Swamp Tremors – IG Horowitz Explains How FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page Appeared on Investigative Radar….

Well, now we know. Many people were curious about how Inspector General Michael Horowitz zeroed-in on the communication between FBI Counterintelligence Agent Peter Strzok and FBI Attorney Lisa Page.
IG Horowitz explains in a letter today (full pdf below) and interestingly provides additional insight into the years-long investigation. Accepting, based on the past several weeks -and fully accepting there is a reason for the rapid response herein- Horowitz is prudently strategic with his communications, it would also be wise to read between the lines in his letter:
[Page #2] In connection with the OIG’s review of the actions of DOJ and the FBI in advance ofthe 2016 presidentialelection, has the OIG received any similar allegations involving other government officials?
“The OIG’s review is ongoing, and we currently are in the process of completing our witness interviews and document review. Thereafter, we intend to issue a public report with our findings on these and the other issues we are reviewing, and we would be pleased to discuss them with you at that time.”
another installment of the cartoon swamp charade from swamp REPTILE, horowitz…
Am I reading the letter wrong? Says that IG got the second batch on August 10th but he advised Mueller and Rosenstein on July 27th?
I think he informed M and R about what he found in the first batch on July 27th, and informed them that he requested more which he got on August 10.
Lou Dobbs started his show with Michael Mukasey. Mukasey was clearly unprepared, at least he admitted he didn’t see the hearings but he opined about the 10,000 texts and said he thought it was inappropriate that “private communications” were released. I guess he’s unaware that the adulterous libtards were using FBI phones, not personal phones. Next time Mukasey is on I’m going to change the channel.
The one thing I learned from him is what we suspected. Congress has no teeth and nothing will happen.
His answer when Lou asked him what congress could do?
He stated that “no one wants to get a contempt of congress citation”. Oh my goodness, it must go on their permanent record! /s
Holder just smirked at his, and wasn’t bothered in the slightest. If that’s all they’ve got, their hearings are just bread and circuses as we suspected.
I can understand Holder smirking at his contempt of Congress. I mean, he was Obama’s BFF, right? Everyone knew Holder’s boss wouldn’t care or do anything. It was apparent Obama was corrupt.
I just can’t imagine one of President Trump’s appointees receiving a contempt of Congress citation and what, President Trump high fives him next time he sees him? Or slaps his ass and says, “Well done!”
If that were to happen, and President Trump does nothing, I guess that is when I get off the Train.
ah yes wrong place again
Are the text messages avilable to thee gen public? If so I would request a link because I’m not finding them.
Besides Mr. and Mrs. Ohr, the relationships between CrowdStrike, FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the Obama/Clinton resistance should be investigated.
http://www.esquire.com/news-politics/a49902/the-russian-emigre-leading-the-fight-to-protect-america/
Review the activities of Shawn Henry, Dmitri Alperovitch and Phyllis Schneck.
http://www.esquire.com/news-politics/a50437/election-2016-hacking/
Are these Washington DC area residents part of FBI SA Peter Strzok‘s “insurance policy”?
