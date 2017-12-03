Attorney General Jeff Sessions, FBI Spox and Office of DOJ Inspector General Release Statements

Did you know the DOJ has been investigating the FBI for 11 months…. wait, what?
Hold-up on the criticism folks. Three important statements today from the DOJ, FBI and OIG indicate there have been ongoing investigations and reviews of conduct within the upper tiers of leadership within the Department of Justice and the FBI.
Given the nature of the leaked IG investigation to the Washington Post and New York times; surrounding apex investigator and deputy head of counterintelligence at the FBI Peter Strzok; and accepting the direct approach of President Trump in his tweets toward that revelation; and adding the layer of Intel Chairman Devin Nunes threatening to file ‘contempt of congress charges‘; there is every indication something is about to break – very soon.
(L-R) Attorney General Jeff Sessions – FBI Director Christopher Wray
“[The allegations] if proven to be true, would raise serious questions of public trust. I look forward to receiving the Inspector General’s report. We will ensure that anyone who works on any investigation in the Department of Justice does so objectively and free from bias or favoritism.”
“My job is to restore confidence in the Department of Justice in all aspects of our work and I intend to do so. As such, I have directed that the FBI Director review the information available on this and other matters and promptly make any necessary changes to his management and investigative teams consistent with the highest professional standards.”
~ Attorney General Jeff Sessions
“When the FBI first learned of the allegations, the employees involved were immediately reassigned, consistent with practices involving employee matters.”
~ FBI Spokesperson
Here’s the critical OIG statement:
“The January 2017 statement issued by the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General (OIG) announcing its review of allegations regarding various actions of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in advance of the 2016 election stated that the OIG review would, among other things, consider whether certain underlying investigative decisions were based on improper considerations and that we also would include issues that might arise during the course of the review.
The OIG has been reviewing allegations involving communications between certain individuals, and will report its findings regarding those allegations promptly upon completion of the review of them.”
~ Justice Department Office of the Inspector General
What the OIG statement is saying is that for 11 months the Dept of Justice OIG office has been investigating the politicization within the DOJ and FBI and deciding if the actions, or lack of action, was driven by the political ideology of the participants therein.
I was not aware this investigation was taking place, were you?
Apparently the DOJ-OIG is close to “reporting its findings.”
It would be prudent to withhold negative opinion of AG Sessions and FBI Director Wray until we can see the outcome of the Inspector General findings – which will, given the duration of the investigation, likely be a very lengthy and extensive report.
All of a sudden the recent FBI leaks to the Washington Post and New York Times make more sense. All of the embedded political agents within the DOJ and FBI are quite possibly about to be exposed. This would explains a lot of the current activity and visible angst from within the participants of the professional administrative state.
This year-long OIG investigation could possibly explain a great deal of the current headlines on all sides of the DC spectrum. The black hats are on the cusp of being exposed.
Howie? Howie?
I said a long time ago that I’d eat Howie’s hat if the “Stealth Jeff” hypothesis proved true. I’ll gladly do it too. I hope he wears Trump Tower taco bowls for hats though.
I can’t think of anyone better to take advice from on this and many other current issues roiling around in this country right now then…… sundance
This site has been a Godsend for me. Thank you
Agree, so often I think of how aptly named it is, as for me it really is a source of refuge, first and last.
Agree 100%. I could not live without this and Thomas Wictor. Hopefully everyone sends Sundance $5-10 a month. Adds up. I do.
“O ye of little faith.” It is more consistent with Trump’s drive for accountability and competence, and drain the swamp that Trump would have ABSOLUTELY encouraged this action ASAP.
Why should we have doubted him and his MAGA agenda for everyone. Certainly there are decent people at the FBI who are disgusted with the horrendous state of affairs. Not fair to decent honest workers.
” Certainly there are decent people at the FBI who are disgusted with the horrendous state of affairs.”
I sure hope so. I admit, I have been growing increasingly doubtful. But I did read something recently, wish I could recall where now. It was talking about the FBI senior management and how they were meeting and McCabe was saying awful stuff about messing with President Trump and most of the management was cheering him on. But not all. Some were silent…and disgusted. I believe this meeting was prior to McCabe’s demotion….
I read that also SA IIRC it was ” first we F Flynn and then we F Trump”
Thanks, MM, that is exactly the quote!
