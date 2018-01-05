One Bluff Called: Senators Graham and Grassley Send Criminal Referral To DOJ…

Posted on January 5, 2018 by

Yup, the walls are closing in.

In a brilliant move of strategery, Senate Judiciary Chairman, Chuck Grassley, and Senate Judiciary member, Lindsey Graham, send a criminal referral of Christopher Steele to the DOJ for investigation.   But things are not what they seem…

Today Senators Grassley and Graham sent a letter of criminal referral to the Department of Justice, based on information -provided by the FBI- their investigation has uncovered.

However, the actual motive for the criminal referral is not exactly what it appears.

Highlighting two pertinent passages (emphasis mine) from the New York Times article will explain what’s really going on:

[…] Senator Charles E. Grassley of Iowa, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, and Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a senior committee member, told the Justice Department they had reason to believe that a former British spy, Christopher Steele, lied to federal authorities about his contacts with reporters regarding information in the dossier, and they urged the department to investigate. The committee is running one of three congressional investigations into Russian election meddling, and its inquiry has come to focus, in part, on Mr. Steele’s explosive dossier that purported to detail Russia’s interference and the Trump campaign’s complicity.

[…] The criminal referral appears to make no assessment of the veracity of the dossier’s contents, much of which remains unsubstantiated nearly a year after it became public.

[…]  Mr. Grassley’s decision to recommend criminal charges appeared likely to be based on reports of Mr. Steele’s meetings with the F.B.I., which were provided to the committee by the Justice Department in recent weeks.

It was not clear why, if a crime is apparent in the F.B.I. reports that were reviewed by the Judiciary Committee, the Justice Department had not moved to charge Mr. Steele already.

The circumstances under which Mr. Steele is alleged to have lied were unclear, as much of the referral was classified.  (full article)

Can you see what is really going on here?

The criminal referral is based on FBI reports of meetings the FBI has given to the Senate Judiciary Committee about the FBI meetings with Christopher Steele.

Within those FBI reports (presented to the committee) are conflicting statements and accounts that do not align with known evidence.

The FBI is attributing claims to the meetings with Christopher Steele that do not match known evidence about the Steele Dossier and use therein.

Remember what Senator Graham said recently about his review of the evidence surrounding the Steele Dossier and how it was used, by the FBI in gaining the FISA warrant?  –Refresh Memory Here

What Grassley and Graham are now doing is forcing the DOJ to reconcile the conflicts between the FBI presentations to the judiciary committee -about the origin of, and their use of, the Steele Dossier-  against known evidence.

Someone is lying.

Graham and Grassley know the motive to lie about the Steele Dossier does not necessarily belong to Christopher Steele.  The motive is within the corrupt FBI.

In order to accurately prove ownership of the the falsehoods Grassley and Graham are saying: ‘If what the FBI says is true then Chris Steele is lying, because the evidence doesn’t support what the FBI previously said to us, and attributed to Christopher Steele’…

Grassley and Graham are calling the bluff of the FBI.

“Based on the information contained therein, we are respectfully referring Mr. Steele to you for investigation of potential violations of 18 U.S.C. § 1001, for statements the Committee has reason to believe Mr. Steele made regarding his distribution of information contained.”  (link)

The “information contained therein” is the FBI presentation of statements and evidence the FBI is attributing to Christopher Steele.

By referring a criminal complaint to the DOJ the Senators are, in essence, forcing the DOJ to outline that material presentations by the FBI, to the committee, were false…. OR, that Christopher Steele is lying.  The former is likely, the latter not-so-much.

Additionally, by asking Rod Rosenstein (DOJ) and Christopher Wray (FBI) to investigate the conflicting evidence and FBI statements Grassley and Graham are also providing political cover for Rosenstein and Wray to showcase the corruption within both the DOJ and the FBI.

Strategery.

The walls are closing in.

349 Responses to One Bluff Called: Senators Graham and Grassley Send Criminal Referral To DOJ…

  1. Blue Moon says:
    January 5, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    Ya know, I can’t for the life of me understand why Bill Clinton has disappeared and you never hear anything out of him. Why doesn’t he come out fighting for Hillary? In the past he would have and did. I know they pretty much have gone their separate ways but still this involves Bill C.’s legacy as President.

  2. Newhere says:
    January 5, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    Trying to be sure I follow: “Based on the information contained therein” is referring to a “classified memorandum” (authored by/originating from FBI and given to the Jud. Comm.) related to “communications” between Steele and U.S. news outlets concerning the dossier.

