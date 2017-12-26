My oh My, Latest Reports of FBI/DOJ Counterintelligence Operation Give Evelyn Farkas Statements New Light…

In the past six weeks a stunning amount of evidence has been accumulating that shows how the Obama Administration weaponized the FBI and DOJ and launched a political campaign spying operation into candidate Donald Trump.
There have been daily revelations showing a considerable collaboration between the White House, Hillary Clinton, the DNC, Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson; his wife Mary Jacoby, DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr and his wife Fusion GPS employee Nellie Ohr, Russian Dossier author Christopher Steele, FBI agent Peter Strzok and his mistress, FBI lawyer Lisa Page; and the highest levels of officials within the FBI, including Chief Legal Counsel James Baker and FBI Asst. Director Andrew McCabe.
All of the evidence points in one transparently obvious direction; toward a 2016 collaborative effort structured to use a counterintelligence operation to conduct wiretaps and surveillance on the presidential campaign of candidate Donald Trump.
Accepting all of that mounting evidence, does this March 2017 interview with former Obama administration official Evelyn Farkas (Deputy Asst. Secretary of Defense), appearing on MSNBC, make more sense now?
I was urging my former colleagues, and, and frankly speaking the people on the Hill [Democrat politicians], it was more actually aimed at telling the Hill people, get as much information as you can – get as much intelligence as you can – before President Obama leaves the administration.
Because I had a fear that somehow that information would disappear with the senior [Obama] people who left; so it would be hidden away in the bureaucracy, um, that the Trump folks – if they found out HOW we knew what we knew about their, the Trump staff, dealing with Russians – that they would try to compromise those sources and methods; meaning we no longer have access to that intelligence.
So I became very worried because not enough was coming out into the open and I knew that there was more. We have very good intelligence on Russia; so then I had talked to some of my former colleagues and I knew that they were also trying to help get information to the Hill.” [ie. Democrat politicians] (link)
April 2016: •Mary Jacoby, wife of Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson, visits the White House. •The Clinton Campaign and DNC then hire Fusion GPS to conduct ‘Opposition Research’, with a Russian emphasis. •Fusion GPS then hires Nellie Ohr who specializes in Russian-centric counterintelligence. •Nellie Ohr then contacts MI6 agent Christopher Steele to write a Russian Dossier. •A month later, May 2016: Nellie Ohr’s husband inside the DOJ, Bruce Ohr, is then working with FBI counterintelligence head Peter Strzok. •By June 2016: Peter Strzok, Bruce Ohr and DOJ Attorney Lisa Page then apply for a FISA warrant.
.
IG Stimulated Releases of Information:
♦Release #1 was the FBI Agent Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page story; and the repercussions from discovering their politically motivated bias in the 2015/2016 Clinton email investigation and 2016/2017 Russian Election investigation.
♦Release #2 outlined the depth of FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page’s specific history in the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton to include the changing of the wording [“grossly negligent” to “extremely careless”] of the probe outcome delivered by FBI Director James Comey.
♦Release #3 was the information about DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr being in contact with Fusion GPS at the same time as the FISA application was submitted and granted by the FISA court; which authorized surveillance and wiretapping of candidate Donald Trump; that release also attached Bruce Ohr and Agent Strzok directly to the Steele Dossier.
♦Release #4 was information that Deputy Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was an actual contract employee of Fusion GPS, and was hired by F-GPS specifically to work on opposition research against candidate Donald Trump. Both Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr are attached to the origin of the Christopher Steele Russian Dossier.
♦Release #5 was the specific communication between FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page. The 10,000 text messages that included evidence of them both meeting with Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe to discuss the “insurance policy” against candidate Donald Trump in August of 2016.
hahhah, I was wondering when Ms "eyeballs" Farkas was going to resurface…. hahahahah
Ms. Farkas spills the beans.
Hello Sundance,
Have you seen this? I apologize that it is off topic
http://abc7.com/travel/tokyo-bound-flight-sent-back-to-lax-after-unauthorized-person-discovered/2828071/
Hillary stowed away with the baggage ?
If not a mixup, what are you insinuating this might be?
I do not know. I just read the article which says the plane turned around due to an unauthorized person being on board.
Turned around 4 hours into the flight.
Someone REALLY was not supposed to be on that flight.
Seems that way – to turn around mid air rather than fly them back after arriving in Japan.
Why…why do we all gotta go back, I do not know," Chrissy Teigen said in a tweet.

