Intel Chairman Devin Nunes Outlines Abuse in FISA Warrants and Government Surveillance…

Posted on December 9, 2017 by

There are obviously multiple investigative angles stemming from all the stories within investigations into the previous administration’s politicization of the FBI and DOJ.  One of those angles is the system of applying for FISA warrants and surveillance of U.S. persons.

Against the backdrop of FISA court judge Rudolph Contreras mysterious recusal from the Mike Flynn case; and against increasing sunlight upon FBI investigative agent Peter Strzok, yesterday House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, discussed his ongoing concerns about abuse within the FBI and DOJ process.

WASHINGTON DC – House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Fox News on Friday that his investigators have already uncovered evidence of “abuse” in the U.S. government’s surveillance practices.

“I believe there’s evidence that abuses have occurred,” Nunes said in his first interview since the House Ethics Committee dismissed allegations he had wrongly released classified information as part of the panel’s Russia investigation.

“We have had an ongoing investigation into DOJ [Department of Justice] and FBI since mid-summer for both FISA [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court] abuse and other matters that we can’t get into too much. But it is very concerning.”

Nunes pointed to the leaked conversation of former national security adviser, Gen. Mike Flynn with the Russian ambassador. The congressman said he is unaware of any leak investigation by the FBI or Justice Department.

“I hate to use the word corrupt, but they become so dirty that, who is watching the watchmen? Who is investigating these people? There is no one.”

Nunes said he will call Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, whose apparent demotion was first reported by Fox’s James Rosen, over his contacts with the firm behind the Trump dossier — to testify. The congressman said he believes the Obama Justice Department – from Attorney General Lynch, to her deputy, Sally Yates, FBI Director Comey as well as FBI agent Peter Strzok who was fired by the Mueller Russia probe over anti-Trump text messages — may have valuable information.

“It’s hard to believe that all of them, there was a very small circle that we’re looking into the Trump dossier overall.” Nunes said.  (read more w/ video)

June/July 2016 a FISA request is denied. This is simultaneous to FBI agent Strzok initial contact with Christopher Steele and the preliminary draft of the dossier.

October 2016 a FISA request approved. This is simultaneous to agent Strzok and Assoc. Deputy AG Bruce G Ohr in contact with Christopher Steele and the full dossier.

(L-R) Peter Strzok-FBI, Bruce G Ohr-DOJ, Judge Rudolph Contreras-FISA

It would be EXPLOSIVE if it turned out the FISA warrant was gained by deception, misleading/manipulated information, or fraud; and that warrant that led to the wiretapping and surveillance of General Flynn was authorized by FISA Court Judge Contreras – who would now be judge in Flynn’s case.

♦FBI Agent Peter Strzok’s former boss was Bill Priestap, FBI Asst. Director in charge of Counterintelligence.  [The same Bill Priestap James Comey stated was the person who decided not to tell congressional oversight of the investigation]  Bill Priestap’s boss was FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. Directly above McCabe in the chain-of-command was FBI Director James Comey.

♦Inside the DOJ apparatus: Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce G Ohr’s former boss was Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.  Sally Yates boss was Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

          BIG UGLY

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Abusive Cops, AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Clinton(s), Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, FBI, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

103 Responses to Intel Chairman Devin Nunes Outlines Abuse in FISA Warrants and Government Surveillance…

  1. mimbler says:
    December 9, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Just incredible how the same handful of names keep being central players. Totally beyond coincidence.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • Howie says:
      December 9, 2017 at 9:19 pm

      IMO it is all criminal but….it has all been legalized. It is legalized crime.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • mimbler says:
        December 9, 2017 at 9:35 pm

        If not legalized, it is certainly non-prosecuted crime.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • decimusausonius says:
        December 9, 2017 at 9:59 pm

        “No, no, it is not criminal! Have you forgotten? Anything done by Leftists MUST ipso facto be moral, legal, and beyond reproach, because everything they do is for the oppressed, the abused, the disenfranchised, the marginalized, the bullied, the one-eyed, the blind, the deaf, the altitudinally challenged, and the calorically challenged, and so they cannot be wrong!

        You and your oppressive laws based upon racism, sexism, capitalism, religionism, and hoodwinkism MUST be opposed! RESIST!”

        – Spoken by an anonymous source 😉

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • WSB says:
        December 9, 2017 at 9:59 pm

        No, Howie. It’s not. Illegal spying of Americans. Hands down.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • FofBW says:
      December 9, 2017 at 9:19 pm

      One of them is going to crack sooner of later. Hope sooner.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • kevinrexheine says:
      December 9, 2017 at 9:24 pm

      Rule 39: “There is no such thing as coincidence.”

