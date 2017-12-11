Miles Beyond Sketchy – Wife of Demoted DOJ Official Worked For Fusion GPS on Russian Dossier Against Trump….

Things are beyond brutally obvious in this entire ‘muh Russian conspiracy’ narrative. Last week it was revealed DOJ Assoc. Deputy Attorney General Bruce G Ohr was demoted because he had working relationships with dossier author Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS, and did not reveal his October 2016 contacts with current officials.
Today, the ongoing saga gets more sketchy as it is revealed Bruce G Ohr’s wife, Nellie H. Ohr, actually worked for Fusion GPS and likely helped guide/script the Russian Dossier.
JAMES ROSEN – A senior Justice Department official demoted last week for concealing his meetings with the men behind the anti-Trump “dossier” had even closer ties to Fusion GPS, the firm responsible for the incendiary document, than have been disclosed, Fox News has confirmed: The official’s wife worked for Fusion GPS during the 2016 election.
Contacted by Fox News, investigators for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) confirmed that Nellie H. Ohr, wife of the demoted official, Bruce G. Ohr, worked for the opposition research firm last year. The precise nature of Mrs. Ohr’s duties – including whether she worked on the dossier – remains unclear but a review of her published works available online reveals Mrs. Ohr has written extensively on Russia-related subjects. HPSCI staff confirmed to Fox News that she was paid by Fusion GPS through the summer and fall of 2016.
Fusion GPS has attracted scrutiny because Republican lawmakers have spent the better part of this year investigating whether the dossier, which was funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, served as the basis for the Justice Department and the FBI to obtain FISA surveillance last year on a Trump campaign adviser named Carter Page.
“The House Intelligence Committee,” Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Fox News in a statement on Monday, “is looking into all facets of the connections between the Department of Justice and Fusion GPS, including Mr. Ohr.”
Until Dec. 6, when Fox News began making inquiries about him, Bruce Ohr held two titles at DOJ. He was, and remains, director of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force; but his other job was far more senior. Mr. Ohr held the rank of associate deputy attorney general, a post that gave him an office four doors down from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
The day before Fox News reported that Mr. Ohr held his secret meetings last year with the founder of Fusion GPS, Glenn Simpson, and with Christopher Steele, the former British spy who compiled the dossier, the Justice Department stripped Ohr of his deputy title and ousted him from his fourth floor office at the building that DOJ insiders call “Main Justice.” (read more)
In October 2016, the month where a FISA Judge granted the warrant for wiretapping and surveillance, the FBI (via Agent Strzok), and DOJ (via Deputy AG Bruce Ohr), were both in contact with Russian Dossier author Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS.
Nellie H. Ohr is working for Fusion GPS with expertise in Russian affairs at the time.
October 2016 is EXACTLY when The Obama administration submits a new, narrow request to the FISA court, now focused on a computer server in Trump Tower suspected of links to Russian banks. As Andrew McCarthy pointed out months ago: “No evidence is found — but the wiretaps continue, ostensibly for national security reasons. The Obama administration is now monitoring an opposing presidential campaign using the high-tech surveillance powers of the federal intelligence services.” (link)
Are you seeing how the dots connect?
June/July 2016 a FISA request is denied. This is simultaneous to FBI agent Strzok initial contact with Christopher Steele and the preliminary draft of the dossier.
October 2016 a FISA request approved. This is simultaneous to agent Strzok and Assoc. Deputy AG Bruce G Ohr in contact with Christopher Steele and the full dossier.
It would be EXPLOSIVE if it turned out the October 2016 FISA warrant was gained by deception, misleading/manipulated information, or fraud as a result of the Russian Dossier; and exponentially more explosive if the dossier was -in part- organized by the wife of an investigative member of the DOJ who was applying for the FISA warrant; the same warrant that led to the wiretapping and surveillance of the Trump campaign and General Flynn, and was authorized by FISA Court Judge Contreras – who was, until recently, the judge in Flynn’s case.
The Big Ugly
Last week I went to see the remake of Murder on the Orient Express (very good) and this special counsel cabal is starting to remind me of the ending of the movie. This whole Mueller gang is one big family pretending to all be on the “Get Trump” train just by coincidence. Who will be the Hercules Poirot to end this thing?
