FusionCollusion – Congress Takes 3-Prong Approach To Surround Corrupt Intelligence and Justice Officials…

There is an interesting dynamic unfolding with White Hats and Black Hats amid the story of how political forces within the DOJ and FBI conspired with Clinton allies in the 2016 presidential election, ie. “The Trump Operation”. [Hi Glenn, Jim, Andy]

Back-story – There are two central components:

♦First, corruption within the DOJ and FBI that included their use of unlawful use of FISA-702 exploits; and ♦second, how that intelligence information was extracted, passed along to those outside government, repackaged, and reconstituted into the “Steele Dossier”. The finished, albeit sketchy, intelligence was later returned to the FBI to request lawful FISA court surveillance authority. It is a circle of “intelligence laundering”.

We know the DOJ (National Security Division), and FBI (Counterintelligence Division), worked together on the enterprise. This collaboration is where the insider “small group” participants assemble, intersect and ultimately redistribute themselves into the Mueller investigation with the help of Mueller’s adviser, FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker.

The Players, “Insiders”:

DOJ side: Asst. Attorney General Sally Yates, Asst. AG Head of National Security Division John P Carlin; Deputy Attorney Bruce Ohr; and legal liaison between Main Justice and FBI, Attorney Lisa Page.

FBI side: FBI Director Jim Comey; Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe; Director of Counterintelligence W.H. “Bill Priestap”; FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker; and lead FBI Counterintelligence Agent Peter Strzok.

Outsiders (The Dossier Crew):

Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson; the wife of Simpson, Mary B. Jacoby; a hired private contractor, familiar with CIA operations, Nellie Ohr (also wife of DOJ team insider Bruce Ohr); contracted former British MI6 Agent and head of Russia House, Christopher Steele (also attributed authorship of ‘Dossier’).

♦The basic enterprise seems pretty straightforward albeit corrupt as hell. During a period of November 2015 through April 18th 2016, Justice Department political insiders and outside political contractors, including Fusion-GPS, accessed the NSA and FBI database using FISA-702(17) “About Queries”. They gathered information on candidate Hillary Clinton’s political opposition including Donald Trump campaign officials and affiliates.

This was essentially deep state political opposition research being conducted inside government for a considerable period of time. The information, gathered on Clinton’s political opposition, was then weaponized against the candidacy of Donald Trump.

After being instructed by NSA Director Mike Rogers to conduct a full FISA audit, the NSA compliance officer began querying DOJ and FBI activity. As the compliance investigation closed in on the operation, FBI officials grew nervous. Eventually contractor access to ongoing FISA intelligence was blocked effective April 18th, 2016.

We discover this activity from testimony given by Director Rogers, and from Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats releasing a partially redacted FISC ruling in April 2017.

The FISC ruling details the events throughout 2016. When the full story is finally out, I think many people will understand why DNI Dan Coats made the unprecedented decision to release the court documents. The deliberate 2017 FISC transparency appears to have been part of a well developed anti-corruption strategy leading us all the way to today.

In the April 2017 ruling, the FISA Court (FISC) noted there was no reason to doubt the November 2015 through April 2016 “compliance error rate” was less severe than previous compliance error rates going back to 2012 (pg 82); in essence, the abuse of FISA searches by FBI contractors was systemic over multiple years:

The unlawfully obtained FISA intelligence information appears to end up at a central collection unit, Fusion GPS. There are many participating members within Fusion; however, the key figures in this specific enterprise are husband and wife Glenn Simpson and Mary Jacoby. Mary Jacoby’s relationship with the Clintons’ goes all the way back to the Rose Law Firm. Mary Jacoby also brings the “Dossier Trail” to the White House.

Fusion-GPS had been pushing a Russian-centric narrative for several months prior to being hired by Hillary Clinton, via her law firm Perkins Coie, in April of 2016.

After being contracted by Clinton, Fusion then hired Russian expert and CIA network ally Nellie Ohr, the wife of DOJ deputy Bruce Ohr.

All research indicates that Nellie Ohr then loosely contextualized the extracted data into a draft or written narrative/story-line that painted a false story of loose connections between candidate Donald Trump and Russian entities.

Ms. Ohr’s transcripts then get passed along to another Fusion contractor, Christopher Steele; a retired MI6 agent who was also head of the intelligence gathering unit in the U.K. known as The ‘Russia House’. Presumably the Fusion intelligence hand-off to Steele was to give the Ohr transcript some independent Chris Steele intelligence bona fides.

After an undetermined amount of back-and-forth transcript editing and memo assemblies, the joint collaboration between Fusion’s Nellie Ohr and Christopher Steele appears to have become the “Trump-Russia Steele Dossier”. [There are several key indications within the finished Dossier that show Chris Steele did not author much of the content.]

Additionally, if you directly follow all media reporting on the dossier’s construct and origin, you’ll note the finished product was exclusively the assembled and proprietary work of Fusion-GPS, NOT Christopher Steele.

