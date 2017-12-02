Chairman Nunes -VS- The Injustice League: Furious Nunes Threatens Contempt Amid Latest FBI Media Shenanigans…

Methinks the sketchy FBI investigators are well aware of the risk if they become the subjects of the investigations. Specifically, as we noted earlier today, the orchestrated Deep State media leak within the Washington Post and New York Times is a clear indication the FBI political co-conspirators are aware of their exposure…
And Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, is righteously upset. Because, like us, Mr. Nunes can see how this game is being played out.
The recently demoted FBI Deputy Head of Counterintelligence Peter Strzok was not only the lead FBI agent in charge of the Clinton email investigation… and he was not only the agent that interviewed her… and he was not only the agent assigned to the top level of Robert Mueller’s 2016 team to investigate the Russian conspiracy… He was also the FBI contact person for Christopher Steele, the author of the Steele Russian Dossier.
Liars and Leakers laid bare, Oh my:
WASHINGTON – House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes has issued an angry demand to the FBI and Department of Justice to explain why they kept the committee in the dark over the reason Special Counsel Robert Mueller kicked a key supervising FBI agent off the Trump-Russia investigation.
Stories in both the Washington Post and New York Times on Saturday reported that Peter Strzok, who played a key role in the original FBI investigation into the Trump-Russia matter, and then a key role in Mueller’s investigation, and who earlier had played an equally critical role in the FBI’s Hillary Clinton email investigation, was reassigned out of the Mueller office because of anti-Trump texts he exchanged with a top FBI lawyer, Lisa Page, with whom Strzok was having an extramarital affair. Strzok was transferred to the FBI’s human resources office — an obvious demotion — in July.
[…] Word of the messages and the affair were news to Nunes, even though the committee had issued a subpoena that covered information about Strzok’s demotion more than three months ago. The committee’s broadly worded subpoena for information related to the so-called Trump dossier went to the FBI and FOJ on Aug. 24. In follow-up conversations on the scope of the subpoena, committee staff told the FBI and DOJ that it included information on the circumstances of Strzok’s reassignment.
[…] Now, in what appears to be an orchestrated leak, both the Post and Times published the reason for Strzok’s demotion, along with concerns that the revelation might help President Trump.
[…] To add insult to injury, at just the moment the leaked stories appeared, the Justice Department out of the blue notified Nunes that it would meet some of the committee’s demands for information that it had been refusing for months. That didn’t make the chairman happy, either.
“The DOJ has now expressed — on a Saturday, just hours after the press reports on Strzok’s dismissal appeared — a sudden willingness to comply with some of the committee’s long-standing demands,” Nunes said in the statement. “This attempted 11th-hour accommodation is neither credible nor believable, and in fact is yet another example of the DOJ’s disingenuousness and obstruction.” (read more)
Man, this stuff has gone sideways on the Uniparty.
They gotta be nervous like a cat in a room full of rocking chairs.
LikeLiked by 31 people
The Last—I think it is not only the dims it is also a lot of the so called conservatives that had phony investigations of Bengazi, Fast and Furious etc etc. It is all coming to light just how messed up; all of the Congress and the gubberment really are. They aere starting to act like Trump supporters and conservatives since the hammer is about ready to fall. I say throw them all out. OT= what is this red state revolt that MSN(Microsoft news_ os34) pushing??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reminds me of the game ‘Clue’!
You want term limits? Then start convincing people to throw them out! Why would anyone vote for their own termination? I think that’s a fair question, no matter what job you have or position you hold. Hey myself… your fired!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yep,
We can see who the Left’s fall guy is going to be now – he did it ALL!!!
He set up the bathroom server,
He deleted the e-mails,
He bleached the hard drives,
AND
He told Hillary not to return to Wisconsin during the run up to the election.
He did it all!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oops,
Forgot the sarc tag
LikeLike
What in the HELL is going on ?
LikeLike
Ooh. An angry demand.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No doubt quaking in their boots 😦
LikeLiked by 1 person
Need more like Mines .
LikeLiked by 6 people
NUNES .
Damn auto correct.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Mine would have looked the same.
LikeLike
With this being the way ‘the game’ is played, it’s completely understandable why Arkancide seems to occur with such frequency.
