THE BIG UGLY – Why U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras Recusal From Mike Flynn Case is a Big Deal…

Last night news broke that U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras “has been recused” from the case overseeing the prosecution of General Mike Flynn. Details are vague. According to Reuters, both the judge and the Flynn legal team have yet to comment.
Additionally, there is no concrete answer as to whether the recusal was done by the judge himself or was forced upon him. While the reasoning is the key, the difference between the two options adds another layer of consequence within the rest of this outline. Reuters News Service puts it this way:
(Reuters) – The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia judge presiding over the criminal case for President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has been recused from handling the case, a court spokeswoman said on Thursday.
According to a court filing, U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras, who presided over a Dec. 1 hearing where Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation about his contacts with Russia, will no longer handle the case.
Court spokeswoman Lisa Klem did not say why Contreras was recused, and added that the case was randomly reassigned. Reuters could not immediately learn the reason for the recusal, or reach Contreras. An attorney for Flynn declined to comment. (Link)
Obviously, the customary reason for recusal is when there is a conflict of interest between the case as assigned and the judge overseeing it. However, as you can clearly see, in this case it’s rather odd that if a conflict existed the judge would have even begun to oversee the case at the prior hearing. Why wait until six days after the first hearing?
As to the reasoning for the recusal, and stressed against the backdrop of the new information surrounding the investigative practices of the DOJ and FBI, this recusal is potentially both a game-changer and a massive dose of sunlight.
U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras is one of a very few FISA Court Judges.
Judge Contreras was in the position of approving FISA warrants at the time when FBI Deputy Head of Counterintelligence, FBI Agent Peter Strzok was assembling the underlying information for the FISA warrant used against candidate Trump.
There is a very real possibility that Judge Contreras signed off on the FISA warrant in October 2016 that initiated the counterintelligence wiretapping and surveillance of the Trump campaign. That wiretapping and surveillance ultimately led to the questioning of Michael Flynn; the consequence of which brings Flynn to Contreras courtroom.
However, before getting to those ramifications it is important to step back for a moment and review the former March 20th, 2017, congressional testimony of FBI Director James Comey.
We have drawn attention to this testimony frequently, because it is one of the few times when congress has pinned Comey down and made him commit to specifics. In fact, for an otherwise innocuous congressional hearing, this specific segment has been viewed over 400,000 times. When we understand the importance of the content – we accept that perhaps even James Comey’s own lawyers have watched it repeatedly.
The first three minutes of this video are what is important. As you watch this testimony remember to overlay what you know now against the James Comey statements from nine months ago.
I would particularly draw your attention to the timeline as Comey describes (counterintelligence investigation beginning in July 2016); and also to pay attention to the person Comey assigns responsibility for keeping congress out of the loop on oversight. Comey points to the DOJ’s National Security Division Head who is in charge of the counterintelligence operations, Bill Priestap. However, Comey doesn’t use Priestap’s name:
…”it’s usually the decision of the head of our counterintelligence division”.
Everything happens in the first THREE MINUTES:
.
It’s obvious James Comey was not anticipating that line of questioning. His discomfort and obfuscation pours out within his words and body language. However, from that testimony we gain insight which we can add to the latest information.
We know the DNC and Clinton Campaign commissioned opposition research in April of 2016 through Fusion GPS, who sub-contracted Christopher Steele. Between April and July of 2016 the retired MI6 agent put together opposition research on Donald Trump centered around a claimed network of dubious and sketchy Russian contacts.
The first draft of that dossier was reported to be passed out in June/July 2016.
Notice the FBI counterintelligence operation began in July 2016. That directly and specifically lines up with the recent discoveries surrounding Deputy Head of Counterintelligence, FBI Agent Peter Strzok and the new information about Agent Strzok having direct contact with Christopher Steele, the author for the “Russian Dossier”.
Additionally, the July 2016 time-frame lines up with candidate Donald Trump winning the GOP nomination, and also the first application for a wiretapping and surveillance warrant to the FISA court which was unusually denied by a FISA judge.
