Swamp Tremors – IG Horowitz Explains How FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page Appeared on Investigative Radar….

Well, now we know. Many people were curious about how Inspector General Michael Horowitz zeroed-in on the communication between FBI Counterintelligence Agent Peter Strzok and FBI Attorney Lisa Page.

IG Horowitz explains in a letter today (full pdf below) and interestingly provides additional insight into the years-long investigation. Accepting, based on the past several weeks -and fully accepting there is a reason for the rapid response herein- Horowitz is prudently strategic with his communications, it would also be wise to read between the lines in his letter:

[Page #2] In connection with the OIG’s review of the actions of DOJ and the FBI in advance ofthe 2016 presidentialelection, has the OIG received any similar allegations involving other government officials?

“The OIG’s review is ongoing, and we currently are in the process of completing our witness interviews and document review. Thereafter, we intend to issue a public report with our findings on these and the other issues we are reviewing, and we would be pleased to discuss them with you at that time.”

