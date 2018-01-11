The DOJ and FBI Worked With Fusion GPS on “Operation Trump”….

Ever since the transcript of Fusion-GPS Co-Founder Glenn Simpson’s testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee was released by Senator Dianne Feinstein, several inquisitive media outlets have begun questioning the relationship between the FBI investigators, Glenn Simpson and dossier author Christopher Steele.

What we have discovered not only highlights the answer to that question, but it also answers a host of other questions, including: Did the FBI pay Christopher Steele? Yes, but now how media thinks. Was the FBI connected to the creation of the Steele Dossier? Yes, but not in the way the media is currently outlining.

The story of how surveillance on the 2016 campaign of Donald Trump took place is simple. However, to understand the truth behind how they did it – the story it becomes more complex. Some key background understanding is necessary.

♦First, to understand what took place in 2016 we must first travel back to 2015 when Office of Inspector General (OIG) Michael Horowitz asked for approval to conduct oversight over the National Security Division of the Department of Justice.

In 2015 Inspector General Michael Horowitz was blocked by the Department of Justice from having oversight over the DOJ-NSD. In a lengthy response to the IG’s office [Full 58 page pdf HERE] Sally Yates essentially said ‘all DOJ is subject to oversight, except the National Security Division.

♦Second, to understand how FISA is used it is CRITICAL to understand that any National Security Agency, such as the DOJ National Security Division or the FBI Counterintelligence Division, may use the NSA database -and FISA enabled inquires- with more leeway and less restrictions on access and use. In short, FISA “queries” from any national security agency within government are allowed without seeking court approval.

During a recent testimonial exchange between current FBI Director Christopher Wray and House Judiciary Chairman, Bob Goodlatte, the context is outlined. WATCH:

5) About Queries and the FBI Database

Pay close attention to this exchange and the specific language used. In particular Wray’s assessment of “702 as currently drafted” and Goodlatte making the important distinction between foreign and domestic. pic.twitter.com/lAjzIOK8si — TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) January 11, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

.

Understanding the scale and scope of what took place in 2016 is contingent upon understanding how the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) was being used. More specifically how *critical* exceptions for FISA-702 “search queries”, without judicial warrants or FISA court approvals, were permitted.

FISA-702 Queries from legislatively authorized national security entities did NOT require FISA court approvals.

Remember this important fact as you continue reading.

WE BEGIN: The recent stories about the 2016 DOJ and FBI counterintelligence investigation of the Trump campaign center around how the Christopher Steele ‘Russian Dossier’ was used by the DOJ/FBI in obtaining FISA approvals for surveillance of Trump campaign officials.

Within the “Russian Dossier” back-story everyone is now familiar with the relationship between Fusion-GPS, the founder of the company, Glenn Simpson, and the author of the dossier, Christopher Steele. Additionally, the relationship between the Clinton campaign and Fusion GPS is now well known.

In/around April of 2016 the Clinton campaign entered into a financial relationship with Fusion-GPS. Team Clinton paid Fusion-GPS for information on candidate Donald Trump. That agreement led to Fusion-GPS hiring sub-contractor Christopher Steele, which eventually led to the creation of the ‘Steele Dossier’.

Yesterday, it was reported that the ‘Steele Dossier’ was used as the underlying foundation for the DOJ and FBI to seek FISA Court Approvals to monitor the communications of the Trump campaign.

In essence, as of yesterday, the FBI used contracted Clinton opposition research -via Fusion GPS- on candidate Donald Trump to generate surveillance authority over her political opponent.

That sounds bad, but what we have discovered is even worse.

Dates are critical because they build the circumstantial case amid a story clouded in obfuscation and convenient FISA secrecy.

We know NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers became aware of an issue with unauthorized FISA-702(17) “About Queries” early in 2016. Due to a FISA court ruling that was declassified in May of 2017 we were able to piece that specific timeline together.

After discovering the FISA-702(17) “About Query” concerns, NSA Director Rogers initiated a full FISA-702 compliance review. [Full Backstory] Watch Admiral Rogers Explain The Timeline:

.

During the exact same time-frame that Christopher Steele was assembling his dossier information (May-October 2016), the NSA compliance officer was conducting the internal FISA-702 review as initiated by NSA Director Mike Rogers.

The NSA compliance officer briefed Admiral Mike Rogers on October 20th 2016.

On October 26th 2016, Admiral Rogers informed the FISA Court of numerous unauthorized FISA-702(17) “About Query” violations.

Subsequent to that FISC notification Mike Rogers stopped all FISA-702(17) “About Queries” permanently. They are no longer permitted.

The full FISC Court Ruling on the notifications from the NSA is below. And to continue the story we are pulling out a specific section CRITICAL to understanding what was going on:

.

Please pay close attention to this section [Note the date April 18th]:

Notice how it was an FBI “private contractor” that was conducting the unauthorized FISA-702 Queries.