Very few FISA requests are ever denied. Actually, only like 1 out of 100 are denied. So for a FISA request to be denied, there had to be a really compelling reason to require more than the traditional amount of FBI/DOJ due diligence within the request.
If you consider that monitoring associates within a presidential campaign would certainly be one of those types of requests which would lend a judge GREAT pause, well, perhaps the denial gains perspective. Certainly any FISA judge would easily understand the potential ramifications of the U.S. government conducting surveillance on a presidential campaign.
However, in October 2016 the second FISA request was granted.
What else happened in October of 2016?
According to media reports in October of 2016 the full and completed Russian Dossier was being heavily shopped by Fusion GPS with payments toward journalists. Additionally, in October 2016, according to yesterday’s headlines: DOJ Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce G Ohr was outed and demoted because he too had conversations with Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS etc.
So in the month where a FISA Judge granted the warrant for wiretapping and surveillance, the FBI (via Agent Strzok), and DOJ (via Deputy AG Bruce Ohr), were both in contact with Russian Dossier author Christopher Steele.
October 2016 is EXACTLY when The Obama administration submits a new, narrow request to the FISA court, now focused on a computer server in Trump Tower suspected of links to Russian banks. As Andrew McCarthy pointed out months ago: “No evidence is found — but the wiretaps continue, ostensibly for national security reasons. The Obama administration is now monitoring an opposing presidential campaign using the high-tech surveillance powers of the federal intelligence services.” (link)
Are you seeing how the dots connect?
June/July 2016 a FISA request is denied. This is simultaneous to FBI agent Strzok initial contact with Christopher Steele and the preliminary draft of the dossier.
October 2016 a FISA request approved. This is simultaneous to agent Strzok and Assoc. Deputy AG Bruce G Ohr in contact with Christopher Steele and the full dossier.
It would be EXPLOSIVE if it turned out the FISA warrant was gained by deception, misleading/manipulated information, or fraud; and that warrant that led to the wiretapping and surveillance of General Flynn was authorized by FISA Court Judge Contreras – who would now be judge in Flynn’s case.
Is this the recusal reason?
Additionally, was that “Dossier” part of the collective intelligence gathering that led to the ridiculous (January 2017) “Russian Malicious Cyber Activity – Joint Analysis Report“? The report that attempted to give justification for the December 29th Russian sanctions, and made famous by the media falsely claiming 17 agencies agreed on the content.
Back to the timeline we go, and remember NSA head Admiral Mike Rogers was the one Intelligence Community official without *confidence* in the “Joint Analysis Report”.
On Tuesday November 8th, 2016 the election was held. Results announced Wednesday November 9th, 2016.
On Thursday November 17th, 2016, NSA Director Mike Rogers traveled to New York and met with President-Elect Donald Trump.
The next day, Friday November 18th, President Trump moved the transition team from Trump Tower to his golf course in New Jersey.
AND… On Friday November 18th The Washington Post reported on a recommendation from “October” that Mike Rogers be removed from his NSA position:
[…] In a move apparently unprecedented for a military officer, Rogers, without notifying superiors, traveled to New York to meet with Trump on Thursday at Trump Tower. (link)
Apparently, Mike Rogers never told his boss, James Clapper (or anyone else) he was going to see the president-elect. The recommendation to fire Mike Rogers (in October) was made by Defense Secretary Ash Carter and ODNI James Clapper “according to several U.S. officials familiar with the matter.” October?
Is it entirely possible that NSA Director Mike Rogers, having seen the full scope of the intelligence, might have expressed reservations about the October FISA application content, and as a consequence positioned himself as a threat to the group plans?
So here we are in December of 2017. The Office of the Inspector General is currently working from the inside to investigate the politicization of the FBI and DOJ; and the IG is beginning to identify specific people: FBI Agent Strzok and DOJ Deputy AG Bruce G Ohr.
