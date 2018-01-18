FISA Abuse – Sean Hannity Interviews Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz and Sara Carter…

Fox News host Sean Hannity interviews Representative Jim Jordan, Representative Matt Gaetz, and the most recently hired Fox News contributor, Sara Carter, about the latest developments in the Obama Administration’s FISA-702 surveillance scandal.
CTH would strongly warn everyone that only a few select “kitchen counsel” congressional members are fully briefed on the intelligence community ‘rollout plan’ of information surrounding one of the biggest political scandals in history.
There are voices like Sara Carter and Dan Bongino who are rushing to the motive behind the story and playing directly into the hands of the Swamp Dwellers who use professional obfuscation (the Potomac two-step) to avoid accountability.
Don’t rush this story, and try to ignore any media voices who are pushing toward rushing this story. By willful design, or by incompetence, getting too far out on this story will only play into the hands of the black hat swamp dwellers behind the scenes.
The story is simple.
Political operatives within the DOJ and FBI, working to help elect Hillary Clinton, conspired with political operatives outside government to spy on the 2016 campaign officials of Donald Trump. One of the tools they used was unlawful FISA-702 “queries” and surveillance. FULL STOP.
No need to go beyond that story yet.
Remember, we have the IG Horowitz evidence of a politicized DOJ and FBI coming up behind the FISA-702 surveillance story. Be patient…. everything has a plan.
What I worry about is something Hannity himself kept saying, qualifying all of this as Democrats “trying to steal an election”.
That is false. They were trying to stop Trump, and it was not just Democrats. And by stopping Trump, I mean stopping The People.
This isn’t about the Clintons or a political party just “cheating”. This is much much bigger than that. This is the whole Machine trying to survive.
I think Hannity is a bit trapped by his loyalty to fox and just cant or wont flat out lay it on the line.
Hannity is trapped by his contract.
Yep. He signed it he has to follow it. Much more to the point.
I think so, to a degree. I am fine with it however, because he is a warrior for the cause and has a huge audience on TV. If he can’t broach certain subjects for corporate bureaucratic reasons from time to time, it’s ok because he does so much good in spreading the message. We need him on radio and TV.
MAGADJT, I agree….many people will hear this stuff on exactly the level that Hannity delivers…
I cannot begin to fill in lo-info neighbors on anything but the high points, which, in a sense, Hannity hits.
Its still very early for many to begin to see what is going on. Most are not junkies at the level of most Treepers.
I cannot believe it is the intent of the Trump Administration for America to not understand the nature of what is being revealed.
It is not enough for the Public to just think this a superficial thing…If the conclusions sound silly, and folks do go to jail, there will be paid-for violence in the streets.
In order for such violence to be legitimately confronted by the Law, without msm going beserker, the illegitimacy of the violence needs to be clear, Americans must see it for what it is: The same old thing…a bunch of babies not getting their way, disturbing and manifestly destructive…thuggish.
But Americans must understand the conclusions that we wish for as Entirely Legitimate.
And if I can imagine this to be so, I trust the Trump Administration to understand it better than I do.
With his predictably perfect timing, Trump will step in at some point, and set the record straight.
He cares about the truth. So do we.
Its why he’s our President.
Their worst case scenario is that maybe someone in the DOJ might lose their job, or Comey might retroactively get impeached so he can’t ever work in the government again.
I’m going to lose it if these criminal 3 letter govt. employees “retire”.
AGREE.
Who on the Gang of Eight knew?…
All of them at the very least most of them
These crapweasel political operatives like Strzok, Ohr and McCabe, were guilty of wrongdoing.
So they had their own reasons for trying to stop Trump.
They had been spying on citizens for political reasons…and who knows what other abuses of power.
They had been using the tools and resources of the FBI & DOJ, to do dirty political ops against people who didn’t share their political views.
So you are absolutely right, Keln.
They were desperate to stop Trump, out of self-preservation.
Like you said…the Machine trying to survive.
The drips of information are getting louder and more frequent. But they can’t be impatiently rushed into a torrent. The other side has plumbers who have no scruples and will try to divert each stream. But cumulatively the force of Niagra Falls will smash all such efforts if the case is airtight and there are no escape hatches.
Reminds me of the classic Three Stooge effort to contain drips.
