
Can You imagine James Woods comments to Hillary—Admiral Rogers confirming what Woods is saying– Hillary lying and Jesus saying…. Hillary you know that is not true. ; )
LikeLike
Sundance, your research and analysis is always educational and appreciated.
I need to go back up and read it again in order to fully grasp the enormity of it all but my stomach aches realizing the depth of the traitorous, seditious, criminal enterprise begot by obunghole’s mantra “a fundamental change has come to America”.
May I humbly add:
Our educational system has been politicized and corrupted.
Our mudslime media has become politicized and corrupted.
Our “entertainment” industry has become politicized and corrupted.
Mr. President is who we elected and Mr. President is who I trust to right the ship.
We haven’t sunk, yet. We must remain cautiously optimistic.
🙏Faith ❤️ Trust🦁
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 9 people
Amen, strfcker.
LikeLiked by 1 person
@Minnie, and along with the cautious optimism we must continue to pray for President Trump and his family. As many others have pointed out, there was no need for him to take this on. He did it out of love for his country and for the American people. His family is sacrificing a lot.
I believe PDJT himself said that this was a calling. I am so glad that he recognized his vocation and responded to the call.
He is in my daily prayers, along with his family.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Absolutely!
Unceasing prayers, it’s all I can personally offer and I do so willingly and humbly.
We pray together, in Jesus’ precious name, Amen 🙏
Where two or more are gathered in His name 🙏❤️🙏
LikeLiked by 3 people
I usually have to read them a few times there is so much information in SD dispatches.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not looking for the destruction of a couple of dozen agents. These organizations cannot be redeemed and there are only 2 types of people in them, the corrupt and the enablers of the corrupt. To date no whistle blower has come forward to hold them to account. No doubt they’d lose their cushy career, retirements, and the prestige of belonging to these organizations.
So how much longer, and how many more crimes must be revealed, before someone takes some action to hold people accountable?
Delay also allows the liberals to strengthen their defenses.
The entire construct has abandoned any constitutional controls and must be demolished.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Delay is doing damage, damage we can ill afford with elections in 11 mos.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So exactly how do you know this? Many things can and most likely will happen in the next 11 months.. no need to spread doom and gloom about the future when you don’t have a crystal ball… but then doom and gloom is your thing.
LikeLike
No whistleblowers?
There are many, and I believe their emboldened numbers are growing with every IG who takes up the sword against corruption.
The more we hear from IGs and the less we know of the whistleblowers, the better.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why do I have an awful sinking feeling about the IG’s… Have their staffs been corrupted also. Is that why Comey is so cocky?
LikeLike
The Comey cocky walk is a ruse— he is scared to death as he does not know what will happen to him— that is why he is wandering away taking pictures of squirrels at sunset…..and pontificating on some abstract mysterious quote that no one cares about.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am hoping that there have been whistleblowers who have gone to PDJT’s team, or to the President himself.
We really don’t know yet, if there have been any.
It would make sense for them to keep it very quiet…because each whistleblower would be putting their lives on the line, literally.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I actually think that President Trump has a steady stream of info whispered in his ear on his enemies activities. I noticed that when Mr. Graham said that Trump was a Christian the hate really intensified…and then I remembered….
“If the world hates you, know that it has hated me before it hated you ~ Jesus
LikeLiked by 1 person
I sometimes get depressed thinking about just how corrupt the deep state, uni-party government is. it is then that I remember that with all the deep state leaders and all their entrenched operatives, all the corrupt media and all the mega-dollars that were spent to put the mass murderer and career criminal, Hillary Clinton in the white house,
Trump still won and he won biggly!!!
President Trump has already beaten all of them quite handily. As long as we beseech almighty God to protect him and his family, he will keep on winning and winning. Its going to take a while to rid the government of so many globalists, communists and traitors. it is quite likely going to turn out to be the toughest job that one man has ever done so please don’t forget those prayers.
PS: I wish all the Treepers a Happy, Healthy and Wealthy New Year.
LikeLiked by 12 people
We need to POUND on the Senate to CONFIRM President Trump’s nominees, and to RECESS to enable him to fill openings with Patriots until nominees work their way through Senate confirmation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
With respect, it won’t take a while. That is the standard lie we have been forced to believe to cover for them actually doing nothing. Look what President Trump and his Seal Team Six cabinet have done in less than a year. It will take longer than we want. (I wanted POTUS to come out with guns blazing on Jan 21). But when it does happen, it will be thorough and complete.
