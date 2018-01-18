FISA Abuse – Sean Hannity Interviews Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz and Sara Carter…

Fox News host Sean Hannity interviews Representative Jim Jordan, Representative Matt Gaetz, and the most recently hired Fox News contributor, Sara Carter, about the latest developments in the Obama Administration’s FISA-702 surveillance scandal.

.

CTH would strongly warn everyone that only a few select “kitchen counsel” congressional members are fully briefed on the intelligence community ‘rollout plan’ of information surrounding one of the biggest political scandals in history.

There are voices like Sara Carter and Dan Bongino who are rushing to the motive behind the story and playing directly into the hands of the Swamp Dwellers who use professional obfuscation (the Potomac two-step) to avoid accountability.

Don’t rush this story, and try to ignore any media voices who are pushing toward rushing this story. By willful design, or by incompetence, getting too far out on this story will only play into the hands of the black hat swamp dwellers behind the scenes.

The story is simple.

Political operatives within the DOJ and FBI, working to help elect Hillary Clinton, conspired with political operatives outside government to spy on the 2016 campaign officials of Donald Trump. One of the tools they used was unlawful FISA-702 “queries” and surveillance. FULL STOP.

No need to go beyond that story yet.

Remember, we have the IG Horowitz evidence of a politicized DOJ and FBI coming up behind the FISA-702 surveillance story.  Be patient…. everything has a plan.

310 Responses to FISA Abuse – Sean Hannity Interviews Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz and Sara Carter…

  1. Keln says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:46 pm

    What I worry about is something Hannity himself kept saying, qualifying all of this as Democrats “trying to steal an election”.

    That is false. They were trying to stop Trump, and it was not just Democrats. And by stopping Trump, I mean stopping The People.

    This isn’t about the Clintons or a political party just “cheating”. This is much much bigger than that. This is the whole Machine trying to survive.

    • Gil says:
      January 19, 2018 at 12:00 am

      I think Hannity is a bit trapped by his loyalty to fox and just cant or wont flat out lay it on the line.

      • WSB says:
        January 19, 2018 at 12:05 am

        Hannity is trapped by his contract.

      • MAGADJT says:
        January 19, 2018 at 12:20 am

        I think so, to a degree. I am fine with it however, because he is a warrior for the cause and has a huge audience on TV. If he can’t broach certain subjects for corporate bureaucratic reasons from time to time, it’s ok because he does so much good in spreading the message. We need him on radio and TV.

        • piper567 says:
          January 19, 2018 at 1:03 am

          MAGADJT, I agree….many people will hear this stuff on exactly the level that Hannity delivers…
          I cannot begin to fill in lo-info neighbors on anything but the high points, which, in a sense, Hannity hits.
          Its still very early for many to begin to see what is going on. Most are not junkies at the level of most Treepers.
          I cannot believe it is the intent of the Trump Administration for America to not understand the nature of what is being revealed.
          It is not enough for the Public to just think this a superficial thing…If the conclusions sound silly, and folks do go to jail, there will be paid-for violence in the streets.
          In order for such violence to be legitimately confronted by the Law, without msm going beserker, the illegitimacy of the violence needs to be clear, Americans must see it for what it is: The same old thing…a bunch of babies not getting their way, disturbing and manifestly destructive…thuggish.
          But Americans must understand the conclusions that we wish for as Entirely Legitimate.
          And if I can imagine this to be so, I trust the Trump Administration to understand it better than I do.
          With his predictably perfect timing, Trump will step in at some point, and set the record straight.
          He cares about the truth. So do we.
          Its why he’s our President.

    • todayistheday99 says:
      January 19, 2018 at 12:13 am

      Their worst case scenario is that maybe someone in the DOJ might lose their job, or Comey might retroactively get impeached so he can’t ever work in the government again.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      January 19, 2018 at 12:29 am

      AGREE.
      Who on the Gang of Eight knew?…

    • wheatietoo says:
      January 19, 2018 at 12:35 am

      These crapweasel political operatives like Strzok, Ohr and McCabe, were guilty of wrongdoing.
      So they had their own reasons for trying to stop Trump.

      They had been spying on citizens for political reasons…and who knows what other abuses of power.
      They had been using the tools and resources of the FBI & DOJ, to do dirty political ops against people who didn’t share their political views.

      So you are absolutely right, Keln.
      They were desperate to stop Trump, out of self-preservation.
      Like you said…the Machine trying to survive.

  2. History Teaches says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:46 pm

    The drips of information are getting louder and more frequent. But they can’t be impatiently rushed into a torrent. The other side has plumbers who have no scruples and will try to divert each stream. But cumulatively the force of Niagra Falls will smash all such efforts if the case is airtight and there are no escape hatches.

    Reminds me of the classic Three Stooge effort to contain drips.

  4. deqwik2 says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:51 pm

    CNN & Dems lame excuse for the memo. Nunes did it .. it’s not accurate.

  5. mj_inOC says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:53 pm

    Yes, wise counsel, sundance.
    God is never in a hurry.

  6. frank field says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:55 pm

    The sooner this reaches full public disclosure the less false leverage Mueller has. Am praying.

    DRAIN IT

  7. colmdebhailis says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:55 pm

    I’m hearing Rotten Rosenstein was begging Paul Ryan to not release this memo… Let’s hope Jeff Sessions quits deferring to Rotten pronto.

  8. bill says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:56 pm

    Don’t rush this story, and try to ignore any media voices who are pushing toward rushing this story. By willful design, or by incompetence, getting too far out on this story will only play into the hands of the black hat swamp dwellers behind the scenes.!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  9. SR says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:57 pm

    PTrump would like this fake Mueller thing to go away now and it’s high time. It’s started and it seems AG is also getting active along with other republicans.