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • NJF says:
      December 9, 2017 at 9:26 pm

      Well that make it easier to prosecute them.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • mimbler says:
        December 9, 2017 at 9:38 pm

        Totally. If they were smart enough to spread out the illegalities, it would be hard to prove. When the same few names are involved in every shady move, it becomes clear.

        Like

        Reply
    • Ditch Mitch says:
      December 9, 2017 at 9:34 pm

      mimbler, a small circle of “friends” could be a good thing. Hopefully the rest are good or just following orders.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Firefly says:
      December 9, 2017 at 9:56 pm

      One of the duties of CI ( McCabe)”Monitor the activities of key intelligence personnel, including those within the FBI”. When that group becomes corrupted it’s gravely serious. Our country has never had this happen. The fisa court is under the patriot act which suspends parts of the constitution. That why Sessions and Rosenstein had to create a separate counter intelligence unit. Mueller was supposed to be doing a counter intelligence investigation into the russia collusion ( that’s why no crime was cited in the sc appointment letter)

      Like

      Reply
      • Howie says:
        December 9, 2017 at 10:30 pm

        No matter what Deep Uniparty does We the People will nullify them. They are toast. The only question is how long they can hang on. We will take em’ down in the end. Like I say if they harm one hair on Sir Donalds Mane they then have to deal with 60 million Americans with HOT anger. We do not allow coups around here.

        Like

        Reply
  2. kevinrexheine says:
    December 9, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    For whatever it may be worth, I am still of the opinion that, should the charges against both Paul Manafort and Mike Flynn be connected to this FISA warrant (even partially), then those charges, and any resulting convictions, are “fruit of the poisoned tree” and must be thrown out.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • Howie says:
      December 9, 2017 at 9:27 pm

      Ot depends….Don’t fergit’ Muelley is the Grand Master of parallel construction. The FISA law has many many holes in it that the snakes can crawl through. It is plus ultra the constitution and the rules of procedure and process.

      Like

      Reply
      • Sylvia Avery says:
        December 9, 2017 at 9:39 pm

        I was watching Gregg Jarrett talking with Chris Farrell from Judicial Watch last night before the rally.

        I think it was during their discussion that they got to the point of, well, what’s next with the Mueller investigation? If there is no Russia collusion, and there isn’t, and there is nothing else to investigate when does it stop and how do we make it stop?

        I think it was Chris who said that up till now no one has had legal standing to sue the Mueller Investigation, but now that they have taken legal action towards Manafort, Flynn, and the other guy they do now have standing to legally challenge the activities of the Mueller Investigation.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • Oldschool says:
          December 9, 2017 at 9:50 pm

          Omg Sylvia. I hope not. Can you imagine how long that would drag on with a total media circus?

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Sylvia Avery says:
            December 9, 2017 at 9:52 pm

            I can’t see that ever happening. Seriously.

            And you are absolutely right on both counts: it would last for ten years or more and be a complete media circus.

            There must be a better way. I’m hoping all the pressure brought to bear will make Mueller say, “Ok, folks. Guess we’ve see all there is here. We’re done.” And everyone goes home for Christmas….if only in my dreams…..

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
        • Howie says:
          December 9, 2017 at 9:51 pm

          Flynn pled out and Manafort has no way to get that stuff admitted in his unrelated case is the way I see it. How could Manafort get it in? His warrant did not come from the FISA Court I do not think. Ahhh Dunno.

          Like

          Reply
        • Firefly says:
          December 9, 2017 at 10:02 pm

          I think comey and subsequently Mueller is trying to tie up PTrump from being able to fire the obama/clinton stay behinds under the threat of obstruction. So this will drag on as long as they can get away with it. If they get some convictions or even impeachment- tats just icing on the cake in their minds. All the stuff coming out and the uranium one might motivate Mueller to wrap up.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • mimbler says:
      December 9, 2017 at 9:42 pm

      Agreed, except for one of our legal treepers who pointed out that when you plead guilty, it is much harder to throw out the conviction.

      So Flynn may have a tough time even though he pled based on charges from the poisoned tree.

      I don’t know, though, just tossing out what I’ve learned here.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Firefly says:
      December 9, 2017 at 9:43 pm

      Flynn has been reassigned to Judge Emmit Sullivan. According to Sidney Powel’s book and you tube videos Judge Emmit Sullivan overturned prosecutions due to misconduct by Weissman who worked for mueller in the Enro and/or Merril lynch case. Judicial watch also had Judge Sullivan who threaten the doj with sanctions/contempt in their Foia. Judge Sullivan is well aware of the dirty doj tricks. Sidney Powell’s book reads like a thriller explaining the details of Weissman ruining innocent people by withholding exculpatory evidence. I hope the fisa court gets removed or legislation making sure abuse like this can’t happen ever again.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  3. tazz2293 says:
    December 9, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    The congressman said he is unaware of any leak investigation by the FBI or Justice Department.