It’s very hard to understand how no one sees where this lawlessness leads. History is rife with examples…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Decency, security, and liberty alike demand that government officials shall be subjected to the same rules of conduct that are commands to the citizen. In a government of laws, existence of the government will be imperiled if it fails to observe the law scrupulously. Our government is the potent, the omnipresent teacher. For good or for ill, it teaches the whole people by its example. Crime is contagious. If the government becomes a lawbreaker, it breeds contempt for law; it invites every man to become a law unto himself; it invites anarchy. To declare that in the administration of the criminal law the end justifies the means — to declare that the government may commit crimes in order to secure the conviction of a private criminal — would bring terrible retribution. Against that pernicious doctrine this court should resolutely set its face.
SC Justice Louis Brandeis
LikeLiked by 9 people
And this is why we have anarchy in California and other states. Perfect statement.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Contempt, for sure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, contempt and felony obstruction of Justice. Please note that Nunes specifically mentioned obstruction…….This is getting good…… https://media.giphy.com/media/f5sa4GhefB5zG/giphy.gif
LikeLiked by 1 person
Waiting for Trey Gowdy to chime in with a few dead-end zingers
LikeLiked by 8 people
Exactly. His investigations are like pro-wrestling. Lots of lights, noise, and blood…but at the end everyone goes to the locker room and yucks it up.
LikeLiked by 14 people
He’s their go to show pony
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wonder what his new hairstyle will be for this one? $20 he goes full mohawk!
LikeLike
Well said. He had me fooled.
–Reminds me of what I call the “McCain” that he taught to his bottom, Lindsay Graham.
–McCain and now Graham go on all the Sunday talk shows and get all heated, with fiery rhetoric about some Middle Eastern country and pro-security talk. All their voters see them and THINK they’re big time, do something Republicans you can trust.
–Then when their voters are slaving away at their jobs McCain and Miss Lindsey work with Democrats behind the scenes, quietly. Their voters have real lives and can’t watch them 24/7 so they don’t realize they’re voting for the UniParty and McCain and Graham to enjoy the mansions their traitorous bribes have bought them.
–This is how all our RINO’s operate in one form or another.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Love the way Howdy Gowdy enunciates EV-A-DENT-E-ARY VALLLLUE! He’s trying to impress the rubes who voted for him, I guess?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s intriguing to watch the process of the deep state takedown. MAGA.
LikeLiked by 10 people
One can only hope.
But please name one senior Obama era Swamper who has been indicted, prosecuted or convicted of anything.
When I see the first step, I will believe it.
LikeLike
Of course the Republican majority in Congress and the Senate can disband Mueller’s appointment and his “agency” in 10 minutes……
But the Republican establishment wants PTrump gone, so expect “Special Counsels” on some pretext or other from now until the next election in 2020.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I feel the big ugly is near. I believe the ground had to be prepared, that enough people had to have there eyes open so that more then just “us” would be screaming for justice. America has accepted a two tier justice system for to long. The wait is for those who’s normal inclination is to respond with “oh well politics as usual”. To respond with “ENOUGH!”.
When President Trump feels enough sleepers both democrat and republicans have been awakened he will pounce. Until then I wait sharpening my fag and claw itching for blood.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Agree
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep… I’ve been kicked back in my office chair for a while now , patiently waiting
not getting caught up in the hysteria and noise…. it will come and all will be revealed.
MAGA PDJT isn’t the government we grew up with and I don’t expect the same usual outcome. – pass the popcorn!
LikeLiked by 10 people
It will happen after the tax bill is buttoned up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I suspect this winter will not be a long boring one 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is not nor ever will be a big ugly. Trump has to get things done with these people. Somehow, Mueller’s got to be shut down or the big ugly is going to be on Trump.
LikeLike
We all know the main black hats. Rosy McCabe Mueller and Comey………The first 3 are prime candidates for dirty cops of the decade and they continue to collude….I know keep your enemies closer but this is ridiculous. Congress needs a hearing on who ALL the prosecutors Mueller has assembled are….They ALL are biased and Hillary hounds. I can’t imagine WHY these people are not removed. Whats worse criticism for firing them or impeachment proceeding from dirt they stir up….