We have been tipped off that the contractor in question was, unbelievably, Fusion-GPS.

It is almost certain this early ’16 series of FISA-702 compliance violations was the origin of NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers concern. His discovery becomes the impetus for Director Rogers requesting the 2016 full compliance audit. It appears Fusion-GPS was the sub-contracted user identified in the final FISA ruling.

Note the dates from the FISC opinion (above) – As soon as the FBI discovered Mike Rogers was now looking at the searches, the FBI discontinued allowing their sub-contracted agent access to the raw FISA information effective April 18th, 2016.

[Fusion-GPS was working on behalf of the FBI? Fusion-GPS was a subcontractor for the FBI? Fusion-GPS was being paid by the FBI?]

On April 19th, 2016, the day after the FBI stopped allowing access to the FISA database, the wife of Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson, Mary B Jacoby, went to the White House.

(Link to White House Logs)

After months of prior opposition research, including what appears to be their access to FISA-702 “Search Queries“as a sub contractor for the FBI, the wife of Glenn Simpson (Fusion GPS), Mary B. Jacoby, with years of Russia-angled reporting –including Donald Trump– visits the White House.

This is April 19th 2016, the day after the FBI, taking action as a result of Mike Rogers discovery, stopped allowing Fusion-GPS sub-contracted access the NSA FISA-702 database… and immediately thereafter the Clinton campaign hire Fusion GPS to conduct opposition research on Donald Trump, surrounding Russia?

[The Tablet] … Simpson and Jacoby had ID’d Manafort as a world-class sleazeball and they were right. A slick Georgetown Law grad running in GOP circles since the Reagan campaign, Manafort used his talents and connections to get paid by some very bad people. I would only add here that, in my personal experience, journalists are not in the habit of forgetting major stories they’ve written, especially stories with a character like Manafort at the center. So when the Trump campaign named Paul Manafort as its campaign convention manager on March 28, 2016, you can bet that Simpson and Jacoby’s eyes lit up. And as it happened, at the exact same time that Trump hired Manafort, Fusion GPS was in negotiations with Perkins Coie, the law firm representing the Clinton campaign and the DNC, to see if there was interest in the firm continuing the opposition research on the Trump campaign they had started for the Washington Free Beacon. (more)

This timeline is entirely too obvious.

What plan came from that April 19th White House meeting? What plan did Mary Jacoby and Glenn Simpson present to use all the information they had assembled? How and who would they feed their information to, and how do they best use that ‘valuable’ information?

That appears to be where Fusion-GPS contracting with Christopher Steele comes in.

What happens next? Glenn Simpson and Mary Jacoby, Fusion-GPS hires Nellie Ohr:

Contacted by Fox News, investigators for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) confirmed that Nellie H. Ohr, wife of the demoted official, Bruce G. Ohr, worked for the opposition research firm last year. The precise nature of Mrs. Ohr’s duties – including whether she worked on the dossier – remains unclear but a review of her published works available online reveals Mrs. Ohr has written extensively on Russia-related subjects. HPSCI staff confirmed to Fox News that she was paid by Fusion GPS through the summer and fall of 2016. (link)

DOJ Deputy Both Bruce and his wife Nellie Ohr had a prior collaborative working relationship with Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson. Together they worked on a collaborative CIA Open Source group project surrounding International Organized Crime. (pdf here) Page #30 Screen Shot Below.

Keep in mind, AFTER April 18th, Fusion-GPS knows the NSA compliance division is now reviewing all of the prior FISA search “query”; activity conducted while contracted by the FBI.

The Clinton campaign hires Fusion GPS (April 2016), who then sub-contract retired British MI6 agent Christopher Steele to write the opposition research report “The Trump Russia Dossier”, and they hire Nellie Ohr.

Nellie Ohr is a subject matter expert on Russia, speaks Russian, and also is well versed on CIA operations. Nelli Ohr’s skills would include how to build or create counterintelligence frameworks to give the appearance of a series of events that may be entirely fabricated.

Knowing the NSA was reviewing FISA “Queries”; and intellectually accepting the resulting information from those queries was likely part of the framework put together by Glenn Simpson and Mary Jacoby; the discovery that GPS employee Nellie Ohr applied for a HAM radio license [May 23rd 2016] (screen grab below).

Now this begins to take on additional context.

Open traceable, or monitor-able, communication would be a risk. The same FISA-702 surveillance activity used to assemble information on the Trump campaign could just as easily be used to discover information about the people now assembling that information into a fraudulent basis for continued spy operations over the Trump campaign.

The last thing Glenn Simpson, Mary Jacoby, Hillary Clinton, Christopher Steele, or the FBI would want – would be traceable communication networks. Each of these people or entities would know exactly what the monitoring capability of government is.