Meanwhile the oversight committees (Judiciary, Intelligence) are working from the outside of the corrupt organizations to spotlight the consequences from those identified people and highlight specific actionable behavior.
It’s all right there in front of everyone:
FBI Agent Peter Strzok’s former boss was Bill Priestap, FBI Asst. Director in charge of Counterintelligence. [The same Bill Priestap James Comey stated was the person who decided not to tell congressional oversight of the investigation] Bill Priestap’s boss was FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. Directly above McCabe in the chain-of-command was FBI Director James Comey.
Inside the DOJ: Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce G Ohr’s former boss was Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates. Sally Yates boss was Attorney General Loretta Lynch.
There’s the identified usurpers, and the political plan they utilized, with a common sense outline clear as day. Along with obvious official assistance from all of the personal staff under each official.
Back to the Flynn Case: (note the players)
•Friday January 20th – Inauguration
•TuesdayJanuary 24th – Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn was interviewed at the WH by the FBI (one of the interviewers was FBI Agent Peter Strzok).
•WednesdayJanuary 25th – The Department of Justice received a detailed readout from the FBI agents who had interviewed Flynn. Sally Yates said she felt “it was important to get this information to the White House as quickly as possible.”
•ThursdayJanuary 26th – (morning) Yates called White House Counsel Don McGahn first thing that morning to tell him she had “a very sensitive matter” that had to be discussed face to face. McGahn agreed to meet with Yates later that afternoon.
•Thursday January 26th – (afternoon) Sally Yates traveled to the White House along with a senior member of the DOJ’s National Security Division, Bill Priestap, who was overseeing the matter. This was Yates’ first meeting with McGahn in his office, which also acts as a sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF).
Yates said she began their meeting by laying out the media accounts and media statements made by Vice President Mike Pence and other high-ranking White House officials about General Flynn’s activity “that we knew not to be the truth.”
According to Sally Yates testimony, she and Bill Priestap reportedly presented all the information to McGahn so the White House could take action that they deemed appropriate. When asked by McGahn if Flynn should be fired, Yates answered, “that really wasn’t our call.”
Yates also said her decision to notify the White House counsel had been discussed “at great length.” According to her testimony: “Certainly leading up to our notification on the 26th, it was a topic of a whole lot of discussion in DOJ and with other members of the intel community.”
•Friday January 27th – (morning) White House Counsel Don McGahn called Yates in the morning and asked if she could come back to his office.
•Friday January 27th – (late afternoon) According to her testimony, Sally Yates returned to the White House late that afternoon. One of McGahn’s topics discussed was whether Flynn could be prosecuted for his conduct.
Specifically, according to Yates, one of the questions McGahn asked Yates was, “Why does it matter to DOJ if one White House official lies to another?” She explained that it “was a whole lot more than that,” and reviewed the same issues outlined the prior day.
McGahn expressed his concern that taking action might interfere with the FBI investigation of Flynn, and Yates said it wouldn’t. “It wouldn’t really be fair of us to tell you this and then expect you to sit on your hands,” Yates had told McGahn.
McGahn asked if he could look at the underlying evidence of Flynn’s conduct, and she said they would work with the FBI over the weekend and “get back with him on Monday morning.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller has charged Flynn (full pdf below) with falsely telling FBI agents that he did not ask the ambassador “to refrain from escalating the situation” in response to the sanctions.
According to the plea, while being questioned by FBI agents on January 24, 2017, Flynn also lied when he claimed he could not recall a subsequent conversation with Kislyak, in which the ambassador told Flynn that the Putin regime had “chosen to moderate its response to those sanctions as a result of [Flynn’s] request.”
Furthermore, a week before the sanctions were imposed, Flynn had also spoken to Kislyak, asking the ambassador to delay or defeat a vote on a pending United Nations resolution. The criminal information charges that Flynn lied to the FBI by denying both that he’d made this request and that he’d spoken afterward with Kislyak about Russia’s response to it.
