Representative Jim Jordan Discusses #ReleaseTheMemo – FISA Abuse and DOJ/FBI Corruption…

House Judiciary Committee member Jim Jordan interviewed by Martha MacCallum as he discusses the House Intelligence Committee summary memo that outlined DOJ and FBI abuse of FISA surveillance.

The producers of Martha MacCallum’s show smartly bring Evelyn Farkas prior statements back into the story for additional framework and discussion.

Democrats are desperate to avoid reading the summary memo as they will no longer be able to obfuscate he content therein. Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes has used the memo to flip the group boxed in. To make the memo public Nunes will likely hold another vote in the Intelligence Committee, then pass the memo along to the White House for statutory release approval. The White House will approve of the release and then it becomes public.

The ‘kitchen cabinet’ plan for release timing is shaping up to hit right before President Trump’s State of The Union address.

In the past eight weeks a stunning amount of evidence has been accumulating that shows how the Obama Administration weaponized the FBI and DOJ and launched a political campaign spying operation into candidate Donald Trump.

There have been daily revelations showing a considerable collaboration between the White House, Hillary Clinton, the DNC, Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson; his wife Mary Jacoby, DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr and his wife Fusion GPS employee Nellie Ohr, Russian Dossier author Christopher Steele, FBI agent Peter Strzok and his mistress, FBI lawyer Lisa Page; and the highest levels of officials within the FBI, including Chief Legal Counsel James Baker and FBI Asst. Director Andrew McCabe.

All of the evidence points in one transparently obvious direction; toward a 2016 collaborative effort structured to use a counterintelligence operation to conduct wiretaps and surveillance on the presidential campaign of candidate Donald Trump.

Accepting all of that mounting evidence, does this March 2017 interview with former Obama administration official Evelyn Farkas (Deputy Asst. Secretary of Defense), appearing on MSNBC, make more sense now?

I was urging my former colleagues, and, and frankly speaking the people on the Hill [Democrat politicians], it was more actually aimed at telling the Hill people, get as much information as you can – get as much intelligence as you can – before President Obama leaves the administration.

Because I had a fear that somehow that information would disappear with the senior [Obama] people who left; so it would be hidden away in the bureaucracy, um, that the Trump folks – if they found out HOW we knew what we knew about their, the Trump staff, dealing with Russians – that they would try to compromise those sources and methods; meaning we no longer have access to that intelligence.

So I became very worried because not enough was coming out into the open and I knew that there was more. We have very good intelligence on Russia; so then I had talked to some of my former colleagues and I knew that they were also trying to help get information to the Hill.” …  “That’s why you have the leaking”. (link)

320 Responses to Representative Jim Jordan Discusses #ReleaseTheMemo – FISA Abuse and DOJ/FBI Corruption…

  1. The Boss says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    For an added treat, I’d like to see the list of Fusion GPS payments to the media released.

    • Joe says:
      January 19, 2018 at 10:29 pm

      My wish is to see all the Strzok/Page texts.

      • Greg In The Woods says:
        January 19, 2018 at 10:56 pm

        Here’s more fun!! Try to name all these rotten corrupt Obama officials, using only initials!
        STEP RIGHT UP FOLKS, WIN A PRIZE !!!! CORRUPT OFFICIALS BY INITIALS !!!

        HUSSEIN; VJ; EH; LL; HRC; HA; CM; JB; JC; JC; AM; We don’t say his name (EWBP); PS; LP; BO; SY; JC; RR; DWS; and so many others yet to be named and initialized !!!!!

        Right here, win your prize !!! Who’s getting jail time ??? Name all the conspirators !!!

  2. KBR says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Every time I see the name Schumer, my mind reads it as “Schemer.”

  3. Joe says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    What if Trump first makes the memo public during the State of the Union, by reading from it? How epic would that be. That way the media can’t bury it!

  4. 100% YOOPER says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    “…meaning we no longer have access to that intelligence.”…

    Why would an outgoing administration still want access to intelligence handed off to the incoming administration?

    • KBR says:
      January 19, 2018 at 10:44 pm

      They needed to bleach bit, and 🔨 the stuff.

    • Jan says:
      January 20, 2018 at 12:03 am

      Wrong question. They (being the OVomit Administration) no longer had access to the “About queries” because NSA Adm. Rodgers shut down the FISA 702(17) “About queries” on 10/26/2016. She left her Deputy DOD job in September or October 2015. How would she know 702(17) queries were shut down?

