The Russian Collusion Narrative Was, As FBI Agent Peter Strzok Explained: “An Insurance Policy”…

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office that there’s no way he gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.” ~FBI Agent Peter Strzok to FBI Lawyer Lisa Page

Let us be clear on what the “insurance policy” was. The insurance policy was, in totality, the entire fraudulent Russian Conspiracy Narrative; and all of the accompanying –and subsequent– FBI and DOJ collaborative actions that were taken, under the auspices of an FBI counterintelligence operation, in order to generate an entirely false premise. The goal of using the “insurance policy” was to destroy, and possibly impeach, President Trump.

As the Inspector General investigation continues: ♦FBI Agent Peter Strzok has been reassigned to the HR department. ♦FBI Lawyer Lisa Page, personal legal aide to FBI Asst. Director, Andrew “Andy” McCabe, has been returned to the DOJ side. ♦FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker has been relieved of his duties by FBI Director Christopher Wray. ♦FBI Asst Director Andrew McCabe has announced his intent to retire in March.

All of these FBI personnel moves are a preliminary outcomes of the still ongoing Office of Inspector General (OIG) investigation. All of this has been reported. None of these moves are speculative. However, this is just one side of the Trump operation, the FBI investigative Counterintelligence Division side.

The legal side of the Trump operation, stems from the National Security Division of the DOJ. A FISA application is submitted from the DOJ-NSD side for use by the FBI Counterintelligence team. That’s the side the current New York Times Papadopoulos story is intended to protect. CTH anticipated that maneuver was coming; that’s why we wrote an outline about the DOJ-NSD collaboration two days before the NYT silly defense article.

In October 2016, immediately after the DOJ lawyers formatted the FBI information (Steele Dossier etc.) for the FISA application, the head of the NSD, Asst. Attorney General John P Carlin, left his job. During his exit John Carlin informed the FISA court the DOJ-NSD frequently provided false information to the court to gain FISA warrants – Read Here.

The New York Times never wrote about the admission by the Obama DOJ to the FISA court. The court itself declassified their opinion of the DOJ conduct, in May of 2017, and that’s the way the public discovered the 2016 admissions by the DOJ National Security Division.

New York Times Reporter – Maggie Haberman

WATCH THIS and remind yourself of what was openly visible at the time in 2016:

.

The 2016 FBI counterintelligence operation was surveillance on the Trump Campaign and was thinly disguised under the fraudulent auspices of a DOJ National Security Division FISA warrant; the justification was later sold as a defense of U.S. democracy from Russia, which permitted wiretaps, surveillance and the ammunition to build a false narrative.

…“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office that there’s no way he gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”…

The false ‘Russian Conspiracy’ narrative was the insurance policy. If Hillary Clinton won, the insurance policy would never have been used, Russia would never have been accused of interfering in the election, and all prior activity just disappears. It’s that simple.

♦Constructing the Insurance Policy – The specific responsibility of the DOJ-NSD involvement surrounds legal arguments, processing of FISA applications, and use of the legal system, to support the FBI counterintelligence operation with actionable legal tools against Trump. The DOJ National Security Division carried out that collaboration with the FBI.

Responding to a 2015 request by the DOJ Office of Inspector General, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates told the internal watchdog they cannot investigate the National Security Division. That’s right, there was essentially no oversight on any activity happening inside the NSD.

In 2015 the OIG requested oversight and it was Sally Yates who responded with a lengthy 58 page legal explanation saying, essentially, ‘nope – not allowed.’ (PDF HERE) All of the DOJ is subject to oversight, except the NSD.

The Department of Justice’s own Inspector General (currently Michael Horowitz who opened a January 2017 investigation into the 2016 politicization of the FBI and DOJ) was not allowed to investigate anything that happened within the NSD branch of the Department of Justice until Jeff Sessions was confirmed.

The former head of the NSD, Asst. Attorney General John P Carlin, admitting their intentional misuse of the FISA court process is actual evidence of why Sally Yates kept the NSD operating without oversight.

Post election, the legal aides, career bureaucrats, investigators and agents within the entire ideological operation of the FBI and DOJ-NSD then transferred to the Robert Mueller investigation so they could keep a lid on any of their risk exposure and simultaneously maintain the entire false premise behind the Russian Collusion Narrative.