There was nothing wrong with the incoming national-security adviser’s having meetings with foreign counterparts or discussing such matters as the sanctions in those meetings. However, lying to the FBI is the process crime that has led to Flynn’s admissions herein:
.
.
- The Clinton Campaign was the predicate for the Steele Dossier.
- The Steele Dossier was the predicate for the FISA Warrants (Agent Strzok).
- The FISA Warrants were the predicate for wiretapping and surveillance.
- The wiretapping/surveillance was the predicate for the Trump team unmasking.
- The unmasking/surveillance was the predicate for Robert Mueller’s SC charges against National security Adviser Michael Flynn.
“FBI Agent Peter Strzok’s former boss was Bill Priestap, FBI Asst. Director in charge of Counterintelligence. [The same Bill Priestap James Comey stated was the person who decided not to tell congressional oversight of the investigation] Bill Priestap’s boss was FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. Directly above McCabe in the chain-of-command was FBI Director James Comey.
Inside the DOJ: Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce G Ohr’s former boss was Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates. Sally Yates boss was Attorney General Loretta Lynch.”
And who is the boss of every one of them, enjoying a mint julep as we speak, perhaps?
The paralysed Sessions.
In a similar scenario threatening JFK ,Bobby Kennedy would have sacked their *sses months ago.
Your Sessions Derangement Syndrome exceeds many liberals’ Trump Derangement Syndrome. The fact that you can’t (or refuse) to see the good that Sessions and his team are doing speaks volumes about your mental well being.
You are leaving us all with the image of someone sitting in the dark screaming, “Sessions! Session! It’s all his fault! Sessions! Sessions! He’s a mastermind! Sessions is fooling Trump! Why can’t Trump see! Ohhhhh! Sessions! Sessions!”
Meanwhile, the rest of us recognize that a smart Attorney General doesn’t go around shooting off his mouth about what he’s up to.
This is not the big ugly yet. More pieces of the puzzle need to be put into place. My guess is right before the primary season starts up in March.
Wait and see.
This looks very big and very ugly to me already, but I’ve been imagining the Ides of March also. Et tu Brutus? I cannot wait to see how far the mighty will fall.
LikeLiked by 3 people
the demon rat nest is being sprayed with disinfectant
may they all be ruined and their reputaions shattered forever
better yet, put them all in prison
obama and val jar and hillary’s reign must end with all the world to watch them go to jail
at least i pray for this
please join me
Just know this: there is no way Flynn talked to krisylak and didn’t know he was being recorded. Flynn was a spy for over 30 years. He damn well knew that all open line conversations with krisylak are recorded. So just go from there.
Flynn was bait.
Mike Rogers is your white hat hero.
Rogers has access to all signit Intel. He sees all texts and emails between fed employees.
And now the steady drip of sunlight has begun.
We’re winning and it will #MAGA
Agreeed Icpusa, no one will convince me Flynn is stupid.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes. After reading Icpusa’s comment, and Sundance’s incredible tracking of this story – it does indeed appear that Gen Flynn would have been well aware of wiretapping. The timeline proves it. Admiral Rogers meets with President-elect Trump Nov. 17th, next day, he moves out of Trump Towers.
Gen Flynn would have been part of this, and thus they would all know anything said going forward was likely to be monitored. If this turns out like we believe – it will make a great book someday (or movie). 🙂
I believe you are correct, Flynn knew of the wiretapping. This is a chess match playing out on a public stage in real time. The stakes could not be higher. The media is heavy handed because PDJT keeps taking pieces off of the board.
This evil, sick corruption has to be rooted out publicly. It cannot be hidden. We all have to see it, be forced to look at what we have allowed to grow in the very heart of our Republic because this cancer has all but destroyed us.
Once it is clear, unmistakable, and we all see it: Morning Schmoe and Mika, Rachel Madcow, Anderson Cooper, Bret Baier, Charles Krauthammer. Let them all look on it, clear as day. Then, let’s stab it with our steely knives and let us slay the beast of the Swamp. Anything less than full revelation won’t kill it and it needs to die.