  5. Bill says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    CIA revolutions just as troubling! Ingraham Angle show from the co-writer of 4 page memo. @10:26PM est

  6. Rick LaBonte says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Why is Evelyn Farkas not in jail? She needs to be locked up just for her arrogance.

  7. LibertyONE says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Every time I see OR hear the name Schumer, my mind reads & my ears hear SCHMUCKO!

  8. Josco (@JoscoJVTeam) says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    I’m still mystified re: what they thought they had on Trump/Russia. They actually seem to believe something happened. Or was that a cover story for the lower level people? Which would be … if possible … even worse.

    • Another Scott says:
      January 19, 2018 at 10:55 pm

      I have a funny theory. Clinton really did collude with Russia on the shady Uranium One deal. Democrat emails were hacked and released to WikiLeaks. To explain the email leaks and in a fit of projection from their U1 guilt, they came up with the Trump/Russia strategy. No proof at all for that, just a suspicion – I’ve seen plenty of people who do bad things then accuse everyone around them of the very crimes they have committed.

  9. freddy says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    I ask who is the author of the 4 page memo we await……Who put tons of info into 4 pages……Anyone know.

  10. Farmon says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    Maybe Twitter will be implicated in the memo as part of the propaganda machine which could lead DOJ to investigate them (still) in collusion with the rats. We can pray.

    • WSB says:
      January 20, 2018 at 12:09 am

      From what I have been seeing on articles covering the history of the collusion between Google, Facebook and Clinton State Department…I am starting to think that flipping elections are US…just sayin’.

  11. KBR says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    Wonder what is the heading on the memo? Which department, whose office?

  12. dutzie60 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    Has anyone else had the thought that What if the information in the memo isn’t as earth shattering, horrible, shocking, etc. as it is being made to be? Actually, I’m a little ‘concerned’ that this could be in play. OTOH, I do have some trust in Jordan. Guess I’ll just be my skeptical self until it’s released.

    • luke says:
      January 19, 2018 at 11:22 pm

      Everything that we assumed to be true about Obama’s weaponization of the DOJ and FBI is proven in those docs. The memo is just a summary. How do I know? I’ve watched the interviews with Jordan, Nunes, Gaets etc. I am sure those docs are riddled with shady activity.

      I don’t trust Meuller or Rosenstein. I think both of them were in on it. Sessions probably made the honorable/correct move in his recusal but he should’ve never let himself be bullied into it. The left would never cede such ground. It just so happens that it worked out and by that I mean they can’t use it to stop Trump and MAGA.

  13. bpk1300 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    ok, am watching cspan and McConnell has not voted on limiting debate, anyone know why this is a play by him?

  14. Thecleaner says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    I think the Republicans got caught by the Dems “Schumer Shutdown” and had to move before they were ready.
    They quite frankly look ridiculous right now by screaming about releasing the memo, and not actually holding a vote to release it.
    Sundance is likely correct that they planned to dump it just before the SOTU, but with the Dems forcing a shutdown they had to move before they were ready.
    They are now stuck in a babbling holding pattern for another week to release it on their intended schedule, or release it now and the stroy is cold by Jan. 30
    The talking heads are now left with no choice but to profer all manner of speculation as to what is in the memo, and the Dems and their MSM partners can abuse them as tinfoil hat freaks for the next week or 10 days.
    Has anybody seen Paul Ryan and asked him why there has been no vote? Sorry to say it but this to me is a major unforced error by the Republicans….again.

  15. Mickey Wasp says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    01/19/18 (Fri) 16:30:25 No.46

    CS will live in fear from today forward.

    Thank you for visiting the WH.

    Q

  16. hardworkingsob says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    my fervent hope…
    PDJT standing before the assembly of the entire U.S. government delivering the state of the union address…
    ” … and our fellow citizens are now rightfully asking, how is that the lighthouse of the world, these United States, a country borne from sacrifice, and entrusted to us for her care, be so abused, so sullied, and so stained by those who swore an OATH to protect and serve? I submit to you that they only need to look as far as this chamber for their answer. We, who should have been her servants, became the served. We, rather than protect country, protected political party instead. These subversive acts were known to many. So much was known, yet so little was done. So many failed to serve, and our country now suffers for it.”

  17. sallyal says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    How Evelyn? Tell us HOW you knew what you knew.

  18. realcapedcrusader says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:16 pm

    From what I understand, which ain’t much, McConnell will vote no, so that he can bring it back up again.

