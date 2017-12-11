Miles Beyond Sketchy – Wife of Demoted DOJ Official Worked For Fusion GPS on Russian Dossier Against Trump….

Posted on December 11, 2017 by

Things are beyond brutally obvious in this entire ‘muh Russian conspiracy’ narrative.  Last week it was revealed DOJ Assoc. Deputy Attorney General Bruce G Ohr was demoted because he had working relationships with dossier author Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS, and did not reveal his October 2016 contacts with current officials.

Today, the ongoing saga gets more sketchy as it is revealed Bruce G Ohr’s wife, Nellie H. Ohr, actually worked for Fusion GPS and likely helped guide/script the Russian Dossier.

JAMES ROSEN – A senior Justice Department official demoted last week for concealing his meetings with the men behind the anti-Trump “dossier” had even closer ties to Fusion GPS, the firm responsible for the incendiary document, than have been disclosed, Fox News has confirmed: The official’s wife worked for Fusion GPS during the 2016 election.

Contacted by Fox News, investigators for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) confirmed that Nellie H. Ohr, wife of the demoted official, Bruce G. Ohr, worked for the opposition research firm last year. The precise nature of Mrs. Ohr’s duties – including whether she worked on the dossier – remains unclear but a review of her published works available online reveals Mrs. Ohr has written extensively on Russia-related subjects. HPSCI staff confirmed to Fox News that she was paid by Fusion GPS through the summer and fall of 2016.

Fusion GPS has attracted scrutiny because Republican lawmakers have spent the better part of this year investigating whether the dossier, which was funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, served as the basis for the Justice Department and the FBI to obtain FISA surveillance last year on a Trump campaign adviser named Carter Page.

“The House Intelligence Committee,” Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Fox News in a statement on Monday, “is looking into all facets of the connections between the Department of Justice and Fusion GPS, including Mr. Ohr.”

Until Dec. 6, when Fox News began making inquiries about him, Bruce Ohr held two titles at DOJ. He was, and remains, director of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force; but his other job was far more senior. Mr. Ohr held the rank of associate deputy attorney general, a post that gave him an office four doors down from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

The day before Fox News reported that Mr. Ohr held his secret meetings last year with the founder of Fusion GPS, Glenn Simpson, and with Christopher Steele, the former British spy who compiled the dossier, the Justice Department stripped Ohr of his deputy title and ousted him from his fourth floor office at the building that DOJ insiders call “Main Justice.”  (read more)

In October 2016, the month where a FISA Judge granted the warrant for wiretapping and surveillance, the FBI (via Agent Strzok), and DOJ (via Deputy AG Bruce Ohr), were both in contact with Russian Dossier author Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS.

Nellie H. Ohr is working for Fusion GPS with expertise in Russian affairs at the time.

October 2016 is EXACTLY when The Obama administration submits a new, narrow request to the FISA court, now focused on a computer server in Trump Tower suspected of links to Russian banks. As Andrew McCarthy pointed out months ago: “No evidence is found — but the wiretaps continue, ostensibly for national security reasons. The Obama administration is now monitoring an opposing presidential campaign using the high-tech surveillance powers of the federal intelligence services.” (link)

Are you seeing how the dots connect?

June/July 2016 a FISA request is denied. This is simultaneous to FBI agent Strzok initial contact with Christopher Steele and the preliminary draft of the dossier.

October 2016 a FISA request approved. This is simultaneous to agent Strzok and Assoc. Deputy AG Bruce G Ohr in contact with Christopher Steele and the full dossier.

It would be EXPLOSIVE if it turned out the October 2016 FISA warrant was gained by deception, misleading/manipulated information, or fraud as a result of the Russian Dossier; and exponentially more explosive if the dossier was -in part- organized by the wife of an investigative member of the DOJ who was applying for the FISA warrant; the same warrant that led to the wiretapping and surveillance of the Trump campaign and General Flynn, and was authorized by FISA Court Judge Contreras – who was, until recently, the judge in Flynn’s case.

        The Big Ugly

 

 

306 Responses to Miles Beyond Sketchy – Wife of Demoted DOJ Official Worked For Fusion GPS on Russian Dossier Against Trump….