LikeLiked by 2 people
POTUS is way ahead of every one. He is a very patient man who will keep his enemies close. There are many tentacles to this investigation with a HUGE net poised to take them all down. “Calm before the storm,” POTUS.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Calm before the storm,” There is a reason President used those words. ; )
LikeLike
Overwhelming. Hope that something can be salvaged.
LikeLike
The mills of God grind slowly but exceedingly fine.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen!
LikeLike
Can we Nuke em’ yet?
LikeLiked by 3 people
http://thegatewaypundit.com/2017/12/breaking-deep-state-hacks-fbi-executed-search-warrant-trump-supporter-sheriff-david-clarke-march/
LikeLiked by 6 people
This should FIRE UP every Patriot Sheriff in America.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thank you for the explainer
This may aid in understanding the role of the IG
From the VA IG, 28 Dec 2017
The VA has the largest IG investigation ongoing 4 min 53 sec
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is it at all possible that a Grand Jury has already been appointed – OIG has been given evidence to DOJ, and it is being pursued already. (Dems wouldn’t leak this – but is this the Coup that Dem’s are proclaiming President Trump is doing.) By the time OIG report comes in things may already be in process..
We didn’t know at the time but Hillary had one (Well I didn’t) :-
FBI confirms grand jury subpoenas used in Clinton email probe
POLITICO By JOSH GERSTEIN
04/27/2017 07:42 PM EDT – Contrary to widespread reports, federal prosecutors issued grand jury subpoenas in connection with an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server, an FBI official indicated in a court filing this week.
(FBI of course in this instance were only going through the actions)..
Wray and Rosenstein have been evasive perhaps for good reason. Would Congress know if a secret Grand Jury had been appointed?? Just asking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The FBI has gotten it’s version of the Clark Story out via Truepundit.
See:
https://truepundit.com/fbi-investigating-former-milwaukee-county-sheriff-david-clarke-report/
Robert Snell @robertsnellnews
Replying to @robertsnellnews and 2 others
FBI is reading Sheriff David Clarke’s text messages to staff, according to search warrant affidavit. Here’s one exchange after incident at airport
4:13 PM – Dec 29, 201
So the message from the Comey FBI was “Don’t hassle a snowflake hassling you for supporting Trump or the snowflake will call the FBI on you.”
LikeLike
The FBI version fails to mention that they were watching Clarke PRIOR to this alleged incident.
It also fails to mention that was at that time the CLEO of Milwaukee County in which the airport, Mitchell Field, happens to be in. The SCOTUS has ruled over the years that LEO can stop & question you.
LikeLike
I’m a little confused, does the Sheriff not have the right to be a little suspicious in such an interaction? The guy was confirming the Sheriff’s ident and nothing more… I’d be a little suspicious too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Deep state trying to discredit Sheriff Clarke the same as they did Sherrif Joe. Question is why.
LikeLike
If you spend enough time and Google the right phrases, there is evidence that Sessions is preparing to make his move. It is a little bit reassuring. https://youtu.be/p8XNtiVQsHk
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t appreciate being tricked into loading a youtube. I have to be careful with my data usage.
In case anyone else is in a similar situation, the video loads automatically to show a possum eating.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions said in November that Gitmo is a good place to detain terrorists for military tribunals. Our news tonight was that Arizona National Guard is being sent to Gitmo for a nine-month assignment. No information about what the assignment is but they did not show any faces. Could this be a part of Sessions move?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Add to that , that both Sessions and Rosenstien recently visited GTMO and even more recently over christmas Mattis was at GTMO
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump’s motto is to Think Big! My gut is telling PDJT has a plan to take all these animals and prosecute them in a legal manner which no one will be expecting.
Rereading this article and considering the National Emergency regarding threats to our National Sexurity makes me think BIG! Maybe military tribunals at GTMO aren’t out of the question. MAGA
LikeLike
Oops! Meant to just post link!!
LikeLike
Lots of twitter about busy plane traffic to & from Gitmo. There is a great photo of Mad Dog Mattis standing among a huge group of soldiers at Gitmo. I’m going to see if I can find it.
LikeLike
No truer words spoken about the Deep State:
“It is entirely understandable that people are frustrated because the administrative agents within the Deep State apparatus appear to operate in a system, of their creation, that allows them to operate above the rule of law.”