  19. maggiemoowho says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    Why did Obama allow Ambassador Kislyak to stay in the US, when he gave all the other Russian diplomats 72 hours to leave, kicking them out of the US. Why let the one Russian who Democrats called the big bad spy, stay in the US.
    Obama also took over two of the Russian compounds and he also took additional actions that he would not tell the public about.

    I’m thinking that Kislyak was either a useful pawn used for Obama’s Russian hoax and was allowed to stay or Kislyak was in on the whole scheme(he did have that meet up with McFaul on the WH driveway).

    When Obama’s people(DOJ & FBI) took over the two Russian compounds, could they have hacked the computers to cover their tracks and make Russia look like the guilty party.

    https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/dec/29/barack-obama-sanctions-russia-election-hack

    • D. Manny says:
      January 19, 2018 at 11:36 pm

      Well, they still have yet to prove that Russia hacked them at all. Certainly from the “evidence” we’ve been shown so far, they couldn’t convince a jury of it.

      • Ziiggii says:
        January 19, 2018 at 11:52 pm

        Vault7! The CIA can leave attributes in their wake that point to Russian, China, Norks or other Bloc countries.

        Really, almost all the needed information has been made public for those citizens that actually care to put the pieces together. We’re just missing a few of the keystone pieces and those are not to far from being revealed.

  20. Craft Eccentric says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:25 pm

    Why did Comey the (BOSS) allow people under him to change the wording in the email scandal? What do they have on Comey? Why did Comey unleash something that he knew would lead to this?

    • 4beagles says:
      January 19, 2018 at 11:33 pm

      I don’t even want to think about about what’s in Comey’s closet

    • D. Manny says:
      January 19, 2018 at 11:39 pm

      2016-01-29 James Comey names Andrew McCabe deputy director, with responsibility for oversight of Clinton investigation

      2016-05-02 James Comey drafts statement exonerating Clinton before interviewing her or other key witnesses

    • Tom H says:
      January 19, 2018 at 11:39 pm

      I often think that Comey is/was just an unwitting dope who was manipulated by McCabe and others. Being dumb and narcissistic is a bad combination. He knew he had to let Hillary off the hook…Obama said so on national TV. May not have known about the early stage of the FISA-702 corruption; only brought into the loop when it became necessary to go to the FISA Court (after Adm. Rogers turned off the 702 spigot.) Don’t forget…he was an FBI outsider, not a lifer like McCabe.

    • D. Manny says:
      January 19, 2018 at 11:40 pm

      Now you need to ask how Comey got to be so wealthy.

  21. Charlotte says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:29 pm

    To punish the Dems for the Govt shutdown the GOP and Trump should IMMEDIATELY release the memo

  22. elricviii says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    ” ‘kitchen cabinet’ plan for release timing is shaping up to hit right before President Trump’s State of The Union address.”

    Impeccable timing by President Trump.
    Time to fire a broadside.

  23. Bill says:
    January 19, 2018 at 11:36 pm

    Stewart is saying that the CIA is just as troubling as the FBI and DOJ. Listen to the actual words @23:33. Stewart is a co-author of the 4 page memo. I knew, the CIA was involved!

    @23:33
    Ingraham Angle 01/19/2018 – Government Shutdown Fails FOX News Today JAN, 19 2018
    Fails FOX News Today JAN, 19 2018

  24. Ziiggii says:
    January 20, 2018 at 12:05 am

    Oh snap….

    The Russian lawyer at the center of a controversial, 2016 Trump Tower meeting with members of then-candidate Donald Trump’s inner circle dismissed the dossier shared with the FBI at the height of the presidential campaign – and which the FBI relied on in its Russia probe – in an exclusive interview with Fox News.

    But she also conceded she had not read the entire document.

    Russian lawyer at center of Trump Tower meeting dismisses dossier shared with FBI
    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/01/19/russian-lawyer-at-center-trump-tower-meeting-dismisses-dossier-shared-with-fbi.html

    • Ziiggii says:
      January 20, 2018 at 12:09 am

      In an email to Fox News,  Veselnitskaya called the Steele memos a collection of “anonymous, paranoid rumors” and she expected more professional work from Simpson.

      “I can say that now, because I know Glenn and how he can work with information, I can’t even call it the word ‘dossier’ for this,” Veselnitskaya told Fox News in her interview.  “It’s not a dossier. It’s just some kind of hodge-podge nonsense.”

