Is Media Response to Obama’s “Operation Cassandra Scandal” a Precursor For Response to FBI/DOJ “Operation Trump”?…

Last week Politico reported on an explosive in depth investigation surrounding how the former President Obama administration allowed the terrorist group Hezbollah to continue a multinational drug running and money-laundering operation to fund terrorism in order to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran.
The DEA’s “Operation Cassandra” was intentionally blocked; while the administration allowed drug-running into the U.S., weapons procurement to kill Americans and money laundering to facilitate all the terrorist activity. Supporting Hezbollah was down-played and intentionally permitted by the Obama administration.
Under any normal circumstances, other than an Obama presidency, this entire scandal would have been explosive headlines. [Insert comparison to media coverage of “Iran-Contra” here.] However, the response from U.S. media has been essentially nothing other than to attack the intensely well-sourced author of the expose’.
Now, pause for a minute and really think about this next question.
Consider how the same U.S. media will respond to the sunlight upon President Obama and Hillary Clinton’s “Operation Trump”?
In 2016 senior leadership within the Obama FBI and Department of Justice, with direct and provable ties straight to the White House, planned and conducted a targeted political operation against a presidential candidate by weaponizing the intelligence community against Donald Trump.
Using sketchy, intentionally misleading and false information provided to a U.S. District Court Judge, the Obama FBI and DOJ colluded to present an application for wiretaps and surveillance authority to the FISA court; subsequently, they used a FISA warrant as part of an exhaustive counterintelligence operation against their political opposition.
This is no longer some pie-in-the-sky conspiracy. There is massive evidence, including statements from the co-conspirators, that highlights this exact operation in detail.
However, using the media response to the “Operation Cassandra” scandal as a baseline for expectation, how do you think the same media will respond to discoveries within “Operation Trump”?
This is the context that must be considered when concerns are raised about the methodical manner -albeit painstakingly slow- around the process of investigative sunlight from Congress, FBI, DOJ and the Inspector General’s office.
If the larger American media do not appropriately explain the enormity of the corruption, and if the American people don’t see how legal constitutional limits were dispatched by an ideological administration weaponizing the highest law enforcement agencies within our government – against their political opposition, the severity of the scheme remains hidden.
Yes, the U.S. media has become the enemy of America.
Yes, it’s that bad.
Yes, for context think about how many Americans actually believe there was some substance behind the “muh Russia collusion” narrative?
Stunning.
This reality is why the process to revealing the corruption must be apportioned with tremendous planning and prudently laid out in a logical sequence for the U.S. electorate to grasp the enormity of it all.
If, it is even possible.
We already have the hindsight understanding of how the IRS was similarly weaponized by the Obama/Holder justice department against their political enemies, us. Yet somehow, even with admissions from the participants, the average U.S. voter elected President Obama to a second term.
After paying no political price for the 2010/2011 IRS example; and with the U.S. media completely and entirely downplaying the scale of the issue; it’s no wonder the Clinton campaign and their ideological allies within the FBI and DOJ downplayed the risk during their “Trump Operation” – and simultaneously were so sloppy in leaving massive trails of evidence.
BIG UGLY
.
IG Stimulated Releases of Information:
♦Release #1 was the FBI Agent Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page story; and the repercussions from discovering their politically motivated bias in the 2015/2016 Clinton email investigation and 2016/2017 Russian Election investigation.
♦Release #2 outlined the depth of FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page’s specific history in the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton to include the changing of the wording [“grossly negligent” to “extremely careless”] of the probe outcome delivered by FBI Director James Comey.
♦Release #3 was the information about DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr being in contact with Fusion GPS at the same time as the FISA application was submitted and granted by the FISA court; which authorized surveillance and wiretapping of candidate Donald Trump; that release also attached Bruce Ohr and Agent Strzok directly to the Steele Dossier.
♦Release #4 was information that Deputy Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was an actual contract employee of Fusion GPS, and was hired by F-GPS specifically to work on opposition research against candidate Donald Trump. Both Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr are attached to the origin of the Christopher Steele Russian Dossier.
♦Release #5 was the specific communication between FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page. The 10,000 text messages that included evidence of them both meeting with Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe to discuss the “insurance policy” against candidate Donald Trump in August of 2016.
2017: “Trump has better watch out. The intelligence community has six ways from Sunday to get back at him.” – Chuck Schumer.