I remember shortly after President Trump was inaugurated, reading an article that said Trump, Scalise and Sessions were bringing down the Pedophiles and human traffickers. President Trump still wears a bullet proof vest all the time. Steve Scalise was shot and almost killed. Sessions has steadily been working on the Pedophile and trafficking problems and staying quiet about it.
I am certain the CIA is also under investigation and will be purged by Pompeo. They are toward the bottom of the barrel in the deep state swamp.
Part of draining the swamp and restoring the decent remnant of the FBI, CIA and Congress is to dismantle the system that keeps the white hats intimidated, entrapped and blackmailed into silence while rewarding the black hats with money and degenerate, illegal perversions.
I find it amusing that the MSM keep running popularity polls on President Trump. When you are cleaning the swamp, there is little likelihood that the swamp dwellers are going to like you.
We love you President Trump. Keep up the good work.
So, Mueller white hat or black hat?
If Mueller is a white hat, then is he running a sham investigation and leading Comey and his associates on only to indict them all.
Or, if he is a black hat, then he may be exposed to be part of a conspiracy to take down PDJT before the old guard can be caught or purged or worse. If he is a black hat, then he is trying to take down PDJT by utilizing a series of perjury traps and process crimes. That would be the height of all dirty.
I suppose there is an option that he is a white hat and will take the investigation wherever it leads.
Quote above: “I was not aware this investigation was taking place, were you?”
I certainly knew that OIG was conducting an investigation into several of McCabe’s activities. That has been well publicized. But, one would think that should have been sidelined during that investigation or recused in some way-he wasn’t, I think!
We also know that the Rosenstein was asked to give a report of the activities of Comey involving his conduct during the Hillary email investigation. Since he recommended firing the director, and stands by this decision, it would seem logical that an investigation of the entire FBI would be in order, since Comey did not conduct the investigation alone. We also know that the DOJ under Obama was heavily involved in the Hillary email investigation with there underling FBI, so it would be logical to investigate the entire hierarchy of the DOJ as well.
Black.
For a long, long time.
Sorry – nope. You’ll see. Remember, he was called in for an interview with PDJT to head the FBI. Problem is he’s ineligible to serve as director again due to his prior tenure.
He’s in on the draining – as is Flynn… as things unfold, you will see magnificent accomplishments by this administration like we’ve never seen before.
Be reminded that there was no “investigation” of Hillary as AG Loretta Lynch pointed out and Comey testified to Congress it was simply “a matter” they were looking in to. (FBM ~ Federal Bureau of Matters) Mueller is definitely not a whitehat but just another uniParty swamprat.
I like to row my own boat and so far my instinct hasn’t let me down….so i am going to be the one that says- white hat
“So, Mueller white hat or black hat?”
After studying Sundance’s post yesterday, I am not sure that this is the question to ask. If I understood Sundance’s theory correctly, Mueller and PDJT may have one shared goal that Mueller’s investigation may accomplish: end or limit foreign influence of US foreign policy.
And that goal is being worked on among other, conflicting, political power plays that put Mueller and PDJT directly at odds with each other.
I’m not gonna say “I told you so”…
guess I just did 🙂
You told us the IG was conducting an investigation? This has nothing to do with Sessions; he just found out about it.
A very important tidbit.
No way the Attorney General was unaware of this ongoing investigation since was announced way back in January. Don’t expect to hear a lot from Jeff Sessions over the next few years as he is not a “run to the cameras” kinda guy.
Bravo!
M A G A
Nope – he’s known all along.
BOOM! Anti-Trump, Pro-Hillary FBI Agent Was In Charge Of Clinton Email Probe, And Russia Dossier Probe…
Posted by Kane on December 3, 2017 4:16 am
‘Surprise – it was Hillary Clinton supporter Peter Strzok who told Comey there was no proof of ‘intent’ – BEFORE he interviewed her’…
“Peter Strzok exchanged anti-Trump texts with Lisa Page, another Mueller team member with whom he was having an affair. She is deputy to Andrew McCabe.”
“FBI agent Peter Strzok was tapped to supervise the Trump-Russia investigation. NYT has reported that the Steele dossier made its way to Strzok’s squad in late July 2016. Collusion probe snowballed from there. Now we find out he was anti-Trump.”
MUCH MORE…..
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-boom-anti-trump-fbi-agent-was-in-charge-of-hillary-probe-and-russia-dossier-probe-developing/
Great breakdown on just how involved Peter Strzok with Clinton;
presiding over/giving FREE PASS ON ALL THINGS CLINTON.
