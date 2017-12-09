Intel Chairman Devin Nunes Outlines Abuse in FISA Warrants and Government Surveillance…

There are obviously multiple investigative angles stemming from all the stories within investigations into the previous administration’s politicization of the FBI and DOJ. One of those angles is the system of applying for FISA warrants and surveillance of U.S. persons.
Against the backdrop of FISA court judge Rudolph Contreras mysterious recusal from the Mike Flynn case; and against increasing sunlight upon FBI investigative agent Peter Strzok, yesterday House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, discussed his ongoing concerns about abuse within the FBI and DOJ process.
WASHINGTON DC – House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Fox News on Friday that his investigators have already uncovered evidence of “abuse” in the U.S. government’s surveillance practices.
“I believe there’s evidence that abuses have occurred,” Nunes said in his first interview since the House Ethics Committee dismissed allegations he had wrongly released classified information as part of the panel’s Russia investigation.
“We have had an ongoing investigation into DOJ [Department of Justice] and FBI since mid-summer for both FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court] abuse and other matters that we can’t get into too much. But it is very concerning.”
Nunes pointed to the leaked conversation of former national security adviser, Gen. Mike Flynn with the Russian ambassador. The congressman said he is unaware of any leak investigation by the FBI or Justice Department.
“I hate to use the word corrupt, but they become so dirty that, who is watching the watchmen? Who is investigating these people? There is no one.”
Nunes said he will call Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, whose apparent demotion was first reported by Fox’s James Rosen, over his contacts with the firm behind the Trump dossier — to testify. The congressman said he believes the Obama Justice Department – from Attorney General Lynch, to her deputy, Sally Yates, FBI Director Comey as well as FBI agent Peter Strzok who was fired by the Mueller Russia probe over anti-Trump text messages — may have valuable information.
“It’s hard to believe that all of them, there was a very small circle that we’re looking into the Trump dossier overall.” Nunes said. (read more w/ video)
June/July 2016 a FISA request is denied. This is simultaneous to FBI agent Strzok initial contact with Christopher Steele and the preliminary draft of the dossier.
October 2016 a FISA request approved. This is simultaneous to agent Strzok and Assoc. Deputy AG Bruce G Ohr in contact with Christopher Steele and the full dossier.
(L-R) Peter Strzok-FBI, Bruce G Ohr-DOJ, Judge Rudolph Contreras-FISA
It would be EXPLOSIVE if it turned out the FISA warrant was gained by deception, misleading/manipulated information, or fraud; and that warrant that led to the wiretapping and surveillance of General Flynn was authorized by FISA Court Judge Contreras – who would now be judge in Flynn’s case.
♦FBI Agent Peter Strzok’s former boss was Bill Priestap, FBI Asst. Director in charge of Counterintelligence. [The same Bill Priestap James Comey stated was the person who decided not to tell congressional oversight of the investigation] Bill Priestap’s boss was FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. Directly above McCabe in the chain-of-command was FBI Director James Comey.
♦Inside the DOJ apparatus: Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce G Ohr’s former boss was Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates. Sally Yates boss was Attorney General Loretta Lynch.
Just incredible how the same handful of names keep being central players. Totally beyond coincidence.
IMO it is all criminal but….it has all been legalized. It is legalized crime.
If not legalized, it is certainly non-prosecuted crime.
“No, no, it is not criminal! Have you forgotten? Anything done by Leftists MUST ipso facto be moral, legal, and beyond reproach, because everything they do is for the oppressed, the abused, the disenfranchised, the marginalized, the bullied, the one-eyed, the blind, the deaf, the altitudinally challenged, and the calorically challenged, and so they cannot be wrong!
You and your oppressive laws based upon racism, sexism, capitalism, religionism, and hoodwinkism MUST be opposed! RESIST!”
– Spoken by an anonymous source 😉
No, Howie. It’s not. Illegal spying of Americans. Hands down.
Right, but it haz been legalized.
One of them is going to crack sooner of later. Hope sooner.
I think you are right. Just too much evidence mounting. Who will be first to rat out the others? I really don’t care, I just want it to happen.
Rule 39: “There is no such thing as coincidence.”
Or at the very least: Only a certain amount of coincidence is believable! 🙂
Well that make it easier to prosecute them.
Totally. If they were smart enough to spread out the illegalities, it would be hard to prove. When the same few names are involved in every shady move, it becomes clear.
mimbler, a small circle of “friends” could be a good thing. Hopefully the rest are good or just following orders.
I find it hopeful as well Mitch. They felt like they had to send the “cleaning” to the same small group of fixers. That’s a good thing!