  1. MAGAbear says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Last week I went to see the remake of Murder on the Orient Express (very good) and this special counsel cabal is starting to remind me of the ending of the movie. This whole Mueller gang is one big family pretending to all be on the “Get Trump” train just by coincidence. Who will be the Hercules Poirot to end this thing?

    • fleporeblog says:
      December 11, 2017 at 8:23 pm

      These creatures of the Devil at the time (until election night) never for one second taught our President could possibly win the election. Had they a measure of doubt, they wouldn’t have been so brazen about everything. In their world they had nothing in the world to worry about because the Devil’s wife was going to win the election and all of this never would have came to light.

      With that being said, the entire purpose of all of this was not only to destroy DJT but to ultimately break him, his name, his brand and throw him in prison for treason etc. They were going to send a message to anyone outside the Establishment that you will lose anything and everything if you are dumb enough to try in the future.

      NSA Head, Admiral Mike Rogers, is not only a White Hat but someone I will thank until my last breath for going to visit our President on November 18th to tell him everything about what the creatures were doing. The very next day our President moved his entire operation to his resort in NJ.

      Rep. Devin Nunes is another White Hat that will have my unwavering support for what he did back in February. Whatever he saw scared the hell out of him. He went and spoke with our President and held a press conference to share that every piece of unmasking he viewed had nothing to do with Russia. The Establishment tried to break him with the ethics review. To his credit, he backed off of Muh Russia and went full steam ahead with the unmasking, Fusion GPS and now with the corrupt creatures in the FBI, DOJ and the Democrat Party.

      Senator Grassley is another White Hat in my mind. Not as forceful as Nunes but he is on his mission to get Comey, McCabe and the other dirty POS.

      Our President knows damn well what they wanted to do to him and his family. This is beyond personal. There is no doubt in my mind that he will take down every single one of these POS!

      All we can do is to continue to pray day and night for him and his family. Our Lord will take care of all the rest!

  2. Howie says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:12 pm


    Wood insists that he’s never read the dossier that his good friend and longtime colleague prepared. It was commissioned by opposition research firm Fusion GPS and funded by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign.
    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/11/inside-trump-dossier-handoff-mccains-go-between-speaks-out.html

  3. Howie says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    Did the Brits interfere in our election?

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      December 11, 2017 at 8:20 pm

      Heh, I just posted that upthread a bit. The Globalists staged the coup via the Brits who have blamed it on the Russians.

      Those damned Brits. Do we have to beat their azzes again? Okay, probably not. I think a stern talking to by Dad would make PM May pee all over the floor.

      • A2 says:
        December 11, 2017 at 9:04 pm

        Sylvia and Howie, a flash from the past:
        (Note I am working on further connections, that some may not like, but it leads back to 2012–a very interesting year).

        A2 says:
        April 13, 2017 at 8:56 pm
        Interesting point is that ex-Tony Blair advisor Robert Hannigan was the guy overseeing the funding of Brit Intel agencies. He was appointed Director-General of Defence and Intelligence with effect from 1 March 2010 until November 2014 where he liaised with his US counterparts. That was during the first Obama administration.

        In November of 2014, he was appointed the Director of the signals intelligence and cryptography agency the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ). So his tenure there covered the second Obama administration until his abrupt resignation after Mr Trump was elected and not The Lunatic.

        Hmmm

        A2 says:
        April 13, 2017 at 9:06 pm
        I forgot to add, that his salary was one of the highest in government and raised many eyebrows in the UK. Somehow, everything seems to circle back the the Clintons/Obama synergy and rats nest, in my humble opinion.

        A2 says:
        April 14, 2017 at 2:05 am
        Perhaps Hannigan was just caught in a trap and set-up by a deeper swamp-like trap. The person of interest is Sir John Scarlett. Let’s call this,

        Moscow Circus

        Sir John was Moscow Station Chief for MI6 and expelled from Russia in 1994. Great cover to enhance your credibility back in Blighty. Michael Steele of ‘Golden Showers’ dossier fame served undercover as a MI6 agent from 1990-92 under Sir John in Moscow, and the Ambassador was Sir Brian Fall. Sir Brian was accused of ‘helping’ the rise of Putin which was subsequently debunked. Classic disinfo.