These creatures of the Devil at the time (until election night) never for one second taught our President could possibly win the election. Had they a measure of doubt, they wouldn’t have been so brazen about everything. In their world they had nothing in the world to worry about because the Devil’s wife was going to win the election and all of this never would have came to light.
With that being said, the entire purpose of all of this was not only to destroy DJT but to ultimately break him, his name, his brand and throw him in prison for treason etc. They were going to send a message to anyone outside the Establishment that you will lose anything and everything if you are dumb enough to try in the future.
NSA Head, Admiral Mike Rogers, is not only a White Hat but someone I will thank until my last breath for going to visit our President on November 18th to tell him everything about what the creatures were doing. The very next day our President moved his entire operation to his resort in NJ.
Rep. Devin Nunes is another White Hat that will have my unwavering support for what he did back in February. Whatever he saw scared the hell out of him. He went and spoke with our President and held a press conference to share that every piece of unmasking he viewed had nothing to do with Russia. The Establishment tried to break him with the ethics review. To his credit, he backed off of Muh Russia and went full steam ahead with the unmasking, Fusion GPS and now with the corrupt creatures in the FBI, DOJ and the Democrat Party.
Senator Grassley is another White Hat in my mind. Not as forceful as Nunes but he is on his mission to get Comey, McCabe and the other dirty POS.
Our President knows damn well what they wanted to do to him and his family. This is beyond personal. There is no doubt in my mind that he will take down every single one of these POS!
All we can do is to continue to pray day and night for him and his family. Our Lord will take care of all the rest!
flepore, great advice! thanks.
Great
Excellent recap. Thank you
Will do Flep, your President and his family are in our thoughts always.
We Deplorables will never be silenced again.
Thank you, and God bless PDJT
Absolutely spot on. This is war.
Now I clearly see why the swamp shifted to the whole “sexual harassment” mess. Sundance, you are months ahead of the game!
There has been comments on 8Chan that GS is going to be sent to a very special place, soon now.
Perhaps Nunes saw the names of Trump campaign people, including Don Jr (?) that were unmasked and went to tell the Pres.
Remember he was part of the transition team. He may have found them digging into him.
I like the fire in the Cold Anger actions you describe – and the “take down every single one of these POS!”
fle…it’s just so damn scary to think what would have been if the hag won. This election was truly a divine intervention of Good vs. Evil. I pray that there will be legions of white angels coming forth to expose the demons amongst us who pose as civil servants.
All the while, with so much corruption to investigate and dig into, this worthless media consortium is focusing tonight on lead stories of harpo’s coming forward again to rehash accusations against the President.
We are truly people living in a time that will witness whether the Republic will survive or not. The next three years has to expose the corruption and hopefully we get four more years with President Trump to continue the purge and draining of the swamp. Not sure he’ll want another 4 years if people stay weak and not come to his defense.
Amen. I pray Every day morning and night! God’s will will be done.
Wood insists that he’s never read the dossier that his good friend and longtime colleague prepared. It was commissioned by opposition research firm Fusion GPS and funded by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/12/11/inside-trump-dossier-handoff-mccains-go-between-speaks-out.html
So Fusion gave the copies to McShame here in the USA and then he handed them over to Homey Comey? Call out the Marines! Its a ….
Did the Brits interfere in our election?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Heh, I just posted that upthread a bit. The Globalists staged the coup via the Brits who have blamed it on the Russians.
Those damned Brits. Do we have to beat their azzes again? Okay, probably not. I think a stern talking to by Dad would make PM May pee all over the floor.
LikeLike
Sylvia and Howie, a flash from the past:
(Note I am working on further connections, that some may not like, but it leads back to 2012–a very interesting year).
A2 says:
April 13, 2017 at 8:56 pm
Interesting point is that ex-Tony Blair advisor Robert Hannigan was the guy overseeing the funding of Brit Intel agencies. He was appointed Director-General of Defence and Intelligence with effect from 1 March 2010 until November 2014 where he liaised with his US counterparts. That was during the first Obama administration.
In November of 2014, he was appointed the Director of the signals intelligence and cryptography agency the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ). So his tenure there covered the second Obama administration until his abrupt resignation after Mr Trump was elected and not The Lunatic.