The Big Ugly will not be denied at this point. It is flooding over their defenses. You cannot hold it back. We have been choking on their lies for over a year. People need to see the truth. #ReleaseTheMemo
Like this…
That is the most evil grin I have ever seen.
Which one?
Yep, Both. Simon bar Sinister meets the traitor.
The mating of swamp creatures is a repulsive act to witness
yep: satan’s minion
He has picked some strange pals Soros & Charles Keating both evil incarnate and McCain sucking at their troughs.
Lose a job?
Let’s hope the punishment for these coup plotters is far more serious than just a lost job.
It should be but first the plan must work. Be cooool
CNN & Dems lame excuse for the memo. Nunes did it .. it’s not accurate.
All the more reason to release it. Let the public see it and let the Dems say what in it is not true. Hint: it’s all true!
Ahhh , so the party narrative has already been sent out for the hive to be ready for their morning shows. They make me sick
Good, release everything, all of it. Not just the memo.
Yes Howie….. it’s a trap to just release the memo! WE WANT THE DOCUMENTS!!!!!!!
Manu Raju should really just shut up. He’s the stupid idiot who babbled on and on about the Trump Jr / Wikileaks connection (#3 Fake News Award).
If this memo is as bad as advertised, Dems will know if the evidence backs it up the memo contents or not. They won’t be eager to get out in front of this train if they know the backup documentation can be released.
Yes, wise counsel, sundance.
God is never in a hurry.
The sooner this reaches full public disclosure the less false leverage Mueller has. Am praying.
DRAIN IT
I’m hearing Rotten Rosenstein was begging Paul Ryan to not release this memo… Let’s hope Jeff Sessions quits deferring to Rotten pronto.
Somebody shake the tree.
The low hanging overripe fruit is dropping
Step 1. #releasethememo
Step 2. Session unrecuse
Step 3. Let the draining commence
Don’t rush this story, and try to ignore any media voices who are pushing toward rushing this story. By willful design, or by incompetence, getting too far out on this story will only play into the hands of the black hat swamp dwellers behind the scenes.!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
So they can get their stories straight.
A difficult problem when you do not know what documentation exists to refute lies, triply true when there are 1.2 million pages of documentation!
Here is a prime example of Martha McCallum and Jonathon Turley colluding? to present the narrative that there could be a mound of Russian/Trump money laundering which was part of the Glenn Simpson fairytale presented today…watch, at the very beginning:
PTrump would like this fake Mueller thing to go away now and it’s high time. It’s started and it seems AG is also getting active along with other republicans.
I would say it’s nearly checkmate.
My immediate thought when I saw those images earlier was my oh my, the Rothschilds must be clutching their pearls right now. Imagine, an independent America. It’s unthinkable!
Let’s be real. This goes far beyond Washington DC. The swamp is global. America is the jewel in it’s crown, a bottomless money pit. Paid for by you and me.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DT4K-dTW0AAyj5j?format=jpg
The President can release any classified documents he wants. No questions asked. Except the crazy media will still be asking which states or countries he called a ShitHole. Who knew he was talking about the Deep State. If Sundance says we should wait, I will give them a little time.
The best disinfectant is sunshine…another reader of this blog and Sundance?
Either way it’s a very true statement and there is beginning to dawn in DC a very long day of hot, bright sunshine!
https://mobile.twitter.com/TruthinGov2016/status/954215062452961280/video/1
Hi Katherine, if you delete the following:
mobile.
from your links then the direct post or video will show. Just passing along (I only learned it myself a few months ago).
video/1
Debbie Wasserman failed to flee ? Does he mean they have them because of what they seized from Awan Brothers who failed to flee ?
Sweet, death by a thousand cuts as the criminals try to cover up, in public. The MSM will be running from this like rabbits. The good guys demanding sunshine, the rats scurrying for the sewer.
Sounds like there is evidence of a conspiracy after the election. If so, then there are people going to jail.
We’re gonna need more popcorn, people. 🙂
When senator John M is coming back and take questions? Never now it seems or resign soon.
He’s pulling strings from afar. Count on it.
He’s definitely pulling Lindsey’s.
Pulling on Lindsey’s…if you get my drift…
The TELL.
How can we listen in, track, and monitor American citizens [bad actors]?