        In 1995, Andrew Wood was appointed Ambassador to Moscow, yes, the man who vouched for Christopher Steele and his dossier and acted as middleman to getting the dossier to John McCain who sent it to the FBI, who had previously rebuffed Steele.

        Ambassador Wood whist serving in Moscow was getting his intelligence from MI6. That just happened to be Sir John Scarlett and Christopher Steele heading Russian intelligence for MI6 (2004-2009).

        In 2009, Steele left the MI6 and set up his Orbis Business Intelligence, Ltd. in Grosvenor Square. Funny that. An inside joke? John Scarlett was called the ‘rebel of Grosvenor Square’ for his support of protests against the Vietnam War. When he joined the establishment he justified his very public actions by saying he was really a ‘conservative’.

        This is from a man who was an advisor to Tony Blair and head of the Joint Intelligence Committee who was accused of ‘sexing’ up a report on security in Iraq by justifying the claims they held WMD. This report helped to bolster GW Bush’s claim that an Iraq invasion was necessary. Hillary Clinton supported the Iraq war because she knew Bush would reap the whirlwind making her chances of election so much better.

        If you recall, it was revealed that the ‘source’ of the dossier was a KGB agent and best buddy to Vlad Putin. It was the Republicans that first contracted with Fusion GPS to get intel about Trump during the primaries that they outsourced to Steele’s Orbis. They dropped the contract but it was picked up by the Democrat Party, i.e. Clinton/Obama Central, and magically, a scurrilous report is produced. The Clintons and Putin were on the same page.

        Sir John was appointed to the UK Times Board, coincidentally with Murdock’s daughter. A whispered word that her Dad would have trouble with his Sky merger deal if that Fox commentator, Judge Napolitano’s claim that GCHQ was feeding intel to Obama about Trump and his administration got traction.

        There are many common threads, many patsies, and they all lead back to those who do not wish us well and their fellow travelers. Look into the long term objectives of Russia and the Democrat Party and to the Oxbridge duo.

        • Kalena says:
          December 11, 2017 at 9:24 pm

          Holy smokes!!!! We need a chart showing all of these interconnected nefarious players. Zowie.

          • pmdea says:
            December 11, 2017 at 9:39 pm

            We need a chart showing all of these interconnected nefarious players.

            It’s starting to look like we need a family tree, McCabe & wife, Ohr & wife, wonder what Comey’s wife was doing!!….the Criminal Incestral Family Tree…CIFT

    • Curry Worsham says:
      December 11, 2017 at 8:24 pm

      Also, don’t forget:

      Judge Andrew Napolitano returned to Fox News Wednesday as contributor after a being taken off air for several days, and he stood by his previous claim that British intelligence was asked by the Obama administration to spy on then-President-elect Trump.

      http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/andrew-napolitano-returns-to-fox-defends-british-spying-claim/article/2618754

    • AngelOne says:
      December 11, 2017 at 9:06 pm

      Bingo! That “special relationship” used to interfere in our election and to undermine American privacy protections meanwhile the Ukraine also participated directly with Mrs Clinton’s campaign as well.

  4. conservalicious says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    I ran into this and thought it was kind of interesting about Ms Nellie besides being an expert in Russian Politics…

    Archive of Public FCC record: http://archive.is/Lk7ZE
    I’m not sure if that means anything but too me it’s odd that this woman that works for Fusion GPS gets into HAM radioing in the height of the 2016 election and few weeks before Fusion GPS starts working with Christopher Steele. Maybe it’s nothing, maybe she just had some free time and wanted to learn about a primitive way of communication. I know nothing about HAM radios but I’m pretty sure you can privately talk to people around the world that way without being tracked. I would love input on this if anyone knows about HAM radios.

  5. Charlotte says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    OK
    I am wondering since Fusion was started by an ex WSJ employee, whether Murdoch had any hand in this? WSJ is Murdoch owned..
    Also seeing they used Steele a UK operative? And remember how Murdoch’s Sun newspaper spied on UK people-their phone calls and texts were monitored.

    Remember this photo?
    This was all planned.