One of the duties of CI ( McCabe)”Monitor the activities of key intelligence personnel, including those within the FBI”. When that group becomes corrupted it’s gravely serious. Our country has never had this happen. The fisa court is under the patriot act which suspends parts of the constitution. That why Sessions and Rosenstein had to create a separate counter intelligence unit. Mueller was supposed to be doing a counter intelligence investigation into the russia collusion ( that’s why no crime was cited in the sc appointment letter)
No matter what Deep Uniparty does We the People will nullify them. They are toast. The only question is how long they can hang on. We will take em’ down in the end. Like I say if they harm one hair on Sir Donalds Mane they then have to deal with 60 million Americans with HOT anger. We do not allow coups around here.
For whatever it may be worth, I am still of the opinion that, should the charges against both Paul Manafort and Mike Flynn be connected to this FISA warrant (even partially), then those charges, and any resulting convictions, are “fruit of the poisoned tree” and must be thrown out.
Ot depends….Don’t fergit’ Muelley is the Grand Master of parallel construction. The FISA law has many many holes in it that the snakes can crawl through. It is plus ultra the constitution and the rules of procedure and process.
I was watching Gregg Jarrett talking with Chris Farrell from Judicial Watch last night before the rally.
I think it was during their discussion that they got to the point of, well, what’s next with the Mueller investigation? If there is no Russia collusion, and there isn’t, and there is nothing else to investigate when does it stop and how do we make it stop?
I think it was Chris who said that up till now no one has had legal standing to sue the Mueller Investigation, but now that they have taken legal action towards Manafort, Flynn, and the other guy they do now have standing to legally challenge the activities of the Mueller Investigation.
Omg Sylvia. I hope not. Can you imagine how long that would drag on with a total media circus?
I can’t see that ever happening. Seriously.
And you are absolutely right on both counts: it would last for ten years or more and be a complete media circus.
There must be a better way. I’m hoping all the pressure brought to bear will make Mueller say, “Ok, folks. Guess we’ve see all there is here. We’re done.” And everyone goes home for Christmas….if only in my dreams…..
My dreams too. Enough of the mueller nightmare.
Flynn pled out and Manafort has no way to get that stuff admitted in his unrelated case is the way I see it. How could Manafort get it in? His warrant did not come from the FISA Court I do not think. Ahhh Dunno.
LikeLike
This stuff is way out of my pay grade. I have no clue.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think comey and subsequently Mueller is trying to tie up PTrump from being able to fire the obama/clinton stay behinds under the threat of obstruction. So this will drag on as long as they can get away with it. If they get some convictions or even impeachment- tats just icing on the cake in their minds. All the stuff coming out and the uranium one might motivate Mueller to wrap up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed, except for one of our legal treepers who pointed out that when you plead guilty, it is much harder to throw out the conviction.
So Flynn may have a tough time even though he pled based on charges from the poisoned tree.
I don’t know, though, just tossing out what I’ve learned here.
Flynn has been reassigned to Judge Emmit Sullivan. According to Sidney Powel’s book and you tube videos Judge Emmit Sullivan overturned prosecutions due to misconduct by Weissman who worked for mueller in the Enro and/or Merril lynch case. Judicial watch also had Judge Sullivan who threaten the doj with sanctions/contempt in their Foia. Judge Sullivan is well aware of the dirty doj tricks. Sidney Powell’s book reads like a thriller explaining the details of Weissman ruining innocent people by withholding exculpatory evidence. I hope the fisa court gets removed or legislation making sure abuse like this can’t happen ever again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Green Shoots.
The congressman said he is unaware of any leak investigation by the FBI or Justice Department.
“I hate to use the word corrupt, but they become so dirty that, who is watching the watchmen? Who is investigating these people? There is no one.”
Who knows for sure what is going on. I will trust in President Trump. If he’s not worried I’m not worried.
These are just the ones in the shallow part of the swamp. To get the ones in the deep end you have to go in after them. Like combat in the city. You must go house to house to get rid of them. One of the most dangerous types of combat.
However, if as mentioned earlier, if someone caves, it could all come crashing down.
It made simple common sense when someone sad; The wives are more than likely frightened for their families future and want this done with. The day of reckoning is fast approaching.
these FISA COURTS ARE UNCONSTITUTIONAL, and came into being with the passage of the PATRIOT ACT, WHICH IS ALSO UNCONSTITUTIONAL.
they are SECRET COURTS that are being used to SPY ON AMERICAN CITIZENS AND NEED ENDED.
Correct
Patriot Act = Police State!
Right again
It was supposed to be temporary and reviewed and reaffirmed periodically. It just gets reapproved without any justification. I think the deep state is trying to eliminate the constitution through step by step removal of important freedoms. The Dems euphemistically refer to it as “interpreting” it by activist judges. The rhinos aren’t much better.