Hmmm
A2 says:
April 13, 2017 at 9:06 pm
I forgot to add, that his salary was one of the highest in government and raised many eyebrows in the UK. Somehow, everything seems to circle back the the Clintons/Obama synergy and rats nest, in my humble opinion.
A2 says:
April 14, 2017 at 2:05 am
Perhaps Hannigan was just caught in a trap and set-up by a deeper swamp-like trap. The person of interest is Sir John Scarlett. Let’s call this,
Moscow Circus
Sir John was Moscow Station Chief for MI6 and expelled from Russia in 1994. Great cover to enhance your credibility back in Blighty. Michael Steele of ‘Golden Showers’ dossier fame served undercover as a MI6 agent from 1990-92 under Sir John in Moscow, and the Ambassador was Sir Brian Fall. Sir Brian was accused of ‘helping’ the rise of Putin which was subsequently debunked. Classic disinfo.
In 1995, Andrew Wood was appointed Ambassador to Moscow, yes, the man who vouched for Christopher Steele and his dossier and acted as middleman to getting the dossier to John McCain who sent it to the FBI, who had previously rebuffed Steele.
Ambassador Wood whist serving in Moscow was getting his intelligence from MI6. That just happened to be Sir John Scarlett and Christopher Steele heading Russian intelligence for MI6 (2004-2009).
In 2009, Steele left the MI6 and set up his Orbis Business Intelligence, Ltd. in Grosvenor Square. Funny that. An inside joke? John Scarlett was called the ‘rebel of Grosvenor Square’ for his support of protests against the Vietnam War. When he joined the establishment he justified his very public actions by saying he was really a ‘conservative’.
This is from a man who was an advisor to Tony Blair and head of the Joint Intelligence Committee who was accused of ‘sexing’ up a report on security in Iraq by justifying the claims they held WMD. This report helped to bolster GW Bush’s claim that an Iraq invasion was necessary. Hillary Clinton supported the Iraq war because she knew Bush would reap the whirlwind making her chances of election so much better.
If you recall, it was revealed that the ‘source’ of the dossier was a KGB agent and best buddy to Vlad Putin. It was the Republicans that first contracted with Fusion GPS to get intel about Trump during the primaries that they outsourced to Steele’s Orbis. They dropped the contract but it was picked up by the Democrat Party, i.e. Clinton/Obama Central, and magically, a scurrilous report is produced. The Clintons and Putin were on the same page.
Sir John was appointed to the UK Times Board, coincidentally with Murdock’s daughter. A whispered word that her Dad would have trouble with his Sky merger deal if that Fox commentator, Judge Napolitano’s claim that GCHQ was feeding intel to Obama about Trump and his administration got traction.
There are many common threads, many patsies, and they all lead back to those who do not wish us well and their fellow travelers. Look into the long term objectives of Russia and the Democrat Party and to the Oxbridge duo.
Holy smokes!!!! We need a chart showing all of these interconnected nefarious players. Zowie.
We need a chart showing all of these interconnected nefarious players.
It’s starting to look like we need a family tree, McCabe & wife, Ohr & wife, wonder what Comey’s wife was doing!!….the Criminal Incestral Family Tree…CIFT
Also, don’t forget:
Judge Andrew Napolitano returned to Fox News Wednesday as contributor after a being taken off air for several days, and he stood by his previous claim that British intelligence was asked by the Obama administration to spy on then-President-elect Trump.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/andrew-napolitano-returns-to-fox-defends-british-spying-claim/article/2618754
Bingo! That “special relationship” used to interfere in our election and to undermine American privacy protections meanwhile the Ukraine also participated directly with Mrs Clinton’s campaign as well.
LikeLike
I ran into this and thought it was kind of interesting about Ms Nellie besides being an expert in Russian Politics…
Archive of Public FCC record: http://archive.is/Lk7ZE
I’m not sure if that means anything but too me it’s odd that this woman that works for Fusion GPS gets into HAM radioing in the height of the 2016 election and few weeks before Fusion GPS starts working with Christopher Steele. Maybe it’s nothing, maybe she just had some free time and wanted to learn about a primitive way of communication. I know nothing about HAM radios but I’m pretty sure you can privately talk to people around the world that way without being tracked. I would love input on this if anyone knows about HAM radios.