  10. citizen817 says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:57 pm

  11. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 18, 2018 at 11:58 pm

    • StuckIntheMiddle says:
      January 19, 2018 at 12:25 am

      My immediate thought when I saw those images earlier was my oh my, the Rothschilds must be clutching their pearls right now. Imagine, an independent America. It’s unthinkable!

      Let’s be real. This goes far beyond Washington DC. The swamp is global. America is the jewel in it’s crown, a bottomless money pit. Paid for by you and me.

  13. acenypd says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:01 am

    The President can release any classified documents he wants. No questions asked. Except the crazy media will still be asking which states or countries he called a ShitHole. Who knew he was talking about the Deep State. If Sundance says we should wait, I will give them a little time.

  14. Katherine McCoun says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:04 am

    The best disinfectant is sunshine…another reader of this blog and Sundance?
    Either way it’s a very true statement and there is beginning to dawn in DC a very long day of hot, bright sunshine!

    https://mobile.twitter.com/TruthinGov2016/status/954215062452961280/video/1

  16. Howie says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:07 am

    Sweet, death by a thousand cuts as the criminals try to cover up, in public. The MSM will be running from this like rabbits. The good guys demanding sunshine, the rats scurrying for the sewer.

  17. ARW says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:10 am

    Sounds like there is evidence of a conspiracy after the election. If so, then there are people going to jail.

  19. covfefe999 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:14 am

    We’re gonna need more popcorn, people. 🙂

  20. SR says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:14 am

    When senator John M is coming back and take questions? Never now it seems or resign soon.

  21. Just Scott says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:15 am

    The TELL.
    How can we listen in, track, and monitor American citizens [bad actors]?
    [We hear you].
    [We see you].
    What must we LEGALLY demonstrate in order to gain such warrants?
    FISA?
    Do we TRUST the FISA judges?
    MIL INTEL?
    State Secrets?
    Why is this relevant?
    Who can we TRUST?
    Expand your thinking.
    Q
    https://8ch.net/greatawakening/res/1.html

  23. rashamon says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Crowdsource the Truth (Jason Goodman) interviews an anonymous contributor regarding the manipulations behind the scenes by Horowitz and Sessions (AND our PDJT, of course): The OIG report, The War, Investigation and the Forthcoming Storm

    People should know by now not to mess around with our lion, his wolverines and his honey badgers.

  24. chojun says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:18 am

  25. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:22 am

  26. distracted2 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Hilarious!

  27. TexasRanger says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:24 am

    #ReleaseTheMemo on Twitter Tweet & Re-Tweet – Live

    Wikileaks Offering Up To $1 Million Dollars For Release of The Memo….

    Live Stream;

    FISA Abuse Memo FBI, DOJ, Mueller Obama Administration and Democrat Conspiracy Against Trump

  28. Dan says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Watching Gordon and Gaetz facial reactions (nodding, smirking) when Hannity was talking was pretty telling. Almost like that wanted to blurt out “You’re right”..

  29. TexasRanger says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Hannity: I have a Message tonight for Special Counsel Robert Mueller- Your Witch Hunt is Now Over

    Fox News Video 04:54 Minutes Jan-18-2018;


    FISA Abuse Memo FBI, DOJ, Mueller Obama Administration and Democrat Conspiracy Against Trump. >#ReleaseTheMemo on Twitter Tweet & Re-Tweet.

  30. Ziiggii says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:31 am

    What is the deal with this Sydney B angle all a sudden?

  31. WSB says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Is DiFi offering a two-faced threat? Is she only referring to a Government shutdown, or somehow trying to tie this into the memo?

    “Shutting down the government is a very serious thing. People die, accidents happen. You don’t know. Necessary functions can cease,” she said. “There is no specific list you can look at and make a judgment: ‘Well everything is going to be just fine.’ You can’t make that judgment. So, I think it’s a last resort. And I’m really hopeful we don’t get to it.”

    https://www.cnn.com/2018/01/18/politics/dianne-feinstein-people-will-die-shutdown/index.html

  32. Brian says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Yeah, Sara needs to slow down. KISS – keep it simple stupid. Too many name droppings, i.e. Sidney Blumenthal, et al, too early loses people. Stick to the corrupt FBI/DOJ officials who have been isolated and outed for now. Hammer them.

  33. lfhbrave says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:39 am

    The conspirators’ last stand, the Lynch “blood march”, is fast approaching. The big freeze of Jan. and Feb. in DC would be a good time to put the final nail in the conspiracy coffin.

  34. Kaco says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Found this goodie posted elsewhere:

  35. freq says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:44 am

    “a “shocking” classified memo allegedly detailing abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) by senior Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigations officials”…

    perhaps a tissue? sedition prone clowns?…

  36. Abdul Abulbul Amir says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:45 am

    Thank you for the great article again, Sundance, as always.

  37. distracted2 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 1:31 am

    For once, Hannity actually let Jordan and Gaetz talk tonight.

    I have a couple of observations. One, when Hannity asked about Rosenstein’s involvement and then about Comey’s, the facial expressions of both were exactly the same – semi smiling. Very telling.

    Also telling is that there are only a couple of people who can sign off on the FISA warrant.

    If it’s true that Rosenstein went to see Paul Ryan to attempt to stop the release of the memo to congress, why would he do that? Self-preservation or defense of the DOJ in general? Or, concern that the reauthorization of 702 FISA law would be in jeopardy? Or all three?

  38. Ronald Hooven says:
    January 19, 2018 at 2:22 am

    Release the memo & the d-rats go nuts trashing it and Nunes, then the IG report comes out and confirms the memo and adds more, cutting the thin limb they are on and turning their fantasy dream of a blue wave into a red nightmare for them.