2018: Trump is picking on the FBI too much! He needs to leave those poor people alone!
How many fairly good media operations quote from the NYT and WAPO and CNN every day. Brietbart sure does and Fox and everyone else like they must reply to the lies spewed out daily so all these click bait stories are on the so called conservative sites to anger people for clicks. Never read nor quote anything from those organizations and leave them in a wonderland of deceit. Thats the secret……………Fox quotes NTY articles as truth….hahahahaha CNN are all bipolar whacked out morons….Fox brings on the biggest morons on the planet to counter argue and use the lefts talking points like juan Williams. It’s a waste of time to listen to them……
SD: “Yes, the U.S. media has become the enemy of America.
Yes, it’s that bad.”
This is a very cogent executive summary of another brilliantly and clearly written commentary on the destructive, malignant power of the MSM. It is an unrelenting enemy with vast, far-reaching resources. The battle for communicating the truth to the American people and to the world will be lengthy and brutal.
Indict the MSM, along with the DNC and others, under RICO.
Where to start? For a few, how about actively working for campaigns and hiding the fact? Think Pedesta’s e-mails. What is the monetary value of being 95% in the tank for one party?
Aiding and abetting in the obstruction of justice. Don’t try to tell me they weren’t aware of the details of the wire tapping and involved in its cover up. Think of Bug Eyes.
It is time to shut them down, or separate them as free standing corporations, requiring no more the 2% ownership by any one individual. Make it a criminal offense to report knowingly false information. Yes, I know that is a slippery slope, but what we see today is beyond the pale.
No deductions for NFL tix.
Who cares? Trump is going to take their stakes.
Our President has the biggest microphone 🎤 of them all! There is absolutely nothing to stop him from doing a prime time address to the nation where he tells the American public what had happened and what will happen by his administration to ensure every single participant is given the maximum amount of time in jail that is allowed by law. Every single politician that is running in the House and the Senate will make sure that the local media is aware of what occurred and the DNC involvement.
They can do everything in their power to hide it but they will fail miserably!
This is what I’ve said since the beginning: Everything President Trump has done so far has been remarkable but if law and order and true justice are not restored all of this will be for naught. If there are no repercussions for these people’s blatant and obvious law breaking and corruption, then the Left will continue with these schemes. Remember, Leftists are all about the ends justifies the means. They believe that their cause is just and they don’t care who or what they destroy in the process. These people need to serve long prison sentences.
we are about at a similar place in history we ware when Lincoln was elected the first Republican President. Then the Dems were willing to break up the the country with a civil war to take out Lincoln and to protect their slavery.
Now they are willing to start a war with Russia, destroy the US sovereignty, enslave classes of people all over again, and California wants out of the US (their civil war.)..
a year ago I had seen enough to declare much of the MSM as Enemies of the State. And I also said some should be declared terrorists groups for continually inciting violence against the US and US citizens.
Their FCC licenses should be reviewed and changed or revoked if changes are not made.
Now a year later more and more evidence is showing that more people are realizing the extreme against the US interests the MSM are almost all the time.
Their goal is the same as was Obama’s and that is to destroy the traditional and constitutional US.
The first action is to force a review of their FCC licenses and then start placing restrictions on the use of their FCC licenses.. ie. limit their broadcast scope.
There are many similarities between the JFK presidency and the DJT presidency with regards to the mainstream media. They were both leftist and government controlled. The CIA had plants not only in both print and broadcast media, but in all government agencies. (All illegal, of course.) The differences include that many of us see the media bias now. Very few were aware back then. People worshiped Walter Cronkite in the 60s, but we now know he was a tool of the left. JFK had many enemies who conspired to take him out, and then conspired to cover it all up. Witnesses were threatened to change their testimonies to agree with the official narrative of the Warren Commission. DJT has many enemies who are conspiring to take him out, and the first stage of that conspiracy is to paint a false picture of the real truth. The media means nothing to us, but it is the ONLY source of news to the vast crowd of useful idiots out there. By feeding these cretins DAILY, the left hopes a few will get influenced enough to take out the President. And we know the government has professionals that can accomplish that too. We need our White Hats to stop the left’s momentum NOW, by prosecuting the obvious lawbreaking traitors, and setting a modern day precedent that will deter the rest of them. Otherwise, we’ll be overrun and defeated. This crap has gone on too long!
I fear half the country is lost….even if Obama and Hillary are both prosecuted and jailed for their offenses….