    Jarrett:
    “Good policy sometimes makes strange bedfellows,” she told reporters at a breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor Friday, adding that she was impressed by Murdoch’s passion for passing comprehensive immigration reform.

    http://www.nowtheendbegins.com/fox-news-rupert-murdoch-obama-advisor-sunni-muslim-valerie-jarrett-working-together/

  6. Chickficshun says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Sundance. Fox just had McCains go between regarding the dossier hand off. My guess is they will now try to prove the dossier factually. I believe Mueller is trying to do that. Can he pull that off?

    Could you put your brain cells to work on how that might or might not be feasible? Especially in regards to that article yesterday written by Rowan Farrow?
    Awful lot of people now stressing the dossier as raw intelligence data that was never given enough time to research.

    1. What always strikes me is after Comey was fired and came back to testify he stated that he wouldnt investigate Fusion GPS when PDT asked him to. His answer was that would give the impression that the FBI was investigating PDT. What do you make of that?

  7. Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    By the shocked looks on the faces in this room… I assume many here were not “conspiracy theorists” at any point in their lives… Did you know that PDJT has always been a HUGE conspiracy theorist? That Alex Jones said many times that Trump knows everything, probably more and better than even himself (alex).

    PDJT – studied generals, battle plans and wars then he studied the swamp hard , got right in the middle of that sucker and took a deep breath and went below the surface – spent years with these creatures, funded them to get close and with his photographic memory soaked it all in and came up and had a come to Jesus meeting……

    The man didn’t promise to drain the swamp IN PUBLIC night after night for over a year and give that inauguration speech with out a major perfect storm plan already in the works. Trump doesn’t make promises he doesn’t intend to keep… To PDJT that would be like putting his huge golden name on a turd… and he wouldn’t do that EVER.

    So, When i see who he’s hired and put into positions, and how he’s moved the cheese to get cause/effect …I know 100% why and it requires a very tight circle to pull it off and it required some 4d chess but it is also taking some major 10D charades.

    ~ Sitting here just enjoying watching the perfect storm roll in

    • 🍺Gunny says:
      December 11, 2017 at 8:26 pm

      On side note…I would strongly suggest everyone apply and get their “concealed carry license” This is serious…not to make anyone panic….but must be prepared… imagine congress bans any new licenses…..
      It is a comfort to have your weapon ready for any situation..do it now before the serious coup begins in the streets

      • Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
        December 11, 2017 at 8:29 pm

        I would say if you live in a high concentrated area of Liberals, BLM, Antifa.. you should already be carrying 24/7.

        Where i live, we’ve all been carrying practically since the day we were born 😉

        • Kent says:
          December 11, 2017 at 8:43 pm

          Soon as I mastered the bb gun it was on to the single shot .22….and so on….good way to grow up…..SETX

          • Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
            December 11, 2017 at 8:48 pm

            indeed it was… I raised 5 boys raised the same way and 1 girl..<- she was too girly to want anything to do with that.
            but now i am raising my grand daughter since she was 9mo.. she's now 6..and very tom boyish like her grandma 😉

        • Serena says:
          December 11, 2017 at 9:10 pm

          Same for me Grew up with two older brothers and one younger brother and our dad made sure we all knew how to shoot a gun.Been carrying since the early eighties and got my concealed carry license as soon as it was legal in my state. Talked with some of my girlfriends over the weekend and all three are taking classes at the shooting range and are ready to get their CC license. A lot of my church lady friends do the same.Some of them along with their husbands carry at church but only a handful of people there are aware of it. The Pastor is fine with it. Makes me feel a lot safer.

          Liked by 2 people

        December 11, 2017 at 8:36 pm

        who is going to sign any such legislation? or do I not understand?
        The House just passed reciprocity…I am sure its dead in the Senate, but…

    • Curry Worsham says:
      December 11, 2017 at 8:29 pm

      Yes. Watching it come in.

    • Deborah @UnTamedInSD says:
      December 11, 2017 at 8:33 pm

      “So, When i see who he’s hired and put into positions, and how he’s moved the cheese to get cause/effect …I know 100% why and it requires a very tight circle to pull it off and it required some 4d chess but it is also taking some major 10D charades.”

  8. DB Cooper says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    https://tinyurl.com/y8rfro2w
    CNN Discussing Dossier used for fisa application. Check out the authors.