Jeanine is on with Michelle Malkin. They both want cuffs. So do I.
We are talking about surveillance and not some of the recent sexual harrassement charges? You mentioned hand cuffs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Michelle called the swampsters ‘crap weasels’ twice. 🙂
Nunes says he “is unaware of leak investigations by FBIor DOJ.” I think it has been stated by sessions that he is going after leakers. WTH? If I had to choose who is being honest, I’m going with nunes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Point taken
^^^ If there was a leak investigation, and I pray there is, the most important aspect of such an investigation is to keep it quiet! People, I know you want to rally around someone who will go out and proclaim from the rooftops that they are jumping on this, but please be patient because you don’t win against the democrats, the media, or the corruption in our government by going to the media, you win in court.
It’s coming. Donald J. Trump has so far kept all of his campaign promises and he is the one in charge. Trust him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you!!!! How long have some of us been saying this very thing?
From SD’s article “The New FBI Agency Everyone forgot” Sessions was referring to the leaks through congress. Nunez refers to the FBI.
There is the doj IG document that specifically states items being investigated which included leaks.
Yes, Sessions may be pursuing them. But some could have been found in a day or two. He even said he was considering polygraphing the NSC staff. That would have found the leakers there the same day.
And we don’t need to build elaborate cases against leakers and prosecute them. Just find them, and reassign/fire them.
This isn’t rocket science. And it doesn’t take exotic barium leaks to take care of. Those are done when you want a prosecution. I don’t see that as being important where the goal is to just get rid of them so you have an effective administration.
I certainly took my polygraph tests when dealing with classified material. (Drug tests too, for that matter. Those might be a good idea as well).
Nunes: “I hate to use the word corrupt, ”
___________
Why?
Corrupt is about the NICEST word you could conceivably use to describe what these psychopath monsters are doing.
Maybe he means that he hates to use the word ‘corrupt’ because it so vastly UNDERSTATES what is actually going on?
There’s an easy solution for that, Devin.
Call a spade a spade.
Nunes is a black hat and is covering for the Deep State. That is why.
Based on what?
Snowden exposed the Gov’t surveillance yrs. ago. He was termed a traitor. Nunes is termed a hero.
The youngun’s surveil themselves all day every day with social media that is all fed in to the central computers.
Snowden exposed it, swamp survived and thrived. Many have been exposed in this past year. Only one was fired and that triggered an investigation on Trump. Rest of the swamp intact. A couple of “demotions” and some musical chairs, but other than that, nada.
4sure…good point and needs to be corrected.
Devin Nunes has and continues to be a Patriot in my book! This man stemmed the tide against our President last February when he took the time to go to the WH after reviewing the unmasked documents. He did a 10 minute interview were he was shaken by what he saw. He emphatically said not one document had anything to do with Russia 🇷🇺.
That paved the way for our Lion 🦁 to send out those four tweets on March 4th that went after Barry from Kenya 🇰🇪 about wiretapping Trump Tower. He took so much heat for it by the MSM, Democrats and RINOs. It lead to these BS charges. It also freed him from the dumb investigation into Muh Russia and allowed him to turn his full attention to the unmasking, Fusion GPS and now the FBI and DOJ.
Whatever Nunes saw scared him tremendously. It continues to be his motivation to take down the whole House of Cards. This isn’t a countermeasure. This is the real deal. He has galvanized the other Republicans on the committee he oversees. Even Lou Dobbs had to say this evening that for the first time he is so proud of the House Republicans.
Devin Nunes is setting himself up for an incredible future! He was part of our President’s transition team. I could easily see him being the VP pick in 2024. I actually see him taking over a cabinet position in our President’s 2nd term.
This country will one day thank him for helping our President to Drain The Swamp!
A good start would be to NOT renew 702.
Howie our President is pushing for a clean reauthorization of the 702. Hopefully they can put it the correct safeguards.
Ugggghhh! No likee. There is no safeguard against human nature.
Posted the following earlier:
Ditch Mitch on December 9, 2017 at 7:06 pm
Didn’t take long for Nunez to get back into the swing of things. One day in fact:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/12/chairman-nunes-bombshell-investigators-uncovered-evidence-fisa-abuse-video/
Some asked why Contreras recused now and not at the beginning. I have a theory. Contreras thought he could get away with it until Nunez came back.
Awesome thanks 🙏 Red!
“Nunes said he will call Justice Department official Bruce Ohr … to testify.”
I have doubts that Ohr will say anything. He will either not show up or he will plead the fifth.
Same for Strozk.
I thought I read that there was a reason to keep federal employees on board because of not being able to plead the 5th. Can someone clarify that for us?
Wasn’t the wretched Lois Lerner still a fed employee when she plead the fifth in front of Congress and ticked us all off?