LikeLiked by 1 person
The corrupt ones are still around because it’s easier to monitor them when they’re at work. That I can tell you.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s even easier to monitor them when they are in jail.
LikeLike
This whole “matter” is better than a Flynn novel.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would have loved to have been able to read the novel that V. Flynn would have written about the Deep State conspiracy against President Trump!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LG Flynn will be able to his money back when he is able to pen his book.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s all just a matter of time now, isn’t it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s all one big joke.
Nunes asked for information. DOJ & FBI slow walk it or refuse to hand it over.
In the mean time, people are being questioned by everyone and the information they need is being held back.
Has the dossier been totally discredited yet?
If so, there is no basis for any investigation.
Did the white House under Obama unmask people illegally?
That answer is yes.
So why are we looking right when we should be turning left?
Why is it possible that a guy elected by the people should have to wait years to have his name cleared?
There is no urgency because all these committees have no power to do or demand anything from anybody.
And every American is left flapping in the breeze of the hot air produced by every Committee and SC.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Where are the unmaskings, the Awan Brothers, the Shush Fund list, the rest of the emails, the Clinton Foundation, the William Jefferson Foundation, Koskinen, Lerner 2.0 for abetting the Clintons’ foundations, the informant for U1, Dennis Montgomery, Seth Rich, Fusion GPS…..?????????????
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe if Sessions and Wray just started complying with document requests and subpoenas these investigations would end.
Instead, they dick around, play stupid, and pass the buck while Trumps supporters get systematically taken apart by Mueller and Clintons cronies, keeping Trump under the gun, and under constant attack and accusations.
3d chess my a$$…congress needs to pull the plug on Mueller, then Trump can have a wee chat in his office with Sessions and Wray about where they can pick up their final paycheckl
LikeLike
Sessions talks like a Senator and acts like a Senator. A politician, no testicles. He needs to go quick and President Trump needs to start hammering them all.
LikeLike
A colleague just suggested Nunes for AG. I think that’s a brilliant choice. Goodbye Jeffie, you’re ineffective, lazy and a complete coward. I had high hopes Sessions would be, at least somewhat, a supporter of this POTUS, alas, he’s turned out to be every bit the swamp rat the establishment, the Clinton’s and the Obama’s could have hoped for.
LikeLike
Nunes would be good as a special prosecutor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
1. TOP FBI agent holds personal bias for Clinton and against Trump, both subjects of his “impartial” investigation. Bad stuff, but no one can divine another’s thoughts.
2. Said agent divulges these biases to a sympathetic, “impartial” team member, via electronic medium, no less. Idiocy unbecoming. Firing offense; no top law agency exec should have such terminal stupidity.
3. Said agent reportedly carries on extramarital affair with same team member. Beyond idiocy, this is grounds for loss of clearance and job. This agent’s position grants gospel-like credibility in court against his targets and he 1) engages in duplicity and 2) brings discredit to his team and profession. Unbelievable. Wait, this is 2017. Believable.
LikeLiked by 3 people
@evergreen, there is no divination of another’s thoughts when they text it to their mistress/coworker.
LikeLike
WHY is a Sessions led Justice Department stonewalling any demand from a Republican Congress investigating the swamp? All he has to do is order cooperation, and it will be done.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It would appear that Jeff Sessions is the ONLY one in the DOJ that is not part of the Resistance. At least in DC. There honestly may not be ANY white hats left.
LikeLike
Why is Sessions’ “Justice” Department obstructing justice? Ah, I know, I know! 400D chess!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“400D Chess” is correct. Sessions recused himself from everything having to do with this plane of existence, but if something happens in another dimension I’m sure he’ll get on it right away.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s a chance that Sessions misunderstood that the game was 3-D chess, and all this time he has been playing checkers.
But now, it’s getting close to crow-eating time over the color of AG Sessions’ hat, and we shall soon see who asks for the catsup.