    So: the referral stems from an FBI presentation of statements and evidence (“classified memo”) prepared for the Judiciary Committee. [Question: do we assume the memo was prepared for the purpose of informing the Jud. Comm. (i.e., recently), or is it possible it that it was prepared contemporaneously with FBI/Steele communications?]

    Next: the apparent “false statement(s)” the committee is identifying pertains to “statements” Steele made to the FBI concerning “his distribution of information contained in the dossier.” In other words, the memo contain statements attributed to Steele on the issue of what dossier information he shared with U.S. news outlets that are manifestly false or conflicting. Correct?

    The judiciary committee also seems interested in Fusion’s payments to U.S. news outlets. Any ideas on how Steele’s/Fusion’s apparent dossier media campaign fits into the big picture of the investigations? Or to put it another way, are Grassley/Graham focused on the substance (i.e., media campaign) or is that aspect to all this more incidental (or at least secondary) to the cat-and-mouse going on with the congressional committees and DOJ/FBI over the dossier?

    Is another possible effect/purpose to keep some heat on Steele, who has rebuffed requests for congressional testimony?

  3. Sylvia Avery says:
    January 5, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    To heck with the popcorn. Does anyone know if they still make smelling salts? I very nearly swooned when I read this. I forgot to breathe.

    I didn’t even know the Senate could send a criminal referral to the DOJ.

    But then, until I saw Representative DeSantis on Lou Dobbs a while ago I didn’t know that the House had a JAIL where they could detain people they held in contempt. Holy smokes!

    I wish they would have had the guts to do that when they held Holder in contempt. He might still be there, shuffling along in his shower sandals and orange jump suit.

    I’m so appreciative of the news and analysis here.

  4. Donna in Oregon says:
    January 5, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    Fire & Fury release is 4 days early choreographed with some Bannon meltdown, meanwhile most of the Clinton crimes are being investigated by various House & Senate committees rather than the DOJ/FBI. But the investigations are allegedly hampered because the DOJ/FBI won’t produce evidence. The agencies didn’t want to, but now they will. Suddenly Congress has balls. Is anyone else’s BS meter going off? Mine is……

    Special Counsel Mueller is hired to investigate a made-up muh Russia, but the SC is involved in some of the cases being investigated by the committees. Yet some gossip rag book is supposed to be important because it calls the POTUS names.

    This reads like the cover of Tiger Beat magazine or Soap Opera Digest.

    It all looks like Fake News, including the interviews with the committee members. If we can access the info, so can Capitol Hill and their highly paid staffers. Hell, they should be able to gossip at the water cooler and find out. They ALL work there. Congress never did a budget the entire time Obama was in office. Democratic or Republican. Nada. NOthing.

    Didn’t bug-eyed Evelyn Farkas say she contacted Capitol Hill about muh Russia? Yes, she did. McCain knew, and if McCain knew Miss Lindsay knew. Come on…… They all knew when Obama was in office and did nothing.

    This looks like a snipe hunt.

    Where is the 12 Trillion dollars they (this includes White and Black hats) pissed away? Where is our money? These morons are trying to pull another Mortgage Meltdown, Savings and Loan scandal, Solyndra scandal. Any number of fake events designed to steal our money. The money never really disappears, they just don’t tell us who they gave it to.

    This is a ruse to distract from the theft of our money. I blame them ALL!!!

  5. webgirlpdx says:
    January 5, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    Is it just me or has Lindsey been dragged kicking and screaming into this?
    I mean, won’t this Steele Dossier daylight expose his buddy, McCain?

  6. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    January 5, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    Excellent.

  7. Joe says:
    January 5, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    I’m not following this line of reasoning even though I read the entire post. Can someone break down sundance’s theory on why Grassley is doing this in just a couple sentences? He doesn’t think Steele lied but took this action because…

    • CountryclassVulgarian says:
      January 5, 2018 at 5:52 pm

      The FBI are likely the liars. Grassley and Graham are forcing their hands.

    • NebraskaFilly says:
      January 5, 2018 at 5:54 pm

      “Graham and Grassley know the motive to lie about the Steele Dossier does not necessarily belong to Christopher Steele. The motive is within the corrupt FBI.

      In order to accurately prove ownership of the the falsehoods Grassley and Graham are saying: ‘If what the FBI says is true then Chris Steele is lying, because the evidence doesn’t support what the FBI previously said to us, and attributed to Christopher Steele’…

      Grassley and Graham are calling the bluff of the FBI.”