    • Howie says:
      December 11, 2017 at 8:49 pm

      Well I told ya so yesterday. They are trying to rehabilitate ‘parts’ of the fake dossier. Pathetic, but they have no choice or they all hang by nooses. They have to weasel a way to justify using it for the FISA Warrants.

    • Howie says:
      December 11, 2017 at 9:04 pm

      This is what is called paralell construction and illegal. Muelley is the foremost advocate and practitioner of it. An expert. Clearly this is a coup. A vast conspiracy. Sessions should invoke RICO and easily take them all out. If he is worthy. It is low hanging legal fruit.

  9. Chickficshun says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Has the FBI or IC ever come out and said that the dossier could not be verified? Or that it was basically obvious junk?

    • Firefly says:
      December 11, 2017 at 9:00 pm

      I suspect Mueller gang don’t have anything. So they are trying desperately to, in Dershowitz words, get the indicted ones “compose” a story they want to hear. Now that this is breaking and Flynn has Emmit Sullivan as a judge, they don’t have much leverage. Judge sulivan cited Weissmann for misconduct but the doj protected Weissmann. If Weissmann withholds evidence again Judge Sullivan will take appropriate action.

      I suspect after Muellers bunch are softened up with more drips coming out – Uranium one will hit. Weissmann is the one under Rosenstein who threatened the witness under the forced NDA gag order.

  10. Angry Dumbo says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    The tables are turning. None of this will reach the mainstream media. That works as an advantage. The one sided reporting is increasingly ineffective and while it provides cover for Uniparty misdeeds, it also provides cover for the investigation and prosecution of said misdeeds. PDJT and his FBI cannot let these folks go unpunished.

    • Curry Worsham says:
      December 11, 2017 at 8:34 pm

      Wouldn’t you love to see the Big Ugly culminate in a reveal by PDJT on national TV, flanked by Sessions and Wray.

      • TimeIsNow says:
        December 11, 2017 at 9:18 pm

        You WILL SEE THAT, along with Muller too. Those 16 DIM lawyers were “brought In” by Muller to keep them out of the real investigations being done by Sessions, and to set them up for a fall. Should come out in a few months if not sooner, as there are now over 9000 sealed indictments out country-wide, and they won’t keep forever.

        PDJT does not play 4D chess, what he does is profound intel misdirection that is beyond Machiavelli, and goes toward Kafkaish disinformation. He is fighting on a Global level, against the most insanely evil people ever, and winning.

        • Thecleaner says:
          December 11, 2017 at 9:24 pm

          9000 sealed indictments? Wow, and not a single media leak. Impressive. I guess they are waiting on more jails to be built before unsealing them?

  11. bulwarker says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Mrs Ohr gave the following talk on October 3rd at a security summit:
    Ties Between Government Intelligence Services and Cyber Criminals – Closer Than You Think?

    The past year has seen cyberthreat actors arrested, indicted or identified in intelligence reports by US and European governments that many experts believe point to potential ties between government intelligence services and cybercrime actors. In this session learn about the drivers and mechanisms between state and criminal cooperation through a case study that will explore how seemingly ordinary cybercrime can be combined with strategic espionage.

    https://www.fsisac-summit.com/files/galleries/threat_intel.pdf

    lol, I guess she was speaking from experience…

    • Howie says:
      December 11, 2017 at 8:54 pm

      They are going to try to use the cyber attack section of FISA to justify their crimes. Bet the ranch on it. These are truly evil people who follow Lucifer. They sold their souls to Satan long ago and now the Devil is coming to collect.

  12. Curry Worsham says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    This is even better than finding out that Ted Cruz’ wife was a key player in the North American Union scheme.

  13. Thecleaner says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    I have said it before, and I will say it again….all of these “explosive revelations” are only explosive revelations to us…John Q Public.
    All of this information has been fully known to the DOJ/FBI since Trump was elected. They were in on it.
    The question that needs a serious answer, is why has nothing been done about it by Sessions and Wray?
    I would agree that there may be some issues that pertain to ongoing criminal or unethical actions undertaken by DOJ/FBI staff requiring some further investigation by the IG or otherwise, but this is not one of them. This is a crime that was committed in the past, and is not an ongoing conspiracy, aside from the media pounding the false narrative created.
    Remaining on the defensive and refusing to prosecute blatant crimes is damaging the Presidendy, eroding faith in the jusyice system and extremely emboldening the deep state to continue this obvious soft coup against Trump, including destroying his friends and campaign supporters.
    If this is some kind of strategy, in my mind it is the most ill conceived, poorly executed, amatuer show in prosecutorial history.
    Those who are apparently under the big 3d investigation dont seem overly concerned, and brazenly, taunt Trump at every opportunity, while actively and openly participating in this attempted takedown of a sitting president.