LikeLike
It’s not “either a rigged system OR a double standard.” It is both.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think we just found the murder weapon, Mr. Strzok. My bet is that he is The Who paid for the dossier, allowed crowd strike to inspect the hack (did he pay them too?), most likely was the one who helped cover up Uranium One and is most likely the key F.B.I. person to testify in the FISA court for the unmasking. This is a HUGE find! Doesn’t hurt he was cheating on his wife either. Dude better get a lawyer because he has a real chance of being charged with treason, especially given his role at the FBI.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Charged by who? The swamp will take care of their own.
LikeLike
A new special counsel?
LikeLike
Left out another possible scenario.
His “demotion”. Putting a swampster in the Human Resources
department would be a terrific way to manage damage control.
Anybody who would stray off the accepted narrative regarding
Hillary, Strzok, and all other types of malfeasance might find themselves
being sent to the International Falls, Minnesota Bureau. In January.
Or, they might find themselves being accused of something that
appeared out of the blue. Something that would be career ending,
to the point that they would be unemployable after the damage settled.
Strzok would be the last person that I would want near my records,
if I were an honest individual, trying to make meaningful changes.
LikeLike
Strzok does not have to be in a critical position. Somebody has to sort the junk mail at the FBI.
LikeLike
And the water cooler needs a guard, 24/7.
LikeLike
It is really puzzling for this outsider to watch the utter lawlessness of your FBI and rest of the Deep State carry on without consequence.
I realize that your President is taking care of business, and that his job performance has greatly exceeded expectations. ( and that is an understatement.)
But is there nobody in your DOJ, or any other government institution. That can do anything to alter the corruption that is rotten to the core.
God bless PDJT and wow is his tweets tonight powerful.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yep, those tweets cut to the “progressives” bones.
They bypass the media.
The media are apoplectic about that process.
PTrump’s perfect political Haiku.
LikeLiked by 3 people
An affair is quite significant to security agencies because it means that you can easily be blackmailed. Don’t you love how the MSM downplays that aspect? We have two FBI agents having an affair involved in significant investigations, yet no one bats an eye? The deep state loves compromised agents. Use ’em and then toss ’em.
Me thinks there needs to be a special investigation on Strzok. Get a plea deal from him and make him sing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry to reply to myself but here is the paragraph: “The extramarital affair was problematic, these people said, but of greater concern among senior law enforcement officials were text messages the two exchanged during the Clinton investigation and campaign season, in which they expressed anti-Trump sentiments and other comments that appeared to favor Clinton.”
The affair is way more than problematic!! The affair is huge because these two are totally compromised and can easily be blackmailed (most likely by these same ‘senior law enforcement officials’). What would they be willing to do to hide this? And now that this ‘affair’ is leaked, the deep state can dismiss the blackmailing that most likely had occurred until they lost their usefulness.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Earlier, Dershowitz dismissed Flynn as a credible witness for any Mueller prosecution; he got nailed lying, after all.
Similarly, how would a defendant fare in court with the likes of a philandering FBI agent testifying against him? I think it’s rotten to the core, and anyone who dismisses this behavior is either shallow or affected.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought ‘everybody’ does it, Philander around, so who cares? /sarc
LikeLike
notice the wording of the article. It’s now a Trump-Russia “matter” and a Clinton email “investigation.”
Remember when Loretta Lynch insisted that Hillary’s issues be labeled a “matter” and not an “investigation?” Very interesting!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tweet Nunes. He deserves support for pursuing this. Trump said, “The calm before the storm.” Here we go. Love the lion licking paws, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agree. Such a collection dishonesty. Nunes must be beyond furious!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Appears January 2018 the real investigations start with honest, reputable investigator from outside the swamp and all previously named persons since August 2016 to date.
All these clowns are very, very dirty being unable to conduct any type of legal process. Throughout all previous Meuller and company Pinocchio’s start anew. Freeze all bank accounts of current investigators, put hold on salaries, perks, benefits, forbid all travel out of the country. Appoint new temporary head of FBI. Sessions has removed himself. Not helpful.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think I heard a :::Ping:::
LikeLiked by 3 people
What a corrupt enterprise the FBI is. The same hack agent is POC for Steele, Hillary email, Muh-Russia collusion.. Wow. Incredible. Everyone at Quantico is now suspect to be compromised… pass a box around to collect badges and guns on Monday. This stinks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gonna need a bigger box.