Accepting the FBI was utilizing Fusion-GPS as a sub-contractor, there is now an inherent clarity in the relationship between the FBI (Counterintelligence Unit), agents like Peter Strzok, Fusion-GPS Glenn Simpson, and ‘Russian Dossier’ author Christopher Steele.

The information that Glenn Simpson put together from his advanced work on the ‘Trump Project’, was, in essence, built upon the foundation of the relationship he had with the FBI.

Simpson, Jacoby and Ohr then passed on that information to Christopher Steele who adds his own ingredients to the mix, turns around, and gives the end product back to the FBI. Now that end product is “The Russian Dossier”.

The FBI then turn around and use that “dossier” as the underlying documentary and investigative evidence for continued operations against the target of the entire enterprise, candidate Donald Trump. As Peter Strzok would say in August 2016: this is their “insurance policy” per se’.

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office that there’s no way he gets elected – but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.” ~FBI Agent Peter Strzok to FBI Lawyer Lisa Page

In October 2016, immediately after the DOJ lawyers formatted the FBI information (Steele Dossier etc.) for a FISA application, the head of the NSD, Asst. Attorney General John P Carlin, left his job. His exit came as the NSD and Admiral Rogers informed the FISC that frequent unauthorized FISA-702 searches had been conducted. Read Here.

The New York Times never wrote about the admission by the Obama DOJ to the FISA court. The court itself only declassified their opinion of the DOJ and FBI conduct, in May of 2017, and that’s the way the public discovered the 2016 admissions by the DOJ, FBI and ultimately the compliance department of the NSA.

Yes, ultimately and specifically the FBI was working with Christopher Steele through their sub-contractor Fusion-GPS. Yes, the FBI and Clinton Team were, in essence, both paying Christopher Steele for his efforts. The FBI paid via their sub-contractor Fusion-GPS.

Lastly, when the DOJ/FBI used the Steele Dossier to make its own prior surveillance activity legal, they are essentially using the outcome of a process they created themselves in collaboration with both Fusion GPS and the Clinton campaign.

All research indicates the information the DOJ and FBI collected via their FISA-702(16)(17) queries, and the stuff Fusion GPS created in use of their own unauthorized contractor access to FISA-702(17) “about queries”, was the data delivered to Christopher Steele used in creating “The Russian Dossier”. The “dossier” was then used by the DOJ to gain FISA-702 approvals – which provided retroactive legal cover for the prior campaign surveillance, and also used post-election to create the “Russian Narrative”.

Ten days after the election, November 17th 2016, Admiral Rogers traveled to Trump Tower without telling ODNI James Clapper. Rogers likely informs President-elect Trump of the prior surveillance activity by the FBI and DOJ, including the likelihood that all of Trump Tower’s email and phone communication were reviewed within the FISA-702 abuse.

♦ On November 17th, 2016, NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers went to see President-Elect Donald Trump in Trump Tower, New York. –SEE HERE– Director Rogers never told his boss DNI, James Clapper.

♦ On November 18th, 2016, the Trump Transition Team announced they were moving all transition activity to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. –SEE HERE– Where they interviewed and discussed the most sensitive positions to fill. Defense, State, CIA, ODNI.

The transition team was set up in Trump Tower. The very next day, November 18th 2016, Trump moves the entire transition team to Bedminister New Jersey.

♦Ultimately, the people within all of these unlawful intercepts of information is what Devin Nunes discovered when he looked at the “unmasking requests” which were a result of those FISA 702(17) collections on Team Trump. That’s why Devin Nunes was so stunned at what he saw in February and March 2017.

The ENTIRE SYSTEM of FISA-702 surveillance and data collection was weaponized against a political campaign. They DOJ and FBI used the FISA Court to both gain access and hide their collection of private data monitoring the Trump campaign and conducting surveillance on the officials therein.

President Trump is 100% correct!

IG Stimulated Releases of Information:

♦Release #1 was the FBI Agent Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page story; and the repercussions from discovering their politically motivated bias in the 2015/2016 Clinton email investigation and 2016/2017 Russian Election investigation.

♦Release #2 outlined the depth of FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page’s specific history in the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton to include the changing of the wording [“grossly negligent” to “extremely careless”] of the probe outcome delivered by FBI Director James Comey.

♦Release #3 was the information about DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr being in contact with Fusion GPS at the same time as the FISA application was submitted and granted by the FISA court; which authorized surveillance and wiretapping of candidate Donald Trump; that release also attached Bruce Ohr and Agent Strzok directly to the Steele Dossier.

♦Release #4 was information that Deputy Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was an actual contract employee of Fusion GPS, and was hired by F-GPS specifically to work on opposition research against candidate Donald Trump. Both Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr are attached to the origin of the Christopher Steele Russian Dossier.

♦Release #5 was the specific communication between FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page. The 10,000 text messages that included evidence of them both meeting with Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe to discuss the “insurance policy” against candidate Donald Trump in August of 2016.