I am afraid part of what needs to happen is Barack Obama facing some measure of justice for this, and frankly that scares me. In this Black Lives Matter world, I am afraid of what that will mean to those who were so proud of our first black President and who aren’t going to want to see or admit what he is.
Two thoughts:
‘This evil, sick corruption has to be rooted out publicly.’ — And the *VERY* severe punishment for it must be meted out publicly as well.
‘I am afraid part of what needs to happen is Barack Obama facing some measure of justice for this, and frankly that scares me. In this Black Lives Matter world, I am afraid of what that will mean to those who were so proud of our first black President and who aren’t going to want to see or admit what he is.’ — “Do not be afraid of them, For I am with you to deliver you,” declares the LORD. (Jer 1:8), and; But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid; for behold, I bring you good news of great joy which will be for all the people…’ (Luke 2:10).
Merry Christmas!
Send him back to Kenya via speed mail.
LikeLike
Thank you for actually completing my thought!
I had meant to say that I think a critical piece of this is going to be quite public punishment but I got distracted. As much as I joke about things like the gallows and the guillotine, sigh, I really do just mean a public action/trial and frankly a public imprisonment. This needs a lot of sunlight!
And thank you for the scripture quote. God prepared Donald Trump for this moment in time and brought him to us, so I need to have more confidence that God will see us through this however it may appear in the earliest or the ugliest stages.
Merry Christmas to you and yours, also!
Crooked Hillary Clinton is going to prison.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you very much SD your hard work and clarity on this battlefront continues to be outstanding.
Merry Christmas
MAGA
CALL THAT RECUSED JUDGE IN FRONT OF CONGRESSIONAL HEARING. HE PROBABLY WON’T TALK; HOWEVER, THE PUBLICITY WILL BE VERY PROBLEMATIC FOR HIM.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shhh, no shouting please. Thank you in advance.
Thank you so much for your hard work. Thank God for your gifted clear thinking.
Keeping up with the goings on of the day is just about a full time job.It is a huge blessing for me to be able to come to this site and see your posts with proof positive analysis,video and documentation on the tsunami of underhanded dealings swirling around us on a daily basis.
I appriciate you so much.
Thank you also for all the positive posts….your analysis on the massive amount of awesome things Pres.Trump is getting done!!!
Thank you and God bless you.
The fact that this is all so incestuous is actually pretty encouraging. It shows that only a comparatively small number of people are sufficiently trustworthy and well informed to be in on the full extent scam. When the Black Hats need a lawyer, there are only a few lawyers they can call on. When they need a judge, they have to get one or two particular judges. They literally cannot give anything or discuss anything with anyone else, because everyone – even quite committed Democrat partisans – with any regard for their own professional reputation or even physical safety now knows not to get involved with this.
I am reminded of the Bernie Madoff case. One of the strange features was that the Madoff operation relied upon archaic – late 80s – computer hardware, software and printers to produce their official-looking paperwork. Why? Because if they had tried to upgrade, even any moderately competent IT specialist they called in to help them would have instantly seen that something very weird and suspect was going on. I think that’s the case here as well.
So Rep. Stefanik asks Comey about protocols for notifying Congress, etc on active counter-intelligence investigations… Comey replies that there is a practice of quarterly briefings on ‘SENSITIVE’ cases… later Stefanik asks why was this briefing only done recently…..Comey replies “because of the SENSITIVITY of the matter”.
So briefings of this ‘SENSITIVE’ case wasn’t done because of it’s ‘SENSITIVITY’ !!
BULLSHIT! it was a coverup for an illegal and traitorous subversion of our Constitutional Republic against the citizens of this great Country that should result in incarcerations and hangings!!