LikeLike
It’s Good to see others coming around to what i’ve believed all along and have said before that the reason for the “stall” on information to Judicial Watch, to Congressional and House Committees etc was because it would interfere with investigations (ie: PDJT Trap) I’ve also said that a second council would do nothing but squash/interfere/prolong the outcome of PDJT trap – it’s why all of foxnews commentators all screaming for one; not to mention the immediate jump to slandering Jeff Sessions (Jason Chaffetz initiated ) made my little red flag go up…
After Roy Moore’s media indictment to rig the election against him that took place on every show at fox news everyone should be questioning fox news and their agendas the same as they do CNN. -it’s all theater and everyone one of them is just an actor
Now i don’t know where Comey and Mueller land in this thing….I wish I had a gut feeling i could trust about those two. I believe that with out Comey/Mueller nothing we know about the swamp today would be known and PDJT/Sessions et al could not possibly be working a trap as I believe he is…. so i am less likely to believe all that fake fox news is telling me to believe about them.. so i’ll hold back on those two and see where the dust settles a bit longer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Deborah. Just because FOX spells a word, it does not mean they are not just another alphabet network.
LikeLiked by 2 people
NAILED it, Sundance.
A massive, pervasive & networked Cabal is attempting a TAKEOVER of our country, not just a COUP against President Trump.
The KEYS: AG Sessions & “whose army”?
• Which Court(s) not DEEP STATIST
• What Judge(s) not COMPROMISED
• Wht Prosecutor(s) not EMBEDDED
America needs a “Justice Seal Team Six” of Patriots with uncommon INTEGRITY & VALOR that will viciously fight, that will never let up, and that will WIN against all odds.
Those who stand up and prevail will deserve the Presidential Medal of Honor for vanquishing the greatest threat to our future America has ever encountered.
So Treepers, let’s commit to shut down the hand-wringing whiners and make a difference.
• Keep digging for incontrovertible evidence.
• Keep advocating who to prosecute for what and where.
• Start spotlighting the prosecutors who are winning and the judges who we can depend upon!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I never get much traction with this comment in various forms, not a good sign to me, but the coup was public and the cabal was installed without fanfare, and long, long ago… the reason for installing the cabal was sold to the American people as the one thing that could stabilize the American economy. They bought it.
16 years later on Black Tuesday, a term few have ever heard, the entire system was purposely crashed, all stability blown to hell, and men were soon jumping out of tall building windows while families were standing in soup lines. Controlled opp/”kook” Ron Paul made a living out of what appears to be making sure no one takes the truth seriously.
The year was 1913, woodrow wilson signed the devastating “act” that gave us globalist banksters controlling our economy, and their henchmen strong armers that was later foisted upon all the people, not just the ones gaining their property through the “federal privilege” of being a government employee of any kind, a stinking uniparty political globalist puppet, etc…
Jefferson warned us sternly, the words about waking up homeless and penniless on the very continent our Framer’s founded were about as stark as it got back then. But… we didn’t pay attention. I reckon we’re still not paying attention, and bless Trump, he is out there kicking @$$ and taking names for us every day.
But as long as there remains a globalist printing press pushing fiat currency on us and manipulating the economy while making many millions an hour off the bogus interest on fake debt, we are still not a truly free people, with liberty, and a true constitutional republic. The weaponization of “government” began with the not at all federal and not at all a reserve central bank.
A spiritual man only, I do indeed pray, and pray some more that the end goal of this Presidency is to correct that more than YUGE mistake made that allegedly woodrow wilson “claimed” would haunt him the rest of his days as having been the man that turned a great industrial nation into a nation controlled by a small group of dominant men who turned a free market into a system of credit.
And yet, people still call names and tell me I need a tighter tin foil hat if I mention the central bank, not that I care. That all began with ghw bush and his sick “nwo” speech delivered from our oval office that no cared about either. Apparently the strongest of all chains are the ones you can’t physically see or feel…
I don’t post to be “a downer”… and feel free to correct and enlighten me, that would be incredible. Were it possible.
“Trillions are at stake.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Definite issue, but not until we take out the Deep State. Let’s work the 2018 Agenda first.