How did they get in the Mueller investigation? Through the assignment, advice and assistance of FBI Chief Legal Counsel, James Baker – who would be the point person assigning people to assist his long-time friend, Robert Mueller.

See? That’s where James Baker becomes exposed.

When the IG (Horowitz) exposed Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and Bruce Ohr, immediate and critical eyes were on Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Why did Mueller hire them? At first no-one was paying attention to FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker. It was only after Baker was removed from his Chief FBI role that things added up.

Mueller’s entire Russia Conspiracy investigation was really just another way the players within the original scheme could keep a lid on the events in 2016 and still retain the insurance policy. That’s why many of the FBI/DOJ “small group”, the crew who cleared Hillary in the email investigation, were part of the Trump Operation, and later also assigned to the Mueller investigation. Controls were/are needed.

Inside Mueller’s crew, the “small group” essentially works to watch over what information the Trump officials or congress could possibly be discovering…. under the auspices of investigating ‘Muh Russia’ etc. If the “small group” comes across a risky trail being followed, they work to impede, block, delay or deflect anyone from that trail, including congress.

However, the back-story to the FISA warrant is the FBI and NSD collaboration. The back-story to the FISA warrant is the cornerstone to expose this entire charade. The back-story to the FISA warrant contains action by the FBI and the DOJ upper-management and leadership. The back-story to the FISA warrant outlines the conspiracy and the nature of the relationships amid all the conspirators.

Expose the FISA back-story and the entire ‘muh Russia’ conspiracy fraud, aka ‘the insurance policy‘, collapses under the weight of sunlight, becomes useless, and all of the co-conspirators are discovered.

That’s why the NYT was used to create chaff and countermeasures; to get people to take their eyes away from the FISA application and use thereof.

Nothing more.

.

RESOURCES:

IG Stimulated Releases of Information:

♦Release #1 was the FBI Agent Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page story; and the repercussions from discovering their politically motivated bias in the 2015/2016 Clinton email investigation and 2016/2017 Russian Election investigation.

♦Release #2 outlined the depth of FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page’s specific history in the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton to include the changing of the wording [“grossly negligent” to “extremely careless”] of the probe outcome delivered by FBI Director James Comey.

♦Release #3 was the information about DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr being in contact with Fusion GPS at the same time as the FISA application was submitted and granted by the FISA court; which authorized surveillance and wiretapping of candidate Donald Trump; that release also attached Bruce Ohr and Agent Strzok directly to the Steele Dossier.

♦Release #4 was information that Deputy Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was an actual contract employee of Fusion GPS, and was hired by F-GPS specifically to work on opposition research against candidate Donald Trump. Both Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr are attached to the origin of the Christopher Steele Russian Dossier.

♦Release #5 was the specific communication between FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page. The 10,000 text messages that included evidence of them both meeting with Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe to discuss the “insurance policy” against candidate Donald Trump in August of 2016.

Here’s the way the entire construct looks in simple outline.

Career officials, managers and staff within the DOJ and FBI wanted to help ensure Hillary Clinton won the 2016 election. Those people were ideologically aligned with President Obama, and held the goal of maintaining progressive advances as part of their motive.

A “small group” was formed within the DOJ and FBI to facilitate this goal. The first goal was to remove Clinton from the burden of the FBI email investigation.

Once that goal was achieved, they moved on to Clinton’s 2016 challenger. By the time the 2016 GOP convention drew near, everyone accepted that challenger would be Donald Trump.

As such the FBI “small group” began monitoring candidate Donald Trump in June/July 2016 as part of a plan toward the benefit of candidate Hillary Clinton.

However, the FBI and DOJ officials also needed an actual basis, a legal justification for their behavior and the time they were spending. The plan to justify that behavior was to create an official counterintelligence operation.

To get the counterintelligence operation going, they needed a reasonable basis for creating one. That basis was the formative seeds of claims of Russian connections to the Trump campaign.

To establish the basis the Russian elements needed for the operation; the DNC and Clinton campaign has earlier paid Fusion GPS (April ’16) to contract Christopher Steele to write a dossier that would form the legal grounding for the counterintelligence operation.

The wife of Glenn Simpson (Fusion GPS), Mary B. Jacoby, with years of Russia-angled reporting –including Donald Trump– visits the White House on April 19th 2016.