  14. In Az says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    It is obvious these cretins from sewer sludge have committed treason, sedition, broke who knows how many laws, by staging a Communist coup against a legally elected POTUS.

    It is obvious how this treason was carried out. And who involved. These cretins need to be arrested.

    It is time for the people you march on Mordor DC to demand arrests of the entire Obama Administration, entire Clinton cabal, certain Senators and Congress cretins, private billionaires, judges, the Obama and Clinton azz worshippers in every government agency, especially the “spy” garbage pits.

    Past time for the good side to burn everything down and demand justice for all and transparency.

  15. Convert says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    What’s sad– most people know none of this. Trump has over 40 million Twitter followers. The Treehouse has? 40,000+. A drop of knowledge in a big bucket of lies.. The only way the majority will ever hear it is from a live oval office address, laying out the basics of the scheme, a link to a website that lays it all out! The media is that far gone and useless!

  16. Always Faithful says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    Between all the political dirty tricks that are coming to light, as well as the long list of sexual games, is there ANYONE in Washington DC that actually is doing the job they are paid to do???

    This Ohr character is supposedly the Director of fighting organized and drug crime?? seriously??

    Time for a people’s revolt.

  17. fred5678 says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    With this Mrs. Ohr news, it it obvious that Mueller is either 1) incompetent or 2) a co-conspirator in undermining our POTUS. Hint — it’s door #2.

  18. Minnie says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Explosive, indeed!

    I equate “explosive” with the ailment diarrhea.

    May all those involved in this nefarious plot suffer a major case of the trots.

    May they have no rest, no peace, no calm.

    May their anxiety be unyielding.

  19. Patrick Childs says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Sessions? You awake yet? Or are you still hiding from Rosenstein’s/Comey’s blackmail play on you?

    • Publius2016 says:
      December 11, 2017 at 9:32 pm

      The Congress must file contempt charges so the Executive Branch can take action…remember, this is all about Impeachment! Once Congress acts against the DOJ and FBI, they can’t bring forth charges against the President. Notice how the Senate and House continue investigating ad nauseum…they are the RINOs, Nevertrumpers, and Dems colluding; they want more Special Counsels! Without Congress in Deep State’s pocket, no Special Counsel would have ever been appointed.

  20. Publius2016 says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    The Swamp is deep and these revelations show the American People…EVERYTHING! This is a global conspiracy and the Obama Administration was beyond corrupt; truly treasonous.

  21. rf121 says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    Sundance, you need to change the title of this thread. Sketchy wife is a compliment here. I think that is why they use some of those new pronouns to describe people who do not want to be identifed as male, female or are not sure. Nellie is definetly a not sure.

  22. Garavaglia says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Fox’s motives? Not to be trusted….their Bama poll is bunk.

  23. coeurdaleneman says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    The wife has been to Russia herself how many times?

    “Only rarely did I go to the Lenin Library, but one day there I had a fortuitous meeting with Nellie Hauke Ohr. She told me she had just returned from Smolensk, where she had enjoyed remarkable access in the regional archive to materials related to the collectivization campaign.”

    https://books.google.com/books?id=VGzxBwAAQBAJ&pg=PT264&lpg=PT264&dq=%22Nellie+Hauke%22&source=bl&ots=-jTr2NS9n_&sig=IQWQY1flVvOg2Xe5szw9flceYe8&hl=en&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiI_-TntoPYAhUJ6GMKHfTNBJ4Q6AEITjAJ#v=onepage&q=%22Nellie%20Hauke%22&f=false

  26. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Nope… more like a parsec beyond the incredinebula are you effing kidding me? In all seriousness, this is funnier than any comedy soon to be former senator Al grope-me-not Franken could have written even though this is the sad reality. Just how stupid do these “people” think we are?

