Representative Jim Jordan Discusses #ReleaseTheMemo – FISA Abuse and DOJ/FBI Corruption…

House Judiciary Committee member Jim Jordan interviewed by Martha MacCallum as he discusses the House Intelligence Committee summary memo that outlined DOJ and FBI abuse of FISA surveillance.

The producers of Martha MacCallum’s show smartly bring Evelyn Farkas prior statements back into the story for additional framework and discussion.

.

Democrats are desperate to avoid reading the summary memo as they will no longer be able to obfuscate he content therein. Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes has used the memo to flip the group boxed in. To make the memo public Nunes will likely hold another vote in the Intelligence Committee, then pass the memo along to the White House for statutory release approval. The White House will approve of the release and then it becomes public.

The ‘kitchen cabinet’ plan for release timing is shaping up to hit right before President Trump’s State of The Union address.

In the past eight weeks a stunning amount of evidence has been accumulating that shows how the Obama Administration weaponized the FBI and DOJ and launched a political campaign spying operation into candidate Donald Trump.

There have been daily revelations showing a considerable collaboration between the White House, Hillary Clinton, the DNC, Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson; his wife Mary Jacoby, DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr and his wife Fusion GPS employee Nellie Ohr, Russian Dossier author Christopher Steele, FBI agent Peter Strzok and his mistress, FBI lawyer Lisa Page; and the highest levels of officials within the FBI, including Chief Legal Counsel James Baker and FBI Asst. Director Andrew McCabe.

All of the evidence points in one transparently obvious direction; toward a 2016 collaborative effort structured to use a counterintelligence operation to conduct wiretaps and surveillance on the presidential campaign of candidate Donald Trump.

Accepting all of that mounting evidence, does this March 2017 interview with former Obama administration official Evelyn Farkas (Deputy Asst. Secretary of Defense), appearing on MSNBC, make more sense now?

I was urging my former colleagues, and, and frankly speaking the people on the Hill [Democrat politicians], it was more actually aimed at telling the Hill people, get as much information as you can – get as much intelligence as you can – before President Obama leaves the administration. Because I had a fear that somehow that information would disappear with the senior [Obama] people who left; so it would be hidden away in the bureaucracy, um, that the Trump folks – if they found out HOW we knew what we knew about their, the Trump staff, dealing with Russians – that they would try to compromise those sources and methods; meaning we no longer have access to that intelligence. So I became very worried because not enough was coming out into the open and I knew that there was more. We have very good intelligence on Russia; so then I had talked to some of my former colleagues and I knew that they were also trying to help get information to the Hill.” … “That’s why you have the leaking”. (link)

Advertisements