    • Greg Herter says:
      January 5, 2018 at 5:59 pm

      Grassley and Graham know that the FBI knew that Steele was lying. And they ran with it.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      January 5, 2018 at 6:00 pm

      Because Grassley thinks someone at DOJ/FBI lied and he wants DOJ/FBI to handle their stinky problem, grab the dirty liar by the neck and charge him. Or them.

  8. H&HC 2nd-16th says:
    January 5, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    “Honey – – better pour me a double and leave the bottle on the counter. I’m going to be late. Sundance wants us to stay up all night again……………………”

  9. USA First! says:
    January 5, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    They never cared about the way We the People felt as they ran roughshod over our wills. For many years in the heights of their arrogance they snuffed at the rule of law and mocked at the thought that they, the politically elite, would have to be held accountable for shattering the laws.

    We watched as they used the reigns of power to enrich their own pockets. They stepped on us as nothing more than plebeians to be used and discarded. Our pain was their pleasure, following the rule of law was for the little people.

    They never thought this day would come. With smug faces they would clink their champagne glasses and congratulate themselves on how they rigged the system. Hillary is going to be the next president don’t you know? *clink *.

    I say build the gallows. Paint them red, what’s and blue. Let none escape justice. It’s not just to pacify our cold anger. It’s the preservation of our God given freedoms and way of life. That our children and grandchildren would learn that no one is above the law.

    • Mary Van Deusen says:
      January 5, 2018 at 6:24 pm

      I’m not understanding why Rogers is retiring just when the Inspector’s report should be coming out.

    • Brant says:
      January 5, 2018 at 6:36 pm

      I wonder if Rogers is retiring to prep for a civilian job in Trump cabinet. Where would he be good?

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      January 5, 2018 at 6:58 pm

      Unmasking requests were made thru his agency????

      All hat colors aside, these unmaskings happened during his watch. At anytime the FISC could have been notified.

      The color hat I would chose for Adm. Mike Rogers is dirty white. What is the common thread of all these players? They want to make it to retirement. This guy is no different than McCabe in for the retirement prize, because doing nothing is the same as participating. When someone is that high up sitting on the fence gets a participation trophy.

      Everyone on CTH has been in that situation, where you know something is wrong but are afraid to do something about it. Adm. Mike Rogers is that guy……

    • lokiscout says:
      January 5, 2018 at 7:12 pm

      That’s one tired “Swabbie” I will hate to see go. Fair winds and following seas, Admiral. “Now LIberty Call!”

      Caution on the article referenced by TeaFor All, remember it’s a “politico” piece so watch for the cow pies as you transverse it. No bigly deal for a Treeper but I sometimes feel for our fellow patriots searching for truth and enlightenment on other blogs.

  11. Craft Eccentric says:
    January 5, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    NYT from 2008 “Also among the largest donors were a businessman who was close to the onetime military ruler of Nigeria, a Ukrainian tycoon who was son-in-law of that former Soviet republic’s authoritarian president and a Canadian mining executive who took Mr. Clinton to Kazakhstan while trying to win lucrative uranium contracts.” http://www.nytimes.com/2008/12/19/us/politics/w19clinton.html

  12. Johnny Bravo says:
    January 5, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    Fleps cold anger is boiling over in his more recent statements👍😂

    Death by a thousand cuts is what is happening to ole Hilbag and her minions.

    She has so much experience in these “matters” – you could probably call her a pro.

    However what’s different this time is that there are no bolt holes, no friends in the State Dept or White House or DOJ or at the FBI to cover for her anymore. They’re all running for their lives.

    She is personally in a holding pattern and can neither go forward nor back in her life.

    Bits are literally falling off her cover, it started with that shoe at the memorial, now it’s McCabe, Priestap, Comey, Page, Strzok to name a few.

    Frankly the way things are going Hibag (and friends) – to borrow a famous phrase, “Now he won, you’ll all hang for this”😆🤣🤪

  13. Sylvia Avery says:
    January 5, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    I just saw where NSA Chief Admiral Mike Rogers has announced he is retiring in April, per Reuters.

    • booger71 says:
      January 5, 2018 at 6:07 pm

      I heard Cohen was retiring too, no date given

    • All American Snowflake says:
      January 5, 2018 at 6:08 pm

      An Admiral abandoning the sinking ship?