Rupert Murdoch’s phone-hacking scandal: A timeline
Q: HOW DID THE JOURNALISTS GET THE KNOW-HOW TO HACK PHONES?
STEELE ?
http://theweek.com/articles/483185/rupert-murdochs-phonehacking-scandal-timeline
Yes you can. HAM is short wave radio. An old fashioned way of communicating
My husband used to use a HAM radio in the 70s
How easy is it for the gov.(NSA Rodgers?!?!) to monitor HAM?
You can meet on a specified frequency at a certain time and talk. Nobody would know who you are. I used to do it all the time at sea on SSB.
True…..
Sure easy. Just preset a meet at say 0100 hrs and blab away. Nobody would ever know.
Our fleet had what is called a ringer. You just set it to a combination of 4 numbers. I always worked the mid watch. I would talk to friend a thousand miles away who knew when to tune in and were also working OIC one the Mid.
You crack me up…but this is what makes it all work….thinking out of the box…
Just a little side note: you can also transmit a “burst” msg as described by Howie, but that burst would be an encrypted msg and last maybe 5 seconds. No Such Agency would have to know an awful lot to intercept the msg. Hell, they probably missed all the voice blabs. Just sayin’ …
I still do it now.
Can talk to any one….at any place in the world….. at any set time. Just give me the frequency and set the time and give me favorable propagation. CQ, CQ, CQ….this is KK6xxx…..get the picture…..
I am also interested in her work history. Did she ever work for the state department. My guess is yes! And what is her connection to Hillary?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ham radio would be a great way to avoid the tracks left by the Internet. If Uncle Sam isn’t monitoring radio transmissions, it’s a huge hole in their electronic security, and as far as I know, unless recorded by the sender, reciever or a third party listening in, radio transmissions are gone forever.
I was a radio operater for Uncle Sam’s Misguided Chillun’s way back before the earth cooled. The idea of some NeverTrump knucklehead in the G making contact with anti-Trump foreign agents via old fashioned radio is fascinating to me, but also pretty damn concerning.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thing s that make you go hmmm…
I wonder if anyone else may be using this method of communication. ??
Seems to me that marching orders are communicated quickly and the timing is very well coordinated. Hummm?
Where’s that cat?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
She has Tech class license, not authorized for the long distance HF bands but could be communicating locally. But, so easy to buy untraceable one time use phones at Wal-Mart, why bother with radio.
OK
I am wondering since Fusion was started by an ex WSJ employee, whether Murdoch had any hand in this? WSJ is Murdoch owned..
Also seeing they used Steele a UK operative? And remember how Murdoch’s Sun newspaper spied on UK people-their phone calls and texts were monitored.
Remember this photo?
This was all planned.
Jarrett:
“Good policy sometimes makes strange bedfellows,” she told reporters at a breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor Friday, adding that she was impressed by Murdoch’s passion for passing comprehensive immigration reform.
http://www.nowtheendbegins.com/fox-news-rupert-murdoch-obama-advisor-sunni-muslim-valerie-jarrett-working-together/
LikeLiked by 7 people
The Axis of Evil
That would certainly explain the Faux News polls showing Moore way down. Last ditch effort to reverse fortunes, perhaps?
That Jarrett woman needs to be ….made to scream…
She really a female?
Suspect that she can pull off the human skin.
Probably looks like the lizard folks in “V”.
Sundance. Fox just had McCains go between regarding the dossier hand off. My guess is they will now try to prove the dossier factually. I believe Mueller is trying to do that. Can he pull that off?
Could you put your brain cells to work on how that might or might not be feasible? Especially in regards to that article yesterday written by Rowan Farrow?
Awful lot of people now stressing the dossier as raw intelligence data that was never given enough time to research.
1. What always strikes me is after Comey was fired and came back to testify he stated that he wouldnt investigate Fusion GPS when PDT asked him to. His answer was that would give the impression that the FBI was investigating PDT. What do you make of that?
I reported yesterday to watch for the Dossier Rehabilitation Scheme. It is the Golden Fleece of the Coup.
Funny about the dossier. Never made public.
Word that it was floating around waiting for a someone to run with it.
Multiple copies? Has President Trump viewed it? My guess is yes.
Buzzfeed and then CNN published the entire Dossier.