(I apologize for my insensitive, and crude language..but somebody has to say it)
LikeLiked by 6 people
Since we don’t have the facts, it is possible that Judge Rudolph Contreras may be recused from the Flynn case due to being the judge in the turned-down July 2016 FISA request.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How do we know July’s warrant was denied in its entirety, what am I missing?
Judge Contreras takes the hearing when Flynn pleads guilty, but then recuses himself for the sentencing portion.
I’ve never heard of such an incident. Very odd.
Lots of moving pieces. We need a war room.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is impossible for me to understand how the questions being asked of Flynn by the FBI would have any relevance to any investigation of what Russia may have been doing months before to interfere with the election. It is equally impossible for me to understand how the answers to those questions could have interfered or obstructed such investigation of events in a much earlier time frame before the election. Obviously Russia was not retroactively interfering in a November election from the future… in December and January.
LikeLike
The more we learn the more we realize the SWAMP IS A SEWER. They should all be disbarred. Comey and Lynch took their orders from the former President so once again it all comes back Obama. Everything this man touched is an affront to the great traditions of our country. Without a doubt, we are blessed that the transition of power occurred and President Trump was inaugurated.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Simplest reason for the Judge to recuse is that an underlying conflict has been exposed. The more we step in the steaming mess that is the FBI, DOJ and every other agency in the former lawless administration, the more it reeks. Is there proof that the July warrant was denied in its entirety? They would have needed to obtain a renewal after 90 days (October) anyway. In any event, GCHQ would have stepped in to continue the surveillance. (Barry gave GCHQ $100M towards their budget.)
Do we know if Yates ever turned over the “proof” she spoke of with Mr. McGahn
Everything that has happened since July 2016 to try to bring down Donald Trump by Obama and Clinton smacks of something being hastily thrown together out of a desperation to arrive at a desired outcome. That approach increased the odds of failure.
It’s like someone who needed to go somewhere in a hurry, but first had to put together a plane that was in parts, and did things in their haste like using bailing wire to attach the wings. It got them off the ground, and moving towards their destination, but it wasn’t long before it all started to fall apart.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately, this is not true. This was planned at the highest levels and thankfully, the Electoral College stood strong and the transition of power occurred. The Obama legacy is treason and sedition. They attempted a coup with the full knowledge of the Congress using the powers of the government. We do not know how much intel has been spread around like wildfire nor the contents of the “black box” being delivered personally by Obama, but do know he is SICK and the whole band of traitors deserve to receive the harshest punishments.
Has Priestap testified in front of any of the Intel Committees as yet?
And, with Devin Nunes, back in action (after 8 months), I bet he is looking for a few scalps.
You know, this might be the tipping point for the GOP. This whole mess is so bad, so foul, it may move them to action.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Priestap testified in front of the Senate Select Intelligence Committee on June 21, 2017. Here’s a clip of him looking ridiculous when asked to defining “unwitting agent.”
http://www.c-span.org/video/?c4674447/trump-unwitting-agent-russia-2016-election
We were within a hair’s breadth of a coup and establishment of a dictatorship. And almost everyone in the federal government was complicit, through incuriosity and inaction. Elected officials of both parties all the way to the top, and all three major intelligence organizations and the Department of Justice seeking to overthrow the elected US President. Think this scenario all the way through to its probable logical end.
Speechless. And on my knees in prayer in Tennessee.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It appears there were plans for a Chancellor Obama or Chancellor Crooked Hillary based on some contrived, manufactured “evidence” providing nullification and disqualification of the election of Trump as having been a fraud achieved by “Russian hacking”. But the evidence was unconvincing and the scam simply would not fly. Plan B was to use whatever evidence was contrived to obstruct or impeach the new president.
BIG MAGIC MARKER size dots connected SUNDANCE !!
NSA Rogers meeting at Trump Tower …
” On Thursday November 17th, 2016, NSA Director Mike Rogers traveled to New York and met with President-Elect Donald Trump.
The next day, Friday November 18th, President Trump moved the transition team from Trump Tower to his golf course in New Jersey.