Even John McCain had to get his copy from Glenn Simpson at Fusion-GPS, despite McCain’s intermediary, David Kramer, meeting with Steele in England to discuss the content. Glenn Simpson and Fusion-GPS are also facing numerous lawsuits as it relates to the content of the dossier. Christopher Steele is refusing to answer questions except in court. The goal of gaining intelligence credibility for the dossier was a one-way street.

As Hillary Clinton and U.S. media now attempt to distance themselves from the Dossier, they cannot escape the fact that Clinton hired Glenn Simpson (Fusion-GPS) and ultimately they created the Dossier.

In short, Hillary Clinton cannot claim be hoodwinked by Russian disinformation within a document that she created. Hence, Clinton has a dossier problem, and it will not go away.

However, that said, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley completely predicted that “hoodwinked by the Russians” would be the fall-back position by Clinton and the FBI/DOJ insider team as it relates to their connection to the dossier content.

Accordingly, Senator Grassley and Senator Lindsey Graham sent the FBI a referral for criminal prosecution of Christopher Steele based on statements from FBI agents who attributed statements to Steele; those second-hand accounts conflict with known evidence about the dossier content. –SEE HERE– Grassley is calling the FBI’s bluff and demanding they investigate the horrible British fibber while knowing the fibber isn’t Steele – it’s the FBI.

♦ Because the scale of the Fusion/FBI/DOJ collusion story is so large in its overall impact, the congressional and Trump administration White Hats are conducting a three-pronged attack on the conspiracy teams.

They are working in concert:

(L-R) Bob Goodlatte, Chuck Grassley, Devin Nunes

•House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes is focused on the FISA abuse; and overall abuse from the larger intelligence community (FBI, CIA, ODNI and NSA). The FISA-702 angle is his leverage to reveal it.

•Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley is focused on the Dossier fraud; and the overall DOJ and FBI corruption. The Steele Dossier is his leverage to reveal it.

•House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte is focused on the FBI and DOJ corruption; and his leverage is the Office of Inspector General, Michael Horowitz, and the year-long IG investigation that just turned over 1.2 million pages of investigative documents.

Nunes, Grassley and Goodlatte are working in concert, each with a specific attack strategy that targets the larger swamp defense. Next week they begin the three-pronged attack we call “THE BIG UGLY“.

The Big Ugly is the wrecking ball that will shatter the front line swamp defenses and allow the draining to begin. The plan for this strategy was developed almost a year ago.

ODNI Dan Coats, NSA Director Mike Rogers, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Inspector General Michael Horowitz and Asst. AG Rod Rosenstein have each played a significant role in preparing the landscape and armory for this conflict.

Congressional allies like Jim Jordan and Ron DeSantis will be working toward messaging and clearing the fog from the media.

It is not accidental that Ron DeSantis has asked Speaker Ryan to declassify everything…. only a week before Devin Nunes announces his request for the full house to see everything declassified and without redaction. These are Big Ugly cannon shots into the heart of deception.

Chairman Devin Nunes, Chairman Chuck Grassley and Chairman Bob Goodlatte are now in position to use all the information provided by: Dan Coats (FISA), Mike Rogers (FISA), Michael Horowitz (DOJ IG report); and Rosenstein (DOJ/FBI reports); while leaving clean hands for FBI Christopher Wray and DOJ Jeff Sessions to watch from the hilltops and prepare to rebuild the entire justice department in the aftermath.

Additionally, guardian intelligence hero, NSA Mike Rogers is retiring; that will now allow him the ability to speak without restraint before any committee or hearing. Chairman Bob Goodlatte is not running for re-election; cleaning up the DOJ will be his legacy initiative.

Relax and enjoy this upcoming week.

You’re worth it….

IG Stimulated Releases of Information:

♦Release #1 was the FBI Agent Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page story; and the repercussions from discovering their politically motivated bias in the 2015/2016 Clinton email investigation and 2016/2017 Russian Election investigation.

♦Release #2 outlined the depth of FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page’s specific history in the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton to include the changing of the wording [“grossly negligent” to “extremely careless”] of the probe outcome delivered by FBI Director James Comey.

♦Release #3 was the information about DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr being in contact with Fusion GPS at the same time as the FISA application was submitted and granted by the FISA court; which authorized surveillance and wiretapping of candidate Donald Trump; that release also attached Bruce Ohr and Agent Strzok directly to the Steele Dossier.

♦Release #4 was information that Deputy Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was an actual contract employee of Fusion GPS, and was hired by F-GPS specifically to work on opposition research against candidate Donald Trump. Both Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr are attached to the origin of the Christopher Steele Russian Dossier.

♦Release #5 was the specific communication between FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page. The 10,000 text messages that included evidence of them both meeting with Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe to discuss the “insurance policy” against candidate Donald Trump in August of 2016.

Advertisements