More like Comey didn’t want to expose Hillary, McCain and the rest connections to Fusion GPS.
It was already shown that the dossier includes verifiably false info. It is not a credible document.
The fact that so many anti-Trump forces were involved in it’s creation give us the motive.
look for small changes in the dossier and claims all is correct…notice all….
Yes there is some really cartoonish obvious stuff in it. Has the FBI or IC come out publically and stated it is all BS?
Read the interview Former CIA Director Mike Morsel gave today. It gives away Mueller’s plan (going after Trump International) and lists deep state allies, namely McMaster Dina Powell and Mattis
It’s on politico
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/12/11/the-full-transcript-michael-morell-216061?platform=hootsuite
Quick hint: Mike Morsel is actually Michael Morell , thou I do get the occasional spell-check thingy.
Anyways, Mike Morell is a certified liar and not to be trusted. If he said something it was with deep intent and not goo intent. Just sayin’ …
If they can’t put Michael Cohen into a time machine and send him to Prague 2016, then they are out of luck.
By the shocked looks on the faces in this room… I assume many here were not “conspiracy theorists” at any point in their lives… Did you know that PDJT has always been a HUGE conspiracy theorist? That Alex Jones said many times that Trump knows everything, probably more and better than even himself (alex).
PDJT – studied generals, battle plans and wars then he studied the swamp hard , got right in the middle of that sucker and took a deep breath and went below the surface – spent years with these creatures, funded them to get close and with his photographic memory soaked it all in and came up and had a come to Jesus meeting……
The man didn’t promise to drain the swamp IN PUBLIC night after night for over a year and give that inauguration speech with out a major perfect storm plan already in the works. Trump doesn’t make promises he doesn’t intend to keep… To PDJT that would be like putting his huge golden name on a turd… and he wouldn’t do that EVER.
So, When i see who he’s hired and put into positions, and how he’s moved the cheese to get cause/effect …I know 100% why and it requires a very tight circle to pull it off and it required some 4d chess but it is also taking some major 10D charades.
~ Sitting here just enjoying watching the perfect storm roll in
On side note…I would strongly suggest everyone apply and get their “concealed carry license” This is serious…not to make anyone panic….but must be prepared… imagine congress bans any new licenses…..
It is a comfort to have your weapon ready for any situation..do it now before the serious coup begins in the streets
I would say if you live in a high concentrated area of Liberals, BLM, Antifa.. you should already be carrying 24/7.
Where i live, we’ve all been carrying practically since the day we were born 😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
indeed it was… I raised 5 boys raised the same way and 1 girl..<- she was too girly to want anything to do with that.
but now i am raising my grand daughter since she was 9mo.. she's now 6..and very tom boyish like her grandma 😉
Same for me Grew up with two older brothers and one younger brother and our dad made sure we all knew how to shoot a gun.Been carrying since the early eighties and got my concealed carry license as soon as it was legal in my state. Talked with some of my girlfriends over the weekend and all three are taking classes at the shooting range and are ready to get their CC license. A lot of my church lady friends do the same.Some of them along with their husbands carry at church but only a handful of people there are aware of it. The Pastor is fine with it. Makes me feel a lot safer.
Awesome!
who is going to sign any such legislation? or do I not understand?
The House just passed reciprocity…I am sure its dead in the Senate, but…
Yes. Watching it come in.
“So, When i see who he’s hired and put into positions, and how he’s moved the cheese to get cause/effect …I know 100% why and it requires a very tight circle to pull it off and it required some 4d chess but it is also taking some major 10D charades.”
I am still amazed that Scaramucci went to all of that trouble to sell a huge firm for two weeks in the Trump camp. Anyone else?
did he sell his firm? i wasn’t aware of that.
This may not be the best account but there are many others. Not sure how someone like President Trump would advise and Anthony would make such big transitions, with such a short outcome in the Administration.
It still bothers me to this day. Is there something under the radar that made this sacrifice so easily thrown away? He had to divest, so I believe that part of the story. Just have not investigated the documents yet.
Sorry, link.
http://www.businessinsider.com/anthony-scaramucci-says-he-sold-his-firm-2017-1
as of august it was still in the process, mucci and others refused contact by the press since.
not sure if it ever really sold, nothing saying so turned up in my quick search… so… hmmm
That could be. Something so strange about the entire Scaramucci episode.