DUH!
DUH!
Obama administration corruption – "not a smidgen"
Well, It definitely isn't a "smidgen" of corruption, that's for sure.
Not a 'smidgen'…a boatload. A cargo container boatload.
The degree of corruption and collusion and criminal activity is vast and so complicated no news media is able to present this quickly. FOX has literally no understanding of any of these facts or are pretending. SD you should make a quicky cheat sheet for these dummies and just show the players and a quick synopsis of what they are accused of then zip it up with aquick summary of how dangerous all this is…..It's way above most heads on the media including radio and has to be simplified or people just brush it off. These are the crimes of the century and have to be laid out as the GOP won't give any help and the left has many produced canned talking points…..
Send it to Carlsen and Dobbs.
There needs to be first a "… for Dummies" version so the media can understand it, and then maybe explain it to the American people.
It appears to me that this post of Sundance *is* that cheat sheet, complete with the chronological sequence of events. It's like follow the little red rubber ball. It even has all of the words captioned so a 3rd grader could read it to 'them'. Albeit s. l. o. w. l. y. Our 3rd grade (home schooled) granddaughter said it's like learning the words to the song "12 days of Christmas".

Me, I can't wait to see how it ends.
Me, I can’t wait to see how it ends.
I do remember that video and I remember that I was quite confused by what she said. Today, it made total sense. I just didn't have the back story to comprehend it back then. (I also remember thinking that she is one odd duck!)
I wonder what Farkas is doing these days?
I’d forgotten about that letter from McGahn to Nunes.
Mcgahn in that letter is basically saying ‘we know what they did last summer’ regarding the surveillance and unmasking.
The Pres and his team has got this.
Right, you are correct. PDJT knew about this all along-everything. But people did not know that he knew all. So they kept behaving like they did, thinking he did not know.
He was never asking Nunes to investigate the matter, he was asking Nunes to potentially provide a path to expose the matter-just so the Russia thing went away.
This is why PDJT is so confident. At any time he can just expose what he knows, and it is over. But these people keep sucking themselves deeper and deeper into the Russia thing.
The funny thing is, it appears that President-elect DJT was going to be nice. He told Barbara Wawa that he was not going to prosecute Hillary and that he was going to heal the country. I think he would have just let all of this go if they (the entrenched bureaucrats, Hillary, and the resistance) did not try to block his agenda and, moreover, actually try to remove him from office.
But now the gloves are off, and because they have wasted so much of his time and set his agenda back, I think PDJT has decided to simply prosecute every last one of them including Hillary and Obama. I really do.
and oops!… President Trump won the election… watching them scramble for a year is getting very, very tiresome…
Tiresome?
Personally, I am VERY entertained by their scrambling.
I hope to watch it for at least 7 more years.
it is not entertaining at all… it is an insult by the judicial system upon the citizens of America that no prosecutions have occurred… pay attention…
I’m paying attention hourly.
And I’m not tired of watching the rats scramble.
“Patience, grasshopper”
eff patience…
Personally I enjoy them scrambling like cockroaches being exposed to light. It smells and looks like victory.
there will only be a victory when there are prosecutions… I don't find this enjoyable at all…
Evil stupid Farkas. I bet she has halitosis.
The women has Obamanism brainitosis syndrome henceforth the eyes bugging out. The only real cure for her is jail time and a long sentence at that.
“..does this .make more sense now?
The straight forward answer to your question is yes, of course, but I thought Ms. Farkas’ earlier comments were already factored into the equation.
With the news of Nunes making his new demand letter, why can’t Trump just order Sessions and Rosenstein to release all the requested information and documents they are seeking? Mueller cannot stop the DOJ or the FBI from complying with a Congressional request for information. If tries to do so, fire him and shut down the investigation.
He can, but he won't because the Dems are going to get caught in their own trap. Why would he want to spoil the fun?
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is playing itself out just beautifully.
Its all part of the plan.
I'm anxious to learn about everything that has happened and what is to be revealed. I feel just like I did on election night last year and look forward to the day we learn of indictments handed down to many PLO (nee DNC) members that created this nightmare.

Can't wait for this mess to be behind us.

Need to start looking at how to fix the education system.
Can’t wait for this mess to be behind us.
Need to start looking at how to fix the education system.
Get the government out of it. Let the local parents and school boards be in charge. We had almost full literacy in this country when that was the case.
That's a start.
She looks completely deranged.
Get her on the stand in front of a judge or Congress. Popcorn please!!
Yes, get her all wound up on caffeine and enjoy the show.
She was on CNBC this am and Joe Kernan pressed her twice on the Hezbollah scandal, and she claimed twice to know nothing about it, or to have even heard of it. We'll see how that ages.
"My oh my". I think sundance is actually Dick Enberg……or maybe he is channeling Dick Enberg.