    “I hate to use the word corrupt, but they become so dirty that, who is watching the watchmen? Who is investigating these people? There is no one.”

    Who knows for sure what is going on. I will trust in President Trump. If he’s not worried I’m not worried.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • 🍺Gunny says:
      December 9, 2017 at 9:36 pm

      These are just the ones in the shallow part of the swamp. To get the ones in the deep end you have to go in after them. Like combat in the city. You must go house to house to get rid of them. One of the most dangerous types of combat.
      However, if as mentioned earlier, if someone caves, it could all come crashing down.
      It made simple common sense when someone sad; The wives are more than likely frightened for their families future and want this done with. The day of reckoning is fast approaching.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  4. Jim Marine #4 (@357mag22) says:
    December 9, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    these FISA COURTS ARE UNCONSTITUTIONAL, and came into being with the passage of the PATRIOT ACT, WHICH IS ALSO UNCONSTITUTIONAL.
    they are SECRET COURTS that are being used to SPY ON AMERICAN CITIZENS AND NEED ENDED.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. WSB says:
    December 9, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Jeanine is on with Michelle Malkin. They both want cuffs. So do I.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. Oldschool says:
    December 9, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Nunes says he “is unaware of leak investigations by FBIor DOJ.” I think it has been stated by sessions that he is going after leakers. WTH? If I had to choose who is being honest, I’m going with nunes.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Howie says:
      December 9, 2017 at 9:30 pm

      Why would they have to tell Nunes if there were?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Oldschool says:
        December 9, 2017 at 9:39 pm

        Point taken

        Like

        Reply
      • Poundsand says:
        December 9, 2017 at 9:51 pm

        ^^^ If there was a leak investigation, and I pray there is, the most important aspect of such an investigation is to keep it quiet! People, I know you want to rally around someone who will go out and proclaim from the rooftops that they are jumping on this, but please be patient because you don’t win against the democrats, the media, or the corruption in our government by going to the media, you win in court.

        It’s coming. Donald J. Trump has so far kept all of his campaign promises and he is the one in charge. Trust him.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • Ditch Mitch says:
      December 9, 2017 at 9:42 pm

      From SD’s article “The New FBI Agency Everyone forgot” Sessions was referring to the leaks through congress. Nunez refers to the FBI.

      Like

      Reply
    • Firefly says:
      December 9, 2017 at 9:46 pm

      There is the doj IG document that specifically states items being investigated which included leaks.

      Like

      Reply
    • mimbler says:
      December 9, 2017 at 9:50 pm

      Yes, Sessions may be pursuing them. But some could have been found in a day or two. He even said he was considering polygraphing the NSC staff. That would have found the leakers there the same day.

      And we don’t need to build elaborate cases against leakers and prosecute them. Just find them, and reassign/fire them.

      This isn’t rocket science. And it doesn’t take exotic barium leaks to take care of. Those are done when you want a prosecution. I don’t see that as being important where the goal is to just get rid of them so you have an effective administration.

      I certainly took my polygraph tests when dealing with classified material. (Drug tests too, for that matter. Those might be a good idea as well).

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  7. scott467 says:
    December 9, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Nunes: “I hate to use the word corrupt, ”

    ___________

    Why?

    Corrupt is about the NICEST word you could conceivably use to describe what these psychopath monsters are doing.

    Maybe he means that he hates to use the word ‘corrupt’ because it so vastly UNDERSTATES what is actually going on?

    There’s an easy solution for that, Devin.

    Call a spade a spade.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. 4sure says:
    December 9, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Snowden exposed the Gov’t surveillance yrs. ago. He was termed a traitor. Nunes is termed a hero.

    Like

    Reply
  9. fleporeblog says:
    December 9, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Devin Nunes has and continues to be a Patriot in my book! This man stemmed the tide against our President last February when he took the time to go to the WH after reviewing the unmasked documents. He did a 10 minute interview were he was shaken by what he saw. He emphatically said not one document had anything to do with Russia 🇷🇺.

    That paved the way for our Lion 🦁 to send out those four tweets on March 4th that went after Barry from Kenya 🇰🇪 about wiretapping Trump Tower. He took so much heat for it by the MSM, Democrats and RINOs. It lead to these BS charges. It also freed him from the dumb investigation into Muh Russia and allowed him to turn his full attention to the unmasking, Fusion GPS and now the FBI and DOJ.

    Whatever Nunes saw scared him tremendously. It continues to be his motivation to take down the whole House of Cards. This isn’t a countermeasure. This is the real deal. He has galvanized the other Republicans on the committee he oversees. Even Lou Dobbs had to say this evening that for the first time he is so proud of the House Republicans.

    Devin Nunes is setting himself up for an incredible future! He was part of our President’s transition team. I could easily see him being the VP pick in 2024. I actually see him taking over a cabinet position in our President’s 2nd term.