My understanding is that he is also back with his wife.
https://tinyurl.com/y8rfro2w
CNN Discussing Dossier used for fisa application. Check out the authors.
Well I told ya so yesterday. They are trying to rehabilitate ‘parts’ of the fake dossier. Pathetic, but they have no choice or they all hang by nooses. They have to weasel a way to justify using it for the FISA Warrants.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump moved the cheese (Comey) and met with Mueller the day before he moved the cheese again when Rosenstein hired him as SC .
Has the FBI or IC ever come out and said that the dossier could not be verified? Or that it was basically obvious junk?
I suspect Mueller gang don’t have anything. So they are trying desperately to, in Dershowitz words, get the indicted ones “compose” a story they want to hear. Now that this is breaking and Flynn has Emmit Sullivan as a judge, they don’t have much leverage. Judge sulivan cited Weissmann for misconduct but the doj protected Weissmann. If Weissmann withholds evidence again Judge Sullivan will take appropriate action.
I suspect after Muellers bunch are softened up with more drips coming out – Uranium one will hit. Weissmann is the one under Rosenstein who threatened the witness under the forced NDA gag order.
Roseys knees be a knockin’. Tonight. Hey Rosey,,,first one in gets the best plea bargain! You could shave years of prison off yer sentence….Come on down!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
You WILL SEE THAT, along with Muller too. Those 16 DIM lawyers were “brought In” by Muller to keep them out of the real investigations being done by Sessions, and to set them up for a fall. Should come out in a few months if not sooner, as there are now over 9000 sealed indictments out country-wide, and they won’t keep forever.
PDJT does not play 4D chess, what he does is profound intel misdirection that is beyond Machiavelli, and goes toward Kafkaish disinformation. He is fighting on a Global level, against the most insanely evil people ever, and winning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Mrs Ohr gave the following talk on October 3rd at a security summit:
Ties Between Government Intelligence Services and Cyber Criminals – Closer Than You Think?
The past year has seen cyberthreat actors arrested, indicted or identified in intelligence reports by US and European governments that many experts believe point to potential ties between government intelligence services and cybercrime actors. In this session learn about the drivers and mechanisms between state and criminal cooperation through a case study that will explore how seemingly ordinary cybercrime can be combined with strategic espionage.
https://www.fsisac-summit.com/files/galleries/threat_intel.pdf
lol, I guess she was speaking from experience…
They are going to try to use the cyber attack section of FISA to justify their crimes. Bet the ranch on it. These are truly evil people who follow Lucifer. They sold their souls to Satan long ago and now the Devil is coming to collect.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have said it before, and I will say it again….all of these “explosive revelations” are only explosive revelations to us…John Q Public.
All of this information has been fully known to the DOJ/FBI since Trump was elected. They were in on it.
The question that needs a serious answer, is why has nothing been done about it by Sessions and Wray?
I would agree that there may be some issues that pertain to ongoing criminal or unethical actions undertaken by DOJ/FBI staff requiring some further investigation by the IG or otherwise, but this is not one of them. This is a crime that was committed in the past, and is not an ongoing conspiracy, aside from the media pounding the false narrative created.
Remaining on the defensive and refusing to prosecute blatant crimes is damaging the Presidendy, eroding faith in the jusyice system and extremely emboldening the deep state to continue this obvious soft coup against Trump, including destroying his friends and campaign supporters.
If this is some kind of strategy, in my mind it is the most ill conceived, poorly executed, amatuer show in prosecutorial history.
Those who are apparently under the big 3d investigation dont seem overly concerned, and brazenly, taunt Trump at every opportunity, while actively and openly participating in this attempted takedown of a sitting president.
From all we see and know, I agree cleaner.
One thing I truly believe Oldschool, is that if this Sessions led DOJ had been aggresively going after these people, we would not be seeing what is going on in Alabama to Judge Moore…there is simply no fear of consequences for doing anything, to anybody who opposes them…its disgusting to watch knowing it never had to happen
Agree. Their bold, blatant behaviors are good indicators of how empowered they feel. No fear of consequences.
Because, its a Coup.