Another shovel-ready piece of work.
He is not an employee of a congressional committee and he can plead the fifth, same as Lois Lerner and anyone else appearing before them.
Civil servants do not get attorney client privilege for discussions they have with government attorneys. They still get their constitutional right to plead the 5 th. As Joseph digenova points out the doj tend to act like they are their to protect and represent the agency which they are involved with. So the doj does all sorts of dirty tricks in court to help a particular agency win their case in court. As a whistleblower, I agree with Digenova. My case led in part to the head lawyer of the office of special counsel gettin convicted and serving jail time ( only one day). My case was about the Air Force smuggling classified equip out of a sciff and leaving it at a dump for bad people to buy on the cheap. The OSC go caught ganging up with the Air Force going after me.
Goodlatte sent a letter to doj and fbi requesting the fisa fbi docs due not 15 December.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Nunes says he “wasn’t aware” not that there “was not” one. I’ll give him some slack on that – he might be providing some cover without looking stupid! I would be surprised he did not know about a “counter-intelligent” unit if in fact there is one.
Not sure about that … if this is truly a deep cover, “counter-intelligence” unit, then I see no reason to tell him or any number of others. And while Nunes may turn out to be “OK” (I’m withholding judgement for now) he is a congressman with a staff … do you trust his staff?
And if you tell him after there is such an investigation I doubt you can just tell only Nunes. You then have to tell his counterparts on the committees etc. too.
What you want is that these people are out in the open questioning whats going on..
At some point the investigation behind the scenes, the anger of the patriotic congressman and people screaming for justice will culminate in the big one.
I find it odd though, how Obama remains floating above… like with Benghazi. Flip something like this to the other ledger and you’d have non-stop escalation to the top. ie, that’s what they did with Nixon. Here we have absolute corruption .. and yet may actually get something… and yet, I guess.. saying anything about the lawless President is taboo… well… it’s toxic. Like the email stuff… they didn’t want to go there, but Obama probably had secret emails too. He knew of the server from the beginning. He knew about Uranium One.. etc. Time will be very harsh on him… he’s young enough .. he’ll have to endure decades of ridicule and scorn. A soulless pos… a sham… a grifter… who we had to endure to get to President Trump. May the Democrats suffer a 50year shellacking.
LikeLiked by 6 people
A lot of ti leads back to zero.
And that’s exactly why it won’t be honestly pursued.
LikeLiked by 1 person
lot of IT
I wouldn’t bet the farm just yet.
I think the least talked about one is the main target – he’s the super sized drain plug
Never be prosecuted.
We’ll be lucky if any of his underlings are.
I’ve learned to never say never where PDJT is involved.
Reminder: if not for PDJT there would not of been much said or looked into about Barry’s birth certificate.
– PDJT has not forgotten a thing.
A Trump second term would get some of the underlings.
But I doubt it would go past comey.
When they get to talking about Valerie…… I suspect Obama will flee.
To the open arms of Truedope.
I think we have extradition with him….(rhumor) didn’t obama buy a place in Dubai?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The muslims don’t want him either.
You can’t go after protected obama out in the open…there is a circle of hyena’s all around him at all times…. no it must be more “Mission Impossible” than Indiana Jones
Nunes: “…but they become so dirty that, who is watching the watchmen? Who is investigating these people? There is no one.”
______________
That seems like a problem, Devin… a gaping hole roughly the size of the Milky Way in our Constitutional system.
I guess the men who founded our country weren’t smart enough to anticipate the level of utter criminality which would infest our treasonous government some 200 years later?
If only there was some lawful means or mechanism to expose and prosecute crimes committed by employees of the government…
If only! Yes!
Hmm…..let me put on my Thinking Cap…..oh, maybe like the House Oversight Committee? Oh, let me see here. Scratching around on my desk….Here we go! Chairman of the House Oversight Committee is Rep. Trey Gowdy!
Problem solved!
Sigh. We are so screwed.
But we have you and your shovel.
I’m gonna need a bigger shovel….
I believe the quote from way back then referred to a moral society, religious vurtue etc. Once that goes then yes the system can collapse. Right now we are definitely seeing cracks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He brings up freedom all the time in his speeches.
Remarks by President Trump to the People of Poland | July 6, 2017
https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/07/06/remarks-president-trump-people-poland-july-6-2017
The Office of the Press Secretary archives are *full* of freedom speeches by President Trump45.
It would be so nice if this were true!
Sure would, but very hard to believe every piece would fall into place over a whole year exactly the way they planned. Life rarely happens that way.
This would be the 2nd greatest story ever told.
Sylvia I have been following this man and he has been talking about this for the past month. I actually believe him!
Birds of a feather flock together
I have come to the conclusion that Mueller must think we are stupid.