LikeLike
Wonderful post! President Trump stated during an interview that he considers himself to be a militaristic thinker and that we the deporables should think BIG. Based on the National Emergency EO and Sessions, Rosenstein and Mathis trip to GTMO is it crazy to consider that might be part of the plan?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Investigate protocols are clear: information on ongoing investigations should not be made public(for obvious reasons). Violation of these protocols on both sides is troubling. This will not end well.
LikeLike
Where are they going to find the FBI agents to make all the arrests? Just picture what it could look like. Scores of recent graduates from FBI Training in Quantico knocking down doors at FBI HQ and at DOJ, and then escorting much of their senior leadership out of the buildings in cuffs.
LikeLike
there are around 35K FBI agents – I don’t think finding a few will be a problem.
LikeLike
The beauty of the EO that PDJT signed quietly last week about cofruition is that all the guilty will have all their wealth seized by the state – ergo the American people they stole it from. Best part
Is that it will be done outside of the court system and they won’t know what hit them.
LikeLike
Wait for the 9th Circuit members’ assets to get frozen for corruption … “Judicial Racketeering”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s Corruption
LikeLike
Thanks for that Sundance.
I honestly believe that my thoughts are generally no different to anyone else’s. I truly believe that getting the swamp drained, and numerous convictions of high level people is the only solution.
Over the past 3 years, the media and the Deep State has shouted “we are your governors. We rule over you.” If we don’t fix this, and I have no idea what fixed looks like, then we as a nation will not become great again. This is about our very psyche as a nation. It is the most important issue of all.
We have been violated as a nation. How we deal with this will define how we move forward as a nation. Prosecutions are everything. With the corruption out the way, the rest will just come naturally.
LikeLike
I just keep hearing hrc say, if she said it, If that ba$tard wins, we will all hang.
what a compliment to Trump!
I do so hope Trump goes for the jugular.
No one else on earth has the cujones to pull this off.
My patience is actually increasing as this unfolds and develops.
I want it all the evidence to be bombproof.
LikeLike
Perhaps in the interest of furthering the lawful swamp draining,
this site needs to be less obvious and / or go stealth?
i.e.
Is the story giving a heads up to the nefarious … ? (it has been going on for months)
If yes, then why?
If no, then do you think that the professional obfuscators are that obtuse?
hmmmm….
It is helpful to keep lawful investigations, internal – until, or if, there is a reason for a charge.
Love thy neighbors
LikeLike
Leftists are too smug to read conservative “alt” media but i have listened to interviews that sounded like one or both had read Sundance’s work.
LikeLike
…yes, the communication grapevines and swamp tentacles often intertwine in ways that many do not recognize ….
imho
I do not know
LikeLike
…and be very thankful for more people finally getting fed up enough with the prior WH administration (twice) and its alleged un’fairness’ corruption(s) … and choosing a course in 2016 that more so restores, and implements, our countries founding for we-the-people….
LikeLike
The letter to Mr. Rosenstein reads like it is the last legal document before a contempt citation which to my understanding could carry fibres and jail time if anyone has the brass to do it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fines not fibres!!
LikeLike
“Fibres”—aren’t those the things that ropes are made of? Fines and jail time are ways of “tying up” the arrogant government officials who defy laws they are sworn to uphold. May they get the consequences they’ve richly earned.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jail isn’t the constitutional punishment associated with treason, is it?
Fibers indeed. Hemp ties & necklaces for the lot of them…
Will never happen. “Civilized”, you see?
If I had a “vote” in the matter the Natural Creator would soon be sorting them all out and I might actually get some real rest at night.
😉
LikeLike
The beauty of the EO that PDJT signed quietly last week about corruption is that all the guilty will have all their wealth seized by the state – ergo the American people they stole it from. Best part
Is that it will be done outside of the court system and they won’t know what hit them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But, who controls the “state” (our) money? Our reality is that able bodied working age men and women are living in (now with “mortgages”) housing, getting “baby mama” money, paid electric bills, food stamps, wic, now paid cable/internet (it wasn’t “fair”), etc. etc. etc. while people of age that paid in their entire lives are living on a third or less of what these “recipients” are. Remember how many retirement accounts were not so long ago “wiped out”?
So my question is where does this seized “wealth” end up? Do we the workers get any of our stolen hard earned private property back? Or do the protected classes get more so that it’s more “fair”?
Askin’ for a friend!
LikeLiked by 1 person
5 years from retirement and the whistleblower protections are nothing but a sham. Do you wait for Obama to leave and then tell? IDK, corrupted systems are very scary.