It can be nothing else. No such thing as a “soft” coup. Bullets or no bullets, the goal is the same.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is obvious these cretins from sewer sludge have committed treason, sedition, broke who knows how many laws, by staging a Communist coup against a legally elected POTUS.
It is obvious how this treason was carried out. And who involved. These cretins need to be arrested.
It is time for the people you march on Mordor DC to demand arrests of the entire Obama Administration, entire Clinton cabal, certain Senators and Congress cretins, private billionaires, judges, the Obama and Clinton azz worshippers in every government agency, especially the “spy” garbage pits.
Past time for the good side to burn everything down and demand justice for all and transparency.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
@realDonaldTrump WMD Twitter following is now 44,438,116 @ 8:57 pm.
LikeLiked by 4 people
How many ‘Views’ would be interesting also. Not necessarily all are registered followers.
CTH had over 100K visitors per day a long while ago – sure it’s much more by now.
Between all the political dirty tricks that are coming to light, as well as the long list of sexual games, is there ANYONE in Washington DC that actually is doing the job they are paid to do???
This Ohr character is supposedly the Director of fighting organized and drug crime?? seriously??
Time for a people’s revolt.
With this Mrs. Ohr news, it it obvious that Mueller is either 1) incompetent or 2) a co-conspirator in undermining our POTUS. Hint — it’s door #2.
Explosive, indeed!
I equate “explosive” with the ailment diarrhea.
May all those involved in this nefarious plot suffer a major case of the trots.
May they have no rest, no peace, no calm.
May their anxiety be unyielding.
Gee Minnie – explosive diarrhea is a tough punishment. If you’re going to go for a medicinal kill shot, throw in projectile vomiting with it. You’ll get’m coming and going! Messy and smelly but fun to watch.
Works for me 👍
Sessions? You awake yet? Or are you still hiding from Rosenstein’s/Comey’s blackmail play on you?
The Congress must file contempt charges so the Executive Branch can take action…remember, this is all about Impeachment! Once Congress acts against the DOJ and FBI, they can’t bring forth charges against the President. Notice how the Senate and House continue investigating ad nauseum…they are the RINOs, Nevertrumpers, and Dems colluding; they want more Special Counsels! Without Congress in Deep State’s pocket, no Special Counsel would have ever been appointed.
Contempt charges.. that was so last week….
Seems like it was a mere threat was all Congress intended, without any intention to follow through. Sounds like Franken’s “resignation”
The Swamp is deep and these revelations show the American People…EVERYTHING! This is a global conspiracy and the Obama Administration was beyond corrupt; truly treasonous.
Sundance, you need to change the title of this thread. Sketchy wife is a compliment here. I think that is why they use some of those new pronouns to describe people who do not want to be identifed as male, female or are not sure. Nellie is definetly a not sure.
Fox’s motives? Not to be trusted….their Bama poll is bunk.
The wife has been to Russia herself how many times?
“Only rarely did I go to the Lenin Library, but one day there I had a fortuitous meeting with Nellie Hauke Ohr. She told me she had just returned from Smolensk, where she had enjoyed remarkable access in the regional archive to materials related to the collectivization campaign.”
https://books.google.com/books?id=VGzxBwAAQBAJ&pg=PT264&lpg=PT264&dq=%22Nellie+Hauke%22&source=bl&ots=-jTr2NS9n_&sig=IQWQY1flVvOg2Xe5szw9flceYe8&hl=en&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiI_-TntoPYAhUJ6GMKHfTNBJ4Q6AEITjAJ#v=onepage&q=%22Nellie%20Hauke%22&f=false
Ham radio?
http://wireless2.fcc.gov/UlsApp/LicArchive/license.jsp?archive=Y&licKey=12382876
An extraordinary leftwinger. Margaret Sanger’s soul.
https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2017/12/11/cluster-meet-fck-new-report-suggest-mueller-probe-has-been-further-compromised/
https://www.wilsoncenter.org/person/nellie-h-ohr
http://www.journals.uchicago.edu/doi/abs/10.1086/245339
Nope… more like a parsec beyond the incredinebula are you effing kidding me? In all seriousness, this is funnier than any comedy soon to be former senator Al grope-me-not Franken could have written even though this is the sad reality. Just how stupid do these “people” think we are?