The Left is setting up their fall guy – don’t fall for it.
No way in hell is one single person behind all this corruption.
So Strzok exonerated Hillary, led the probe into Weiner’s laptop that cleared Hillary, allowed major conflicts in the Clinton investigation, and then took control of the Steele dossier probe into Trump, all while being a rabid anti-Trump, pro-Clinton partisan in his personal life.
And when Mueller learned of this behavior he reassigned him instead of firing him, in order to prevent word getting out to the public.
NO WAY STRZOK ACTED/GOES DOWN ALONE. BIG FISH FRY COMING.
Please let it be COMEY and McCabe!
Jeff, praying the Lord gives you discernment and timeliness in your work… and effective & well balanced justice.
In Christ
“…..the handler for the author…” ?
You know…the FBI agent who interfaced with Steel who did the agiprop
Peter Strzok, I’m sure.
Lets start the pool for how many times old Peter says “I don’t recall”.
Ponder the Possibilities:
Justice Department OIG nails massive management and investigative corruption throughout DOJ and FBI.
Removals, prosecutions and incarcerations (along with plea bargains to take down major Deep Staters in holdover positions) make DOJ and FBI look like Swiss cheese.
President Trump announces a crisis and holds the Senate in session over the holidays until they approve all of his replacement nominees PLUS all of his Judicial nominees.
Senate gets er done, recognizing that Deep Staters may have outed Senators SEDITIOUSLY COLLUDING to take down a duly elected President.
Swiss-cheese syndrome spreads like a virus through the State Department and Intelligence Agencies, who out the K-Street Lobbyists, Media and Donor Classes guilty of SEDITION and POLITICAL RACKETEERING as well.
The above billionaires have their ASSETS SEIZED as part of their take-down and prosecution.
These losers, in turn, join in the takedown of the Clinton Foundation and Obama Administration Cabinet.
Soros and Sons are taken down … forever.
What a dream, hoping for something like that BNR.
The lighter is lit and waiting for the swamp gas to reach the point it will burn / explode.
Timing is everything folks.
Stay tuned, it’s going to be spectacular.
MAGA
I found this Trump tweet from summer 2016:
LikeLiked by 5 people
partegirl – great throwback tweet. FAITH.
There better be firings and prosecutions, not just reassignments.
and hangings….. I want hangings.
Paging Georgiafl….😀
I have not been a critic of Sessions, mainly because if Trump really wanted him gone, he would be gone. The fact that the DOJ has been investigating the FBI for 11 months, and it was kept under wraps tells me that there is more going on than we realize or know about. I agree that the dam is about to break on all of this. I also heard last week on OANN that the DOJ has to report a six-month report on how much money Mueller has spent to date. They are saying it will be more than 5 million. This report is to also come out this week!
Hmm… this Kadzik guy is under investigation. It’s all adding up now.
https://www.politico.com/blogs/under-the-radar/2017/01/justice-department-private-account-emails-233742
Nothing is going to change. It is possible that some pawns would be sacrificed in order to throw us (and, seemingly, to increasingly frustrated with “Justice” Department’s inaction President Trump) a bone but it is all Kabuki.
I wish I was wrong but I am not.
Wait, wuuuut ??
2 magic wands in one day. Be still my heart!
“When the FBI first learned of the allegations, the employees involved were immediately reassigned, consistent with practices involving employee matters.”
They should be in prison awaiting a firing squad for treason along with the Clintons, Obama, Brennan, Comey, Clapper, Rice, Powers, Jarrett, Holder, Lynch, McCabe, Yates, Lerner, Rosenstein, Mueller, Rhodes, Gruber, Corsine, all employees of Perkin Coie, Podestas, Wasserman-Shultz, Steele, McCain, Fusion, Roberts, Koskinen, Shulman, etc.
This isn’t some stupid human resources problem. This is treason. This is an on-going coup that started in 2008 when the DOJ not only let Obama, an undocumented alien, become president but actively defended his forged documents and him in court cases. The FBI, DOJ, IRS, DHS, INS, ATF, EPA, etc. are rotten to the core. And Judges across the country that think they are president. Literally enemies of the American people and constitution.
And remember that female SS agent that said she wouldn’t take a bullet for Trump? Yeah, she’s still employed.
CNN weekend hacks not yet on this, still harping about tax vote. Have to wait until they get uniparty talking points on this news.
Are these FBI agents Unionized? Do you need a solid reason to fire them?