AND… On Friday November 18th The Washington Post reported on a recommendation from “October” that Mike Rogers be removed from his NSA position:”
THIS BIG DOT fully understood now as ROGERS letting president -Elect Trump know Trump Tower was WATERGATE electronically broken in to on FALSE PRETENSES . BIG COMMIE BROTHER WAS LISTENING in . Rodgers wears a WHITE HAT
RIVETING READ !!!!!! God Bless BATMAN …oops …President Donald J Trump
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing happens in DC randomly, like by chance!
And now it’s officially uglier, as Judge
Emmitt Sullivan was ‘randomly’ chosen as the replacement.
In 2013 Sullivan presided on the case
JW vs IRS (Lerner)
In 2015
FOIA vs Clinton use of private server
Judge recuses in Michael Flynn case
The former Trump national security adviser will be sentenced by Clinton appointee Emmet Sullivan.
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/12/07/michael-flynn-judge-sentencing-287001
Very, very interesting. If you’re right, and good chance you are, Flynn’s defense will include questioning the reason for the FISA warrant in the first place.
Judges who sign warrants can still sit on cases where evidence from that warrant is presented…..unless there is a motion to suppress. Therefore……
Woot! Sunlight indeed 🙂
Wait. What I said only makes no sense. He pled guilty. I need more coffee and to re-read this post.
This judge sounds familiar for some reason. So I went into Duck Duck Go looking for information about him. First thing I noticed is a brand new wikipedia page about him with scant details. Another thing – on a banner across the top of the screen – was a CBS story stating the judge recused himself, which is a conclusion CBS must have reached independently of the court’s statement. Last thing I noticed after scrolling through just a few lines of (again) scantily detailed references was this article by Sundance. I hope this article moves closer to the top of the DDG search as the day goes on.
Again, I marvel at what must be the MOAT – Mother Of All Timelines – which Sundance must have available.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have to get rid of Rosenstein before anything gets done in the DOJ. I believe the IG’s report(s) go to him 1st as does Mueller’s. Want to bet whose gets there first? Got to protect our President and I believe Rosenstein is not going to.
So when it becomes clear and public that the FISA warrant issued to monitor Trump Tower was obtained under false pretenses for political gain, would that not also put the statements made by Flynn and others to Strzok in the category of entrapment?
Trump may not have to issue any pardons. An honest federal judge would dismiss all the charges and vacate th plea deals.
It is the middle of the night for me. I knew I’d have trouble sleeping because of all this stuff swirling around. I woke up after a couple of hours sleep and immediately came here to see if there was something new and found this post. It really helps to lay it all out there so you can see where the pieces seem to fit.
I’m going to try to get back to sleep or I may give it up and turn on Fox and Friends. But first I have some praying to do. We are not out of the woods. Things are just beginning.
LikeLike
Words can not express my gratitude for Sundance — Your clear, analytic mind has once again left me in awe.
Fandamntastic work here, SD.
If this plays through to its optimal conclusion, I will love the fact that NSA Surveillance literally saved our Republic – it will have been the most effective form of National Security possible.
This judge heard Flynn plead guilty on Friday, 12/1 and recuses himself on the 7th. What changed? Does this recusal(generally denoting a conflict of interest) put in jeopardy the guilty plea that occurred on Friday? A do-over, so to speak? He recuses himself on the sentencing…why didn’t he recuse himself from day one?
The more that comes out the more questions I have.
These people need to be confined in a solitary confinement facility, with no contact to the outside world, for the rest of their corrupt lives.
Why is the FBI Director Wray acting so defensive about handing over the FISA application to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court? And why does Wray look completely bummed out at the end when the Speaker of the Court (I don’t who he is) agreed with Rep. Jim Jordan?
If anyone hasn’t seen the you tube clip Sundance posted above, I highly recommend. The exchange between Jordan and Wray is powerful and Wray’s responses for not giving the FISA application to the Court is astonishing.