Some people get killed and their story is never told and their murders are never solved.
LikeLike
“Consistent with the succession order for the Department of Justice, Acting Deputy Attorney General and U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Dana Boente shall act as and perform the functions of the Attorney General with respect to any matters from which I have recused myself to the extent they exist.” ~ snippet from Jeff Sessions recusal statement ~
Uhmm … so, AG Sessions personally assigns Dana Boente to all acts and functions that matter he has recused himself “to the extent they exist”. Well, since the campaign stuff they are ‘investigating’, (Russia collusion) is nothingburger – then what did AG Sessions really recuse himself from? Anyways, with Deputy AG Dana Boente in charge, IMO, we are in good hands. And lets unpackage this a bit more.
By AG Sessions “recusal to the extent they exist”, what other matters did this ‘nothingburger’ give AG Sessions time to actually focus on?
Could it be the “Executive Order Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption” ? ~snippets ~
Section 1. (a) (ii) any foreign person determined by the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State and the Attorney General.
(iii) any person determined by the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State and the Attorney General.
Sec. 10. The Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State and the Attorney General, is hereby authorized [..]
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-blocking-property-persons-involved-serious-human-rights-abuse-corruption/
Imagine that … ol’ possum AG Sessions is working with the Sec of State Tillerson and Sec of Treasury Mnuchin to cut off the money supply and netting criminals that have a direct path to the Obama Admin, specifically the Clinton Crime Cabal …
LikeLike
In the article written by Sundance the mention of the IRS made me think about this issue in Mexico and wonder if the Democratic party did this as well.
Report: Mexico’s Tax Office Exposed for Helping Ruling Party Move Embezzled Funds to Campaigns
A case being heard in a Mexican border state court exposed Mexico’s Tax Office (SAT) and ruling party for allegedly funneling millions in state funds into political campaigns. The movement of funds allegedly occurred during the 2016 election.
The revelations made during the hearing against one of the top operators of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) in Chihuahua revealed that for the 2016 gubernatorial campaigns, top officials with the PRI and government officials worked together to move more than $250 million pesos ($14 million USD) into the gubernatorial campaigns in Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Durango, Puebla, and Sinaloa, Mexico’s Revista Proceso reported.
The information came through testimony in the case against Alejandro Gutierrez Gutierrez, a top operator within the PRI. Gutierrez is being singled out as having helped orchestrate the funneling of state funds into the political campaigns of the states where the party was having a tough time getting votes. Through a series of grants given to shell companies, the operators were able to move millions of pesos into the contested campaigns.
According to Proceso, one of the witnesses testified that Mexican Congressman Manlio Fabio Beltrones (a former PRI leader) was one of the main architects behind the operation. Witnesses also claimed that Mexico’s Tax Office helped ensure the transactions ran without a problem.
The revelations come at a time when the PRI has been on a losing streak where the party lost many of the governorships that were contested in 2016. The party is expected to have a tough road ahead of the 2018 presidential elections. Current Mexican President and PRI member Enrique Peña Nieto has been exposed by journalistic investigations as having had sums of money from the Juarez cartel moved into his 2012 presidential bid. The scandal became known as Monexgate, Breitbart Texas reported.
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/12/23/report-mexicos-tax-office-exposed-for-helping-ruling-party-move-embezzled-funds-for-campaigns/
LikeLike
Does that mean Nunes is corrupt since he is making such a big deal or is that another angle?
LikeLike
I never considered that the failure to release the document could, hinder the Democrats as well.
LikeLike
Each day more drips of information seeps out…. With each drip comes even more denial.. If SD is right (which I believe he is), with each days passing the deep state players work to cover they’re tracks and dig in ever more.. Burning hard drives, playing people off, shredding files, and smashing phones. Start speaking of what charges can be brought upon these black hats, and start turning the black hats against one another. Till then all the speculation is pointless…. Because no legal experts have spoken of what crimes these dirt bags can be charged on tells me this whole thing may end in some sort of stale mate. With only low hanging fruit being charged, and getting 6 months probation while retaining a full gov pension. In the end the black hats will remain, just with different names… Meanwhile Brennen, Clapper, and Lynch will be writing op-eds in the new York times. Yates and Carlin will run for office.. Strozk and Huma will become lobbyists… If they don’t start flipping the black hats with threats of treason or sedition, this won’t end well folk… Just be more of the same.
LikeLike