Chairman Nunes -VS- The Injustice League: Furious Nunes Threatens Contempt Amid Latest FBI Media Shenanigans…

Methinks the sketchy FBI investigators are well aware of the risk if they become the subjects of the investigations. Specifically, as we noted earlier today, the orchestrated Deep State media leak within the Washington Post and New York Times is a clear indication the FBI political co-conspirators are aware of their exposure…

And Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, is righteously upset. Because, like us, Mr. Nunes can see how this game is being played out.

The recently demoted FBI Deputy Head of Counterintelligence Peter Strzok was not only the lead FBI agent in charge of the Clinton email investigation… and he was not only the agent that interviewed her… and he was not only the agent assigned to the top level of Robert Mueller’s 2016 team to investigate the Russian conspiracy… He was also the FBI contact person for Christopher Steele, the author of the Steele Russian Dossier.

Liars and Leakers laid bare, Oh my:

WASHINGTON – House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes has issued an angry demand to the FBI and Department of Justice to explain why they kept the committee in the dark over the reason Special Counsel Robert Mueller kicked a key supervising FBI agent off the Trump-Russia investigation. Stories in both the Washington Post and New York Times on Saturday reported that Peter Strzok, who played a key role in the original FBI investigation into the Trump-Russia matter, and then a key role in Mueller’s investigation, and who earlier had played an equally critical role in the FBI’s Hillary Clinton email investigation, was reassigned out of the Mueller office because of anti-Trump texts he exchanged with a top FBI lawyer, Lisa Page, with whom Strzok was having an extramarital affair. Strzok was transferred to the FBI’s human resources office — an obvious demotion — in July.

[…] Word of the messages and the affair were news to Nunes, even though the committee had issued a subpoena that covered information about Strzok’s demotion more than three months ago. The committee’s broadly worded subpoena for information related to the so-called Trump dossier went to the FBI and FOJ on Aug. 24. In follow-up conversations on the scope of the subpoena, committee staff told the FBI and DOJ that it included information on the circumstances of Strzok’s reassignment. […] Now, in what appears to be an orchestrated leak, both the Post and Times published the reason for Strzok’s demotion, along with concerns that the revelation might help President Trump. […] To add insult to injury, at just the moment the leaked stories appeared, the Justice Department out of the blue notified Nunes that it would meet some of the committee’s demands for information that it had been refusing for months. That didn’t make the chairman happy, either. “The DOJ has now expressed — on a Saturday, just hours after the press reports on Strzok’s dismissal appeared — a sudden willingness to comply with some of the committee’s long-standing demands,” Nunes said in the statement. “This attempted 11th-hour accommodation is neither credible nor believable, and in fact is yet another example of the DOJ’s disingenuousness and obstruction.” (read more)

Advertisements