Fusion GPS (Mary B. Jacoby, and Glenn Simpson) hired DOJ Deputy Attorney Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, who was well versed in counterintelligence operations, CIA operations, and using CIA tradecraft to create illusions.

Nellie Ohr worked with retired British MI6 Agent Christopher Steele to manufacture the Steele Dossier. The dossier would take innocuous connections between Trump and Russian people, enhance them, fabricate some nefarious appearance, and then be turned over to Bruce Ohr’s counterintelligence buddy in the FBI Peter Strzok.

In essence, the Clinton’s created the Russian “angle” out of thin air; and the FBI and DOJ used that creation as the legal underpinning for the counterintelligence operation.

The cointel op was always just a ruse for wiretapping, surveillance and monitoring of Donald Trump campaign officials.

The FBI (Strzok) and DOJ (Ohr) dressed up the Steele Dossier to apply for a FISA warrant (Asst from DOJ/FBI intermediary Lisa Page). The surveillance was happening with or without the FISA approval; but the FISA warrant would make the surveillance legal.

The initial application to the FISA Court was so sketchy (June-2016) it was actually denied. Denials rarely happen. One-in-a-thousand.

The Steele Dossier was dressed up some more. More stuff added, thanks to Christopher Steele and Nellie Ohr, to the second FISA application in Sept./October. That FISA application again submitted by Bruce Ohr, Peter Strzok, and Lisa Page. That warrant was approved.

If Hillary was elected, the entire counterintelligence operation just disappears into the ether. No-one would ever know about it.

But Hillary didn’t win.

Trump did.

Subsequently, the insurance policy is deployed. The entire Trump Counterintelligence Operation (Trump spying) now evolves into “A Russian Probe”. So the team behind the CoIntel scheme, again “the small group”, had to make up the “Russian Interference in The Election” narrative, a larger narrative, as the insurance policy and to cover their tracks.

The manufactured basis for the FISA warrant, ‘Muh Russia’ now REALLY needed to become real; or at least have the IMMEDIATE appearance of being real or justified.

March 2017 …”Because I had a fear that somehow that information would disappear with the senior [Obama] people who left; so it would be hidden away in the bureaucracy, um, that the Trump folks – if they found out HOW we knew what we knew about their, the Trump staff, dealing with Russians – that they would try to compromise those sources and methods; meaning we no longer have access to that intelligence.”… [VIDEO HERE]

That’s also why the goofy “Joint Analysis Report on Russian Interference” was created. Brennan (CIA), Clapper (ODNI), and Comey (FBI), and to a much lesser extent the outsider Mike Rogers (NSA). This became the “17 intelligence agencies” blah.. blah… blah.

It was never 17 intel agencies. It was four. Only three pushed it. Mike Rogers said he had low/moderate confidence in the underlying intelligence within the report. The report was created as evidence to enhance the insurance policy. Nothing more.

[My hunch is if you put the Steele Dossier together with the Joint Analysis Report, you will find 90% of the FISA application documentation.]

Additionally, the entire crew, from the Obama Administration and current career people within the DOJ, FBI, etc., who understood the larger scheme, needed ongoing people to continue ensuring the insurance policy was maintained and deployed.

That drove the need for a Special Counsel investigation. Demand-Demand-Demand. Mueller’s investigation was really just another way the players within the original scheme could keep a lid on the events in 2016.

That’s why many of the FBI/DOJ “small group”, the crew who cleared Hillary in the email investigation, were also assigned to the Mueller investigation. Controls were needed.

Inside Mueller’s crew, the “small group” essentially works to watch over what information the Trump officials or congress could possibly be discovering…. under the auspices of investigating ‘Muh Russia’ etc. If the “DOJ/FBI small group” comes across a risky trail being followed, they work to impede, block, delay or deflect anyone from that trail.

That’s the ‘high-level’ summary of the way things look from a researched perspective.

However, there’s one guy at the heart of this operation who can blow the lid off EVERYTHING.

His name is Bill Priestap.

Priestap’s position in 2016 was Asst. FBI Director in Charge of the Counterintelligence Division.

No-one ever talks about Bill Priestap. Or about questioning Priestap.

EVER.

