FISA Abuse – Sean Hannity Interviews Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz and Sara Carter…

Fox News host Sean Hannity interviews Representative Jim Jordan, Representative Matt Gaetz, and the most recently hired Fox News contributor, Sara Carter, about the latest developments in the Obama Administration’s FISA-702 surveillance scandal.

CTH would strongly warn everyone that only a few select “kitchen counsel” congressional members are fully briefed on the intelligence community ‘rollout plan’ of information surrounding one of the biggest political scandals in history.

There are voices like Sara Carter and Dan Bongino who are rushing to the motive behind the story and playing directly into the hands of the Swamp Dwellers who use professional obfuscation (the Potomac two-step) to avoid accountability.

Don’t rush this story, and try to ignore any media voices who are pushing toward rushing this story. By willful design, or by incompetence, getting too far out on this story will only play into the hands of the black hat swamp dwellers behind the scenes.

The story is simple.

Political operatives within the DOJ and FBI, working to help elect Hillary Clinton, conspired with political operatives outside government to spy on the 2016 campaign officials of Donald Trump. One of the tools they used was unlawful FISA-702 “queries” and surveillance. FULL STOP.

No need to go beyond that story yet.

Remember, we have the IG Horowitz evidence of a politicized DOJ and FBI coming up behind the FISA-702 surveillance story. Be patient…. everything has a plan.