LikeLike
Meanwhile, the FBI knew THIS all along:
BREAKING: VIDEO PROOF: Obama Admin Confirms ‘No Problem’ With General Flynn Contacting Foreign Officials
Footage has resurfaced of Obama State Department spokesman Mark Toner saying Flynn contacting foreign governments during the transition poses no issues.
REPORTER: “This building [the Obama State Department] doesn’t see anything necessarily inappropriate in contact between members of the incoming [Trump] administration and foreign officials, no matter what country they’re from?“
OBAMA STATE DEPT SPOKESPERSON: “No, no…and again this has been ongoing. We have no problem with them doing such on their own.”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/12/obama-administration-confirms-no-problem-general-flynn-contacting-foreign-officials-video/
LikeLiked by 5 people
Our President fights for truth, justice and the American Way!
I love it when he is on the warpath defending what is right, speaking the truth and not backing down!
The hotter it gets the more @realDonaldTrump followers increase!
43,932,684 – 9:45 pm 12/2
43,772,025 – 9:47 pm 12/1 – one day ago
LikeLiked by 6 people
CIA Director Pompeo likes President Trump’s Tweets, finds them helpful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our President is nothing if not DEFIANT against the corruption and deep state.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Looks like they found a sacrificial stooge in StirSock. Their problem is he is just the opening act, and he’s a lib, I think he’ll sing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As a result, Nunes said he has instructed committee staff to draw up a contempt of Congress citation for Rosenstein and for FBI Director Christopher Wray. The chairman promised to take action on the citation before the end of December unless the FBI and DOJ meet all the committee’s outstanding demands.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can they be arrested?
LikeLike
I suspect so if they don’t comply
but it does show that this has NOTHING to do with Jeff Sessions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Director Wray is our President’s pick. He hasn’t been in the office that long, i suspect he will comply with Nunes’ demands. He shouldn’t be blamed for the nest of vipers he recently took charge of, those are Comey and McCabe’s snakes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
rosenstein is a PDJT nomination as well
LikeLike
Wasn’t Rosenstein already at the DOJ when PDJT was elected?
LikeLike
Prior to his current appointment, he served as a United States Attorney for the District of Maryland. Rosenstein was a former nominee to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. At the time of his confirmation as Deputy Attorney General in April 2017, he was the nation’s longest-serving U.S. attorney.[3]
President Donald Trump announced his intention to nominate Rosenstein to serve as Deputy Attorney General for the United States Department of Justice on January 31, 2017. Rosenstein was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on April 25, 2017. In May 2017, he authored a memo which President Trump said was the basis of his decision to dismiss FBI Director James Comey.[4]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rod_Rosenstein
LikeLike
Charlotte’s web of lies … and more lies … practiced deception under the National Security umbrella of “sealed records” act and 702s!
Note the “sealed records” pages.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WaPo – Two senior FBI officials on Clinton, Trump probes exchanged politically charged texts disparaging Trump
_________
They were exchanging more than politically charged texts…..
LikeLike
Yep. Bumping uglies.
LikeLike
And here is the dirt on Strzok’s live-in or partner. While they may not be married, they share the deed on a sizeable home together in Fairfax. And Melissa Hodgan has been serving in the SEC, apparently acting as an attack dog for anyone looking into the Clinton foundation.
“The Hillary Clinton “Deep State” attack upon William Uchimoto, this report explains, was due to his investigating a Georgetown University law professor named Chris Bummer for his money laundering ties to the Clinton Foundation—but with all of the “fake charges” leveled against him by Melissa R. Hodgman being thrown out of court by US Federal Judge P. Kevin Castel this past March (2017).”
More here.
http://operationdisclosure.blogspot.com/2017/08/sorcha-faal-us-media-plunges-into-epic.html
LikeLike
THIS SITE ROCKS! I literally just heard about these tweets at Breitbart, haven’t even had time to see them straight from Trump………and you ROCK STARS already have the tweets and a bunch of context explaining even more.
–You all were a lifesaver yesterday. Breitbart and Drudge had fully fallen for the Muh Russia Witch Hunt, so I had to HUNT for people to give the correct reaction and thankfully you were on it.