      • Johnny Bravo says:
        January 5, 2018 at 6:27 pm

        Or maybe he’d consider running for Congress or the senate?👍

      • 🍺Gunny says:
        January 5, 2018 at 6:53 pm

        He exposed the whole rotten mess….he probably wants to relax and enjoy his retirement..he did his job and more…
        Let him go…and enjoy his family

        • Donna in Oregon says:
          January 5, 2018 at 7:07 pm

          Gunny always looking on the sunny side….. He probably knows the the IG report coming out in April will show that he didn’t do anything to stop Obama until it was clear that Hillary was not going to be President.

          The whole thing was about him enjoying his retirement. It was never about saving us from the treasonous Swamp. It’s about his money, not ours.

          Add to that he probably has a book deal for playing along. Just like Comey et al.

      • lokiscout says:
        January 5, 2018 at 7:27 pm

        Pay attention Admiral Rogers is the (original) good guy white hat of this crap heap. He is the one who tipped of then President-elect Trump his operations at Trump Tower were being surveilled. Who knows how this may have gone down lf he hadn’t.

        Looks to me like in this good Admirals eyes the “Ship of State” is in good hands, he has completed his mission in that recovery and may now “Leave the Bridge”. Time for some well deserved “Liberty Call”!

    • cheryl says:
      January 5, 2018 at 7:00 pm

      All these Congressmen and CEOs retiring when most used to stay in until they day they died. Makes me wonder if they are complicit in some way with the collusion and running for their lives as well.

  14. Somebody says:
    January 5, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    Hopefully DOJ will investigate and not send this down some rabbit hole to disappear.

    It is likely that the FBI is the actual target, but what Steele really is the target? Impeach Steele’s credibility and further impeach the dossier, which was the basis for FISA no matter what fantasy the NYT spins.

    Either way it tosses a molotov cocktail into muh Russia……win-win.

    • thedoc00 says:
      January 5, 2018 at 6:30 pm

      It may also taint all the “evidence” and case against Flynn, Manefort and Papadopoulos. Could save Trump the political fire storm of having to pardon them.

      • lokiscout says:
        January 5, 2018 at 7:40 pm

        Probably ready to pull the trigger on Flynn since he did nothing other than take a bullet for the cause, Sundance explained how he got caught up in this a couple weeks back.
        Manafort is on his own. nothing there that Trump can help with and President Trump probably wishes he had never gotten him involved with the campaign.
        I suggest President Trump’s opinion of Papadopoulos is “Papa Who?”

  15. MfM says:
    January 5, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    Someone earlier in the thread said that the Camp David trip was “It’s top MAGA retreat- planning out strategy and priorities to go gangbusters on”

    I know what the traditional meaning of retreat is… but giving this line up… I think we are talking ADVANCE! not retreat.

  16. burnett044 says:
    January 5, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    Lady Linda….watching Miss Lyndsey….give me a laff……that pillow biting butt-pirate would do in his own mother to save his own arse…….but oh the tears when his man John goes to the seventh circle of hell……no word has yet been invented to tell of my feelings for these people.

  17. James W Crawford says:
    January 5, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    Many will recall that soon after Trump won the election, he extended an olive branch to the Clintons and the Democrats by indicating that he would not persue an investigation of or prosecute on the email server issue. The implicit Quid Pro Quo was that the Democrats would cease the Russians hacked the election BS. Rather than accept the proffer, the FBI and DOJ doubled down by appointing a special prosecutor.

    Pay back is going to be a bitch.

  18. Thecleaner says:
    January 5, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    The timing of this is perfect.
    Using 18 usc 1001 which is essentially lying to congress or the FBI, it sends a frigid chill down the spines of all the traitors set to appear and lie before congress this month.
    They know they will be arrested if they lie, and they have no idea exactly what congress knows.
    They are screwed big time here.

  19. Greg Sheldon says:
    January 5, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    This is better than a great action adventure thriller.

  20. burnett044 says:
    January 5, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    many will not be able to recall…..some will plead the fifth….most will drink the fifth.

  21. HMelville says:
    January 5, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    For the good of the nation, I hope the walls are truly closing in on the politically corrupted and that justice will soon be done.

    While the corrupt media is celebrating Wolff’s trashy anti Trump book with an unrestrained gossip fest, dedicated and reputable GOP members of Congress (Jordan, Grassley etc) are trying to purge the nation of some very serious alleged corruption within 2 of the nation’s major pillars–the FBI and the DOJ. The Dem party and their revered leaders Obama and Hillary were holding various reigns of power when these alleged illegal and politically spawned activities were occurring, so the MSM should enjoy their celebratory gossip party, because when the results of these investigations are complete, they will not be in a partying mood. Indictments trump gossip.