    This country will one day thank him for helping our President to Drain The Swamp!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  10. WeThePeople2016 says:
    December 9, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    “Nunes said he will call Justice Department official Bruce Ohr … to testify.”

    I have doubts that Ohr will say anything. He will either not show up or he will plead the fifth.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • 4sure says:
      December 9, 2017 at 9:34 pm

      Same for Strozk.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Tegan says:
        December 9, 2017 at 9:47 pm

        I thought I read that there was a reason to keep federal employees on board because of not being able to plead the 5th. Can someone clarify that for us?

        Like

        Reply
        • Sylvia Avery says:
          December 9, 2017 at 9:57 pm

          Wasn’t the wretched Lois Lerner still a fed employee when she plead the fifth in front of Congress and ticked us all off?

          Like

          Reply
        • 4sure says:
          December 9, 2017 at 9:57 pm

          He is not an employee of a congressional committee and he can plead the fifth, same as Lois Lerner and anyone else appearing before them.

          Like

          Reply
        • Firefly says:
          December 9, 2017 at 10:32 pm

          Civil servants do not get attorney client privilege for discussions they have with government attorneys. They still get their constitutional right to plead the 5 th. As Joseph digenova points out the doj tend to act like they are their to protect and represent the agency which they are involved with. So the doj does all sorts of dirty tricks in court to help a particular agency win their case in court. As a whistleblower, I agree with Digenova. My case led in part to the head lawyer of the office of special counsel gettin convicted and serving jail time ( only one day). My case was about the Air Force smuggling classified equip out of a sciff and leaving it at a dump for bad people to buy on the cheap. The OSC go caught ganging up with the Air Force going after me.

          Like

          Reply
    • Firefly says:
      December 9, 2017 at 10:06 pm

      Goodlatte sent a letter to doj and fbi requesting the fisa fbi docs due not 15 December.

      Like

      Reply
  11. Sandra-VA says:
    December 9, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. H&HC 2nd-16th says:
    December 9, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Nunes says he “wasn’t aware” not that there “was not” one. I’ll give him some slack on that – he might be providing some cover without looking stupid! I would be surprised he did not know about a “counter-intelligent” unit if in fact there is one.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • redlegleader68 says:
      December 9, 2017 at 10:05 pm

      Not sure about that … if this is truly a deep cover, “counter-intelligence” unit, then I see no reason to tell him or any number of others. And while Nunes may turn out to be “OK” (I’m withholding judgement for now) he is a congressman with a staff … do you trust his staff?

      Like

      Reply
      • Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
        December 9, 2017 at 10:31 pm

        And if you tell him after there is such an investigation I doubt you can just tell only Nunes. You then have to tell his counterparts on the committees etc. too.
        What you want is that these people are out in the open questioning whats going on..

        At some point the investigation behind the scenes, the anger of the patriotic congressman and people screaming for justice will culminate in the big one.

        Like

        Reply
  13. Uncle Max says:
    December 9, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    I find it odd though, how Obama remains floating above… like with Benghazi. Flip something like this to the other ledger and you’d have non-stop escalation to the top. ie, that’s what they did with Nixon. Here we have absolute corruption .. and yet may actually get something… and yet, I guess.. saying anything about the lawless President is taboo… well… it’s toxic. Like the email stuff… they didn’t want to go there, but Obama probably had secret emails too. He knew of the server from the beginning. He knew about Uranium One.. etc. Time will be very harsh on him… he’s young enough .. he’ll have to endure decades of ridicule and scorn. A soulless pos… a sham… a grifter… who we had to endure to get to President Trump. May the Democrats suffer a 50year shellacking.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  14. scott467 says:
    December 9, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Nunes: “…but they become so dirty that, who is watching the watchmen? Who is investigating these people? There is no one.”

    ______________

    That seems like a problem, Devin… a gaping hole roughly the size of the Milky Way in our Constitutional system.

    I guess the men who founded our country weren’t smart enough to anticipate the level of utter criminality which would infest our treasonous government some 200 years later?

    If only there was some lawful means or mechanism to expose and prosecute crimes committed by employees of the government…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Archie says:
    December 9, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Unfortunately, I have never hear Trump talk about freedom. He is a MAGA guy all the way but MAGA + freedom would be better.

    Like

    Reply
  16. fleporeblog says:
    December 9, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. beaujest says:
    December 9, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Birds of a feather flock together

    Like

    Reply
  18. C R Lord says:
    December 9, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    The ad at the top of the page has been playing and forcing my page to move up and it also is playing while I am trying to hear a video. Can you please get rid of it permanently. Thank you.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Ghostrider says:
    December 9, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    I have come to the conclusion that Mueller must think we are stupid.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s