–I’m so sick of the full on Hitler 1930’s style propaganda war we’re living in. I don’t even turn on my t.v. yet their lies still cause massive havoc and damage.
–This is why I’m online. One person at a time we have to work together to disengage from and fight the Matrix.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Drudge and Breitbart will do anything for ratings at this point as people(and I know many many) like me who abandoned them in February are gone for good.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance and his Conservative Treehouse are the sharpest tip of the sword of real conservatism. I believe there is a concentrated effort to water it down and confuse the issues by other commentators. They fear what is covered here.
LikeLike
Drudge is ridiculous…don’t go there unless you just want to do a quick graze…his headlines are hysterical..and I don’t mean in a funny way…just off the wall. I check it out, but never first..come here first every morning, before taking a chance at ruining my day with Drudge.
LikeLike
Fire Rosenstein Mr. President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He cannot without the hell breaking loose. Look what happened when he fired Comey ?
LikeLike
At this point I am putting my eggs in the basket of Devin Nunes and Chuck Grassley. Devin Nunes was so important to our President back in late February of last year. When he saw the unmasked documents, he immediately went to the WH to share it with our President. He also gave that important press conference where he shared with the world that everything he saw had absolutely nothing to do with Russia 🇷🇺. It allowed our Lion 🦁 to send out those four MOABs in early March about Barry from Kenya 🇰🇪 and the fact he had wiretapped Trump Tower.
He is also responsible for getting the information about Fusion GPS finally revealed to the public. He and Chuck Grassley have their eyes set on McCabe.
From the article linked above:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-11-03/republicans-are-said-to-threaten-fbi-s-mccabe-with-a-subpoena
Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee are threatening to subpoena FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe next week unless he agrees to appear before their panel, according to a committee official.
They intend on pressing McCabe on topics including his role in the FBI’s investigation into former White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, said the official, who asked not to be identified discussing the members’ plans. Interest in McCabe goes beyond Flynn, however, the official said.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley wrote a June 28 letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein questioning whether McCabe handled the Flynn investigation “fairly and objectively.”
Grassley raised several issues, including a gender-discrimination complaint filed against the FBI. He noted Flynn had provided “a letter of support for the complainant in that case, which raises serious questions about why Mr. McCabe also failed to recuse himself from investigations involving Mr. Flynn.”
I have lost hope in the DOJ! These revelations from today have lead me to believe we will get nothing out of them. I am praying that Rep. Nunes who was part of our President’s transition team and Senator Grassley who is in his mid 80s and been an advocate for our President release so much damning information that allows our President to clear house and finally have justice served!
LikeLiked by 5 people
This final paragraph tells me our President May need the DoD to go up against the FBI because they are out of fuc………ing control. Arrest DOJ employees as well. We are about to hit a point of no return!
From the article linked above:
Contempt of Congress is a big move for lawmakers to take, especially against an agency controlled by the same party as leaders of the House. But remember, House Speaker Paul Ryan has already said the FBI and DOJ “stonewalled” the House, and he demanded that it comply immediately. That was five weeks ago. Now, after this latest episode, it seems likely that leaders in Congress are becoming increasingly frustrated with what they see as the FBI and DOJ jerking lawmakers around. At some point, they will act.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Couldn’t agree more.
Someone is out of control here.
And it’s high time to set that straight.
There is only one big dog in all of this. You need to answer to the PEOPLE…
LikeLike
The article says that Nunes has threatened to issue a contempt of Congress if all documents are not turned over by the end of December. Why wait?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is my point.
If I’m on any Congressional Committee and I want something that will help the investigation, first I ask.
When the response comes back with a delay or a no, I demand.
That means when I don’t get it, I would use everything in my power to get it instantly.
If these Committees have no such power, shut them down right now.
You’ll never get what you need, only what someone wants you to have.
LikeLike
Remember when candidate Obama secretly communicated with…..IRAN?!?!
http://patriotretort.com/remember-candidate-obama-secretly-communicated-iran/
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can’t wait to hear Scott Adams’ take on all this. He says he’s going to do something next week that will piss off his Conservative fans big time (sounds like it’s going to be some Black Lives Matter cop killer support or something) but for awhile now he’s been the great interpreter of Trump tweets and actions.