  22. scott467 says:
    January 5, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    “By referring a criminal complaint to the DOJ the Senators are, in essence, forcing the DOJ to outline that material presentations by the FBI, to the committee, were false…. OR, that Christopher Steele is lying. The former is likely, the latter not-so-much.”

    ______________

    Is there some reason why the all the king’s horsemen and all the king’s men at the DOJ can’t recognize these obvious conflicts and actually do even the tiniest bit of investigation on their own?

    Why does the DOJ need Lady Graham playing Miss Marple to Senator Grassley’s Ben Matlock routine in order to connect the dots for them?

    Are there ANY professional investigators at the DOJ?

    If the DOJ can’t figure any of this out unless Marple and Matlock on the case, we’re in heap um big trouble.

    • scott467 says:
      January 5, 2018 at 6:29 pm

      Maybe the Golden Girls could help the DOJ out next…

    • mimbler says:
      January 5, 2018 at 6:40 pm

      That was my point upthread, Wray and Rosenstein have to be intimately familiar with this particular batch of data because they have been fighting subpoenas for it since August.

      And they recently had to cough it up. They know it very well.

      There is no way, that they would not be aware of the inconsistencies and the fact that the inconsistencies mean -someone(s)- involved are criminals for lying if nothing else.

      With the info we have, I can’t reach any conclusion other than they are complicit for reasons unknown.

  23. Sanj says:
    January 5, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    Brilliant analysis! I’m pretty good at reading these situations but I don’t have the analytics or experience for this depth. Well done Sundance!

  24. burnett044 says:
    January 5, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    You guys ever notice that Sundance be like..

    lol ya gotta love him

  25. scott467 says:
    January 5, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    “Additionally, by asking Rod Rosenstein (DOJ) and Christopher Wray (FBI) to investigate the conflicting evidence and FBI statements Grassley and Graham are also providing political cover for Rosenstein and Wray to showcase the corruption within both the DOJ and the FBI.”

    ________________

    Why do Rosenstein and Wray need ‘cover’ in order to do even the most basic investigative work, i.e., their JOB?

    If it takes an act of Congress in order to get the DOJ and FBI to investigate obvious conflicting statements and evidence… then they’re not for real.

    It’s as simple as that.

    These people have no trouble prosecuting extremely complex financial crimes, but they can’t spot obvious conflicting testimony between equally obvious corrupt members of the FBI and Christopher Steele?

    Come on… this is embarrassing.

    • Thecleaner says:
      January 5, 2018 at 6:51 pm

      Scott,
      The political cover is for Trump…not Rosey or Wray. Without congress flipping the bic so to speak, then it will simply play as a political vendetta by Trump, using the DOJ to do his bidding.
      It has to be this way.

  26. Thecleaner says:
    January 5, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    Any poetry from the Bard of the Potomic (Comey) tonight…😂😂

  27. jmclever says:
    January 5, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    Since the committee is referring Mr Steele, how can dems say the referral is politically motivated without giving themselves away? Awesome strategy!

  28. steelbreeze7 says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    It appears that those in our gubmint are finally growing a pair and are no longer afraid to do the right thing on behalf of the American people. Wonder who made them feel this way… emboldened. The Lion is unafraid.

  29. Donna in Oregon says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    Steele is a British citizen. So the Brits are going to get involved now. This is weird too.

  30. Boots says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    ….and Joshua and all the people shouted, and the walls of the city came tumbling down….

  31. Watcher says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    I believe Steed was just used by the fbi/doj to give the dossier credibility. He been gone from Russia a long time but was mi6 and in the Russia peddling business.
    The dossier was written by fusion, with nellys input. Others are probably coauthors also.
    The golden shower idea is just so out there that somehow it reekes of the hildabeast and her team.
    Steele is just the first step up a long and steep stairway. Zero and hildabeast are the big prize.
    Patience is a virtue.

  32. bill says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    Why not take a same or similar approach with the GCHQ’s head, Robert Hannigan and CIA chief, John Brennan?

    You know the CIA lied through Brennan’s direction and we have reason to believe the GCHQ’s head did the same.

    https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/apr/13/british-spies-first-to-spot-trump-team-links-russia

  33. Margaret Berger says:
    January 5, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    I found the olive branch frustrating because I wanted justice to be served bit I understood the wisdom of it. Think what we could have been accomplishing if they had accepted the will of the people but that has always been the rub hasn’t it? Now, he needs to go full bore take no prisoners. Clean them all out, get the out of government no converts.