[We hear you].
[We see you].
What must we LEGALLY demonstrate in order to gain such warrants?
FISA?
Do we TRUST the FISA judges?
MIL INTEL?
State Secrets?
Why is this relevant?
Who can we TRUST?
Expand your thinking.
Q
https://8ch.net/greatawakening/res/1.html
Crowdsource the Truth (Jason Goodman) interviews an anonymous contributor regarding the manipulations behind the scenes by Horowitz and Sessions (AND our PDJT, of course): The OIG report, The War, Investigation and the Forthcoming Storm
People should know by now not to mess around with our lion, his wolverines and his honey badgers.
Wow!
Hilarious!
#ReleaseTheMemo on Twitter Tweet & Re-Tweet – Live
Wikileaks Offering Up To $1 Million Dollars For Release of The Memo….
Live Stream;
FISA Abuse Memo FBI, DOJ, Mueller Obama Administration and Democrat Conspiracy Against Trump
Watching Gordon and Gaetz facial reactions (nodding, smirking) when Hannity was talking was pretty telling. Almost like that wanted to blurt out “You’re right”..
Wish one of them had a cold so we could see the thing already.
Hannity: I have a Message tonight for Special Counsel Robert Mueller- Your Witch Hunt is Now Over
Fox News Video 04:54 Minutes Jan-18-2018;
FISA Abuse Memo FBI, DOJ, Mueller Obama Administration and Democrat Conspiracy Against Trump. >#ReleaseTheMemo on Twitter Tweet & Re-Tweet.
What is the deal with this Sydney B angle all a sudden?
Good ole Hillary is hanging him out to dry. That said, they are attached at the hip.
Yeah but where is it coming from – whats the angle and why now?!? Something in that memo has to point directly to her campaign…. that something has not been made public yet and seems to be the reason for all the gasps from Congress
Whoever is feeding information to Sara Carter to exonerate Hillary. Everything leads back to Hillary so it only makes sense that she would lay the blame on someone else. She would turn on her own daughter if it would save herself.
The gasps were related to content and the who’s who of corruption in the memo
Yes, but I’m not sure her involvement is more than we already know.
Is DiFi offering a two-faced threat? Is she only referring to a Government shutdown, or somehow trying to tie this into the memo?
“Shutting down the government is a very serious thing. People die, accidents happen. You don’t know. Necessary functions can cease,” she said. “There is no specific list you can look at and make a judgment: ‘Well everything is going to be just fine.’ You can’t make that judgment. So, I think it’s a last resort. And I’m really hopeful we don’t get to it.”
https://www.cnn.com/2018/01/18/politics/dianne-feinstein-people-will-die-shutdown/index.html
Yes, a threat. Seems like it. Memo comes out, govt gets shut down, Antifa riots — with guns this time — full on revolt. People would die. I pretty much think it’s inevitable.
Yeah, Sara needs to slow down. KISS – keep it simple stupid. Too many name droppings, i.e. Sidney Blumenthal, et al, too early loses people. Stick to the corrupt FBI/DOJ officials who have been isolated and outed for now. Hammer them.
The conspirators’ last stand, the Lynch “blood march”, is fast approaching. The big freeze of Jan. and Feb. in DC would be a good time to put the final nail in the conspiracy coffin.
Found this goodie posted elsewhere:
“a “shocking” classified memo allegedly detailing abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) by senior Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigations officials”…
perhaps a tissue? sedition prone clowns?…
Thank you for the great article again, Sundance, as always.
For once, Hannity actually let Jordan and Gaetz talk tonight.
I have a couple of observations. One, when Hannity asked about Rosenstein’s involvement and then about Comey’s, the facial expressions of both were exactly the same – semi smiling. Very telling.
Also telling is that there are only a couple of people who can sign off on the FISA warrant.
If it’s true that Rosenstein went to see Paul Ryan to attempt to stop the release of the memo to congress, why would he do that? Self-preservation or defense of the DOJ in general? Or, concern that the reauthorization of 702 FISA law would be in jeopardy? Or all three?
The world wonders.
Release the memo & the d-rats go nuts trashing it and Nunes, then the IG report comes out and confirms the memo and adds more, cutting the thin limb they are on and turning their fantasy dream of a blue wave into a red nightmare for them.