–Can’t wait to see what he says about this tweet storm. But boy, I don’t look forward to losing him to the dark side. There’s so few sources I can count on and enjoy.
LikeLike
The President tweeted a demand for the DOJ and FBI comply with the House…he was very specific…it’s time for these DEEP STATE UNIPARTY members to yield and adhere to US Constitution or face charges of sedition.
LikeLike
This is a sad comedy. Washington can do nothing and the people won’t either. No more rule of law and these cretins are calling our bluff. Trump’s only protection is the military, everyone else is suspect.
LikeLike
If this isn’t the decisive red line that was crossed, I don’t know what is. The entire Mueller charade needs to be dumped into the garbage immediately, and a thorough investigation set in motion first thing Monday morning.
Nunes is totally justified in his reaction, but he can’t be the lone wolf on this. If ever there were a time for solidarity from Republicans (hah!) And believers in justice and honesty then it’s now.
And no one gets immunity or an easy way out. The time, money, energy, rabid partisanship put into deligitimizing the President is tantamount to treason.
The precedent of swamp creatures (including media) covering for each other must be once and for all blown to pieces. This is now the time for full fledged no nonsense, hard assed prosecution. All after due process of course, but no more weasels squirming away with verbal acrobatics. Everything under oath.
The Obama/Hillary infrastructure once and for all has to be exposed in all it’s ugliness. And you can bet that the Wapo/NYT narrative is a benign, sanitized version of the facts.
Sessions has the weekend to process all this and speak to whoever he has to. If there is no movement on this in coning days then the President needs to find alternative ways to get the job done.
LikeLike
Jeff Sessions has nothing to do with this.
from the article sundance linked above-
“As a result, Nunes said he has instructed committee staff to draw up a contempt of Congress citation for Rosenstein and for FBI Director Christopher Wray. The chairman promised to take action on the citation before the end of December unless the FBI and DOJ meet all the committee’s outstanding demands.”
LikeLike
Like they did with Holder? I think he still got his pension.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is coming to a head soon. I have to think the president has inside information to bring the house down at his choosing. Merry Christmas.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would hope there is full disclosure… I won’t hold my breath, however…
LikeLike
Trump is just feeding them rope.
Time will tell when it all comes down.
Pass the popcorn,…….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember at the end of October that Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the WH expected the Mueller investigation to end soon.
LikeLike
All of Peter Strzok ‘s work now compromised. Which, or Who, Russian, Chinese, espionage cases did he work on?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It appears that Mueller is absolutely running Rosenstein and Rosenstein is running the FBI. That means, effectively, that Mueller and his posse are in control of both DOJ and FBI on anything President Trump or Clinton. This is so unconstitutional and rogue that I could shake Jeff Sessions!! He should yank Rosenstein from the “Russian probe” for conflict of interest or better yet, fire him BECAUSE:
*It’s Rosenstein, (getting marching orders from Mueller) who is stopping both the DOJ staff and Robert Wray’s FBI from handing over documents demanded by Nunes’ Committee.* Both Mueller and Rosenstein are themselves OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There was a comment from Hillary in a previous article here about the U.S. being “leader of the world”. That is very confusing to me. IS that she views our country? Or just what she wants? We need to be co concerned about OUR citizens, not the world!! WhAt a mess!
LikeLiked by 2 people
don’t forget obama said he was a “citizen of the world” – they don’t believe in sovereignty only one big beautiful globe full of slaves run by a few
LikeLike
From what I can surmise she is not the text book version of normal.
Losing out to Obama was one thing. But losing to Trump head to head like she did, sent her over the top.
LikeLike
Have we already forgotten that the Justice Department flooded a foreign country (Mexico) with illegal weapons, cause the murder of two Federal agents. That was an act of war. Who’s been prosecuted? Who was even fired?
LikeLike
That was Obama and Holder.
LikeLike
And, what the He!! is Sessions doing.??? Why is he obstructing?
LikeLike
FBI Agent Peter Strzok is also in charge of ajusting all scales so Hillary weighs a constant 110 pounds.
LikeLiked by 2 people